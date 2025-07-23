My email server keeps blocking mail from EMR Australia, although Lyn and I have tried to address it several times. She usually posts on Saturday mornings and I apologize that I have missed sharing some of her posts.

August is coming and so is more attention on children, schools, and cellphones,

FEATURED: FROM Lyn McLean's EMR Australia: Phone tower radiation and health

Does living near a mobile phone tower affect a person’s health?

A new study by scientists from India and Australia shows that it can.

The researchers investigated health symptoms and exposure levels of 183 adults living within 300 metres of a mobile phone base station (MPBS; operating at 900-1900 MHz) in Mizoram, India. ‘The study was conducted in a highly populated city, where MPBS are very close to dwellings, and where there is a great deal of telecommunications traffic occurring 24/ 7’, the authors said.

The authors compared the symptoms of people living within 300m of the phone tower with those living at least 400m away which they categorised as the ‘reference group’. They found that ‘there was a set of various health symptoms that showed proportionally greater levels in the highly exposed group compared to the reference group, as follows: (1) Mood-Energy: anxiety, agitation, increased irritability, fatigue, dizziness; (2) Cognitive-Sensory: concentration problems, memory problems, problem-solving issues, ear problems, skin problems, abnormal sensations; (3) Inflammatory: headache, allergy, increased infections, weight problems, chest pain, irregular heart beat; (4) Anatomical: joint pain, muscle problems, nerve pain, digestive problems, loss of appetite, nausea.’

And that’s not all they found.

People who were exposed to higher levels of radiation had more symptoms than those who were less exposed.

People who had lived close to the base station for 9 to 18 years experienced more agitation, sleep problems, skin problems, abnormal sensations, allergies and loss of appetite.

Common symptoms included anxiety, concentration, memory, problem solving and headaches, irrespective of the length of time that people had lived close to the base station.

People aged over 40 had more problems of the ears, eyes, chest and joints, more nerve pain and irregular heartbeat.

Highly exposed people under the age of 40 reported more inflammation-related problems, such as infections and allergies.

The finding of greater infections and allergies for the under 40's is concerning,’ said Dr Julie McCredden, co-author of the paper and President of the Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association (ORSAA). ‘These symptoms suggest stressed or compromised immune systems may be linked to long term exposures, and this needs further investigation.

The study showed that mobile phone radiation also affected symptoms. It found that, irrespective of the distance people lived from the phone tower, ‘proportionally more of those who used a mobile phone for more than 5 hr per day reported anxiety, memory problems, problem solving issues, visual disruption, and abnormal sensation.

The results of this study are likely to be relevant to many cities and towns in Australia where people are living or close to towers with long term 24/7 exposures of around 5–8 mW/m2,’ said McCredden. ‘Communities and families need to be informed of these potential effects so that they can better balance the benefits of technology against the risks.

The findings of this study have implications for the rollout of our wireless technology. ‘These results underscore the need to inform policymakers regarding the benefits of adopting a precautionary approach to potential risks associated with RF-EMF exposures from MPBS,’ the authors wrote.

Lalhruaitluangi Sailo, Laldinpuii, Mary Zosangzuali, Steven Weller, C. Lalfamkima Varte, Lalchhandami Tochhawng, Julie E. McCredden & Zothansiama (08 Jun 2025): Greater prevalence of symptoms associated with higher exposures to mobile phone base stations in a hilly, densely populated city in Mizoram, India, Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, 1-20, DOI: 10.1080/15368378.2025.2513900, https://doi.org/10.1080/153683... courtesy Olle

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER; Attenuating RF Radiation from New or Suspect Devices (short read, eloquent solution)

Quick Solution for Attenuating RF Radiation from New or Suspect Devices And an option for EMP protection

FEATURED: KATIE SINGER Never Again Moss Landing:

The battery fire that should change the world—and could affect people who eat lettuce or strawberries

FEATURED: Jame C. Lin Health and safety practices and policies concerning human exposure to RF/microwave radiation

Joel Moskowitz note: In a newly-published paper, one of the world's most renowned scientists who has studied the effects of radio frequency (RF) radiation, Dr. James C. Lin, Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a former President of the Bioelectromagnetics Society and ICNIRP Commissioner, criticizes current RF radiation safety standards and the World Health Organization's systematic reviews of the research on RF radiation that dismiss the substantial evidence for adverse biological and health effects. He concludes this commentary with a discussion of an apparent paradigm shift in military research, namely recognition of nonthermal genotoxic effects from low-intensity RF radiation.

