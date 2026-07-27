Mark Cuban: ‘A lot of data centers are going to be turned into pickleball courts’

ACTIVISM: Previously I posted a link to an on-line summit, with some trepidation.

See the note to the community at the bottom of this email from two highly respected expert sources about this topic. Many thanks for their clarity.

AI and SUBSTACK; Substack has added an opportunity for readers to assess posts for AI, via AI? It is controversial, and I haven’t quite figured out how to navigate the issues involved.

Substack wrote: How writers are reacting to Substack’s AI transparency tools Honest conversation, the first wave of “How I make this” statements, and an upcoming series on how publishers are using and feeling about AI

On July 25, Reinette Senum of the Foghorn Express posted: What You Don’t See Under the Tip of the Iceberg Substack has a new AI detector. I turned it off. Here’s what it could never see

I believe in guardrails. Label the synthetic singer, the fake disaster footage, the deepfake of a real person. But a blind percentage on advocacy journalism isn’t a guardrail. It’s noise measuring nuance.

And if we, the people, get scanned and scored, so should the governments and surveillance companies. Transparency that only flows downhill isn’t transparency. It’s surveillance. []

Substack’s AI detection announced its partnership with an AI-detection company called Pangram . Readers can now scan posts, notes, and comments and receive an estimate of how much was written by AI. Writers can opt out of the scan in their settings. Substack also added something else, something better, which I’ll get to: a voluntary “How I make this” statement, where writers can tell you, in their own words, exactly how their work gets made.



My biggest concern about any AI application is that there is often no way to question a judgement or navigate an issue via a live person/interaction. I’ve been deplatformed, for example, from Facebook, with no way to resolve a decision.

If readers are new to the issue of judgement via algorithms, this is one of the most heart-breaking reports I have encountered and covered:

Dutch child benefits scandal led to thousands of forced family separations, report finds The Dutch childcare benefits scandal played a central role in the forced removal of children from their homes, according to a report led by Mariëtte Hamer. At least 3,532 children were taken from their families as a result of financial turmoil triggered by the scandal, Trouw reports.

The scandal involved the Dutch tax authority, Belastingdienst, falsely accusing thousands of families of fraud, particularly targeting those with dual nationality. As a result, many families faced mounting debts, and child protection agencies deemed their homes “unsafe.” The committee’s report concluded that without the issues caused by the tax authority’s actions, many of these children would not have been removed from their parents. []The Belastingdienst reportedly used an algorithm that disproportionately flagged families with dual nationality as high-risk, leading to false fraud accusations and further deepening their financial struggles. These issues contributed directly to child protection agencies removing children from their homes.

I personally feel that AI is altering cognition and compassion.

A number of readers have been submitting research to me composed using AI. If you know of another substack that might be interested in serving as a repository for this work, please post in the comments?

For me, one description of the alternative choice is laid out in the article about Waldorf education, below, describing the link between head, heart, and hand (not texting!). I don’t want to pre-empt other publications, so please follow the link to read. Also - the interview below conducted by Nate Hagens.

I am not anti-tech and am grateful for many kindred spirits I am meeting via Substack, but advocating for remembering our humanity and our cosmos first. Thanks for being here.

FEATURED Katie Singer: This is about nature and money THE RIGHTS OF NATURE

Regulations—like the Clean Water Act or the Clean Air Act—essentially provide a permitting process for corporations to do their business. They do not protect water or air through industrial or digital developments. They don’t grant give rivers or forests the right to live, flourish or regenerate. Environmental lawyer Will Falk has authored The State Rights of Nature, for the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund (CELDF). In 2006, CELDF passed the first modern “rights of nature” law. The report details the rights of nature movement’s history, explains the past decade’s most important legislation and court rulings, and lays out principles to help advocates distinguish between rights of nature initiatives that have been corrupted and those that have not.

