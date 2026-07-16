….with untold costs to health and environment

Click on the title of the post (above) if this is truncated in your email server, There is a lot of info at the bottom for those participating in the CPUC call today

AI FUTURISM: OpenAI Strikes Bold Deal With Kalshi to Mix Together the Most Hated Technologies in Existence: AI and Prediction Markets A match made in hell.

AUTOMOBILES:

BIG TECH: PARIS MARX CANADA Global dependence on US tech was always the plan The imperial project of Silicon Valley and the US government is out in the open. Countries need to reclaim their sovereignty. I originally wrote this piece for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, but they’ve allowed me to share it with Disconnect subscribers. There’s some specific mention of Canada as a result, but the takeaway is the same for many parts of the world.[] Bolivia’s left-wing president was overthrown based on a lie and the political right kicked off a massive wave of repression. After the coup, questions swirled about why Morales had been forced from office. One answer in particular caught a lot of people’s attention: that the United States wanted access to the country’s vast lithium reserves, which would be necessary to power the electric vehicles (EVs) and battery storage that were key to the energy transition. []The imperial project of U.S. tech

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS The Blueprint for Equitable Digital Participation The conclusion of the report is worth thinking about: The digital divide is fundamentally about power and resource distribution. Closing it requires not just building infrastructure but ensuring people can actually benefit from networks through comprehensive adoption support, community ownership models, and policy frameworks that prioritize human dignity over corporate profits. The communities most affected by digital exclusion possess the wisdom to drive solutions—they just need the resources and power to implement them.

DATA CENTERS: Man says Amazon data center construction upended his life, hurt his home’s value

DATA CENTERS: NORTH CAROLINA: Data center opponents speak out before commissioners “A modern data center is an industrial scale operation that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” she said. “It requires enormous amounts of electricity, significant infrastructure, industrial cooling equipment, backup diesel generators, and depending on the cooling system used, substantial water resources. That is not the image most have when they hear light industrial.” []Several speakers discussed “infrasound,” which is sound below the normal threshold of human audibility (typically below 20 Hz).

“Low frequency, long amplitude waves is responsible for something called Havana Syndrome,” said resident Gary Phelps, referencing a disputed explanation for a cluster of illnesses reported by some diplomats in Cuba. “This is something a foreign nation did to our delegates. Would you willingly, voluntarily do this to your own citizens?”

Resident George Gilson said he didn’t believe data centers would be viable businesses long term, and warned that the county could be negatively impacted if that were the case.

“When this false boom is over, we’ll be left with a huge unusable property and buildings no one will be able to afford,” he said. “And in the end, the county and the taxpayers will be caught holding the bag.”

DATA CENTERS: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Inside the data center power line fight where even the regulator’s ruling reads like an apology. Erin Brockovich and Madison Taggart

ENERGY: MA My Turn: Bravo Conway for standing up to BESS “If you can’t easily extinguish one battery, how are you expected to extinguish tens of thousands? You can’t. You have to let the batteries burn themselves out.” This was a comment at a board meeting in Monterey, California.

FCC; BENTON From “100 Percent Broadband” to “Build America”: What the FCC’s New Strategic Plan Says—and What It Doesn’t Two Plans, Four Fewer Words: “Independent,” “Equity,” “Affordable,” “Low-Income” First, the basics.

Efficiency becomes a strategic goal in itself.