James C. Lin. Health and safety practices and policies concerning human exposure to RF/microwave radiation. Front. Public Health, 20 July 2025. Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1619781.

Abstract Concerns about the impacts on the public health and safety of radiofrequency (RF) exposure are increasing with the rapid proliferation of cellular mobile telecommunication systems and devices. There is also lack of confidence surrounding the applicability of stated health safety rules, limits and guidelines for RF exposure including their use for 5G and the expected 6G. This paper: (1) considers the currently promulgated standards for safe human exposure to RF radiation, (2) examines assumptions underlying the standards, (3) describes the roles of the military industrial complex in influencing research on the health effects and standards setting for safety levels, (4) discusses the engagement of an industry-regulatory complex, (5) explains the interaction between ICNIRP and the WHO-EMF, (6) scrutinizes recent publications of WHO-EMF commissioned systematic reviews, and (7) concludes with some observations on an apparent paradigm shift.

Discussion and conclusion Public health concerns for the biological effects and safety of wireless RF radiation exposure are increasing with the rapid proliferation of cellular mobile telecommunication systems and devices. There is also lack of confidence about the efficacy of promulgated health safety limits, rules, and recommendations for wireless RF radiation including 5G used by these devices and systems. The currently promulgated RF exposure guidelines and standards apply predominantly to restrict short-term heating of RF radiation due to elevated tissue temperatures.



There are substantial incongruities and inconsistencies in the ICNIRP guidelines and IEEE/ICES standards. Furthermore, apart from the guideline’s irregularities, the biased assessments of the scientific database and less trustworthy appraisals such as many of the recent WHO sponsored systematic reviews make it difficult to reach a judgment with confidence. Some of the safety guidelines are irrelevant, debatable, and absent of scientific justification from the standpoint of safety and public health protection.



Full recognition of a public health risk takes time, and it is taking even longer these days given the fast pace of technological developments and rapidity at which they are launched into the commercial realm. The postulate of “An ounce of prevention is far better than a pound of cure” appears to have banished with little trace (39). Its mere mention under the current environment easily stirs robust rejoinders, with momentous opposition from those who may have profited from the massive marketing efforts. But given the growing ubiquity, is the premise of an “ounce of prevention” for RF radiation from cellphones and related wireless communication tools so far out of the question?



The question of how there can be such dissimilar assessments and inferences of the same scientific studies has persisted for some time. Less than strict enforcement of policies and procedures in research conduct or full disclosure of conflicts of financial and other interests can lead to failures in guiding and informing the development of transparent and consistent evaluations of scientific evidence for safety protection. Humans are not necessarily consistent or as reasonable as presumed. It is well known that politicians frequently make choices to promote self-interest or gain political advantage. To be fair, scientists can be driven by egocentric motives and are not immune to conflicts of interest. Indeed, science has never been devoid of politics—like it or not. Humans regularly make choices and judgments that challenge clear logic. Biases can impair rational thinking and lead to flawed decisions. “Groupthink can keep humans from being sensible and prevent the reaching of evidence-based conclusions” (30). Regrettably, groupthink or the herd mindset is as rife today as ever. “Has science become partisan? And the corollary, if science becomes partisan, is it science or politics, or would it be political science? Perhaps, science got wrapped up in politics and politics is intervening with science—a matter of guilelessly being politically correct of the willing” (82). When decisions are made through compromised judgment or not reached by cautiously weighing the scientific information they could lead to poor conclusions through biases.



Cellphones and wireless mobile communication technologies have enriched human lives. It is difficult to imagine contemporary lives without them. The deployment of 5G mobile technology is well underway with it heralded mm-wave performances. It is not evident whether the health effects of 5G mm-wave radiations would be analogous or not to previous generations of cellphone and wireless communication technologies, given the paucity of research on health effects of 5G mm-wave radiations. Without dispute, cellphones have provided direct benefits to multiple arenas of human endeavor that includes helping to safeguard our personal safety and security. Nonetheless, for the judgment on the health and safety of billions of users who are subjected to repeated, unnecessary levels of RF radiation over a protract length of time or even over their lifetimes, the verdict is still out. It is significant to note that cellphones have SAR ranging from 0.2 and 0.5 W/kg (83). Clearly, cellphones operate at a fraction of the SAR acceptable to IEEE-ICES and ICNIRP. It is conceivable that forthcoming developments would enable cellphone functions including data transmission at much lower exposure levels. Therefore, the ALARA—as low as reasonably achievable principle and practice —should be followed for RF health and safety when confronted with such divergent assessments of wireless RF radiation.



