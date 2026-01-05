FEATURED: A Summary of 4 EMF/RF AI Commentaries for Forwarding and Sharing

A New Independent AI responds: “Is Wireless Radiation Harmful?”, biological mechanisms, with FCC limits, biological based standards, mitigation In favor of independent non-captured AI, or will AI be used to simply perpetuate bad data, or no data, for example in the cases of smart meter injury and wireless harm epidemiology? LINKS TO 4 POSTS:

Part 2 Alter.Systems AI summary of comments to FCC 25-276 “I wasn’t able to fetch the actual contents of the filings (the page appears to require interactive loading)”

Part 4 “AI versus an Activist on Smart Meters” An August 2025 Response after a series of 10 prompts that did not answer the query- a very inefficient, water consumptive, energy consumptive, industry captured approach

FEATURED KATIE SINGER A few headlines from 2025

As 2026 begins, federal acts block local authority over telecommunications, AI and data centers, over ecosystems and even the right to repair our own devices and appliances. Local authority has become scarce.

I’m encouraged by people who reduce their tech use, adhere to sustainable directions, sow healing seeds and restore healthy water cycles. Here are some 2025 headlines: PEOPLE REDUCING TECH USE In Spain, FUNDACIÓN HERMES envisions a future where technology serves people, not the other way around. It advocates for the right to be offline, to a non-digital life. It promotes access while aiming to ensure that access does not undermine the rights of those who choose to opt out. Individuals should be able to interact with government agencies, access healthcare and engage in other critical activities without being forced to use digital technology. Non-digital options allow individuals a means to protect their privacy and avoid surveillance, tracking and data collection. Also in Spain, Diego Hidalgo has launched The OFF Movement. It invites users to remove social media apps from their phones during February…and reclaim life in the real world. MORE AT LINK

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: GARY MARCUS Why ChatGPT can’t be trusted with breaking news A new case in point

AI: GUARDIAN ‘Just an unbelievable amount of pollution’: how big a threat is AI to the climate? Defenders say AI can do good to fight the climate crisis. But spiralling energy and water costs leave experts worried

D uring a golden sunset in Memphis in May, Sharon Wilson pointed a thermal imaging camera at Elon Musk’s flagship datacentre to reveal a planetary threat her eyes could not. Free from pollution controls, the gas-fired turbines that power the world’s biggest AI supercomputer were pumping invisible fumes into the Tennessee sky.

“It was jaw-dropping,” said Wilson, a former oil and gas worker from Texas who has documented methane releases for more than a decade and estimates xAI’s Colossus datacentre was spewing more of the planet-heating gas than a large power plant. “Just an unbelievable amount of pollution.”



BIG TECH: Oligarch Watch A year of Oligarch Watching Caleb Ecarma and Judd Legum

CHILDREN: Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles Just Like Smartphones, EdTech Is Terrible for Children, Skill Development, and Mental Health. Guest Post by Natalie Houston, LPC: What a licensed professional counselor has witnessed professionally and in the classroom and some ideas for school leaders on how to make changes.

I am deeply concerned that schools are normalizing over-reliance on digital devices early in children’s lives when their brains are still developing by providing 1:1 access to devices starting as young as five years old (in many other school districts, not just my own) and the rollout of curriculum delivered via digital devices. It is also disturbing to learn that my district does not allow parents to opt out of digital devices because the school curriculum is now completely dependent on this mechanism of delivery. (Note from Emily: This is exactly it. See my essay about the enmeshment problem in EdTech ).

Mental health research clearly indicates that the earlier in life a person starts using an addictive substance, the more likely they are to develop a substance use disorder in adulthood.

So what are we thinking when we give kindergarteners, first graders, and second graders access to devices that are designed to maximize engagement (thereby activating the dopamine reward pathways in the brain-- the addiction centers of the brain) with bright colors, sounds, badges, gamified education programs using the same reinforcement principles as slot machines in Las Vegas (such as DreamBox, Lexia, and Epic) and now, even worse, interactive artificial intelligence that mimics social relationships, arguably even more likely to result in problematic use?

