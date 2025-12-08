By Jenny Miller with Patricia Burke

The late U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein, 2020: “Cities should decide how and where 5G is Deployed”



As the National Call notes, “There is a major effort by the FCC and Congress to strip local control over cell towers. That means you could wake up one morning to find a 5G Tower right outside your window, without notice.”

How Close? Watch Florida Channel 10’s 3-minute news video (with comment about lost property value). Residents push back as 5G towers rise steps from their homes CHANNEL 10 NEWS VIDEO “When Victor Rivero walked outside his home recently, he was stunned to see a 32-foot concrete 5G tower towering over his property line.”

Here, Jenny Miller of California focuses on fire risks, which increase dramatically when ignitable industrial-scale infrastructure is placed proximal to homes and sensitive areas, including 5G antennas, overloaded utility poles, and - smart meters. - Patricia Burke

Jenny Miller: HR 2289 Passed Key House Committee, but all is not lost....What activists can do to stop it before the whole House votes

On December 3, the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the United States passed HR 2289, the bill to remove control by local governments regarding cell tower placement. The vote was along party lines. Looking at the silver lining, the vote was very close, and encouraging that Dems voted as a block to oppose it. Does this mean that Dems have finally gotten wind of the fact that ubiquitous 5G would result in unimaginable devastation?

This certainly wasn’t the case when we lobbied against 5G bills in California, of which there were many. In 2017, we were able to stop a 5G greenlighting bill primarily by providing compelling arguments combined with lots of documentation--and the vote seemed evenly divided between Dems and Repubs. Back then it was some of the Dems, who stabbed us in the back, and the bill just barely squeaked thru. So then we had to focus entirely on Gov. Jerry Brown, who vetoed the bill at the last possible moment on the last possible day for him to veto bills.

We were less successful in stopping some of the later 5G bills--though as I recall we did stop some. However, at no time were Dems voting as a block against them.

So what does that mean for stopping this new monster bill, HR 2289 currently being considered by Congress? We should be focusing our efforts on contacting Republicans, since the vote still has to go the full House of Representatives for approval.

The person answering the phone will of course want to know if you live in the legislator’s district. After you call your own Congress person, and two Senators from your state (which is always the first priority in lobbying), you can call other legislators after office hours, and leave a message, so you won’t have to explain what district you live in.

If you want to send the legislator documented information about a particular issue related to the bill, e.g. out-of-control wildfires, you could tell the person who answers the phone that you have some important research related to the bill that you would like to share with the person in their office who is working on HR 2289. Try to make the information you send specific to the language in the bill, for example, how removing local control will increase the likelihood of out-of-control fires. Ask the person who answers the phone if you can talk with the person in their office who is working on HR 2289, or else ask them to give you that aide’s email address.

In summary, all hope is not lost, unless we give up. We’re won legislators to our side before, and we can do it again, as long as we remain dedicated, truthful, and respectful.

In her comments below, Jenny Miller highlights some of the crucial reasons that greatly expanding 5G installations throughout US neighborhoods will greatly increase the risk of out-of-control wildfires. (For a more in-depth discussion of the 5G fire issue, see Jenny’s article published at Indybay, below this HR 2289 summary. )

Eliminating Local Control of 5G Greatly Increases Risk of Wildfires -- Bill HR 2289, December 2025 - Analysis by Jenny Miller

First and foremost, is the fact that this bill will greatly increase the risk of out-of-control wildfires. As we describe below, the costs of these fires have been in the billions. Unless you have been paying very close attention to the rollout of these so-called small cells (short for cell towers), you may not be aware that they allow for small-refrigerator-size cabinets of heavy equipment, filled with highly flammable material ( diesel or propane fuel, or lithium batteries), to be hung perilously from utility poles--or placed on the ground—-closely spaced throughout our neighborhoods. In news reports of a wildfire sweeping through Santa Rosa, it was noted that propane generators were exploding everywhere.

The late Senator Dianne Feinstein has warned about the risks of wildfires caused by overloading utility poles with these small cell installations, as she wrote in this 2020 OpEd: Opinion: Cities should decide how and where 5G is deployed https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/01/16/opinion-cities-should-decide-how-and-where-5g-is-employed/

“Wireless companies won’t bear the responsibility when things go wrong. Attaching 5G cells that are the size of mini-refrigerators to city poles will make poles less stable. When poles come down, they pose significant risk for physical harm, property damage, blackout and even wildfires in dry regions. And under FCC rules, cities and residents would be on the hook for that damage.”

We already know that overloading utility poles can be the cause of a wildfire that can destroy a community, as happened in Malibu in 2007.

As reported in 2009, Accusations exchanged over utility poles after Malibu fire

http://archive.vcstar.com/news/accusations-exchanged-over-utility-poles-after-malibu-fire-ep-371956105-%20350885791.html/

Those poles in Malibu didn’t even contain the possibility of the ticking-time-bomb fuels that the 5G installations have. What if there’s an earthquake, car accident, or period of high winds?

