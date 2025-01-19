FEATURED: TRAINING EMF CONSULTANTS

Keith Cutter EMF Wisdom: Training Rescuers: The Path to 10,000 EMF Consultants with 37-minute podcast

In the podcast, I spoke about the motivation for the 10,000 new EMF consultants we need in the U.S. alone, my three new graduates now equipped to serve their local communities, and how training new consultants for EMF assessment is best done on-site, in client homes, under the guidance of an experienced mentor—a key element missing in every other EMF training program I’m familiar with. []My total immersion program prepares participants to start serving in just one week. It includes a blend of lectures, skill practice, field trips, and, most importantly, in-home mentored EMF assessments conducted with me. Remarkably, even before graduating, two of my three students had already secured their first evaluation commitments.

FEATURED: OPTOMETRY VS BLUE LIGHT

THE POWER COUPLE Why optometry doesn't think blue light is a problem Why is half the world going blind? 24 MINUTE AUDIO

FEATURED: ICBE-EMF's critique of the WHO Review

Microwave News and RF Safe report on ICBE-EMF's critique of the WHO Systematic Review on Wireless Radiation and Cancer by Karipidis et al. (2024) ICBE-EMF Sees “Major Flaws” in WHO RF–Cancer Review Microwave News, January 15, 2025 The International Commission in the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) has published a scathing assessment of the WHO systematic review on RF radiation and cancer. More here. How a Flawed Study May Undermine Public Health: A Comprehensive Look at the Karipidis et al. (2024) Systematic Review on Wireless Radiation and Cancer RF Safe, January 15, 2025 In a world where wireless connectivity underpins modern life—enabling smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices—public health concerns about radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) remain both pressing and controversial. These invisible signals connect billions of people globally, but as usage has soared, so has scientific debate over potential links to cancer, neurological disorders, and other health issues. Government agencies, international health bodies, and telecom industry stakeholders often wrestle with evidence-based guidelines, yet new studies—sometimes contradictory—regularly spark heated discourse among scientists and the public. One such study is the Karipidis et al. (2024) systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Environment International, which concluded there is “moderate certainty evidence” that telecommunications-related EMFs do not raise the risk of certain tumors like glioma, meningioma, or acoustic neuroma. At first glance, this might sound reassuring—another voice suggesting that years of public anxiety around cell phones and health might be overstated. However, a Correspondence Letter recently published in Environment International—penned by a team of experts, including members of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF)—argues that the Karipidis et al. review suffers from serious methodological flaws. If true, these flaws could systematically understate potential links between RF-EMF exposure and cancer. Cell Phone Radiation and the Rapid Surge in Brain Cancer: Why Karipidis et al. Is Wrong In this blog post, we delve into the main points raised by the ICBE-EMF scientists’ letter, adding historical context, examples, and additional analysis. We will dissect the “five key weaknesses” they identify in the Karipidis et al. (2024) paper, explore the political and industry backstory that might shape such research, and discuss broader implications for public health guidelines and how we interpret wireless radiation studies going forward. This conversation echoes a recurring pattern in the study of radiofrequency radiation: Are we so fixated on large epidemiological results—sometimes with flawed exposure measurements—that we miss smaller but more telling data? Could “statistical noise” be drowning out real signals? And how do we handle long-latency illnesses, like tumors, whose development can span decades? By exploring these questions, we can make sense of why many experts remain unconvinced that the “all clear” from some meta-analyses is the last word on the matter. Understanding the Context: Karipidis et al. (2024) and the ICBE-EMF Letter

NEWS AND NOTES

AI ECONOMICS BLOOMBERG: Microsoft’s Stock Revival Hinges on Showing Growth From AI Binge Heavy spending on AI seen as necessary but has capped gains Shares slipped in back-half of 2024, lagging the Nasdaq 100 How anti-corporate agnotology studies got swamped by pro-corporate misinformation studies An unacknowledged sea change in the social sciences tells us a lot about the state of our economy and society How anti-corporate agnotology studies got swamped by pro-corporate misinformation studies

AI: States Governments Seek to Leverage AI’s Promise While Mitigating Its Hazards State fiscal debates to watch in 2025 PEW CHARITABLE TRUSTS