“Mental health research clearly indicates that the earlier in life a person starts using an addictive substance, the more likely they are to develop a substance use disorder in adulthood.” -Natalie Houston, LPC

As another concern, when I have volunteered in my children’s elementary classrooms, I have witnessed misuse of iPads time and time again . I have observed students sneaking off-topic content when bored, using the front facing camera to make funny faces with friends, students using the audio feature when “reading” books during reading time instead of reading books (i.e., the book is being read to them), and accessing inappropriate content despite rigorous content filters our school district IT department has put in place.



CHILDREN: SCROLLNG TO DEATH: New Episode: EdTech "AI or Opt Out" How one mom took her kids off school chromebooks What happens when a school-issued Chromebook starts talking to your child—without permission?

In this episode of Scrolling 2 Death, I spoke with Julie Frumin, a mental health professional, mom, and online safety advocate in Southern California, who shares her shocking experience navigating school-issued devices, hidden AI chatbots, and a system that told her she had only two choices...

..accept AI on her children’s devices—or turn them in entirely.

Julie and I discuss common concerns I hear from parents:

Is EdTech replacing teachers?

Why are school budgets being diverted to software contracts?

Is Google Gemini safe for our kids?

Why don't parents get transparency, consent, and the right to refuse technology that doesn’t serve their children?

Most importantly, Julie shares practical advice for parents who want to push back—starting with teachers, navigating principals and school boards, and getting involved in statewide policy efforts, including proposals to restore human-centered learning.

This is an essential conversation for any parent who’s been told, “This is just how school works now.”



CHILDREN SOCIAL MEDIA LAW NEW YORK: Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Require Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms

CILDREN: UK THE TIMES Your kids secretly hate SOCIAL MEDIA - Let's help them escape it: Jonathan Haidt's new book, The Amazing Generation :

The man behind The Anxious Generation says young people are desperate to break the addiction —he tells Will Pavia an even bigger battle is looming: manipulative AI aimed at children.

That battle is not yet won — far from it, in fact — and Haidt is already rallying against the next threat. “AI is coming for our kids,” he says. As soon as he stops speaking to me, he will be on a Zoom call with representatives for governors and state attorney-generals in 30 states, plotting a response to an executive order by President Trump that seeks to stop any state from imposing their own regulations on artificial intelligence . “It’s unconstitutional,” Haidt says. But it could still leave states bogged down in legal battles.

Haidt never planned to be the leader of a global counterrevolution but he looks very zen in the role. His office is lined with books and there is a couch where he lies down for a snooze after lunch. A window looks out at the red-brick apartment building that houses professors at the college. He’s dressed in jeans and the top two buttons of his blue-and-red checked shirt are jauntily undone. His hair is grey, but it was like that to start with. He has black eyebrows and his face, which slopes towards a large jawline, looks smooth and unworried. “That’s because it’s going so well,” he says.

The greatest victory so far has been legislation in Australia that became law just before Christmas, barring under-16s from using social media. Haidt was teaching MBA students at New York University when it became law. “I told my class,” he says. “They burst out into applause.” At first he was taken by surprise. But then he thought it through: “the thing is … young people don’t love social media. Everyone thinks they do because they’re addicted to it. But they themselves overwhelmingly say they feel trapped.”

That brings us to his new book. The Amazing Generation is an escape manual for children and early teens, which frames the breakaway from smartphone screens and social media as an act of rebellion.

As soon as The Anxious Generation was published, parents began to ask him how, now that they had seen the light, they could get their children on board. Haidt is sympathetic to the challenges; he could see that parents were trying to set limits, and hearing “‘But Mom, everyone else has it.’ So they were trapped,” he says. The new book, written with the science journalist Catherine Price, has this in mind. It begins with a “once upon a time” about a group of greedy wizards who created glowing stones, studded with gems, that no one could put down. “Instead of finding friendship, people began to feel lonely,” it says. “Instead of finding fun, they felt anxious and sad.”

