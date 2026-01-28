FEATURED: Super Bowl-Bound Patriots and Seahawks to Avoid 49ers Training Ground Amid Ongoing Investigation on the Substation Theory

https://thesportsrush.com/nfl-news-super-bowl-bound-patriots-and-seahawks-to-avoid-49ers-training-ground-amid-ongoing-investigation-on-the-substation-theory/

Follow Peter Cowan’s in-depth investigation here: https://peteranthonycowan.substack.com/t/49ers-emf-injury-series

In this post Roman S Shapoval digs into a mechanism I didn’t cover in my original series on the 49ers, but I believe is equally important: dirty electricity and ground current.

The substation isn’t just emitting a 60 Hz magnetic field, it also generates high-frequency transients (dirty electricity) and likely pushes return current through the earth itself, coupling into the ground the players stand on.

Ground current is particularly insidious. When electrical systems use the earth as a return path, voltage gradients form across the soil. Step on the wrong spot, and the chaotic signal of the current flows through your body, which means it flows through your mitochondria. The same VGCC activation, the same calcium flooding, the same collagen degradation pathways I outlined, but from another source—one more stressor.

One side-effect of a post going unexpectedly viral is that context gets lost. The idea gets oversimplified, wrapped neatly in a meme, and the details are overlooked. The substation hypothesis was never just about magnetic fields. It’s about an entire electromagnetic environment—including light—that is an artifact of modern society. The substation is just the icing on the cake.

Over the next weeks and months I plan on documenting the other factors that contribute, because it’s never just one thing. - Peter



More Manifestos, More Concerns, More Momentum Worldwide

In addition to Off February (Spain) (see partnering organizations below), an international Manifesto has launched from Nantes, France.

I attune to the different flavors and focus of activism and tech sobriety initiatives internationally. Although John Haidt (the Anxious Generation) is an American, in April 2024 he noted that the Smart Phone Free Childhood caught fire and was led by parents in the UK. (I did not know until reading about Diego that Dry January began in the UK.) Coverage of the Digital ID is also very prominent in the UK. Americans seem to be on a steeper learning curve. We are grateful for your interest and readership.

OFF February | The OFF Movement

From University of Cambridge Development and Alumni Relations: Can switching OFF reconnect us all? How alumnus Diego Hidalgo Demeusois has turned research at Cambridge into an international movement OFF February:

The digital detox you secretly knew you needed

Diego’s solution is OFF February, inspired by Dry January. “Dry January started in the UK over a decade ago. Even those who don’t participate hear the debates about the effects of alcohol. “That’s why we decided to launch a digital version of Dry January: OFF February.” Although OFF targets various types of technology, OFF February’s message is simple: uninstall social media apps. “We’re not telling people to delete their accounts. We’re not even telling people not to access social media because they can do it through a web browser. “We’re aiming to curb the unintentional and compulsive use of these platforms, which in the UK is stealing an average of 54 hours a month of people’s time.” Diego emphasises that this is not a punishment, but an opportunity. “We want to help people to reinvest that time in any activity other than simply scrolling through social media for hours.

FEATURED MERCOLA: More Than Half of Americans Live with Neurological Conditions

Story at-a-glance

Over half of Americans now live with neurological disorders, which significantly impact disability levels and quality of life. Tension headaches, migraines, stroke, and Alzheimer’s are major contributors

Neurological burden varies by region, with Southern states experiencing worse outcomes. Despite medical advances, mortality has decreased but long-term disability has increased due to longer lifespans

Global brain-related disorders cost $1.7 trillion annually, with stroke and dementia the most expensive. High-income countries spend disproportionately more while lower-income nations face severe resource shortages

Aging populations and rising care costs strain health systems, as inpatient and long-term care dominate expenses. Uneven access means outcomes depend heavily on geography, income, and health care infrastructure

Improving neurological health requires targeting mitochondrial dysfunction through lowered linoleic acid intake, gradual gut repair, reducing electromagnetic field and plastic exposure.



Could neurological issues have something to do with this:?

