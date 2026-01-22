This is an expose of the fake Big Tech studies done to discredit people dealing with electromagnetic poisoning issues. I do a deep-dive on why the Wikipedia article on EHS is inaccurate; I analyze research papers (from Big Tech-funded “scientists” and from scientists “on our side” such as Olle Johansson); I discuss what “nocebo effect” is and why it is not what is happening with us; why “harmonizers” and other related paraphernalia don’t work and are actually part of the problem of why people don’t believe us; and I discuss the addiction aspects of this technology and why even we, the electromagnetically-challenged, are not immune to it.

Electro-censorship is the third book in “The EMF Chronicles” which also includes Under a Rock: An Electrosensitive Survival Guide and Your Cell Phone is Not Safe. The first one is my personal memoir; Your Cell Phone is not Safe and Electro-censorship are kind of a pair in that they go into the science and politics of EMF harm (in a way that is as not-boring as possible, with short chapters that pack in a lot of information and are entertaining and personally relatable).

https://www.amazon.com/Electro-censorship-Corruption-Deception-Industry-Chronicles/dp/B0GHMWP456?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1

A new review paper by Theodora Scarato, MSW, director of Environmental Health Sciences’ Wireless & EMF program, finds that U.S. oversight of cell towers, cell phones, WiFi and wireless radiation is outdated, fragmented, and heavily influenced by industry.

According to the report, the FCC, which sets exposure limits, says it lacks health expertise and defers to other federal agencies, yet none have comprehensively reviewed the science or conducted meaningful health-risk evaluations in over 20 years. U.S. exposure limits, unchanged since 1996, address only short-term heating effects, not long-term health risks.

The paper documents regulatory capture at the FCC, including a revolving door with industry and a pattern of industry-funded studies reporting no harm. The U.S. also lacks premarket safety testing, post-market health surveillance, exposure monitoring, and occupational health protections. As a result, U.S. radiation limits are among the most lenient globally, while other countries enforce stronger safeguards, especially for children.

Scarato concludes that restoring public health protections will require independent, transparent, evidence-based regulation focused on prevention and risk mitigation rather than industry priorities.

Read complete paper here: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1677583/full

“U.S. policy on wireless technologies and public health protection: regulatory gaps and proposed reforms” by Theodora Scarato

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: FUTURISM As Microsoft Stuffs Windows With AI, New Update Prevents Users From Turning Off Their PCs “When you vibe code an OS.”

AI: FUTURISM The CEO of Microsoft Suddenly Sounds Extremely Nervous About AI Not sounding too confident about AI not being a bubble.

AI: ARS TECHNICA Elon Musk accused of making up math to squeeze $134B from OpenAI, Microsoft Musk’s math reduced ChatGPT inventors’ contributions to “zero,” OpenAI argued.

AI/ NON AI: Non-”A.I.” Writers List - please support original human thoughts and creativity, share this list. This post provides a list of Non Generative A.I. Assisted writers, artists and substack publications as well as a list of generative AI users that do not disclose their material is computer generated.

These people made their own declaration that they do not use generative A.I. for their creative works and/or nominated non-AI dependent creators they know. I did not go and vet each individual as I trust those that cared enough to engage to be honest.

Please support original human thoughts and creativity by checking out these writers and creators and sharing this post. Substack Taglines/publication bio and or brief description of the non-AI dependent creators works shared after their name/publication title. If you are tagged here and want something brief added after your name to describe your work, send me a private message or email (at recipesforreciprocity@proton.me).

CELLPHONES OUTAGE: Verizon outage: Analysts and more weigh in

Verizon blamed the outage on a software issue

Roger Entner said it was down to an update on the 5G SA core

Is this goodbye to five-nines reliability on the network?

Verizon has blamed its massive nationwide outage last week on a “software issue.” Analysts and commentators are weighing in on what might have happened, but the present cloud and software code-based networks of major mobile operators make such outages likely to happen again.



CELLPHONES OUTAGE: Verizon Outage Reveals Trucking’s Hidden Reliance on Cell Networks

When Verizon’s (NYSE: VZ) network went down Wednesday, most customers lost calls. Truckers, however, lost visibility via electronic logging devices (ELDs), AI dashcams, GPS tracking, and driver messaging. With all relying on cellular connectivity, when the signal dropped, real-time fleet operations went dark.

The outage lasted most of the business day, triggered emergency warnings about failed 911 calls, and drew calls for an FCC investigation, Inside Towers reported. Since modern trucking runs on cloud-based systems that need cell towers to function, a loss in connectivity means logs can’t sync, safety footage can’t upload, dispatch loses tracking, and communication with drivers stalls, according to Freight Waves.