There’s a graphic novel within it, featuring children struggling to free themselves from their phones, interspersed with quotes from Sean Parker, the first president of Facebook, explaining that the “thought process” that went into building social media apps was “How do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?” There are also stories about the heroes of the resistance such as Gabriela Nguyen, who founded the Appstinence movement. []

Haidt, who supports The Sunday Times campaign Get Britain Reading , which is calling on people to read for at least ten minutes a day, doesn’t agree. “Sometimes the world goes in a direction which is a bad direction,” he says. “When I was growing up in the Seventies … there was a lot of drugs. It doesn’t mean that older people … should have just accepted that high-school kids are all doing drugs. Sometimes there are trends that are harmful to childhood and it’s progress to roll them back.”



CHILDREN: curated courtesy PEERS The Movement to Reclaim Childhood Is Just Getting Started December 8, 2025, New York Times

Young people have become powerless against the multibillion-dollar tech companies whose apps exploit adolescents’ need for social acceptance. This is the backdrop against which my book, “The Anxious Generation,” was published in 2024. The book helped fuel the movement to reclaim childhood from tech companies — a movement that has since spread, driven in part by the protective passions of parents. Already, a majority of states have enacted laws to limit phone use in school. Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., have gone all the way and enacted “bell-to-bell” phone restriction policies, which liberate students from the distraction of their phones for the entire school day. Outside of the United States, Brazil has made every school phone-free, and new school phone policies have passed in the Netherlands, Finland and South Korea, among other countries. We are just beginning to see some of the impacts: Children are more attentive in class and are reading more books ; teachers have told me they hear more laughter in the halls and at lunch . Heavy social media use doubles the risk of depression for adolescents. Just as we have age limits in the real world for porn, gambling, alcohol, tobacco and many other products, countries have begun enacting policies to add age restrictions to social media. These things may seem small, but in terms of children’s development ... they’re enormous.



CHILDREN: GOP Megadonor Teams With Environmentalist for $1B Deal [] a deal to form Texas’ second-largest state park

Deason, an avid outdoorsman with connections at the highest levels of state government, was sold. He began lobbying Republican leaders, including the governor, lieutenant governor, state House speaker, and key lawmakers, on behalf of what became the $1 billion Centennial Parks Conservation Fund . State Sen. Tan Parker shepherded the needed constitutional amendment through the Legislature, framing more parks as a way to get young people off screens and into nature. Environmental groups, at Deason's urging, agreed not to load the effort with additional demands. The measure sailed through both chambers in 2023 and then won voter approval.



DATA CENTERS; POLITICO Trump, atoms, AI and the Texas data center gusher Fermi America wants to build a massive private nuclear-powered energy grid for artificial intelligence. Can the brassy avatar of Trump’s risk-taking tech economy survive?

It’s here that Fermi America — a startup led by former Texas governor and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Dallas billionaire Toby Neugebauer — is developing what would be the world’s largest private energy grid and AI campus. It includes the most ambitious build-out of legacy nuclear reactors in half a century. Canals for power lines and chain-link fences for an electricity substation are the first tangible signs of Fermi’s Donald J. Trump Advanced Energy and Intelligence Campus.



DATA CENTERS: Big Tech’s Expanding Plans for Data Centers are Running into Stiff Community Opposition Communities across the United States are learning from each other’s battles as data center developers branch out in search of faster connections to power sources.

FCC: Erica Rosenberg Whatever Industry Wants: How the FCC Is Steamrolling Locals in the Cell Tower Rollout

An environmental attorney, Erica Rosenberg was assistant chief of the Competition and Infrastructure Policy Division at the FCC for five years until her retirement in 2021. Since then, she has been working with NGOs on improving FCC NEPA compliance.

Whatever Industry Wants: How the FCC Is Steamrolling Locals in the Cell Tower Rollout

Two new FCC proposals would render an already weak NEPA process largely meaningless, strip local and state governments of nearly all of their congressionally granted authority, and leave the agency even less accountable to the public.

