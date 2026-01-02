THE FIRST FULL MOON OF 2026: JANUARY 3RD

(For Entertainment Purposes only: Check the time of day in your time zone against the Chinese body clock to know which of your meridians is being activated/strengthened…(this is valuable data - If you feel better or worse your body is talking to you) Because the body absorbs more of everything at the full moon, try to avoid wireless exposures, and any excessive form of consumption.

TCM Body Clock: Why Do We Wake Up or Feel Ill at a Certain Time of Day? The clock is no longer 100% accurate when people are being awoken by smart meter transmissions, etc. but is still a useful paradigm.

To learn more: Moon Time by Johanna Paungger and Thomas Poppe



A FEW INSPIRING POSTS FROM NON-EMF SUBSTACK WRITERS FOR THE FIRST FULL MOON ON 2026, JANUARY 3RD

I am appreciating more individuals on substack who are specialists in another area of focus but who are EMF literate, - or getting there.

Gavin Mounsey Recipes of Reciprocity: Regenerative Gardening opens up a dialogue between your body and the living intelligence of the Earth through enriching your microbiome.

Omni Lens You’re not made of cells. You’re made of circuits.”

FLOWSTATE – THE PLACE BEFORE YOU THINK -Omni Lens

From Ted Gioia- The Honest Broker from the article; The 10 Most Popular Articles of the Year Every year, I publish a “state of the culture” overview—around the same time the President gives a “State of the Union” address. This is usually one of my most widely read articles. This year I looked at the flattening of our web-driven lives. Too many of us have become ensnared by digital platforms that are becoming more authoritarian and sterile with each passing month. I shared this chart, which captures the bunker mentality now dominating the web.

From Dr. Robert Malone

FEATURED The Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation wishes a Happy New Year 2026

First documentary about 5G’s health risks

Documentary financed by and produced on the initiative of the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation. 5G – The Untold Story (5G) is available at the following links on You Tube where you can like and leave comments.

(English) The documentary was also shown on several foreign websites, including Children’s Health Defense TV and Solari Report in the United States.

Review reveals serious errors in WHO investigation into cancer risks from mobile phone radiation Analysis by Lennart Hardell from the Swedish Foundation for Environment and Cancer and Mona Nilsson from the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation. Published in scientific journal. Read more

High radiation levels in Swedish schools Article published in scientific journal by Lennart Hardell from the Swedish Foundation for Environment and Cancer and Mona Nilsson from the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation. Measurements carried out at several schools show that the levels are dangerously high. Read more

Sharp increase in memory problems among children in Sweden and Norway Article published in scientific journal by Mona Nilsson from the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation and Lennart Hardell from the Swedish Foundation for Environment and Cancer Research. The study is published on October 21, 2025 in the Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research and analyzes national health data from Norway and Sweden. Read more

Nearly 60 studies show that mobile phone radiation impairs memory The Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation has compiled a compilation of research showing that there is extensive evidence that microwave/radio frequency radiation impairs memory and learning ability. Read more See also our video presenting the research list on You Tube

EU Ombudsman opens investigation into European Commission’s expert report The Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation has actively participated together with the French organisation Priartem in a complaint to the EU Ombudsman regarding the expert report SCHEER. The Ombudsman has started an investigation when the complaint has been heard. Read more The complaint is largely based on the audit that the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation contributed to in 2023 Read more

Media

See newsletters and good news from Italy, S. Africa, and the Netherlands in yesterday’s post: January 1, 2 Safe Tech International News and Notes

FEATURED: From Dr. Magda Havas and Alter AI re: EMF

I have been testing different AI agents (AIA), as had Ron Kostock, and Alter AI, so far, is the only one that doesn’t rank government official statements above the research provided by independent scientists. On my website I have labeled as “Food for Thought” my interactions with AIA. Please check out my website if you are interested in any of the topics listed below (links provided).

Food for Thought: Harmful Effects of Radio Frequency Radiation (RFR) at Levels below International Guidelines https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/food-for-thought-harmful-effects-of-radio-frequency-radiation-rfr-at-levels-below-international-guidelines/

Food for Thought: Modern Medicine in North America needs a Transfusion–Consequences of the Flexner Report https://magdahavas.com/uncategorized/food-for-thought-modern-medicine-in-north-america-needs-a-transfusion-consequences-of-the-flexner-report/

Food for Thought: What does AI have to say about the relationship between cancer and Radio Frequency Radiation? https://magdahavas.com/health-issues/what-does-ai-have-to-say-about-the-relationship-between-cancer-and-radio-frequenc-radiation/

Not all AI are the same. They have programmed biases, just like humans. Alter AI seems to be the one with the least amount of “government/industry” favored biases. I’m very impressed with the information it provides, although this AI isn’t perfect either and you need to validate the information provided.

