International ‘OFF February’ Celebration/Social Experiment; “Addressing Constant Non-Intentional Social Media Use (in Adults - Caused by the App Driven Cellphone in the Hand, based on deleting the app.)

Consider me stunned by the statistic shared yesterday by Diego that people scroll an average of 180 meters on their phones (it may be different for your country) which in February will be 5.04 miles. Hence, the Feb 7 Stroll instead of Scroll, one of many events planned for Off February.

Please give yourself the gift of listening to the hour-long presentation with Doug and Diego about this effort (that targets adults and steps outside the overfocus on children. Adults are not immune to digital addiction and EMF harms)

Efforts spanning nations and age groups are building power, strength, and diversity. Change via digital sobriety isn’t coming, it’s here.

OFF February | The OFF Movement

In February of 2026, the OFF Manifesto (France) is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time?

Americans for Responsible Technology has created a wonderful webpage and resources devoted to the Off February movement: Americans for Responsible Technology

You Can Bring Your Contribution/Knowledge of EMF/RF Harm into the Discussion :

“We do take RF exposure seriously and are lucky to count on several partner organization that focus on this. In fact, as part of the first edition of the OFF Festival in Madrid, we are organizing 2 sessions on this, in partnership with a major Spanish environmental organization, Ecologistas en Acción.” - OFF February

There is still time to join this event as an organization or a venue. Email Contact@off.org

The Evolving Alter AI Discussion

I will continue to post insights emerging from the conversation about the discussion of AI. In Case You Missed It: Alter.systemsAI’s Summaries of FCC 25-276 and EMF/RF Harm Reveal Another Wave of Tech that Does Not Support Democracy More wrong-way indoctrination into forced imposition of dual-use technologies: This isn’t a Hallmark movie, it’s a Horror Show. Please Comment to the FCC by Jan 15th.

Garbage In

As Neural Foundry observed, AI is Garbage In/Garbage Out. As an example of the garbage that fuels AI, industry source Wireless Estimator published a Jan. 5 article FCC’s ‘Build America’ proposal draws widespread opposition as comments top 3,000

“Local government commenters repeatedly warn that accelerated shot clocks, expanded “deemed granted” concepts, and tighter limits on fees and conditions would strain planning departments, reduce public input, and expose municipalities to legal and public-safety risks. Several filings also suggest the Commission may be exceeding its statutory authority, raising the likelihood of litigation if the rules are adopted as proposed.”

As a community we are continuing to demonstrate the limitations and risks of AI and LLMs.

Susan Foster: Alter.AI: If you control the content in the algorithms, the only truths anybody knows is what those in power choose to have fed into those algorithms. So AI is hardly a tool of democracy. It is a potential tool for control by authoritarian regimes

Introducing Rocky Mountains for Safe Technology:

You can use this submission as the basis for the Reply Comment phase of the FCC’s 25-276 Proceeding (Deadline is January 15th)

Please feel free to take a comment or paragraph from any of the first 11 pages in my Reply Comment and then state in your letter that you are replying to the CTIA comments submitted December 31, 2025.

ECFS - Filing Details Susan Foster Rocky Mountains for Safe Technology initial comment

Courtesy Susan Foster: I just finished my Reply Comments for Rocky Mountains for Safe Technology, my nonprofit here in Colorado which, of course, will have a reach that will extend beyond the state.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/god6slx65yle7xozn9wyo/RMST-Reply-Comments-WT-Docket-No.-25-276-1-5-2026.pdf?rlkey=x1fl3j8n9va7ef1vrsyiqcwwy&dl=0

I did a deep dive with guidance on which administration documents to focus on from Scott McCollough. The first 11 pages are new and I merged those with my original Comments which were submitted during the official Comment phase.

The Reply Comments for WT Docket No. 25-276 should address – either in support or in opposition – comments that were submitted during the Comment period.

I chose comments from the CTIA and liberally took quotes from Scott McCollough because he wrote Comments for CHD to counter the preemption argument/power grab the CTIA is encouraging, even though the word “preemption” is rarely mentioned.

I focused at Scott’s suggestion on a July 3, 2025 AI policy action plan from the White House. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Americas-AI-Action-Plan.pdf

In this action plan is the following suggestion:

Make Federal lands available for data center construction and the construction of power

generation infrastructure for those data centers by directing agencies with significant

land portfolios to identify sites suited to large-scale development.

You can see where this is going. This is a complete takeover or attempted takeover of information. Remember the famous quote from Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan: “the medium is the message.”

There is still time to submit a reply comment to FCC docket 25-276.

Scott McCollough has said the express comments are fine but the Standard Comment is supposed to actually be read by the commission. Below is the link for submission. The site is glitchy and you may have to type in “25-276” a number of times to get the title to pop up. (I often backspace on the “6” and then type it in again to force the title to come up.)

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/standard

I’m happy to submit for anybody who is having trouble. [susan.foster04 at gmail dot com} Just send me the pertinent information like your email address, address, and a PDF of the letter you have signed:

Today: January 7th CELL TOWER RISKS 101 What You Need To Know To Protect Your Community Webinar Date: January 7th at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Cell towers near homes and schools bring many health, safety, and liability risks. From fires, to the fall zone, property value drops and increased RF radiation exposure, Theodora Scarato will cover the key issues that communities need to understand when a cell tower is proposed in their neighborhood. With the federal government proposing unprecedented rules that would dismantle local government safeguards for cell towers, it’s more critical than ever to understand what’s at stake for local communities and families. Click HERE to Register

Featuring : Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences Scarato is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. She will highlight key findings and policy recommendations from her latest publications and investigations during the webinar.



How to Submit Reply Comments to the FCC Cell Tower Fast Track Proposal 25-276 - Environmental Health Sciences

Please know you can continue to send comments to the FCC.

We have now entered the Reply Comment phase, until January 15.

These comments are intended to push back against the FCC’s effort to eliminate all local control when it comes to the siting of cell towers. The goal is to get a cell tower in everybody’s front yard, next to every school, place of business, work and worship. https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-aims-accelerate-wireless-infrastructure-buildout-0

The FCC website IS working and it has been over the holidays. It’s just “glitchy.”

Here are Theodora Scarato’s instructions from Environmental Health Sciences for submitting comments. These are excellent. https://ehsciences.org/submit-comments-to-the-fcc-25-276/

You can submit “reply comments” about what others submit until January 15, 2026. Thousands of comments are needed!

Official Letters Opposing FCC Cell Tower Fast-Track Rules courtesy Environmental Health Sciences



NOTE: I suggest not posting to the FCC over the weekend when many have encountered problems inserting the proceeding number. During the week you can call the FCC for assistance.

“May we find the successes we are seeking.” - Susan Foster

