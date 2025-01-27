The race for "AI Supremacy" is over, at least for now, and the U.S. didn't win. - Gary Marcus

New Campaign: 704 No More https://childrenshealthdefense.org/support/704-no-more/

Biological Effects of Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields and Oxidative Stress Nature Research Intelligence © 2025 Springer Nature The increasing prevalence of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) in our daily lives, primarily due to the widespread use of mobile phones and wireless technologies, has raised concerns about their potential biological effects. Recent research has focused on understanding how these fields interact with biological systems, particularly regarding oxidative stress and its implications for health. Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, leading to cellular damage. This summary highlights recent findings on the effects of RF-EMF on biological systems, particularly the brain, and the mechanisms involved. []Recent findings also indicate that high-power microwave pulses can induce ROS production, leading to DNA damage and activation of cellular stress responses in brain cells. This research underscores the potential for both therapeutic and harmful effects of microwave exposure, depending on the dosage and duration of exposure [5]. Overall, the evidence suggests that while some RF-EMF exposures may not be immediately harmful, there is a pressing need for ongoing research to fully understand the long-term implications of these exposures on human health.

Press review Media reports on mobile communications, 5G, Wi-Fi & Co. Ärztenetzwerk EHS wächst | Wissenschaftsbetrug | Krebs bei Jugendlichen steigt an | Interview Ärztin: Handys und Verhaltensstörungen | Ostbelgien: Smartphoneverbot Press review - diagnose:funk

AI AXIOS: New China AI prompts tech rout A global rout in tech stocks began this morning, caused by a panic linked to the new Chinese AI platform DeepSeek. Investors worldwide stand to lose more than $1 trillion today because of the sudden fear that the market-sustaining AI spending boom might have been for nothing, Axios' Ben Berkowitz writes. [] Why it matters: The so-called Magnificent 7 stocks are heavily leveraged to hundreds of billions of dollars in planned AI investment. The entire market, in turn, hangs on their performance. Catch up quick: Breakthroughs from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek have stunned Silicon Valley and could bring turbulence to Wall Street, as they were accomplished at a fraction of what the U.S. giants are spending and despite export bans on top-of-the-line chips. China's rapid advances suggest America's strategy of withholding technology from China might just be speeding up the evolution of its rival's AI know-how, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes. Just last month, another DeepSeek model, v3, stunned AI experts by providing performance comparable to OpenAI's and Anthropic's most advanced publicly available general models, as Axios told you. The kicker is that DeepSeek created and released its entirely open source project for about $6 million in training costs — "a joke of a budget," in one expert's words. The kicker is that DeepSeek created and released its entirely open source project for about $6 million in training costs ("a joke of a budget," in one expert's words). OpenAI is spending hundreds of millions of dollars. The results from China have turned eyes around the world and revved up concerns in the U.S. that its lead in the so-called AI race between the two superpowers may be shrinking.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI “Nvidia could soon take a serious hit, too”

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI The race for "AI Supremacy" is over — at least for now. Decades of government kowtowing to Big Tech has thus far failed to produce a decisive victory The race for "AI Supremacy" is over, at least for now, and the U.S. didn't win. Over the last few weeks, two companies in China released three impressive papers that annihilated any pretense that the US was decisively ahead. In late December, a company called DeepSeek, apparently initially built for quantitative trading rather than LLMs, produced a nearly state-of-the-art model that required only roughly 1/50th of the training costs of previous models, — instantly putting them in the big leagues with American companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, both in terms of performance and innovation. A couple weeks later, they followed up with a competitive (though not fully adequate) alternative to OpenAI's o1, called r1. Because it is more forthcoming in its internal process than o1, many researchers are already preferring it to OpenAI's o1 (which had been introduced to much fanfare in September 2024). And then ByteDance (parent company of TikTok) dropped a third bombshell, a new model that is even cheaper. Yesterday, a Hong Kong lab added yet a fourth advance, making a passable though less powerful version of r1 with even less training data.

