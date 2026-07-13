Sound Does Not Stop at the Skin - Demystifying the Biofield

FEATURED:

In my opinion, Christof Plothe, D.O., is one of the wisest healers of the 21st century, especially with regard to productive help in an atmosphere of increasing forced synthetic field exposures.

In our second interview, Christof and I explore an idea that deserves far more attention: what if chronic exposure to synthetic electromagnetic fields doesn't simply affect some people—but gradually changes all of us? We discuss what Christof calls habituation: the possibility that continual exposure may diminish our awareness of biological stress, leaving many people unaware of what they have lost until they experience a truly low-EMF environment.

Drawing from more than three decades of clinical practice as an osteopath and naturopath, Christof shares observations that led him to investigate EMFs, including the disappearance of normal tissue rhythms he once relied upon to teach osteopathy. We also discuss the surprising phenomenon of temporarily losing—and later regaining—electrical sensitivity after periods of intense exposure, and why sensitivity itself may be a healthy biological warning system rather than a disease.

Topics include:



• Why Christof believes everyone is biologically affected by synthetic EMFs

• Habituation versus true health

• Tuning forks, biological resonance, and practical demonstrations

• Muscle tone, tongue fasciculations, and clinical observations

• Nature as a therapeutic environment

• The importance of reducing exposure while increasing contact with natural frequencies

• Inflammation, oxidative stress, and practical recovery strategies

• Heavy metals, autonomic balance, and lifestyle considerations

• The absence of a true control group in modern society

• Scientific, political, and economic influences surrounding EMF research

• Why informed consent matters in an increasingly wireless world



Whether you are just beginning to explore this subject or have spent years studying it, I believe you'll find Christof's perspective thoughtful, clinically grounded, and deeply compassionate. - Keith Cutter

CORRECTED LINK Odette Wilkins of the National Call: Presenting on Wireless Radiation from Cell Towers, etc. - Podcast today at noon EDT Odette has been invited to present on a podcast on the subject of wireless radiation and cell towers, scheduled for noon EDT today. To tune in and ask questions, use this CORRECTED link

https://new.clouthub.com/wpstream/vaxxchoice/



NEWS AND NOTES

AI: The AI Boom Is Prolonging Indiana’s Fossil Fuel Era, With Hidden Costs for Water Gas turbines and an old coal plant are expected to consume nearly 7 billion gallons of water annually in service of a new Amazon data center

AI: CANADA Vancouver’s Growing Anti-AI Movement Residents are protesting and calling for a moratorium on new AI data centres. And local politicians are listening.

AI: THE VERGE: The fight against AI data centers is just beginning Community pushback from across the US and beyond is making some companies reconsider their data center buildout plans.

CHILDREN/FAMILIES: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive What Happens When We Choose Interaction Over Isolation? How a TSA agent convinced me that I should strike up more conversations with strangers

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN The One Simple Thing Schools Need to Do When it Comes to Implementing AI into Classroom An important answer to one of my most-asked questions Don’t use it. AI is bad for children and learning. It is untested, unvetted, and unproven.

CHILDREN IRELAND: 'We don't need no melted brains': children protest plans to install phone mast – The Irish Times VIDEO AT LINK

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT Why Did We Let Big Tech Take Over Education? Sophie Winkleman lays out the damage from the screen-based school day and shows how to roll it back.

One of the most compelling advocates making the problems of EdTech visible for all to see is Sophie Winkleman. She is an actress and children’s advocate who has been raising the alarm in the UK since 2023. She and I are working with Hugh Grant and Close Screens Open Minds to raise awareness. Here on After Babel, we featured one of her most powerful public lectures on this topic in February of 2025. And now she’s back with an even more important speech, given at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference in London a few weeks ago. Drawing on new research and vivid metaphors, she calls for a radical and evidence-based rethinking of the role of technology in education.

I hope you’ll watch her speech below. If you prefer to read the text, we have provided a transcript after the video. Thank you, Sophie, for writing this beautiful talk and sharing it with our readers at After Babel .

Boredom costs nothing and is a crucial catalyst for the imagination. Denmark and Sweden are spending hundreds of millions on the re-introduction of textbooks. These countries and cities are the first fish swimming away from a misdirected shoal. These are slot-machine tactics — the same unpredictable reward which keeps an adult scrolling now built into maths, languages, and even reading apps.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS 404 MEDIA: I Bought the $3,000 Fitness Suit That Electrocutes You. I’m Sending It Back Celebrities like George Clooney have praised the expensive Katalyst suit. For me, it derailed my other exercises and made me reassess my obsession with fitness and efficiency.

