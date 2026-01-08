The Renaissance Age is already emerging, and its not based on digitization, device access defense spending, and infrastructure.

We increasingly want to highlight emerging efforts at Safe Tech International, while also staying current with the news. Some days the balance is heavier in one direction. We are not marking a ledger of wins and losses, but seeing the diversity within the growing momentum and power of the emerging and inevitable course correction.

If you need a boost, spend time looking at emerging social movements and course corrections already underway, like Sheena’s work in Canada, and especially the OFF Movement, the Off Manifesto, and Off February in Europe and beyond, including Pakistan’s 5G commentary today. Also posts under inspiration, including Ethan Faulkner.

Correction re: Off February: Although Diego speaks 6 languages, I was mistaken in yesterday’s post, The Off February event is based in Spain, not in France. The post has been corrected.

FROM THE OFF MANIFESTO: We propose exploring a broad spectrum of measures to respond to the challenges we face, including:

Post link is now correct re Spain: January 7 Safe Tech International News and Notes The OFF Manifesto with Doug and Diego; The AlterAI discussion; Rocky Mountains for Safe Technology FCC Submission

And good things are also happening in France too:

FEATURED: Hospitals and Electromagnetic Hygiene

CANADA Courtesy Sheena Simington: In Canada I have been successful at implementing electromagnetic hygiene in 12 different hospitals which have provided access for those disabled in the presence of EMF/RF. I have facilitated hospital appointments, 3-week hospital stays and surgeries.

This is the link on my website that outlines how hospitals can do this:

https://www.electrosensitivesociety.com/how-hospitals-can-accommodate-patients-who-have-ehs/

Magda Havas and I have also prepared slides - specifically for doctors: https://www.electrosensitivesociety.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Doctors-Slides-Electromagnetic-Hygiene-Feb-2023-Havas_Symington.pdf

My presentation at the EMF medical conference about how to advocate for those with EHS can also be found here - it’s video #38 https://vimeo.com/showcase/10624511

I would be pleased to help any of you also implement electromagnetic hygiene and gain access to hospitals, wherever you are located. - Sheena https://www.electrosensitivesociety.com/

Germany Petition: To: Nina Warken – Federal Minister of Health, Federal Ministry of Health Hospitals with rooms without cellular/Wi-Fi radiation

EHS/EMR-S Update: Europeans for Safe Connections recently surveyed its member NGOs across Europe regarding the implementation of this Convention for EHS. The results indicate that Sweden is currently the only country where this recognition is upheld. In all other surveyed countries, the relevant national agencies and bodies do not recognize EHS as either an illness or a disability.

In Spain, the country's main disability associations (COCEMFE and ONCE) now de facto recognise that EHS is a disability and that it is covered by the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This has been achieved thanks to CONFESQ (a national coalition that brings together various associations for fibromyalgia, CFS/myalgic encephalomyelitis, MCS and EHS) and two lawyers specialising in international human rights law (MEDUSA: https://medusahumanrights.com/

Three documents they have produced so far:

NETHERLANDS: [] progress is being made in one of the three areas that have led to EHS being recognised de facto as a disability in the Netherlands:

Support from national umbrella disability associations.

Support from the highest human rights bodies. In Spain, this is the Ombudsman, but while the previous Ombudsman supported our cause, even producing an official report on the environmental and health effects of 5G technology, the current Ombudsman has not followed suit.

Recognition by governments.

FEATURED: CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE TELEVISION Unseen Dangers of Wireless Tech WITH CECE DOUCETTE

We hear from Cece Doucette on the many dangers of wireless technology. Common devices, such as earbuds and tablets, as well as large-scale infrastructure, including cell towers, pose a risk to human health and are a hazard to the environment. Learn all about it from Cece in the second segment of today’s show. AT 22 MINUTES

FEATURED Mitigation/Protection: KEITH CUTTER How Many Enter the Narrow Gate of Effective Avoidance? Increasing Resilience and Reducing Sensitivity

The Narrow Gate What distinguishes the smallest cohort is wisdom. These individuals recognize the necessity of effective avoidance. Their aim is to reduce exposure in order to strengthen resilience and diminish sensitivity, setting aside damaging habits and symbolic gestures in favor of approaches that produce verifiable improvement across all synthetic-field phenomena. Their numbers are small, but their results are unmatched. Within this narrow group lies a practical blueprint: disciplined analysis, verified remediation, and the quiet assurance that equilibrium can, in fact, be restored.

