Lots of AI news, Cece Doucette of MA4safetechnology is posting information about various EMF-related state bills at her research repository: https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/massachusetts-emf-bills-2025-26 scroll for bills from other states, for example including Louisiana's bill about screens.

CHD ARTICLE: Wireless Radiation Sickness Gets a New Name: ‘EMR Syndrome’ The OneName Project brought together people living with wireless radiation sickness, leading wireless radiation experts, safe technology advocates and medical professionals to choose a single, unifying, non-stigmatizing term for illness caused by exposure to wireless radiation and electromagnetic fields.

FIRE INFORMATION 8 PAGES FLYER fires_telecom & fed wireless bills_R13r2.pdf

AI BIG TECH ECONOMICS: 1440 DeepSeek Rocks Stocks Technology stocks dropped sharply yesterday as a cheap but powerful Chinese chatbot made waves in Silicon Valley, suggesting cutting-edge AI applications may be possible without expensive processors and intricate models. The three major US stock indexes closed mixed (S&P 500 -1.5%, Dow +0.7%, Nasdaq -3.1%). Known as DeepSeek, the company released its latest R1 model last week, claiming it performed as well as OpenAI's latest-generation o1 model at 3% to 4% of the cost per output (see breakdown). Officials said the model took just two months and less than $6M to build and relied on earlier-generation chips to operate. The model is both free and open source—meaning anyone can take and modify it—and R1 has become the top free download in the Apple App Store. Analysts say DeepSeek likely won't displace US AI companies but may reshape the industry's economics. Among those hardest hit was chipmaker Nvidia, which saw almost $600B in market cap evaporate—the biggest single-day loss in history—as shares dropped nearly 17%. (IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A QUICK, NEUTRAL OVERVIEW OF NEWS I RECOMMEND 1140! Sign up here.)

AI; 404 MEDIA OpenAI Furious DeepSeek Might Have Stolen All the Data OpenAI Stole From Us OpenAI shocked that an AI company would train on someone else's data without permission or compensation.

AI: We Asked Google’s AI Search Model, Gemini, Questions About the Fed and Wall

Street Megabanks: It Got the Answers Dead Wrong

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI OpenAI Cries Foul Irony is for losers This seems plausible. DeepSeek may well have broken OpenAI’s Terms of Service and distilled¹ their intellectual property without permission. OpenAI may well have done analogous things to YouTube, New York Times, and countless artists and writers. Karma is a bitch.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Five things most people don't seem to understand about DeepSeek DeepSeek r1 is not smarter than earlier models, just trained more cheaply. It doesn't solve hallucinations or problems with reliability. It is still expensive to operate ("inference"), especially if you want to make it "think" longer like o3. The biggest threat isn't to Nvidia (people will still need GPUs, albeit fewer higher end ones), but rather to OpenAI and Anthropic (because price wars will undercut their hopes of making a profit). Furthermore, unlike some companies I could name, DeepSeek is actually, well, Open, which may help them lure talent from more walled off operations.. DeepSeek is an economic revolution, and geopolitical wake-up call, but that doesn't directly bring us any closer to AGI.

AI: AI’s energy obsession just got a reality check DeepSeek poses a threat to the narrative that more computing power is the only thing that’ll unlock AI breakthroughs.

AI DATA CENTERS ENERGY: Big Tech wants to plug data centers right into power plants. Utilities say it’s not fair

AI: FUTURISM Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement Trump's big AI funding initiative got overshadowed — some might say "demolished" — by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's rise over the last week. Guess how he took it. President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. It's a relatively measured take from Trump, considering his usual — though occasionally wavering — hawkishness on China, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector.

AUTOMOBILES: Biocentric with Max Wilbert TESLA ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT VS SUSTAINABILITY Your Tesla is Killing the Planet EVs won't halt the climate crisis. Here's the numbers. If you can greenwash a Hummer, you can greenwash anything. Chris Hedges writes in his brilliant and devastating book War is a Force That Gives Us Meaning, “Most societies never recover from the self-inflicted wounds made to their own culture during wartime.” What does this mean for the United States, which has existed for 248 years and has been at war for 230 of them? Lies become normal. Civilian deaths become “collateral damage.” Torture becomes “enhanced interrogation techniques”. Drone assassinations become “targeted killings.” Enemies are inflated into bogeymen, and if they don’t exist, they’re conjured from thin air. The war on ecology is no different. Greenwashing language and policy is part of the policy platform of many political parties, and is a key element in marketing for the world’s biggest corporations. Blowing up mountains is now “securing a critical mineral supply chain.” For many businesses, the climate crisis is not the biggest disaster in human history; first and foremost, it’s a chance for profit. As I have aruged before, climate profiteers are the new war profiteers. According to the International Energy Agency:

"If the world gets on track for net zero emissions by 2050, then the cumulative market opportunity for manufacturers of wind turbines, solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, electrolysers and fuel cells amounts to USD 27 trillion. These five elements alone in 2050 would be larger than today’s oil industry and its associated revenues."

