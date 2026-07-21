Lagom, Kafferep and Fika – Sweden’s answers to happy living

The Offline Club

The promising future of the Post Tech Era

How you can be part of the “slow tech” movement



FEATURED: OCEANA RADIOFREQUENCY SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY ASSOCIATION new YouTube channel - Please subscribe and leave a comment on each presentation

ORSAA was recently invited to a country town called Maleny in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Queensland, to talk about wireless sensitivity, often referred to as Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) or now called EMR Syndrome. These talks are now online for you to watch on our new YouTube channel. Link to all three presentations, https://www.orsaa.org/maleny-presentation-videos.html

Dr Julie McCredden Part 1 Technology: from helpful tool to totalitarianism - Human health held hostage Part 1. The effects on planetary health and bees of man-made electromagnetic fields and wireless technology. Humans are becoming more sensitive to these signals. 34 minutes

Dr Julie McCredden Part 2 Technology: from helpful tool to totalitarianism - Human health held hostage Part 2. ORSAA’s DNA Damage scoping review (Weller et al. 2025). Over 500 papers investigating DNA damage were classified. The main themes that emerged in terms of types of DNA damage, organs, tissues and organisms showing damage, frequency, intensity and duration of exposure windows and funding bias are illustrated. 23 minutes

Mr Victor Leach Part 3 Technology: from helpful tool to totalitarianism - Human health held hostage Part 3 How can mobile technologies and electromagnetic fields cause harm in terms of the underlying biophysics and biological mechanisms? An explanation is given in lay terms. He describes how the current ICNIRP and ARPANSA guidelines meant to protect the public from exposures to telecommunications radiation are inadequate and need urgent revision. about an hour

ACTIVISM: Take part in Stick OFF, our latest campaign Would you have half an hour of your time to OFFicise your environment? Before taking a short break this summer, we’ve come up with a simple initiative, to which any of you can contribute.

>> Introducing Stick OFF: a collaborative and decentralised campaign carried out in public spaces, which invites everybody to rethink their relationship with digital technology.

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM/DATA CENTERS: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF) From Fracking to Data Centers Hamster Wheels and that Same Old Song and Dance Now, it is 2026 and communities are up in arms again over an issue that causes many of the same harms fracking does: data centers. I get calls and emails every week from communities all over the country with people sharing issues they are upset about :

AI: 404 MEDIA AI Companies Are Buying Tons of Old Books Because They’re Free of AI Slop ISBNdb, a company that sources printed books for AI companies to turn into training data, tells clients “the optics problem is real.”

AI AUSTRALIA: Albanese’s AI blueprint sparks calls for datacentre moratorium until new regulations in place Prime minister’s plan will create energy regulations for datacentres in Australia

AI: GARY MARCUS China has all but caught up. The US is not going to “win” the AI war. Here’s what we should do instead. Seven options, considered

CHILDREN: SCROLLING TO DEATH: The Heat is On…Big Tech on Trial with attorney Previn Warren watch or listen: The Heat is On...Big Tech on Trial: The Evidence || The Podcast for Parents Worried About Social Media In this episode of The Heat is On: Big Tech on Trial, Nicki Petrossi and Sarah Gardner chat with attorney Previn Warren, co-lead counsel on thousands of federal lawsuits brought against TikTok, YouTube, Meta, and Snap. They discuss the landmark case brought by Kayley (KGM), who won her lawsuit after evidence showed that Meta and YouTube contributed significantly to her anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, as well as the recent settlement in the Brethitt County Schools case just days before trial.

CHILDREN SCREENAGERS AI: Making Sense of AI and Our Kids: A Roundup of Recent Posts this felt like the right moment to gather my recent AI posts together in one place. In today’s blog I have grouped them into three buckets. The first is about how AI has quietly become part of the devices and platforms our kids already use. The second is about what happens when young people turn to AI for connection and support. The third is about AI in the classroom.

CHILDREN: ‘Smart’ Bassinet for Babies Collects — and Shares — Sensitive Data Atlanta became the first U.S. city to offer free smart bassinets for employees. Although the smart bassinet company takes steps to reduce babies’ exposure to wireless radiation, a critic warned of privacy risks and lack of human connection. by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

CHILDREN: Boys’ Social Media Use Tied to Rising ADHD Symptoms Study suggests ‘addictive’ use precedes worsening attention symptoms in boys down the road https://www.newser.com/story/393050/boys-social-media-use-tied-to-rising-adhd-symptoms.html