In addition, prior to the advent of 5G, macro cell towers were placed in remote areas farther away from residences, and not on every street corner or right next to homes.

Read about the Pittsfield MA tower debacle here On February 2, 2022, the Pittsfield, MA Board of Health unanimously voted to issue a cease and desist order to Verizon to shut down its tower located at 877 South Street. Families living in the neighborhood near the tower reported wireless radiation-related health issues soon after the tower became operational in 2020 and since then, have been working tirelessly to turn the transmissions off. This action is the first known cease and desist by a Board of Health in the United States.

Even before the rollout of these hundreds of thousands of new “mini cell towers” throughout the U.S., cell towers have often been the source of fires. You can see numerous articles about fire/fall dangers of cell towers here:

Also extremely concerning re fire dangers, is the testimony by fire safety expert Susan Dana Foster, at an April 19, 2021 hearing of the Assembly Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications (concerning a similar bill, SB 556). This fire safety expert testified that the telecom companies have often managed to evade electrical codes at the state, county and local level.

Even more alarming, firefighters cannot even directly fight the fires using water at small cell installations, because they are electrical fires and they would risk electrocution. They have to wait for the power to be shut off, which can take from ten minutes to two hours. Would you want a small cell installation burning out of control outside a child’s bedroom for up to two hours?

Add to that the very high fire risk caused by the smart meters that the telecoms quite often place on the 4G/5G installations. Here is a link to comprehensive report (50 pages long) by Nina Beety on the fire hazards presented by smart meters.

The report describes many reasons that smart meters have led to fires. Most notably, unlike analog meters, smart meters do not have surge protectors or any connection to ground (pp. 4-5). When a power surge hits them, which often happens after PG&E re-energizes electrical lines after a power shut-off (more and more common now), these meters can explode and cause a fire (p. 6 and 8).

See insurance industry smart meter fire whistle blower Norm Lambe’s report here: May 30, 2024 – https://citizensforsafertech.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/NORM-LAMBE–INSURANCE-INDUSTRY-SMART-METER-FIRES-WHISTLEBLOWER.pdf (Follow/support Norm Lambe on Substack here: Norman’s Substack | Norman Lambe | Substack



When worker-whistleblowers have attempted to alert the power companies to the problem of smart meters causing fires, they have been fired. At a California Public Utilities Commission CPUC hearing held in Santa Rosa in 2012, a former Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) worker named Patrick Wrigley testified that he noticed frequent fires related to smart meters, when the power was turned on after it had been off for a while. When he reported this problem to his superiors, instead of acting to protect the community, they fired him. (His testimony can be seen in the excellent documentary “Take Back Your Power,” available online, free.)

Due to periodic periods of severe drought, California has been at great risk from out of control wildfires. We simply cannot afford this technology, so filled with potential danger, to be expanded with very limited oversight by local governments.

Cost of California’s Recent Wildfires:

California’s 2018 wildfires cost the US economy $148.5 billion - 0.7 percent of the country’s annual GDP - of which a third was lost outside the state, according to researchers from universities including UCL.

https://theecologist.org/2020/dec/07/catastrophic-costs-california-wildfires

STANFORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The economic toll of our state’s wildfires is still being calculated, but early estimates peg it at $10 billion so far. . . . “We spend about $2.5 billion on CAL FIRE firefighting in the State of California each year,” said Michael Wara, Ph.D., a Stanford climate policy researcher.

https://abc7news.com/california-wildfires-cost-of-cal-fire-stanford-wildfire-research/6897462/

Usually the costs we hear associated with wildfires are what firefighters run up during the suppression phase. The National Incident Management Situation Report provides those daily for most ongoing large fires.

But other costs may be many times that of just suppression, and can include structures burned, crops and pastures ruined, economic losses from decreased tourism, medical treatment for the effects of smoke, salaries of law enforcement and highway maintenance personnel, counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder, costs incurred by evacuees, infrastructure shutdowns, rehab of denuded slopes, flood and debris flow prevention, and repairing damage to reservoirs filled with silt. - Jenny Miller

In November of 2020, Jenny Miller wrote this article about ‘5G Fire Risks’ that was published by IndyBay. Much of the fire information remains relevant for the current pro-industry FCC proceeding WT Docket No. 25-276, and attempted federal law-making HR 2289:

5G Fight Heats Up: Will Berkeley be Next Town Swept by Wildfire?: Indybay

Additional 5G Risks - Jenny Miller

For a much more comprehensive examination of other 5G issues, see Jenny’s previous Indybay article published in January 2020:

The 5G Juggernaut: Coming Soon to a Utility Pole Outside Your Home

You can find Jenny’s writings at OpEdNews and Indybay.