FEATURED: Win Some, Lose Some. Loss: MA Supreme Judicial Court Case COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

We learned this week that the MASJC ruled in favor of the industry instead of Pittsfield residents. The state’s highest court indicated citizens should file legal action against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reinstate local control over cell tower placements.

The FCC has already been sued. Yet since 2021 the FCC has failed to respond to a federal DC Circuit Court order for the FCC to reassess their outdated RF exposure limits. This, after the judges reviewed 11,000 pages of scientific, medical and citizen evidence showing harm to children, the elderly, those with EMR Syndrome, and the environment.

AND SMART METERS:

Mana just let us know that Eversource today installed a non-RF-transmitting electric meter on her Springfield, MA home! Above is an interview we did with her back in 2023 after she got very sick when a bank of smart meters was installed on her Watertown, MA apartment. Yesterday she did another interview, this time with CHD.TV, and today Eversource gave her a non-transmitting meter.

Click here to see the CHD.TV interview, including how she had to give up her career as a world-class musician (she's too modest to tell you she performed at the top of her field with the Boston Pops!), and how she pivoted to become a board certified health coach to help others!

CHD's Stephanie Locricchio would like to feature interviews with others injured by wireless radiation, please contact her to discuss an interview on CHD.TV:

http://stephanie.locricchio@childrenshealthdefense.org

NEWS AND NOTES

ACCOMMODATION; LYN MCLEAN AUSTRALIA: Banking Blues

Recently St George Bank contacted me to say that it would no longer send the secure codes I need for online banking to my landline number and I would need to provide them with a mobile phone number instead.

AI Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI OpenAI’s disconcerting hack of HuggingFace and what we should do about it

More broadly speaking, we live in a world in which AI frequently needs to be patched; more and more problems are emerging, and we are addressing them with afterthought, rather than forethought. Cybercrime is just one facet of the problem; child safety is another. Florida is now suing OpenAI for a number of risks related to child safety; OpenAI is now running a job listing for a “abuse investigator”, to try to address some of these problems.

Nobody really knows what havoc these systems are going to cause, and nobody has a clear plan for how to mitigate all the risks and yet we are rushing ahead spending trillions of dollars and risking economic collapse to build them as fast as possible. Bottom line: OpenAI’s zero-day exploit hack of HuggingFace *should* be a wake up call. AND An open letter to David Sacks China is closing the gap, but it’s not because we have too much regulation on Ai As argued here a couple days ago, I think the US should at least consider pivoting and trying to work with China towards AI for global good, rather than creating a new cold war that is likely to an end in uncomfortable way for all, with no clear winner

AI: Brian Merchant “Everyone hates AI” in Paris Greetings from the European capital where “tout le monde déteste l’IA.” A wave of protest is swelling in the United States against the cult of automation, the ravages of everything digital, the proliferation of data centers, the arrogance and power of tech elites, and the corruption of elected officials who grovel at their feet.

BIG TECH: Oligarch Watch Elon’s horrible, no good, very bad day ALSO INCLUDES: The information landscape in the United States has reached a crisis point. Billionaires are using social media platforms and media outlets to advance their political and financial interests.; Zuckerberg’s AI propaganda campaign AND The information landscape in the United States has reached a crisis point. Billionaires are using social media platforms and media outlets to advance their political and financial interests. Peter Thiel to receive media award from parent company of Politico and Business Insider Axel Springer, the German media giant that owns Politico, Business Insider, and Bild, announced last week that it will give its 2026 namesake award to Peter Thiel, a far-right, German-born billionaire. AND Amazon’s conspiracy to raise prices on consumers AND Space experts and environmentalists warn that space-based data centers could be “catastrophic” for Earth. Proponents of satellite data centers “have refused to embrace any inquiry into the impacts of their self-claimed epochal technology on the environment, science, economy, or other values,” read a petition filed by the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, Earthjustice, and DarkSky International. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are exploring launching millions of satellite data centers that could result in significant changes to Earth’s atmosphere. (The Guardian)

CELLPHONES VS LANDLINES INDUSTRY INDUSTRY INDUSTRY: Joel Thayer and Ethan Tun: Stop Making Americans Pay for Yesterday’s Phone Network Outdated rules tying carriers to copper phone lines are diverting billions from fiber and wireless buildout, and the FCC should finish modernizing them. Joel Thayer is president of the Digital Progress Institute and an attorney based in Washington. Digital Progress Institute is a nonprofit seeking to bridge the policy divide between telecom and tech. Ethan Tun is a law fellow at the Digital Progress Institute, where he works on telecommunications and broadband policy. Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views expressed in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.