BROADBAND FEES: POTs and PANS ISPs React to $15 Rates in New York

AT&T announced that it will withdraw its 5G home Internet product in New York rather than comply with the law that requires it to offer broadband rates as low as $15. [] It's pretty extraordinary when a huge company like AT&T walks away from a state over reduced profits. The company has $122 billion in revenues for the year ending September 2024, and it’s impossible to believe that the company can’t afford to give a discount to a few of its customers. It’s hard to think that New York regulators won’t quickly react to AT&T walking away from existing FWA customers. This decision might ultimately cost the company more in fines than what it would lose from customer discounts. It's hard to see AT&T’s decision as anything other than a political decision and not a monetary one. The FWA products likely has high margins since there are no wires involved. AT&T could have reacted differently. For example, they could have required FWA customers to buy the wireless receiver, which would have eliminated the biggest cost of offering the service. This feels more like a warning to other states about implementing similar laws. In a related story, Starlink wants an exemption from the new law. The company says it has less than 20,000 customers in the state – which would qualify for an exemption. Other ISPs, like Windstream, are asking for the same exemption. It’s a little hard to accept Starlink’s story of having less than 20,000 customers in the state since the company claims 1.4 million customers in the U.S., but if the company is under that threshold, it should be exempt. What does that mean for Starlink’s future in the state? Will it permanently cap customers at 20,000 to stay out of the discount program? This seems like it would preclude Starlink from taking any New York BEAD funding to add more customers in rural areas.

CELLPHONES CANCER GERMANY: Spectrum of science: For some years now, cancer has been becoming more and more common in people under 50. The reasons for this are not fully understood. The reality is more complex... More and more young people are developing cancer, especially colorectal cancer. This is reported by the respected science magazine Spektrum. The causes are not clear. The US scientist De-Kun Li hypothesizes that this could also be due to cell phone use.

CELLPHONES TO SATELITTES: It’s Finally Here: Elon Musk to Begin Beta Testing Direct-to-Cell Starlink Satellites — The End of No Signal Era? Elon Musk is taking Starlink to the next level with a groundbreaking beta test for Direct-to-Cell satellites. This cutting-edge technology promises to connect mobile phones to cellular networks from virtually anywhere on Earth, eliminating dead zones. Imagine making a call or sending a message even in the most remote wilderness.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES: "You can use mobile phones, but you can't eat with cutlery" Pediatrician Arnika Thiede works with behaviorally disturbed toddlers at the Brothers of Mercy in Linz almost every day. The reason: excessive media consumption LINZ, January 11, 2025. Sleep disorders, obesity, behavioral disorders and language deficits: too much media time has serious consequences even for young children. In an OÖN interview with editor Daniel Gruber, pediatrician Arnika Thiede* talks about the dramatic development and the attempts to counteract it.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS CELLPHONES: Bill would ban cellphones during school hours in Massachusetts to "improve learning environment" - CBS Boston The Safe Technology Use and Distraction-free education Youth or "STUDY Act" was introduced by Campbell, along with Sen. Julian Cyr, Rep. Alice Hanlon Peisch and Rep. Kate Kipper-Garabedian. The STUDY Act would implement a "bell to bell" restriction on cellphones at school "to improve the overall learning environment and school culture." If the bill becomes law, schools would have to have policies that prevent students from accessing their phones while class is in session. At the beginning of the school year in September, Brockton High School started locking up students' cellphones during class. As a result, teachers and students told WBZ-TV they saw a drop in fights and called the school environment safer. Schools in Newton, Methuen and Lowell have also banned students from having phones during class. "Smartphones in particular actually undermine the two key tasks of school, the first being didactic learning of math, science, literature, the arts," Boston Children's Hospital Director of Digital Wellness Lab Dr. Michael Rich told WBZ-TV back in September. "The other arguably as, or more important task is their social, emotional learning. They're learning how to form a society. It's the first time in their lives they function as an individual." AND Cellphone ban proposed for Mass. schools The toolkit , created by the attorney general’s office in partnership with the Shah Family Foundation, offers information about a “bell-to-bell” cellphone policy for schools, as well as policies used by various districts cited as models. The guidelines include information about how schools can teach students to navigate problems related to social media and the distractions it can cause. Almost all teenagers have their own smartphone, and up to 95% of teenagers ages 13-17 use social media, the report said, “with over one-third reporting that they use it ‘almost constantly.’” The U.S. surgeon general issued a “Social Media and Youth Mental Health” advisory in 2023, noting that despite some benefits for some youth, the current body of evidence demonstrates that social media use poses a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents. The Shah Family Foundation’s Ross Wilson, a former educator, said there used to be a sense that social media was “outside” the school environment, but that sentiment has changed in recent years amid widespread student declines on testing and other problems related to social media and bullying.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS BRAZIL CNN: Brazil: Limited smartphone use in schools