FEATURED: Press release: Bluetooth radiation delays brain development before birth

Dear colleagues, doctors and scientists I would like to inform you about an important study finding: Bluetooth radiation delays brain development before birth, increasing the risk of autism . Given the widespread use of AirPods, including by pregnant women, we demand in our press release that this issue be clarified. A detailed scientific evaluation of the study is available at:



https://www.emfdata.org/de/studien/detail&id=903

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211124725010095/pdfft?md5=d2634b8f02f86038c4e0cb83bf9a680d&pid=1-s2.0-S2211124725010095-main.pdf

Direct link - this is the study in English

Peter Hensinger (diagnose:funk) Diagnose-Funk eV

Environmental and Consumer Organization for Protection against Electromagnetic Radiation

Cortical organoids (tissue structures of the human cerebral cortex) develop delayed and disrupted prenatally under everyday Bluetooth radiation. The risk of autism increases. Source: Fig. 4A, p. 10 in https://doi.org/10.101...025.116238 , supplemented by diagnose:funk

Further information on the brain and radiofrequency radiation:

diagnose:funk answers the question “ Does mobile communication affect the brain?” in a 40-page brochure .

“Overview No. 4” is dedicated to the extensive body of research on the effects of mobile communication radiation on the neurobiological basis of mental processes. High-frequency electromagnetic fields alter central metabolic processes in the brain. Particularly alarming is the resulting desynchronization of endogenous rhythms – central processes are thrown out of sync, and neuronal interaction is massively disrupted. This has consequences for learning, memory, and behavior – even leading to neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. Over 50 studies are documented on this topic. Download Overview No. 4: https://www.diagnose-funk.org/ueberblick#4

Press release from diagnose:funk dated December 16, 2025:

Bluetooth radiation delays brain development before birth Engineered tissue structures of the human cerebral cortex remain small and underdeveloped when exposed to Bluetooth radiation, increasing the risk of autism. Public awareness is needed! Stuttgart, December 16, 2025: The environmental and consumer organization diagnose:funk warns of the negative effects of Bluetooth radiation on the early development of the embryonic brain. A recent, methodologically sound, and thoroughly documented study arrives at the following dramatic results: Brain tissue structures grown in embryos, such as those that develop in the human embryo, show significantly impaired or delayed development under everyday, continuous Bluetooth radiation.

Irradiated tissue structures remain significantly smaller than unirradiated control cells (visible under the microscope, see image).

Irradiated neural stem cells do not differentiate like unirradiated stem cells.

Gene functions are partly reduced, partly increased, i.e., disrupted .

Irradiated tissue structures show characteristics of autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Original study: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2025.116238

Review of the study in the journal ElektrosmogReport: https://www.emfdata.org/de/studien/detail&id=903



“Radiofrequency radiation is harmful! This very well-conducted Bluetooth study now also demonstrates this ,” says Jörn Gutbier, chairman of diagnose:funk. “What we have seen so far in hundreds of Wi-Fi and mobile phone studies is now clearly confirmed for Bluetooth as well: Radiofrequency radiation impairs biology even far below the legal limits – in this case, the brain development of unborn children is disrupted at a very early stage. Federal Digital Minister Dr. Karsten Wildberger and Federal Environment Minister Carsten Schneider must finally draw the right conclusions from such scientifically sound findings: Educate the public and significantly minimize radiofrequency radiation through legislation.”