AND

House Dems Oppose FCC Preempting Calif. Copper Rules AT&T wants the agency to grant preemption and allow it to discontinue copper service in the state WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers don’t want the FCC to quash California’s copper retirement regulations.

CHILDREN: WALDORF Head, Heart and Hand: The Art of Living Whole (SCROLL DOWN) Every human being thinks. Every human being feels. Every human being acts. These are not three separate faculties accidentally housed in one body. They are three dimensions of a single life, as inseparable as length, width, and depth.

Waldorf education builds its entire method on this insight that educating a child means cultivating all three capacities in the right order, at the right time, and through the right activities.

The image is ancient. The medieval thinker spoke of ratio, affectus, and voluntas. Rudolf Steiner, the founder of the first Waldorf School in 1919, named them Thinking, Feeling, and Willing and placed them at the center of Waldorf Education.

But the insight extends far beyond the classroom. It is a map of the human soul itself.

The Three Capacities

Thought — Head This is the capacity to perceive, abstract, analyze, and form concepts. It is the domain of clarity, logic, and inner light, yet it becomes cold when isolated from the other two capacities.

Word — Heart This is the capacity to feel, not merely emotion but the soul's resonance with beauty, suffering, justice, and love. It is the bridge between thought and deed.

Deed — Hand This is the capacity to will, to act, and to bring something into being in the world. It is the realm of initiative, craft, and the courage to begin.

Together, they form what Waldorf calls the threefold human being. They correspond to what we might call the life of cognition, the life of soul, and the life of will.

When One Is Absent The three capacities ideally remain in balance, but life, temperament, training, and vocation all pull people toward specific combinations. When one capacity is consistently underdeveloped, a characteristic human type emerges. Understanding these types is not about judgment. It is about recognition and, ultimately, about invitation.

Head and Hand — without Heart

Efficient, Rational, Calculating, Precise — Cold, Detached (more at link)

CHILDREN: AUSTRALIA Chilling Warning For Parents As MRI Scans Show Phones Are Damaging Kids' Brains | 10 News+ 5 MINUTES

SEE ALSO 2025 POST: Researcher says high screen time associated with social, emotional problems in children

In short: Researchers have found excessive screen time can be associated with children developing emotional and social deficits.

Associate Professor Michael Nagel, from the University of the Sunshine Coast, says some effects of screen time can be similar to symptoms of autism.

A University of Queensland researcher has also found gaming for more than three hours at a stretch can harm physical health.

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES:A wide-ranging conversation about global warming, the digital world brain, and the ugliness of modern cities James Delingpole interviews Jacob Nordangård From the description: “Here James joins Jacob for round two of a wide-ranging conversation about everything from the nonsense of global warming [Jacob knows: he used to be an environmental activist] to the total control mechanism (aka The Digital World Brain) our would-be technocratic overlords are planning to impose on us. Also on the menu: the deliberate, soul-sapping ugliness of Town Planning or why every town in the world now looks so samey and so depressing.”

DATA CENTERS Mark Cuban: ‘A lot of data centers are going to be turned into pickleball courts’ Super Micro Computer (SMCI) disclosed $60 billion in new orders, doubled its gross margin outlook to 15-17%, and the stock surged 24%.

Cuban draws a direct parallel to the 1990s fiber-optic overbuild, warning AI compute efficiency gains will strand billions in planned data center capacity.