Goal 4 codifies the “Delete, Delete, Delete” initiative—which the plan describes as “a massive, new deregulatory initiative” to “eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens and alleviate the impact of unnecessary and unlawful regulations” (Objective 4.1)—with performance metrics that include the “# of words, pages, and rules/requirements removed from the Code of Federal Regulations” and the number of FCC proceedings terminated as dormant (Objective 4.1, Performance Metrics). Measuring deregulation by the volume of text removed from the CFR appears in neither of the two prior plans; the 2018 and 2022 plans’ analogue was a commitment to eliminate or avoid regulations that “fail to solve real problems at a reasonable cost” (2018–2022 plan, Performance Goal 4.2.1; 2022–2026 plan, Performance Goal 6.1.2). Goal 4 also strongly carries forward the 2022 plan’s commitment to fight fraud, waste, and abuse in FCC programs (compare 2022 Objective 6.3, with 2026 Objective 4.3, which adds metrics on enforcement actions, improper payment error rates, and audit findings). Gone from the operational goal are the 2022 plan’s workforce development and workforce diversity commitments (Performance Goals 6.2.5–6.2.7 have no counterpart). Strategic plans matter most when the annual performance reports come due. Three things are worth tracking between now and 2030.

The network deployment metrics: the FCC has committed, in writing, to measuring whether locations are served by two or more terrestrial providers at 100/20 Mbps and whether broadband adoption rises—metrics that could cut against the plan’s own deregulatory narrative if competition and adoption stagnate. The USF strategy: “modernize... consistent with the intent of Congress” will acquire concrete meaning as the FCC and Congress act on universal service reform. The copper retirement metrics: the plan measures how fast the FCC approves discontinuances, but its only consumer-facing metric is the “% change in total locations with copper connections as the only terrestrial broadband option available” (Objective 1.4, Performance Metrics)—a figure that will bear watching in rural areas where the replacement for copper may be wireless or satellite rather than fiber.

FCC THE LIGHT DOCTOR: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Reflect Orbital: Despite protests FCC fails to block harmful light at night Federal Communications Commission allows satellite company to put mirrors in space to reflect the sun’s rays onto the earth at night

HAVANA: Pentagon Pays Havana Syndrome Victims and Renames Its Team Directed Energy Bio-Effects The U.S. War Department has paid nearly $3 million in compensation to personnel affected by the mysterious condition known as Havana Syndrome, marking the first payments made under the 2021 HAVANA Act, the department said in a statement.

“The Department is prioritizing the care of affected personnel and has disbursed nearly $3 million in compensation, representing the first Havana Act payments made under any presidential administration,” the statement reads.|

The department also announced the renaming of its investigative group from the Multifunctional Team on Anomalous Health Incidents to the Multifunctional Team on Directed Energy Bioeffects, signaling a greater focus on investigating directed energy as a possible cause of the condition.

HEALTH: Pete Hegseth announces new testosterone levels test for service members Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the department is authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for service members to ensure they have the “right testosterone levels to operate” at their “absolute best.” “Because it’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often naturally drop,” Hegseth said in a video posted to his social media on Wednesday. Hegseth posted the video with the tagline, “The High-T Department of War.” (Good luck with that one Pete)

HEALTH MERCOLA: Study Reveals Immune Aging Differs Significantly Between Men and Women Women develop a more reactive and inflammatory immune system as they age, which strengthens defense against infections but raises the likelihood of autoimmune conditions where the body attacks its own tissues

Men experience fewer overall immune changes but are more likely to develop silent high-risk cell patterns linked to cancers, allowing disease risk to build without obvious warning signs

Your lifelong exposures to infections, stress, diet, and environment create a unique “immunobiography” that determines how effectively your immune system responds to threats later in life

Daily habits such as nutrition, sleep, stress management, and sun exposure directly influence how your immune system ages, giving you a practical way to lower inflammation and improve long-term health outcomes



INSPIRATION: Hadden Turner Doing Bad by Doing “Good” One of the surest ways to do something bad, is to try and do something good without thinking []Tree planting is one such action, much lauded by politicians and environmentalists, which instinctively sounds like an excellent idea. And it may be. But it must be done correctly and not in haste.

INSPIRATION: Has Automation Stolen What It Means to Be Human? By Jessica Rose The full essay was first published on Jessica’s Substack and then republished at the Brownstone Institute.