The disruption also exposed vendor risk. Fleets tied to Verizon-backed platforms were hit, while AT&T-based (NYSE: T) systems largely stayed online. While some tools cache data locally, outages can still create compliance gaps and long-term liability, Freight Waves reported.

CELLPHONES SPACE/CELLULAR: INDUSTRY POTs and PANsRead on blog or Reader Competing with Satellite Cellular

A recent article in Fierce Network quotes AT&T's CEO John Stankey as saying that he’s not too worried about competition from satellite cellular providers. He said the new technology is better suited for specialty niches like maritime and IoT.

There are a few other issues that will also affect the long-term competition issue. Cellular broadband speeds are still improving. For example, AT&T recently installed the spectrum acquired from EchoStar in 23,000 towers to improve speeds. We’re five years away from seeing the beginning of the 6G generation of cellphones. It’s too early to know specifically what that means, but it has to mean more speed and capability for terrestrial cellphone networks.

One of Stankey’s comments is intriguing: that satellite cellular might be the solution for IoT. I’ve been reading for a decade about the potential for widespread agricultural sensors, but this has never happened in any material way. A big part of the problem is the bandwidth needed to communicate with sensors. Rural cellular networks are generally lousy or nonexistent in areas that are mostly farm fields. The second issue has always been power, but there have been advancements in small solar power units that could finally combine with ubiquitous satellite cellular coverage to make farm sensors a reality.

CELLPHONES: RFK Jr.’s Cell Phone Safety Effort Seen as Low Threat to Wireless Sector Leslie Stimson, Inside Towers, January 21, 2026

UPDATE Our first story in yesterday’s newsletter covered the beginning of a study on alleged cell phone radiation by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. HHS has set aside $1.5 million for the effort which occurs as the FCC is working on streamlining 5G deployment.

New Street Research Policy Advisor Blair Levin says the wireless industry is unlikely to face “material legal liability” on the issue, nor is it likely “to face enforceable government mandates to change operations to limit potential health effects. Given the scientific evidence to date, if HHS attempts to force the wireless industry to adopt costly changes to their current operations, we do not see it as likely that the courts will uphold such HHS regulation,” the former FCC Chief of Staff writes in a client note.

RFK Jr. is “concerned” about possible health risks from cell phones and other wireless devices, reports USA Today and other news outlets. The FDA under Kennedy has removed web pages that say cell phones pose no health risks.

The FCC has not removed a similar page, noting, “no scientific evidence currently establishes a definitive link between wireless device use and cancer or other illnesses, and even though all such devices must meet established federal standards for exposure to RF energy.”

The wireless industry could experience negative publicity from HHS declarations about “alleged dangers of cell phones,” Levin notes. “This could, for example, influence local siting proceedings, fueling the efforts of opponents of siting wireless facilities, slowing down and perhaps even preventing the siting of essential facilities for improving services” he writes. Kennedy’s arguments, plus studies on social media purporting to link the danger to children, “could encourage parents to put off obtaining cell phones for their children.” The arguments could also cause the public to be “less excited” about upgrading their phones to 6G, he believes.

Levin cites a public relations risk to the wireless industry from HHS litigation and perhaps state officials and private parties “that continue to raise questions in the public’s mind” about cell phone safety and “the proximity of macro and micro cell towers.”

We think HHS will be in a cold war with the industry, in that both sides will make arguments supporting their position but HHS action hurting the industry is unlikely to ultimately be upheld by the courts,” he writes. Levin concludes, “Ultimately, the Kennedy attack on cell phones is likely to continue, creating ongoing public relations problems but are unlikely to create more material problems.”

https://insidetowers.com/rfk-jr-s-cell-phone-safety-effort-seen-as-low-threat-to-wireless-sector/

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack The 5 Worst Things You Can Do This Year When It Comes to Screens And the one screen reset that’s helped thousands of families fix them al If you’re raising young kids right now, you’re swimming upstream.

Screens are everywhere—in every pocket, every backpack, and every restaurant table. They buzz, glow, and quietly demand attention, not just from our kids, but from us. Opting out, even partially, can feel socially awkward or downright impossible. Express the slightest unease about your child’s device, and you’ll likely be met with a shrug or a knowing smile. This is just how the world is now. Ask the internet for advice on how to handle screens in your home, and you’ll find no shortage of self-declared experts urging you to “teach balance” so kids can “learn to self-regulate.” The message is clear: give them access early, talk to them about the dangers, and trust it will all work out. But neither anecdotal nor medical evidence supports this message, and for many families, it doesn’t “all work out.” For many families, it’s quite the opposite.l.