Cuban argues AI lacks dot-com-era retail mania but warns the overbuild could wipe out VCs, funds, and PE firms that went all-in.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has a new metaphor for the AI infrastructure boom, and it doubles as a plug for one of his side projects. On the latest episode of the All-In podcast, Cuban predicted that "a lot of data centers... are going to be turned into pickleball courts" if AI models and data centers keep getting more efficient. The joke lands harder because Cuban co-owns the Dallas Flash pickleball team. The underlying argument is one investors chasing the "Mark Cuban AI bubble" and "AI infrastructure overbuild" narratives should take seriously.

DATA CENTERS: Ratepayer bill gains momentum in House amid data center backlash A bill that seeks to mitigate data centers’ impacts on Americans’ electric bills is gaining steam in the House, as lawmakers face pressure to act in the face of sharp backlash to the sprawling AI infrastructure. The bipartisan Ratepayer Protection Act would require states to “consider” standards that put the costs on tech companies, rather than individuals.

DATA: What happens if data-driven pricing gets it wrong

DATA CENTERS: Democrats Seize on AI Data Center Backlash That’s Dividing Rural Republicans The AI data center controversy could influence the upcoming election.

DATA CENTERS: The Hidden Cost of Data Centers: Inside the Opposition America’s data center boom is running into local resistance. A June poll by Heatmap News found that at least 70% of Americans oppose a data center being built near their home — in September 2025 it was 42%. “The fights look local — it’s zoning hearings, it is noise complaints, it is coming from residents,” says David Bieri, an economist and associate professor at Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs. “But the crazy thing is that, of course, the money that decides these things is happening at a higher level.” Data centers are testing electrical grids

“Data center alley,” located in Northern Virginia, is home to 70% of global internet traffic and possesses the highest concentration of data centers in the U.S., according to an analysis by The Roosevelt Institute. In Virginia, data centers now consume roughly 25% of the state’s electricity, driving utility rate hikes that Virginians and surrounding states absorb.

“I live in Baltimore, I’m 60 miles from the data centers in northern Virginia, and my bills are up because of those data centers, 60 miles away, because we’re on the same grid,” says Mitch Jones, managing director of policy and litigation at Food & Water Watch, a nonprofit advocacy group.

In February of this year, retail electricity prices in the District of Columbia hiked 23.7% compared to the year prior. Dominion Energy, which supplies power to the data center market, plans to expand its infrastructure by $8 billion — and Virginians are expected to pay for more than half of those developments.

“When our grid is so, so weak, it’s not built to handle that type of gigawatt level capacity,” Bieri says.

The electricity situation in Virginia and the broader region is a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation as data centers’ reach expands. And there’s no question that electric grids will be tested by the surge in data center growth. The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimates that U.S. data centers’ electricity usage could reach 9.5% to 15% of the nation’s electricity use by 2030, according to a June report. In 2024, that figure was 4.7%. And on July 21, BloombergNEF reported that data centers in the U.S. will account for one-fifth of the nation’s entire electricity consumption by 2035 — today it’s 5.9%.

“If you’re building a bunch of these data centers, you’re essentially building new cities as far as electricity is concerned.” -

Mitch Jones, deputy director, Food & Water Watch

5G: The FAA Ends the 5G Fight With the Cockpit For four years a quiet turf war has run between the companies building 5G networks and the people who land airplanes. On 24 July, the FAA moved to end it. The agency is issuing a final rule requiring aircraft radio altimeters to shrug off interference from 5G signals in neighbouring radio bands. It arrives alongside a new Federal Communications Commission order clearing fresh 5G spectrum for auction — the product, both agencies say, of years of joint testing.