As noted, the recent announcement of termination of NIH-NTP’s RF effects research program on how RF microwave radiation causes cancer practically halted most, if not all, biological research of RF radiation supported by the civilian U.S. government. On the other hand, the RadioBio initiative seems to suggest a paradigm shift in the U.S. military’s standard of operation procedures, away from a conviction of nothing but thermal effect could be associated with RF and microwaves. The new initiatives appear to allow exploration (and perhaps exploitation) of low-level, nonthermal biological response to RF radiation. In this regard, the recent publications from some of the military research laboratories may serve as telltales of more to come. These results are putting a spotlight on an atypical event, a paradigm shift in which a scientific investigation from an U.S. military research laboratory reporting a cytogenetic response or more specifically, an epigenetic role in the cellular response to low-level RF exposure, potentially, with major influences on gene activities.

Open access paper: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1619781/full

NEWSLETTER;

The National Call NewsWire UPDATED MAY 2025 Issue 17 a publication of The National Call for Safe Technology includes this link to article about Greenbank WV The town isn’t totally stuck in the past. There’s broadband at home, and some locals do sneak in Wi-Fi and smartphones, though they risk spoiling the silence. And the biggest threat isn’t on the ground. It’s in the sky. Over 5,000 satellites now orbit Earth, beaming down signals that even the best Faraday cage can’t block. As more satellites launch, observatories like Green Bank are scrambling to adapt. The team is developing radio interference filtering software to preserve deep-space signals. Meanwhile, the telescope needs funding to survive, with the National Science Foundation cutting back and shifting focus to newer facilities abroad. Green Bank may be quiet, but it’s also fighting to be heard.

The National Call NewsWire June 2025 Issue 18 includes much more news, easy to scan, and encouraging to see how much progress has been made in many areas.

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: It’s “frighteningly likely” many US courts will overlook AI errors, expert says Judges pushed to bone up on AI or risk destroying their court's authority.

AI POLITICO: Meta won’t sign the EU AI Act’s voluntary guidelines

BIG TECH INDUSTRY REGULATION INTERNATIONAL POLITICO: The tech woes of America’s tech cops Frustration is brewing around the government office whose job is to track the most exquisite, cutting-edge American technology as it moves around the world. Though a wonky agency known mostly to trade and tech insiders, the Bureau of Industry and Security at the Commerce Department operates at the cutting edge of the $600 billion global semiconductor industry. It polices American export controls by approving or rejecting export licenses and pursuing enforcement actions. []Even if lawmakers increase BIS’s budget, the ancient tech is only one part of its problem. The agency staff has been in turmoil since Trump took office, with top leaders on chip export controls departing. David Feith, who handled technology at the National Security Council, was dismissed in April. A bipartisan bill HFAC lawmakers introduced last week would require the bureau to nearly double the ranks of BIS export control officers around the world to 20, from 11 today.

BROADBAND BENTON INDUSTRY: Satellite internet won’t run our farms and factories: Why fiber remains the right priority for rural America To see the cost of second-best connectivity, we can look to America’s farms. Agriculture is undergoing a revolution. Just as tractors once replaced oxen, today’s farmers are embracing data—deploying GPS-guided equipment, remote sensors, drone surveillance, and AI-powered analytics to boost yields, reduce waste, and enhance environmental sustainability. But one in four U.S. farmers still lacks any internet access at all. Nearly half do not have the broadband speeds required to adopt precision agriculture technologies. This leaves them—like many rural Americans—on the wrong side of the digital divide and unable to reap the benefits of digital innovation. Granted, for many farms, satellite internet has been a godsend. With download speeds reaching 100 Mbps, services like Starlink can support core cloud-based farm management tasks. In open fields with clear lines of sight, LEO can deliver service to areas that had none. But LEO has limitations. Service can be disrupted by severe weather or solar activity. Upload speeds are often too slow to handle the large volumes of data farms generate—like drone footage, sensor streams, and yield maps—which must be sent to the cloud. Even brief outages during planting or harvest can be costly. A recent Ookla report found that just 17.4 percent of U.S. Starlink users experienced broadband-level performance, largely due to insufficient upload capacity—a major constraint for precision agriculture.