Link to the Manifesto in French (original version)

Link to the Manifesto in English

Link to the Manifesto in Spanish

Link to the Manifesto in Italian

Star attorney Robert Berg took a bow for his victory against a 195 ft. tower in San Cristobal, New Mexico at our Nov. 14 National Call meeting; PA A Pennsylvania woman with a disability aggravated by wireless radiation from smart meters won a temporary court ruling allowing her to keep using a mechanical meter to avoid exposure; new Japanese study provides evidence that longer screen time leads to ADHD symptoms after two years, in children aged 9–10 years., Longmont4SafeTech writes about the: Real (and ongoing) experiences by three Longmont residents as a result of the AMI/”smart” meter deployment of 2024/25., A National Call Advertisement Vehicle against HR 2289 in Florida), MA: Waiting Game: Can a local govt. ignore health damages if dictated by federal Law?, LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, COURTS & THE LAW AND MUCH MORE NEWS AT THE LINK

FEATURED: INDUSTRY BROADBAND BREAKFAST Charles Frohman: RFK’s Wireless Danger Study Puts GOP on Notice

For an entire year Republican congressional staffers knew that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Make America Healthy Again hero working for President Donald Trump, cared deeply about the densification of wireless radiation, not just about fraudulent vaccine “science” or unchecked pesticide contamination of our food. All but a few Republicans, however, have done nothing on telecommunication issues but do the bidding of the wireless carriers (like Verizon or T-Mobile) in exchange for reelection contributions from the second most-funded lobby–big technology companies. LONGER ARTICLE: Charles Frohman: RFK’s Wireless Danger Study Puts GOP on Notice HHS will study wireless harm, while the FCC denies informed consent on antennas forced outside bedrooms and classrooms, the author says. With RFK’s announced wireless radiation harm study, though, National Health Federation (NHF) now has an ally in its lead role in lobbying against forced antenna deployment of cell towers outside our bedrooms and children’s classrooms.

In a recent House Energy and Commerce committee hearing with their regulated Federal Communication Commission, not one politician from either party asked why the rogue agency hadn’t updated its wireless radiation exposure limits - as ordered by DC’s Federal Appeals Court in 2021. Indeed, all politicians ever say on “broadband” is how do we “bridge the digital divide”.

One third of Americans already are sensitive to radio frequency microwave radiation, yet only one Republican has pushed legislation to empower local officials to zone cell towers safely far from our neighborhoods, nearby parks or children’s schools (that would be Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., preparing to reintroduce H.R. 8082, from the 118th Congress.

Polls show that two-thirds of Americans prefer a wired connection, and 90 percent of homebuyers would decline realtor offers of homes located too close to a cell tower, crushing house values by 20 percent.

Indeed, “their” smart meters and cell towers represent an uncompensated, unconstitutional Fifth Amendment taking on our health and property

The rest of the committee members only a couple months ago passed H.R. 2289, effectively prohibiting local counties and cities from preventing the construction of new cell towers anywhere, or adding an unlimited number of new antennas on any existing structure. Local officials have condemned this bill.

If the House or Senate fails to pass preemption, Telecom may get their way via the FCC, which also recently proposed the very same preemption as found in the bill.

Will RFK’s order for HHS to study wireless radiation slow down either the bill or FCC?

Broadband Breakfast, the host of this article, doubts it - writing that the science is not on RFK’s side. RFK Jr. ‘Very Concerned’ About Cellphone Radiation, Launches Safety Study

The writer, mistakenly, quoted World Health Organization’s doubt on a cancer-wireless connection that missed that org’s reversal from... 2025. Commenting on the WHO’s reversal, the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields, an independent consortium of doctors, scientists and researchers, concluded:

Given this high level of certainty, government policymakers worldwide should immediately move to revise their RF radiation exposure limits to protect public health and the environment....The conclusion of the study commissioned by the WHO shows that the long-standing assumption current government limits are based on – that cell phone RF radiation can only cause harm through tissue heating – is wrong.