Erica Rosenberg, Common Dreams, Jan 2, 2026 The Federal Communications Commission is poised to release two orders that would steamroll states and communities on behalf of the wireless industry. Long in bed with that industry, it will soon eliminate virtually any say locals have in the rollout of new Federal law already restricts states and communities from taking actions that “prohibit or effectively prohibit” the provision of wireless service. Yet Congress also recognized that local governments serve an essential role in responsible siting of telecommunications deployment through land-use planning, zoning, engineering oversight, public safety, and preservation of neighborhood character.

Description of FCC as ‘Independent’ Scrubbed From Agency Website After Chair Says It Isn’t

Historically, states and localities have retained the authority to charge industry reasonable fees and to regulate for public welfare—setting standards for structural safety, wildfire risk, flood exposure, resiliency, decommissioning, environmental protection, and aesthetics. Before siting, city councils, boards of supervisors, and other officials evaluate the impacts of large, industrial towers on homes and critical community assets, like parks, slope stability, or historic buildings.

For years, however, the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ) has steadily chipped away at these core local functions through litigation and rulemakings that sharply curtail community authority to impose requirements on carriers. In November, the FCC proposed an even more aggressive series of changes that would all but obliterate what remains of local authority over wireless siting. The FCC claims these measures are necessary to “free towers and other wireless infrastructure from unlawful regulatory burdens imposed at the state and local level.”

As wireless technologies proliferate—with presumably even less scrutiny, oversight, and public input—the environmental and community impacts will only multiply.

One proposal would mandate automatic approval of tower and small-cell applications if localities miss federal deadlines. California officials warn these “unrealistic timelines” risk incomplete safety review and “threaten to silence the very people who must live with the consequences.”

The FCC would broadly preempt local aesthetic standards and cap fees that fund environmental review, rights-of-way management, and safety inspections, shifting industry costs on to taxpayers. It would treat setbacks aimed at limiting noise and visual impacts as impermissible RF radiation regulation, bar local requirements for industry-funded RF testing to verify compliance, prohibit updated safety and design standards at permit renewal, and override requirements that carriers consider less intrusive alternatives or demonstrate actual service need.

Taken together, these measures would eviscerate any local role in siting decisions that consider neighborhoods, landscapes, safety, and environmental integrity in communities across the nation, and replace it with the will of the wireless industry.

At the same time, the FCC is finalizing another rule that would eliminate community input in the agency’s already weak environmental review process. Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal agencies must assess and disclose environmental impacts and consider public concerns, yet the FCC has one of the least rigorous NEPA frameworks of any agency. Few of its authorized activities undergo any meaningful review. It delegates the preliminary environmental review to industry with no oversight or agency record; industry also prepares the few environmental assessments that may be required from the preliminary review. Its notice and comment procedures seem designed to exclude the public, and, unlike most agencies, the FCC has no web page devoted to NEPA documents or compliance. It has almost never enforced its environmental rules against industry violators.

The consequences of these failures are visible nationwide : protected landscapes and historic viewsheds marred, wetlands filled, endangered species habitat destroyed, sacred sites desecrated, burial mounds disturbed, and fragile underwater environments degraded. Equally important, the voices of communities and citizens have been suppressed and ignored.

Now, echoing industry demands to cut “regulatory red tape,” the FCC is proposing to further weaken its skeletal NEPA rules, exempt more of its actions from environmental review, and further exclude the public. It would redefine which actions trigger environmental review so that even fewer authorizations—covering most cell towers and satellite deployments—would be assessed for environmental effects. It would narrow the scope of the few environmental documents that remain and make them less available to the public. Most egregiously, the FCC proposes eliminating its lone public notice provision that alerts communities when a new tower is proposed, thereby allowing residents to object. Although the FCC routinely dismisses objections, the provision complies with a key NEPA requirement.

Both of the FCC’s proposals are a draconian solution to a nonexistent “problem.” At the end of 2024, industry statistics show 651,000 cell towers and wireless facilities operating nationwide, with thousands more, including satellites, approved or underway. Every major wireless carrier has nationwide coverage. Industry has prepared few environmental assessments over the years, and the FCC has never produced a more thorough environmental impact statement. Contrary to industry claims, red tape has not hindered deployment.

