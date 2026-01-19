Please, post comments at Substack? A large number of readers contacted me individually about some of the stories this week, but I am unable to add another layer of on-line activity to have long discussions back and forth individually. I apologize. My inbox is formidable every day as a I scan news and group discussions. I would love for the larger community to also benefit from the comments and analysis. Thank you so much for your understanding. Please post to the substack comment section if you can? I so appreciate the efforts

Re; The 49ers, a number of knowledgeable individuals have proposed that the injuries could be caused by electrical currents from stray voltage and that this might be a better bet than low level magnetic fields, and that forensic engineers could be utilized. See: $4 million award against SC Edison when “stray electrical current” forces plaintiff from her home. Los Angeles County. $4 million award against SC Edison when “stray electrical current” forces plaintiff from her home. Los Angeles County. Summary Woman says utility company failed to tell her the electrical history of her house, which the utility had once owned; she claims “stray electrical charges” forced her to abandon the home and caused her physical and emotional injury. courtesy BL

See also Sarah Aminoff’s post re: Barbie and her wireless tablet under children,

FEATURED: DEFENDER HHS to Study Cellphone Health Risks, as FDA Scrubs Online Safety Claims Federal health agencies quietly removed the FDA’s claims that cellphone radiation poses no health risk as HHS confirmed it launched a new review of wireless radiation and potential health risks.

FEATURED: Tristan Scott M.S. from Decentralized Health EMFs from Electrical Substation Causing the 49ers High Injury Rate [Everything You Need to Know] Chronic AC Magnetic Field Exposure is NOT Good for Our Biology

EMFs. Substation. 49ers. Torn Achilles. 22M Views. Thanks to the courageous and curious work of Peter Cowan - the topics of EMFs affecting our health has gone mainstream, thanks to the popularity of American Football (NFL).

Now everyone, including the players themselves who are asking their agents, want to know one thing: are EMFs actually causing torn achilles and increasing the health risk of players? Or is this just another pseudo-science claim for clickbait attention?

The impact of our electromagnetic environment on our health is a topic I have researched deeply for a few years now, and as someone with an Electrical Engineering (M.S.) background I like to think I am well positioned to write an informative piece on whether Peter Cowan’s claims are justified or not.

ELF - Magnetic Field (EMFs) Overview The main claim of this expose from Peter is that the level of magnetic field exposure he measured (8-9mG) at the edge of the Niners practice field justifies an overall unhealthy environment and is putting the cellular health + recovery ability of the team in jeopardy. Let’s start with some basics so everyone knows what terms are being discussed here: [] The 49ers Have Been Practicing at This Location Since 1988 - What Gives? Trying my best to consider the actual impact of the substation on the 49ers injury rate, and important detail to note is that the 49ers have practiced at this exact location since 1988. However, this is not the same substation and overall electromagnetic environment from the 80s/90s/2000s. Here is a list of reasons why I think things drastically changed in 2014 [] Levi’s Stadium is the Most “Advanced Tech Stadium” w/ 5G mmWave Galore MORE AT LINK

AND SPORTING NEWS (INDUSTRY DENIAL) 49ers injury conspiracy theory, explained: Experts debunk link to Levi’s Stadium electric substation from viral post | Sporting News Where is the Super Bowl in 2026? The 2026 Super Bowl will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. It will be the second Super Bowl at the venue and the first in 10 years, after the stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

The electrical substation theory doesn’t suggest that a single three-hour game at Levi’s Stadium increases injury risk. Rather, it claims that practicing near the facility daily over several months could gradually weaken players’ ligaments and tendons.

Of course, there is no evidence that the substation has any effect on players’ injury risk. (except all the inconvenient injuries)

MY POST (Patricia): The 49er’s Football Injury Woes- Don’t They Deserve Better? Why are exposure limits in the U.S. higher than in some other countries, and who are the experts who testify on behalf of utilities?

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: The Dangers Of Implementing AI In Government Administration

AI: FUTURISM Researchers Just Found Something That Could Shake the AI Industry to Its Core Could this be the smoking gun? (COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT?)