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS GERMANY: Agreement: Mobile phone and smartwatch use prohibited in schools of the German Community from September 2025 East Belgium: First German-speaking region to adopt mobile phone bans East Belgium: After years of discussions, the government drew conclusions from the negative effects of mobile phone use on pupils. A general ban on smartphones has been decided.

CHILDREN SOUTH AFRICA: NCCP study: South African children addicted to porn

CHILDREN STUDENTS WALL STREEET JOURNAL: Screens Have Taken Over Classrooms. Even Students Have Had Enough Educators question whether the rapid shift toward more technology has benefited learning

CHILDREN JEAN TWENGE: Is child abuse the real reason for the teen mental health crisis? We finally have a definitive answer

CHILDREN: MERCOLA Too Much Screen Time Linked to Sleep and Behavior Problems in Children

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Google receives huge fine over smartwatch that burned users From 2018 to 2020, Fitbit received various reports that the lithium-ion batteries used in its Ionic smartwatches were causing the product to overheat, leaving consumers with second-degree and third-degree burns on their arms or wrists. In 2020, Fitbit provided an update and publically addressed the safety issue, completely stopping production of its Ionic smartwatches that same year. However, Fitbit didn't account for everything, as it failed to immediately file an official report with the CPSC, as required by law, which the Commission claims was willingly continuing to put customers at risk for years. Fitbit recalls its defective smartwatch after years of multiple serious injury reports It wasn't until March 2022, nearly four years later, that Fitbit announced a recall of approximately 1.7 million Ionic smartwatches sold at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target, Amazon, and online through Fitbit's website. According to the recall, Fitbit received at least 115 reports from U.S. customers and 59 international that the battery in their smartwatches was overheating. Among the multiple U.S. reports, 78 reported burn injuries, with two reporting third-degree burns and four reporting second-degree burns

DATA: Experts warn about the 'crumbling infrastructure' of federal government data The stability of the federal government's system for producing statistics, which the U.S. relies on to understand its population and economy, is under threat because of budget concerns, officials and data users warn. And that's before any follow-through on the new Trump administration and Republican lawmakers' pledges to slash government spending, which could further affect data production. In recent months, budget shortfalls and the restrictions of short-term funding have led to the end of some datasets by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, known for its tracking of the gross domestic product, and to proposals by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to reduce the number of participants surveyed to produce the monthly jobs report. A "lack of multiyear funding" has also hurt efforts to modernize the software and other technology the BLS needs to put out its data properly, concluded a report by an expert panel tasked with examining multiple botched data releases last year.

DIGITAL INCLUSION/EXCLUSION ACCESSIBILITY EINAR NORWAY: NKOM proposes new industry principles for digital exclusion