(see also link below to World Council for Health post about this study)

NEWS AND NOTES

AI MEDIA PRIVACY LEGAL ARS TECHNICA: News orgs win fight to access 20M ChatGPT logs. Now they want more. OpenAI’s loss in privacy fight could lead to sharing even more deleted chats. Not only does it appear that OpenAI has lost its fight to keep news organizations from digging through 20 million ChatGPT logs to find evidence of copyright infringement—but also OpenAI now faces calls for sanctions and demands to retrieve and share potentially millions of deleted chats long thought of as untouchable in the litigation. On Monday, US District Judge Sidney Stein denied objections that OpenAI raised, claiming that Magistrate Judge Ona Wang failed to adequately balance the privacy interests of ChatGPT users who are not involved in the litigation when ordering OpenAI to produce 20 million logs.

AI: What Race? Meta "Joining Forces" With China-Founded Manus AI In $2 Billion Deal There is no race with China, but the feigned urgency is to simulate spending, issue Executive Orders, and push our own government to pursue AI innovation, all at the hands of billionaire arch-Technocrats. Mark Zuckerberg is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and is married to a Vietnamese-Chinese who is reportedly fluent in Cantonese. He is politically agnostic and has no problem with doing business with Manus. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor. FULL STORY AT ZERO HEDGE: Meta "Joining Forces" With China-Founded Manus AI In $2 Billion Deal | ZeroHedge

AI: AXIOS The war for minerals, oil and AI President Trump has offered a variety of reasons for his intense, pugilistic ambitions in Venezuela, Greenland and other hemispheric players. But one tie binds them all: They hold many of the critical minerals essential to AI and defense technology — and therefore future global dominance. Why it matters: Within two days of snatching Venezuela’s leader, Trump administration officials and financial analysts began discussing that nation’s vast array of mineral riches.

BIG TECH: GARY MARCUS The Worst Person in Tech 2025’s winner has taken a huge early lead in 2026 that will be hard to beat..There’s a lot more that could be said here but I will give the last words to Hidden Door’s CEO and Co-founder Hilary Mason

CHILDREN FAMILIES: 8 Family Tech Habits to Build in 2026

CHLDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Host More Dinners We need a home-based hospitality revolution.

CONSUMER PRODUCT CES CONSUMER ELECTRONIC SHOW; World’s first brain‑tracking gaming headset interprets signals in real time Brain tracking moves into gaming as HyperX debuts a neurotechnology-powered headset Boston-based neurotechnology firm Neurable announced a collaboration with HP Inc.’s HyperX gaming brand to develop what the companies describe as the first gaming headset equipped with non-invasive neurotechnology. The device, revealed on the opening day of CES in Las Vegas, is designed to sense and interpret brain activity in real time, offering players insights into focus, attention, and cognitive performance during gameplay.

ELECTRICITY: Worthington Coalition Against Industrial Solar and BESS Systems (MA) (small website, example of a localized, relational activism)

ELECTRICITY: Microsoft works with major US electric grid operator to modernize the Midwest power system The U.S. Midwest grid has teamed up with Microsoft (MSFT), it said on Tuesday, in ​the latest instance of Big Tech turning to ‌collaboration to help ensure the massive amounts of electricity needed for artificial ‌intelligence are available. []In the latest partnership, Microsoft technologies will be deployed ‌in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator grid, which covers 42 million people across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. The use of those technologies will include predicting and responding to weather-related power grid disruptions, transmission line ⁠planning, and accelerating certain operations. “Such acceleration is ​critical because of the increasing diversity ​of energy mix, electrification, rising demand and the growth of data centers,” said Nirav Shah, Vice ‍President, Chief Information ⁠and Digital Officer at MISO. “Now is the time to partner with organizations that share a common interest ⁠in modernizing the grid operations of the future.”

FCC proceeding update: FCC UPDATE Over 3,000 Opposing Comments Submitted courtesy Env. Health Sciences

As of December 31, 2025, over 3,150 comments have been filed in opposition to the FCC’s sweeping new proposals to fast track cell towers and strip local city and state authority. These comments come from numerous scientific, public health, environmental, consumer, and local government coalitions warning that these proposals would erode local control, public safety oversight, and democratic accountability.

