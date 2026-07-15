There has been no living in space and Mars is 600 times further than the moon on average and as hard as the moon is that it’s prevented us, the cost has prevented us from being there for, you know, over 50 years. Mars is 600 times farther and would be, you know, a hundred million dollars a day roughly. [00:30:55] It’s cold. It’s got a 95% CO2 atmosphere. We

[00:31:53] bone loss is a huge problem. Eye degeneration is a huge problem

- THE FANTASY OF SPACE COLONIZATION We are manufacturing these issues of an inhospitable environment here on Earth - described in the interview with Keith and Christof

I have not seen the movie toy story 5 yet, but was nurtured listening to the interview with Dr. of Osteopathy Christof Plothe and Keith Cutter (health and EMF/RF: The Great EMF Habituation: How Chronic EMF Exposure May Be Changing Us | Christof Plothe, D.O. (1 hour 12 minutes) (Habituation is not a good thing.)

Body workers and others who actually palpate the body (and spend more than 10 minutes with a patient, not with a computer and A1) know already how artificial exposures are impacting the body, in contrast to other forms of ‘health care.’ (Habituation is not a good thing.) Fascia, and not skin samples tested in a petri dish, is one key.

Chinese Medicine expert Ross Rosen also weighed in recently on the profound harm that can be perceived within the deep organ pulses. See the post: Dr. Leon Hammer (and my husband, Ross) tracked the poisoning of humanity on the pulses of patients throughout the rise of BigPharma/BigTec

I just listened to the interview that Nate Hagens conducted with Tom Murchy and DJ White: The Fantasy of Space Colonization: The Spaceship We’re Already On DJ, a co-founder of Greenpeace, (describes himself partly as advocating for whales) and Tom, an astrophysicist. As they challenge the obsessions for space colonization - a macrolevel conversation, I am heartened by the idea that at some point, more of these critical voices will scrutinize not the contrast between Mars and Earth, - but the contrast between the Earth’s natural electromagnetic environment and the polluted EMF environment, because they are the same conversations. Interview is below.

The resonance of talking points between these different thoughtful conversations heals the body, mind, and spirit, and that frequency field is growing in wisdom, power, and integrity. “It’s only a matter of time.” - Christof

FEATURED

Katie Singer's Substack Could we restore limits? WHAT DOES An OFF-RAMP LOOK LIKE?

FEATURED: A Feint at Oversight, Drafted by the Agency Being Overseen The chair of the board overseeing the Oregon Health Authority met the outcry over its WiFi in schools report with a statement OHA drafted and endorsed. It couldn’t rule out risk to children. No one has acted on it since. by Daniel Forbes, Jul 14, 2026 Open access:

FEATURED: 25 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health July 14, 2026 Electromagnetic Radiation Safety JOEL M has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates.

To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

FEATURED MICROWAVE NEWS: WHO RF-Animal Cancer Review Updated No Significant Changes Earlier today, Meike Mevissen and coworkers posted a revised version of their systematic review of the RF–animal cancer literature, published by the journal Environment International.

They stressed that the revisions did not cause “any significant change in the outcomes or the conclusions of this systematic review.” It’s open access and available here.

For more, see our story when the review was first published last year:

“WHO Review Finds Cancer Risk in RF-Exposed Animals”.

And for some background on what went on behind the scenes, see:

“They Kept Telling Us What To Do”.

FEATURED: Hello from the outside: heat domes impeding radio and other signals in US midwest Higher temperatures can cause radio, TV and microwave signals to travel hundreds of miles farther, upsetting communications

FEATURED: Environmental Health Trust has thankfully added a sharable link to its newsletters. EHT Exposes Cell Tower Hidden above Preschool; Church Removes It! Is Wireless Technology Safe? Dr. Rob Answers in Open Access Government

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: UChicago Law Bans Laptops from 1L Classrooms As Part of Sweeping New AI Strategy for Legal Education The University of Chicago Law School yesterday released a comprehensive AI Strategy Statement that will reshape how it teaches first-year students, how it assesses upper-level writing, and how it integrates AI tools across its curriculum — including a pilot program that will prohibit laptops, tablets and phones in all core 1L classes starting this fall.