As wireless technologies proliferate—with presumably even less scrutiny, oversight, and public input—the environmental and community impacts will only multiply . Taken together, the FCC’s twin proposals would render an already weak NEPA process largely meaningless, strip local and state governments of nearly all of their congressionally granted authority, and leave the agency even less accountable to the public.

With almost 30 bills introduced on accelerating broadband siting this session, Congress too is doing its part to “free” industry from local control and environmental laws. Any and all of these radical new frameworks will hand industry a carte blanche to deploy infrastructure that runs roughshod over local, state, and public interests as well as the environment.

HAVANA SYNDROME: NEWS REPORT Those with ‘Havana Syndrome’ sound alarm, say Pentagon unit investigating mystery brain injury being downgraded I MINUTE NEWS VIDEO

HEALTH: Why menstrual cycle irregularities belong in brain research A broader lesson about balance

There’s a lesson here that extends beyond medicine. In biology — and in life — health rarely comes from force. It comes from regulation.

Too much activation leads to burnout.

Too much suppression leads to fragility.

Resilience lives in balance. Regulatory T cells exist to preserve that balance in the immune system. The menstrual cycle often reflects whether that balance is being maintained. When regulation falters, the cycle changes — not as a failure, but as communication. The real takeaway This paper isn’t arguing that every irregular cycle is disease. It’s making a more important point: Irregular cycles deserve to be listened to. They are not noise. They are not inconveniences. They are not “just stress.” They are among the earliest, most sensitive indicators we have of systemic dysregulation — long before chronic disease fully declares itself. And if medicine learns to listen sooner, we may prevent far more than we currently treat.

NOTE: Menstrual irregularities were reported by women in connection with smart meter installations, and EHS is not the first instance of women’s symptoms being ignored. May it be the last?

HEALTH: Gary Null’s Newsletter Issue 207 010526 Anger, Taming The Beast Within (and why activist cannot be fueled by rage)



HEALTH: MAHA All 50 U.S. States to Receive Funding to Improve Rural Health Care

Three days before the new year, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announced awards to all 50 states under President Trump’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), which will provide $50 billion over five years to help states improve rural health delivery. []The awards also show that states and CMS are prioritizing long-term operating infrastructure that can be quickly implemented to reduce chronic disease, improve care-at-home and workforce efficiency, and leverage technology to scale. State applications reveal that states understand this is a once-in-a-generation system rebuild, not an indefinite federal funding stream.

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom p53: The Master Cancer Suppressor, and Why Circadian Biology Controls Whether It Works

If you strip cancer biology down to first principles, one molecule keeps appearing at the center of the story, p53. p53 is often called “ the guardian of the genome .” It holds that name for a reason. Roughly half of all human cancers involve a broken, suppressed, or mutated p53 pathway. The other half usually find indirect ways to disable it. What’s less commonly discussed is this: p53 does not operate in isolation. Its activity is tightly regulated by circadian biology.. light exposure, sleep timing, feeding cycles, temperature rhythms, and mitochondrial redox state. When circadian signals are intact, p53 works. When circadian signals are distorted, p53 goes quiet.



INSPIRATION: THE POWER COUPLE 2026: Simplicity over AI The Fire Horse: Ride or die. When you combine the speed of a horse, and the ferocity of fire - you get galloping transformation. This year - the Fire Horse of 2026, will be one of rapid change, with most of us not being the same person we were in the beginning of the year. [ Elders like the Hopi believe there are two timelines emerging.

One path is steeped in fear - obedient to a slave system of artificial intelligence where we feel loved from the outside-in by robotic companions.

We can see this inhuman trail of tears enter the fray as more smart meters, cell towers, and electric vehicles litter God’s green earth like a scourge. The unforgiving infrastructure of control will purify itself through a fire electric, consuming those who have forgotten how to live with the Earth.