I explained the importance of fixing the wireless threat more fully in this video for Children’s Health Defense:

When allowed by state law, families opt out of smart meters for water, gas and electricity utilities. And when Telecom pushes local governments to accept a cell tower, property owners praise county officials when they pass ordinances to set towers back a mile from neighborhoods, schools and other sensitive areas. That’s because 4G towers can broadcast for many miles, and thus don’t need to be constructed near where we live, work or go about our lives. Fixed telecom equipment, on the other hand, can be handled via wireline, like fiber - which is faster, more reliable, more secure and, in the long run, even more affordable – even for remote, rural homeowners.

Conservatives support Republicans for opposing Joe Biden’s employer vaccine mandate, but we don’t want to replace one threat to informed consent with another - via forced deployment of antennas outside our bedrooms, classrooms & local parks - creating a SMART digital prison that will spy on, fry and coerce behavior, implementing a communist behavior score depriving Americans of their natural rights.

Pass H.R. 8082 to restore antenna location decision-making to where it belongs - with local experts who know how to balance convenience with safety. And defeat both the FCC rule proposal and H.R. 2289, which bulldozes antennas onto our properties with zero informed consent.

Since 1990 Charles Frohman has helped politicians, trade associations, think tanks, nonprofits and corporations innovate to allow better access and quality for consumers, and build a better world. Currently he’s lobbying for the world’s oldest health freedom org, to restore informed consent, healer freedom and end special interest capture of the bureaucracies. At the same time, he’s connecting an innovative healthplan with families, entrepreneurs and associations seeking empowerment of patients and healers. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media . The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.



Contact the National Call for Safe Technology to learn more about how Charles and Odette can assist with policy advocacy.

AND industry, BROADBAND BREAKFAST; Jeffrey Westling: 5G Panic Is the Last Thing America’s Tech Strategy Needs RFK Jr.’s unfounded 5G health claims threaten U.S. broadband deployment and AI leadership while benefiting overseas competitors.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: FUTURISM AI Agents Are Mathematically Incapable of Doing Functional Work, Paper Finds “There is no way they can be reliable.”

AI: FUTURISM: Scientist Horrified as ChatGPT Deletes All His Research “There was no undo option. Just a blank page.”

AI: Facebook AI Slop Has Grown So Dark That You May Not Be Prepared This is just sick.

AI: ARS TECHNICA Asset Manager Warns That OpenAI Is Likely Headed for Financial Disaster “I’ve watched companies implode for decades. This one has all the warning signs.”

AI: “Wildly irresponsible”: DOT’s use of AI to draft safety rules sparks concerns Staffers warn DOT’s use of Gemini to draft rules could cause injuries and deaths.

AI: Neural Foundty on Substack; OpenAI is Getting Crushed on All Fronts OpenAI Is Bleeding Consumers to Google and Getting Steamrolled by Anthropic in Enterprise The Thesis For the first couple years of the LLM era, the plot was simple: OpenAI shipped, everyone else reacted. ChatGPT became the default, GPT became the yardstick, and “best model” felt like a permanent property of one company’s logo.

That story is breaking in two places at once. Google is regaining consumer mindshare with a benchmark and distribution wave, while Anthropic is turning enterprise teams into believers through coding, where switching costs are real and budgets are sticky. This is how a growth story turns into a balance-sheet problem, with OpenAI’s debt obligations beginning to look increasingly fragile.

BROADBAND SPACE: SpaceX Seeks Exemption from Certain BEAD Requirements

BROADBAND INDUSTRY CHATTAOOGA: The Value of Broadband to a Community Bento J Lobo, PH.D, of the University of Chattanooga, authored a report, From Gig City to Quantum City: The Value of Fiber Optic Infrastructure in Hamilton County, TN 2011-2035, that quantifies the benefit of the citywide municipal fiber network to the City.

CHLDREN EDTECH: EMILY CHERKIN Top 5 Resources for Fighting EdTech Knowledge is power. Here are some resources to get you started.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: ZEROG Fiber-chip for “smart” clothing and “intelligent” systems

DATA CENTERS: The Corbett Report from The Corbett Report Starving the Data Centre Beast - #SolutionsWatch

ECONOMICS: OLIGARCH WATCH The billionaire boys fight the wealth tax

ENERGY ELECTRICITY: JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill filed in the Missouri Senate looks to temporarily suspend the construction of any solar project in the state until 2027. Senate Bill 849, introduced by District 18 Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin (R), would add a section to the Revised Statutes of Missouri to create a moratorium on solar projects.

