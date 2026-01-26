I am grateful that the auto industry is rolling back on some former initiatives, like screens vs buttons and collapsing gas tanks, not because we are going backwards on efficiency but because some mandated policies never should have been implemented. If the EPA can change its mind on the usefulness of the start-stop mechanism in cars, they can also look at the cost-benefit equation for smart meters and the smart grid? See updates on blinding car headlights via Mark Baker

Many thanks to the sharp-eyed reader who graciously informed me that I spelled HIPAA wrong in my Smart Meter Science article: How HIPAA Hides EMF/RF/5G, Antenna, and Smart Meter Harm along with AI, when data is inaccessible or not collected “As a retired healthcare attorney, I was particularly sensitive to spelling and acronyms. Hipaa is the proper acronym, not Hippa, which suggests a derivation of a horse in latin.” (The spelling is now correct at the source but I am not able to correct it at the Safe Tech substack.)

If new readers are exploring EMF/RF via the lens of football, I recommend the Featured Post by the Power Couple about power quality, and the Featured most recent discussion with Keith and Christof that includes discussion of range of motion.

Movement teachers learn -if the hips are tight, the knees, ankles, low back and pelvic bowl organs ({elimination and reproductive) can pay the price - even in football players.

Or if the ligaments are lax, the tendons are affected.

For those open-minded on the topic of vaccines, the post by A Midwestern Doctor under Health regarding laxity can also add to the discussion.

And - we are so glad you are here. Go Pats!

Image courtesy Sean Carney, the UK based director of the award-winning documentary film Remembering Nearfield , giving voice to the disability of EHS/EMR_S



(Readers from other countries may not know the work of rock musician Tim Arnold, who has identified himself as Digitally Departed, Read about his Superconnected Petition to the UK government. Tim will be performing live for the OFF February celebration in Madrid. )

Some of what Emma in South Africa will be doing, for OFF February,…..is growing food! (10 seconds video)

Read more about OFF FEBRUARY and see the short video created by Sean Carney: Safe Tech International: Get On to Life, With OFF February! from Spain to the UK to South Africa to the US to you!

FEATURED INSPIRATION RE: CELL PHONES

A small group of Buddhist monks are walking for peace from Texas to DC. Each day they speak to growing crowds. Here's a speech where one of the monks addressed the crowds in High Point. He talks about peoples' "lovers"… referring to their cell phones. He has a lovely light touch about alerting people to how distracted they are by their "lovers" from presence and peace of mind.

After talking about the importance of mindfulness, he begins speaking about multitasking at 28:30. At 29:46, he discusses the notion that you cannot concentrate on two things at once – your "lover" and something else. Then he asks rhetorically, "Who is your lover?...Your cellphone."

FEATURED: THE POWER COUPLE How our power grid became toxic Ohm’s Law | Ground Current | 49ers Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

FEATURED KEITH CUTTER: De‑Habituation: Understanding the Biology Behind Electrical Sensitivity

If you’ve ever wondered why so many people appear unaffected by synthetic field exposure, I think the answer lies not in immunity—but in habituation. This also helps explain why some ‘normal’ people become electrically sensitive (ES) in pristine environments, and why ES can both lose and later regain their sensitivity.

By now, the testimony of electro-sensitives is familiar: life was fine—until it wasn’t. Symptoms appeared. Patterns became clear. Synthetic field exposure tracked directly with suffering, and when exposures were reduced, suffering diminished. By rebuilding life around lower exposures, function returned.

My daily work as an EMF consultant has shown me the profound difference between environments that are merely “better than before” and those that are genuinely pristine—and how rare it is for people to be willing or able to do what’s required to reach exposure levels that truly support recovery. -Keith



From Patricia: I highly recommend this entire must-listen interview, including commentary about range of motion: KEITH CUTTER Free Interview with Christof Plothe https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/18550870 and through Spotify:

and Apple Podcast:



NEWS AND NOTES

AUTOMOBILES: Why automakers are finally killing start-stop engine systems

What is happening to start‑stop is not a single policy change or a sudden engineering breakthrough, but a convergence of forces: a new stance from the Environmental Protection Agency, a wave of driver frustration, and a broader pivot toward hybrids and electric vehicles that make the old workaround look obsolete. []In one policy shift, the EPA is described as pulling the plug on controversial start‑stop technology, a move framed as ending drivers’ red‑light frustrations and redirecting focus toward more substantial efficiency gains. []Many owners stab the dashboard button to disable the system every time they start the car, and some have gone further, installing aftermarket devices that remember their preference despite warnings about potential warranty issues. Enthusiast forums are filled with posts from drivers who say they would pay extra to delete the feature entirely, and one discussion of decreasing regulations notes that adding the necessary button and chip to control the logic adds only a few dollars per car to the bill of materials, which makes the persistence of the feature feel even more like a regulatory imposition than a customer benefit. When a technology is widely seen as something to be defeated rather than enjoyed, it becomes an easy target for policymakers looking to show they are listening to motorists.