COLLPASE CHRONICLES: Jon Fleetwood DARPA’s ‘ECHO’ Project: A Computer System That Declares You’ve Been ‘Exposed’ to a Biological or Chemical Threat—With No Physical Evidence Raising questions about how such determinations could be independently verified or challenged.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: AXIOS: PHONES SO EXPENSIVE YOU LEASE TO OWN IT: Apple is planning to launch a new leasing program for iPhones and other gadgets, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. Apple Upgrade will offer 24- to 36-month leases, potentially with lower payments than current options. Users can choose to pay off their devices early, or return them at the end of the term. Apple is working with buy-now, pay-later platform Klarna on the service, which comes after price hikes on many Apple products amid tariffs and the AI-fueled computer-memory crisis.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS; Meta Glasses Are Getting a Nasty Reputation Engadget says potential users are avoiding them for fear of being labeled a perv https://www.newser.com/story/392760/meta-glasses-are-getting-a-nasty-reputation.html

DATA CENTERS: CHD DEFENDER Cheating the System: How AI Data Centers Bypass Water and Air Pollution Laws and Permits

DATA CENTERS: Data centers face a new environmental concern Construction of data center pipes can produce wastewater that is troubling to sewer systems and that current regulations may not sufficiently address.

DATA CENTERS: The cost of GPUs goes far beyond AI data centers AI data centers are increasingly sparking backlash, but we don’t have a good way to talk about the many other uses of GPUs. Right now, GPUs, hundreds of thousands of them, are being crammed into data centers around the world to power the AI boom. These chips are also found in everything from smartphones to cars to gaming PCs. Nvidia — once a niche chipmaker that has become the world’s most valuable company — still brags about releasing what it calls “the world’s first GPU” and a “gaming breakthrough” in 1999, although some trace the origins of the GPU back to at least the ’70s with graphics hardware used in arcade games.

“There are massive hardware developments that start because of games,” says Catherine Flick, a professor of ethics and games technology at University of Staffordshire. And whether it’s a testbed for new graphics processing units or the development of virtual reality and AI, “all these sorts of things that have quite significant ethical issues, a lot of these start with games,” Flick says. So since its inception, the GPU has been at the root of some of the biggest ethical questions new technologies pose. What impact do games, and now AI chatbots, have on how we interact with the world around us? (sent by The Verge visit site to read or subscribe)

13.7 Empire State Building A conservative estimate of e-waste produced by AI puts it at a little more than two-thirds of the weight of the Empire State Building each year by 2030. In the most extreme estimate, total e-waste from AI could weigh as much as 13.7 Empire State Buildings by the end of the decade.

DATA CENTERS: Big Tech Joins Big Oil in Ruining Summer The industry has abandoned its climate pledges in favor of fossil fuel-powered AI data centers.

DEEP DIVE: Reinette Senum Jul 19 Connecting the Dots Before They Connect Us What appears to be a collection of unrelated headlines is beginning to reveal a coordinated transformation of surveillance, technology, energy, and government power. []

Every week, the headlines seem more disconnected from one another.

A story about surveillance cameras here. A new defense bill there. Digital IDs. Artificial intelligence. Data centers consume staggering amounts of power. Another quiet vote in Congress. Another constitutional question buried beneath the news cycle.

But step back for a moment.

The pieces begin to fit together.

This week, I joined the wonderful hosts of Financial Rebellion on CHD.TV, along with former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, for a wide-ranging conversation about the accelerating convergence of surveillance, technology, government power, and the decisions being made behind closed doors that will shape our future. []For the conversation, simply CLICK HERE

ELECTRICITY: More Ohioans are getting their power shut off as energy costs surge Recent data reveals an uptick in households losing power because of unpaid utility bills — yet another sign of the ongoing national affordability crisis.

ELECTRICITY: Relief from energy bills unlikely as utilities request billions in rate hikes

FCC HEALTH: FCC Announces Conditional Approval of Certain Routers Press Release | Federal Communications Commission Summary on Benton.org The Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau maintains a list of equipment and services that have been determined to “pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons. The Commission has updated the Covered List to reflect the Conditional Approvals that we have received from the Department of War exempting the following routers from the Covered List:

Gryphon Safety Online, Inc.’s Parental Control WiFi Router (terminating January 10, 2028)

Sercomm Corporation’s Air4992 Wi-Fi 7 Router (terminating January 10, 2028)



FCC: FCC to Begin Review of Rural Health Care Program

FCC: The FCC Proposes an Overhaul of How the Universal Service Fund Is Run

FCC: CHD Urges FCC to Scrap Plan for 4-Fold Increase in Power Limits for Wireless Devices Citing potential health risks for kids, Children’s Health Defense is urging the FCC to drop a proposed four-fold increase in power limits for wireless devices. The agency proposed the change without conducting a public health analysis of how it could affect people’s exposure to wireless radiation, according to Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program. Listen now · 7:59 by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to drop a proposed four-fold increase in power limits for wireless devices, citing potential health risks, especially to children. On July 1, the FCC released a report and order for a slew of changes, including allowing mobile and portable wireless devices to transmit at 4 watts instead of 1 watt. The change would apply to devices that operate in the C-band — the spectrum used for 5G. C-band frequencies range from 3.7 to 4.2 gigahertz. The agency proposed the change without conducting a public health analysis of how it could affect people’s exposure to wireless radiation, according to Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program. “It’s ludicrous for the FCC to increase the power of wireless devices,” Eckenfels told The Defender. “A mountain of science has accumulated over the last 30 years that shows exposure to wireless radiation has negative health impacts.”

FCC; ‘Mr. Carr, please say even crazier autocratic stuff’: Inside the GOP backlash to the FCC chair The nearly century-old telecom agency is central to President Donald Trump’s media wars. Some deregulation-minded Republicans wish it would just go away.

FIRES; Aftermath-The truth behind the Lahaina fire of 2023 and the California Wildfires of 2025 Contributor- Sandra Lambe The Lahaina Investigation Current Facts “Energized overhead power line between pole 24 and 25 resulted in that line falling to the ground, subsequently igniting vegetation. The cause of the fire was the re-energization of broken utility lines which caused the ejection of molten metallic material (sparks) to fall to the base of pole 25, igniting the unmaintained vegetation below. The continuation of the fire via rekindle was due to a hidden piece of smoldering material that made its way at an undetermined time via undetermined means to a susceptible fuel package in the gully just to the east and south of the existing burn area.” ATF Quote

Per the comments at the news conference, the report focuses on the ‘rekindling’ of the morning fire as the cause of the afternoon fire which destroyed Lahaina and killed 102 people. The report acknowledges that a Lahaina fire chief ordered the removal of fire crews from the site which then rekindled.

HEALTH; DR STILLMAN; Minerals, Metals, and Why You Can’t Stop Worrying How minerals and metals can create obsessive and ruminating thoughts

HEALTH MERCOLA: Study: Short-Chain Fatty Acids May Influence the Gut-Brain Connection

HEALTH: MAHA On the Bookshelf: Suffering From ‘Tech Posture Syndrome’? New Book, “Look Up,” Has a Plan for You to Reclaim Your Vitality “Look Up: The New Science of Vitality in the Age of AI,” due out from MAHA Books on Sept 8, argues that changing your posture can and will change your life.

LANDLINES: AT&T loses key ruling in bid to stop offering basic phone service in California AT&T suffers setback but will keep asking court and FCC to preempt state rules.

PRIVACY: TED GIOIA What Do You Have to Hide? A conversation with Lowry Pressly on why we need privacy as part of the good life

SPACE: ARS TECHNICA The Space Force is now seeking to buy up to $30 billion in rocket launches The Trump administration is asking the Space Force to do a lot. This will require more launches. It seems as though $5.6 billion wasn’t enough. That was the news from the US Space Force on Friday, when military officials announced they were tripling the maximum value of one of the service’s National Security Space Launch contracts to $17 billion. The expansion of the Space Force’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 contract comes as the Pentagon signals rising demand for military satellite launches. The NSSL program is set up to allow Space Systems Command, which oversees the Space Force’s launch program, to select from a pool of launch providers for individual missions to deliver the military’s satellites to orbit.

SPACE: Look at Earth’s orbit. This mess is dangerous. Britt Lundgren, David Klein | Op-Ed | Washington Post Summary on Benton.org Scientists have warned for decades about the possibility of Kessler syndrome, a scenario in which orbital debris collisions perpetuate an unending cycle of collisions. A major cascade would scatter countless reflective fragments throughout low Earth orbit, disrupting satellite operations and creating persistent hazards for decades. The reflections from millions of debris shards would collectively increase light pollution worldwide, making astronomical observations more challenging even in the most remote locations on the planet. But even if Kessler Syndrome never materializes, light reflected from space debris is projected to increase night sky brightness by as much as 20 percent more than its natural level within the next decade. What once sounded theoretical has become reality as satellite launches have become more frequent. Governments and private companies are deploying thousands of satellites into orbit while cleanup standards remain weak and largely voluntary.