Why Tesla is a climate disaster And now at last, we turn to Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker. The facile mainstream environmental movement believes that Tesla (and all electric car manufacturers) is helping to reduce carbon pollution, stop global warming, and save the planet. This is wrong. It’s important to understand why, because unless we expose the greenwashing we have no chance of actually halting the climate crisis. I’ve written here previously about the destructive mining and exploitative international supply chains underlying green technology (and non-green technology, for that matter). But here, I want to focus on climate in particular. In their 2023 impact report, Tesla features the following slide which says that by driving electric cars, their customers avoided releasing more than 20 million metric tons of CO2e greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that would have been released had they been driving internal combustion engine cars.²

Tesla’s carbon footprint To get a better sense of Tesla’s full climate impact, we have to look at other data — most especially, the amount of greenhouse gases that were released by Tesla Corporation and its suppliers for things like:

Extracting and processing raw materials like steel, composites, plastics, magnesium, nickel, glass, silicon, lead, cadmium, etc.;

Transporting raw materials from mines and chemical plants to manufacturing facilities;

Manufacturing parts such as seats, computer chips, wiring, display screens, cameras, radar arrays, nylon seatbelts, rubber tires, headlights, sound systems, electric motors, battery packs, and so on;

Transporting these parts to Tesla facilities for final assembly.

Ancillary emissions from activities like building and maintaining Tesla facilities and charging stations, charging the EVs, powering lights and machinery, workers driving to and from work at Tesla facilities, etc.

The same report lists these numbers. Tesla doesn’t do the math for us, likely for reasons of “avoiding negative publicity through obscurity.” But it’s not very complicated, so I did it myself. Tesla was responsible for more than 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e)³ emissions in the year 2023. That’s roughly equivalent to the combined emissions of Ghana and Sudan, home to 85 million people. Here’s the relevant pages from the report. Your Tesla is Killing the Planet

BIG TECH: AT&T gets a bargain for some of its old copper coffers AT&T talks a big talk about its fiber broadband ambitions. It’s also putting the pedal to the medal on copper retirement, with a new $850 million deal as the stepping stone. The operator disclosed it signed a sale-leaseback deal of 74 central office (CO) facilities—used to house and connect equipment for copper networks—to real estate developer Reign Capital. What that means is AT&T will no longer own these COs, but it will make lease payments to Reign Capital for the space it needs to still serve copper customers, who make up around 5 percent of AT&T’s residential subscriber base. This move is “great news” for AT&T, said Recon Analytics Principal Roger Entner, as it “monetizes the empty space in prime locations.”

BROADBAND VIA SATELLITES AEI: Satellite Broadband Connectivity: Many Pros, But Also a Few Cons it is interesting that mobile network operators are now collaborating with satellite providers to incorporate satellite texting facilities into mobile phone handsets to provide near-seamless everywhere, every place connectivity. That is, satellites are not just broadband providers—they are becoming “cell towers in the sky.” []The increasing congestion in space as more satellites are launched and, not trivially, the consequences of space debris when accidents occur and end-of-life components fall from the sky are further concerns. The question of who owns and who is liable for damage caused by space debris that fell on a rural Saskatchewan farm last year caused conflict between the Canadian Space Agency and SpaceX, which was likely responsible for the junk. More satellites will mean more of these cases, accidental and planned.During each satellite launch, parts of the launch equipment are jettisoned and fall to Earth. Likewise, planned discarding can occur as satellites age. For the most part, the satellite operators try to ensure these events occur so that the junk falls in places where little harm will occur. New Zealand has been favored as a launch site as the launch junk can be jettisoned into the largely unoccupied Southern Ocean, where it is very unlikely to cause harm to human activity when it falls. Discarding old parts when the satellites pass these locations is also preferred. However, the increasing amount of falling debris is starting to interfere with airline schedules when flights, notably between Australia and South Africa, traverse the Southern Ocean. Qantas, which flies these routes, notes it gets little time to react when notified of an expected event, with the increased number now causing a significant number of erratic delays in flights, as airlines are obliged to exercise extreme caution to avoid a catastrophic in-air collision. Satellites may improve data transport, but at what cost? And to which humans?

