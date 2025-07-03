Posted at this substack: https://stylman.substack.com/p/maha-wearables-and-the-war-for-embodied/comments#comment-129582040 (posted below)

ACTION ALERT FROM THE NATIONAL CALL: Hi, Just to give you an update, the Senate version of HR 1 “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” released on Friday is different from the House version, so it's going back to the House -- that means to the Energy & Commerce Committee. The new spectrum section in the Senate version is §40002.

To recap, HR 1 Section 40002 will give the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum auction authority. If Section 40002 is not deleted or amended, an unlimited number of antennas can be added to existing structures without notice or approval.

Here are actions to take today:

Find Your U.S. Representative: Use the usa.gov website or call the congressional switchboard at 202.225.3121. If you are calling the U.S. Rep's office, ask for the name and email of the telecom staffer. Email the attached explanatory document to the U.S. Rep. Make sure to include your full name and address in the email so they can see you are a constituent. Call your U.S. Rep: Tell the Rep's receptionist: "I am opposed to HR 1 Section 40002 because an unlimited number of antennas can be added to existing structures without notice or approval under Section 6409 exemption (47 USC 1455), while the FCC has ignored a court order to review its outdated emission limits for human safety."

Sincerely, Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

SEE ALSO: Reinette Senum Hidden Antenna Invasion inside H.R. 1 - Call to Action; Congress' "One Big Beautiful Bill" quietly hands telecom giants the keys to American 's rooftops, telephone poles, and street lamps..... everywhere.: The Hidden Antenna Invasion Inside H.R. 1

Harmful wireless radiation Green Sense Radio, July 1, 2025 (24 minute podcast) Dr. Joel Moskowitz is director of the Center for Family and Community Health at the University of California, Berkeley. He is one of the nation's top researchers on the public health impacts of wireless radiation and offers helpful advice at his website, saferemr.com. Dr. Moskowitz discusses the harms of cell phones and radiation, and why research is practically nonexistent in the United States. He also explains how the telecom industry attempts to block information, and says people should reduce their exposure to all forms of wireless radiation. greensense.podbean.com/e/harmful-wireless-radiation/ https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-t7865-18f2286

AI: AI is coming for our wireless networks []Telecom wonks are determining how AI should be built into sprawling cellular networks to better transmit phone calls and allocate resources for the hundreds of data-hungry apps that people use each day. []“The transition to 6G will be a lot more visible,” Ronnie Vasishta, senior vice president of telecom at Nvidia, told DFD during a recent visit to Washington. “For a long time, 5G was looking for that monetizable killer app, and I think that check mark comes with these generative AI use models.” 6G’s more expansive promises, where cellular networks converge with AI, quantum and other tech efforts premised on explosive speeds and better computing power, have taken shape since the start of the decade and finally feel at hand. Initial 6G deployments could come as soon as 2028 or so, Vasishta believes, with many companies eyeing 2030 as the big 6G year. The new era could see smart glasses and autonomous vehicles competing for 6G bandwidth in a sea of internet-connected devices and more widespread integration of generative AI. At play will also be better sensing technology, which will have both commercial and defense applications, and better tools to fight spam calls (although spammers will likely have their own enhanced tools). This parade of new applications will strain the capacity of 5G networks. “We're going to see the network holding us back,” Vasishta added. “All of a sudden, we'll start seeing a pressing need for 6G. But 6G will be kind of a different type of network.”

See also: 5G Americas Highlights the Strategic Role of Integrated Sensing and Communication for 6G - 5G Americas

AI: EINAR How does it go when the AI ​​models DeepSeek and ChatGPT evaluate each other regarding radiation protection? I first asked – in a dialogue that is reproduced in my blog post of 27.07.2025 and below – the AI ​​model DeepSeek about radio signals from smartwatches. DeepSeek first responded with the view advocated by the ICNIRP Foundation, the American Institute of Engineers IEEE and the WHO. When I then pointed out that this answer rested on untenable assumptions, DeepSeek agreed with me and then provided a detailed elaboration that revealed how inadequate the radiation protection guidelines from ICNIRP and IEEE are, and on which the WHO is based.

But then came an interesting continuation:Morten Wilhelmsen presented DeepSeek's answer for the AI ​​model ChatGPT, and asked for ChatGPT's "assessment" of DeepSeek's answer. As Morten knows, ChatGPT cannot think and has no assessment ability, but summarizes from its sources what it finds is a probable answer, and therefore reasonable, we must think, those of us who can. And the answer from ChatGPT was surprisingly good and detailed. Few people of living flesh and blood could have done it better. You can find it below and assess it for yourself.

I then asked DeepSeek to "assess" ChatGPT's "assessment". This response is also interesting and quite comprehensive in its criticism of today's radiation protection, which is in reality ridiculed from end to end for its serious and harmful shortcomings. And DeepSeek did so very extensively.

The entire dialogue – or rather the "quadrilogue" between me, DeepSeek, Morten Wilhelmsen and ChatGPT – is therefore both interesting reading about 1) what AI models can actually do, 2) how necessary it is not to take their answers for granted, 3) radiation and its effects on biology, and 4) the large gap between the research status in the area and the radiation protection that the Norwegian state, the Norwegian health service, the labour market and the Norwegian environmental protection adhere to.

The quadrilogue again forces a couple of important questions:

Why on earth do we have such radiation protection that causes health damage to the population and the ecology? Does the answer lie in power relations, as DeepSeek suggests, while what the research finds is almost irrelevant to politics?

You can find the entire dialogue below. (Everything was in Norwegian.)