ATT COPPER: AT&T to Retire Copper AT&T has made it official that it plans to shut down copper networks everywhere except California by the end of 2029. This is not exactly news since the company has been quietly shutting down copper all over the country. California is a special situation because the California Public Service Commission has never deregulated AT&T as a local telephone company and the state is going to make AT&T prove to it that customers will not be stranded when the copper comes down. Even California regulations have not stopped AT&T from quietly killing copper in California, as described in this blog I wrote early in 2024. AT&T says it will offer an alternate technology to customers – either fiber or wireless. AT&T announced in early December that it plans to build fiber to 45 million additional passings by the end of 2029. That will certainly cover a lot of remaining DSL neighborhoods in cities and towns. But I have to wonder if AT&T is really planning on building fiber everywhere in cities. The concept of building ubiquitous fiber is counter to its historical construction plans of only building fiber in neighborhoods with the lowest cost per passing.

ATT: AT&T kills home Internet service in NY over law requiring $15 or $20 plans AT&T pulls 5G home Internet from New York to protest state affordability law.

AUTOMOBILES: PEW CHARITABLE TRUST More EVs, Less Gas Tax Revenue Create State Transportation Budget Issues State fiscal debates to watch in 2025

BIG TECH BLOOD IN THE MACHINE POLITICS: The tech oligarchy has been here for years What really drove the rise of Biden's 'tech industrial complex', and how to stop it In Biden’s long, weary, and largely perfunctory farewell speech, one section has stood out:

I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. And that’s the dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people… Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead… President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the military-industrial complex. He warned us that about, and I quote, “The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power.” Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country as well.

In the context of American political norms, it was a fairly remarkable term for a president to use—enough of a surprise that the Associated Press ran an entire article explaining to readers what the term meant. And it’s not exactly a mystery why Biden felt moved to deploy it. As a professor of political science the BBC interviewed about the speech put it, “I think certainly Biden was talking about Elon Musk specifically.” []But there are two things worth noting here though, I think:

Democrats, even Biden himself, have in some key ways helped expedite the formation of the very oligarchy they are now decrying , and

We must understand that the tech oligarchy is already here. It has been for years. It’s only now more openly and aggressively expressing itself as such. []

In fact, most recently, perhaps while he was between sessions practicing his speech bemoaning the rise of this tech industrial complex, on January 14th, Biden signed an executive order turning over federal lands for new data centers to be used by tech companies who want more compute for their AI systems. “The order calls for leasing federal sites owned by Defense and Energy departments to host gigawatt-scale AI data centers and new clean power facilities,” Reuters reported, “to address enormous power needs on a short time frame.” Sam Altman had called on the White House to do nearly exactly this last September. If history is any guide, a decade or so from now, Altman will be first buddy to JD Vance, running a meme office bent on dismantling the federal government of his very own.

BIG TECH SOCIAL MEDIA X ARS TECHNICA: European Union orders X to hand over algorithm documents EC has also requested access to information on how X moderates and amplifies content. Brussels has ordered Elon Musk to fully disclose recent changes made to recommendations on X, stepping up an investigation into the role of the social media platform in European politics. The expanded probe by the European Commission, announced on Friday, requires X to hand over internal documents regarding its recommendation algorithm. The Commission also issued a “retention order” for all relevant documents relating to how the algorithm could be amended in future.

BIG TECH PARIS MARX DISCONNECT: A critical tech reading list for early 2025 15 books to start filling your bookshelf for the new year

CHILDREN Children and Screens ADHD Youth and Digital Media Use FACT SHEET HERE

CHILDREN, FAMILIES, CELLPHONES: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive Announcing the February Phone Breakup

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family How Many Strangers Are in Your Teen's Bedroom? I'm so sick of feeble solutions. There are many reasons not to let a teen have unlimited access to the Internet and social media. These range from unhealthy visual comparison to displays of relational aggression to public emotional oversharing. There’s also the “opportunity cost”—all the things a teen doesn’t do because he or she is too busy scrolling to interact with the real world. But another big reason that should give parents pause is that an online presence gives other people access to your child. In a perfect world, those people would all be friends or well-meaning acquaintances, but often they are not. Many are predatory strangers, with an unhealthy interest in your child, who is now unprotected and wide open for approach. I came across the following short video, created by the UK’s Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which does a powerful job of illustrating what this means. Please take 1.5 minutes to watch it.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: AXIOS School cellphone bans keep bipartisan momentum

CHILDREN CHD: FTC Finalizes Changes to Children’s Privacy Rule Limiting Companies’ Ability to Monetize Kids’ Data The final rule requires parents to opt in to third-party advertising and includes other changes to address the emerging ways that consumers’ data is collected and used by companies, and particularly how children’s data is being shared and monetized. “The updated COPPA rule strengthens key protections for kids’ privacy online,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan. “By requiring parents to opt in to targeted advertising practices, this final rule prohibits platforms and service providers from sharing and monetizing children’s data without active permission. The FTC is using all its tools to keep kids safe online.”