Now, a damning new study could put AI companies on the defensive. In it, Stanford and Yale researchers found compelling evidence that AI models are actually copying all that data, not “learning” from it. Specifically, four prominent LLMs — OpenAI’s GPT-4.1, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro, xAI’s Grok 3, and Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet — happily reproduced lengthy excerpts from popular — and protected — works, with a stunning degree of accuracy. They found that Claude outputted “entire books near-verbatim” with an accuracy rate of 95.8 percent. Gemini reproduced the novel “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with an accuracy of 76.8 percent, while Claude reproduced George Orwell’s “1984” with a higher than 94 percent accuracy compared to the original — and still copyrighted — reference material.

AUTOMOBILES: Tesla Rash ⚡🔌💡🔋🌩️🪫 - by Me Stuff - Bodhisattvas Betty

The effects are becoming increasingly visible. Adults report strange rashes that do not behave like ordinary skin conditions. Persistent brain fog that feels physical rather than psychological. Fatigue that never fully resolves. Head pressure. Sleep disruption. Heart rhythm abnormalities. Neurological symptoms that never land neatly in a diagnostic box. Some develop serious illnesses that are written off as unlucky coincidences. These complaints are not scattered randomly across time. They cluster in the same decade, alongside the same environmental changes.

CELL PHONES: HEALTH: (bilingual posts courtesy Jean Hudon facebook)

RFK Jr. tells USA TODAY 5G towers for cellphone use ‘a major health concern’

RFK Jr. tells USA TODAY 5G towers for cellphone use 'a major health concern'

RFK, Jr., shifts focus to questioning whether cell phones are safe. Here’s what the science says

RFK, Jr., shifts focus to questioning whether cell phones are safe. Here's what the science says

Health department to launch study on cellphone radiation

Health department to launch study on cellphone radiation

Do Cellphones Cause Cancer? RFK Jr.’s HHS Is Suppressing FDA Data Confirming Cellphone Safety.

Do Cellphones Cause Cancer? RFK Jr.'s HHS Is Suppressing FDA Data Confirming Cellphone Safety.

RFK Jr.’s Health Department Secretly Scrubs Its Own Science

RFK Jr.'s Health Department Secretly Scrubs Its Own Science

U.S. cell tower & cell phone radiation policy fails public health, new paper finds

https://www.ehn.org/cell-tower-radiation-policy

Jean: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has confirmed it is undertaking a comprehensive study into the potential health impacts of cellphone radiation, including electromagnetic fields from wireless devices.

According to exclusive reporting from The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, several FDA web pages that previously stated cellphones pose no established health risks have been removed as part of this initiative.

An HHS spokesman explained: “The FDA removed webpages with old conclusions about cell phone radiation while HHS undertakes a study on electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify gaps in knowledge, including on new technologies, to ensure safety and efficacy.”

This effort, supported by $1.5 million in funding, aligns with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission’s priorities and may include a thorough review of existing scientific literature, expert consultations, and potentially new research to address lingering questions—particularly regarding 5G and long-term exposure.

Secretary Kennedy has long advocated for greater scrutiny of radiofrequency (RF) radiation, emphasizing possible links to neurological effects, cancer risks, and developmental concerns in children.

He continues to support measures such as cellphone restrictions in schools (now implemented in 22 states under MAHA guidance) due to associations with mental health challenges, academic performance, and biological effects.

While the scientific community remains divided, several studies and classifications have prompted ongoing discussion:

• The National Toxicology Program (NTP), a major U.S. government-funded study, found clear evidence of malignant heart schwannomas in male rats exposed to high levels of RF radiation similar to that from 2G/3G phones, along with some evidence of brain gliomas and DNA damage.

• The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), part of the World Health Organization, classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2B) in 2011, based on limited evidence linking heavy mobile phone use to increased risks of glioma and acoustic neuroma.

• A recent WHO-commissioned systematic review of animal studies reported high certainty of associations between RF exposure and gliomas and malignant heart schwannomas, consistent with findings from the NTP and the Ramazzini Institute.

