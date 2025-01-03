Don’t miss the new 5G research findings: Cell tower radiation increases with increasing population density; cellphone radiation increases with greater distance to cell tower (under 5G)

At least a decade ago I read work by holistic health author Gary Null Does EMF and Wireless Devices Endanger Children’s Health - GaryNull.com (2023) and am happy to have found him again, first item under featured.

I have included the links to three newsletters here, but they did not arrive with sharable links to the newsletter itself. I did not break out all the topics into the categories is my news summary, as I want to give readers a sense of the scope of their works and give the groups clear credit/recognition for their work. The UK RF news did provide a sharable link.

One post here contains promotion for a wearable mitigation device…take only what is of value to you (the PH discussion?). I understand the impulse to try to create micro-climates of EMF/RF harmonization but believe that the community cannot mindlessly ignore the enormous social justice issues and must advocate and invest in a clean EMF environment and safe tech for all, ( not just what can be bought by those with the financial means and access to the necessary engineering specs, including the military.)

America’s Awaiting Pandemic of Radiation Diseases by Richard Gale, Gary Null, PhD | Dec 31, 2024

As the new Trump administration prepares to take possession of the White House in January, it will be facing a flurry of aggressive bills to expand 5G and wireless technologies. The media blackout about these policies and their long-term impact upon the average American’s lives and their physical and mental health remains largely unbeknownst to the vast majority of Americans. Currently, Congress is considering over 60 bills that would fast-track deployment of wireless infrastructure thereby bypassing crucial safety, environmental, and public health safeguards and federal oversight. These efforts, championed under the guise of “closing the digital divide,” raise serious concerns about the government’s accountability and its susceptibility to industry lobbying. These bills demonstrate a clear prioritization of private industry’s interests and profits over public and environmental health. []if the past and current research on EMF’s adverse effects on health and the environment during the past 50 years are any indication, we are entering a new epoch of disease and neurological disorders that humanity is completely unprepared to handle. This is a consequence of what happens when an entire nation is trapped into carelessly trusting elected presidents and legislators whose campaigns are bankrolled by the Telecom giants and Silicon Valley, and a media empire ruled by serial misinformants and disinformation campaigns for private corporate interests. This is vulture capitalism at its worst. []As noted above, the regulatory bodies in charge of public health, like the FDA and FCC, have been intentionally reluctant to implement the necessary safeguards. Moreover, existing safety guidelines focus primarily on thermal effects (the heating of tissue from EMF exposure), ignoring the non-thermal biological effects (associated with oxidative stress, abnormal cell signaling and weakened immune response) that research has now proven to be equally damaging. This failure to address both thermal and non-thermal effects leaves the public vulnerable to the long-term health consequences of EMF exposure. The current trajectory, if left unchecked, could lead to a catastrophic trifecta of societal collapse. First, there could be a massive health epidemic, with rising rates of cancers, neurological diseases, and chronic illnesses driven by EMF exposure. Second, the economic burden placed on healthcare systems could result in financial collapse, as governments struggle to cover the immense cost of treating these preventable diseases. Third, the unchecked proliferation of EMF technologies will have devastating ecological consequences, further disrupting the delicate balance of the natural world upon which human survival depends. As smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and the Internet of Things devices proliferate, our reliance on EMF-emitting technologies will only continue to increase, dramatically amplifying exposure levels and compounding the risk to both human health and the environment.

