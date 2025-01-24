See the rest of the thoughtful post under inspiration

FEATURED

HOUSING KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY: Intentional Environments for Better Living With Damon Coyne Beyond the Basic Four Synthetic EMFs ARTICLE AND ONE HOUR INTERVIEW (AUDIO OR VIDEO) AT LINK In a world saturated with synthetic electromagnetic fields (EMFs) and other environmental stressors, creating a harmonious and supportive living space has never been more important. Whether improving an existing environment by mitigating synthetic EMF exposure or designing a home from scratch to align with optimal natural EMFs, intentional environments offer a pathway to health and well-being. My recent conversation with Damon Coyne of Intentional Environment (serves TX, OK, MO and the Twin Cities metro of MN) delved into these topics. Damon, with over two decades of experience in this field, shared invaluable insights into how spaces can be designed or modified to foster healing, relaxation, and vitality. Addressing Synthetic EMF Exposures For those dealing with synthetic EMF sensitivities or chronic health conditions, the removal of environmental stressors is often the first step toward recovery. Damon shared a compelling story of a young mother bedridden for nine months due to a combination of chemical and electromagnetic exposures. After identifying and mitigating significant EMF sources—including outdated knob-and-tube wiring, Wi-Fi emissions, and geopathic stress—her health dramatically improved. Within a week, she was walking and engaging with her family again, and by the third week, she was riding her bike around town. Such transformations highlight the profound impact of eliminating synthetic EMF exposures on physical and emotional well-being. Damon emphasized that the benefits of reducing EMF exposure are not limited to those who are visibly sensitive. He recounted numerous instances where family members, initially skeptical about EMF impacts, noticed significant improvements in their own sleep quality and energy levels after exposure reductions. This phenomenon reinforces the idea that everyone is affected by synthetic EMFs to varying extents, even if they don’t initially recognize the connection.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI; The AI lie: how trillion-dollar hype is killing humanity AI companies like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic want you to believe we’re on the cusp of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—a world where AI tools can outthink humans, handle complex professional tasks without breaking a sweat, and chart a new frontier of autonomous intelligence. Google just rehired the founder of Character.AI to accelerate its quest for AGI, OpenAI recently released its first “reasoning” model, and Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei says AGI could be achieved as early as 2026. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: in the quest for AGI in high-stakes fields like medicine, law, veterinary advice, and financial planning, AI isn’t just “not there yet,” it may never get there. The Hard Facts on AI’s Shortcomings This year, Purdue researchers presented a study showing ChatGPT got programming questions wrong 52% of the time. In other equally high-stakes categories, GenAI does not fare much better. When people’s health, wealth, and well-being hang in the balance, the current high failure rates of GenAI platforms are unacceptable. The hard truth is that this accuracy issue will be extremely challenging to overcome. A recent Georgetown study suggests it might cost a staggering $1 trillion to improve AI’s quality by just 10%. Even then, it would remain worlds away from the reliability that matters in life-and-death scenarios. The “last mile” of accuracy — in which AI becomes undeniably safer than a human expert — will be far harder, more expensive, and time consuming to achieve than the public has been led to believe. [] It’s a pyramid scheme of hype: persuade the public that AGI is imminent, secure massive funding, build more giant data centers that burn more energy, and hope that, somehow, more compute will bridge the gap that honest science says may never be crossed. This is painfully reminiscent of the buzz around Alexa, Cortana, Bixby, and Google Assistant just a decade ago. Users were told voice assistants would take over the world within months. Yet today, many of these devices gather dust, mostly relegated to setting kitchen timers or giving the day’s weather. The grand revolution never happened, and it’s a cautionary tale for today’s even grander AGI promises. Shielding Themselves from Liability Why wouldn’t major AI platforms just admit the truth about their accuracy? Because doing so would open the floodgates of liability. Acknowledging fundamental flaws in AI’s reasoning would provide a smoking gun in court, as in the tragic case of the 14-year-old boy. With trillions of dollars at stake, no executive wants to hand a plaintiff’s lawyer the ultimate piece of evidence: “We knew it was dangerously flawed, and we shipped it anyway.” [] Think about the ups and downs of self-driving cars; despite carmakers’ huge autonomy promises – Tesla has committed to driverless robotaxis by 2027 – Goldman Sachs recently lowered its expectations for the use of even partially autonomous vehicles. Until autonomous cars meet a much higher standard, many humans will withhold complete trust. [] Given the trillion-dollar cost projections, environmental toll of massive data centers, and mounting human casualties, the choice is clear: put human expertise at the forefront. Let’s stop pretending that AGI is right around the corner. That false narrative is deceiving some people and literally killing others.