Additional research has suggested potential effects including oxidative stress, neurological and cognitive changes, reproductive impacts (such as reduced sperm quality), and blood-brain barrier alterations at certain exposure levels.

Mainstream agencies including the FDA, National Cancer Institute, and FCC maintain that there is no consistent evidence of harm to humans from typical everyday exposure levels, noting stable brain cancer rates despite widespread cellphone use.

Critics, however, point to limitations in study duration, potential industry influence, and higher absorption rates in children.

This new HHS study represents a significant step toward greater transparency and updated understanding of wireless technology’s long-term implications.

- Taken from the Facebook page of the Electrical Sensitivity Support Group at...

Jean POSTED A FRENCH VERSION OF THIS AT

https://www.facebook.com/groups/Appel5GAppeal/posts/2193694571459068

Check also his other long (1900 words) post in support of another great thing Theodora has posted today... LA VÉRITÉ AU SUJET DES TOURS CELLULAIRES https://www.facebook.com/groups/Appel5GAppeal/posts/2193452298149962/

Jean's post is also available as a pdf document at

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN ED TECH Don’t Ask the Barber if You Need a Haircut The problematic organizations who defend EdTech

CHILDREN AUTISTIC BARBIE: COMPILED BY SARAH AMINOFF

Huffington Post: Mattel’s New Autistic Barbie Sparks Wave Of Comments Online The doll features a shifted eye gaze and comes with noise-cancelling headphones.

From Mercola’s article: EMF Exposure — A Major Factor in the Development of Autism Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (Martha Herbert and Peter Sulivan

”Essentially, Herbert believes autism can be predicted by looking at the level of brain irritability in the child. But what might contribute to this kind of irritability? Sullivan believes mercury, EMF, and glyphosate are three major triggers

“There are 10,000 different ways to injure mitochondria. It all piles up. All these little seemingly innocuous exposures add to the pile, so they all matter,” she says. Sullivan has created a video talk and booklet, “Simplifying Autism Improvement and Recovery,”3,4 which includes a list of suspects for parents to consider.

One big one that few people consider is de novo mutations resulting from sperm being exposed to wireless radiation from cellphones and laptops. Men desiring healthy children would do well to avoid carrying their cellphone in their pants pocket while it’s on, as the cellphone radiation can mutate the genes in the sperm. If you’re going to keep it in your pocket, make sure it’s off or in airplane mode.Herbert and Sullivan have worked with autistic children and have advised parents for a long time. What are some of the common mistakes they see people make? Sullivan replies:

“People assume it’s a problem with the child. They jump in and start treating the child. They assume it’s genetic or whatever, and they’re doing behavioral therapy. The things that I would do again for myself, if I could do it all again, is I would start with the environment. I would start with EMF, especially at night. We turn off the baby monitor, the cordless phone base station, Wi-Fi, and even sometimes the circuit breaker for the bedroom … A wired baby monitor is safe … Plug everything into a power strip. Put the strip in the wall. When you go to bed, just pull out the power strip. In the morning, plug it back in. It’s not hard. Or, put it on a timer.

For more information about autism and wireless radiation, how EMFs affect sleep, and recommendations for EMF meters and tips for EMF safety, see Sullivan’s website, ClearLightVentures.com. On Herbert’s site, drmarthaherbert.com