NEWSLETTER DANISH: Velkommen til Videncentrets Nyhedsbrev (Welcome to the Knowledge Centre's Newsletter) TRANSLATED AT WEBSITE LINKS

The 'Knowledge Center for Electro-Pollution' aims to educate and inform about the consequences of our rapidly increasing digitalized world and not least about the consequences of the equally rapidly increasing man-made non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation. On the website, in the top bar, you can click on " I'm new ". Here you can go to some articles that may be useful, such as: Introduction and how to discuss 5G and man-made electrosmog; 21 reasons why the rollout of the 5G network must be stopped; Claims or Myths: What are the Facts?; What are you for when you oppose the rollout of 5G?; Frequently Asked Questions About Children and Wireless Technology. The newsletter is usually sent out at least once a month, The evidence is clear: Living close to a mobile tower has consequences On 14 July 2022, the Spanish wildlife biologist, BSc, Alfonso Balmori (1) published his research project 'Evidence for a health risk of RF on people living around mobile phone base stations: From radio frequency disease to cancer' (2) Abstract The aim of the project was to conduct a complete review of the existing scientific literature in order to update knowledge on the effects of cell towers on humans. Studies were selected in real urban environments, with cell towers located close to apartments. The overall results of the review show three types of effects from cell towers on human health: radiofrequency disease (hypersensitivity) (RS), cancer (C) and changes in biochemical parameters (CBP). Conclusion: In the current circumstances, it seems that the scientific experts in the field are very clear about the serious problems we face and have expressed this through important appeals (Blank et al., 2015; Hardell and Nyberg, 2020). However, the media, the responsible organizations (World Health Organization, 2015) and governments do not pass on this crucial information to the population, which thus remains uninformed. For these reasons, the current situation is likely to end in a crisis not only for health, but also for technology itself, as it is unsustainable and harmful to the environment and people. Calling all environmentalists! The most important peer-reviewed article to date on the environmental effects of wireless radio frequency radiation. The comprehensive review by Levitt, Lai, and Manville (2021) (1) provides a wealth of scientific information linking the scientific findings on the harms of radio frequency radiation (RFR) to our wildlife, as well as plants and trees. In a highly readable text, the authors answer the many enigmatic questions about the complex subject that combines biology, ecology, technology and physics.

The authors warn: "It is time to recognise the surrounding EMF as a new form of pollution and develop regulations with regulators that designate air as 'habitat' so that EMF can be regulated like other pollutants." This is according to 'Physicians for Safe Technology', which also outlines the contents. (2)

NEWSLETTER ITALY: Newsletter della Rete Noelettrosmog Italia dicembre 2024 (Noelettrosmog Italia Network Newsletter December 2024)

TRANSLATED VIA EMAIL: 5G exposure measurement method; Meta-analysis of cognitive effects of passive use of TV, video games, ... The findings suggest that interactive and educational screen time can positively impact language development and executive functioning when aligned with recommended guidelines for screen time. In contrast, excessive passive screen time, such as watching television, has been associated with negative impacts on cognitive and social skills. (MY NOTE: but interactive screen time games dysregulate and are more addictive re: Victoria Dunckley); Direct to Cell satellite within reach of your cell phone: another source of pollution.; In Australia, it is illegal for children under 16 to access social media; Exposure in Switzerland to ELF (low frequency) radiation: survey; ADULTS' COGNITIVE SKILLS; INAPP on the OECD periodic survey. In Italy, the cognitive skills of adults remain stable between 2012 and 2023, in line with what happens in other countries. In our country, however, this stability coincides with a significant gap to fill to reach the average OECD results. We are referring to the ability to read and understand written texts (cognitive domain of literacy), the ability to understand and use mathematical and numerical information (cognitive domain of numeracy) and the ability to reach one's goal in a dynamic situation in which the solution is not immediately available (cognitive domain of adaptive problem solving). All of the above is nothing new: it has been going on like this for about ten years. While Italy is a leading country in smartphone sales! And in the PNRR many billions for the digitalization of society starting by forcing the...Report of the Spanish Government's Committee of Experts on the Digital Environment and Youth so-called "Digital Competence", emphasizing that its development does not necessarily require the exposure of minors to digital devices negative effects of the use of digital devices on basic aspects of learning the use of digital media in schools negatively affects learning it is urged to size the provision of digital equipment of... ISDE Doctors: “Media Too Optimistic About Electromagnetic Fields” SDE Italia Medici per l'Ambiente, thanks to the work of Fiorella Belpoggi, Fausto Bersani, Agostino Di Ciaula and Maria Grazia Petronio , has recently published a critical note regarding the recent review of the literature on exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO). In particular, ISDE expresses concern about how the study was communicated by the media through "misleading conclusions and not in line with the results of the study itself ." TAR accepts appeal of Bagnoletto residents: antenna activation suspended The appeal was filed by the relatives of a resident who lives 30 meters from the planned antenna site. Michela Cori (the mother): "The electromagnetic waves could interfere with the life-saving device" Invisible Radiation and Electrosensitivity: The Silent Drama of a Couple from Trento In via Gocciadoro, in a seven-story apartment building, an elderly couple has been living an existence that they define as “ unsustainable ” for two years . Ceriale City Council Says No to Electromagnetic Pollution The City Council of Ceriale has expressed a firm “no” to electromagnetic pollution on its territory. The council majority voted unanimously against increasing the limits imposed on electromagnetic fields, with the aim of protecting public health from signals coming from telephone infrastructures and communication systems.