AI: Jon FleetwoodTrump's 'Stargate' AI Fast Track to Surveillance, Weaponization (46-minute official video of Trump ) Should government and Big Tech have this much power?

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a joint venture with OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank to invest half a trillion dollars into artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States. The project, codenamed ‘Stargate,’ was unveiled by Trump at the White House. The announcement comes after this website broke the news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had finalized a rule permitting Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) to waive or alter informed consent requirements for clinical investigations deemed “minimal risk.” The FDA’s waiver rule grants pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and other organizations the ability to access and use Americans’ private health data, including blood and genetic material, without their consent or knowledge. Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison have committed to invest $100 billion upfront and up to $500 billion over the next four years to Stargate. During the White House announcement, Ellison emphasized AI’s potential to design next-generation pharmaceuticals like mRNA shots for cancer that can target an individual’s genome “by looking at electronic health records.” An IRB, like the one at Bill Gates-funded Johns Hopkins University, reviews and approves research studies for clinical trials involving humans. These IRBs now have the power to give various groups and organizations our private health information without our knowledge. the U.S. government’s dark history ( here , here ) of deploying bio- and chemical weapons on its citizens without telling them highlights the dangers of Trump’s Stargate AI project. An October White House memorandum reveals that the U.S. government is already quietly exploring how artificial intelligence could be used to advance and control “biological and/or chemical weapons.” And the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment (HTA) released the same month raised alarm about the development of “biological weapons” utilizing “DNA modification” that can target “specific groups” of Americans. Project Stargate represents an existential threat to human autonomy and privacy. The project demands immediate and comprehensive rejection to prevent the catastrophic consolidation of AI power that could irreversibly undermine individual privacy, societal freedom, and the fundamental human right to self-determination.





AI: TECHNOCRACY NEWS Trump Backs AI Data Centers, New Generation Of mRNA Gene-Therapy Injections

AI; Gary Marcus Hot take on an AI catfight Forwarded this email? Yesterday OpenAI announced a huge infrastructure project, partly framed as pushing the U.S. ahead, and Elon had words for Sam.OpenAI’s announcement began “The Stargate Project is a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United … not only support[ing] the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies.” Trump announced the project yesterday, and then Elon replied, questioning the announcement’s finances

BROADBAND STATE OF WIRELESS 2025-2030 POLL Results & Steel In TheAir'sPredictions 10 PAGES EASY READ: CONCLUSION: The U.S. wireless industry is on a steady but cautious path as it approaches the second half of the decade. Moderate capex growth, fueled by demand for connectivity and technological progress, suggests a slow climb rather than a rapid boom. T-Mobile is positioned as a frontrunner in new deployments, while suburban and rural areas offer the most potential for growth. However, slow 5Gadoption, economic uncertainty, and persistent deployment challenges underscore the need for strategic, targeted investments to realize the full potential of next-generation networks. Any growth in the industry will be welcome – especially after the down year that was 2024. I remain cautiously optimistic for the next 5 years.