DATA CENTERS: Final Frontier? The Stampede To Put AI Data Centers In Space

FIRES: Norm Lambe SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON SUES LOS ANGELES COUNTY OVER DANGEROUS ACTIONS DURING THE RECENT WILDFIRES Contributor-Sandra Lambe In a move which surprised some people, Southern California Edison filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County water agencies and also against The Southern California Gas Company. The lawsuits claim that the agencies sued have a definite responsibility for the fire and the destruction which followed in Eaton Altadena. Southern California Edison filed cross complaints in Los Angeles Superior Court, naming Los Angeles County, Pasadena Water and Power and five other water agencies for inaction. SoCal Edison also filed a separate court complaint against SoCalGas. [] The Southern California Edison utility, owned by Edison International, made those claims in complaints filed in Los Angeles Superior Court recently, where also some 1,000 lawsuits by residents and business owners who are seeking to hold SCE responsible for the property destruction that occurred were also filed. The lawsuit filed indicated the following concerning what failures allowed the Eaton fire to grow, “SoCalGas’s design and actions caused gas leaks, gas fires, reignition of fires, gas explosions, and secondary ignitions during the critical early stages of the Eaton Fire,” according to the suit. In case you are wondering if Southern California Edison can stand the strain of a financial lawsuit, the following is a list of the companies they have a financial interest in

5G AUSTRALIA: 5G – The Untold Story by Stop Smart Meters Australia 5G – The Untold Story is a documentary offering a powerful investigation into the hidden health consequences of the radiation from 5G technology. Through compelling personal accounts and scientific analysis, the film sheds light on the real impacts of the 5G rollout on people’s health. Within days of 5G antennas being activated near their homes, healthy people developed insomnia, headaches, heart palpitations and more. This is the first film to document the real-life health consequences of 5G. (MONA, LENNART, AND OTHERS 30 MINUTES)

5G; Health Secretary RFK Jr. is ‘very concerned’ about 5G towers, claims they can cause cancer and DNA damage - The Times of India

HEALTH EPOCH TIMES: A New Twist in the Acetaminophen–Autism Debate Studies that contradict the acetaminophen-autism link often share a pattern. (MAY BE PAYWALLED)

HEALTH: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

MEMBRANE DAMAGE IN THE GRIP OF THE GRID: My RUPTURED EAR Dialog with Mike Adams’ Uncensored

AI MY DIALOG: WHAT BRIGHTANSWERS.AI SAYS with minimal editing by Yolanda The Hidden Dangers of Electromagnetic Frequencies If you’ve felt sudden ear pain, dizziness, or even ruptured eardrums after being near cell towers, Wi-Fi routers, or crowded tech stores, you’re not alone.

These symptoms are often dismissed as coincidence, but mounting evidence suggests they’re tied to the invisible assault of electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) from modern infrastructure. MORE AT LINK

HEALTH: James Norman Ibbotson Did Electricity Create Déjà Vu? A Question Nobody Is Asking (Impact of dreams and sleep) The rise of déjà vu maps almost perfectly onto the electrification of society. Metal Beds: Sleeping in an Antenna Here’s something most people don’t know: a metal bed frame acts as an antenna. Before the late 1800s, people slept in wooden beds. Wood doesn’t conduct electricity. It doesn’t pick up electromagnetic fields. Then metal bed frames became fashionable. And everyone started sleeping surrounded by electrical wiring in their walls. A typical metal bed frame (about 2 metres long) resonates at radio frequencies - but it also picks up the 50/60 Hz hum from your power lines and re-radiates it directly into your body. All night. Every night.

HEALTH: High-Fat Diets And Health Gary Null’s Health Notes 0111926 Study finds high-fat diets impair immune, intestinal and brain health

HEALTH MERCOLA: A Deep Dive Into Butyrate — Your Gut’s Powerhouse Molecule

HEALTH: At-Home Heat Therapy Lowers Blood Pressure

HISTORY AMERICAN HISTORY POLITICS: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund Truth and Lies About the Declaration of Independence: The Battered Spirit of ‘76 “Bribery and Corruption... Monopoly... wickedly acquired with impunity... lost to all the Feelings of Humanity.” Sound familiar?

INSPIRATION EPOCH TIMES The Human Touch in Food Is What We’re Losing We need more people growing our food, not fewer.

INSPIRATION: Courtney Snyder, MD holistic psychiatry Making Room For the Soul With the Help of Bernie Taupin, Thomas Merton & Sara Bareilles 9 minutes audio or read

MEDIA: Are These 50 Experts Real People? And more updates on recent articles

NATURE: Ohio Vulture Committee Death Due to Bird Flu…Or Maybe Something Else?