Missouri Senate bill seeks solar project pause until 2027 over environmental concerns

FCC? OT??? IGNORING A COURT ORDER?

A federal judge in Minneapolis says ICE has violated “dozens” of court orders. Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz — a George W. Bush appointee who clerked for Antonin Scalia — ordered acting ICE Director Todd Lyons to appear before him Friday. “The Court acknowledges that ordering the head of a federal agency to personally appear is an extraordinary step,” Schiltz wrote , “but the extent of ICE’s violation of court orders is likewise extraordinary, and lesser measures have been tried and failed.” WHAT ABOUT THE FCC?

5G; ZEROG How “5G” and Geoengineering are Linked

July 23, 2023 | Zero5G.com | The purpose of this article is to examine the link between “5G” (satellite and ground-based microwave antennas), Geoengineering / Weather Modification (weather control), and UN-led globalist governance of these activities. Bottom line is that these systems are interactive and may be purposed as weapons . Regulatory measures at local, state, and national levels can be enacted and implemented to prohibit weather manipulation and the release of hazardous emissions in our skies and at ground level.



5G/6G: INDUSTRY: It’s time to think about 6G – yes, really Light Reading and Omdia kick off 2026 with a timely look at 6G. Buckle up: the countdown to 2030 has already begun.

HAVANA: NY POST House Intel chair demands recall of ‘flawed’ report saying US foes didn’t cause Havana Syndrome

HEALTH: Exploring the Potential Observations Between Geomagnetic Activity and Cardiovascular Events: A Scoping Review Belenko J, Cancel G, Mayrovitz HN. Exploring the Potential Observations Between Geomagnetic Activity and Cardiovascular Events: A Scoping Review. Cureus. 2025 Dec 22;17(12):e99851. doi: 10.7759/cureus.99851.

The majority of studies (n = 28) reported significant correlations, while eight found no effect. The incidence of myocardial infarction and acute coronary syndrome increased during geomagnetic storms, solar proton events, and high-speed solar wind, with greater susceptibility observed in individuals with diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or prior cardiovascular disease. The risk of stroke increased with storm intensity, up to 52% during severe events, particularly among young adults. Low geomagnetic activity combined with high cosmic ray activity was consistently associated with increased myocardial infarction incidence and mortality, while more active solar conditions appeared protective.

Overall, evidence suggests that geomagnetic and cosmic variability may coincide with cardiovascular risk; however, findings remain inconsistent, and many studies rely on ecological designs with uncontrolled factors that limit interpretation. Given that evidence is still emerging, these observations remain preliminary. Standardized prospective studies are necessary to determine underlying mechanisms and assess whether space weather monitoring could benefit cardiovascular risk prediction and public health preparedness.

Open access: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12822803/ NT



HEALTH: Insulin Resistance Through The Circadian Lens How light, sleep, and meal timing program your glucose control

HEALTH: Elroy Vojdani, MD Preview How Physical Activity Shapes Alzheimer’s Before Symptoms Begin When the brain reflects the environment

INSPIRATION /COMMENT: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification Technology and Wealth: The Straw, the Siphon, and the Sieve (Essay) At large scales, technology tends to do three things:

Technology acts like a straw : increasing the rate at which we draw down the stocks of the natural world (such as fracking).

Technology operates as a siphon : concentrating the gains.

Technology functions as a sieve : filtering long-term wealth away from the rest of life and toward one species: us. Additionally, it often filters wealth toward a small subset of our species.

None of what I’m about to unpack comes from any hostility toward technology. Rather, it comes from trying to understand what technology does once it operates at a civilizational scale.