NEWSLETTER UK : RF News January 2025

AirPods: Are Apple’s New Wireless Earbuds Safe? The third generation of Apple's AirPods (aka AirPods 3) was introduced in 2021 and emit Bluetooth microwave or radiofrequency radiation (RFR) in the 2.402 – 2.480 GHz frequency range to communicate with a smart phone or other wireless device. They have a SAR rating of 0.626 W/kg - the ‘safe’ limit for phones is 2 W/kg. Remember that this is only an assessment of thermal effects, the ability to heat up tissue. It is the biological effects at non thermal levels of radiation that are of concern. The microwave field strength measured next to the ear with an Airpod functioning can reach 15 V/m . This is another unit that measures ‘power’. An iPhone in a pocket typically pulses 15 to 30 V/m. The UK ‘safe’ thermal exposure limit is 60 V/m , but these guidelines set by the ICNIRP are incomplete and have been found untenable in court . Organisations that advocate for safer non thermal limits advocate down to 1-2 V/m as possibly safe.Note that whereas phones may be in use for 20-40mins at a time, an Airpod is often kept in the ears for hours at a time, and so the cumulative exposure is substantial. There are 100s of credible studies that show that biological systems suffer from adaptive stress when exposed to chronic levels of RFR, therefore consider that transmitting and receiving pulsed microwave signals inside the ears, either side of the brain, is probably not at all sensible. Whilst long term effects and actual mechanisms are being studied, we would suggest that a Precautionary Approach to the use of Airpods would be sensible – use for short periods, never go to sleep with them in. Turn all devices onto Airplane/Off at night. For further reading : https://www.saferemr.com/2016/09/airpods-are-apples-new-wireless-earbuds.html



AND Wind farms and dirty electricity

Wind turbines can cause serious health problems, causes are often associated with the visual flicker and the noise from the wind turbines, but there are EMF effects as well. This article from cellphonetaskforce highlights the problems arising from the electrical noise created by wind farms.

"Residents suffer from ringing in the ears, headaches, sleeplessness, dangerously elevated blood pressure (requiring medication), heart palpitations, itching in the ears, eye watering, earaches, and pressure on the chest causing them to fight to breathe.” As wind farm propellors spin they generate electrical power, but the rotors spin at varying rates and so the output current is also variable. This is transformed and rectified by the circuitry but in the process something called transient voltage spikes are also carried the AC current in the cables supplying a network. You can see the noise on the graph below that is from the article.