AI GARY MARCUS: Breaking: Demis Hassabis endorses preflight safety testing for AI Good news, for once Now, I am thrilled today to report that Google DeepMind’s CEO Sir Demis Hassabis has just come out strongly and publicly in favor a version of preflight testing. []You can read Hassabis’s full essay here. The FINRA model that he suggests is excellent, and the world will be a better place if it is implemented, with transparency and independence. I hope that his brave essay will be a turning point.

AI: Meta Used Its Own Flawed AI to Pick Which Employees to Lay Off, Lawsuit Claims These are some serious allegations. []As Reuters reports, 26 Meta employees filed a lawsuit accusing the company of using an internal AI platform to select targets for the thousands of jobs cut earlier this year. Per the suit, Meta used its AI to cull workers based on opaque productivity metrics and large language model (LLM) token usage, a move which disproportionately targeted people with disabilities, and those who had taken maternity or medical leave — literally adding insult to injury.

The 26 plaintiffs, whose names have been redacted from the suit, include engineers, managers, researchers, and designers, as well as a director who had direct access to the AI platform. Nearly half of the plaintiffs say that their termination was the result of taking either maternity or parental leave, protected activities which Meta’s AI-integrated human resources platform “Checkpoint” allegedly failed to take into consideration. Others claim to have been targeted after taking medical leave for their own disabilities, bereavement leave, or to care for family members.

AUTOMOBILES OLIGARCH WATCH: Trump quietly clears the road for Musk’s robotaxis “It’d be wonderful for the United States to have a national set of rules for autonomous driving”

CHLDREN: SCREENAGERS Think Twice About Kids and E-Readers This Summer

CHILDREN: The Analog Family by Katherine Martinko What ‘Toy Story 5’ Gets Right (and Wrong) About Kids and Screens Pixar’s latest film makes a strong case for an analog childhood, with one exception.

5. The tablet gets an undeserved redemption

In the end, the tablet throws herself into a donation bin because she can see how detrimental she’s been for Bonnie; but then she ends up getting rescued by the toys because she’s the only way to connect Bonnie with the one true friend who can play with her in the right analog fashion.

I didn’t like this. It felt contrived and disappointing, especially when so many of us parents want to emphasize the fact that there are alternative ways to communicate that do not have to rely on tablets or smartphones. For instance, the two kids knew where each other lived and had already visited once before. Why couldn’t they hop on a bike or ask a parent for a ride, do it the old-fashioned way? Instead, the tablet was positioned as the sole possible connector between the two.



CHILDREN THE ANXIOUS GENERATION: Last week, we hosted a dynamic and wide-ranging conversation with TAG CEO and co-founder Alexa Arnold, Dr. Dana Suskind, and Shelby Knox of ParentsTogether. We talked about what Toy Story 5 tells about tech in childhood, the role of human connection in development, and ways to make decisions about screentime and emerging tech. Plus, Dr. Suskind’s hot take on “perfect” parenting! WATCH THE RECORDING We know you’re busy, so we’re making it easy to skip to the best parts. Here are our experts’ takes on the top five questions we got before and during the virtual event.

1. How should we think about preparing kids for an AI-filled world?

2. How do I know what technology is safe for kids?

Dr. Suskind’s HOPE principle is a helpful lens when you’re evaluating any technology:

H : Human interaction is a biological necessity; how much does this crowd it out?

O : Owning imperfections; does the tech remove productive struggle?

P : Protect the early years

E : Enhance, not replace; does it provide something a human genuinely cannot?

3. What about AI companions or toys? These are a hard no .

One thing to remember: Boredom is where language and creativity come from.

For more, follow The TAG Movement and ParentsTogether . You can find Dr. Suskind on Instagram , and her book, Human Raised , is out today! And if you found this helpful, share it with someone who is thinking about these issues. As Alexa says, culture changes faster once we realize we’re not alone. (no sharable link)



DATA Make Yourself Expensive: A Field Guide to Shrinking Your Data Footprint

DATA CENTERS: POLITICO’s Digital Future Daily Cities enter the AI debate

DATA CENTERS MARYLAND: Data center frustrations cause upheaval in county primary elections In Frederick and Calvert counties, local officials lost seats to data center opponents

DATA CENTERS NEW YORK: VERGE New York becomes the first state to enact a data center moratorium But a version approved by state lawmakers could go even further.