Happy 2026 Everyone, -Dr. Magda Havas

MISSING LINK to Paris Marx post: https://disconnect.blog/we-need-to-reassess-our-relationship-to-digital-tech/ Blog contains his suggestions for moving off of certain platforms.

INSPIRATION: Disconnect by Paris Marx We need to reassess our relationship to digital tech It won’t be much of a surprise to regular readers or listeners of my podcast that digital sovereignty and getting off US tech has been on my mind a lot this year. Throughout this year, the Trump presidency and the billionaires of Silicon Valley have made it abundantly clear that the world’s dependence on US tech companies, the products they’ve deployed, and the infrastructure they’ve built over the past few decades was a mistake that must be addressed. That dependence gives the US and its tech companies significant leverage over countries that now hesitate to take strong action against the United States in light of Trump’s trade war for fear of repercussions, but also of losing potential investment from some of the largest and most well-capitalized companies and investors in the world. That fear, particularly of short-term economic pain, helps to explain how despite so much talk of digital sovereignty in 2025, little real progress seems to have been made in the countries with the greatest capacity to pursue it. But paired with those discussions of state action is another element: what we ourselves can do to reduce our personal dependence on the products made by US tech companies, and especially the massive giants we’re all familiar with. []I’m exhausted by the world Silicon Valley has foisted upon us — one we’re just expected to accept and adopt en masse, with little say into the direction of technological travel or input on whether the technology that benefits companies and CEOs is actually benefiting the public that’s expected to use it. Typically, I would call for better technology, and that’s at the core of the argument my colleagues and I made for digital sovereignty last year — not just for non-US technology, but for technology with a wholly different set of economic incentives and social values at its foundation. But as we wait to see if that will ever arrive, there is a stronger argument forming with every passing month that rejecting the technologies being sold to us — and even going back to physical and analog alternatives — is the right move in the present. CAUTION- THE SITE HAS COLOR SCHEME THAT INDUCES NIGHT VISION AND AFTERSHADOW.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI INTERNATIONAL POLITICS China Isn’t Racing the U.S. Toward the Same AI Future “If you’re in a situation where you have limited compute,” Sheehan explains, “you’re probably not going to tell your local officials all around the country to be deploying AI for healthcare and manufacturing… if your real goal is a Manhattan Project.” Yet that is exactly what China is doing. Local governments are encouraged to subsidize AI applications that make sense for their region, not to consolidate resources into a single national effort. As Sheehan puts it, “They’re not saying, ‘Let’s all devote our computing resources just to DeepSeek.’” This doesn’t rule out secret efforts. But it does suggest that China’s dominant strategy is not an all-in sprint to superintelligence and that treating it as such risks strategic miscalculation. In technical dialogues, Xu notes, experts from both countries routinely converge on shared risks: “loss of control,” interpretability, evaluations, and guardrails. “There were always a lot of areas of convergence,” she says. A binding treaty may be unlikely in the near term. Instead, Sheehan argues for a more pragmatic approach: parallel domestic regulation, accompanied by communication and shared best practices. “We’re not going to have any binding agreement,” he says. “But we can have safety in parallel.”

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: SAFEEMR/JOEL AirPods: Are Apple’s New Wireless Earbuds Safe? (Blood-Brain Barrier research) Fourth-Generation AirPodshe fourth generation of Apple’s AirPods (aka AirPods 4) was introduced in 2024. The Specific Absorption Rate (or SAR) for the right AirPod is 0.11 watts per kilogram (assessed with the earbud facing the flat phantom and averaged over 1 gram of tissue). The SAR for the left AirPod is 1.19 watts per kilogram (assessed with the earbud’s back facing the flat phantom and averaged over 1 gram of tissue) (1).

ENERGY NUCLEAR: Rushed approval of Bill Gates’ reactor comes with risks, writes Brett Wilkins with Common Dreams (WYOMING)

INSPIRATION: A MIDWESTERN DR ON MERCOLA Seeing Truth in the Age of Information Overload (INCLUDES VAX0

Information overload crisis — Today’s endless data flood overwhelms the mind, triggering instability and reliance on simplistic narratives — ancient meditation practices build the inner stability needed to navigate this chaos clearly

Filters create reality — The mind adopts filters to simplify reality into something the conscious mind can process, inevitably removing many critical details while creating a biased and inaccurate perception of reality

Rigid divisions — In politics, this filtering causes people on both sides to be rigidly convinced their truth is correct. Likewise, it makes doctors worship vaccines and be unable to recognize the harms of pharmaceuticals, even when their own patients are injured

Patient-focused healing — In medicine, many diagnoses can only be made if a physician works to move beyond the filters they were trained in and instead directly see the complexity that each patient brings to the encounter

Path to clear perception — Cultivate intuition for key data, recognize source biases, drill to core truths, and expand awareness through nervous system health — all of which are essential for discerning reality in our hyper-connected, impactful era

Bless bless everyone working to address this mess.