NKOM has put out for consultation a document with proposals for new industry principles for "digital inclusion". The intention is that "everyone should be included" and certainly the very best, but these are not the proposals – not because of those that have been included, but because of those that are missing: While the proposed principles facilitate making digital services more accessible, they will also contribute to the opposite: shutting people out of both the services and society and contributing to increased morbidity. []The technology communities – both in the private sector and at regulatory authorities such as NKOM – are still working as if these major health problems do not exist. They work in the shadow of guidelines with limit values that only take into account protection against shocks and burns and hallucinations (electrical installations and other low frequencies) and heating damage (radio waves). This is also reflected in the proposals that are now being circulated for consultation. []not a single word about the fact that in order for products and services to be shaped so that they can be used by everyone – or at least by most – and with minimal risk of harm, the "synthetic" electromagnetic fields must be removed completely, or at least reduced to a minimum. All too often, transmitters are far stronger than necessary to provide good coverage, and equipment and power cables are often too poorly shielded, even though they are within the CE requirements. It should also be obvious that all products and services should be able to be used over wired solutions (wired networks). Then they can be used by everyone. (more at link)

EHS-EMR-S: Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Environmental Intolerance | Nature Research Intelligence Nature Recent Research Recent studies have highlighted the complex nature of MCS, emphasizing its multifactorial origins. For instance, one study identified various predictive factors for MCS, including genetic predispositions, oxidative stress, and psychosocial influences, suggesting that the condition may arise from a combination of biological and environmental factors[1]. Additionally, the sensitization of specific receptors in the body, such as TRPV1 and TRPA1, has been implicated in the development of MCS symptoms, indicating a potential neurobiological basis for the condition[1]. Another significant area of research has explored the relationship between MCS and migraines. A study found that approximately 20% of migraine patients also exhibited symptoms of MCS, with factors such as photophobia and central sensitization contributing to this overlap[2]. This suggests that MCS may share common pathways with other sensitivity syndromes, highlighting the need for a more integrated approach to understanding and treating these conditions. Furthermore, a study conducted in Japan examined the prevalence of MCS and electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS), revealing that older individuals and women were more likely to report symptoms of both conditions. The study also found a correlation between MCS, EHS, and depression, indicating that psychological factors may play a role in the experience of chemical sensitivities[3]. This aligns with findings from other research that suggests a significant psychological component in the management of MCS, where patients often go to great lengths to avoid triggers, leading to social isolation and functional impairment[4]. Lastly, the connection between MCS and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) has been explored, with evidence suggesting that many patients with MCAS also report chemical intolerances. This relationship points to a potential shared biological mechanism that could explain the multisystem symptoms associated with both conditions[5]. Understanding these connections is crucial for developing effective treatment strategies and improving the quality of life for those affected by MCS.

EHS-EMR-S: dariuszleszczynski Nature journal’s artificial intelligence is talking nonsense A novelty coming from the Publisher of the esteemed Nature journal is scientific summaries generated by artificial intelligence. Nature, rightly, warns that there might be mistakes and asks for feedback: I had a brief look at the summary dealing with the sensitivity to electromagnetic fields and I found in it an opinion that is being repeated already for years without thinking what it means and how erroneous it is. [] There are more misguided opinions in this and other texts generated by this Nature AI dealing with the biological effects of electromagnetic fields. Just another cherry on top… One of the references used by the AI, reference #5, was published in the journal Heliyon. This journal was recently (September 2024) put on hold by the Web of Science, database of abstracts and citations. Web of Science has paused indexation of new content from the open-access journal Heliyon apparently due to concerns about the quality of their articles… and Nature’s AI uses the article from Heliyon as proof. A big question mark…

EHS-EMR-S FIRST PERSON ACCOUNT BIO-SAFER HOUSING KEN GARTNER ALTERNATIVE HEALING: EMF-Induced Tinnitus: One Ear Left One great session with Benitoite and the tinnitus has not returned for one year This post describes a single healing session from February 11, 2024 where we had an unexpectedly good result — instant cessation of EMF-induced ‘tinnitus’ in one ear, the effect has now lasted nearly twelve months. Our process was one of our own creation, as we have melded many DIY health modalities into our own quirky blend — crystals, muscle testing (also called ‘applied kinesiology’), therapeutic touch, Spectro-Chrome, Biogeometry, mudras, nasal deep breathing, homeopathy, tensor rings and others.