CHILDREN INDUSTRY: Working Towards Universal Connectivity for K-12 Students SETDA examines the current state of K-12 connectivity through four, interrelated dimensions of digital inclusion:

Equitable access to affordable, reliable broadband and internet-enabled devices, Reinforcing digital skills for students, families, and caregivers, Technical support and building awareness of online privacy and cybersecurity practices, and Ensuring inclusive digital tools and platforms.

EMF AND MOLD: Mold Produces 600 Times More Bio-Toxins with EMF AND Enhancement of Fungal Enzyme Production by Radio-Frequency Electromagnetic Fields https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9695996/

ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY (deep dive): Welcome to Absurdistan Behind the Fight Against Hegseth and Gabbard: The Criminal Sequestration of Zero Point Energy and Alien Tech All the suspicion, all the division and darkness, all the chaos, all the debt and fiscal threat originates in this one terrible secret kept way way too long by the U.S. Department of Defence.

FCC: Trump Taps Senate Staffer Olivia Trusty to Cement GOP Majority at FCC Trusty's legislative work has spanned broadband mapping and protection of free speech online

FCC: Regulating by the Extremes

It’s clear that the FCC and other parts of the federal telecom regulation agencies have fallen victim to regulatory capture. This is an economic principle that describes when regulatory agencies are dominated by the industries they are supposed to be regulating. Economic theory predicts that regulators caught by regulatory capture act in ways that protect incumbent providers instead of the public interest. What I find odd about the back-and-forth reversal of policies is that it doesn’t seem to be benefiting the big ISPs. Let’s take a look back at the Tom Wheeler FCC that passed the first set of net neutrality rules. I recall at the time these rules were passed that the CEOs of every large ISP made public statements that the net neutrality rules weren’t going to have any real impact on their businesses. And yet the big ISPs still went into overdrive and fought the FCC’s rulings in court. They were unsuccessful and the courts said that the FCC had the authority to regulate broadband, which clearly is a telecommunications service. But then the Ajit Pai FCC came into power through a change of administration and instantly set to doing what the courts could not do, which was reverse net neutrality and all of the implications of regulating broadband. The courts also weighed in on this and said that Ajit Pai’s FCC has as much right to not regulate broadband as the previous FCC had to regulate it. I’ve been watching this back and forth for more than a decade and I can’t see how this regulatory back-and-forth helps the big ISPs. I’ve come to the conclusion that the problem at the federal level is caused more by the lobbyists than by the Board rooms of the big ISPs. Regulation is at most a minor burr under the saddle of the big ISPs, and it’s hard to believe that folks in the Board rooms get too bent out of shape over most FCC actions – and yet the companies react publicly like the sky is falling. [] none of this back and forth benefits big ISPs. They spend far too much money and energy on lobbying. They antagonize and demonize regulators. And the public grows increasingly tired of bad corporate behavior and chooses smaller ISPs when they get the option. Who other than the lobbyists is winning this never-ending regulatory battle?



FIRES: WASHINGTON POST L.A. fires may have brought cancer-causing chemicals into drinking water

FIRES: RE Moss Landing fire at battery storage facility VIDEO

FIRES: A major fire at one of the world's largest battery storage plants was a 'wake-up call' for the industry, official says A fire broke out at California's Moss Landing Power Plant on Thursday. The plant, said in 2023 to be the world's largest, stores energy for the California grid. 40% of the battery plant was burned, officials said, terming it a "disaster." A major fire broke out Thursday at one of the world's largest battery storage plants.

FIRES PREVENTION: ORGANIC CONSUMERS: Agaves: The Fire-Resistant Guardians of the Landscape

FIRES: Modern "plastic" homes burn faster and release toxic chemicals during fires Plastic materials in homes, such as furniture foam and vinyl flooring, release toxic gases like hydrogen cyanide and volatile organic compounds when burned. Synthetic furnishings ignite quicker and cause rapid "flashover," making house fires deadlier than in the past. Smoke from urban fires, mixed with toxins from burning plastics, poses severe health risks that standard masks cannot block

FIRES AND SMART METERS - in case you missed it:

RF, Vegetation, The Grid, and Fires And smart meters? Is there a connection? An Early Indictment of the Public’s Concern Regarding Smart Meter Fires Early on the smart meter debacle, in June of 2013, the Department of Energy published this paper: Voices of Experience: Insights on Smart Grid Customer Engagement . Voices of Experience is 49 pages of industry strategy and commentary, featuring some historical perspectives on deployments including Central Maine Power, Florida Power and Light, National Grid, Sacramento (SMUD), Duke Energy, and others. The report included this paragraph indicting a Hawaii customer for misinformation about smart meter fires [] Previous Fire Investigations There is no complete, accurate, official database of smart meter involved fires. Insurance industry whistle-blower Norman Lambe reported that meters were being pulled from the scene of fires by utilities, prior to fire investigation. []Here is another line of questioning - What if flammability of vegetation cannot be attributed solely to drought, but to the plant’s response to radio frequencies? How the Impact of Electromagnetic Fields on Plants Can Greatly Increase Severity of and Even Occurrence of “Wildfires”: A Four-Part Structure was published by Dr. Martin Pall in 2024.

5G BILL; New Hampshire HB 501 – AN ACT relative to allowing towns to decline 5G towers. FROM ZERO5G 17 January 2025 | Zero5G.com | Introduced and referred to Municipal and County Government House Journal 3 [HB501 Detail] Bill Title: Relative to allowing towns to decline 5G towers. This bill: I. Establishes the authority for municipalities to regulate the construction, deployment, and operation of 5G wireless facilities within their jurisdiction and II. Repeals the chapter relative to the deployment of personal wireless service facilities.

5G ITALY: 5G has nothing to do with telephony During the conference Immersed in 5G, organized by the Origins Project and held in Milan on Tuesday 19 November, Maurizio Martucci, investigative journalist, wants to clarify that 5G does not serve mobile telephony;[] Other established biological effects caused by exposure to electrosmog are: damage to the blood-brain barrier, increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases, infertility, neurobehavioral disorders, direct damage to neuronal cells, damage to the fetus and alterations of neurodevelopment, increased oxidative stress, DNA damage, metabolic disorders of the endocrine system, alteration of the heart rhythm, formations of the brain. The latter more than doubled in Britain and quadrupled in France after the advent of mobile telephony.

HAVANA POLITICS: Crawford named Intelligence panel chair, replacing Turner New chair’s record is friendlier to the incoming Trump administration’s national security positions than predecessor Crawford is the most senior Republican on the panel in the 118th Congress who’s still serving. He’s got a record that’s more friendly to the incoming Trump administration’s foreign policy and national security positions than Turner, who clashed with the “America First” wing of the GOP on occasion. Crawford opposed aid to Ukraine in a supplemental spending package last April and pushed back on a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that concluded “Havana syndrome” was likely caused by a confluence of factors, rather than a foreign weapon.

HEALTH: New study forecasts surge in US dementia cases: Key demographics most at risk identified The specter of dementia looms larger than ever; a stunning increase in expected cases has health experts sounding alarms for the future. New discoveries continue to shine a light on potential warning signs, from changes at the dinner table to differences in a simple walk. Fresh insights by Alzheimer's Society highlight that dementia, a condition characterized by declining memory, language, and problem-solving abilities, is not merely a byproduct of aging but is increasingly prevalent among older populations.

HEALTH: EPOCH TIMES 1 in 2 Americans May Face Dementia Risk–Here’s What You Need to Know Experts say many cases can be prevented.

HEALTH: MERCOLA REPOST Brain Fog? It's Not Just Old Age - This Could Save You How to Help Prevent and Treat Alzheimer’s DiseaseSupporting energy production and reducing inflammation in the brain are the two most important factors to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s. The entire family of herpes viruses is associated with changes in the brain and neurons. Left untreated, chronic infections put your innate immune system into overdrive. Alzheimer’s is an innate immune system mismatch with the adaptive system. You're not clearing the pathogen, so you've got a continued onslaught of cytokines causing damage in your brain. Valuable adjuncts that can help improve mitochondrial energy production include methylene blue, niacinamide, NAC and glycine In this video, I interview repeat guest Dr. Dale Bredesen, a neurologist specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer’s. In 2014, he published a paper1 demonstrating the power of lifestyle choices for the prevention and treatment of this tragic condition. By leveraging 36 healthy lifestyle parameters, he was able to reverse Alzheimer’s in 9 out of 10 patients.