By contrast, fiber offers symmetrical speeds and virtually unlimited bandwidth. It is the backbone needed for the diverse wireless systems that make whole-farm connectivity possible—from soil sensors in distant fields to smart equipment and monitoring systems relaying data back to the farm’s operations hub. It is future-proof, ready to power generations of agricultural technologies. (It is not universally accepted that we need to enable Wi-Fi based precision agriculture. Braid band can be hard wired)

BROADBAND POTS AND PANS INDUSTRY: The Spectrum Policy Mess As the LightReading article points out, NTIA and Congress are working at odds with each other. It’s not hard to envision BEAD grants going to WISPs and then watching WISPs lose the spectrum they need. This whole mess comes from Congress meddling in spectrum policy – something they haven’t done before. The historical process was for the FCC to weigh the pros and cons of available spectrum and to pick the most beneficial use for each spectrum band. But Congress wanted to claim $85 billion in potential revenue from spectrum auctions to offset tax cuts.

CELLPHONES: COURTESY EPIC CANADA, BARB PAYNE Hi Everyone, Indeed, it’s also very unfortunate that many early adopters (years ago) of airplane-mode-halts-radiation still assume that’s a successful habit. Below I’ve pasted what we’ve learned (all the text between the dashed lines; yes, it’s a ton of text, so when your eyes roll, please complain to manufacturers, not to me ;-). It’s also pasted at the url below the second dashed line. - - - - - - - - - - [The information on this page is not medical advice. The information on this page is not legal advice.] Due to upgrades in hardware and software over the years, it is often now not sufficient to put a mobile phone (or other wireless device) into Airplane mode to halt all its skin- and body-penetrating radiofrequency electromagnetic (RF) radiation emissions (which usually can also penetrate through various building materials and other living and non-living solids). Here are steps we have found minimize the RF radiation emissions (also read the NOTES below the 8 Steps):

Step 1: turn on Airplane mode

Step 2: then manually check WiFi is off

Step 3: then manually check Bluetooth is off

Step 4: then manually check Data Services are off

Step 5: then manually check Locators are off

Step 6: then manually check Hot Spot is off

Step 7: then manually check that any other wireless functionality is off

Step 8: AND THEN power off the phone/device and distance it from you while it goes through its shutdown procedures.

NOTES:

- Yes, in the above steps the first step is to turn on airplane mode even though subsequently there’s a step to fully power off the phone.

- If you have a mobile phone that allows you to easily and safely remove and store its battery, you might want to add “Step 9: Remove the device’s battery.”

- Despite all these steps (even with the power off), we have repeatedly found that the mobile phone is still emitting some type(s) of RF radiation. Also, it seems quite common that the mobile phone’s Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth may turn itself on after a short time, and it might do this repeatedly; therefore do whatever it takes to notice how often your mobile phone/wireless device might do this, so that you will know how often you need to manually check and re-disable the Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth and of course again each time also do the final step of powering off the phone/device. There might be default settings that you can change in your phone/device so that these functions cannot automatically turn on after you have turned them off; if you cannot find the settings, ask the manufacturer of your device; if there are no such settings, consider making a customer request/complaint to the manufacturer by indicating that you do want that capability and insist that it be made available. If the manufacturer receives enough complaints/requests/demands, the manufacturer might during a software update or patch or built into new models of phones/devices include a new setting or default so that a user can achieve more radiation-offness or can more easily and quickly achieve it. It’s important to NOT settle for needlessly putting this radiation into you, anyone else, pets, and environments as firsthand and secondhand radiation exposures.

IMPORTANT:

- Many functions of your phone/device do not require any wireless connectivity. You can learn how to Power On your mobile phone/wireless device with it remaining in Airplane mode with (hopefully) all the wireless radiation functions off and use functions such as alarm clock, cameras, listening to pre-downloaded music/podcasts/books, movies, etc., connect via cord to upload/download/stream/have an Internet (online) connection (including to do phone-calling via Internet, VoIP) (yes, even with your corded mobile phone). AND you can help other people learn to do such functions without emitting wireless radiation.

- For times when you must use a mobile phone for some type of wireless network connection:

a. After you push the Power On button, maximize the distance between your mobile phone and yourself and other people, not only but especially while the phone is doing its automatic start-up procedures.

b. You can easily learn how to turn on ONLY the one type of radiation-generating function you will actively use (instead of ALL the other radiation functions in your phone/device needlessly also generating radiation emissions and draining your battery).

c. After you complete your activity, you can again do the steps of turning off the radiation-generating function(s) you were using and then powering off the device.