DATA CENTERS: AI data center boom meets reality in rural North Carolina

DIGITAL ID: The Authentication Layer What — and Who — Are Behind the Digital ID Push?. by Brownstone Institute

A friend and I got into it recently. He’s smart, freedom-minded, and totally gets the danger of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) . Expiring money, programmable control, carbon budgets – he sees most of the expanding tyranny clearly. And yet he dismisses Digital ID as a distraction. When I try to make the case that digital ID is the gateway to the gulag in the metaverse, he demands I name ONE thing Digital ID gives the government that they can’t already do. My answer: it enables CBDC. Read or listen at link (22 minutes)



CAUTION industry: ELECTRIFICATION INDUSTRY HAWAII VOLTS Spreading the good news about electrification A conversation with Hawaii state Senator Chris Lee about his Electric Innovation Initiative. Electrification is an economic boon and a technological marvel, but the people best positioned to accelerate it are state legislators, many of them freshly elected, who barely know that it’s happening. In this episode, Hawaii state Senator Chris Lee and I discuss the Electric Innovation Initiative, his bipartisan effort to close that gap by exposing lawmakers to electrification technologies and projects, educating them, and arming them with policy ideas. (to get an idea of where the industry is headed)

FCC: FCC Announces Counties Where Conditional Forbearance from the Lifeline Voice Obligation Applies Press Release | Federal Communications Commission

Summary on Benton.org

The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau announced the counties in which conditional forbearance from the obligation to offer Lifeline-supported voice service applies, pursuant to the Commission’s 2016 Lifeline Order. This forbearance applies only to the Lifeline voice obligation of eligible telecommunications carriers that are designated for purposes of receiving both high-cost and Lifeline support, and not to Lifeline-only ETCs. The Appendix lists the counties where the Commission’s conditional forbearance from high-cost/Lifeline ETCs’ Lifeline voice obligation will apply effective on September 8, 2026. The 2016 Lifeline Order established conditional forbearance from Lifeline voice obligations in targeted areas where certain competitive conditions are met. In particular, the FCC granted forbearance from highcost/Lifeline ETCs’ obligation to offer and advertise Lifeline voice service in counties where the following conditions are met: (1) at least 51% of Lifeline subscribers in the county are obtaining broadband Internet access service; (2) there are at least three other providers of Lifeline broadband Internet access service that each serve at least 5% of the Lifeline broadband subscribers in that county; and (3) the ETC does not actually receive federal high-cost universal service support. Summary on Benton.org



5g; FIERCE T-Mobile is retiring legacy plans whether customers like it or not – and many do not The blowback adds to the sense that T-Mobile is acting more like the big carrier it once mocked TD Cowen analysts see a possible $288M annual revenue lift, but not a major customer exodus

HAVANA SYNDROME Pentagon pays out $3 million in Havana Syndrome compensation

SECURITY: The US government warns that Russia state hackers are coming after your router With residential proxies all the rage, CISA urges router users to be vigilant.

SECURITY: CRYPTO-GRAM, July 15, 2026

In this issue:

SMART METERS/ WATER: HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) Hubbard residents double-checking water bills after new meters installed— Some Hubbard residents and business owners are double-checking their water bills after new meters were installed. Now, city leaders say they’re working to determine if those bills are accurate.

New water meters are raising new questions. One Hubbard business owner, Nate Wilson, says his water bill has increased since the city installed his new meters, from the usual $75 to $175, jumping to anywhere between $500 to $800.

“You know, after a few months of keeping on saying ‘something’s wrong, something’s not right,’ we went ahead and bought our own meter and installed our meter before the city’s meter, so all water was accounted for,” Wilson said.

Wilson found out it’s because the old meters measured in hundred cubic feet, and the new meters read in single cubic feet.

“So eventually, naturally, you’re going to have a very big difference in the numbers that are actually recorded,” Wilson said. “So that was the issue: the meter was updated, but the multiplier was not. So we were getting a read that was 10 times that actual usage.”