The second path beckons us to experience our world from the inside out, through heart-centered connection and silent observation of our true purpose. Rather than be consumed by someone else’s fire, we use our own inner light to fuel the flame of our destiny. Through meditation and a reliance on the technology of our human body, we may yet emerge as Homo Luminous: beings of light called to remember who we really are.



INSPIRATION COURTESY OLLE J: The Death of Critical Thinking: How Stupidity Took Over Everything — Nietzsche 18 MINUTE VIDEO BY PHILOSOPHICAL VISION

We live in an era where billions of people carry entire libraries in their pockets and yet choose intellectual mediocrity as a way of life. This is not an accident. It is architecture. Schopenhau warned that the t ask is not so much to see what no one has yet seen, but to think what no one has yet thought about what everyone sees. The current problem is that no one thinks about anything anymore. They merely consume, repeat, and dissolve into the uniform mass of prefabricated opinions. The death of critical thinking was not murder. It was collective suicide disguised as the democratization of knowledge. (ENGLISH RANSLATION WAS AUTO-GENERATED)



INSPIRATION COURTESY OLLE J: How We Ended Up Raising the Stupidest Generation 14 MINUTE VIDEO

In this video, we explore why critical thinking is dying and how collective stupidity is rising in today’s world. Starting from the roots of philosophy with Socrates, Plato, and Kant, the script traces how critical thought once shaped science, democracy, and progress. Yet in our time, it is collapsing under the weight of information overload, echo chambers, and sensationalist media. We examine how Google, social media algorithms, and nonstop headlines are reshaping minds—making us reactive, tribal, and intellectually lazy. But the decline is not inevitable. By practicing curiosity, slowing down, questioning assumptions, escaping echo chambers, and reforming how we learn and lead, we can revive the lost art of reasoning. This is a wake-up call for a distracted generation: to think for yourself, seek truth beyond noise, and resist the comfort of blind opinion. Because without critical thinking, the cost is not just ignorance—it is the rise of collective stupidity.

INSPIRATION COURTESY OLLE J: Innovation without Wisdom Is like Life without Love "Technological innovation is outpacing social, economic, and political innovation. The implementation of technological innovation, driven by profit motives, is suppressing our potential to harness advancements to make life more wonderful for the entire human family, not just the privileged few."

As the thriving 70 year old Mondragon cooperatives in the Basque region of Spain have shown, worker ownership and shared decision making provide another robust model for giving workers meaningful input into the success and sustainability of their enterprises, along with the overall health of their communities. Mondragon workers view capital is a tool to serve the people rather than the other way around.

We’ll know we’re making progress when public education’s core curriculum includes learning modes of shared decision making, propaganda awareness, and how to gather reliable information from multiple sources for making sound decisions; when money is removed from electoral politics; when everyone feels they have a say and their voices are heard.

It’s not that there aren’t plenty of pathways already out there for transforming conflicts, ending the slaughter, healing trauma, and meeting everyone’s basic needs. All merit further exploration. It’s those pathological bully billionaire gate-keepers who have washed enough brains that insufficient numbers of the many are prepared to band together and say No to them and Yes to humanity. Innovation without wisdom is like life without love, and we should demand no less



LANDLINES CARRIER OF LAST RESORT: On Dec. 15, the CPUC released a staff proposal of COLR changes, with deadlines for parties to comment.

“Parties are asked to comment on the Staff Proposal, and to answer questions listed in Section 2 of this Ruling. Opening comments must be filed by January 23, 2026. The deadline for reply comments is February 6, 2026.”

Ruling from the judge with questions to be answered by parties

Staff Proposal of changes to COLR

Anyone interested in landlines and COLR should read these documents and send comments to the CPUC, as well as Public Advocates office, TURN, and/or Center for Accessible Technology. FYI, T-Mobile just asked for and was granted party status.