ENERGY ELECTRICITY: Researchers say new attack could take down the European power grid Power grid in Central Europe uses unencrypted radio signals to add and shed loads. Late last month, researchers revealed a finding that’s likely to shock some people and confirm the low expectations of others: Renewable energy facilities throughout Central Europe use unencrypted radio signals to receive commands to feed or ditch power into or from the grid that serves some 450 million people throughout the continent. facilities feed into the grid. [] To understand, we need to look at the grid frequency. It’s 50 hertz, and it should always stay there. If it reaches 50.2 hertz or more, interventions are triggered to reduce the supply. For example, using the technology we’re discussing today to turn off solar parks. If the frequency drops below 49.8 hertz, other interventions occur, such as activating energy reserves or disconnecting industries that have contractually agreed to this happening. Also, the first hardware fails as it happened at Vienna airport If the frequency reaches 49 Hz or less, automated stepwise load shedding begins, up to 50% at 48.5 Hz. That might sound a bit technical and sober, but what it means for the European grid is over 200 million people without power. At 47.5 Hz, power plants disconnect from the grid to protect themselves from damage. At that point, the grid needs to be rebuilt from scratch In theory, with a fully loaded grid at 300 GW, creating a 1 Hz change to reach this private load-shedding threshold requires an imbalance of 18 GW. However, such a large imbalance—though not even that massive compared to the 60 GW estimate—has never been seen. In practice, one of the most recent incidents was in 2021, when approximately 3 GW of power were unexpectedly lost in Poland, causing the grid frequency to drop by 0.16 hertz. What this demonstrates is that the grid hasn’t yet faced such a significant imbalance. But if we start talking about imbalances of 18 GW, or 60 GW, or even more when considering other countries, there’s an additional issue besides the theoretical effect on grid frequency. That issue is power transfer. If a significant amount of power is missing in one region, it must be transferred there over power lines that could become overloaded. These lines might then shut off to prevent damage, which could overload other lines, causing them to shut off too. Such a domino effect—or cascade—happened in 2006, when a power line was shut off to accommodate a cruise ship transport. The planning wasn’t thorough, and a cascade of failures followed. So, the theoretical limits of the grid don’t fully capture the potential for much larger disruptions. Taking all of that into account, it’s clear there is enough power under radio control to cause serious trouble. Albert Moser, a RWTH Aachen professor with expertise in power grids, said both assumptions are very possibly not true.

EVS FIRES: UK Electric cars can 'explode' and the public must be warned say worried UK fire chiefs An electric car can burst into flames again days after a fire appears to be put out

FIRES: OT New evidence links heavy metal pollution with wildfire retardants “The chemical black box” that blankets wildfire-impacted areas is increasingly under scrutiny.

FIRES AND SMART METERS: How fireproof are the smart electricity meters? So there is no doubt that the AMS meters have their problems in this area as well. But in the violent fires in the Los Angeles area, there are, as I said, many other factors that seem to be of far greater importance... Then (on p. 2), Nina Beety lists shortcomings and problems that have been identified in specific cases, and where in the report she addresses them. I have translated the list into Norwegian, but there may be some errors in the technical terms. I include the entire list of page references. There they are briefly explained (not translated) and in many cases reference is made to specific technical deficiencies that are reports from professionals after accidents. Some of the problems concern how grid companies and authorities have defended the smart meters and hidden the problems:

«Lack of surge protection 3

No Direct Wire to Ground 3

Violation of [U.S.] National Electrical Code 240 [on overline protection] 9

No investigation of the coordination of conduction protection 10

"Catastrophic failure" – a new meter fault mode 11

Overheating 12

Poor materials 12

Burned contacts 13

Faulty remote disconnect switch 14

Formation of electric arc (spark) 14, 17

Use of printed circuit boards in electricity meters 16

Melting weights can create new connections on printed circuit boards 17

Gauges to fit the mounts 17

Thinner Mounting Rails 17

Irring 17

Malfunctioning temperature alarms and sensors 19

Power Supply Surges (SMPS) and [Subsequent] Equipment Damage 19

RF signal and SMPS transients routed into the building's power grid 20

Interference with Conduction Fault and Grounding Fault Circuit Breakers (AFCIs/GFCIs) 21