SMART METERS: The Ohio Register Westerville Smart Meter Choice Amendment: An Interview with Tim Davey Almost one year ago, a charter amendment was submitted to the Westerville, Ohio city council. The amendment – spearheaded by former councilman Tim Davey – sought to require the city to continue offering analogue electric and water meters amidst Westerville’s “decade-long” transition to Smart meters. The amendment, which received over 3,200 valid signatures, made its way onto the ballot in November last year, but it was voted down 60%/40% according to the Franklin and Delaware counties boards of election.

SMART METERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack The Aftermath of Fire Contributor Sandra Lambe CONCLUSION It has become plain now that the Smart Meter represents a potential fire hazard wherever it is installed. The problems with the Meter are quite extensive and now have been increased with the problems presented by the lithium-ion battery. If you have the Analog meter keep it and you can sleep a little better at night. Going with the Smart Meter and the lithium-ion back up battery will open you up to problems

SPACE; The Spaceship We’re Already On with Tom Murphy & DJ White | RR 24 1/2 HOURS INTERVIEW

On the heels of Artemis II, our cultural obsession with space colonization continues, even as we face increasing global resource constraints and planetary health declines. Techno-optimists, including some of the wealthiest among us, dream of a future where we mine, travel to, and colonize other planets – all in the hopes of bypassing the problems we now face on Earth. But from the perspective of physics and ecology, how feasible is space colonization – and are these interplanetary ambitions blinding us to the miracle of the planetary spaceship we already inhabit?

In this episode, Nate welcomes back astrophysicist Tom Murphy and eco-interventionist DJ White, two longtime friends with deep roots in both space science and ecological reality, to examine the surging cultural fascination with space mining and off-world colonization. Drawing on decades of experience with NASA missions, lunar laser ranging, and biophysical research, Tom and DJ outline the economic impossibility of asteroid mining, the physiological brutality of long-duration spaceflight, and the absurdity underlying dreams of Mars colonization. Both guests also argue that space colonization has, at its core, become a convenient story that lets humanity off the hook for the damage being done here at home.

What if the real tragedy isn't that we can't reach the stars – it's that we've stopped paying attention to the planetary home we're already on? If the most brilliant minds drawn to space exploration redirected that energy toward the living systems collapsing around us right now, what might become possible? And what if we could recognize that the complexity, beauty, and intelligence we hope to discover elsewhere in the cosmos is, improbably and urgently, still here?

About Tom Murphy: Tom Murphy is a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Physics and the Department Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of California San Diego. He retired in 2023 and moved to Washington State to focus more on the predicament of modernity and its ecological incompatibilities. He is the author of "Energy and Human Ambitions on a Finite Planet," creator of the "Metastatic Modernity" video series, and continues to explore long-term human success through his "Do the Math" blog.

About DJ White: DJ White is a co-founder of Greenpeace International and founder of EarthTrust. He has played a leading role in protecting dolphins, whales, sea turtles, and countless other marine animals, including successfully stopping a national dolphin drive kill and breaking the deadlock in capping the Kuwait oil fires. Additionally, he helped end the world’s largest and most destructive global fishery – pelagic driftnetting – and created the lab which first demonstrated self-awareness in the universe outside the great apes.

SHOWNOTES: The Fantasy of Space Colonization: The Spaceship We're Already On - The Great Simplification

TRANSCRIPT: RR 24 Transcript (The Fantasy of Space Colonization) 47 PAGES

[00:28:18] Nate Hagens: So adjacent, but separate from space mining. When we're talking about humans colonizing space, where exactly in space are we talking about and can you describe some of the most popular ideas or what, that might look like in a pro forma sense? [00:28:37] Tom Murphy: Well, so the two that really come up most, are Moon and Mars. Moon usually not very, sexy. It's just sort of what you gotta do before you can go do Mars, as it's some somewhat understood. but, you know, just to put things in perspective, we haven't had humans on the moon since 1972. It doesn't mean it will never happen again, but it was a stunt then. [00:29:02] And it will be a stunt if it happens again. And the reason I say a stunt is because, you know, the, proponents would say, no, these are baby steps. They're not stunts, they're baby steps. Well, that depends on the ultimate future. If nothing ever develops, if we don't have space colonization. Then they're not baby steps, they're just stunts.