Environmental Health Sciences (EHS) has filed several substantive comments along with submitting over 1,000 published research studies reporting adverse effects to the FCC record. EHS’ December 31, 2025 comment details the numerous ways the FCC has failed to properly control cell tower radiation, stating:

“The FCC lacks a national RF exposure monitoring program, conducts minimal post-market surveillance, relies heavily on industry self-certification, and has withheld safety-relevant testing data from the public and the courts, as detailed in this comment. Without real-world exposure measurements, routine audits, or transparent enforcement, the Commission cannot verify compliance with its own rules or meaningfully assess cumulative exposure. Under these circumstances, the FCC cannot lawfully justify broad federal preemption under Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act.”

Read and share excerpts of the over 3,000 comments submitted in opposition to the FCC’s Cell Tower Fast Track proposal by local governments, organizations and the American people Next Up: Action Steps For The FCC As of January 1, 2026, only “Reply Comments” can be filed in response to the FCC’s cell tower fast track proposal. This means you must reference a comment already filed on the record. We recommend supporting the comments compiled at EHS . You can also respond to the wireless industry’s filings. We have more information on our dedicated EHS page on filing FCC comments, linked below. https://ehsciences.org/submit-comments-to-the-fcc-25-276/



FCC: Former FCC Lawyer Publishes Op-ed Whatever Industry Wants: How the FCC Is Steamrolling Locals in the Cell Tower Rollout Two new FCC proposals would render an already weak NEPA process largely meaningless, strip local and state governments of nearly all of their congressionally granted authority, and leave the agency even less accountable to the public.

5G PAKISTAN: Govt warned against hasty 5G rollout ISLAMABAD: The Telecom Operators Association of Pakistan (TOA) has cautioned the government against rushing into next-generation networks without ensuring device affordability, warning that a premature 5G rollout could drain scarce foreign exchange and divert capital from improving basic connectivity. In a letter to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, the association said Pakistan’s digital future would not be determined by how quickly 5G networks are launched, but by whether ordinary citizens can afford compatible devices and find sufficient everyday value in staying connected. “Technology introduction by itself does not transform societies. Using that technology does,” the TOA said. The letter, written by TOA Chairman Amir Ibrahim, noted that public discourse around 5G has largely focused on global competitiveness and future readiness, while overlooking a basic question: who will actually use 5G in Pakistan? TOA says only 2pc of mobile users own 5G-enabled handsets

5G/6G; Dr. Naomi Wolf’s Outspoken“6G: The Post Human Reality” 0:0052:17 “In this episode of Outspoken, Naomi Wolf is joined by Kim Bright, CEO and founder of BrightCore, for a critical conversation about the coming rollout of 6G technology. Together, they examine emerging health concerns, electromagnetic exposure, and what individuals and families can do to stay resilient and informed as we move into 2026 and beyond.” (I have not listened, and do not know if any products are promoted)

HEALTH: How We’ve ‘Drugified’ Our Entire Existence: Dopamine & Addiction In the Digital Age The Great Simplification #206 with Anna Lembke (Podcast/listen)

Dopamine: the most famous neurotransmitter that regulates pleasure, motivation, and (perhaps most importantly) addiction. When examining why our society is hooked on consuming more and more of everything – food, clothes, videos, news, vacations – it’s imperative to look at how our modern environments hijack our brain’s dopamine, sending it into overdrive at nearly every turn. Could taking a closer look at how our societal norms make us more vulnerable to addiction help us transition to more balanced and mindful lifestyles?

In this episode, I’m joined by New York Times bestselling author and professor of psychiatry, Anna Lembke, to explore how modern society has “drugified” our lived experience through digital media, processed foods, and instant gratification, resulting in an environment that propagates addiction. She explains how dopamine works as our brain’s reward signal and why our ancient wiring is mismatched for today’s level of high-dopamine stimuli in everyday life – leading to tolerance, withdrawal, and even anhedonia. Ultimately, Anna emphasizes that addiction is not a personal failing but a predictable response to an environment designed to take advantage of our brain’s neurochemistry.