BROADBAND POTS AND PANS: Shutting Down Copper in Europe

The only other part of the world that built widespread copper telecom networks was Europe. The big telcos in the U.S. are working towards eliminating copper, and the same is happening to different degrees in Europe. The following chart published recently by the FTTH Council of Europe shows the differing degrees to which countries on the continent have made the transition from copper to fiber. A few countries have announced goals for finishing the transition from copper: Sweden (2026), Spain (2025), Luxembourg (2030), France (2030), and Finland (2025). Portugal says it’s in the process of completing the closure of copper networks. What’s startling in looking at the chart is the widely varying priorities for eliminating copper networks. Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Finland are nearly finished the transition while Germany, the Czech Republic, and Greece have barely started the process. The U.S. would fall in the center of this chart. The Fiber Broadband Association was quoted recently saying that 56.5% of homes have fiber at the end of 2024 – up from 50% at the end of 2023. A few other countries had a lot of historical copper. Canada had fiber to about 45% of homes at the end of 2023 and has a goal to have fiber everywhere by the end of 2030. At the end of 2023, about 68% of homes in Australia are served by fiber. The Australian government recently announced a $1.9 billion grant program to build more fiber and has the goal of having fiber to everybody by the end of the decade.



CELLPHONES: “Cellular phones: are they detrimental?” Egypt Public Health Assoc 2004;79(3-4):197-223. The results revealed 68% prevalence of mobile phone usage, nearly three quarters of them (72.5%) were complainers of the health manifestations. They suffered from headache (43%), earache (38.3%), sense of fatigue (31.6%), sleep disturbance (29.5%), concentration difficulty (28.5%) and face burning sensation (19.2%). For headache both call duration and frequency of calls/day were the significant predicting factors for its occurrence (chi2 = 18.208, p = 0.0001). For earache, in addition to call duration, the longer period of owning the mobile phone were significant predictors (chi2 = 16.996, p = 0.0002). Sense of fatigue was significantly affected by both call duration and age of the user (chi2 = 24.214, p = 0.0000), while burning sensation was only affected by frequency of calls/day (chi2 = 5.360, p = 0.020). According to the 95% confidence interval of frequency and duration of calls, the study recommended not to increase the call duration more than four minutes and limit their frequency to less than seven calls/day with total duration of exposure less than 22 min./day.

CELLPHONES: Variations in electroencephalography with mobile phone usage in medical students 2019 The mean age of 7 (33.3%) male and 14 (66.7%) female subjects was 20.76 ± 1.48 years. The average EEG frequencies following mobile phone application with conversation were higher and the amplitudes lower than the baseline values. Frequencies were greater on the right side. Slow waves were detected in the frontal region in 38.1%, in the parietal region in 33.3%, in the occipital and temporal region in 19.1%; and, generalized slow waves were seen in 9.5% students. During the experiment, 23.8% experienced headache, 19% experienced irritation, and 9.5% felt drowsy. Headache and loss of concentration (33.3%), sleep disturbances (28.6%), and fatigue (19%) were frequent in daily life. Conclusions: Experimental application of mobile phones may lead to some EEG changes and certain ill effects on the well-being. Hence, prolonged use of these gadgets warrants caution.

CELLPHONES SATELLITES: Apple is secretly testing Starlink connectivity for select iPhone users

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS The Hidden Costs of ‘Free’ Games: Why In-Game Purchases Are Hard for Kids to Resist

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack The Myth of the Over-Scheduled Child Is too much free time pushing your child toward screen addiction?

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Catherine Price Are You Struggling With Your Own Screen Time? Five steps adults can take to create a better relationship with their phones

CHILDREN: Academy of Ideas The Great Rewiring of Childhood: A Smartphone-Social Media Dystopia The Great Rewiring of Childhood: A Smartphone-Social Media Dystopia (19 MINUTES)

EHS EMR-S FIRST PERSON NARRATIVE: Ken Gartner from Bio-Safer Housing, The (Wireless) Mouse That Roared The other day, I was asked to tidy up some of my paraphernalia, most of which at least tangentially are related to my Building Biology consultancy. I have dozens of stacking plastic crates filled with my meters, shielding materials, electronica, future projects, to-be-fixed electronics and so on. They can always do with some tidying and consolidation, so I acquiesced to my partner’s request. If One Is Environmentally Sensitive, Proactively Monitor A few minutes into the morning’s cleaning, I heard both a bleating alarm and a human wail coming from Sonia’s sanctuary. So rare are such events that I was on the spot in a nonce. Her Safe and Sound Pro II, which is kept running from a USB power bank during waking hours, was making a telltale staccato sound, somewhat faint yet discernible nonetheless. The measured signal strength maximum weighed in at less than 5 microwatts per meter-squared (a measure of the RF power density), well within the ‘slightly anomalous’ region according Building Biology standards. Even so, Sonia was clearly agitated and acquired an immediate headache by this sudden particular signal, irrespective of its strength.