HAVANA SYNDROME: Mark Lenzi’s $650,000 Havana Syndrome Settlement; What the New York Post Left Out of Mark Lenzi’s $650K Havana Syndrome Discrimination Case Settlement The New York Post’s July 23 exclusive article reported on Mark Lenzi’s $650,000 settlement with the State Department over Havana Syndrome diagnosis alleged discrimination. But several important facts were left out. These details matter if we care about all victims of Havana Syndrome/Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI). This is the second settlement. He and his family had already received more than $1 million. Part of that money came through the HAVANA Act, which requires real medical findings. In Lenzi’s case those findings included traumatic brain injury. The government has already accepted that his injuries met the official medical bar. []What these facts show us is that for the Department of State it is easier to write another check than to face the record in open court, put officials under oath, or admit that employees diagnosed with Havana Syndrome/AHI exist, and that they have been mistreated. The Department settles, and walks away without accountability.

Why this matters for civilians. Recognition of diagnosed Havana Syndrome/AHI cases is not only a matter for diplomats and intelligence officers. It is a test of whether the system can look at uncomfortable facts without reaching for the checkbook and moving on.

BER v. CDC is a legal case filed on behalf of civilians suing the CDC and the NIH for parity in diagnostic guidance already available to federal employees like Lenzi. The lawsuit is not asking for compensation, only for ending arbitrary and capricious discrimination of civilians when it comes to diagnosis and treatment. It is currently waiting for the Defendants to reply to the complaint.

INSPIRATION: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive What’s One Thing That Delighted You Today? How paying attention to what’s good can help when life feels hard

INSPIRATION: The Great Simplification with Nate Hagens Taking Love Seriously: What Ancient Wisdom & Modern Psychology Say About Interconnectedness with John Churchill 90 minutes A growing chorus of psychologists, contemplatives, and systems thinkers argue that most of us, and most of our institutions, are running an outdated psychological and spiritual “operating system,” one never built for the converging ecological, economic, and cultural crises we face. Technological and policy responses absorb nearly all of our attention and resources, yet the maturity of the humans making the decisions may be the most needed and least prioritized intervention of all. Could ancient contemplative traditions, paired with modern psychology, offer a map for the kind of collective growing up this moment demands? In this episode, Nate welcomes Dr. John Churchill, a psychologist and former Buddhist monk, to explore a map of human development that runs from “first-person” perspective of the isolated self all the way to a felt, embodied sense of interdependence with the planet itself.

LIGHTING: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! Request to NHTSA to Confirm Steady Burning Requirement

LIGHTING: Hour Lost To Daylight Saving Time Linked To Vision-Stealing Eye Diseases

SMART METERS: Massachusetts town seeks answers after water bills go bonkers, one from $325 to $192,000 “I’m standing here tonight with three water bills totaling over $15,000, and I’m demanding answers,” Fauci said, per the publication. Fauci and her husband own two town properties that are similar in size and usage, but one recent bill was $539 while the other came to $2,800. Residents told the outlet that the first unusually large bills started showing up in March, and about a dozen homeowners have since filed abatements with the town this year. []Officials also acknowledged that some increase in bills was expected because new water rates recently took effect at 2% higher and newer meters can register usage more accurately. Still, that does not explain the most extreme spikes residents have reported.

SMART METERS: Utility’s smart meter opt-out plan on hold “If we offer an exemption, I believe that you’d have a handful of people … scattered around the county,” said Smith. He emphasized that it wouldn’t take many to lose efficiency, “You’re still sending the truck out, driving almost as many miles to get to a handful of meters as you would have been to go and read every meter.”

One of the board members Jess Urionaguena also spoke about his thoughts on the subject. “The utilities that do have exemptions … the customer picks up the cost. We can’t send a meter reader … out to Litchfield, to Eagle Lake. It’s the same amount of fuel and same amount of time.”

John Mooberry approached the board at the meeting to request the exemption of the meter on his property. Mooberry told the board that he did so because he personally didn’t want something in his house that he didn’t want there. He said, “We should have personal choices. Especially when it comes to our homes and our safety,” and that he was concerned about personal liberty. []Smith also responded to Mooberry, “These meters use absolutely no radio frequency. They’re a power line carrier technology, and the communication signals are transmitted over the power line.” []Dominguez also mentioned that with the outage management system that the utility is putting in place, “the less participation that we have per meter, the less accurate that system is going to be for us to be able to pinpoint outages quickly and roll trucks for that.”

