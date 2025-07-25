FEATURED:

Dear Workers of England Union,

Thank you for raising your concerns about the health implications of 5G and wireless infrastructure deployment. We became aware of your interest through a recent post on X, in which the Workers of England Union reflected on attending a 5G conference in Birmingham several years ago. You expressed concern about the issues raised at that time and indicated a willingness to receive and share information from organisations campaigning on this important matter. The EM Radiation Research Trust are encouraged to hear that you would consider publishing such information on your website as part of your commitment to prioritising the welfare of people in England. The EM Radiation Research Trust welcomes your openness and commitment to keeping your members informed about these critical public health issues.

Concerns Grow Over Wireless Safety Guidelines and Worker Exposure Across the UK, local councils are permitting new 4G and 5G infrastructure under permitted development rights, relying on exposure guidelines issued by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). However, these guidelines are designed only to protect against short-term thermal effects that is, heating of tissue over a 6-to-30-minute period. In contrast, the public and workers are now exposed to a continuous and complex combination of pulsed radiofrequency (RF) signals over the long term not just for minutes at a time.

Many doctors and scientists have raised serious concerns that these outdated guidelines fail to account for non-thermal and long-term biological effects, which are well documented in thousands of peer-reviewed studies. This situation may place workers particularly those with medical implants, weakened immune systems, pregnant women, individuals with cancer or those recovering from cancer, genetic vulnerabilities, or people with electromagnetic sensitivity at unavoidable risk under current planning and occupational health frameworks. One of the world’s largest reinsurance agencies, Swiss Re, warned in 2019 that 5G was “off the leash,” citing potential risks such as:

Growing political and legal friction related to health concerns, as previously seen with 3G and 4G.

Potential liability claims for health impairments with long latency periods

https://www.swissre.com/institute/research/sonar/sonar2019/SONAR2019-off-the-leash.html

Unclear Exclusion Zones for AIMD Wearers Leave Public Safety Gaps

More at link: 5G – Concerns Grow Over Wireless Safety Guidelines and Worker Exposure – Workers of England Union

FEATURED: Victor Leach Health and safety practices and policies concerning human exposure to RF/microwave radiation by James C Lin

Hi All, The article that I recently reviewed, HEALTH AND SAFETY PRACTICES AND POLICIES CONCERNING HUMAN EXPOSURE TO RF/MICROWAVE RADIATION, by James Lin, has now been published in Frontiers in Public Health.

This article outlines the history of mobile telephony, and as is often the case, many Military inventions find their way into public life. For example, transistors were top secret following WW2. I got my first pocket transistor radio in the early 1960s, and it accompanied me on my paper round. It cost me £9, which was equivalent to three weeks' worth of paid money from my paper round. Another classic example is radar, which was first used in World War II and helped the Allies prevail in the Battle of Britain. Today, radar is used extensively around the world for civilian aviation and public transportation, and even for cars.

Additionally, in his article, Lin outlines the foundations and limitations of existing guidelines for safe human exposure to RF. He critiques core assumptions embedded in these standards, such as the overemphasis on thermal effects and the dismissal of non-thermal mechanisms, while also identifying how military interests have shaped research priorities and influenced standard-setting processes to protect strategic interests. Lin elaborates on the collaborations and conflicts between influential institutions, such as ICNIRP and the WHO‑EMF project, illustrating how these relationships affect policy and public statements. He discusses flaws identified in recent WHO-commissioned systematic reviews, such as selective inclusion of studies and overly narrow interpretations, which may downplay potential health risks. Finally, Lin notes growing scientific and public interest in non-thermal effects and calls for greater transparency in policy-making, suggesting a potential shift toward more precautionary and holistic RF safety standards.

This article is an open-access publication, which means that it is accessible to any reader anywhere in the world. You can see it for yourself (and share it with your network) using this link: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1619781.

Regards Victor Leach (ORSAA Secretary)

FEATURED: Keith Cutter

Minimalist RF Testing By following four key steps and using my low-cost setup, you can create your own minimalist expedient test lab. This setup minimizes RF scatter and addresses the inaccuracies that arise from using a far-field meter in near-field environments.