Wind turbines make pressure waves and electromagnetic waves. The pressure waves (or sound waves) generated by the moving turbines can be heard as noise and/or perceived as infrasound. The electromagnetic waves are generated by the conversion of wind energy to electricity. This conversion produces high-frequency transients and harmonics that result in poor power quality. These high frequencies can flow along the wires (dirty electricity) and along the ground, thereby causing ground current. These four types of waves—noise, infra- sound, dirty electricity, and ground current—and shadow flicker are each likely to contribute to ill health among those who live near wind turbines. In depth paper by Magda Havas 2011:

https://docs.wind-watch.org/havas2011.pdf Dirty Electricity has been known about for a long while since it also naturally occurs in household wiring from the voltage spikes caused by various modern household appliances. Ways to measure and reduce it are also discussed in this article: https://emf-protection.co.uk/what-is-dirty-electricity/

Electromagnetic waves can enter homes by various paths: through the air, along wires, through the ground, and via plumbing and other metal structures. Electromagnetic waves travelling across the ground contribute to ground current. At the landscape level you can also read about the effects that stray ground currents can have on dairy cows in the article below. Ground currents are usually electrical fields finding their return path from an electrical fault or live cable back to their source or mother, a mysterious and curious phenomenon. The true nature of Electricity is still poorly understood. https://cellphonetaskforce.org/ground-currents/

NEWSLETTER: Beyond Nuclear

JIMMY CARTER: Nuke Watchdog Commemorations ; TMI-1 ZOMBIE NUKE?! TMIA E.D. Epstein's case against restart Long-serving Three Mile Island Alert executive director, Eric Epstein, recently published a column entitled "The case against restarting Three Mile Island's Unit 1," at LNP/LancasterOnline. Following the precedent being set by Holtec at Palisades in Michigan, Constellation in Pennsylvania is now attempting to restart TMI-1, hoping to sell the entire electricity supply to Microsoft for data centers. MOBILE CHORNOBYL?! Help push back against DOE whitewash! DOE's initiative is but the latest in a long history of nuclear establishment propaganda efforts to downplay the high risks of shipping irradiated nuclear fuel, whether by rail, waterway, or road. DOE is attempting to bamboozle the public, yet again, as it, NRC, the industry, and its supporters have done in the past. DOE is laying the groundwork for unprecedented, large-scale shipment of highly radioactive waste, across many states, as by train, truck, and barge. If consolidated interim storage facilities are opened in the Permian Basin (Interim Storage Partners' in Andrews County, TX, and/or Holtec's in southeastern NM), this would open the flood gates for thousands of such shipments, over decades. CISFs would double transport risks, for no good reason: the waste would supposedly later be shipped to a permanent repository. PALISADES ZOMBIE NUKE?! Talking points for important Jan. 9 mtg.! AND via bluesky #Holtec, the company decommissioning the Pilgrim, MA #nuclear reactor, wants to dump almost one million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. But a new report from Woods Hole says the releases would not quickly leave the bay. beyondnuclearinternational.org/2024/12/29/h...

AI: COUNTERPUNCH Robbing Africa’s Riches to Save the Climate (and Power AI) The warming climate, at least to the billionaire mine owners and their Western accomplices, will remain an afterthought, as well as a justification to exploit more of Africa’s critical minerals. Consider it a new type of colonialism, this time with a green capitalist veneer. There are just too many AI programs to run, too many tech gadgets to manufacture, and too much money to be made.

AI: Futurism Mother of OpenAI Whistleblower Alleges He Was Murdered, Says There Were Signs of Struggle

AI FUTURISM: OpenAI Admits It Needs Vastly More Money Than It Thought Of course it does.

AI: Facebook Planning to Flood Platform with AI-Powered Users Execs really think their bot problem is a feature, not a bug. "Private autopsy doesn’t confirm cause of death stated by police."

AI: Google and Samsung’s first AI face computer to arrive next year

AI: POLITICS: Europe stunned the world with its ‘regulatory tsunami’ this year—but AI and Trump will add new snags in 2025

CENSORSHIP 1440 Federal appeals court strikes down Biden administration net neutrality rules, finding regulators lack authority to restore requirements internet service providers treat all data on their networks equally (More) | Net neutrality 101 (More)

5G; The effect on water of 5G exposure https://nejtil5g.dk/effekten-pa-vand-ved-5g-eksponering/