EHS HEALTH: Rev Environ Health 2015;30(4):209-15. doi: 10.1515/reveh-2015-0012. Electromagnetic hypersensitivity--an increasing challenge to the medical profession Lena Hedendahl, Michael Carlberg, Lennart Hardell

ENERGY: INSPIRATION ANALYSIS VIDEO: The Uncertain Future of Oil: Energy Poverty, Depletion, and 'Green' Ambitions The Great Simplification #161 with Scott Tinker Today, I’m joined by geologist and energy expert, Scott Tinker, to delve into the complexities of global oil supply and demand, the concept of peak oil, and the future possibilities of energy production and transition. Together, we explore the decline rates of oil reservoirs, the physics behind oil extraction, and the role of technology in oil production.

ENVIRONMENT NATURE SUSTAINABILITY INSPIRATION WALDORF BOOK: Earthwards: Transformative Ecological Education Katharine Burke asked herself one day, “How do we teachers help these capable, yet vulnerable young people develop the ecological literacy and personal resilience they need?” Earthwards shifts the lens from using nature as a throwaway object to understanding nature as a living organism. This crucial paradigm shift comes through peak experiences of nature.

FAA: Politics Mystery drones flying around Northeast U.S. were authorized by FAA, White House says



FCC: Carr Ends Biden-Era Plan For Broadband Environmental Regulations Proposal would have required more environmental checks on cell tower construction.

FCC: Sen. Cruz Leads GOP Effort to Block FCC’s Wi-Fi Hotspots Order Cruz and 12 other senators went for the jugular on the Biden Administration’s off-campus hotspot rule for schoolchildren.

FCC: New Mexico’s Proposed Broadband Satellite Program is a Blessing From Above Becoming part of the online community will mean access to healthcare, educational opportunities and local job growth.

FCC: FCC chair helps ISPs and landlords make deals that renters can’t escape Brendan Carr dumps plan to ban bulk billing deals that lock renters into one ISP.

FIRES: In cleanup from California fires, lithium-ion batteries are a dangerous challenge

As cleanup efforts get underway in the Los Angeles area neighborhoods marred by wildfires , one of the biggest challenges is the large number of lithium-ion batteries that were caught in the flames. The batteries power most plug-in hybrid cars and electric vehicles, and are used in golf carts, e-bikes, laptops, cellphones and wireless earbuds. They’re also found in power banks that provide backup energy during outages, which have become increasingly popular in homes . If damaged or overheated, lithium-ion batteries can ignite or even explode — residual heat sets off a chain reaction that causes the batteries to heat up uncontrollably and spontaneously combust, a process that can happen over days, weeks or months. Properties in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where the Palisades and Eaton fires have collectively destroyed at least 12,000 structures, had higher-than-average numbers of electric vehicles, officials said. “This will be … from our estimation, probably the largest lithium-ion battery pickup, cleanup, that’s ever happened in the history of the world,” said Steve Calanog, the Environmental Protection Agency’s incident commander for the Palisades and Eaton fire cleanups. But that cleanup process is complex and resource-intensive. The California Office of Emergency Services has already sent hazmat teams to inspect homes for lithium-ion batteries and flag where they’re present. The EPA has what it refers to as a battery recovery team that will oversee efforts to collect them. Chris Myers, a lithium-ion battery technical specialist involved in the EPA cleanup, said the collection process could start as early as Monday. “It is very likely that these batteries were not all consumed in the fire, so now they’re damaged, which means they’re all dangerous,” he said. Myers explained that the battery systems in hybrid and electric cars are well-protected, so even vehicles that were damaged by the fires may still have charged batteries. Handling the batteries “requires a great deal of technical sophistication and care,” Calanog said. The EPA team must wear flame-resistant clothing underneath disposable protective suits. Masks cover their faces, and either come with insertable cartridges to filter out chemicals or attach to air tanks. The crew blocks off the area where it’s working and keeps water on site in case flames erupt. Before they can be sent to a waste or recycling facility, the collected batteries must be de-energized so that they hold no charge or very little. To do that, Myers said, the EPA will likely use a process developed after the Maui wildfire in 2023, which involves submerging the batteries in a solution of saltwater and baking soda. Once the batteries have lost their charges, they can be crushed with a steamroller or shipped to a facility in special packaging. Yuzhang Li, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at UCLA, said the riskiest batteries are those in cars that were partially burned, rather than fully destroyed. “If the electric vehicle has already caught on fire and been burnt out, then I would say the risk is relatively minimal, because presumably all of the fire has destroyed the battery,” he said. As authorities begin the enormous process of cleaning up from the Southern California fires, their first priority — which the EPA calls “phase one” — is to remove hazardous waste such as asbestos, batteries, oil and paint from properties, since the materials can release toxic fumes. The entire process could take about six months, Calanog said. Myers said the battery recovery process won’t slow down that timeline, though “the scale here is certainly a big challenge.” As for where to dispose of the hazardous waste, Calanog said the EPA has not decided yet, and a number of sites are available. However, VanGerpen said many facilities that receive hazardous waste are located outside California, and there may be limits to how much waste they’re willing to accept. The waste must be cleared before authorities can move on to the next phase of the cleanup: removing debris. VanGerpen urged residents to avoid sifting through rubble until their property has been deemed safe.