BROADBAND: BEAD Spending Safe from Energy Executive Order, White House Says The White House issued a memo clarifying that a call to pause Infrastructure Act funding applied only to energy projects. WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2024 – The Trump administration clarified Wednesday that an executive order directing agencies to pause Inflation Reduction and Infrastructure Act funding applies only to certain energy projects, dispelling some fears of broadband deployment efforts being caught in a political crossfire.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY; How “Everyone On” Navigates Change to Deliver Digital Equity [] examples of core, complementary, and coalition models for digital equity work. This series of organizational profiles delves deeply into how these programs work, the problems they are best suited to solve, the populations they are best suited to reach, and the support they need to succeed. Learn more about the Human Infrastructure of Broadband Project

CHILDREN YOUTH: The Declaration of Digital Rights, produced by Design It For Us, is the product of polling of youth on college campuses aimed at distilling the values and rights youth identify with in the context of a digital world. Insights include what youth believe isn’t working, and what needs to be changed to foster a better digital world for young people. Design It For Us is a youth-led coalition working to advance policy reforms to create a safer digital world for kids, teens, and young adults. Learn more and download the Declaration of Digital Rights. PREAMBLE We the young people who have been addicted, manipulated, and taken advantage of by Big Tech, produce this Declaration of Digital Rights. We are a generation that has grown up almost entirely online. In middle school, many of us received our first smartphones and got on social media. Snapchat and Instagram were the apps of choice that allowed us to communicate outside of school, form community, and connect with people we might not otherwise have ever met. Yet despite the benefits, the darker sides of social media and Big Tech’s addictive features hooked us from a young age and kept us scrolling. Ask most young people and it’s likely we’ll have something to say about our negative experiences with social media. The prevalence of addiction, scams, depression, anxiety, eating disorders, sextortion, and suicide heightened and maintained by Big Tech’s addictive algorithms is a major threat to our futures. Big Tech has made it impossible for us to thrive on and offline. Enough is enough.

CHILDREN YOUTH: “Examining the relationship between language development, executive function, and screen time: A systematic review.” PLOS One, December 2024.

CHILDREN YOUTH: Problematic Use of the Internet: Summary and Recommendations - Children and Screens

CHILDREN: The recently-released “Handbook of Children and Screens: Digital Media, Development, and Well-Being from Birth Through Adolescence” has taken the world by storm, surpassing 1 million views in its first month of release. - ScreenShots: Policy Update

CHILDREN: Smartphone use leads to hallucinations, detachment from reality, aggression in teens as young as 13: Study “Their digital world can compromise their ability to distinguish between what’s real and what’s not. A hallucination by any other name. “Screen time essentially acts as a toxin that stunts both brain development and social development,” Kardaras explained. “The younger a kid is when given a device, the higher the likelihood of mental health issues later on.” The teens surveyed for “The Youth Mind: Rising Aggression and Anger” were significantly worse off than older Gen Zers in Sapien Labs’ database and the youngest ages were more likely to suffer aggression, anger and hallucinations compared to their older counterparts.

CHILDREN PARENTING DR. VICTORIA DUNKLEY: SUMMIT Thrive in 2025 ~ Empowered Parents Summit [free talks!] The summit is FREE and runs from Jan 27th - 31st. Themes for days 1-5: Discipline without damage, Creating strong family ties (including talks on teens and social media, Digital well-being (including my talk), Building resilience, Preventing parental burnout. INCLUDES:

CHILDREN YOUTH FAMILIES SOCIETY: Is Social Media More Like Cigarettes or Junk Food? Lawmakers attempting to regulate children’s access to social media must decide whether bans or warning labels are the optimal route for keeping