AI: Don't forget what Silicon Valley tried to do The 10-year ban on state AI laws may be dead, but let's not forget that OpenAI and big tech wanted to subvert democracy.

BIG TECH: Trump Blames AT&T After Conference Call With Faith Leaders Disrupted AT&T said an initial analysis indicated ‘disruption was caused by an issue with the conference call platform, not our network.’

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Cellular Upload Speeds Upload speeds are probably the biggest long-term weakness of FWA broadband. FWA customers who live in rural areas might not have another alternative other than Starlink, which also has slow upload speeds. But a lot of FWA’s growth is coming from suburbs and cities where customers have a broadband alternative. Cable companies are scrambling to get much faster upload speeds, and fiber generally has symmetrical speeds. Ookla points out in its latest quarterly report that upload usage is growing at a much faster pace than download usage. T-Mobile is being smart in looking at a way to improve upload speeds.

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT It's Never Too Late to Turn Things Around What to do if you’ve already given a child under 14 a smartphone — or allowed social media before age 16.

CHILDREN: POLITICO Denmark is ready to rumble with Big Tech over social media bans Copenhagen wants EU action to ban kids from social media platforms.

EHS EMR-S: FROM Newsletter della Rete Noelettrosmog Italia giugno 2025 (Newsletter of the Noelettrosmog Italia Network June 2025) Swiss petition for recognition of electrosensitivity This petition is reported on the website of the Swiss Federal Parliament: it asks whether the Federal Council is willing to recognize electrosensitivity as a serious environmental health problem and to legally recognize it as an environmental disease and/or disability? AND Total Sensitivity BOOK Pollution harms everyone, indiscriminately. The polluted air of a remote corner of the world, sooner or later, will end up at the antipodes, and so will the water.

FIRES INSURANCE: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Bailing out the California Fair Plan AND Bailing out the California Fair Plan #2 I can only hope the insurance adjusters, and those who evaluate their reports and estimates will care and understand that you cannot put a price on a human life and what they care about.

HEALTH: Scientists Can Tell How Fast You’re Aging From a Single Brain Scan New aging clock can predict risk for dementia, other age-related diseases years before symptoms appear

HEALTH: Joshua Stylman MAHA, Wearables and the War for Embodied Consciousness How "Health Freedom" Now Embraces Digital Surveillance

HEALTH LIGHT: Sunbathing for Dummies: How Morning Light, Midday UV, and Nighttime Darkness Create Resilient, Cancer-Proof Skin

IOT: Backscatter communication for wearables/IoT Ganesan-NSFMeasurementWorkshop

POLITICS: Trump Suggests DOGE Look at Subsidies for Musk’s Companies The president’s comments came after the SpaceX CEO renewed his criticism of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Monday.

POLITICS: POLITICO The Senate megabill is on a collision course with House fiscal hawks GOP senators appear poised to violate a House budget framework conservatives negotiated with Speaker Mike Johnson. []The reason is that the Senate bill very likely violates a budget deal brokered between House fiscal hawks and Speaker Mike Johnson, according to which tax cuts beyond a certain threshold must be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis by additional spending cuts.

POLITICS: Senate GOP budget bill has little-noticed provision that could hurt your Wi-Fi Cruz bill could take 6 GHz spectrum away from Wi-Fi, give it to mobile carriers.

POLITICS: Inside Elon Musk’s Stellar Year at the Texas Capitol Musk wanted legislators to pass new laws that would make it faster and easier for homeowners to install backup power generators, like the kind Tesla makes, on their properties. He wanted them to create new crimes so people who fly drones or interfere with operations at his rocket company SpaceX can be arrested. And he wanted to change who controlled the highway and public beach near SpaceX’s South Texas site so he can launch his rockets according to his timeline. Musk got them all.

POLITICS: 1440 MEDIA Megabill Returns to the House The US Senate narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s tax and domestic policy bill yesterday. The final tally was 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The revised, 940-page document heads to the House for consideration. Three Republicans joined the upper chamber's 47 Democrats to reject the package: Sens. Rand Paul (KY), Thom Tillis (NC), and Susan Collins (ME)—Paul over the added debt ($3.3T by 2035), and Tillis and Collins over Medicaid cuts (over $1T by 2035). Out of a record-breaking 45 amendments considered over 27 hours, senators passed a catch-all amendment boosting rural hospitals’ funding and phasing out federal subsidies for wind and solar energy. See what's in the bill—and how much it would cost or save—here. The bill’s passage reignited tensions between Trump and former ally Elon Musk. Musk suggested he will fund primary challengers to the bill’s supporters and launch a third party. Trump suggested he would cut subsidies to Tesla and signaled interest in deporting him (Musk was born in South Africa but is a naturalized US citizen).

SURVEILLANCE: Trump’s Big Brother Bill Expands the U.S. Surveillance State

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHD Residents of Hawaii’s Big Island Pass Law to Keep Cell Towers Away from Homes, Schools Under the ordinance, the first of its kind in the state, new cell towers and antennas on Hawaii’s Big Island must be at least 600 feet away from homes and schools. Debra Greene, founding director of Safe Tech Hawaii, said the ordinance “paves the way for other local jurisdictions in Hawaii to follow suit and implement similar ordinances.” by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

WARFARE: Pentagon may put SpaceX at the center of a sensor-to-shooter targeting network Under this plan, SpaceX's satellites would play a big role in the Space Force's kill chain.

7/11 National Call: Our next meeting will be on Friday, July 11th at 1:00 pm ET.

7/16 MA4safetech Wednesday, July 16, 12 Noon ET, Monthly Update Meeting

7/31 MA4safetech Thursday, July 31, 6 p.m. ET, Public Education Webinar