FIRES: Southern California Edison shares new details on transmission lines in Eaton amid wildfire probe (Reuters) - Southern California Edison, a unit of utility Edison International, said on Monday preliminary analysis of data showed a "momentary and expected increase in current" on its energized lines in the Eaton Canyon corridor on Jan. 7 evening. Fire officials have not found SCE to be responsible for the Los Angeles fires. But the company's infrastructure is being investigated and it faces several lawsuits alleging its equipment sparked the destructive Eaton fire. [] SCE said it is complying with investigators' request, and has also collected evidence from Eaton Canyon, including metal items found on the ground near its towers and items from an encampment located approximately 300 yards downhill from the towers. "Although the investigation remains ongoing, this update and underlying evidence heavily suggest that SCE equipment was the source of ignition for the Eaton Fire," Jefferies analysts said in a note. Edison International shares were trading 1.8% lower in late afternoon.

FIRES: https://www.ttnews.com/articles/burning-teslas-toxic-mix

FIRES: MOSS LANDING LINKS: Status Coup News has two videos with interviews on the Moss Landing Battery Storage facility fire. Status Coup News has been covering toxics issues, including at East Palestine, PA.

Massive Lithium Battery Fire Endangering America's Vegetable Supply? interview with residents with health problems since the fire 52 MINUTES

Politician Warns Sick Residents "On Their Own" After Lithium Fire, Calls to shut down Plant -- Interview with Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church 32 MINUTES

Reinette Senum's article on lithium ion batteries and the Moss Landing fire, includes 1/21 Status Coup video and Nina Beety testimony to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Lithium ion batteries are in Smart/digital utility meters and in smartphones, as well as in electric vehicles such as Tesla autos.

GERMANY UPDATE COURTESY EINAR: Beam news from Germany The German information organization Diagnose:funk (Diagnose:telekom) regularly sends out interesting news. Here's a bit I've cut from the latest email – with links to more detailed reviews.

5G SECURITY WEEK: LTE, 5G Vulnerabilities Could Cut Entire Cities From Cellular Connectivity Vulnerabilities in LTE/5G core infrastructure, some remotely exploitable, could lead to persistent denial-of-service to entire cities.

HEALTH: Courtney Snyder, MD Breakthrough Theory of Bipolar Disorder Dr. William Walsh's Comprehensive Theory (Explaining the Cause of Bipolar, the Reason For Switching From Mania to Depression & Treatment Implications) Shared at the Society of Neuroscience . This would suggest that those with bipolar disorder come into the world with a vulnerability in their ability to repair DNA damage (which translates to cell damage, tissue damage, and, in the case of the brain, neuronal damage. An event, however, is required to shift this vulnerability to illness. Accelerated DNA Damage What damages DNA? Free radicals and thus oxidative stress. To remind you, oxidative stress occurs when our body’s inherent antioxidant systems are overwhelmed or depleted by free radicals (due to an insult - a toxic exposure(s), source of inflammation, or trauma). A depletion of our protection leaves our cells and DNA vulnerable to further oxidative stress and damage. If we have variants on protective genes, then we can be even more vulnerable. Numerous studies have found high levels of superoxide, hydroxyl, and ONNO (peroxynitrite)free radicals in those with bipolar disorder. This vulnerability to DNA damage also explains why many with bipolar disorder have a higher risk of other health issues, including heart disease, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis, kidney failure, immune disorders, migraines, gastrointestinal illnesses, and others. But What About the Other 15 Genes? Genetic Weakness on Ion Channels The remaining identified genes are more specific to bipolar disorder and relate to ion channel genes. Ion channels exist on the neuronal membranes, allowing potassium, sodium, and calcium to move in and out of the nerve cell. This movement creates an electrical charge that travels down the cell, releasing a neurotransmitter into the space between that neuron and other neurons to communicate with the next cell(s). Onset Here again, an epigenetic event (toxic exposure, trauma, significant illness, etc.) leading to oxidative overload impacts the production of the proteins used in these channels, which affects the movement of ions in and out of the cell (more specifically causing flooding of potassium ions (K+) outside the cell) leading to hyperactivity of that nerve. This is why Dr. Walsh’s theory considers bipolar disorder a channelopathy. [] Aside from impacting neurotransmission, the problems occurring at the ion channels are also associated with further DNA damage. This means that each episode can potentially add to the DNA damage. Add to this typical DNA damage (for all of us) that comes with aging. A typically untreated original and often persistent insult (such as a toxic exposure), events occurring at the ion channel, and aging can lead to the progression and increasing severity of illness. []What isn’t typically addressed in conventional psychiatry are:

Sources of oxidative stress. Does this person have mold toxicity, Lyme, metal toxicity, candida or other microbial overgrowth, chemical exposures, high EMF exposure, trauma, and/or chronic stress that are continuing to deplete protections and contribute to DNA damage? These are the types of issues that those of us who consider ourselves functional and environmental psychiatrists address.

Support for the antioxidant system . As with any brain condition, robust antioxidant support is indicated to address free radicals, but in this case, it is also indicated to prevent further DNA damage and to protect the ion channels.

Nutrient imbalances in varying combinations are typically also involved, such as methylation imbalances (often overmethylation), pyrrole disorder, and copper-zinc imbalances. Each of these can be exacerbated by high oxidative stress, which is a further cause of oxidative stress. [] The free radicals (superoxide, hydroxyl ions, and ONNO) are more easily addressed in the body than in the brain. In the meantime, in addition to more typical antioxidants, NAC (which inhibits activity at the glutamate receptor) and MT (metallothionein) promotion therapy (a combination of glutathione, zinc, B6, and specific amino acids) are expected to be beneficial. Prevention Because bipolar disorder appears to be an epigenetic DNA damage illness (caused by major oxidative overload), early antioxidant treatment in those who are vulnerable to bipolar disorder may prevent the onset and development of this disease. It won’t be long before such vulnerabilities can be identified, as early as infancy. For more on the work of Dr. William Walsh and the Walsh Research Institute Practioner Resource Map (,visit: https://www.walshinstitute.org/

HEALTH: The role of electromagnetic fields in neurological disorders 2016

Abstract In the modern world, people are exposed to electromagnetic fields (EMFs) as part of their daily lives; the important question is "What is the effect of EMFs on human health?" Most previous studies are epidemiological, and we still do not have concrete evidence of EMF pathophysiology. Several factors may lead to chemical, morphological, and electrical alterations in the nervous system in a direct or indirect way. It is reported that non-ionizing EMFs have effects on animals and cells. The changes they bring about in organic systems may cause oxidative stress, which is essential for the neurophysiological process; it is associated with increased oxidization in species, or a reduction in antioxidant defense systems. Severe oxidative stress can cause imbalances in reactive oxygen species, which may trigger neurodegeneration. This review aims to detail these changes. Special attention is paid to the current data regarding EMFs' effects on neurological disease and associated symptoms, such as headache, sleep disturbances, and fatigue. 2. Electromagnetic fields spectrum 3. Biological system effects mechanism of EMFs 3.1. Thermal effects 3.2. Non-thermal effects 4. Oxidative stress 4.1. EMFs and oxidative stress mechanism 4.2. Oxidative stress in nervous system 5. EMFs and neurological diseases 5.1. Electromagnetic hypersensitivity 5.2. EMFs exposure and Alzheimer’s disease 5.3. EMFs exposure and Parkinson’s disease 5.4. EMFs exposure and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis 5.5. EMFs and Huntington’s disease 6. Discussion and conclusion In today’s lifestyle of mobile phones and wireless internet, diagnostic medicine is essential. Researcher have become highly interested in the effects of EMFs exposure on human health, but there is still no general consensus on the biological effects caused by EMFs. Although studies have found increased evidence of EMFs’ carcinogenic effects, the epidemiology of neurodegenerative diseases is a more challenging field of research than that of oncological diseases due to complications posed by non-specific symptoms (such as headache, tinnitus, dizziness , and fatigue). In this review, synthesis studies on neurodegenerative disease, and some hypotheses, have shown evidence of a potential correlation between EMFs and the mechanism of neurodegeneration . Our knowledge of EMFs’ effects on the human brain is far from complete, and we also do not have enough evidence about peripheral neurological effects. Some people who are exposed to EMFs develop dysesthesia , but it is difficult to study nerve conduction in this disease in laboratory preparations. Overall, we do have some evidence from in vivo animals and in vitro cell and epidemiological studies that suggests that fetuses, infants, children, and adolescents, whose CNS is still developing and whose neuronal links are still forming, are more vulnerable to EMFs’ effects and demyelination . It is necessary to conduct further research into the effects of EMFs on behavior , sleep, depression, cognitive activities, and psychomotor performance . In addition, the effects of prenatal and postnatal EMF exposure emitted by mobile phones can lead to attention problems in children. There is some evidence that EMFs can affect brain activity and the sleep cycle in humans. However, the health correlation is not clearly defined and studies cannot explain the precise mechanisms. Further studies of these effects are needed. Despite the fact we do not have enough evidence about the long-term neurological problems, these regions of science are significant in identifying the possible health effects. The largest amount of typical daily exposure comes from mobile phone base stations, cordless phones, and mobile phones. It is important to use these devices carefully. Cell phones play a significant part in our lives, although they remain harmful to human health, especially our brains. We recommend an increase in fully blinded, methodologically detailed studies on the biological and health effects of EMFs.