CHILDREN JOHN HAIDT: Gen Z, Social Media is Optional Young people can use technology to connect directly while shunning the apps designed to hook us ntroduction from Zach Rausch: In November, I joined a panel in Beverly, Massachusetts, to discuss The Anxious Generation. The panel included a clinical psychologist, a Gen Z researcher, the director of a mental health institute, and the CEO of the Boston Schools Fund. When the conversation shifted to solutions and how we can address social media’s negative impact on youth mental health, two viewpoints emerged. On one side, two of the panelists (including me) argued for strict boundaries: delaying smartphones until high school, raising the age of opening a social media account to 16, and bell-to-bell phone-free schools. On the other side, the panelists said that blanket restrictions would likely be ineffective. Instead, they generally supported a more holistic multi-pronged solution, focusing on more education, mental health support, digital literacy, and balanced use. They generally viewed it as possible for younger adolescents to learn to navigate social media in a healthy way. (There were also perspectives that fell in the middle, but the opinions still fell largely into these two camps). The sole Gen Z’er panelist favored the latter approach, emphasizing the importance of trusting and guiding young people rather than limiting access. After the discussion, another young Gen Z woman, Gabriela Nguyen, approached me to share that she wished she could have added a different youth perspective: That Gen Z should know they have the choice to opt out. Many of the proposed solutions assume that being on social media is inevitable. But it’s not. I was intrigued by Gabriela’s ideas, and got lunch with her a few weeks later. Gabriela is a 23-year-old master’s student at Harvard University, studying education policy. She coined the term “appstinence” to describe living without personal social media accounts like Instagram, TikTok, X, etc, and instead using direct-line communication like phone calls. She founded APPstinent, a Gen Z-led student organization at the Ed school bringing visibility to the social media-free lifestyle. Gabriela is working with Freya India to build a step-by-step guide for Gen Z to get off of social media and rebuild a life in the real world. Using their experience growing up on social media before leaving it, they show that “appstinence” is possible—and can open up a whole world of new opportunities. Here is her story.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Trump Targets Efficiency Standards for Household Appliances

ECONOMICS: ‘Income inequality is out of control’ — Scott Galloway says ‘we risk revolution’ in America as the country’s tax policy has ‘gone full oligarch’ As President Trump settles back into his role as commander in chief, Professor Scott Galloway is issuing a stern warning to the entire country: America’s inequality crisis is at a tipping point. On an episode of MSNBC’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough, Galloway warned that a small group of wealthy individuals have “weaponized [the] government, and we risk revolution.” The NYU professor and host of the popular Prof G Pod believes we’ve already seen the signs of this impending rebellion. []In the U.S., income inequality has been on the rise for decades. According to the Peter G. Petersen Foundation, the top 20% of wealthiest households in America have seen their income rise 165% from 1981 to 2021, while the middle and lowest quintiles have seen income growth of only 33% and 38%, respectively, over the same period. []To avoid a revolution, Galloway suggests raising taxes on the wealthiest individuals and reviving the American tax policies of the “60s, 70s and 80s.” However, in previous interviews the professor has also prescribed ways that young Americans can shift the odds in their favor, despite the economic system putting them at a disadvantage.

EHS EMR-S: EMF Sensitivity EMF Sensitivity | Eden Energy Medicine

Question: I have an extreme EMF sensitivity and am wondering if you have any advice regarding how I might counteract these ever-present forces. I've done the exercises in your book (which I love), and I've tried working with magnets, but haven't been able to get the complete protection I need. I'm desperate for more ideas because, at this point, I can only use phones, computers, and even simple lights for a short snippets of time. Driving in my car affects me if I'm in it for too long, and I've recently started having severe reactions when planes fly overhead! Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night feeling like my head, my heart, and my nervous system are being fried. Do you have any suggestions? I'll do anything if you think it will work. Answer: ​ I have such deep sympathy for you and your EMF problem. I, too, am very sensitive to this kind of energy. We live in a world of EMF soup, and more and more people are becoming painfully aware of how it affects them. I hear your fear and discouragement about the exercises in Energy Medicine not having giving you full protection, but I think you can build upon what you have already learned. I want to give you a little further guidance by pointing out the ones that are likely to help the most. If practiced long enough and often enough, you should see further improvement. Getting an assessment and tailor-made instruction from a qualified energy practitioner would also be a good idea.

Balance your energy by doing the "hook-up": place the middle finger of one hand in your belly button and of the other hand over your third eye, press in, pull up slightly (page 119). Hold this position, breathe easily, and relax. You're likely to sigh or yawn once you're hooked up.

The "Wayne Cook" posture (p. 74) is one of the best exercises I know for unscrambling the body's energies.

You can probably get a great deal of mileage out of "figure-8" exercises. Restoring the body’s figure 8 patterns creates a field around you that actually blocks out EMFs. Stand with your feet a foot or two apart and swoop your arms in figure 8 patterns in front of your body, out to the sides, and over your head (see p. 185). Do lots of them! They're especially fun to do with music.

Chapter 11 chronicles my own slippery adventure with EMFs and presents several ways to use magnets to protect and heal yourself. I experimented with magnets in a hundred ways. These ranged from spinning magnets over my aura to protect it, to taping magnets to specific points on my body, to at one time laying a magnet under my pillow and attaching another one above my head on the headboard.

Because EMF’s are everywhere and can affect you throughout the day, I'd do the energy exercises several times each day to keep yourself balanced. This will gradually retrain you’re the protective energy field that surrounds you to be more resilient even when you're being exposed to strong EMFs.



FIRES: The Brockovich Report Batteries (Not) Included

Well it’s another week, and there’s another environmental disaster to cover in California. While the battery fire occurred in Northern California, the rise of BESS or “battery energy storage systems,” and their safety protocols should be on your radar. The heart of this story is that any new technology facility needs to be subject to regulations and enforcement that put people’s health and safety first. That’s it. Let’s get into it. While all eyes have been on Southern California’s devastating wildfires, a different kind of fire created concerns at the world’s largest battery storage plant located in Northern California. Last week, a structural fire at the Vistra Energy plant in Moss Landing sent plumes of toxic smoke into the atmosphere and led to a highway closure and the evacuation of almost 1,500 people. Demand for electricity as an energy source is increasing throughout country, which now includes the emergence of facilities for “battery energy storage systems,” often referred to as BESS. [] Lithium-ion batteries fuel our daily lives from our cell phones to electric vehicles to large scale electrical energy. But a lithium-ion battery fire generates intense heat, considerable amounts of gas and smoke, and can emit toxic substances such as hydrogen fluoride . “This is really a lot more than a fire, it’s a wake-up call for this industry,” said Glenn Church , a member of Monterey County’s Board of Supervisors at a press conference. “If we’re going to be moving forward with sustainable energy, we need a safe battery system in place.” [] The building that caught fire had a water-based suppression system, and it is unclear why it failed, Vistra Energy officials said during a press conference. They are still investigating the root cause of the fire. [] At this meeting, Church emphasized that while battery storage is essential to the future, it cannot put that above safety. He believes this technology is ahead of government’s ability to regulate it, and industry’s ability to control it. This process of “learn as we go” just doesn’t work. “I believe that we have to take a step back, look skeptically at this technology, impose new safety regulations, and put a pause on new construction until the industry provides appropriate safeguards,” he shared. A few lessons learned from this incident that need follow-up: Enhanced Safety Protocols: Advanced Monitoring Systems: Regulatory Oversight: Community Preparedness



HAVANA: House intelligence chairman determined to get to Havana syndrome truth



HEALTHCARE TECHNOCRACY NEWS: Evidence-Based Healthcare Revolution Is Technocracy On Steriods

HEALTH:

HEALTH: Smartwatches reveal insights into psychiatric illnesses and genetic links Smartwatches that can collect physical and physiological data on users could be potentially interesting tools in biomedicine to gain a better understanding of brain diseases and behavioral disorders and possible driver mutations related to these pathologies. This is the finding of a study published in the journal Cell, and led by the co-author Mark Gerstein, from Yale University. The study includes the participation of Professor Diego Garrido Martín, from the Department of Genetics, Microbiology and Statistics of the Faculty of Biology at the University of Barcelona. Using smartwatch data from more than 5,000 adolescents, the research team could train artificial intelligence models to predict whether individuals had different psychiatric illnesses and found genes associated with these illnesses. The results suggest that these wearable sensors may enable a much more detailed understanding and treatment of psychiatric illnesses. []Detecting illnesses in such a quantitative way is difficult. But wearable sensors, which collect data continuously over time, may be the answer. For the new study, the team used data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, the largest long-term assessment of brain development and child health in the United States. The data used in the study, collected from smartwatches worn by adolescents aged 9–14, included measurements of heart rate, calorie expenditure, physical activity intensity, step count, sleep level and sleep intensity. "When processed correctly, smartwatch data can be used as a 'digital phenotype,'" says researcher Jason Liu, a member of Gerstein's lab and co-lead author of the study. The researchers propose using the term digital phenotype to describe traits that can be measured and tracked with digital tools such as smartwatches. "One advantage of doing this is that we can use the digital phenotype almost as a diagnostic tool or a biomarker, and also bridge the gap between disease and genetics," Liu adds. To that end, the researchers also developed a methodology for obtaining the massive amount of smartwatch data and converting the raw data into information that could be used to train an AI model, "a new problem to solve in the research world which is technically challenging," according to Gerstein. [] Although the study focused on ADHD and anxiety, the researchers expect the approach to be widely applicable. For example, it may be useful for understanding neurological diseases or neurodegeneration. In addition, they hope that their findings may serve as inspiration to move beyond traditional clinical diagnostics and adopt quantitative behavioral measurements that may be of greater use in identifying genetic biomarkers. More information: Jason J. Liu et al, Digital phenotyping from wearables using AI characterizes psychiatric disorders and identifies genetic associations, Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.11.012 Provided by University of Barcelona

HEALTH PREGNANCY (RE-POST): EMF Exposure and Pregnancy Risks: Here’s What the Scientific Literature Tells Us Electromagnetic field exposure in pregnant women is associated with a shorter pregnancy, increased fetal heart rate variability and temperature, and babies born with smaller head and chest circumferences, according to a review of scientific findings.

HEALTH (RE-POST) TED GIOIA How to Break Free from Dopamine Culture My quest for a healthier relationship with technology If you look at the 10 largest companies in the world, half of them are trying to create this addictive relationship to technology. The days when the dealer in addiction had to hide in the shadows are over. They now operate freely in your home, and every other sphere of your life.A few days ago, I promised to offer concrete suggestions for dealing with this. Some of these are listed below.

HEALTH: THYROID

INSPIRATION: Gavin Mounsey Re; AI. etc. worth a read!

We live in a time where (as I explored in my video on Biocultural Refugia) many in the western world are suffering from a sort of ancestral amnesia where instead of honoring and living the place based (ecologically grounded and reciprocal) wisdom of their indigenous ancestors, many have allowed their minds and hearts to become colonized by hubristic patriarchal falsehoods of the religion (and multi-generational racketeering operation) called statism. Instead of identifying as a human being, with a deep connection to a specific area of the living Earth (that manifested in cultural traditions that nurture and reverently steward that place) many self-identify via the labels of imposed, unnatural, divisive, oppressive and domination based constructs such as nationalism and arbitrary quasi-political racial labels such as describing one’s culture as “white culture” (as if there is some place called “whiteland” that we all came from). So we have millions of human beings living on Turtle Island that have had their ancestral roots severed from their conscious mind, they no longer have living traditions connected to the living Earth and their way of seeing themselves is based on a sort of multi-generational Stockholm syndrome relationship they have with statist regimes. This applies to people of European descent especially, as the colonization of our indigenous ancestors (and the assimilation of their way of living close to the Earth reciprocally) occurred millennia ago, not just centuries ago, as it was here.

Jessica’s post that Gavin referenced is here: Are we already avatars? Where is AI going?

INSPIRATION: SCHOOL OF THE UNCONFORMED High Fidelity: Bringing back commitment culture "Post-meh-dernitiy", the mind's braking system, and training for high fidelity The mind and its braking system The last part of the human brain to develop is the prefrontal cortex. It’s right behind the forehead, and it isn’t fully mature until around the mid-to-late 20s. This part of the brain is associated with some of the things that make us most human, like our personality, our ability to be socially appropriate, and problem-solving, to name but a few. It’s also heavily involved in our ability to inhibit and control our behavior. If the brain was a car, then the prefrontal cortex is the driver in heavy traffic, at times braking, at times signaling, at times turning, at times accelerating, always anticipating the next move—or to put it more simply, saying yes to one thing and no to another. The capacity for a decisive yes and no is built right into one of the most sophisticated parts of the brain.

SMART METERS: UL and Utility Meters....Make Sure Your Facts are Up to Date Underwriter's Lab now certifies 'smart' meters, (but that doesn't mean they are safe) The updated info is that the for-profit UL profited by certifying smart meters for safety, in part by referencing FCC guidelines (which are not standards because they have never been tested and are not protective of health or the environment.)

SPACE: TECHNOCRACY NEWS; Is Going to Mars ‘Manifest Destiny’ Or Technocrat Fantasy? The older American doctrine of Manifest Destiny has collided headlong with the Technocrat doctrine of conquering outer space. Only Elon Musk could force the President’s hand to declare it is a God-given mission to colonize Mars. Christians should look to their Bibles to take stock to see if this is really commanded, or not! Historical Manifest Destiny claimed Biblical justification to fundamentally contradict the teachings of love, justice, and humility found in Scripture, conflating national ambitions with divine will. Fast forward to the present, and now we see that Greenland, Canada, Mexico and even Mars are cloaked in Manifest Destiny. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Contracting industry will collapse without reform in carrier practices, warns NATE CEO Schlekeway Today, NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association released an open letter addressing critical challenges facing the wireless contracting industry. As the association celebrates its 30th anniversary, it simultaneously confronts one of its most turbulent eras. While benefiting from the tireless efforts of contractors and small businesses to build and maintain the nation’s communications infrastructure, the wireless industry, primarily directed by an oligarchy of three carriers and others, has also imposed untenable conditions threatening to dismantle the ecosystem supporting it. These conditions include unfair pricing models, excessive bureaucracy, delayed payments, and burdensome compliance requirements, all of which have caused many contractors to shutter their businesses and pushed others to the brink of closure. In the open letter below, NATE takes a bold stand, spotlighting how the current environment impacts contractors and America’s communications networks’ long-term health and security. The association emphasizes that “take it or leave it” pricing models, extended payment terms, and the proliferation of costly administrative platforms disproportionately burden small and mid-sized businesses. These contractors, once the backbone of wireless innovation and expansion, now face financial instability, reduced safety standards, and an industry climate prioritizing cost-cutting over collaboration and quality.

WARFARE vs PEACE: Transforming the War Machine, One Human Story at a Time Special note from PEERS Director Amber Yang: Dear readers, I poured my mind, body and soul into this video—this is definitely one of the most meaningful creations I've ever brought into this world. I hope you take the time to watch this 34-min video. And if this video resonates with you, please like, comment, subscribe, and share this widely! Join us in being part of this global team of loving, courageous people dedicated to transformation on this planet. At PEERS and WantToKnow.info, we are dedicated to amplifying the best of humanity and what's possible. People everywhere, all over the world, are turning away from the cycles of fear and control that justify war. These powerful acts of humanity challenge the destructive forces keeping us divided and polarized, planting the seeds of a global shift in consciousness that could inspire the transformation and healing of our world.

In case you missed it:

What Would Star Trek & United Federation of Planets Say About All Those California Fires? Galactic Guidance Needed? Guest Post by Sarah Aminoff of Safe Tech International