TRANSLATES AT LINK Conclusion The effect of electromagnetic fields on water is a complex and multifaceted topic that continues to fascinate scientists across various disciplines. From the alignment of water molecules in electric fields to the strengthening of hydrogen bonds in magnetic fields, these interactions reveal the profound influence of external forces on one of the most essential substances on Earth. Although much is known about the effects of electromagnetic fields on water, many questions remain unanswered, especially regarding the long-term and potentially permanent changes that these fields can provoke. As research in this area continues to evolve, our understanding of the fundamental properties of water and its interactions with the environment will undoubtedly expand, with implications for areas ranging from chemistry and biology to environmental science and health. An in-depth but exciting and accessible review can be found here: Water structure, properties and some uses – A review. Water structure, properties and some applications – A review. Georgios M. Kontogeorgis, Andrew Holster, Nomiki Kottaki, Evangelos Tsochantaris, Frederik Topsøe, Jesper Poulsen, Michael Bache, Xiaodong Liang, Nikolaj Sorgenfrei Blom, Johan Kronholm. 2022.

OpenSource: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667312622000207

DATA CENTERS AI ENERGY: Data centers will “eat” the grid, warns Schneider Electric in a study

Schneider Electric therefore came up with four different scenarios and these are Sustainable AI, Limits to Growth, Abundance Without Boundaries, and Energy Crisis. chneider Electric projects increasing electricity demand from now to 2030 According to the study, all four scenarios that Schneider Electric came up with point to an increase in energy consumption during the period 2025 to 2030 as demand continues to surge. However, they diverge markedly based on some assumptions that underpin each scenario. With Sustainable AI, the Schneider study looks at the potential outcomes of prioritizing efficiency while consumption rises while Limits to Growth look at a constrained path where AI development hits human-related limits. Sustainable AI offers a more promising approach that would see electricity consumption increase from an expected 100 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025 to 785 TWh in 2035, according to its model. Generative AI inferencing will be the key driver of electricity consumption in the AI sector under this scenario from 2027 to 2028. There will also be a move towards more efficient and less energy-intensive models. []AI infrastructure pushes that next-generation data centers should be optimized with the latest cooling technologies, high-density compute, and modern energy-efficient hardware such as GPUs and TPUs. This also follows reports that data AI data centers are consuming large volumes of water to cool off AI servers, with tech firms like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI reportedly seeing an increase in utility consumption at their data centers. The recommendation under AI development suggests making models more efficient through techniques like model pruning, quantization, and lightweight architecture. Under governance, standards, and education, the report recommends that policymakers develop and implement certification schemes for sustainable AI practices like energy efficiency and environmental impact. A robust framework will also guide responsible AI development and address energy consumption, data privacy, and ethical considerations.



https://www.nevadaelectrosensitivesociety.com/; https://www.electrosensitivesociety.com (CANADA)

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity - Electrosensitivity Non-Ionizing Radiation from Cellphones, Cordless Phones, Towers, Wi-Fi, 5G, Smart Meters and Power Lines

​can causeCancers, Cardiovascular and Neurological Damage, Infertility, Oxidative Stress, Mitochondrial Damage, Electrical Intolerance and Sensitivity,

Links for EMF Websites

5G TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: New method to measure 5G radiation from mobil | EurekAlert! and Rural cell phone users face higher radiation levels despite fewer cell towers, study finds