SMART METERS: Rhode Island Energy addresses customer concerns From having trouble making payments to getting their electricity shut off, Rhode Island Energy customers have been contacting 12 News with complaints. Aside from the COVID-19 payment protection plan no longer being in use, President Greg Cornett broke down some of the reasons that customers may be running into trouble. “If somebody makes a payment on the very last day that their bill is due and they send in a check, it’s processing time with the bank. It’s not anything we can control that might impact when that payment actually shows up in our system,” Cornett explained. []For any customers who have questions about the breakdown of their bills, there are ways to track energy usage through Rhode Island Energy’s new digital smart meters. “I can go now to my account to the electric meter, hit ‘see usage data’ and it shows me hour by hour, day by day what I’ve been using,” Cornett said. Customers should note that opting out of this service will carry a charge, since an employee will have to come out and read your meter in person.

SPACE: Sky-High Overhaul: U.S. Airlines to Retrofit for 5G Safety by 2030 Major U.S. airlines are mandated to retrofit planes by 2030 to prevent wireless interference due to upcoming 5G auctions. The FAA requires altimeters meeting next-gen standards to ensure flight safety, with a potential $2.2 billion in rebates offered. Retrofitting costs may reach up to $7.1 billion.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Malibu City Council Votes to Bar New Wireless Facilities in Residential Neighborhoods The city enacted a resolution prohibiting the placement of new cell equipment closer than 300 feet of residential property lines.

UTILITIES OHIO: PUCO orders AES Ohio to refund $11 million to consumers The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC) proposed 62.70% of the refund will go to residential consumers; 21.13% to commercial consumers; 8.68% to industrial consumers; 7.46% to local governments and 0.02% to railroads. Refunds will appear as a one-time monthly bill credit. []The refund is far less than suggested by the OCC. The decision followed an Ohio Supreme Court decision, which unanimously ruled that PUCO unlawfully allowed AES to offset significantly excessive earnings against future investments instead of refunding the excess to consumers. OCC’s testimony showed that AES consumers were owed the full $61.1 million in excess earnings from 2018 to 2019, including interest. Since Dec. 2025, the refund’s interest has continued to accrue. “AES Ohio families should not have to spend seven years fighting to get their own money back.

EVENT: EUROPE Register now for the Dutch Low-Radiation Camping Week and/or National Contact Day low emissions 19-26 August 2026, Campsite de Maashorst

The campsite is located in a beautiful vast nature reserve and the radiation is very low. You are free to choose which days and nights you want to come. Indicate your choice on the registration form. The main spoken language will be Dutch and English. We offer an extensive program and delicious vegetarian meals on the 22th and 23th of August . During the rest of the week, there will be plenty of time to get to know each other, enjoy activities together, or simply relax in front of your tent, caravan or camper. You can also attend lectures as early as Friday. Landelijke contactdag en stralingsarme kampeerweek in de Maashorst – Stichting EHS

ACTIVISM: COMMENTARY ON THE SUMMIT

Previously I posted a link to an on-line summit, assuming that some of the presentations would be of value. But I have found both the diversity of the presentations, some by respected researchers and others heavily weighted to marketing. and the affiliate marketing to be a very divisive topic. Many products are services are not accessible, financially and otherwise, for so many and companies are not contributing to the effort to update the RF limits to protect the public. I didn’t do further research, but now have been made aware of additional concerns, highlighted here:

To the EMF Community,

From July 20-26, 2026 there was a “free” Internet forum on EMF issues hosted by one of the European activists who donated and/or sold video presentations from prior EMF educational programs he had organized to another company that sells EMF biological protection/remediation devices and products. The forum was advertised on many activist websites. There was a long list of presentations, some with scientists/policy experts who have maintained high profiles in this area for decades, but many were from far outside of the subject or with specious claims for mitigation approaches.