BROADBAND VIA SATELLITE: House Committee Approves Appalachian Satellite Broadband Bill The legislation directs GAO to study the use of satellite broadband for economic development in Appalachia. AND Congressman Taylor’s Broadband Bill Gains Traction in House Committee (misleading industry headline - its a study!

CHILDREN: Guy from Guy’s Substack Bigtech wants schools to store smartphones Follow, as always, the money Bigtech wants schools to store smartphones! Extraordinary but true. Why?



Because they realise that the current situation is unsustainable and that schools storing smartphones won’t delay the age that children own and use smartphones. In fact, it will institutionalise ownership at 11 years old, if not younger.

Of course, Bigtech would rather schools continue with ‘not seen or heard’ policies, but they also realise that this is increasingly untenable, a lot of that due to campaigning from groups such as Smartphone Free Childhood , Delay Smartphones , Mothers Against Media Addiction and, dare I say it, us at Set@16. There is a bitter irony in momentum being used to bring about a policy that is the antithesis of what we have been fighting for.

Bigtech anticipated the possibility of schools banning smartphones from premises years ago, no doubt part of their scenario planning. And they will have tracked the shift in public opinion better than anyone, given their control of the very platforms and infrastructure on which such option is created and strengthened. There will be a variety of responses ready and it appears to be time to push ‘storage solutions’, whereby schools are forced to spend time and money to do more to ensure that children don’t access their harmful products during the day, whilst still being allowed to bring these products onto premises.



CHILDREN SCROLLING TO DEATH: The Heat is On...Big Tech on Trial: Pre-trial episode available now.What happens when families finally take Big Tech to court—and win the right to be heard? In the premiere episode of The Heat Is On… Big Tech on Trial, hosted by us (Nicki & Sarah), we take parents inside what some are calling “the trial of the century”: consolidated lawsuits brought by thousands of families, school districts, and 29 U.S. states against Meta, Snap, TikTok, and YouTube for addicting and harming children.

Sitting in the courtroom so you don’t have to, we will break down what this trial is really about—addiction, internal knowledge, and accountability—and why it matters for how you parent right now. You’ll hear from attorneys working the case, who explain what’s at stake, and from parents whose children have been harmed (or lost) to harms instigated by social media.

CHILDREN EDTECH: EMILY CHERKIN The Fox is in the Hen House Five Uncomfortable Truths about the National PTA and Big Tech

ECONOMICS: OT Escape the Box Lauren Ayers Bring Our Public Dollars Home! Find out why Sacramentans are organizing a public bank for the state capital.

FCC: Supreme Court Examines FCC’s Ability to Fine

The Supreme Court has accepted a case that will determine the FCC’s ability to levy fines against the companies it regulates. The lower court cases that brought the issue to the Supreme Court come from fines that the FCC levied against AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon after the companies sold customer location data. The FCC said that the carriers did not properly vet the companies that bought customer data, and that many of those companies widely resold the data. []s. The ability to levy fines has always been one of the agency’s most effective enforcement tools and is one of the few remedies that is less drastic than yanking an FCC license to operate. The FCC has been using fines a lot recently in its attempt to cut down on robocalls and texts. The FCC will become a fairly toothless regulatory agency without the ability to levy fines. Carriers, both large and small, will be less afraid to violate FCC rules if they don’t fear that their violation would warrant a referral to the Justice Department.



FCC: OHIO Congressman Greg Landsman questions FCC oversight and criticizes donor influence

Congressman Greg Landsman, who represents Ohio’s 1st district in the U.S. Congress, posted a series of tweets on January 16, 2026, raising concerns about political donations and leadership conduct. In his first tweet at 16:31 UTC, Landsman questioned the Federal Communications Commission's oversight under its current chairman. He wrote, " This is a question the FCC Chairman should be able to answer: How much have Trump’s billionaire donors given to the President while you oversee their mergers?" Later that day at 21:12 UTC, Landsman commented on priorities in political leadership. He stated, "The American people aren’t first —his donors are. That’s not leadership, it’s corruption."



