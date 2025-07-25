Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Paul Harding
I post this only to clear up possible confusion.

The 1999 NIEHS EMF Rapid Report states that anything over 1,000 milliGauss is biologically active. These magnets used in healthcare are far stronger, ranging on the Gauss scale and typically fall within the 6,000 Gauss range, which is significantly higher than the milliGauss range. A wiring error may create a 100 milligauss field just a couple of inches away from the wire. Instruments used to measure this in the field typically have a maximum of 150 milliGauss. It's like comparing apples to oranges.

The problem I have witnessed is that Building Biology and the Bioinitiative Report indicate that anything above 0.20 milliGauss is a point of concern. The papers they used to support this concern did not address the kHz frequency exposure, not one. To make matters worse, they promote creating surfaces on beds, walls, ceilings, and sometimes floors with biologically active kHz frequencies. It's complete madness, especially when these people can't stand being in their homes afterwards. They have been charged thousands of dollars only to have to move. I get the emails and phone calls about lives ruined. I encourage them to contact me as I have created a database and will never share their information.

According to the Building Biology website, Stetzerizer filters should be used last, if at all. This discourages people from addressing the underlying cause, which involves kHz frequencies. They tell people that the filters create a health problem. Imagine that Martin Graham EE, PHD, and Senior IEEE Dave Stetzer have created a problem and have been in business for 20 years. Sam Milham, MD, MPH, and Magda Havas, PHD, used the filters to save lives. This has helped thousands of people. I have used them over the past 10 years, only to hear of miraculous results.

It's challenging to charge people an exorbitant amount of money if they feel better almost immediately. Additionally, you can't clean a home with four filters and a home on a PLC grid.

https://frequencygeek.substack.com/p/not-feeling-the-best-you-could-have