DATA CENTERS/PROTESTS US More than 50 cities across the United States will protest AI data centers on July 18.

The demonstrations are being organized by Humans First, a conservative advocacy group that says communities deserve more control over where large AI data centers are built.

The group argues that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is driving up electricity demand, increasing water use, creating noise pollution, changing local land use, and raising concerns about public health and national security.

According to the organizers, protests are planned in more than 50 locations across states including California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio, and New Jersey.

The demonstrations come as opposition to AI data centers continues to grow nationwide.

A recent Gallup poll found that 70% of Americans oppose building AI data centers in their own communities. The most common concerns include higher utility bills, increased water consumption, environmental impacts, traffic, noise, and the effect on nearby property values.

Supporters of data centers argue they are essential to meeting the growing demand for artificial intelligence and helping the United States remain competitive in the global AI race.

The protests highlight a growing conflict between expanding AI infrastructure and the communities expected to host it.

Watch the full story in the video:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/952711453765632/

EHS/EMR-S: WALES: No sanc­tu­ary for internal refugees WALES being a Nation of Sanc­tu­ary is a laud­able aspir­a­tion. The out­come of a debate in the Senedd last week was that “Wales remains com­mit­ted to sup­port­ing refugees and people seek­ing sanc­tu­ary to rebuild their lives and con­trib­ute to their com­munit­ies”. However, this com­mit­ment and Wales pro­claim­ing itself as a Nation of Sanc­tu­ary are largely devoid of mean­ing for people in Wales with Elec­tro­mag­netic Hyper­sens­it­iv­ity (EHS). Mar­gin­al­ised and digit­ally excluded from soci­ety, people with EHS are some of the most vul­ner­able people in Wales and often become home­less.

They face wide­spread dis­crim­in­a­tion and pre­ju­dice and are dis­missed, mocked and some­times left to die. The pre­vi­ous Labour Welsh Gov­ern­ment ignored and gas­lit people with EHS over many years, and it remains to be seen whether the new Plaid Cymru gov­ern­ment will behave any dif­fer­ently.

What’s cer­tain is that Wales can­not truly claim to be a Nation of Sanc­tu­ary until it also offers sanc­tu­ary and sup­port to its own internal envir­on­mental refugees, namely those forced to flee the wire­less pol­lu­tion gen­er­ated with impun­ity by Big Tech.

ELECTRICITY: GUARDIAN ‘Huge wave’ of carbon storage projects causes alarm in small-town USA as oil firms eye billions in subsidies

5G/6G; AT&T And Ericsson Demonstrate Drone Detection Outside AT&T Stadium Using 5G Network Sensing AT&T and Ericsson demonstrated drone detection using advanced network sensing over a 5G network outside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The demonstration showed how capabilities often associated with future 6G systems can begin emerging through advanced 5G infrastructure today.

HAVANA/SURVEILLANCE: Company That Bragged It Could Track U.S. Spies Hired to Investigate “Havana Syndrome” Anomaly 6 boasts its phone-tracking technology can pinpoint CIA and NSA officials. Now it’s part of a government “Havana syndrome” task force. The U.S. military inquiry into the so-called Havana syndrome, the mysterious illness claimed by a litany of American intelligence officers, is tapping a controversial contractor: a private surveillance firm that once boasted of its ability to stalk American intelligence officers.

Documents obtained by The Intercept through a Freedom of Information Act request reveal that technology from the Virginia-based startup Anomaly 6 has been used to assist the “Anomalous Health Incidents Cross Functional Team,” the Pentagon’s official Havana syndrome investigatory task force. That group studies a cluster of strange symptoms claimed by personnel from U.S. spy agencies, the State Department, and elsewhere in the federal government.

HEALTH: MERCOLA Fat Metabolism Holds the Key to Why We Need Sleep Sleep is not just downtime but a built-in survival mechanism that protects your brain from toxic byproducts created when mitochondria leak electrons Research shows that the more electrons your cells fail to use, the greater the buildup of reactive oxygen species, which directly triggers your need for sleep

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor from The Forgotten Side of Medicine How Modern Medicine Made Your Bones Brittle Why the drugs that raise your bone density often leave you more likely to break, and the forgotten ways to restore the strength of bone.