HEALTH:1440 MEDIA Cancer Rates Fall

The American Cancer Society's latest report reveals a significant shift in cancer trends. The overall cancer mortality rate in the US declined by 34% from 1991 to 2022, preventing approximately 4.5 million deaths. However, cancer rates are rising among women and younger adults, with women under 50 now having cancer rates 82% higher than men, up from 51% in 2002. Pancreatic cancer remains a concern, with increasing incidence and mortality rates and an 8% five-year survival rate for pancreatic exocrine tumors. Cancer incidence among children (ages 14 and younger) has declined after decades of increases but continues to rise among adolescents (ages 15 to 19). See all statistics here . Cancer remains the second-leading cause of death in the US and the primary cause for those under 85. In 2025, the ACS estimates there will be 2,041,910 new cancer diagnoses in the US, with 618,120 cancer deaths. Researchers attribute these shifts to environmental influences, lifestyle changes, and potential genetic factors.



HEALTH BRAIN AYURVEDA: Brain Food for Mood, Memory, and Cognitive Function (The MIND Diet!)

HEALTH EHS EMR-S EINAR NORWAY: An article to take to your doctor? A couple of years ago, I heard a small lecture online by Dr. Yael Stein, who runs a clinic where they treat electrosensitive people. Among other things, she showed the typical phases that electro-hypersensitive people go through. Then I came across a fairly short article that Yael Stein and a colleague wrote in 2020. It is about biological mechanisms that have been shown in research to have to do with electrical hypersensitivity. Precisely because these mechanisms rule out the possibility that "this is something that just sits in the head", this article is particularly interesting. Maybe also for your doctor. English title: Stein Y, Udasin IG. Electrical hypersensitivity (EHS, microwave syndrome) – Review of mechanisms, translation into Norwegian by Stein Y, Udasin IG. Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS, microwave syndrome) – Review of mechanisms. Environ Res. 2020 Jul;186:109445. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2020.109445. Epub 2020 Mar 30 PMID: 32289567. [] you can give them a blood-fresh study from a research group put together from all four corners of the world. It is in English and can be downloaded for free: Thoradit, T., Chabi, M., Aguida, B., Baouz, S., Stierle, V., Pooam, M., ... Ahmad, M. (2024). Hypersensitivity to man-made electromagnetic fields (EHS) correlates with immune responsiveness to oxidative stress: a case report. Communicative & Integrative Biology, 17(1). https://doi.org/10.1080/19420889.2024.2384874 []Well, have these researchers now found a new framework to define what electrical hypersensitivity is? It is rather a matter of a rediscovery of roughly the same framework as several others that have found, ever since the 1960s. It has been rediscovered several times as the findings have been drowned out by forces that, out of ignorance or self-interest, keep such knowledge down and manage to convince bureaucrats that it is best that way. (More about how it has happened and is taking place, can be found in Devra Davis' book: Wireless Screens – The Radiation Damage and Their Obfuscation, 2024)

HOUSING COURTESY GAVIN M.

(PDF) Biochar-iron composites as electromagnetic interference shielding material

- "Biochar-containing construction materials for electromagnetic shielding in the microwave frequency region: the importance of water content"

- "High Frequency Electromagnetic Shielding by Biochar-Based Composites"

- "Potential of biochar reinforced concrete as neutron shielding material"

INSPIRATION: The Fires, Ancestor Octavia Butler & Ancestor Ruth "Lib" Wright includes lovely poem about not using a recipe or a cook timer

POLITICS: ELON MUSK GERMANY: (IN ENGLISH WITH GERMAN SUBTITLES) INTERVIEW: Dr. Jacob Nordangård | Elon Musk, Rockefeller & die Expertenherrschaft | FREIZEICHEN #6 1 HOUR 14 MINUTES RE: TECHNOCRACY

POLITICS EINAR NORWAY: The oligarchs, the "technology-industrial complex" and public health [] Susan Pockett, a researcher with more than 100 research articles and three books behind her. She lives as a pensioner in New Zealand, after having worked internationally, including in Norway. How the damage to our health and the living environment has happened and is happening, in concrete terms, Susan Pockett shows in the rather short (237 pages) and easy-to-read book "The Radiation Nebula – Health and Environmental Pollution from the Microwaves". It was translated into Norwegian as a major team effort and was published in 2020. After little Z-forlag put in the years, I'm selling out the remaining edition, so you can only find it HERE.