HAVANA: Trump brags about secret weapon that was key to Maduro capture: ‘The discombobulator’

HEALTH: Falken Soundtheater The PURIFICATION PROTOCOLS: A Scientific Investigation into Heavy Metal and Nanoparticle Detoxification The Invisible Invasion: Understanding Modern Toxicity We exist in an unprecedented era of biological contamination. The air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we consume—all carry invisible passengers. Heavy metals accumulate in our bodies through environmental exposure, industrial pollution, dental fillings, and contaminated food sources. Beyond traditional toxins, graphene oxide nanoparticles have emerged as biocompatible materials used in various biomedical applications, while spike proteins from both viral infections and vaccinations present unique detoxification challenges.

The human organism was not designed to process aluminum particulates suspended in stratospheric aerosols, mercury vapor from dental amalgams, or synthetic protein structures that persist in tissues for months. Yet here we stand, in bodies that have become storage facilities for industrial civilization’s chemical legacy. This investigation presents peer-reviewed, clinically validated protocols for reclaiming your biological sovereignty.

Critical Success Factors:

Gradual Introduction: Start all compounds at 25-50% recommended dose

Bind and Eliminate: Never mobilize toxins without binders present

Support Pathways: Ensure bowel movements 2-3 times daily

Hydration Protocol: Drink half your body weight in ounces daily

Professional Monitoring: Work with knowledgeable practitioner

Sauna Therapy: 3-4 sessions weekly to enhance elimination through skin

Liver Support: Milk thistle, alpha-lipoic acid as indicated

You can Download this article as PDF document Here

HEALTH: The Hidden Dopamine Trap - by A Midwestern Doctor REPOST

HEALTH: A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR The Hidden Link Between Hypermobility, Vaccine Injury and Fluid Stagnation How ligamentous laxity predisposes sensitive patients to vaccine-induced microstrokes and ways to protect your vital circulation N NOTE: RF exposure causes fluid stagnation (Lymph, Glymphatic), as explained by Christof in the interview with Keith, featured above.

HEALTH: Mediterranean Diet and Brain Health Gary Null’s Health Notes 012626

HEALTH: AMERICAN SOCIETY ON AGING The Telehealth Revolution That Can’t Reach Everyone January 21, 2026 ble, high-speed internet service, which tens of millions of Americans currently lack.

Bridging the digital divide is essential, yet politics may prevent our progress. [] studies have shown telehealth can significantly reduce healthcare costs , potentially shaving tens of billions of dollars off the nation’s healthcare bill—all while improving health outcomes . The problem: it hinges on universal access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet service, which tens of millions of Americans currently lack. [] Part of the grant included mobile hotspots for older adults to take home. When those expired, something surprising happened: older adults kept coming back to the senior centers for internet access—and started calling rural co-op providers to ask for home service.

Mote: Americans already paid for the infrastructure, see: Irregulators .



HEALTH CONTROL GRID DEEP DIVE: Falken-Soundtheater The SILENT GRID: Biodigital Convergence and the Electromagnetic Architecture of Control The Wireless Body Area Network, the Global Information Grid, and the Future of Human Autonomy

HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH AMYGDALA Death-Defying Climb Famed rock climber Alex Honnold added to his list of accomplishments over the weekend, free soloing—scaling without ropes—Taiwan’s Taipei 101 skyscraper yesterday. The feat, livestreamed by Netflix, set the record for the tallest free solo of a skyscraper. Watch highlights here. [] He attributes his success to meticulous preparation, attention to detail, and minimizing risk. Imaging of his brain also suggested his response to fear stimuli, controlled by the amygdala, is significantly less intense than average. Source 1440 media

(We should be assessing the amygdala of EVERY big tech leader and wireless and space colonization proponent)



HOUSING: NEW COURSE Building Biology Interior Design (BBID) Designing Interior Environments That Support Life A Masterclass in Healthy, Regenerative, Sustainable Design

LIGHTING BAN HEADLIGHTS PETITION UPDATES AND MORE: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Vancouver Motion Passes Unanimously Dear Supporters, The Vancouver City Council unanimously passed a Motion directing the Vancouver Mayor to contact Transport Canada regarding LED headlight glare.

(https://council.vancouver.ca/20260121/documents/pspcM4.pdf). News video:

AND: Video - Interview with Matthew Brumbelow Dear Supporters, The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released a video recently that is an interview with Matthew Brumbelow, the lead researcher. If you would like to understand how IIHS is thinking, then I recommend that you watch this video. The video demonstrates the true failure of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to properly design regulations for headlight glare, and the defective rating system created by IIHS that pushes manufacturers towards brighter, blue-rich LED headlights. If you were not living in the real world and only watched this video, you would think that IIHS is doing a good job and that headlight glare isn’t really much of a problem. But if you live in the real world, this video makes no sense, because they don’t discuss the 75,000+ signatures on our petition, or the work by this group, or about the impacts of blue wavelength light on our eyes, or about how miserable our lives are now due to LED headlights. youtube.com/watch?v=mOxntGta6rc&t=1896s

Some observations about the interview:

1. Mr. Brumbelow essentially states that we just need to sacrifice our comfort and accept the blinding glare because the more intense headlights reduce the number of single-vehicle crashes. It seems that, in his opinion, the tradeoff of pain and discomfort of intense headlights is worth it.

