Many spiritual traditions recognize liminal places, for example where the water meets the land, or the wind meets the water, as alchemical places where we can call our spirits home.

Interstial time can also be reclaimed as a liminal space where we always integrate body, mind and spirit.

If you are looking for more suggestions about how to fill the time that you liberate by getting off of social media apps that drain your energy and lifeforce, I recommend In defense of interstitial time: How to grow life in the in-between moments by School of the Uncomformed.

Now is the time when we must renew ourselves and live as if we and all of life is sacred, and as it everything we do makes a difference. - Jean Houston.

FEATURED: PHONEGATE MARC ARANZI: From Dieselgate to Phonegate: How Software Skews SAR Tests

Our NGO, Phonegate Alert, holds solid evidence documenting a systemic deception organized to distort Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) tests using embedded software in mobile phones and connected objects. In our view, Apple is to Phonegate what Volkswagen was to Dieselgate. No iPhone sold in Europe truly protects users’ health We have just written to Mr. Stéphane Séjourné (Executive Vice-President), numerous European Parliament members across key committees, national elected officials (MPs, Senators), and several government agencies. Our goal is to inform them of this systemic fraud affecting the entire industry and to demand that the European Commission, in particular, take all necessary measures and sanctions to end this industrial and health scandal. FULL INVESTIGATION AND COMPLAINT: From Dieselgate to Phonegate: How Software Skews SAR Tests

FEATURED: OFF FEBRUARY

The countdown has begun. Find out all the details about the biggest selective disconnection challenge ever launched worldwide. Get ready to delete your social media apps. With the support of 55 organisations and experts on four continents, we are going to stop just talking about all the harm that social media has caused and take action: The challenge is simple:

➼ Delete the social media apps from your smartphone for the entire month of February.

<iframe title=”vimeo-player” src=”

width=”640” height=”360” frameborder=”0” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allow=”autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>



It’s not about escaping the world, but about re-inhabiting it.

You can continue to use your social media accounts from your browser, thereby making more intentional use of technology.

Take the opportunity to delete any apps that take up more of your time than they are worth.

OFF February in the media

Before even starting, OFF February has already received widespread media coverage. Following the launch press conferences in Paris and Madrid, numerous media outlets have reported on the initiative and are spreading the word about the challenge internationally. ➼ Check some of the media coverage here.

<iframe title=”vimeo-player” src=”

width=”640” height=”360” frameborder=”0” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allow=”autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

What can I do now?

The more people join OFF February, the greater its impact will be. That’s why we suggest you take 3 simple, concrete actions:

1) Change the banner at the top of your social media profile to one from OFF February (you’ll find formats for each platform here).

2) Share the OFF February video. You can also download it here.

3) Share the posters on your network or print them out to distribute or display.

Walk Instead of Scroll

Saturday February 7th – 12h | Walk Instead of Scroll

Each day, people scroll an average of 591 feet on their screens. Multiply this by the 28 days of February, and it adds up to 3.13 miles.

We invite you to walk that distance in the real world as a group. Organise a walk with your friends and/or family, and turn a sedentary, solitary experience into a collective movement. There will be 12 massive walks around the world, including one in London.

London ➼ start of the route: London Kings Cross Station, Euston Road, London, Greater London, N1 9AL. More information here.

Map of cities

OFF February Barometer

The impact of OFF February will be measured using the OFF Barometer, a survey developed in collaboration with healthcare professionals and research teams. Registering to participate in the challenge is key: it allows us to measure its real effects, generate independent knowledge, and strengthen a common ground that will drive future collective action.

Sign up for the OFF February challenge

OFF Festival

Throughout the month, Madrid becomes the headquarters of the OFF Festival. Join in the activities with key voices in critical thinking, culture, health and journalism. All are free and open until full capacity is reached. The only paid experience is Tim Arnold’s Super Connected concert.

OFF February is about living together, walking, talking and reclaiming shared spaces.

➼ We are now on (some) social media platforms, but only to get you off them.

The OFF Movement is not aimed at purists. We want to reach a wide audience, and to do so we must use the enemy’s weapons. OFF Manifesto | The OFF Movement and OFF February | The OFF Movement

BIG TECH Oligarch Watch: Includes: Tim Cook’s parties with Trump hours after Pretti killing, Musk weighs merging xAI with SpaceX or Tesla, EU Commission opens investigation into X for non-consensual sexualized images, Meta is spending millions to convince the public that data centers are good, Cuts announced at Washington Post as Bezos vacations in Paris, Amazon lays off 16,000 employees, spends lavishly to promote Melania documentary, Oligarch Roundup Landmark social media addiction lawsuit heads to trial, CBS News’s new right-wing boss advises wary employees to quit, Peter Thiel’s Antichrist tour stops in Paris, Palantir landed its largest-ever deal with Ministry of Defence after recruiting four of its officials, Palantir defends work for ICE after Alex Pretti shooting

CHILDREN: FOX NEWS Big Tech’s Tobacco Moment Is Here — and the Truth About Harming Kids Is Out Social media platforms allowed our children to be harmed and said nothing. Now, thanks to the trial in California, the public will finally know the truth

CHILDREN: WIRED: An AI Toy Exposed 50,000 Logs of Its Chats With Kids to Anyone With a Gmail Account AI chat toy company Bondu left its web console almost entirely unprotected. Researchers who accessed it found nearly all the conversations children had with the company’s stuffed animals.