What are the key practices individuals can use to reduce their addictive tendencies, even as our culture continues to prioritize quick dopamine hits and consumption? How long does it take to see the positive effects after moving away from the stimulus related to our addictive behavior? Lastly, if we acknowledge that information alone isn’t enough, what cultural shifts can we make to foster more connection, digital mindfulness, and authenticity, in order to return to a slower, lower throughput way of living?



HEALTH: ‘Doctronic’ Artificial Intelligence Prescribes Medicine in Utah Drugs prescribed without human input. (FOR PRESCRIPTION RENEWALS) Utah has become the first state to evaluate autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) for prescription renewals for chronic conditions under a new pilot program. On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Commerce’s Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Doctronic, an AI health platform. The aim is to give patients with chronic conditions a faster, automated way to renew medications.

More fundamentally, Utah’s pilot raises the question of when, exactly, a non-human system was granted legal authority to participate in medical decision-making at all—a threshold that has historically been reserved for licensed professionals accountable to patients and regulators.

By authorizing an autonomous AI to legally prescribe routine refills, the state is not merely testing a new tool, but testing a new model of medicine, one in which judgment traditionally exercised by physicians is delegated to algorithms operating inside a regulatory sandbox.



HEALTH WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH Vaccines, Wi-Fi and Autism: an evolving landscape of research Charting the converging pathways to neuroimmune disruption – in one of the most pressing and complex public health challenges of our time. Part 2: A New Frontier in Environmental Risk: Wireless Radiation and Gene Expression As the vaccine debate continues, a novel and concerning environmental risk factor has emerged from laboratory research. A Yale University study published in Cell Reports (October 2025) has provided experimental evidence linking wireless radiofrequency (RF) radiation to altered neurodevelopment.

The Findings: Using advanced human cortical organoids (lab-grown models of the fetal brain), researchers found that exposure to RF radiation:

disrupted and delayed the differentiation of neurons and brain stem cells. altered neuron function and morphology. increased the expression of genes strongly associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The researchers stated:

“Our findings revealed that RF-exposed cortical neurons exhibited increases in ASD-associated gene expression and dendritic spine density, characteristics of patients on the autism spectrum.”

Why This Matters: This study moves beyond population correlations to demonstrate a direct biological mechanism in human-derived tissue. It adds weight to concerns raised by a number of US bodies (including the American Academy of Pediatrics), regarding outdated FCC exposure limits which do not account for children’s unique vulnerability.

“Parents hand their child a cell phone assuming it’s safe, but what they don’t know is that there is a substantial body of scientific evidence reporting harm, and yet our regulations are decades out of date” -Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences (EHS, 2025)

INSPIRATION: Ethan Faulkner To the Ones Who Still Care (Even When It Hurts) Keeping compassion alive in a collapsing world.

To survive and win, we must adopt a new strategy. We must shift our focus from the viper to the ground on which it stands. We must sto []This requires a radical redefinition of what it means to “fight.” It does not mean ignoring the vipers. It means making the ground on which we stand inhospitable to them. [] The antidote to despair is not more outrage; it is tangible, calibrated, and winnable action. Let the enemy’s vipers starve in the shadows. We will be too busy in the sun, building a world where they have no place to hide. That is how you fight without burning out. That is how you win.

INSPIRATION: The One Percent Rule Artificial Humanities Nina Beguš and the Responsibility of Authorship

“Human language is not just ours anymore, and yet we tend to disregard the philosophical stakes of this colossal transformation” ~ Nina Beguš The Responsibility of Authorship: Is it possible that we have been asking the wrong question about artificial intelligence? Instead of asking whether machines can become more like us, Nina Beguš invites us to ask what might happen if we finally designed them to be something else… you know machines! The fascinating book that Beguš, a researcher and lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, has written, Artificial Humanities , is not an argument against technology. It is an argument against intellectual laziness .



INSPIRATION: The Nursery & the Machine: From IVG to internet tirades How to safeguard and restore our most fundamental connections Ruth Gaskovski and Peco

One of the first things we noticed, nearly twenty years ago, was how more and more faces were bending to screens, separating people from one another, and from reality itself. We recognized then that there would be drastic societal consequences to follow. And they did.