BARCELONA — When it comes to mobile phone radiation, living in a city with abundant cell towers might actually reduce your exposure. This seemingly paradoxical conclusion emerges from new research examining how 5G technology is changing our electromagnetic environment across urban and rural landscapes. [] Modern 5G networks employ sophisticated antenna systems that function quite differently from previous cellular technologies. These systems, called massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (Ma-MIMO) antennas, can direct focused beams of signal precisely toward users’ devices. Consider it like a spotlight following an actor on stage rather than flooding the entire theater with light. This targeted approach, known as beamforming, marks a significant shift from older cellular networks that broadcast signals more uniformly across wide areas. The research team, part of Project GOLIAT, collected measurements across two major Swiss cities (Zurich and Basel) and three rural villages (Hergiswil, Willisau, and Dagmersellen). In their baseline measurements, taken with phones in airplane mode, they found that exposure levels increased with population density. Rural villages experienced average exposure levels of 0.17 milliwatts per square meter (mW/m²), while the cities of Basel and Zurich recorded higher averages of 0.33 and 0.48 mW/m² respectively. “The highest levels were found in urban business areas and public transport, which were still more than a hundred times below the international guideline values,” says study senior author Martin Röösli, a researcher at the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, in a statement. When researchers simulated intensive data usage by downloading large files repeatedly, exposure levels increased significantly to averages of 6-7 mW/m². This increase was particularly noticeable in urban areas, where 5G networks use beamforming to direct stronger signals to active devices. The most compelling findings emerged during tests of maximum upload speeds, where devices continuously sent large files to the network. During these tests, exposure levels reached an average of 16 mW/m² in cities but jumped to 29 mW/m² in villages. This unexpected result occurs because phones in rural areas must work harder to maintain connections with distant cell towers . As this research expands beyond Switzerland’s borders to nine more European nations, scientists will track how different approaches to 5G implementation affect electromagnetic exposure levels. Their findings will help inform the ongoing debate about optimal cellular network design and its implications for public health.

New method to measure 5G radiation from mobil | EurekAlert!

ENERGY: Constellation inks $1 billion deal to supply US government with nuclear power

ENERGY: GOP states sue over regulation of small nuclear reactors by federal government

HEALTH AXIOS: Teen alcohol and drug use keeps declining Teen drug and alcohol use reached a record low this year, according to survey results released this month. Why it matters: The downward trend began during the widespread isolation of the pandemic. Delaying first-time substance use until after adolescence could decrease addiction, researchers said. Declines were most notable among alcohol, marijuana and nicotine vaping in the annual Monitoring the Future study of eighth, 10th and 12th grade students. Nicotine pouch use was an exception. About 6% of 12th graders saying they've used them, up from about 3% in 2023. By the numbers: Increases in abstention, which is considered no use within the previous 30 days, were statistically significant among 12th and 10th graders. (my note; They are addicted to dopamine/social media/cell phones instead)

INSPIRATION: Erik Hoel In 2025, blogs will be the last bastion of the Good Internet

Celebrating 52,000 subscribers for The Intrinsic Perspective A rising tide lifts all boats, and the rising tide that drives people to blogs is that they're one of the last bastions of the “Good Internet.” Social media has become a chore. You get to choose between the banality of censorship or The Elon Show, and there’s nothing in between. There are still nuggets of gold on your feed but the work of panning for them gets ever more tedious. Brain fog sets in quicker now, thanks to the auto-playing micro-videos. The convergent evolution of platforms toward TikTok continues apace. Outside the windows, AI slop proliferates like an endtime weed; it’s now found in almost 20% of websites. [] Substack’s focus on email was more defining and important than even the founders knew, and why it triggered the new Silver Age of blogging . In Michelangelo’s chapel, it is the use of space by the artist that creates the overwhelming effect; filling in such a complex topography means there is detail in every curve and window and feature. In blogging, it is not space that separates the pieces, but time. One email update, one short read, one consideration, one detailed panel. Above it all, the ghost of a greater presence hovers unseen. In 2025, I want to feel more ghosts of greater presences, here in the last mottes of the internet. It’s time for bloggers to step up.

INSPIRATION: Organizing Notes Bruce Gagnon is coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, sharing reflections on organizing and the state of America's declining empire....

Complex Digital Age: Conversation across the Atlantic via tech ( a timely and fascinating conversation between two activists from France (Bernard) and from French-Canada (Jean). Bernard - Kate Kheel) “ If you want to “do something for the planet”, then put the brakes on as much as possible on electronic devices and connected objects that are hyper-polluting and fossil-fuel extracted, and very little recyclable (or polluting and hyper-energetic in their recycling processes).” Jean “It's this delicate balancing act on the tightrope of all our paradoxes that we'll have to perform in our fledgling approach to trying to ensure that the expansion of our civilization outside its earthly cradle takes place in compliance with balanced and applicable ethical and ecological standards, but also without intolerable compromises when it comes, for example, to protecting the ozone layer and the collective well-being of our species and the millions of others living on Terra Gaia.”