[00:29:24] And so in my framing, all of these are stunts. So you've got the moon, which is pretty stupid because there's no air, no water, no food, huge thermal swings. radiation is really difficult. But even then, you know, this is something that's super hard. The Apollo program spent a hundred billion, sorry, $1 billion per astronaut, day of space, time of time and space. [00:29:58] you know that the International Space Station is a thousand times cheaper than the moon. But that's still a million dollars a day. Like what's the most expensive place you've ever stayed was in a million dollars a day. That's just to keep it supported with air and water, all from earth, like expensive launches that are basically umbilical cords that are deeply tying the International Space Station that's not living in space, that's living with a straw that's sucking earth resources actually at quite an alarming rate.

[00:30:30] There has been no living in space and Mars is 600 times further than the moon on average and as hard as the moon is that it's prevented us, the cost has prevented us from being there for, you know, over 50 years. Mars is 600 times farther and would be, you know, a hundred million dollars a day roughly. [00:30:55] It's cold. It's got a 95% CO2 atmosphere. We

[00:31:53] bone loss is a huge problem. Eye degeneration is a huge problem. So, you know, the shape of the eye changes and, and so, you know, even though in the Space Station they spend hours per day strapped to a treadmill, and that's no fun way to live, right? Hours per day. And it's still not enough. complain when ours is 400 parts per million. it's got a 950,000 part per million, CO2 atmosphere. That's only less than a percent as dense as our atmosphere. So it's almost a vacuum. It's really like 99.4% vacuum compared to earth atmosphere. radiation, big deal, low gravity, big deal for bones and physiology. [00:31:30] Nate Hagens: How so? The, bones part, I don't understand that

[00:31:33] Tom Murphy: our physiology is really fully adapted to one earth gravity. any time astronauts. So astronauts who spend time on the space station and kind of effectively zero gravity, it's just a free fall. It's, I think 90% of earth gravity is present, but you're just falling all the time so you feel weightless.

SURVEILLANCE: The Nervous System, Your TV, and the Patent Nobody Talks About. A Short Summary of Mind Monitoring and Manipulation. US 6,506,148 B2 proves the concept existed. The question is what happened next — and whether monitoring graduated to manipulation. World Council for Health

ACTION ITEM CANADIANS:

To sign the petition - C4ST:

Canadians Call to Action by midnight, Thursday July 16, 2026 https://c4st.org/eng/petition_ised.php#petition To submit: spectrumoperations-operationsduspectre@ised-isde.gc.ca

EVENTS

7/12 MA4safetech Monthly Zoom Update Meeting Wednesday, July 15, 12 Noon ET Join us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. register

7/17 National Health Federation’s Zoom meeting this Friday the 17th on the topic “RFK, Jr. Breaking the Law on Wireless Radiation”. Featured speakers: Our own Odette Wilkins, and John Coates, engineer and founder of RFsafe. RFK, Jr. Breaking the Law on Wireless Radiation Featuring:

John Coates , engineer and founder of RFsafe

Odette Wilkens, Esq, founder of National Call for Safe Technology

Co-hosted by NHF President & General Counsel Scott Tips & NHF Lobbyist Charles Frohman REGISTER

7/21 Join us next Tuesday, July 21st, at 12:00PM CT for a training webinar focused on Collateral Damage—the Cost of Living in a Toxic World. Many of today’s most common diseases are shaped not only by genetics and lifestyle, but also by the environments we inhabit. Join renowned speaker Bruce Lanphear in this talk that explores the hidden toll of toxic exposures, from lead’s contribution to coronary heart disease to the roles of radon, arsenic, asbestos, and air pollution in the lung cancer epidemic. It also examines emerging evidence linking environmental chemicals to autism and Parkinson’s disease. By tracing these connections, the talk highlights how preventable exposures have become major drivers of chronic disease—and how population-based prevention can improve health on a global scale. This webinar will be on Tuesday, July 21st, at 12:00 PM CT REGISTER

7/21:





