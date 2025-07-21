Lots of AI, and Health today. I remember when the big mainstream papers in our area/state used to run full page spreads of ads with women in bras. Long before I encountered David Charalambous’s work, or read the yogis describing the chakras and the manipulation of base instincts, I knew in my gut that there were uncomfortable agendas operating. As an avid reader from an early age, and having lived overseas for part of my childhood, one of my favorite news sources was “the Christian Science Monitor,” including the images and poetry. I wanted to hear what writers from other countries were saying, and felt a sense of kinship, understanding and safety from accessing a broader dialogue. I hope what we share here makes readers feel more empowered, even when we don’t agree with every detail.

Tech Policy Press (under politics) is one of my new favorite resources…although they have not seemingly reported on wireless issues (yet) and the earnest researchers at 404 Media (also not covering wireless, yet) are taking a look this week at AI and porn, among other topics.

When I first saw Gary’s quote, I wanted to agree with him, but even within a few days, I am not so sure.

FEATURED: COURTESY SWEDISH RADIATION PROTECTION AGENCY: www.stralskyddsstiftelsen.se

Infants exposed to high levels of radiation at home risk developmental delays

A new scientific study shows that infants living in homes with higher levels of radiation from wireless technology are at increased risk of poorer neurological development, compared to children in homes with lower radiation. This applies particularly to areas such as fine motor skills and problem solving, which are central to the child's future learning and everyday functions. The levels of radiation in the most exposed group of children were still 300 times lower than the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority's reference value for the highest permitted radiation in Sweden. Read more.

FEATURED: (COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY) Science

FEATURED:

Single vs Triple Axis AC Electric Field Meters - 3 MINUTES Keith Cutter EMF Remedy

It's critically important to understand what your meter is telling you! The first thing to understand--is it measuring only one dimension or all three. Here are my favorite meters: https://www.emfremedy.com/emf-meters/

FEATURED NEWSLETTERS

NYC Alliance for Safe Tech - National Call for Safe Tech NewsWire May 2025 Issue 17

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Why my p(doom) has risen, dramatically What could happen if power, recklessness, incompetence, and indifference came together We need liability, auditing, standards of malpractice, international treaties, too. Already, in current models, seeing bias at scale, even threats of physical violence, in a class of systems that we are increasingly empowering with massive control over our lives. With no regulation, and no enforcement, it is a recipe for disaster.

AI: BLOOD IN THE MACHINE BRIAN MERCHANT Inside the escalating struggle over AI in journalism Politico journalists are taking on management for using AI products that risk damaging their reputation and replacing their work. Their fight is emblematic of an embattled industry.

AI INSPIRATION: TED GIOIA We Are Winning! Something has changed in the last few days. The garbage hasn’t disappeared. It’s still everywhere, stinking up the joint. But people are disgusted, and finally pushing back. And they are doing so with such fervor that even the biggest AI companies are now getting nervous and pulling back.I’m focused here on AI’s destructive impact on culture, but there are other signs that growing AI resistance is now forcing companies to reconsider their bot mania.

AI: POLITICO 5 QUESTIONS Ryan Calo, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law and co-founder of its Tech Policy Lab, is widely regarded as an expert in artificial intelligence, drones and privacy. Calo’s new book, “Law and Technology: A Methodical Approach,” examines how society can handle challenging new technologies. He talks to us about why we don’t have to passively adopt all innovations, and how we can rethink our interactions with technology. What’s one big, underrated idea? The Amish have a great idea about technology. We do not have to accept technological advancement that does not comport with our values. In the United States, we've understood our job is simply to adapt to the new technology: What needs to change in the law to adapt to people summoning a car with an app? Surgeries are being done by robots, how do we make sure they pass their boards? Like the Amish, we should only accept technology that comports with human values, that promotes human flourishing. We should only accept the version of technology that does that, should we decide to accept it. What has surprised you most this year? That the set of people I associate with the saying “don't tread on me” aren’t objecting to this enormous buildup in the capacity of the government to surveil and mete out violence on its own citizens. We're sleepwalking into techno-fascism, and the people helping to shepherd it in are the very same people who were supposed to be suspicious of the government. You are comfortable with all this privatization in the military with Palantir, with Musk getting access to citizen data? I just find that to be so shocking

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on A Sex, Violence, and Ethics: Trying to Teach Grok a Lesson A strange new world, presented mostly without comment

AI: 4040 Media The AI Exodus Begins

AUTOMOBILES: Musk’s giant Tesla factory casts shadow on lives in a quiet corner of Germany

(See also: Shield Your Body Cars & EMF Radiation: How Safe Is Your Car?)

AUTOMOBILES: Science Finally Explains Why People Get More Carsick in EVs Emond sums it up as the brain lacking “accuracy in estimating the motion forces” of EVs, compared to our ability to estimate how gas cars behave. Two studies cited by The Guardian back this up: One from 2020 linked the silence of EVs to increased carsickness, while another from 2024 related seat vibrations to the phenomenon. Regenerative braking is part of the problem, too, as “low-frequency deceleration,” rather than quick stabs of the brake pedal, has also been correlated with increased motion sickness. This one is admittedly a little surprising because you’d assume a slower, more gradual movement would result in less fatigue for passengers. I’m no expert, but if I had to guess, the progression from sharp acceleration to relatively sharp deceleration without a coasting phase—as most EVs default to one-pedal driving—plays a part. That sequence goes against what we’ve all been primed to expect, riding in gas cars all our lives.

BIG TECH: What Big Tech got out of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill From bigger R&D write-offs to new surveillance tech funding opportunities.

BIG TECH, TECH FOR GOOD ARTICLES, WANT TO KNOW.INFO: Inspiring: Tech for Good Media Articles

BIG TECH: The end of smart phones announced, here come smart wearables

Mark Zuckerberg Announces the End of Smartphones and the Rise of Their Revolutionary Replacement Is the smartphone era nearing its end? Mark Zuckerberg believes so, unveiling a bold vision for the future of personal tech. In his latest prediction, Zuckerberg hints at a revolutionary device that could soon replace mobile phones altogether. With major players like Meta and Apple investing billions into this cutting-edge innovation, the shift might happen sooner than you think. AND: How Smart Glasses Could Change Healthcare Delivery As the need for on-demand diagnoses and personalized treatment evolves, augmented reality devices will join the clinician’s toolkit.



BIG TECH PARIS MARX CANADA: Getting off US tech: a guide I’m in the process of dropping US tech services. Here’s how I did it, and options you should consider.

BROADBAND: The Big Beautiful Bill’s Ugly Choice: Internet or Food?

Sean Gonsales | Op-Ed | American Prospect Sold to voters as a way to cut “waste, fraud, and abuse,” a more honest assessment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is that it’s just a Big Brazen Bid to shred the social safety net. Naturally, the looming cuts to Medicaid and what they will mean for rural hospitals in particular have received the most press. But there are numerous other ways those in need of government assistance will be further pressed into poverty, including through a particularly narrow-minded Sophie’s Choice: internet access or food? OBBBA not only increases the paperwork burden required to qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, it completely removes internet service costs as an eligible deduction. “Fundamentally, the SNAP benefit calculation is about calculating what the household has available for food. That’s why rent and utilities are factored in,” explained Katie Bergh, senior policy analyst with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities ’ Food Assistance team. But under OBBBA, and contrary to common sense, internet access is no longer considered essential, at least not for SNAP beneficiaries, despite repeated campaign promises to “ make America affordable again ” and to bring prices down “ starting on Day 1 .” [Sean Gonsalves is the associate director for communications and senior writer with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative.]

(While ignoring impossible choices being imposed by inappropriate technologies, including wireless)

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS New Tax Rules and ISPs Bonus





Depreciation is a tax incentive that allows businesses to immediately deduct a significant portion of the cost of building qualified assets, instead of spreading it out over as asset’s useful life. Before OBBB, bonus depreciation was being phased out. It was at 40% of the cost of a qualifying asset in 2025, 20% in 2026, and zero in 2027. OBB resets this back to 100%. There is also no dollar limit on newly used bonus depreciation. Bonus depreciation can be applied to any asset with a useful life of twenty years or less. That means it can’t be applied to fiber, conduits, towers, and buildings, but can also be applied to all other components of building a new fiber or wireless network. Bonus depreciation applies to more than network assets and can be applied against vehicles, furniture, computers, and software. There are some limits on the amount that can be used for vehicles. This is a big deal for somebody building a fiber network because it can provide tax relief at the time you are funding and building a network. Big ISPs see the value of this, and AT&T said after passage of the bill that the bonus depreciation provides an incentive for the company to accelerate construction for the 30 million planned new fiber passings. ALSO R&D Deduction. This probably doesn’t benefit many ISPs, but OBBB restores the permanent ability to deduct research and development costs, including a one-time opportunity to deduct these expenses retroactively to January 1, 2022.



BROADBAND INDUSTRY: 'Imagine You Wake Up Tomorrow and You Don't Have Any Access to the Internet' Experts explore how to guarantee America’s digital future, in anticipation of upcoming events on broadband, energy and resilience.

CHILDREN YOUTH FUTURISM: Facebook Allegedly Detected When Teen Girls Deleted Selfies So It Could Serve Them Beauty Ads

CHILDREN YOUTH Delaney from SCREENAGERS: The Robots Are Here, and I Am Worried

CHILDREN YOUTH CHD; Online Surveillance of Kids in School Can Impede ‘Learning, Social Development, and Mental Health’ A peer-reviewed study shows some government-funded online surveillance tools conducted 24/7 monitoring of students’ social Related articles in The Defender

CHILDREN YOUTH: Katherine Corcoran from Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way Many young people showing a lack of 'affect' ... meaning they lack an observable expression of emotion Too much screen time and lack of interaction?

EHS: Dariusz Leszczynski BRHP - Between a Rock and a Hard Place Medically diagnosed EHS? My, announced earlier, article dealing with the "medical diagnosis" of EHS has been published online on July 14th, 2025. The study indicates that there are no diagnostic methods for EHS and is calling for EHS research using physiology and biochemistry methods, especially proteomics. Leszczynski D. Pilot questionnaire survey shows the lack of diagnostic criteria for electromagnetic hypersensitivity: a viewpoint. https://mhealth.amegroups.org/article/view/140469/html (I am not endorsing his opinion)

Antidote: Here is a 6 1/2 minute interview with Dr William Rea: Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr William J Rea treated more than 35,000 patients with environmental hypersensitivities, and the ability to use a challenge test to determine who is reactive and what other factors might be involved (mold, ground current) RF/EMF is an energetic injury, the chemical reaction follows. And, there may not be one specific biomarker for all forms of injury….for example, chemical evidence of damage to the blood brain barrier may come well after the first indications of stress and harm? The demand to find one reliable marker is akin, in my mind, to only focusing on lung cancer in smokers - a manipulation to delay necessary regulation.

ENVIRONMENT: BBC How the rise of green tech is feeding another environmental crisis (lithium, water) "They" are lithium companies. Beneath the salt flats of the Atacama Desert lie the world's largest reserves of lithium, a soft, silvery-white metal that is an essential component of the batteries that power electric cars, laptops and solar energy storage. As the world transitions to more renewable energy sources, the demand for it has soared. In 2021, about 95,000 tonnes of lithium was consumed globally - by 2024 it had more than doubled to 205,000 tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). By 2040 it's predicted to rise to more than 900,000 tonnes. Most of the increase will be driven by demand for electric car batteries, the IEA says. Locals say environmental costs to them have risen too. So, this soaring demand has raised the question: is the world's race to decarbonise unintentionally stoking another environmental problem? CHILE: Flora, flamingos and shrinking lagoons Mitigating the damage The impact of water shortages A small part of a global dilemma The Salar de Atacama is a case study for a global dilemma. Climate change is causing droughts and weather changes. But one of the world's current solutions is – according to locals – exacerbating this. There is a common argument from people who support lithium mining: that even if it damages the environment, it brings huge benefits via jobs and cash.

EMF FRANCE ACTIVIST GRAPHICS AND NEWSLETTER: Rosalito Newsletter n°2 - July 2025 Electro HYPOsensitivity Do we suffer from radiation because our bodies are deficient, or because our biological warning functions in response to exposure to environmental toxics such as artificial ElectroMagnetic Fields are effective?

I propose introducing into our discussions a concept that characterizes “those who feel nothing” rather than those whose bodies fulfill their mission of alerting them to danger. (Imagine a world where tap water had been replaced by whiskey.)

FCC: BENTON FCC Completes Review of Wireless, Satellite, and Fiber Transactions Press Release | Federal Communications Commission

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr announced that the agency approved three separate transactions that involve wireless, satellite, and fiber-based services.

On September 13, 2024, T-Mobile and UScellular filed applications seeking FCC approval for the assignment of spectrum licenses, customers, authorizations, and spectrum leases from UScellular to T-Mobile. FCC approval of this transaction is expected to result in substantial network benefits for customers of both T-Mobile and UScellular, including additional capacity and coverage benefits, as well as improved fixed wireless access service with higher speeds and capacity.

On May 20, 2024, Intelsat and SES filed applications to transfer control of the FCC licenses held by Intelsat to SES. The FCC's approval of the SES Intelsat transaction builds on the Commission’s efforts to promote the provision of robust and competitive satellite services to the public.

On September 20, 2024, the FCC issued a Public Notice seeking comment on an application to transfer control of five subsidiaries of Metronet to T-Mobile USA, Inc. Through the FCC’s approval of this transaction, the combined entity will be able to expand fiber-based services. The FCC also recognized the benefit of T-Mobile’s commitments to America’s tower crews and telecommunications workers, and the company’s commitment to equal opportunity employment and nondiscrimination practices consistent with federal law.



FCC: FCC Begins to Streamline Regulations

FCC: Public Knowledge Joins 21 Groups Urging FCC Chairman Carr To Follow the Law, Stop Undermining Agency’s Power Today,

Public Knowledge joined 21 other public interest, civil rights, labor, and digital rights groups in a letter urging Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to pull an item from the agency’s July Open Meeting agenda for violating the Administrative Procedure Act. The groups express “grave concern” regarding “the adoption by the Commission of a procedure to permit the offices and bureaus to eliminate existing rules without traditional notice-and-comment rulemaking under the ‘good cause’ exception of the Administrative Procedure Act.” They argue that “the procedure the FCC would adopt eliminates or relaxes critical safeguards proposed by the Administrative Conference of the United States to prevent abuse.” The letter asks Chairman Carr to withdraw the current draft of the item. You may view the letter for more information



FCC: CHAIRMAN CARR PROPOSES OVERHAUL OF NEPA PROCESS TO ACCELERATE PERMITTING AND HIGH-SPEED INFRASTRUCTURE BUILDS . FCC Will Vote on NEPA Reform at August Meeting. by News Release. News Media Contact: MediaRelations@fcc.gov. OMR OCHBC WTB. DOC-413023A1.docx DOC-413023A1.pdf DOC-413023A1.txt and CARR PROPOSES STREAMLINED SPACE PROCESSES, BOOSTS INNOVATION. Reforms Will Unleash New Ways to Connect Between Earth and Space . by News Release. News Media Contact: MediaRelations@fcc.gov. OMR OCHBC SB. DOC-413025A1.docx DOC-413025A1.pdf DOC-413025A1.txt Courtesy Theodora

FCC: New Proposed FCC Pole Rules Doug Dawson | Analysis | CCG Consulting The Federal Communications Commission recently issued a proposed new set of rules in the ongoing pole docket, which also solicits feedback on additional questions and includes some clarifications of earlier orders. The primary focus of the new rules is to define requirements for handling requests to add fiber to 3,000 or more poles at a time. This order has not been approved yet, but it is included for consideration in the FCC’s July 2025 meeting and is likely to be approved. If approved, the FCC will change the following rules:

New Rules for Large Attachment Requests: In a new rule that will affect many projects, an attacher must give written notice if it plans to request to attach to the lesser of 300 poles or 0.5 percent of the utility’s poles in a state.

Change in Attachment Timeline: A pole owner must notify an attacher within 15 days if it can’t meet a survey deadline. A pole owner must notify an attacher within 15 days if it can’t meet a make-ready deadline.

Self Help: An attacher is allowed to make estimates of the work required for make-ready if the pole owner is unable to do so on a timely basis.

No Limits on Applications: A pole owner can’t set a limit on the size or the frequency of requests from an attacher for pole attachments.

Improvements in the Contractor Approval Process: A pole owner must add a new contractor to its approved list within 30 days if existing contractors can’t get surveys or make-ready done

5G; INDUSTRY ERICSSON How to speed up 5G monetization with differentiated connectivity – insights from leading CSPs

Monetizing the capabilities of 5G standalone (5G SA) is both a challenge and an opportunity for communications service providers to break free from ARPU stagnation. Read key insights from service providers’ representatives stemming from the discussions about their current and future plans for deploying new 5G services.



FINANCE POLITICS ENV.: Bipartisan Cryptocurrency Legislation Will Fuel Further Environmental Destruction, Environmental Advocates Say The GENIUS Act seeks to regulate stablecoin but will do nothing to curb energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining. Another option for minting crypto coins uses far less energy.

HAVANA SYNDROME FED WEEK: DoD Sets Policies on ‘Havana Syndrome’ Claims

The DoD guidance comes under a 2021 law authorizing payments to federal civilian and military personnel and dependents who incur such symptoms while on assignment overseas. It addresses issues such as required documentation of the condition, validation that it occurred at a particular location, and review, payment and appeal processes. The GAO report noted that one study deemed Havana Syndrome very unlikely to be caused by a foreign adversary, but other studied concluded that the symptoms are consistent with radio frequency energy or focused ultrasound.Further information about eligibility and procedures is here .



HEALTH: WANT TO KNOW/PEERS Inspiring Remedies to the Chronic Illness Crisis What if the negative news overload on America’s chronic illness crisis isn’t the full story? We have the solutions to make America healthier again.

HEALTH: EHN RFK Jr.’s wellness agenda at HHS mirrors the same conflicts of interest he blames Big Pharma for Top wellness influencers advising the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including those with no medical credentials, have earned millions while shaping federal health policy, raising ethics concerns about conflicts of interest.

HEALTH: EPOCH TIMES How Pornography Taxes the Brain and Emotions What begins as a choice to watch pornography can evolve into a neurological and physical battle, with new research showing that frequent viewing rewires the brain in ways that mirror drug addiction. The new study, published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, gives insights into how frequent pornography use may rewire the brain’s reward and control circuits, leading to neurological arousal, behavioral changes, and possible dependency, comparable to that observed in opioid addicts.

HEALTH: Eating Late Relative Sleep Time Linked to Poor Blood Sugar Control What time you tend to want to eat is influenced by genetics, but there are ways you can work with it. Researchers considered someone to be eating late if they ate half of their calories later than 10 to 11 hours before their sleep midpoint. For example, someone who sleeps at midnight and wakes up at 8 a.m. has a sleep midpoint of 4 a.m. This person should have eaten half of their daily calories by 5 p.m., approximately seven hours before bedtime.

HEALTH: Real Healing is Substantially Different Than Suppression of Symptoms Treating or suppressing symptoms is akin to unplugging a car's oil gauge and expecting it to operate normally.

HEALTH: Natural Eye Care Neurogenesis Regrows Brain and Eye Tissue

The neural pathways in our brain are all interconnected, allowing different parts of the brain to communicate with each other. The communication is called “synapsis.” Synapsis basically enables us to think and create communication to the rest of our cells in our body. Brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) helps control the growth of new brain cells in the hippocampus 3 4 . BDNF is needed for a healthy nervous system, clear thinking, and forming memories. It also supports brain development, keeps neurons alive 5 , and helps them repair and connect with each other 6 7 8 9 10 . A new study further confirms that the brain continues to be able to produce new brain cells well into the later stages of adulthood 11 . This study confirms that new brain cell generation occurs in the hippocampus, which plays a critical role in memory, learning, and emotional regulation.



HEALTH: Your Brain Has a Hidden Rhythm, And It May Reveal How Smart You Are The smarter you are, the more your brain is in sync with its own secret rhythm, a new study has found. When your brain works particularly hard, different regions of the brain sync up as they work together to perform tasks that require a higher cognitive load. This is called theta connectivity, and a new study has found that not only is it highly flexible, adapting quickly to changing situations, but better brain coordination strongly correlates with cognitive ability. "Specific signals in the midfrontal brain region are better synchronized in people with higher cognitive ability – especially during demanding phases of reasoning," says psychologist Anna-Lena Schubert of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz in Germany. Theta connectivity – synchronized activity between brain regions of slow waves in the band of 4 to 8 Hertz – is related to the brain's ability to pull itself together under mental load. A growing body of evidence suggests that it plays a significant role in cognitive function – a strong enough link that it may even show promise as a diagnostic tool. Schubert and her colleagues wanted to investigate theta connectivity as a marker of cognitive control – the brain's ability to adapt and adjust thought, behavior, and emotion based on current tasks and contexts.

HEALTH: 4 Ways To Build A Brain Bank & Prevent Cognitive Decline, From An Integrative Neurologist Enriching lifetime experiences: Stimulating activities: Nutrition: Cardio exercise

HEALTH; COURTESY THE NATIONAL CALL MAY NEWS: A study on the exposure of patients with amalgam restorations to radiofrequency radiation emitted from conventional Wi-Fi devices says exposure can increase mercury release from amalgam restorations. Keep your Ticker Safe Medical Devices are Affected by EMR Electronic devices in general pose a serious risk to Medical Electronic Devices (MEDs), primarily when the devices are close to the source of EMR. Investigators were most concerned about those implanted in the human body, such as Implanted Pacemaker devices (IPM) and Implanted Cardio-Defibrillators (ICD). Read More

HEALTH NEURALINK: Musk’s Neuralink falsified federal forms, claims to qualify for racial diversity program The company, owned by the world's wealthiest man, says it is a "small disadvantaged business" On April 24, Elon Musk's $9 billion neurotechnology company falsely self-certified as a "small disadvantaged business" (SDB) on a federal filing, a designation that qualifies the company for preferential treatment as part of a racial and ethnic diversity initiative. The SDB designation can also only be legally claimed by companies owned by "economically disadvantaged individuals." Neuralink, which is developing implantable brain-computer interfaces, registered with the government as an SDB while Musk leveraged his position at the White House to cut federal funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

LIGHTING: PETITION Petition · Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! - United States · Change.org The topic of LED lights is coming up more and more in our safe technology discussions. Below is a petition from Mark Baker in Oregon: BAN BLINDING HEADLIGHTS AND SAVE LIVES! Read more and sign the petition below. Ban Blinding Headlights! Macular Injury - LED Lights Mark Baker Beaverton, OR, United States Jul 15, 2025 Dear Supporters, This July, 2023 research article describes how an LED light can cause macular injury. (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10404656/). This report is contrary to the FDA's position that LEDs are benign and don't need regulation. It is likely that repeated exposure to blue-rich, LED vehicle headlights can cause macular injury, possibly permanent. Neither NHTSA nor the FDA have established any limits on exposure to blue wavelength light or luminance from LED sources, including LED headlights. LED flashing lights on emergency vehicles are perhaps even more likely to cause macular injury, especially to first responders who are exposed to LED flashing lights repeatedly. Even LED tail lights and brake lights may be contributing to long-term eye injury. Here is a link to the letter for your Representative in Congress to sign: https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/LED-Headlight-Letter.pdf Sincerely, Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation

www.softlights.org mbaker@softlights.org X: @softlights_org

Bluesky: @softlights-org.bsky.social COURTESY THE NATIONAL CALL Petition · Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! - United States · Change.org

Dear Supporters, On July 20, 2025, Mark Baker and the Soft Lights Foundation submitted a letter to Ford Motor Company and NHTSA requesting a response as to why Ford has not notified NHTSA that LED vehicle headlight technology is defective, as required by 49 U.S.C. § 30118. https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Notice-of-Violation-of-49-USC-30118.pdf

MINING/ACTIVISM: Biocentric with Max Wilbert INTERVIEWS:

The Real News Network: “This lithium company is trying to sue Indigenous land defenders into silence” AND TRT Global: “North America’s largest lithium mine is key to EV transition. Why are environmentalists opposing it?” ALSO: One of the journalists I respect most is Adam Federman, who’s done extensive reporting on government surveillance, harassment, and crackdowns on radical environmentalists. His latest piece is well worth reading: "The War on Protest is Here: I Am Not Afraid: The Trump administration is attacking protesters from all angles. Activists refuse to back down."ALSO: The Weaponization of Waymo by Brian Merchant is a good piece on why people are burning Waymos at protests

POLITICS DEEP DIVE INTERNATIONAL: Top stories on Tech Policy Press The US Just Logged Off from Internet Freedom: The story unfolding in Myanmar is not only a national tragedy — it is a warning of what happens when authoritarian regimes seize control of the digital sphere, they write. Another seeming casualty of the US foreign aid freeze is the fight against human trafficking and forced labor in Southeast Asia, writes Columbia University lecturer Laura Scherling. This includes the battle against scam compounds, hubs for organized crime and forced labor As the US escalates trade probes and attacks on foreign tech regulations, the question arises: Is this about protecting the internet, or advancing a global deregulatory agenda? []When it comes to platform regulation, policymakers who consider the realities in their countries, develop reasonable regulations, and also invest in sustainable solutions can chart a path forward without compromising the democratic foundations they aim to protect, [] Trump’s intervention in Brazil is a clear attempt to protect far right interests there and around the world, exposing the degree to which “free speech” arguments have been co-opted by the far right to preserve the ability to mislead and incite violence, writes James Görgen. “Without safeguards to press freedom online, tech platforms risk becoming the fifth column of authoritarian governments, closing off what little space remains for dissenting voices,” write Marius Dragomir and Minna Aslama Horowitz. AI can help protect democracies or empower those who threaten freedom: corporations, oligarchs, or governments. The key question is: who does AI serve? We should all care about the answer, writes Richard Reisman.

SCIENCE INTEGRITY: How Conflicts of Interest Shape Trust in Academic Work

SCIENCE INTEGRITY: SAYER LI When Psychology Professors Become Propagandists: Exposing the "Funhouse Mirror" of Censorship Masquerading as Science Why a NYU professor’s Guardian op-ed recycled debunked claims with real-world harm Under the seemingly innocuous title "Are a few people ruining the internet for the rest of us?", Van Bavel revived one of the most thoroughly debunked pieces of digital propaganda in recent history: the "Disinformation Dozen" narrative.1

SECURITY: CRYPTO-GRAM, July 15, 2025 Bruce Schneier INCLUDES Where AI Provides Value Ghostwriting Scam Self-Driving Car Video Footage Surveillance in the US Largest DDoS Attack to Date Here’s a Subliminal Channel You Haven’t Considered Before What LLMs Know About Their Users

SMART METERS AUSTRALIA:

Stop Smart Meters Australia The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) clearly states in its Guidance to retailers that consumers have the right to a Type 4A non-communicating smart meter when deploying or replacing smart meters under the National Energy Retail Rules and National Electricity Rules. However, it seems that many retailers are ignoring this and advising customers they have no choice but to accept a smart meter with an active communications card that emits electromagnetic radiation 24/7. [] WA's Western Power, although not part of the national electricity market, also clearly specifies in its FAQ webpage that customers can request to have the communications device removed (with certain exceptions) from their meter at any time. Unfortunately, in Victoria, where smart meters were mandated via Victorian Government Orders in Council, consumers do not have the same rights as other Australians. Once a smart meter is installed, they rarely are able to have the communications card removed and have meters read manually.



SPACE: Starlink Makes the West Virginia Quiet Zone Noisy

Greenbank,WV may no longer be a designated national quiet zone, according to Green Bank Observatory (GBO), which began a test period in conjunction with Starlink started on Oct. 2024. Since 1958, the area has limited radio frequencies to facilitate work at the GBO, the world's largest telescope. GBO has been working with Starlink for 3-4 yrs to provide internet service to 99.5% of the households in the quiet zone without interfering with observatory signals. For almost 10 years, EMR-S refugees have contended with officials who are pushing for Wi-Fi, fearing the closing of the zone. Residents fear remote West Virginia 'quiet zone' protected from electromagnetic radiation under threat - ABC News



TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Massachusetts cell tower objectors’ 80% chance turns 100% wrong as Greenfield monopole gets green light After months of heated debate, the Greenfield, MA Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) has approved the construction of a 170-foot cell tower by Viridi Wireless on Fairview Street, acting on behalf of AT&T. The decision follows a prolonged review process involving multiple hearings, technical disputes, and community opposition.

The approval grants two key requests from the applicant:

A variance for the tower’s fall zone — typically required to be a distance equal to the structure’s height — was granted due to the tower’s engineered “break point,” which ensures it would collapse within the parcel boundaries if damaged. A special permit for the height of the monopole — exceeding standard zoning limits — was also unanimously approved. The ZBA determined that reducing the tower’s height would significantly compromise its coverage, potentially necessitating more towers in the future.

The decision came despite a robust effort by residents who hired attorney Andrew Campanelli, a nationally recognized expert in telecommunications law. Campanelli initially estimated an 80% chance of defeating the application, citing the absence of drive test data and calling AT&T’s coverage maps “misinformation.” He argued that theoretical models without empirical data were insufficient to justify the site under federal law.Opponents raised concerns about health risks, aesthetics, and proximity to homes and schools, while questioning the necessity of the tower given alternative sites. The Hampton Inn on Shelburne Road, for instance, was cited as a potentially superior location by ZBA members, but was dismissed by AT&T as unsuitable due to site constraints.

WARFARE: GUARDIAN Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot melts down – and then wins a military contract It was a week of lows and highs for the tech billionaire after the CEO of X resigned and its AI chatbot declared itself a super-Nazi – followed by scoring a contract of up to $200m AND: Grok ditches Hitler, launches anime girlfriend, and inks a deal with the Pentagon (This substack MuskWatch covers a wide range of issues that relate to Elon Musk)

WATER: PHYSICS.ORG Nearly a billion people will be affected by a scarcity of water by 2100, researchers say

Upcoming Meetings and Events:

The National Call hosts a significant number of calls, on a regular schedule, some weekly, and some every other week. I am not always able to post the calls in a timely manner. Please sign up for the mailing list to follow, Support Us – The National Call for Safe Technology

The Regularly Scheduled Zoom Calls Schedule for “the National Call”

Wed. 2-3 pm NYC Alliance for Safe Technology

Thurs 2-3 ET Federal Bills Meets Every Week

Friday 2-3:30 ET every other week Smart Meter Meeting 1st and 3rd Fridays

Friday 3:30-5pm ET every week Working Group EMR-S (EHS) (Disability) Guidelines Meeting for Access Board

Friday 1-3 pm the National Call, 2nd and 4th Fridays (alternates weeks with the other Friday call.)

You can also learn how to support the many formal submissions and comments that the organization makes on behalf of the community

C4ST (Canada) usually hosts a monthly call the second Tues 7:30 PM ET. Previous presentations are also posted: Recent newsletter: TODAY C4ST Tues 7:30 PM ET June 10th 2025 C4ST Update - CWC plus other activities and open discussion

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY NEXT MONTHLY CALL: Wednesday, August 20, 12-1 p.m. ET. Register.

ACTIONS:

Petition · Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! - United States · Change.org

NUCLEAR RADIATION: The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), hosted a pre-decisional public meeting on July 16, 1-5:30 PM ET, to take VERBAL comments on Trump Executive Order (EO) 14300 Section 5(b), which directs the NRC to “reconsider” its use of the linear no threshold (LNT) model for radiation exposure. NRC views this as an “opportunity” to “enable the nation’s use of nuclear power.” The NRC will continue to take WRITTEN comments with no official deadline, but by JULY 25, 2025 is better if you want to have pre-decision impact on the NRC staff development of NRC responses to the EO. Email your comments to ed.Miller@nrc.gov AND david.Garmon-Candelaria@nrc.gov. Slides of the NRC meeting presentation and guest presenters have been posted. There will be a recording posted soon of the July 16 meeting.