SPACE: The Kessler Syndrome predicts that a single collision in low Earth orbit could trigger a cascade rendering entire altitudes unusable for generations — and current satellite density has already crossed the threshold the model warned about in 1978 The most consequential thing above you right now is doing nothing — and that is exactly the problem. There is a version of the sky that closes, and no one has to launch anything to close it.

SPACE: INDUSRTY POTS AND PANS The Amazon Leo Mystery Amazon Leo recently launched 29 new satellites, bringing the size of its constellation to 396. To the surprise of everybody who follows the industry, the company announced that it has enough satellites to begin initial service later this year.

SPACE: A GIANT RING-SHAPED SUNSPOT: Yesterday it was barely there; today it's the biggest sunspot group on the Earthside of the sun -- a fast-growing ring 100,000 km wide. This emerging active region has an unusually twisted magnetic field that could produce Earth-directed solar flares this week. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

WARFARE: ARS TECHNICA Hegseth wants a “High-T” military; doctors call it a clinical minefield “We’re turning the clock back on rational healthcare.”

WARFARE: Military services leaning into handheld blood testing devices to diagnose TBIs “In Central Command, we’re seeing disproportionately high traumatic brain injury rates in air defense,” said Col. Jessica Peck, a command surgeon. “Even a mild traumatic brain injury can significantly degrade effectiveness, impacting coordination, emotional regulation, spatial awareness, and decision-making.” []Over the last week, multiple military services publicized developments with handheld diagnostic tools that can identify TBIs. One tool, known as the i-STAT Alinity device, can diagnose TBIs in just 15 minutes, officials said. They noted that the tool has been sent to the Middle East, but did not specify where or exactly when. []The device measures certain “brain-specific” proteins that secrete through the blood-brain barrier during a TBI, according to officials. Medical providers draw blood and insert it into the device, which measures whether the proteins are elevated. If they’re elevated, it means the patient has a TBI. It can detect “acute” brain injuries up to 24 hours after initial trauma.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Part 1: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? “People are sick and don’t even know it”, but not for much longer?

Part 2: Responding to EHS/EMR-S Housing Needs for the “Environmentally Sentient,” or Not? The Watchers and the Watched Short Term Rentals, “Taylor Swift Tax”, MBTA/Commuter and Other Surveillance-Ready Densified Multi-Family Housing Many more high-density mixed income surveillance-ready developments are rapidly springing up, simultaneously with data centers.

EVENTS:

7/22 Erin Brockovich is going live on Jul 22 at 4:00 PM EDT: “Live with Erin Brockovich”

7/23 Join us on Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 am Pacific for the latest installment of our EFFecting Change Livestream Series: If You Own It, Why Can’t You Fix It? We're chatting with Corynne McSherry and Hayley Tsukayama of EFF along with Adam Savage and Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit,

EFFecting Change Livestream Series: If You Own It, Why Can’t You Fix It?

Thursday, July 23 RSVP 9:00 am - 10:00 am Pacific - Check Local Time

Livestream followed by Q&A RSVP TODAY

ACTION ITEM:

Dear Members and Friends of the EMR Syndrome Alliance,

Thanks to your blitz of phone calls, an Accessibility Specialist from the U.S. Access Board telephoned Ruth Moss, President of the EMR Syndrome Alliance. The Specialist requested that we provide a full description of the crisis in writing, and promised to follow up with a response. See letter from the Alliance to the Access Board here, sent July 15, 2026.

Key Access Board members are aware of our phone calls – but not our emails. These were sent to the Executive Director, who apparently did not share or forward our written appeals.

TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION!

Now that our foot is in the door, let’s make our message as loud and clear as it can be… so there’s no possibility that they won’t hear us!

To help preserve landlines, send or forward your emails to these 2 addresses:

pavithran@access-board.gov

ogc@access-board.gov

And please keep calling! Let the blitz go on!

Dial 202-272-0080 Press 2 for Technical Assistance on Accessibility Issues Press 2 for Information and Communication Technology Record your message

Talking Points

(Choose one or more)

I am electromagnetically disabled and cannot use wireless. Landlines must be preserved!

Without landlines, I will have no access to help for emergencies, food, medicine and I will be isolated from family and friends.

I cannot use an Internet-based phone (VoIP) because it connects with devices that produce EMR.

The FCC has been engaged in a process to eliminate landlines, my only source of phone communication. Because of my disability, I cannot even participate in the FCC’s complicated, digital process.

It is up to the Access Board to set guidelines for the FCC, not the other way around. The Access Board must guide the FCC to preserve landlines for 7 million ADA-disabled.

Landlines are Lifelines!

Thank you for and from all of us.

Individually, we are a drop… together, we are an ocean.

Thanks for being here