INSPIRATION: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing THE LIFE YOU GAVE UP — Part One The Hidden Cost of Appearing Normal

LIGHT/HEALTH: They are calling this “The Sunshine Bill” - here’s why we need to stop it ASAP (and how) permanent daylight saving time is a permanent health problem

SPACE: GIANT SPACE MIRROR APPROVED: For years, astronomers have watched Starlink satellites multiply until deep-sky photos without streaks became almost impossible. Now the FCC has approved something potentially even worse: a giant orbiting mirror that will beam a full-Moon-bright spotlight down onto the Earth. If the first launch succeeds, thousands more could follow. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS INDUSTRY: Summary on Benton.org Will Satellites Replace Cell Towers? Analysis | Mobile Experts satellites offer the exciting new prospect of covering remote areas – such as mountaintops and oceans - with cellular coverage. With multiple companies launching thousands of satellites—and launching trillion-dollar IPOs—the sci-fi prospect of direct satellite-to-phone links has come into the spotlight. But can satellites handle the traffic in more populated areas? Can they support smartphones that are indoors or in vehicles? This white paper sponsored by the Wireless Industry Association provides a reality check based on physics, and some insight into the economic issues in play. AND Comcast and AT&T duke it out with utilities over pole attachments Summary on Benton.org Broadband operators are appealing to the Federal Communications Commission, saying, “Please give us some relief for pole attachment issues!” The FCC has supposedly already provided relief. In July 2025, it passed an order to streamline pole attachment rules. And that order went into effect in May 2026 when the Office of Management and Budget approved it. In addition, the FCC used its new Accelerated Docket process and its Rapid Broadband Assessment Team (RBAT) in February 2026 to deal with a complaint in which Comcast accused Appalachian Power Company (APCo) of charging pole attachment fees in an illegal manner. The FCC boasted that its order in the matter between Comcast and APCo resolved the dispute within 60 days of the complaint’s filing and helped Comcast move forward with some of its Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) projects in Virginia. However, APCo may be blowing off the FCC. In another case between a telecom operator and a utility, on June 24, AT&T filed a complaint with the FCC against Duke Energy Carolinas about the rates being charged for pole attachments. According to AT&T, Duke “has long charged AT&T unjust and unreasonable pole attachment rental rates” in North and South Carolina. And AT&T claims that Duke refuses to lower these rates “despite repeated Commission orders enforcing the right of ILECs to just and reasonable rates.” Unfortunately, the exact rates that Duke is charging are redacted in the public FCC document, except for the fact that it’s “millions of dollars.” AT&T is asking that Duke be required to refund overcharges and be ordered to charge reasonable rates moving forward.

WARFARE: IEEE Ground Robots Inherit the Kill Zone

Ukrainian roboticists build toward a human-free front line Borys Drozhak has a vision: a front line almost free of humans, patrolled by flying drones and ground robots , and continuously monitored by AI-controlled sensor networks . And it’s not a pipe dream. Ukrainian roboticists have made major strides in that direction over the past four years. Remotely controlled ground vehicles fitted with machine guns and grenade launchers now patrol the no-man’s-land straddling the front, part of a robotic legion that has stymied Russia’s territorial ambitions so far this year.

Drozhak is a co-founder and CEO of RoverTech , which manufactures the Zmiy, one of Ukraine’s most successful ground robots. Zmiy, Ukrainian for snake, is an 800-kilogram (1,700-pound) rover, 2.15 by 1.5 meters in size, with 75-centimeter diameter wheels. The Zmiy comes in various configurations—for demining, logistics, fighting fires, firing a machine gun, or launching grenades.

According to Drozhak, the uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) is a record-breaker among Ukrainian ground robots. It’s engineered to be nearly noiseless and emit as little heat as possible, helping it to elude Russia’s intelligence, surveillance , and reconnaissance (ISR) drones . As a result, a Zmiy rover completes on average 57 missions across the kill zone before being destroyed. The kill zone is the roughly 35-kilometer-wide swath of land that straddles the front line; its width is variable and determined mainly by the growing range of the drones.