Unfortunately, the European activist who hosted this forum culled many of these presentations from other’s past forums without permission, even using talks from deceased people. Different versions of the forum appeared online, some with different speakers, some selling merchandise, some with free giveaways, some selling videos of the talks, some not. They state they will offer the forum again for “free” from August 3-9. If all that sounds convoluted, it is.

Their approach made it appear as if these were current presentations and participants had agreed – and therefore tacitly sponsored – the forum and its organizers. This was highly misleading, unethical, and in violation of fair-use practices.

One “presenter” whose talk was over five years old and given within the context of a private NGO forum, tried to remove her talk but was told it had gone out to many websites and that she would need to provide the URLs in order to remove it, which was ridiculous and impossible. (Her talk aired against her wishes and is still offered in after-event marketing.) It also puts experts in the same arena with less qualified others as if on the same professional par, which is potentially damaging to reputations. In the public sphere, it is always assumed that presenters have given their permission, approval, and endorsement for such endeavors – but nothing could be farther from the truth with this specific aggregating approach, which sets a very bad example for others who may choose to imitate it.

As two people who have organized numerous in-person and online forums on EMF issues, our reason for writing this email is to clarify what we understand is acceptable -- and more specifically what is not – regarding the apparent assumption that anything that’s on the Internet is free for the taking. In this age of AI simulations and intellectual theft, no one can afford to have their work, visage, voice, and intelligence hijacked. Old presentations and those from the deceased can be easily doctored. Personal talks can enter the public domain in which people lose control over their own work and lives. Here are the broadest norms and rules:

- If someone has appeared or given a talk at a legally noticed town meeting or official government function that is later posted on a municipal/gov website, that is considered “fair use” and no consent form from the speaker is generally required for subsequent use. No changes can be made to the presentation and attribution regarding when and where it was initially delivered should be published.

- If someone has given a talk at a public forum sponsored by an organization such as an NGO etc., a consent form should have been required but often is not. That does NOT mean, however, it is up for grabs without permission if later posted on the Internet. It is assumed to be the “property” of the sponsor but only up to a point. Without a formal consent form, the sponsor has tacit permission from the speaker for one-time use and possibly posting on that organization’s website afterward, but not full licensing rights to grant or sell that speaker’s presentation, work, face, voice, personage, visage, or intellectual property to third parties and beyond. The sponsor can post the talks on their own website, but others cannot just lift those at will without permission from the presenter and clear attribution to where/when the presentation was given.

- If someone has been interviewed for a film/documentary/TV/Podcast, a consent form should have been required and signed by the interviewee. There are “boiler-plate” consent forms that give all rights to the producers/site/station owners that no one should sign. Interviewees should always read the fine print, decide what specific permissions to grant and edit accordingly. Example, never give permission to the producers to own your personage, voice, face, work, and all licensing rights forevermore. Specify single-use only, need for additional permission for subsequent use, and no personal domain ownership.

- The burden to abide by permissions is on the organizers in advance of a forum or podcast, not on presenters whose work has been purloined when the forum is published and their names already used in advertising/promotion.

- For forum organizers and producers of content, when in doubt, get permission again from any speaker to use an old presentation, and if that person is deceased, get the same permission from that person’s family. That is the only legal, ethical, and courteous way to re-use old material.

- Copyright law is complex. People automatically hold copyright ownership when they create an original work (a written piece, photo, video, digital art etc.) and store it on a camera, a hard drive or in the cloud. However, some people are taking it one step further by formally registering their work. In the U.S., this can be done through the U.S. Copyright Office.

- Fundamentally, we should honor the ownership rights of others and refrain from taking their electronic material without express permission.

The above statement acknowledges that some of this may have been done with good intentions “to get the word out” but such aggregation of other’s work without permission is nevertheless beyond long-established professional parameters, should never have been done, should never be “donated” or commodified, and should not be repeated by others.

Signed, B. Blake Levitt and Elizabeth Kelley

Please feel free to let us know your thoughts.