HEALTH: Cortisol Kill-Switch: Exercise Rewires Stress Biology

HEALTH: Demystifying the Biofield by Connecting the Dots of Science We Already Understand The Body’s Electricity Is Not Merely a Byproduct, Fields, Patterns and Information, The Body Is an Orchestra of Oscillations, A Tuning Fork Is Both a Signal and a Probe,

Sound Does Not Stop at the Skin Sound is sometimes imagined as something that enters only through the ears, but sound is mechanical energy. Its pressure waves encounter the entire body. They can vibrate the skin, connective tissue, fluids, bones and sensory receptors, particularly when a vibrating fork is placed directly on the body.

Cells are not mechanically inert. They contain mechanosensitive structures that respond to pressure, stretch, vibration and changes in tissue tension. Mechanical forces can open ion channels, alter the cytoskeleton, affect adhesion between cells and initiate biochemical and electrical signaling. This conversion of mechanical force into cellular activity is called mechanotransduction.

Research into audible sound, low-frequency vibration and ultrasound shows that acoustic stimulation can influence mechanosensitive channels, cellular signaling, gene expression and tissue behavior, although the effects depend heavily upon frequency, intensity, duration and the type of cell or tissue being stimulated.

The body also contains piezoelectric materials. Piezoelectricity is the generation of electrical polarization or voltage when certain materials are mechanically stressed. Bone, fascia, and collagen-rich tissues exhibit piezoelectric properties, which means that compression, bending and vibration can generate very small electrical effects within the biological matrix.

This relationship between mechanical stress and electrical signaling has been studied extensively in bone biology and tissue engineering.

HEALTH Why Your Fascia Dries Out - VarianaVolk Piezoelectricity and why hydrated tissue responds better Piezoelectricity and why hydrated tissue responds better

Collagen fibers, which give fascia its structure, are piezoelectric. This means when they are physically stressed, they generate a small electrical potential. The effect was first documented in bone by Fukada and Yasuda in the 1950s. Later work extended it to tendon and to collagen fibers in general. In fascia, this piezoelectric signal is one of the ways mechanical pressure translates into a biochemical signal that tells the cells to remodel. When you press on tissue, some of that pressure becomes an electrical current that reaches the cells producing hyaluronan, and the cells respond.

When the tissue is dry and densified, the signal weakens, and the cells that should have received it barely register the input. This is why foam rolling on a well-hydrated body actually reaches the fasciacytes and gets a response, while foam rolling on dry, densified tissue barely does anything.

HEALTH SAYER JI: The Spice That Protects the Brain From Fluoride -- and Points to a Bigger Truth About Turmeric What began as a story about curcumin’s protection against fluoride-induced brain damage opens into a deeper revelation: turmeric’s essential oils may help awaken the brain’s regenerative intelligence.

HEALTH: GARY NOLL Study links oxalate to systemic inflammation and heart damage Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine (Germany), July 11 2026 (News-Medical) Oxalic acid might do more than just contribute to the formation of kidney stones — it may also be an underappreciated driver of inflammation and heart damage in people with impaired kidney function. Oxalic acid (oxalate) has so far been known primarily for its role in the formation of kidney stones. The molecule is a natural metabolic by-product of the body, is found in certain foods, and is normally excreted by the kidneys in urine. However, when kidney function is impaired, oxalate accumulates in the body and can promote inflammatory processes.

The team identified the cytokine interleukin-17A (IL-17A) as a key factor. IL-17A is produced by certain immune cells and can amplify inflammation. The researchers found that oxalate promoted IL-17A production and disrupted the energy metabolism of immune cells. Elevated IL-17A levels were also detected in patients with the rare inherited metabolic disorder primary hyperoxaluria, in which enzyme defects cause the liver to produce too much oxalate.

Clinically, this means that elevated oxalate levels may not only burden the kidneys, but also directly affect the cardiovascular system through inflammatory processes.

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The White Spots On Your Legs Are Not Sun Damage Idiopathic guttate hypomelanosis, and the circadian biology your dermatologist skipped

HEALTH OT DEFENDER: ‘Deceptively Toxic’: How Regulators, Chemical Companies Get Away With Calling Glyphosate ‘Safe’

LANDLINES: HELP SAVE LANDLINES: Join call-in action Thursday July 16, 11 a.m.

SPACE: POTS AND PANS INDUSTRY Satellite Shorts July 2026

The new rules would eliminate a lot of old regulations and replace them with new rules intended to speed up the paperwork process by applying “bright-line” criteria for approving new satellites. For those not familiar with that term, a bright-line regulation is one with a clear, objective rule or standard that leaves no room for subjective interpretation or exceptions, that is designed to create highly predictable outcome

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CANADA C4ST-Urgent Call to Action by 16 July 2026 -cell towers - protect local voices