SURVEILLANCE 404 MEDIA: How Cops Use Flock to Track People, Not Cars

National Call - Oppose Fed Telecom Bills - Meeting, Thurs 7-14-26, 2-3pm ET

From 5g Free California: LANDLINE ACTION: CPUC COMMISSIONERS MUST CONTINUE TO HEAR FROM YOU THAT LANDLINES ARE LIFELINES

Dear friends, Important Action and Info. Please Read and Pass along ASAP.

**** Call-In Action This Thursday, July 16th ~ speak your comments.

**** Good News ~ Your calls and written comments have made a difference!

**** Deadline July 19th to order new AT&T Landlines ~ Very Important!

​

URGENT ACTION THIS THURSDAY, JULY 16 We have another opportunity THURSDAY MORNING JULY 16 to remind CPUC commissioners that no technology can replace copper landlines

Wired landlines receive power from a central office housed with battery banks and diesel generators, providing multi-day back-up capacity. Copper lines keep working during loss of power, blackouts, Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), wildfires, storms, and earthquakes—situations in which VoIP, Wireless, and FiOS are simply NOT RELIABLE.

**Plus, carrier-provided VoIP, Wireless and FiOS are NEVER SAFE for Californians suffering from electromagnetic radiation sensitivity (EHS/EMR-S) who must have fully-wired connectivity for both voice and internet. These citizens must confront physical and financial barriers to modifying their connectivity. ​

Please call in to the Thursday, July 16 CPUC Meeting at 11am

(Held this month in San Francisco in the CPUC Auditorium at 505 Van Ness.)

The CPUC welcomes public comment (of up to one minute) by phone (or in person) at the start of its regular business meetings. Yes, ONE minute.

It’s wise to call in 10 minutes or more before 11 a.m. so you get a place “in line” and become one of the first callers to speak after 11:00. People present in the auditorium are taken first, so there may be some wait time.

Please use your minute to thank the Commission for standing strong against AT&T and to remind them that no safe, reliable replacement for wired landlines exists at this time or in the predictable future. Explain how landline loss or degradation would affect (or already has affected) your life or that of family, neighbors, friends, community.

Please respect the one-minute limit at Thursday’s call-in! Honoring this limit is a courtesy to Commissioners, staff and other callers.

INSTRUCTIONS

• Dial 1-800-857-1917 and enter the English or Spanish passcode:

• English passcode: 9899501#

• Spanish passcode: 3799627#

To make a public comment, unmute your phone, and press *1 (star one) when prompted by the operator. Once you press *1 you will be prompted to state your name and/or organization; please do so slowly and clearly. As comments proceed, the operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.

• Wait times depend on the number of speakers in the public comment queue. During times of high call volumes, wait times may be long.The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.

• At the end of the Public Comment Session, the President will ask if there are any additional individuals who wish to speak. Anyone who has already made a public comment may not comment again at the same meeting.

More detailed instructions if needed: https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/events-and-meetings/cpuc-voting-meeting-04-30-26​

Please remember: Personal voiced comments reach all the commissioners in real time, as well as CPUC staff, plus others in the auditorium (such as AT&T reps), and everyone tuned in online.

Thank you for taking this important calling action and recruiting others to do so as well.

GOOD NEWS! You’ve made a difference!

Due to hefty pushback from all of you, AT&T’s sneaky attempt at a state constitutional amendment to bypass CPUC regulation was foiled. Thank you for your valuable calls and emails. And thank you, too, for your comments to the FCC last month and last week. It all matters.

More good news that shows your voice counts: The LA Times has picked up this issue, zeroing in on the irreplaceability of landline connectivity. The quote from a TURN attorney at the close is key. Do appreciate the read, then share as you choose.

​https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2026-07-10/even-in-heart-of-l-a-they-still-rely-on-old-fashioned-landlines-dont-want-to-lose-them​

You are invited to get acquainted with this useful, instructive website if you haven’t already:​ https://savelandlines.org/