HEALTH: Electromagnetic hypersensitivity--an increasing challenge to the medical profession Lena Hedendahl, Michael Carlberg, Lennart Hardell Conclusion: It seems necessary to give an International Classification of Diseases to EHS to get it accepted as EMF-related health problems. The increasing exposure to RF-EMF in schools is of great concern and needs better attention. Longer-term health effects are unknown. Parents, teachers, and school boards have the responsibility to protect children from unnecessary exposure.

HEALTH EYESIGHT, LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION: Digital Device Guidelines Purpose The prevalence and use of digital devices, e.g., computers, laptops, tablets, chromebooks, smart devices, project screens, smartboards, and smartphones, by students and educators is an everyday component of the school day and our individual lives. Therefore, these guidelines have been developed to provide school systems with health and safety resources relative to best practices for the effective integration of digital devices in public schools. These guidelines were developed in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health and other stakeholders as a result of House Bill 548 of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. The resources are not exhaustive but are intended to provide school systems with age-appropriate time and usage guidelines regarding various digital devices. RS 17:3921.3 states that the Department shall review the guidelines at least once annually and revise them based on updated medical information, as needed. The Department shall distribute revised guidelines to each public school governing authority. 2024 - 2025 Digital Device Guidelines

HEALTH FLUORIDE WATER OT: Why Water Fluoridation Is Still In Dispute. Also: Fluoridation Is A State & Local Issue, Can The Federal Gov Get Involved? Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby

INSPIRATION: Colin W.P. Lewis The Hunger of the Mind Need for Cognition in a World Starving for Thought

The Simple Answer If curiosity is the lifeblood of civilization, its great adversary is cognitive ease. Ian Leslie argues that our digital age, for all its vast stores of information, is systematically eroding the very habits of thinking that make information meaningful. The internet, paradoxically, has made it easier than ever to access knowledge, while simultaneously making it harder than ever to think deeply about it. Studies suggest that high-NFC individuals spend more time not just acquiring information but wrestling with it, questioning it, contextualizing it. They are the ones who, faced with a simple answer, ask, "But is it true?" This makes them both indispensable and dangerous. Indispensable to innovation, dangerous to institutions that rely on the unquestioned acceptance of authority. The research of Rudolph and colleagues , looks into the behavioral mechanisms that link NFC and CPS, particularly the role of exploration time. It turns out, those who enjoy thinking are also more willing to persist when confronted with problems that do not yield easy solutions. They spend longer exploring variables, testing hypotheses, recalibrating assumptions, qualities that have become increasingly rare in a world addicted to immediacy. Yet, it should be noted, this hunger for cognition is not without its dangers. There is a fine line between persistence and obsession, between intellectual curiosity and intellectual arrogance. Studies suggest that individuals high in NFC may fall prey to overconfidence, convinced of the infallibility of their own reasoning. This, in turn, can lead to a failure to recognize the limits of one's own knowledge, aka the famous Dunning-Kruger effect . High-NFC individuals, so eager to engage with complex problems, may sometimes ignore practical constraints, indulging in analysis paralysis rather than decisive action . It is said that Robert McNamara , the former U.S. Secretary of Defense, whose razor-sharp intellect and reliance on data-driven decision-making led to America’s entrenchment in the Vietnam War. McNamara, a man of prodigious cognitive ability, believed that war could be managed like an economic problem, measured, optimized, controlled. But in his confidence in logic, he failed to account for the human variables of war, leading to one of the greatest strategic miscalculations in modern history, now known as McNamara fallacy , measurement is not understanding . [] The High Cost of Incuriosity And this brings me to education! The real tragedy of modern education is not the failure to teach facts but the failure to teach the love of inquiry. The Great Stagnation, as economist Tyler Cowen calls it, is not a failure of intelligence but a failure of intellectual hunger. If we are to reverse this stagnation, if we are to reclaim the spirit of discovery that once fueled humanity, we must cultivate, rather than suppress, the need for cognition, for curiosity and critical thinking.