“Be realistic, the chances that an entire flock of birds would die from the flu all at the same instant is zero.”

STATEWIDE - A large committee of about 70 vulture corpses were found sprawled across the campus of St. Bernadette School in Amelia, Ohio last month. Initial hypothesis from local health officials pinpointed H5N1 – the “current strain” of bird flu – as the culprit. A national lab confirmed the hypothesis, but is bird flu really to blame, or is there an invisible, more insidious cause for the unusual mass death?

About a year ago, this author produced an article for The Ohio Register detailing reports of an increase in avian flu cases in Ohio and beyond; a narrative with similarities to the initial Covid-19 declaration; complete with tell-tale signs of fear-mongering and the “need for a vaccine.” Like the Covid-19 debacle, “confirmed” bird flu cases have had real-world consequences. A reported 15 million chickens were culled as of last year.

But many are questioning this narrative, including YouTube user @chrisdenisewood3384, who says in the comment section under a video featuring the vulture story, “Be realistic, the chances that an entire flock of birds would die from the flu all at the same instant is zero.” Gratitude again to the Ohio Register for its openminded posting on a range of topics, including the analysis of utility bill riders (with smart meters and smart meter opt out fees on low-usage customers)

SCIENCE: Extra-low-frequency magnetic fields alter cancer cells through metabolic restriction

Background : Biological effects of extra-low-frequency (ELF) magnetic fields (MFs) have lacked a credible mechanism of interaction between MFs and living material. Objectives : To examine the effect of ELF-MFs on cancer cells. Methods : Five cancer cell lines were exposed to ELF-MFs within the range of 0.025–5 µT, and the cells were examined for karyotype changes after 6 d. Results : All cancer cells lines lost chromosomes from MF exposure, with a mostly flat dose-response. Constant MF exposures for three weeks allow a rising return to the baseline, unperturbed karyotypes. From this point, small MF increases or decreases are again capable of inducing karyotype contractions (KCs). Our data suggest that the KCs are caused by MF interference with mitochondria’s adenosine triphosphate synthase (ATPS), compensated by the action of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK). The effects of MFs are similar to those of the ATPS inhibitor, oligomycin. They are amplified by metformin, an AMPK stimulator, and attenuated by resistin, an AMPK inhibitor. Over environmental MFs, KCs of various cancer cell lines show exceptionally wide and flat dose-responses, except for those of erythroleukemia cells, which display a progressive rise from 0.025 to 0.4 µT. Conclusions : The biological effects of MFs are connected to an alteration in the structure of water that impedes the flux of protons in ATPS channels. These results may be environmentally important, in view of the central roles played in human physiology by ATPS and AMPK, particularly in their links to diabetes, cancer and longevity.



SMART METERS; The Cost(s) of the Ohio Smart Meter Fires - Who pays for the damages

SPACE: “The FCC has authorized SpaceX to deploy 7,500 more Gen2 Starlink satellites, while giving SpaceX the approval to operate Starlink in more frequencies and waive satellite power limits inside the United States.”

Jan 12, 2026 article https://www.satellitetoday.com/connectivity/2026/01/12/fcc-gives-spacex-approval-for-7500-more-starlink-gen2-satellites/

Sep 22, 2025 article https://www.satellitetoday.com/government-military/2025/09/22/11-communications-and-tech-organizations-ask-fcc-to-update-epfd-limits/ COURTESY BP

SPACE: Space Weather News for Jan. 18, 2026 https://spaceweather.com X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE! A full-halo CME is heading for Earth following a long-duration X1.9-class solar flare on Jan. 18th. The CME's arrival on Jan. 20th could spark strong geomagnetic storms with auroras at mid-latitudes. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SURVEILLANCE/TRAVEL: THE POWER COUPLE: Our biometric adventures at the border Humanity migrates past the point of no return Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

SURVEILLANCE TECHNOCRAY NOW: Big Brother: Your WiFi Can Now Be Used To “See” Throughout Your Home