SPACE: Ars Technica Fire destroys Starship on its seventh test flight, raining debris from space The Federal Aviation Administration will likely require an investigation into the accident.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHD A Win for Walla Walla: Residents Beat Back AT&T Plan to Build Cell Tower Near Homes, School In 2023, AT&T sued Walla Walla in federal court after the city rejected the telecom giant’s bid to build a cell tower less than 600 feet from over 100 homes and within 200 feet of a church that runs a school for up to 120 children. On Jan. 9, the court dismissed the suit after AT&T, under pressure from the city, found an alternative site.

WARFARE: US Defense Contractor to Build ‘Hyperscale’ Weapons Manufacturing Facility in Ohio Anduril Industries said the development will create more than 4,000 direct jobs in the state.

EVENTS

1/21/ CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE Just a friendly reminder that we're hosting our first Stop5G's X Space this Tuesday at 7pm ET! Please help us spread the word and share across all social media platforms: X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn. Stop5G: Protect the Children! Why it Matters and What Communities Can Do https://x.com/Stop5GNearMe/status/1877378831222182365

1/23 The Live Better Group, TREVOR KING, 5G & EMFs Webinar I DO NOT KNOW THIS GROUP FROM IRELAND, WHAT WILL BE PRESENTED, OR WHAT THEY MAY BE SELLING, VERY LITTLE INFO ONLINE Did you know that your WiFi could increase your child’s risk of brain cancer by 400%? It may sound unbelievable, but European researchers have found that electromagnetic fields (EMFs) could be linked to serious health issues like brain tumors, infertility, and even chronic fatigue. Join us on January 23rd, at 4pm for a FREE webinar to expose the dangers of EMFs and show you how to protect your family. We’ll reveal simple, effective ways to block EMFs in your home and give you the tools to stay safe from this growing threat. HERE

2/23 There is a Global Day of Action on February 23 to protest military bases, and you can help plan an event near you! We'll provide you with modifiable graphics, press advisory, talking points, etc. We've even set up a pair of zoom calls you can join on January 23 to help plan and strategize with others planning actions, and get inspired by examples of past nonviolent protests. Everything you need to learn about the day of action, endorse it, add an event to it, and register for the zoom calls is at daytoclosebases.org The planning call will be held at two times to accommodate the most time zones: January 23 at 10:00am Eastern Time (RSVP here) and January 23 at 8:00pm Eastern Time (RSVP here).

MAINSTREAM NEWS AGGREGATOR RECOMMENDATION:

To stay up to date on mainstream news, I don't scroll, I look for my email from 1,440. It's a part of reclaiming sovereignty and creating the kind of structure that cultivates freedom.

Some of my pet peeves of the internet: Event marketing where you have to wade through pages of marketing and promos, and/or when you sign you for a free event and then receive a deluge of emails, and/or when highly opinionated reporting slants the news, and/or outlets using brain altering inharmonious color combinations like white text on black, or flashing lights.

A friend recommended 1440 media to me for their daily news summaries, here is an example: Cancer Rates, David Lynch, and Social Connections - very easy to scan. I posted their cancer update, above under health, today.

If you want a reasonably neutral source I also recommend signing up.

“Feed your curiosity & expand your knowledge The most impactful stories of the day, distilled to deepen your understanding of the world and save you time. By humans, for humans.”

https://join1440.com/

Why 1440? The printing press was invented around the year 1440, spreading knowledge to the masses and changing the course of history. More facts: In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. We’re here to make each one count.

To stay up to date on mainstream news, I don’t scroll, I look for my email from 1,440. It’s a part of reclaiming sovereignty and creating the kind of structure that cultivates freedom.

See also : Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive How to Survive the 2025 News Cycle, Guard Your Attention and Control Your Inputs I am protecting myself against people and companies that want to hijack my attention for their own benefit. In order to do so . . . I'm controlling my inputs. By "controlling my inputs," I mean that I am making very careful decisions about what types of information and content (and people) I allow into my brain .

“We must rapidly begin the shift from a "thing-oriented" society to a "person-oriented" society. When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, materialism, and militarism are incapable of being conquered.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.