INSPIRATION: NATE HAGENS Wisdom and Restraint: What to do as an Individual Human Alive Today? | Frankly 82 PODCAST

NATURE GEOPHYSICIST VIDEO: Geophysicist Issues Dire Warning Earth Electrification is Accelerating Rapidly 55 MINUTE VIDEO over 100,000 views The Earth is becoming increasingly electrified, and as this continues to accelerate, solar storm impacts and the geomagnetic storms that follow will become increasingly extreme, potentially leading to technological collapse. Earth electrification is also becoming an increasingly powerful evolutionary selective pressure that is being placed humanity and all life on Earth, meaning that only those who adapt to high-energy flux environments will survive. Exclusive report presented by Geophysicist Stefan Burns (Includes sale of product at the end)

Research in notes including 2021 - Evaluating the Relationship Between Lightning and the Large-Scale Environment and its Use for Lightning Prediction in Global Climate Models https://doi.org/10.1029/2020JD033990 2022 - Modelling cosmic radiation events in the tree-ring radiocarbon record https://doi.org/10.1098/rspa.2022.0497 2022 - Satellite mega-constellations create risks in Low Earth Orbit, the atmosphere and on Earth https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89... 2022 - Extreme Solar Events https://doi.org/10.1007/s41116-022-00... 2023 - Potential Perturbation of the Ionosphere by Megaconstellations and Corresponding Artificial Re-entry Plasma Dust https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2312.0... 2024 - Sun-like stars produce superflares roughly once per century https://doi.org/10.1126/science.adl5441 (courtesy Vicki)

RESEARCH: EHN Electromagnetic radiation from power lines linked to increased leukemia risk in mice

SMART METERS US INDUSTRY: Netmore strikes IoT deal in the UK – providing connectivity to 76,000 water meters for Diehl Metering and South West Water

SMART METERS Smart meters penetration surpasses 80% in North America

SMART METERS FIRES: Agent131711’s Substack Firefighters CAUGHT SCRUBBING Smart Meter FIRE Articles! This is SCANDALOUS! Sound the fire alarm! I caught the FIRE CHIEFS ASSOCIATION deleting SMART METER FIRE HAZARD content from their website! This citizen scientist has compiled screen shots of various smart meter fire reports, post from March of 2024. I don’t know the author, who covers many topics considered controversial.

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Science | Germany Will Only Install SM Transmitters on Homes with High Energy Consumption The race for "Sustainability" and a "smart grid" is over, at least for now, and the U.S. didn't win.

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Science | Duke Energy Smart Meter Billing Disparity Study: An Interview with Vince Welage and there is more to come

SPACE UAP: UFO whistleblower Jake Barber would '100% testify' under oath to Congress | Reality Check 2 hours 45 minutes (very inspiring video, I feel that he is very sincere but it’s a tangled web.)

TELEVISION POTS AND PANS: ATSC 3.0 Back Again

One of the most interesting announcements at CES this year came from four of the nation’s largest TV broadcasters. E.W. Scripps Company, Gray Media, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair announced the formation and launch of EdgeBeam, a new wireless venture. The companies would use the spectrum that TV stations still own. You may recall a few years ago that the FCC held an incentive auction to try to lure TV stations to give up spectrum, and many of them did if they were offered enough money by an auction bidder. However, many TV stations retained the spectrum because they saw value coming in the future from owning it. The number one use for the spectrum is to take advantage of ATSC 3.0 technology. ATSC 3.0 is a major upgrade for broadcast TV that overlays broadband into an over-the-air TV transmission signal. This opens up a whole world of possibilities for TV stations. When the technology was first introduced, stations talked about using it to provide reliable 4K video through the air, allow for video-on-demand, provide immersive high-quality audio, and greatly improve the broadcast emergency alert system. TV stations also envisioned a whole array of digital features that are standard with streaming services like program guides, actor bios, and any other kind of added information a station wants to send to customers. The EdgeBeam venture is going to go far beyond that original vision. The CES announcement focused on three new ventures:

Automotive connectivity, including software updates, infotainment, precision navigation, and safety enhancements.

Content delivery networks (CDNs), where EdgeBeam could improve ubiquitous over-the-air streaming services.

Improving the accuracy of GPS.

The broadcasters are envisioning a world where TV stations expand their viewership by delivering free programming to cellphones and cars, funded by their standard advertising models. A lot of people might still be happy with network TV if they can easily view it on the go. There are a few unique aspects of the available spectrum tied to ATSC 3.0 technology. A TV station can deliver about 25 Mbps of broadband to all receivers in its over-the-air footprint, and as a broadcast technology, the bandwidth doesn’t get diluted by the number of users. ATSC 3.0 technology could be delivered to any device that has a chip capable of receiving it. That could be cars and trucks, drones, marine vessels, phones, tablets, and television sets. There are a few interesting consequences if the group can hit the market.