- You can help other people learn and encourage these habits — so more firsthand and secondhand radiation exposures can be prevented for all persons and places.

Having habits of PracticeSafeTech and e-Hygiene fills your needs and desires for connection and convenience without continuously filling you, other people, your pets, and indoor and outdoor places with harmful wireless radiation.

Hopefully doing the above steps and tips will halt or substantially reduce all wireless radiofrequency and other types of electromagnetic radiation emissions of the device. These steps and tips are what we have learned from users, and there might be other steps required (now or at any future time).

As always, E.P.I.C. encourages you to:

prefer modern connectivity that is wireline and neither generates nor receives wireless signals;

request wireline connections (plug-in cords, adaptors, etc.);

respect wireline connections;

provide wireline for others to use;

#tell2ppl2tell2ppl

© 2024–2025 Electromagnetic Pollution Illnesses Canada Foundation (E.P.I.C.) epic@ieixstworld.org

Barb posted the above at the following webpage in case you’d like to share it as a url https://great-environment.org/2025/07/21/practice-safe-tech-e-hygiene-because-you-can/

CELLPHONES: Google's former CEO has some simple advice if you're trying to focus at work or relax: 'Turn off your phone' The former CEO of Google helped usher in a new age of the internet, which brought with it attention-seeking features such as advertising and notifications. Today, Schmidt sees that deep focus is impossible when distracted by technology. "I work with a lot of 20-somethings in research, and one of the questions I had is, how do they do research in the presence of all of these stimulations?" he said on the "Moonshots" podcast. "I can answer the question definitively," Schmidt said. "They turn off their phone." "You can't think deeply as a researcher with this thing buzzing," he added. For 10 years, Schmidt served as CEO of a company that not only built the world's most popular search engine but also shipped Android, which, like any operating system today, dispatches notifications. He acknowledged his role in the industry, saying tech had long pushed to "monetize your attention."

Research suggests that our attention spans are declining — partially because of tech. According to Gloria Mark, a psychologist who researches attention, the average attention span on a computer screen is just 47 seconds. Two decades ago, it was 2.5 minutes.

CENSORSHIP: SAYER JI They Came for My Name: Exposing Wikipedia’s Apex Predator Role in the Global Censorship Complex A Personal Stand Against Digital Defamation, Weaponized Narratives, and the Fight for Truth

CHILDREN: SCROLLING TO DEATH Schooled by Screens: How EdTech is Failing our Kids (with Sophie Winkleman) || The Podcast for Parents Worried About Social Media At first, digital learning seemed full of promise. In a tech-driven world, it felt like the future. But now, the harms are becoming harder to ignore. British actress and children’s advocate, Sophie Winkleman, noticed how agitated her kids became after hours of screen-based learning. She gave them permission to read books instead. Her instinct was right – and the research backs her up: too much screen time in schools is harming students’ focus, memory, and academic performance.

Sweden has become the first country to reverse its digital-first education policy– replacing screens with printed textbooks and handwriting, especially for young learners. Sophie hopes more countries will follow.

In this episode of Scrolling 2 Death, Sophie joins me to explore the data behind screen harm and why parents need to start asking schools tough questions: Is EdTech really helping our kids learn? Or is it putting them in danger?

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT It’s Not Just a Game Anymore How new monetization models changed gaming, and what parents need to know How We Got Here The Rise of the Ever-Changing Virtual Park Video games have been around since the late 1950s, but something shifted during the first decade of the 2000s, as the bandwidth and speed of the internet grew rapidly.2 Alongside the rise of early social media platforms like MySpace, Facebook, and Twitter, a new kind of video game emerged — one that didn’t end.3 Instead of offering a fixed storyline or campaign, these games kept evolving. They were built on a new model called Games-as-a-Service (GaaS) — where games were continuously updated with new content, features, and events to keep players engaged and coming back. These games were typically (but not always) Free-to-Play (F2P) — at least when you started. And they were in sharp contrast to the games that came before, which were typically sold as discrete complete products with a beginning, middle, and end.

World of Warcraft (2004) was among the first of these games to popularize online multiplayer gameplay at scale. It offered not just gameplay but community, identity, and endless progression. It required an initial CD-ROM purchase, and an internet connection, and a monthly subscription.4 Its connection to the internet enabled constant updates and dynamic worlds. This momentous shift in gaming accelerated in the late 2000s with many games becoming F2P by monetizing in-game advertising. Users now paid for games over time with their attention (to advertisements5) and their in-game purchases. []Games built on the now dominant Games-as-a-Service (GaaS) model are outperforming all other video games in history — especially when it comes to use by minors. The open-sandbox games9 Minecraft and Fortnite each attract roughly 30 million monthly active users (MAU) under the age of 18 from around the world. []The average age of gamers is dropping, []Most popular GaaS games center the gaming experience around an avatar: a persistent digital identity that players customize, upgrade, and grow attached to over time. []The rise of smartphones supercharged the shift to F2P/GaaS gaming. [] With smartphones came deeper integration of gaming with social media. []Being a gamer in 2025 isn’t just about playing video games. It means being enmeshed in a web of social platforms, influencers, private chats, and high-engagement content. This is the chaotic, exciting, and sometimes degrading world we were trying to convey [] Eight Harms of Modern Gaming, Two Case Studies

CHILDREN:JOHN HAIDT General Assembly: The Great Rewiring of Childhood — and How We Reverse It

Around 2012, childhood was rapidly rewired—from play-based to phone-based—and teen mental health plummeted. In this talk, Jonathan Haidt unpacks what he calls the greatest destruction of human capital in history and explores how we can reverse course. From phone-free schools to global policy shifts, he makes the case for restoring independence, play, and purpose to a generation in crisis. Now in its 21st year, the Aspen Ideas Festival is the Aspen Institute’s signature summer public event. From June 25-July 1, 2025 almost 4,000 leaders, innovators, fellows, scholars, and attendees gathered in the Rocky Mountains to engage in deep and inquisitive discussion of the issues that shape our lives and challenge our times, spanning politics, business, science, the arts, education, and more. #AspenIdeas



CHILDREN: GOOD MORNING AMERICA Landlines vs. cellphones: Which is better for your kid? "GMA" explores a story first reported by The Atlantic, where some parents are turning to old-school landlines instead of cellphones to stay connected with their children. 3 1/2 MINUTE VIDEO

CHILDREN YOUTH: Children limiting own smartphone use to manage mental health, survey finds Teenagers increasingly taking breaks as they control own use of devices rather than relying on parents to enforce limits, experts say

CHILDREN: Gov. Tina Kotek issues executive order mandating ‘bell-to-bell’ ban on student cellphones in Oregon schools

CHILDREN: How Handing Smartphones to Kids Before They Turn 13 May Damage Their Mental Health for Life

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers How Social Media Warps Teens’ Ideas of “Healthy”

EARTH/WATER: EHN We’re losing wetlands fast — and the global cost is staggering. A major global report finds that humanity has wiped out over 20% of life-supporting wetlands since 1970, threatening water security, food systems, and climate stability. Inside Climate News reports.

EMF Science Debate: BRHP - Between a Rock and a Hard Place Dariusz Leszczynski Response to EM Radiation Research Trust criticisms of my mHealth article

To become approved for use as a diagnostic method in clinical testing, the observation made by scientist(s) and published in peer peer-reviewed journal must go through the rigorous process. This process is to ensure safety, efficacy, compliance, and seamless integration into the already existing workflows. Here is a general procedure:

Literature Review and Feasibility Study: Review existing research and data on the diagnostic method. Assess the scientific validity, accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and clinical relevance.

Regulatory and Compliance Considerations: Identify applicable regulatory requirements (e.g., FDA approval, CE marking, local health authority guidelines). Prepare necessary documentation for regulatory submission.

Validation and Verification: Conduct validation studies to confirm performance metrics in the clinical setting. Perform verification to ensure the method meets predefined specifications.

Ethical Approval: Obtain approval from an Institutional Review Board (IRB) or ethics committee if required for human studies.

Pilot Testing: Implement the method on a small scale within the clinical environment. Collect data on performance, usability, and workflow integration.

Training and Education: Train laboratory staff, clinicians, and relevant personnel on the new method.

Develop SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and training materials.

Quality Control and Assurance: Establish quality control measures to monitor ongoing performance. Implement procedures for troubleshooting and maintenance.

Full-Scale Implementation: Roll out the diagnostic method across the designated clinical areas.

Ensure continuous monitoring and documentation.

Post-Implementation Evaluation: Collect feedback and performance data. Make necessary adjustments for optimization.

Reporting and Documentation: Maintain detailed records for regulatory compliance and accreditation. Publish findings if appropriate to contribute to scientific knowledge. None of the above-listed procedures and steps has been fulfilled for any of the proposed EHS testing methods. ... and I repeat: NONE.