Leaky meters, and moisture and heat can lead to a fire in lithium batteries22

Risks of wireless water meters 23

Lack of certification of meter models that have caused fire 23

Inadequate FCC requirements and unrealistic testing 24

Inadequate qualifications and training at the installer, poor quality of installation 25

Vulnerability to Hacking 27

Danger due to meter location 28

Vibration and flammable heat generation in building materials from radio waves 29

Faster corrosion 29

Violation of the prerequisites for the equipment approval [which in Norway is CE marking] 29

Meters have been removed from the fire site on 30

Investigation has been hindered on 30

Too little specific and insufficient codes for fire in smart meters 33

Whistleblowers have been punished – the cases of Bobby Reed, Don Baker, Patrick Wrigley 33

Problems underestimated due to inadequate investigation 33

The discontinuation of monthly inspections and meter readings 34

Increasing terpene production [flammable oils] in surrounding trees due to stress34

Fire safety managers and staff have undercommunicated problems 34

Regulatory bodies have been passive, made exceptions and used loopholes 36

News media have been censored and no investigation has been done 37

Regulatory commissions have come to the defense of the smart meter programs 37

Price variations invite use at riskier times 41

Lack of transparency and misinformation 41

The insurance industry has been silent 43"

Towards the end, on page 48 of the report, Nina Beety gives a summary of what she thought was urgent to implement in 2019 to reduce the risk. Some of this is perhaps unnecessary in the Nordic countries

FIRES:‘Virtually Any City on Earth Can Burn Now’ - Inside Climate News

5G: Verizon wireless subscriber growth hits 5-yr high, profit view weak Jan 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications on Friday reported its best quarterly wireless subscriber growth in five years, fueled by robust demand for its customizable myPlan, Verizon has been pouring billions of dollars into the C-band spectrum, prized for its balance of speed and range, to improve its 5G offering and outpace rivals AT&T and T-Mobile.

HAVANA SYNDROME POLITICS: Senate confirms John Ratcliffe for CIA director Ratcliffe, a former U.S. congressman from Texas, served as director of national intelligence during the last year of Trump’s first term. Ratcliffe said he intends to focus on countering the threat from the Chinese government and committed to reinvestigating “Havana syndrome,” a mysterious, potentially psychogenic illness that has been reported among intelligence officers and diplomats. AND Senate Advances Nomination of Trump CIA Chief Pick Ratcliffe was Director of National Intelligence, the country's top spy, from May 2020 until Trump left office in January 2021. Ratcliffe also said at his hearing that he's confident the U.S. can counter Russia and China, and pledged to look into whether U.S. personnel afflicted by "Havana Syndrome" ailments were targeted by an adversary and develop offensive cyber tools.

HEALTH: Medical Device Company Tells Hospitals They're No Longer Allowed to Fix Machine That Costs Six Figures

The manufacturer of a machine that costs six figures used during heart surgery has told hospitals that it will no longer allow hospitals’ repair technicians to maintain or fix the devices and that all repairs must now be done by the manufacturer itself, according to a letter obtained by 404 Media. The change will require hospitals to enter into repair contracts with the manufacturer, which will ultimately drive up medical costs, a person familiar with the devices said. The company, Terumo Cardiovascular, makes a device called the Advanced Perfusion System 1 Heart Lung Machine , which is used to reroute blood during open-heart surgeries and essentially keeps a patient alive during the surgery. Last month, the company sent hospitals a letter alerting them to the “discontinuation of certification classes,” meaning it “will no longer offer certification classes for the repair and/or preventative maintenance of the System 1 and its components.” On the surface, this may sound like a reasonable change, but it is one that is emblematic of a larger trend in hospitals. Medical device manufacturers are increasingly trying to prevent hospitals' own in-house staff from maintaining and repairing broken equipment, even when they are entirely qualified to do so. And in some cases, technicians who know how to repair specific devices are being prevented from doing so because manufacturers are revoking certifications or refusing to provide ongoing training that they once offered. Terumo certifications usually last for two years. It told hospitals that “your current certification will remain valid through its expiration date but will not be renewed once it expires.”