Why? Because smartphones and video games are not designed for minors.

Here’s the truth that’s seldom spoken and that could save your household from the arguments, confusion, and setbacks my own family went through: most screen problems don’t suddenly appear in the teen years. They take root much earlier, shaped by well-meaning choices that unintentionally backfire. Choices made to keep the peace. To help kids fit in. To buy a moment of quiet. To do what everyone else seems to be doing. Make This The Year You Stop Making These 5 Mistakes

CHILDREN INSPIRATION WALDORF: The Power of Rhythm: How Waldorf Education Builds Resilience Children learn rhythm not only by living within it, but by watching the adults around them strive toward it. This does not require perfection, nor does it demand a tightly scheduled home. Even the most flexible families can offer rhythm in small, human ways.

When parents choose one or two steady touchstones in their own day, such as morning tea before the house wakes, a walk after dinner, or lighting a candle before bedtime, they model something powerful.

They show that life has anchors. These moments become a kind of safe harbor, grounding both parent and child.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: FDA Relaxes Oversight of Wearables, Dodges Wireless Radiation Concerns The FDA last week made it faster and easier for manufacturers to push some wearables out to the consumer market by bypassing the agency’s medical device review process.

EMF RESEARCH: MICROWAVE NEWS: NTP Lite: No Cancer Risk Seen in Japan Korean Findings Are Still Pending The Japanese team working on a partial repeat of the NTP RF–animal cancer study has reported seeing no “reproducible” effects on cancer or genotoxicity in RF-exposed male rats.

The project —nicknamed NTP Lite— is a scaled-down version of the $30+ million project carried out by the U.S. National Toxicology Program which found “clear evidence” that RF radiation can cause cancer in rats. The NTP final report was released in 2018.

The Japanese results were published in the journal Toxicological Sciences yesterday, January 12. The paper is open access.

“This study performed in Japan, jointly planned and executed by Japan and Korea, provides strong evidence that long-term exposure to 900 MHz RF-EMFs did not produce reproducible carcinogenic or genotoxic effects in male rats,” states Katsumi Imaida of Japan’s Kagawa University, the leader of the Japanese study group.

AND

NTP Lite: All Good in Korea Too Letters to the Editor Are in the Works NTP Lite is a scaled down version of the U.S. NTP RF–cancer animal study. For background, go here.

The Japanese and Korean papers have prompted a raft of criticism. A number of letters to the editor of the journal are being prepared, Microwave News has been told.

“It’s very obvious that the objective of the paper is to neutralize the results of the NTP study,” Henry Lai, professor emeritus at the University of Washington, Seattle, said of the Japanese study. “The authors have lost their objectivity as scientists —and, sadly, they don’t seem to know much about RF science.”

The NTP Lite project, which got underway in 2019, is running far behind schedule. RF exposures were completed in 2022, followed by years of analysis.

One reason for the delay of the Korean experiment was the premature death of at least four of the RF-exposed rats. This led to the genotoxic component of the study being carried out separately. (See our report from June 2023.) The death of those rats remains unexplained.

The project was designed for the data from the two countries to be combined —to enhance statistical reliability. But, neither of the published papers addresses where that stands.

The full text of the Korean paper) is open access, as is the Japanese paper

EMF RESEARCH: Dr. Ronald N. Kostoff AND AI Adverse Health Effects of Electromagnetic Fields in Combination with other Substances (AI GENERATED)

OVERVIEW The purpose of this Op-ed is to update EMF combination studies (published in 2013 , 2017 , 2020 ) using an AI-based approach. Eight AI software packages ( Google AI ; Google Gemini AI ; AlterAI ; ChatGPT AI ; PubmedGPT AI ; Grok AI ; Claude AI ; Perplexity AI ) were asked to: 1) identify 100 specific combinations where both constituents are toxic in isolation and the combination is more toxic than either of the constituents because of synergistic effects; 2) identify fifty more specific combinations where neither constituent is toxic in isolation but the combination is toxic because of synergistic effects; 3) identify fifty more specific combinations where one of the constituents is toxic in isolation and the other constituent is not toxic in isolation but the combination is more toxic than the one constituent toxic in isolation because of synergistic effects. The AI packages were also asked to identify the biological mechanisms responsible for the enhanced toxicity of the combination.

Some of the initial responses were quite comprehensive. However, others were quite sparse and not very helpful. For the latter, I mentioned some of my previous reviews on this topic , and how I was disappointed with the present response. Their attitude changed immediately, and they stated they would re-examine their response. Typically, their second response was much more comprehensive, with one or two holdouts. While I usually don’t include this type of detail in an OVERVIEW, I made an exception here because of the potential implications.