2. No mention of the impacts of blue wavelength light.

3. Older headlights may have required driving a speed of 35 miles per hour to stay within the safety zone of headlight output. There was no discussion of setting night time speed limits to 35 mph rather than increasing headlight intensity, as the solution for safety.

4. IIHS does not measure glare from high beams, and yet IIHS recommends that high beams be used almost at all times. This makes no sense.

5. The test track they use doesn’t seem to have any hills or bumps. The test track also seems to lack glare from other sources such as streetlights and gas stations.

6. There was no mention of the drastic increase of pedestrian deaths at night which appears to me to be correlated with the release of LED lighting everywhere.

7. IIHS measures glare from the reference of a mid-sized sedan. They do not seem to measure the situation where there is a small car facing a tall truck.

8. There was confirmation that in the USA, aftermarket LED headlamps are illegal, and that there is no enforcement by the states.

9. Again, IIHS references Adaptive Driving Beam as a solution. IIHS believes that headlights should be using high beams almost all the time, which is why IIHS promotes ADB, which supposedly blocks the intensity towards an approaching vehicle. This ignores the issue of being blinded as a pedestrian by brutally bright LED high beams and the unacceptable delay by the computer of engaging the ADB.

In my opinion, any regulations on headlamps must look very carefully at the following issues:

1. Intensity (luminance).

2. Spectral Power Distribution (blue light).

3. Mounting height of the headlamp.

4. Relationship between light output and driving speed. Speed limits at night should likely be reduced.

5. Photobiological safety, comfort, psychological well being, and other human factors.

6. Inspections and enforcement.

This IIHS video is very important because it provides us with a baseline for discussion and we then are able to dissect their flawed theories which don’t connect to the real world or human comfort. - MARK BAKER

AND: CHD LED Lights Harm Vision, Cognitive Function — Kids Are Especially at Risk A child’s eye lens is clearer than an adult’s. This allows more potentially harmful blue-wavelength light to reach the retina, said Mark Baker, founder and president of the Soft Lights Foundation.

AND: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Dark Sky International Dear Supporter, On January 8, 2026, Dark Sky International published a position statement on LED headlights. https://darksky.org/news/a-driving-source-of-light-pollution-how-car-headlights-are-reshaping-the-nighttime-environment/.

SURVEILLANCE: FLOCK CAMERAS: overview: https://www.404media.co/tag/flock/ Call Recap: Flock AI Cameras AND THE POWER COUPLE Call Recap: Flock AI Cameras Other towns in the US have been putting a pause on these surveillance programs. Let’s keep the momentum on our side! Here’s a bit of what we covered

Why Flock isn’t your typical surveillance camera

Public - Private Partnerships and Data collection

What Police needs to know about Flock

Flock maps and DeFlock.me software

What Leigh found in her public record request

Click here for all the resources we mentioned on our call, including the recording.

SURVEILLANCE UK: UK government is designing and installing a Digital Identity Panopticon

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Cell Tower Health, Safety & Property Value Risks Near Homes and Schools | Expert Webinar Learn the basics in this expert webinar with Theodora Scarato, MSW, Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences. 1 1.2 HOURS

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS INDUSTRY: Developer Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Over North Boulder Cell Tower AND Dallas Council Approves Verizon Cell Tower Over Homeowner Objections

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Navajo County re-consideration of Snowflake cell tower permit on January 27 https://www.wmicentral.com/news/cell-tower-fight-returns-to-navajo-county-supervisors/article_5286a4d6-7659-4be0-8c8b-3df64977fd73.html PETITION AND UPDATE: Stop the White Antelope Cell Tower in Snowflake, AZ!!URGENT - We need your support at the Navajo County BOS Meeting on Tuesday, 1/27/26 LEARN MORE HERE: Community Awareness: No White Antelope Cell Tower Initiative

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: This Petition Aims To Stop The East Hampton Planning Board From Approving The Illegal Tower At The Springs Firehouse NEW YORK

EVENTS:

Tuesday February 3rd at 10 am Eastern, Diego Hidalgo will be the guest of EMR Program Director Miriam Eckenfels live on Children’s Health Defense TV to discuss OFF February. Video with Diego and Doug Wood about how to help promote this undertaking: https://www.greenstreetnews.org/post/off-february

Share