Placing the burden of proof on those experiencing harm, and advocating for this more recently developed left-brained academic/research institutionally-laden “scientific method” is IMO an inappropriate societal response to a very real unfolding disaster, and has delayed necessary regulation for many producst.

The UK EMRadiation Research Trust article he criticizes is here: Reflection on the Recent Article on EHS Diagnostic Criteria We want to be clear upfront we disagree with Dariusz Leszczynski’s conclusion that there are no established diagnostic criteria for EHS. While his paper highlights challenges and calls for more research, the reality is that the science on EHS diagnosis isn’t just ongoing it’s historic. Scientists like Magda Havas, researchers in Russia, and many others have been documenting diagnostic methods for EHS for years. That’s why we’re sharing this post: to highlight the strong, objective evidence showing that EHS can be diagnosed, and to push back against the idea that EHS lacks clinical legitimacy. EM Radiation Research Trust Response We welcome the publication of this article, which rightly identifies a critical gap in how the medical system responds to Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS). However, it’s important to challenge the implication that the lack of standardised diagnostic criteria equates to a lack of objective scientific basis or clinical legitimacy for EHS. Objective Evidence Exists Research by scientists such as Dr. Magda Havas has consistently shown that individuals with EHS can exhibit measurable physiological changes in response to electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure including alterations in heart rate variability, blood sugar levels, and skin conductance. These findings dispute the notion that EHS is purely psychosomatic. Likewise, Michael Bevington’s book Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity published by ElectroSensitivity UK (ES-UK) includes over 1,800 scientific references and is an invaluable tool for clinicians and policy professionals seeking to understand the breadth of existing evidence.

EMF: THE POWER COUPLE Does Blushield work? Oura Ring | Scalar waves | Tesla Although some of us need solutions, and fast, to the encroaching smart grid - we should always first do no harm. Then measure what frequencies you can. Remove as many electrically conductive surfaces from the environment, and unplug everything with a switch mode power supply. If you need assistance finding housing, depending on your area, we may be able to connect you with someone who can assist. Instead of creating an ocean of more electrical current, let’s swim in the deep blue sea of sanity. Scaling the waves of health can only be done when we have the right board in hand - not a cube that drowns us in false hope.

FCC: Groups Oppose FCC Plan to Let Bureaus Eliminate Rules Proposal tied to Carr’s 'Delete' initiative expected at July 24 meeting

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Governor Newsom is getting into the Real Estate Business State Senate Bill 549

HEALTH MERCOLA: Having a Disrupted Body Clock Increases Your Risk of Early Death

HEALTH: Follow the Money: WHO's directing global health policy?

Australian Medical Professionals' Society, June 2025 It has been shown that donations are tied to "donor interests" and that donor interests are aligned with pharmaceutical interests for the majority of top-100 donors. This creates an opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry to influence WHO decisions with the potential to affect global health policy. It has also been shown that the WHO offers a 3,400% return on financial investments. This raises the possibility that the WHO could put in place measures that financially benefit the industries that favour investors. This could presumably include the pharmaceutical industry, favoured by most of the top-100 donors discussed in this report. The investigation shows that the WHO's current funding arrangements contravene the Organization's own Guidelines and that serious conflicts of interest exist. This situation greatly compromises the WHO, calling into question both its integrity and the trustworthiness of its decisions.

HEALTH: CHD MAHA Must Push Republicans to Prioritize Americans’ Health Over Pesticide Maker Profits Republican leaders will vote tomorrow on legislation that would strip American citizens injured by pesticides of their right to sue chemical companies. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has introduced a bill that would give Americans the right to hold pesticide makers accountable for the harm they cause. It’s time for MAHA to build a nonpartisan alliance for a healthy America. by Charles Eisenstein

HEALTH CHEMICALS: CBS NEWS VIA CHD EPA, Norfolk Southern Manipulated East Palestine Soil Testing Data, Report Says A new report alleges that soil samples following the 2023 fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio were manipulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Norfolk Southern. The whistleblower group Government Accountability Project uncovered a letter they say allegedly proves negligence in testing for contaminated soil at the site of the crash. According to the document, Norfolk Southern’s contractor published a plan, but the EPA then updated that plan the next day, directing that additional samples be taken in more heavily impacted locations. This letter goes hand in hand with two other whistleblowers whose claims say that environmental testing wasn’t conducted properly.by The Defender Staff