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE: How light & sleep shape women's hormones Interview with Jenn Pike: Light nutrition | Biological rhythms

HEALTH: POWER COUPLE Taking melatonin & vision loss Optimizing our health in winter with subcellular melatonin Here’s what we’ll learn in this article: 1. Why is melatonin not the hormone of darkness? 2. How do our bodies make melatonin? 3. Why is dopamine important for our vision? 4. Why does our vision decline with age? 4. Two studies cautioning against melatonin supplements5. What is subcellular melatonin? 6. How does near infrared help protect us against EMF? 7. How does near infrared light regenerate our brain?8. Why do pregnant mothers need near infrared light? 9. How can we optimize near infrared light in winter? 10. Our interview with Brian Richards, Founder of Sauna Space 11. Our recently-launched online community forum - The Power Circle!

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe from Gary Sharpe's Articles The "Brain Tap" App for Symptom Reduction A User's Experience and Review This continues on a theme of using the listening as a way into reducing chronic symptoms see also: The Ears as a Portal into the Nervous System Music, Sound, Vagus and Vestibular Stimulation for Health and Healing

HEALTH UdeMNouvelles Astronauts’ eyes weaken during long space missions (effect is temporary upon return to Earth but may have implications for eventual trips to Mars

HEALTH: Public policies are needed to improve brain health, researchers urge in commentary An estimated 3.4 billion people—43% of the world population—had a condition affecting the nervous system in 2021, leading to 11.1 million deaths. Increasing numbers of people affected by stroke, dementia and late-life depression—the three major disorders of the aging brain—foreshadow a "gray tsunami" that requires a new national commitment to address brain health, according to a new commentary published this week in Circulation.

HEALTH OT New neurobiological analysis maps links between health of various organs and mental health

New research reveals multiple pathways through which poor organ health may contribute to poor mental health. Researchers propose that exercise, sedentary behavior, diet, sleep quality, smoking, alcohol intake, education, and socioeconomic status may influence mental health through their impact on specific organ physiology and brain structure. The paper was published in Nature Mental Health . The researchers assessed the health of seven organ systems—cardiovascular, pulmonary, musculoskeletal, immune, renal, hepatic, and metabolic. They also utilized brain imaging data collected using magnetic resonance imaging 4 to 14 years after the assessment of organ health (when participants were aged 45 to 83). Additional assessments included depressive symptom severity (the Recent Depressive Symptoms Scale), neuroticism (the Eysenck scale), and symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder, which were measured at a separate time point. Results showed that, for each of the seven organ systems, poorer organ health was associated with higher depressive symptoms, even after controlling for age and sex. Similarly, poorer organ health—except for renal and pulmonary health—was associated with higher anxiety symptoms and greater neuroticism. The researchers proposed a statistical model suggesting that worse organ health leads to reduced gray matter volume in the brain, which in turn contributes to more severe symptoms of depression and anxiety. Results supported this link for the association between pulmonary system health and depression. A similar model suggested that reduced white matter volume in the brain mediated the relationship between cardiovascular system health and anxiety.

HEALTH OT: CIA says lab leak most likely source of Covid outbreak

HEALTH LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Why Cloudy Days Are Still Worth Stepping Outside For Tackling the notion of "no sunlight" during winter