LEGAL INTERNATIONAL LAW SOUTH AFRICA: Contemporary International Environmental Law: The Precautionary Principle and Reversal of the Burden of Proof Abstract (16 PAGE PAPER DOWNLOADS AT LINK)

Assessing the burden of proof concerning the safety of human activities for both health and the environment presents a nuanced and intricate challenge. This paper delves into the evolving standards of burden of proof, examining the application and consequences within international environmental law. It addresses the issue of the allocation of the burden of proving harmlessness between developers and those impacted by activities. Employing a doctrinal research approach, this paper observes a shift in the allocation of the burden of proof in contemporary international environmental law. The paper synopsises that debate over the burden of proof is primarily bifurcated into two perspectives: traditional or treaty and judicial or contemporary approaches. The former posits that the responsibility to prove harmlessness rests with the developer be it private entities or the state to ensure that activities conducted within their jurisdiction do not harm the environment. Conversely, the latter marks a shift where opponents of an activity bear the obligation to furnish evidence of the harmful implications of an activity to be halted.

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! FDA Petition Open for Comments Dear Supporters, Our petition to the FDA to requesting compliance with 21 U.S.C. 360jj and that the FDA submit a report to Congress on LED products is open for public comment! Just click the link and then press the Comment button in the upper left corner. For the Comment Category, choose “Individual Consumer”. (https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2026-P-0028-0001)

NATURE: The Climate According to Life Brainy Roots and Electric Threads: The Intelligence We Don’t See Part III of the series, Are We Giving the Land Something Like Alzheimer’s? []It’s a profound intersection. Here we have a locus of plant intelligence, the plant’s constellation of numerous root tips, interacting with fungal networks that provide a means of communication between individual plants. Something like brains connected to something like a neural network. Let’s take a look, beginning at the smallest possible scale. [] t he thinning conducted by the Forest Service was referred to as “overstory removal,” the purposeful culling of older trees, the ones with the most memory.

POLITICS: PARIS MARX The United States is a rogue state As 2026 begins, that needs to change: not just by developing new political forums to challenge the aggressive action of major powers, but also to build new economic and technological alliances to address problems many countries in the world face — not just Western nations used to focusing on their exclusive club.

SMART METERS: Dr. Eric Leskowitz: Additional info on smart meter concerns Additional info on smart meter concerns Regarding the Dec. 29 Recorder article “Eversource customers express concerns over smart meter rollout,” I’d like to thank the reporter, Aalianna Marietta, for presenting a thorough and balanced coverage of this issue. One clarification is important — the presumed health risks from this sort of radiation exposure are not due to its thermal impact, as one of the sources stated. While that was the original concern when the FCC OK’d microwave towers in the 1990s, we now know that the impact is not thermal (the radiation is not of the same intensity as in microwave ovens), but electrical. These wireless EMF emissions disrupt cell function by altering electrical signaling within the cell, especially the voltage-dependent sodium channels that regulate nerve function. As Dr. Chamberlin described, there are many peer-reviewed studies documenting this impact (here’s his 15′ presentation to the NH Health Commission about the concerns raised by wireless communication:

We should heed these warning signs.

Eric Leskowitz, MD, research affiliate, Harvard Medical School Buckland

SMART METERS: Amicus Briefs for Smart Meter Injunction - US Supreme Court Dear Friends. My goal is to have at least 5 amicus briefs supporting the injunction. They must be filed by lawyers who are members of the Supreme Court Bar, a very elite group. City of Berkeley or any city, county, or state attorney general Governments do not need permission to file amicus briefs, nor do they have to be Sup. Ct. Bar members. Happy new year! Deborah Cooney AKA Celeste CONTACT: Celeste Center <celestecan@hotmail.com> (vs SDG&E)

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA The State of Anti-Surveillance Design The most effective surveillance-evading gear might already be in your closet.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Verizon to Pay $7.7 Million to Settle California Environmental Violations at Cell Sites AND January 2, 2026: Verizon Wireless to Pay $7.7 Million to Settle Environmental Violations Following Statewide Investigation https://da.lacounty.gov/media/news/verizon-wireless-pay-77-million-settle-environmental-violations-following-statewide

WARFARE: ZERO G JOLIE DIANE Cognitive Warfare Activities 4 January 2026 | ZERO5G.com| NATO document below describes the targeting of human cognition (mental function) in modern warfare. “Technology Enablers and Force Multipliers” purposed to hijack cognition include “a broad range of emerging and disruptive technologies, especially big data, artificial intelligence, information and communication technologies, neurobiology, and biotechnology.” Artificial Intelligence (AI) is built upon existing communication systems (”5G”/”6G”/satellites) with capabilities that include continuous unwarranted biometric surveillance, data collection, and weaponry.