EMF: RFK Jr. Tells USA Today: Wireless Radiation Is ‘Major Health Concern’ U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke with USA Today on Jan. 16, one day after HHS launched a new study into the health effects of wireless radiation — a step that advocates say could reflect a major shift in federal policy.

FCC: Verizon starts requiring 365 days of paid service before it will unlock phones Verizon changed prepaid brands’ policy a week after FCC waived unlocking rule.

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Paying for the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena Fires

5G INSIDE TOWERS: Why “True” 5G Is Struggling to Live Up to the Hype Once billed as transformative, 5G is increasingly viewed by operators as an expensive upgrade with unclear returns. Unlike 3G or 4G, 5G has yet to deliver a must-have consumer application. Most users care more about reliability and price than features like ultra-low latency, making it difficult for carriers to charge a premium.

That lack of demand has forced providers to rethink pricing. In the U.K., BT dropped plans to charge extra for 5G-SA after weak uptake. In the U.S., AT&T completed a nationwide 5G-SA rollout in 2025, but mobile revenues rose only modestly, barely above inflation, the EE Times reported.

HOUSING/RETERAT: Cabin in Nature: Off-Grid Cabin Rentals Relax in Your Off-Grid Home Away-from-Home We are located about 4 hours north of Toronto or 4 hours west of Ottawa.

By accommodating for a variety of sensitivities, this back-to-basics home allows people to step away from the influences of the city and relax and experience for themselves whether their home environment may be affecting them in negative ways.

Here are some of the ways that this cabin is different than a typical home, bed-and-breakfast, or short-term rental:

Nearly radio-silent to allow for a good night’s sleep. Though this is important, many people do not experience it regularly. This entire building inside and out meets level of no concern building biology guidelines for sleeping areas established by the Institute of Building Biology. In order to preserve this signal-free environment we require guests to abide by our no wireless signals rule.

Metal-free bed allows you to sleep better because it does not disrupt earth’s gentle magnetic field.

Natural firelight in the woodstove and similar-coloured light from simple flashlights help you get ready to sleep.

INSPIRATION: Yolanda Pritam Hari THE DIGITAL WAR: A Poem on Military Frequencies and the Assault on Human Health

WITH REFERENCES PROVIDED BY BRIGHTANSWERSAI

The towers loom over us;

The smart grid burns;

My ears have ruptured -

Pulsed waves strike; my gut churns. (1)

LEGAL: NEW YORK TIMES Snap Settles Social Media Addiction Lawsuit Ahead of a Landmark Trial (PAYWALL) The settlement means Snap will avoid a trial where plaintiffs had planned to argue that social media platforms are inherently defective and subject to personal injury liability.

LIFESTYLE; GUARDIAN My analogue month: would ditching my smartphone make me healthier, happier – or more stressed? When I swapped my iPhone for a Nokia, Walkman, film camera and physical map, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But my life soon started to change

PRIVACY: 2026 Online Privacy Guide: A Dozen Things You Must Do To Protect Your Private Life, Darling

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Conversations: Kudos to the Greenfield Recorder in Western MA, Again And learn more about Ellen Landauer’s outreach January 28, hosted by Cece Doucette “First, a big thank-you to Dr. Eric Leskowitz for his letter to the editor, “Additional info on smart meter concerns,” [Recorder, Jan. 2]. His comment, “wireless EMF emissions disrupt cell function by altering electrical signaling within the cell, especially the voltage-dependent sodium channels that regulate nerve function,” is profound. This is because every aspect of our health is dependent on proper nerve function. As Dr. Leskowitz points out, electrical impulses are essential to the functioning of every single cell in our bodies. It follows that anything which disrupts body electrical frequencies is sure to impact our health negatively.”

SPACE: Why Elon Musk Is Racing to Take SpaceX Public Putting data centers in space pushed the billionaire toward an IPO, sources say

In case you missed it:

Are NFL Player Illnesses and Injuries Increasing Since 5G Was Turned on in Their Stadiums? Guest post by BN Frank, with Patricia Burke

NFL 49ers: Does a Polluted EMF/RF/5G Environment Contribute to Joint and Orthopedic Injuries in World-class Athletes? “ Mother Nature” Has Wicked Sense of Humor?

Follow Peter Cowan here: Peter Cowan | Substack

and 49ers-emf-injury-series

The story has offered an opportunity to inform the public about lax regulations in the US!