INSPIRATION THE POWER COUPLE: The 12 dishes of our second Christmas Our traditions: from pagans to present Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch In today’s episode, we discuss: Ukrainian Christmas Eve traditions from pagan times to the present, Importance and symbolism of wheat and the Sun to Ukrainian culture, How our family celebrates Christmas Eve today 28 minutes audio

INSPIRATION: GURWINDER 25 Useful Ideas for 2025 Mental models to kickstart the new year Negative Partisanship: Many people’s political views revolve not around what they support, but what they oppose. They’re always fighting against something rather than for something, and the constant focus on what they hate makes them nasty and miserable. Enshittification: Online services start out serving users. When they have enough users, they switch to serving advertisers/shareholders, at the expense of users. For instance, Google Search initially showed you what you searched for, but now largely shows you what it wants you to see Event Bias: One reason negativity dominates the news is that bad news tends to happen suddenly while good news tends to happen gradually so is rarely newsworthy on any particular day. But even though it may not get as much attention, good news is always happening.

LIGHTING BIODIVERSITY ORGANIC CONSUMERS: Artificial Lights at Night Do More Harm Than You Realize: Here’s How To Light Your Garden Responsibly

Artificial light at night, also known as ALAN, has wide-reaching effects on the organisms around it. DarkSky International , the global organisation combatting light pollution, said in its annual report that “ALAN is one of the most pressing and imminent threats to global biodiversity.” Adding that “studies suggest clear impacts on wildlife populations due to artificial light, even from indirect exposure.” Insects and birds are particularly susceptible to the effects of artificial lighting, but the impacts are felt across all types of animal and in plants too. []In September 2024, Lahiti, a city in Finland, began a trial of pollinator-friendly street lamps which filter out light in the blue spectrum, which pollinators are especially drawn to. Twelve lights have been changed in the trial, and if successful the city will update other areas where pollinator activity is high to try and increase night-time pollination rates. These swaps, if proved successful, could be rolled out across larger areas in cities and adopted by individuals to cause a wide-reaching reduction in the impacts felt by wildlife from artificial lights.

POLITICS (MUSK) PETITION; The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is endorsing and threatening to donate millions of dollars to extremist parties in the UK and Germany - but a simple change in election law would stop him. Add your name: Democracy isn’t for sale. Fix the rules on political donations. https://action.eko.org/a/uk-pm-kier-starmer-and-all-governments-fix-the-rules-on-political-donations

PRIVACY APPLE Apple agrees to $95 million settlement in Siri privacy class action case

RESEARCH/Health (WITH A PENDANT FOR SALE): Scientific Review Article: Evaluating the Health Impacts of Wireless Technologies and Pathways to Safer Communication Standards Abstract:

Wireless communication technologies have revolutionized global connectivity, offering unprecedented access to information and economic growth. However, concerns about the potential health implications of electromagnetic fields (EMFs), particularly with 5G and 6G technologies, demand urgent scientific examination. This review explores the biological effects of RF radiation, including oxidative stress, neurological disturbances, and carcinogenic potential. It critically evaluates regulatory gaps and industrial dynamics, emphasizing the need for transparent and independent research. The article also presents strategies for mitigating risks, such as innovative infrastructure designs, public awareness campaigns, and emerging technologies like Sympathetic Resonance Technology. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of systemic detoxification through pH and ORP management to counteract EMF-induced stress. This comprehensive analysis seeks to inform policymakers, researchers, and industry stakeholders on balancing technological advancement with public health priorities.

