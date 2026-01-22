Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
2h

This is such a solid compilation for tracking how regulatory capture shapes EMF policy. The fact that FCC admits lacking health expertise yet maintains 28-year-old exposure limits based only on heating effects really exposes the gap. I've noticed in my own community how few people realize modern safety standards dont address non-thermal biological effects that researchers document. That Verizon outage revealing trucking's cellular dependency was aperfect example of hidden infrastructure risks.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patricia Burke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture