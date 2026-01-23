DOGS FOR OFF FEBRUARY:

GB (Good Boy) North America

Mama Mia, Mr Ginger, RagaMuffin, South Africa;

Beau and Lani North America

Saute, United Kingdom

Reminder: National Call: Friday January 23, 2026, 1-3 pm ET

FEATURED: Nyheter från Strålskyddsstiftelsen (News from the Radiation Protection Foundation) www.stralskyddsstiftelsen.se

More and more children and young people in Sweden have sleep problems - new article In January 2026, a Swedish registry study was published by Mona Nilsson from the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation and Lennart Hardell from the Swedish Environment and Cancer Research Foundation, which shows a sharp increase in diagnosed sleep problems in Sweden. Among children and adolescents aged 5-19, the number of those diagnosed with sleep problems increased 17 times between 2001 and 2024. The study is based on official statistics from the National Board of Health and Welfare’s patient registry. Read more.

AND Debate article in Aftonbladet - Protect children’s brains now A worrying The increase in sleep problems and memory problems among children and teenagers has occurred in parallel with the increase in children’s and adolescents’ mobile phone use and the sharply increasing exposure to radiation from mobile phones, WiFi and mobile phone masts. Debate article signed by Lennart Hardell and Mona Nilsson. Read the article

AND The Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation is a fundraising foundation that works to protect people and the environment against harmful forms of electromagnetic fields and electromagnetic radiation, such as microwave radiation from wireless technology, by informing about risks and publishing recommendations. We start from scientific research, the recommendations of researchers and doctors, and the Council of Europe's Resolution 1815 of 2011.

FEATURED: Theodora Scarato at Environmental Health Sciences Historic Opposition to Cell Tower Fast Track Plan

A Historic Pushback Against the FCC Cell Tower Fast Track PlanFirst, an update on the FCC: Our collective effort is making a major impact.To date, more than 5,900 filings representing over 200 million Americans, the vast majority in opposition, have been submitted to the FCC regarding its proposal to fast track cell tower deployment. This is a historic level of public engagement. Telecom media has taken notice. What’s next: It is critical that the pressure stays on. Now the FCC by law must review the comments and, at some point determined by the FCC, will issue a decision. H.R. 2289, the Congressional bill to fast track wireless infrastructure, was approved by the House Energy & Commerce Committee but has not yet passed the full House. Additional bills are moving forward that would further fast track cell towers. Our lawmakers at the federal, state, and local level need to continue hearing from all of us.

FEATURED: THE POWER COUPLE Pro Athletes Raise EMF Awareness History of Lighting | 49rs 30 MINUTES AUDIO

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER Free Interview with Christof Plothe

and Apple Podcast:



Keith writes, “In my opinion, Christof Plothe, OD, is one of the wisest healers of the

21st century, especially with regard to productive help in an atmosphere

of increasing forced synthetic field exposures.

In this, our second conversation, we discuss how hands-on osteopathic

observation first revealed neurological disruption in the human body;

why habituation to synthetic fields is not protection but loss of

function; the effects of electromagnetic exposure on children,

cognition, and development; and the urgent need for a true control group

in a fully saturated world.

We explore instant desynchronization and re-regulation of the nervous

system using tuning forks; clinical observations related to

cardiovascular stress and autonomic imbalance; practical approaches to

detoxification; and the central importance of restoring parasympathetic

tone. We then step back to examine vitalism and the nature of the life

force itself, the widening gap between propaganda and science, and the

broader social consequences of chronic electromagnetic

saturation—including isolation, exhaustion, and declining resilience.”



Christof’s Substack is:

Christof’s: Pocket God Post:

OFF FEB PROMOTION on Next Door

Courtesy Cece Doucette:

Have you heard? People all over the world are doing Off February to reclaim their lives back from social media on their phones and tablets (if need be, check in mindfully from your computer -- preferably hard-wired to reduce radiation :-). #OffFebruary

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: NEW YORK TIMES Musk’s Chatbot Flooded X With Millions of Sexualized Images in Days, New Estimates Show Over nine days, Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot generated and posted 4.4 million images, of which at least 41 percent were sexualized images of women. (PAYWALL)

AI: CA: State Sen. Padilla introduces bill restricting AI therapy The measure comes after the state senator’s efforts to make chatbots safer for children

CELLPHONES BENTON: Old cell phone fears surface amid new Washington fight Monica Alleven | Fierce Summary on Benton.org The wireless industry is yet again hearing concerns about the safety of cell phones, but it’s not about their impact on mental health or the dangers of texting while driving. This time, it’s about cell phones’ impact on the human body as conveyed by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Sound familiar? Concerns about cell phones and cancer go back decades, but they’re not going away. Sec. Kennedy said that he’s “very concerned” about electromagnetic radiation from 5G cell phone towers and that, generally speaking, “electromagnetic radiation is a major health concern.” These statements came a day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) quietly removed language from webpages that said cell phones aren’t dangerous. At the same time, HHS is launching a new study about the impact of cell phones. “The FDA removed webpages with old conclusions about cell phone radiation while HHS undertakes a study on electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify gaps in knowledge, including on new technologies, to ensure safety and efficacy,” said HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon. “The study was directed by President Trump’s [Make America Healthy Again] Commission in its strategy report.” Summary on Benton.org

See also INDUSTRY: RFK Jr.’s Cell Phone Safety Effort Seen as Low Threat to Wireless Sector

Leslie Stimson, Inside Towers, January 21, 2026

AND RFK Jr. ‘Very Concerned’ About Cellphone Radiation, Launches Safety Study

[] Federal Communications Commission is considering making it easier for wireless carriers to deploy new infrastructure, and is working to auction off more airwaves for mobile use. The Commerce Department is also leading an effort to find spectrum currently used by government agencies that could be vacated and sold to the carriers.

In a potential conflict between those efforts, the pro-wireless industry side is likely to win out, according to Blair Levin , policy advisor at New Street Research and former FCC chief of staff.



CELLPHONES TRANSLATED EINAR NORWAY: I have something on my mind...Read more on the website | blog or Reader – The US mobile industry can expect noise and delays, but the Department of Health and Human Services is not a threat Here are a few short reports from the American industry press. CAUTION RE: TRANSLATON ERRORS

Jimmy Gonzalez "Cell Phones Cause Cancer" 1972-2014 9 MINUTES

CELLPHONES: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive You’re Invited to The February Phone Breakup I hope you’ll join me for this New Year’s “experiment” How it works The February Phone Breakup is a guided, asynchronous experience that begins on February 1, 2026 and is based on the 30-day plan in my book, How to Break Up With Your Phone.

CHILDREN GUARDIAN One in four children in England start school without being toilet trained, say teachers

CHILDREN CHD: Kids’ Sleeping Problems Linked to Wireless Radiation, Screens The number of children and teens ages 5-19 in Sweden diagnosed with sleep disorders has increased roughly 17-fold since 2001, according to a new peer-reviewed study. The authors said the sharp uptick in sleeping problems coincided with the increased use of cellphones and the widespread proliferation of 5G cell towers, which emit radiofrequency radiation.

FCC INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS Cell Tower Regulation Changes? As someone who has read a lot of FCC documents, the tone of this NOI suggests to me that the FCC has already largely determined what it is going to order related to the shot clock and fees. It looks likely that the cell carriers will likely achieve another big win on their regulatory wish list.

POLITICS: POLITICO How Elon Musk’s Starlink is changing American foreign policy “How do we regulate [...] military use among our allies, let alone regulating the ability for a CEO to provide or not provide internet access to oppress peoples around the world?” said Wes J. Bryant, former chief of Civilian Harm Assessments at the Pentagon. Providing internet access to civilians on the ground also gives Starlink the opportunity to expand its customer base. The offer is only open to Venezuelans until early February, though no word yet on how long it’ll stay free in Iran. (SpaceX did not respond to DFD’s inquiries for this story.) “I think it’s a land-and-expand strategy, just like three free months of cellular service,” Chris Quilty, president and co-CEO of the business intelligence firm Quilty Space, told DFD.

SMART METERS: PROPOSED KENTUCKY BILL: HB 378 Wireless Meters (This is being written differently in more detail- Provides No Fees, Reimbursement of Fees Paid, Mandated Analog-Mechanical as the opt-out meter, etc...and liability for damages. Currently not finished, but please start calling to get your rep to support IF FROM KENTUCKY https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/26rs/hb378.html

ALSO: SB 28 – Prohibits drivers from using hand-held mobile devices while driving, allows hands-free use and certain emergency or official exceptions, establishes penalties. No adjusting GPS at a stop light. You can be pulled over if police see it in your hand. Primary offense could be used for pretext for other “investigations”. Based on a legal reading of this bill, it would mean that you could be fined for even having it in your pocket or on your lap. It is poorly worded at the very least, vote on Tuesday at 4:00. Please call your Senator to oppose! AND: Data Protection/Privacy/Tech:

HSmB HB 33 – Prohibit your consumer data being used to charge different prices to different people.

HJud HB 64 – Ban requiring, coercing, or placing electronic ID devices on or in a person w/o their consent

HB 375 – Ban automated license plate readers, provide for fines and allow people to sue mis-users

HB 378 – Allow utility customer to opt out of smart meter; prohibit surcharges for opting out

HB 414 – Collect DNA for all charged with felony/some juvs; state/fed databases; penalty for refusal

SPACE: AURORAS IN THE SOUTH ATLANTIC ANOMALY: This week's severe geomagnetic storm produced auroras in many unusual places. Today we highlight a sighting inside the South Atlantic Anomaly. A Brazilian photographer captured the display -- a first in the nearly 30-year history of Spaceweather.com.

Did you miss the storm? Next time get a wake-up call from Space Weather Alerts.