POLITICS PLATFORMS: France to ban officials from US video tools including Zoom, Teams The government wants staff to shun Silicon Valley and shift to its home-grown Visio platform instead.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Navajo County approves Snowflake cell tower (NEAR A DEVOTED, PROTECTIVEEMS/EHS and MCS disabled individuals’ COMMUNITY and homes) Some recent coverage:

Article published January 24, 2026 on Navajo County’s reconsideration of the cell tower near Snowflake Arizona

https://www.wmicentral.com/news/cell-tower-fight-returns-to-navajo-county-supervisors/article_5286a4d6-7659-4be0-8c8b-3df64977fd73.html

Website

https://nowhiteantelopecelltower.com/ posted by a resident in the community of environmentally disabled people that will be harmed now that Navajo County, in the state of Arizona has approved of the cell tower near their homes located 6 miles east of the town of Snowflake.

Articles on Navajo County’s denial of the cell tower near Snowflake, Arizona ‘s in September 2024

https://insidetowers.com/electronically-sensitive-community-in-snowflake-opposes-cell-tower/

and https://www.rfsafe.com/standing-tall-against-the-tower-how-one-arizona-community-prevailed-in-blocking-a-cell-tower-and-why-such-success-is-rare-off-reservation/

NATURE: BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure (no mention of RF)

Key contributors include:

Chronic pesticide exposure , particularly systemic insecticides such as neonicotinoids , which persist in soil and water and affect non-target species.

Herbicide-driven loss of flowering plants, eliminating food sources for pollinators.

Monoculture agriculture , which replaces complex habitats with biological deserts.

Soil degradation and microbial collapse, undermining insect life cycles.

Light pollution , which disrupts navigation, mating and feeding behaviors in nocturnal insects.

Urban sprawl and habitat fragmentation , reducing genetic diversity and resilience.



SURVEILLANCE: CBS Google to Pay $68 Million Over Allegations Its Voice Assistant Eavesdropped on Users

WARFARE: NEWSWEEK The ‘Discombobulator’: Does Trump’s Secret Weapon Really Exist?

ACTIONS: U.S., CONTACT COMMITTEE BY 1/28 RE: FCC

A House Energy & Commerce FCC Oversight Hearing was held on January 14, 2026. Not one member of Congress on that Committee asked questions regarding the FCC’s failure to comply with the 2021 court order, despite the National Call submitting comments to the Committee itemizing those questions (see submission #22 to Congress in the link). The Chair of that Committee has given members of Congress until Jan. 28, 2026 5pm to submit “Questions for the Record” or “QFR.”

This is our chance! Our second bite at the apple!

If your Congress member is on the House Energy & Commerce Committee, request them (by email and by phone tomorrow and Wednesday) to submit the following Questions for the Record to the FCC (just copy and paste into your email):

In connection with the FCC Oversight Hearing by the House Energy & Commerce Committee, please have the Congress member submit the following Questions for the Record (QFR) before the deadline which is Thursday, Jan. 28, 2026.

What is the status of FCC complying with a court order issued by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit in 2021 to address 11,000 pages of scientific studies showing harm from wireless radiation? What steps has the FCC taken to comply with the court order, and what dollar amount has it allocated in its budget to so comply? When does the FCC expect to comply with the court order? Why has the FCC not begun a rulemaking based on the latest science to update its radio frequency exposure guidelines? Will each FCC commissioner pause the FCC rulemaking #25-276 until it complies with the court order?

Respectfully submitted, [your name] The National Call has sent a letter to the House Energy & Commerce Committee requesting each member ask the FCC this and several other questions (see #22 under Submissions). You may also forward the letter to your member of Congress on the Commerce Committee.

Sincerely, Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

INSTANT SIGN ON ACTION ITEM:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/fcc-moves-to-silence-communities-and-flood-the-country-with-cell-towers/

EVENTS:

MA4SAFETECH: Jan 28, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

REGISTER

Tuesday February 3rd at 10 am Eastern, Diego Hidalgo will be the guest of EMR Program Director Miriam Eckenfels live on Children’s Health Defense TV to discuss OFF February. Video with Diego and Doug Wood about how to help promote this undertaking: https://www.greenstreetnews.org/post/off-february



Read more about OFF FEBRUARY and see the short video created by Sean Carney: Safe Tech International: Get On to Life, With OFF February! from Spain to the UK to South Africa to the US to you!

Your presence is the present. Best, Patricia