HEALTH: Melanin: The Anti-Cancer Adaptation Dermatology Can’t DenyZaid K. Dahhaj

INSPIRATION: Joshua Stylman The Golden Idol Machine The Anti-Human Nature of Fame The other day, I found my high school yearbook. My kids were flipping through it, laughing at old photos and hairstyles, and one of them paused, surprised. "You and your friends were in all these clubs?" Debate, theater, student council, wrestling—page after page of awkward group photos and teenage optimism. It made me smile. I hadn't thought about that version of myself in a long time. I told them the truth: I joined everything, not because I had it all figured out, but because I didn't. When you're a kid, you need spaces like that—launching pads for connection, experiments in identity. Trying things on. Figuring out where you fit, and just as often, where you don't. The Economic Engine of Performance The Deeper Disconnection

OCEANS: Global dispute deepens over deep sea mining as nations weigh science, sovereignty, and the ocean floor

SECURITY: 404 MEDIA A Startup is Selling Data Hacked from Peoples’ Computers to Debt Collectors Infostealer data can include passwords, email and billing addresses, and the embarrassing websites you use. Farnsworth Intelligence is selling to divorce lawyers and other industries. When your laptop is infected with infostealing malware, it’s not just hackers that might get your passwords, billing and email addresses, and a list of sites or services you’ve created accounts on, potentially including some embarrassing ones. A private intelligence company run by a young founder is now taking that hacked data from what it says are more than 50 million computers, and reselling it for profit to a wide range of different industries, including debt collectors; couples in divorce proceedings; and even companies looking to poach their rivals’ customers. Essentially, the company is presenting itself as a legitimate, legal business, but is selling the same sort of data that was previously typically sold by anonymous criminals on shady forums or underground channels. Multiple experts 404 Media spoke to called the practice deeply unethical, and in some cases the use of that data probably illegal. The company is also selling access to a subset of the data to anyone for as little as $50, and 404 Media used it to uncover unsuspecting victims’ addresses.

SPACE BENTON BROADBAND: Elon Musk’s Starlink internet works great if hardly anyone uses it Shira Ovide | Washington Post There’s an irony with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service beamed from space: The more popular it becomes, the worse its speeds and reliability tend to get. Those limitations are known, but a new analysis estimates the tipping point at which Starlink connections could bog down: With as few as 419 Starlink customers in an area the size of Tacoma (WA), service for all users in the area could become unusable. The research, led by telecommunications technology expert Sascha Meinrath, is just a hypothetical scenario. But it supports some internet policy veterans who believe that Starlink is a technology marvel and an amazing internet lifeline, as long as hardly any Americans need to rely on it. The analysis has implications for Starlink customers and for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, a New Deal-style government program to expand internet access to everyone. Summary on Benton.org

SPACE: EHN Hawaii’s sacred waters face rocket debris threat as Musk’s Mars dreams expand As Elon Musk ramps up rocket launches, Hawaii’s culturally and ecologically vital waters could become a dumping ground for failed SpaceX spacecraft. Dara Kerr reports for The Guardian. In short:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved 25 annual SpaceX Starship launches, dramatically expanding the Pacific Ocean “action area” where rocket debris can fall and placing Hawaii’s protected waters at risk.

The region includes Papahānaumokuākea, a UNESCO World Heritage site and vital marine sanctuary home to endangered species like green sea turtles and monk seals, as well as sacred Native Hawaiian sites.

Critics argue the FAA’s environmental review, prepared largely by SpaceX consultants, is insufficient and dismissive of long-term ecological and cultural consequences.



SPACE PROPUBLICA: Trump Administration Looking to Slash Environmental Protection Rules for Rocket Launches A draft executive order viewed by ProPublica directs the secretary of transportation to “use all available authorities to eliminate or expedite” environmental reviews for launch licenses — a change Elon Musk’s SpaceX and others have long sought.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS INSIDE TOWERS: Verizon 175-Foot Cell Tower Proposal at College Under Scrutiny Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is seeking approval to build a 175-foot monopole cell tower at Chestnut Hill College, in Philadelphia. The proposed tower would be installed behind student dormitories in a wooded area of the campus, with the college leasing the land to Verizon for $30,000 annually, according to the Chestnut Hill Local.

TRAVEL: Some lawmakers want to know how Delta Airlines is using artificial intelligence to set “individualized fares” for customers — an emerging industry practice that critics fear abuses people’s privacy and creates higher costs.

EVENT: The National Call, Friday July 25, 2025, 1-3 pm ET