Achieving a balanced pH state involves several actionable strategies:

1. Daily Monitoring of pH Levels:

o Use pH strips to test urine, aiming for a pH of 8.4 or higher to maintain alkalinity and counteract acidification caused by oxidative stress (16).

2. Alkalizing Nutrition:

o Incorporate a diet rich in alkalizing foods such as leafy greens, cucumbers, avocados, and almonds to support systemic pH balance (17).

3. Hydration and Mineralization:

o Drink ionized alkaline water and supplement with essential minerals to restore and maintain the body’s electrolyte balance (18)(22).

4. Detoxification Protocols:

o Products like MasterPeace Z in SOLergy Sea Minerals offer a unique combination of minerals that aid in detoxifying heavy metals, microplastics, and forever chemicals from body fluids (19).

5. Sympathetic Resonance Technology (SRT) :

o Devices utilizing SRT help harmonize environmental EMFs, reducing their impact on cellular pH and promoting systemic balance (20).

6. Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) Testing:

o Use an ORP Oakton meter to measure and maintain ORP levels above -80mV, ensuring optimal cellular redox balance (21).

Scientific Review Article: Evaluating the Health Impacts of Wireless Technologies and Pathways to Safer Communication Standards – Alkaline Diet | United States | Dr. Robert Young (caution, promotes pendant device)

SMART METERS: FROM MY SISTER PUBLICATION: "Grid noise, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards, load imbalances and third party data collection" Sean Polacik And an update/correction, And Meet Keith and the Power Couple

SPACE: Over 1,000 Pounds Of Space Debris Crashes Into Kenyan Village On December 30, 2024, a massive piece of space debris crashed into Mukuku village in Makueni County, Kenya. The object, believed to be a metallic ring from a rocket, weighed around 1,100 pounds and had a diameter of about 8 feet. According to CBS, It fell at 3:00 p.m. local time, and authorities quickly launched an investigation into the incident. SLIDE SHOW

SPACE The Quiet Crisis Above: Unveiling the Dark Side of Space Militarization Short podcast and transcript that provide a clear overview of the current state of affairs re the militarization of space. Good resource for awareness-raising.“As we venture out into space, will we bring our conflicts with us, or can we find a better way, one of cooperation?”

SPACE MILITARY: The militarization of space with Dr. Dan Garretson A mysterious warning about a possible Russian nuclear space weapon set off consternation and stern warnings last week, and inspired IPI to chat with our favorite genuine rocket scientist, Dr. Dan Garretson. We talk space debris, the inevitable use of space for military purposes, Star Wars, and related issues. With space nerds Dr. Merrill Matthews and Tom Giovanetti. https://www.ipi.org/multimedia/detail/the-militarization-of-space-with-dr-dan-garretson-audio-podcast

Again, a clear presentation to raise awareness about the militarization of space, but this podcast goes into a bit more depth. Dr. Garretson concludes the militarization of space is somewhat inevitable, and that space will likely follow in the MAD footsteps (mutually assured destruction) that was the "thinking" during the Cold War. He advises maintaining the channels of communication between the major players...back-channeling or otherwise. -KATE

To my knowledge, Open Meetings for those seeking support in 2025: The National Call for Safe Technology is the 2nd and 4th Fridays in the afternoon Eastern time. Canadians for Safe Technology (presentation and group discussion and support) is the second Tuesday Evening Eastern. MA4SafeTechnology is the 3rd Wed at noon Eastern 1 hour, and education outreach presentations, and cable tv show.

See also: https://www.electrosensitivesociety.com (CANADA) for support groups and strategies

Radio Show: Green Street with Patti and Doug Wood, the radio show created by the founders of Americans for Responsible Technology and Grassroots Environmental Education, has become a staple of the New York radio market on Friday afternoons. Now both KPFK in Los Angeles and KPFA in Berkeley have picked up the program. You can hear Green Street in Berkeley at 2:00 on Monday afternoons, and in LA the program airs at 2:30 on Tuesdays. (You can also listen any time at GreenStreetNews.org)