EMF/HEALTH OUTREACH ADVOCACY FROM MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY: Thank you to everyone who joined me and our wonderful co-host, health care practitioner and tech safety advocate Ellen Landauer, for this timely webinar! 2 HOURS: Free Public Education Webinar, Wireless Risks and Safer Technology Solutions! 2 HOURS You’ll learn the facts about:

What a child needs to properly develop

Digital addiction

Wireless radiation risks

The science

EMR Syndrome symptoms to look out for

Solutions to reduce radiation exposures

Proceedings taking place in the courts and legislatures

Quick actions you can take to protect your community from cell towers and utility “smart” meters

Feel free to dive deeper into the links provided in our slides.

For inspiration in your own town, see our News page for Ellen’s recent Letters to the Editor of the Greenfield Recorder, and items from others across the Commonwealth speaking up for safe technology!

FIBER INDUSTRY AGL: Fiber Continues to Grow But So Do Costs Fiber passed 8.1 million homes for the first time in 2025, but deployment costs continued to rise even as total fiber coverage surpassed 60 percent of the households in America. Including homes with more than one passing, fiber added a total of 11.8 million households, according to the new Fiber Deployment Cost Annual Report from the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA).

HAVANA: DAILY BEAST First Victim to Report Symptoms of Mystery Illness Dies Michael Beck blamed his early Parkinson’s diagnosis on the condition believed to affect hundreds of U.S. government workers. A former counterintelligence officer who was the first person to report symptoms linked to “Havana Syndrome” has died at age 65. Michael Beck, a retired National Security Agency staffer who blamed his early-onset Parkinson’s diagnosis at age 45 on the still-unexplained medical condition, died while shopping on Saturday in Columbia, Maryland. []Beck was forced into retirement from the NSA in 2016 after his Parkinson’s diagnosis left him too ill to work. For years, he believed the early diagnosis was linked to a visit he made to a “hostile” country in 1996. Another NSA employee who worked with him in the unnamed country, Charles Gubete, was also later diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and died in 2013.AND DAILY MALL: First ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim dies after mysterious weapon exposure.

HEALTH: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing THE UNSEEN COSTS OF DIGITAL DISTRACTION ON THE NERVOUS SYSTEM How “Continuous Partial Attention” and “Screen Apnea” Harm Your Brain In our hyperconnected world, former Microsoft executive Linda Stone noticed patterns when people were connected to their devices: technology highjacks and disrupts breathing, thinking, and brain rhythms. She calls this syndrome “continuous partial attention” (CPA) and “screen apnea.” Breath Holding Blocks the Vagus Nerve Breath holding blocks the Vagus Nerve, inhibiting relaxation and healing/ “diaphragmatic breathing (deep, rhythmic) stimulates the vagus nerve, which regulates relaxation. Screen apnea inhibits this, perpetuating fight-or-flight mode [B-8][S-5].” A brain chronically starved of oxygen undergoes accelerated aging, atrophy, and neurodegenerative disease. Rebuilding Resilience Linda Stone’s findings expose how today’s technology overwhelms our biology. However, self-healing power is coded in our DNA, waiting to be turned on. By taking daily steps to reduce exposure, ground scattered energy, and replenish oxygen, water, and nutrition, we can heal hypoxia and even prevent future neurodegenerative disease

HEALTH: AIRES TECH The 49ers Injury Mystery Isn’t Just Bad Luck: The Substation, the Science, and the Environmental Variable Everyone Is Questioning By The Wave Forward The Mission Substation theory might be proven wrong. Or it might become one of those moments the performance world looks back on and says: “That was the first crack in the surface.” Because once you understand EMF correctly, you can’t unsee it. It’s not one thing you fix. It’s not one device you fear. It’s an environment. And in elite sports, environments matter—because they either support recovery... or they quietly demand more effort than the athlete can afford. It’s clarity—so biology can do what it’s always done, without unnecessary interference. (caution re: tech solutions not available to all, including nature. I believe an optimal environment is a birthright.)

SMART METERS: PaSafeTech <PaSafeTech@protonmail.com> needs from everyone, a little statement about your opposition to smart meters, with your name, address and phone number. If you have suffered you should mention that, politely of course. PaSafeTech haven’t received that many responses, other than from the smart meter facebook group. I hope people realize we really need them to speak up; to prod the politicians into action we need large numbers of people speaking out. Thank you.

SPACE: Do the Math Using physics and estimation to assess energy, growth, options—by Tom Murphy The Flat Mars Society

A while back I compared enthusiasts for space colonization with Flat Earth believers, in that they both believe strongly in something that isn’t real, and in the fullness of time may look rather embarrassing. I thought it could be fruitful to contact Daniel Clark, producer of the excellent documentary Behind the Curve about Flat Earth believers, who was on board with a bit of space-bashing. When I mentioned this to Alex Leff, the idea for a podcast conversation was born. You can listen to the hour-long conversation here . In it, we discuss some of the drivers behind odd beliefs, noting the similarities and differences between Flat Earth and space colonization beliefs (hint: one of these crazy ideas is prevalent in our society to the highest levels of wealth and power). I, of course , offer a number of perspectives on the absurdity of the colonization dream. Daniel and Alex work a bit to temper my “you just can’t do it no matter how hard you might want it” with a bit of catering (coddling?) to the unrealistic dreamers, trying to distract them with alternative attractive options, as one might a child. Nothing will stop them from continuing to pine—and failing in the end. Future generations won’t share the misplaced zeal and that will be that.

EVENT:

THE POWER COUPLE AND COLLEAGUES: SATURDAY Webinar Saturday Jan 31 FLOCK WEBINAR 3PM EST: Why should you care about Flock cameras? They’re not your typical surveillance cameras, which are closed circuit (CCTV). Flock ties into “the cloud” of AI, where data is harvested and sold to the highest bidder. MORE INFO

Watch the powerful full moon rise February 1, 2026 5:09 pm EST: “This particular full Moon, who falls on Imbolc, is exact within minutes of rising here in the Eastern time zone.” Get back to life, with OFF February.