But the consequences of separation no longer affect just adults or teens, and no longer involve only screens and phones. Birth and parenting technologies have arrived, invading the delicate connective space between mother, father and child. And so much happens within that space: trust, myriad synchronies of body and mind, deepening communication, and ultimately healthy human growth. Technology can potentially distort this space, as can the rise of “momfluencers” and vitriolic internet tirades against children and parenting.

In today’s essay we explore how emerging technologies might result in new forms of human separation, and what we can do to safeguard and restore our most fundamental connections. Throughout our discussion we have woven the findings from our survey on The Nursery & the Machine from last fall, presenting the results based on over 700 School of the Unconformed reader responses.



INTERNET STATISTICS: World Internet Statistics December 2025 statistics come from the DataReportal Digital 2026 Global Overview Report. Internet. The number of people using the Internet has grown to 6.04 billion, or 73.2% of the people on Earth. That number grew by 294 million in the last year, a growth rate of 5.1%. This means that 2.2 billion people still don’t have access to the Internet. Cell Coverage. There are 5.78 billion unique cellular users in the world, meaning that 70.1% of people have a cellphone. That number increased by 108 million during the last year, an annual growth rate of 1.9%. Ericsson says that 86.9% of phones in use are smartphones. Worldwide median download cellular speeds have more than doubled in the last two years, from 43.2 Mbps in August 2023 to 90.7 Mbps in August 2025.

LIGHTING: Some Thoughts on Incandescents vs LEDs: Flicker, Light Spectrum, Shorter Light Wavelengths Incandescent firelight, LED illusions, flicker myths, and the biology modern lighting forgot

LIGHTING; Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Children’s Health Defense Dear Supporters, Our petition to the FDA to submit a report to Congress on LED lights, including LED headlights, received a writeup by Children’s Health Defense.(https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/led-blue-light-emr-vision-cognitive-function-kids-risk-petition-fda/) Sincerely, Mark Baker President

SMART METERS: Dave Graves: Smart meters — a familiar theme - Greenfield Recorder (example of a localized, relational activism in a small local paper that has been posting reader’s articles questioning smart meters)

SURVEILLANCE: UK: TECHNOCRACY NEWS UK Goes Full Cradle-To-Grave With ‘Sinister’ Plan For Newborn BABY Digital IDs

WATER: The Brockovich Report Is Drinking Clean Water One Of Your New Year’s Resolutions?Here’s A DIY Guide For Water Filtration

WEATHER: SPACE WEATHER - DO PLANETARY ALIGNMENTS AFFECT SOLAR ACTIVITY?

There's a planetary alignment this week. Could it affect solar activity? One researcher says "yes," and explains how on today's edition of Spaceweather.com . A small but persistent body of research suggests that planetary alignments help regulate solar activity.

Jupiter, Venus, and Earth form repeating alignment patterns with a characteristic period near 11 years, similar to the average length of the sunspot cycle. Coincidence--or something more?

Mainstream solar physics holds that the tides of Venus and Jupiter are too weak to affect solar activity. Jupiter's tides on Earth are a million times weaker than the Moon's tides, and Venus's tides are even weaker than Jupiter's. How could these absurdly small forces affect the sun?



Jan. 9 National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday January 9, 2026, 1-3 pm ET

Jan 12th Hilltown Health Reserve Your Seat for Our Next Event! Take Back Your Power, an award-winning documentary about smart meters, will screen at the Greenfield Public Libary on Monday, January 12 @ 6 pm followed by a Q &A

January 12th - 18th, 2026 QUIT SUGAR SUMMIT FREE ONLINE

includes Cece Doucette: Sugar and wireless radiation intersect at the junctures of addiction and chronic illness.

Feb. 2 Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles WEBINAR: “From Distraction to Action: How EdTech Harms Kids with ADHD and What Parents Can Do About It”

Month of February 2025: After Dry January Comes “Off February”

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time? OFF February “A Celebration, Not a Punishment”