POLITICS POLITICO: 5 questions for Matthew Pines, director of intelligence at cybersecurity firm SentinelOne and national security fellow for the Bitcoin Policy Institute, What could the government be doing regarding technology that it isn’t? One is that the current trajectory of technology seems to be one of increasing centralization, control, surveillance, prediction, to a certain extreme dehumanization and almost totalitarian dystopia. As these technologies become more and more powerful, they're embedded into systems of corporate incentives that might increasingly constrain human freedom. It is one of the core moral and political imperatives of a democratic state to ensure that its subjects are able to achieve their ends as independent actors free from a totalizing matrix of control, and so I think the government should foster and support technologies and technological paradigms that tip the balance back in favor of the individual. That would include decentralized technologies that limit single points of control, monopoly surveillance, corporate capitalism and surveillance capitalism. Reinforcing privacy-preserving capabilities that the average person can use. And carving out a sphere of freedom, in an increasingly digital age where most people's movements and conversations and beliefs and attitudes are shaped as part of a technological matrix that is mostly mediated by large tech conglomerates. That is an important trend to push back against which governments have a duty in a democratic society to do, and it is what fundamentally distinguishes our open societies from our authoritarian rivals who have no qualms about leveraging these digital technologies to reinforce essentially totalitarian control and shrink the the sphere of individual freedom down to a pinprick before smothering it entirely. Also, I think the government has a duty to keep pushing the envelope beyond what individual corporate incentives would be, and to have the risk tolerance to invest in breakthrough technology areas that may be on the fringe of known science that take government research dollars to foster. These are the kind of breakthrough initiatives that might not pay off for 10, 15, 20 years, but we’ve seen the government invest in those in the past to great strategic effect. There are lots of other areas that could be pursued that haven't been; maybe they've been pursued in secret, and there have been breakthroughs made that haven't been shared with the rest of society. It's about time that knowledge is brought out responsibly to the rest of society.

PRIVACY SURVEILLANCE: Electronic Frontier Foundation

This week the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that backdoor searches of a U.S. person's communications collected under Section 702 required a warrant . For over a decade EFF has argued that these warrantless searches are unconstitutional—and now a federal court agrees with us. We’ve got a long road ahead to preserving the privacy and security rights of technology users in the U.S. and abroad, but it’s important to celebrate the victories we achieve along the way! Part of the Foreign Intelligence Security Act (FISA), Section 702 allows the intelligence community to collect communications data from overseas in the name of “national security.” But in practice, if one side of the communications is happening on U.S. soil, that data can also be collected and retained in large databases searchable by federal law enforcement. In 2021 alone, the FBI conducted 3.4 million warrantless searches of U.S. persons’ data under Section 702. Yet Congress has continued to reauthorize it. But now, we’re making real progress



SMART METERS GERMANY: Digital electricity meters: How to benefit from the installation obligation Digital electricity meters and smart meters in comparison From 2025, every household will receive a digital electricity meter - regardless of consumption. Households with a consumption of less than 6,000 kilowatt hours per year will receive a digital electricity meter without a data connection, as the electricity provider Lichtblick explains. This meter must still be read manually. Households with an annual electricity consumption of more than 6,000 kilowatt hours must switch to a smart meter. These digital meters can send and receive data via mobile communications or the Internet. [] In contrast to analogue systems, digital electricity meters measure consumption in great detail. They give you a precise insight into the energy consumption of your household appliances and help you save electricity. From 2025, the installation of intelligent metering systems, often referred to as (remote) smart meters, will be mandatory. LichtBlick tells you what you need to consider when installing or switching to digital electricity meters, and what advantages modern electricity meters have. [] In principle, both digital electricity meters and intelligent metering systems record electricity consumption digitally and show it via a display. However, the law makes clear regulations as to when which system must be installed.

TRAVEL SUSTAINABILITY: Frontier Airlines

1] "And if you have flown with us before, you may have noticed the absence of inflight services like Wi-Fi and entertainment. These are conscious steps we've taken towards lightening the load of our planes to allow for a happier planet." https://www.flyfrontier.com/green/

[2] "The equipment to provide TV and WiFi on airplanes is VERY expensive and heavy. By removing these, we save millions in fuel costs. We pass that savings to you in our low fares." https://www.flyfrontier.com/about-us/why-fly-frontier

WARFARE PEERS AMBER YANG Transforming the War Machine, One Human Story at a Time 35 MINUTE VIDEO

WARFARE: From landfills to missiles: US firm to extract rare earths from e-waste for defense The project aims to produce 50 tons of rare earth oxides annually by restarting a demonstration facility and commissioning a commercial-scale plant.