EVENTS

January 6th, Americans for Responsible Technology is sponsoring a free national webinar with Diego to talk about the harms of social media and the “OFF February” campaign.

He’ll answer your questions, and we’ll discuss techniques for promoting the campaign in your local community. Please join us for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can be part of it! REGISTER Join Us | OFF: A Manifesto Tuesday, January 6th 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific (more below)

January 7th UPCOMING WEBINAR: CELL TOWER RISKS 101 What You Need To Know To Protect Your Community Webinar Date: January 7th at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Cell towers near homes and schools bring many health, safety, and liability risks. From fires, to the fall zone, property value drops and increased RF radiation exposure, Theodora Scarato will cover the key issues that communities need to understand when a cell tower is proposed in their neighborhood. With the federal government proposing unprecedented rules that would dismantle local government safeguards for cell towers, it’s more critical than ever to understand what’s at stake for local communities and families. Click HERE to Register Featuring: Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences Scarato is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. She will highlight key findings and policy recommendations from her latest publications and investigations during the webinar.

Wednesday, January 7 at 6–7PM ET, Virtual Join Gayle King, authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, comedian Amy Schumer and some surprise guests to celebrate the launch of the new book for kids

The Amazing Generation! During this special event, they’ll share practical, real-world advice on how families can step back from digital pressure, reclaim childhood, and set kids up to thrive. Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price teamed up to write a new book that gives kids ages 9–12 the tools they need to make their own choices about technology. REGISTER FOR FREE https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/wholeness/a69709763/gayle-king-the-amazing-generation/

Jan 12th Hilltown Health Reserve Your Seat for Our Next Event! Take Back Your Power, an award-winning documentary about smart meters, will screen at the Greenfield Public Libary on Monday, January 12 @ 6 pm followed by a Q &A

January 12th - 18th, 2026 QUIT SUGAR SUMMIT FREE ONLINE

includes Cece Doucette: Sugar and wireless radiation intersect at the junctures of addiction and chronic illness. I am honored to be added to speak alongside food experts about digital addiction and the spectrum of biological effects from today’s wireless technology.

Join this free summit to learn more about how sugar and wireless technology impact our well-being. Walk away empowered with effective strategies to take control of both!

Jan. 15; Please know you can continue to send comments to the FCC. We have now entered the Reply Comment phase. That lasts for two weeks. These comments are intended to push back against the FCC’s effort to eliminate all local control when it comes to the siting of cell towers. The goal is to get a cell tower in everybody’s front yard, next to every school, place of business, work and worship. https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-aims-accelerate-wireless-infrastructure-buildout-0 The FCC website IS working and it has been over the holidays. It’s just “glitchy.” Here are Theodora Scarato's instructions from Environmental Health Sciences for submitting comments. These are excellent. https://ehsciences.org/submit-comments-to-the-fcc-25-276/ You can submit “reply comments” about what others submit until January 15, 2026. Thousands of comments are needed!

FEB. 2 Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles WEBINAR: “From Distraction to Action: How EdTech Harms Kids with ADHD and What Parents Can Do About It”

With Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, Andrew Liddell of EdTech Law Center, Michael McLeod of GrownNowADHD, and parent Meriwether Schas, facilitated by Emily Cherkin, The Screentime Consultant

Month of February 2025: After Dry January Comes “Off February”

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time? OFF February “A Celebration, Not a Punishment”

ALSO industry: Jan. 7 In Las Vegas CES Consumer Electronics Show