FEATURED: Paul Héroux Building the gulf of opinions on the health and biological effects of electromagnetic radiation

Paul Héroux. Building the gulf of opinions on the health and biological effects of electromagnetic radiation. Front. Public Health, 22 July 2025. Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1589021. Using events that the author was personally involved with over many years, the article attempts to explain how different views solidified over time on the health effects of electromagnetic radiation, some believing they are negligible, while others believe they are substantial.



Introduction The health impacts of Non-Thermal Electromagnetic Radiation, both in the ELF and RF domains, have been controversial since the early 1980s (1). The report of a link between childhood leukemia and ELF magnetic fields fueled discussion for more than a decade, ushering together two very different areas, electrical engineering and biology. The arguments oppose the officers of industry and their followers to health environmentalists. Given that both should have access to the same scientific literature, the opposing positions rely on the selection of different experts, subsets of the literature, and on their interpretation. This article attempts to explain how different views on the health effects of technological electromagnetic radiation solidified over time, some believing they are negligible, while others propose they are substantial. We skirt around classically reported events such as the development of the ANSI (21), IEEE (22) and ICNIRP (23) recommendations as well as the Bioinitiative report (24), the ORSAA (25) database, Henry Lai’s literature compilation (26), and the NTP (27) and Ramazzini (28) experiments to discuss other incidents that may seem minor but shed some light on the more human aspects of the formation of opinions about EMR health impacts.

To resolve the complex problem of EMR health impacts, several scientific meetings were held worldwide, seemingly to advance science and develop opinions. We choose to report events where, over the years, the author was physically present; such direct experiences easily solidify into valuable memories. We think that assembling such recollections can be used to explain the development of diverging opinions on EMR health impacts.

Section headings Adair, 1991 Armstrong, 1994 Lai, 1997 Phillips, 2009



Epilogue The four examples above illustrate different aspects of the divergence of opinions. How are the basic terms of reference in the debate interpreted…are AC and DC fields in some ways equivalent (Adair)? Does the Specific Absorption Rate, a heat variable, provide more clarity than electric and magnetic fields? Should the engineering view of the problem smother its biological aspects? Can humans truly be simulated as a salt and sugar solution, as is done in SAR measurements? What of the issues of not pursuing challenging leads (Armstrong), pressuring the messengers of unwelcome observations (Lai) and undermining or underrating the techniques of biology (Phillips)? In the recounts above, a leitmotiv is a divergent interpretation of the same facts according to personal education and employment. But control of the collective agenda in the public sphere is equally important, participation at scientific meetings by one group versus another can be strongly biased. The issue of EMR health impacts was viewed as critical to industry interests at certain times, while for the bio-medical community it may have appeared less urgent. So, was the industry justified in taking control of the debate and limiting it to heat, given that they had acute interests in the outcomes? Was industry justified in publicizing its thermalist agenda through the IEEE with so many governments worldwide? Was industry justified in controlling the evolution of EMR research, using its expertise in electromagnetism to dominate the area, while the most critical elements resided in biology and medicine? The focus on ionization and thermal limits guaranteed peaceful outcomes for industry. The success of microwave ovens apparently crystallized a view of the human body as a dipole rather than a conductor, but this view may not be everlasting (20). Open access paper: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1589021/full COURTESY JOEL

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: “Under the Microscope”: Activists Opposing a Nevada Lithium Mine Were Surveilled for Years, Records Show Under Surveillance: Law enforcement agencies have collaborated with private security to surveil largely peaceful protesters opposed to a Nevada mining project called Thacker Pass. Terrorism Task Force: An FBI-led joint terrorism task force has at times focused on the protests, according to internal law enforcement communications. Tribal Land: Indigenous people protesting the mine say they have been unfairly singled out by authorities for trying to protect their lands. (what about smart meter/5G activists?)

ACTIVISM: Children’s Health Defense CHD’s 2024 Impact Report includes ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION (EMR) & WIRELESS

AI: OpenAI and partners are building a massive AI data center in Texas "Easy to throw around numbers, but this is a gigantic infrastructure project."

AI: 404 MEDIA LeBron James' Lawyers Send Cease-and-Desist to AI Company Making Pregnant Videos of Him

AI: Trump is all-in on AI sandboxes. Do they work? Among the many, many ambitious ideas baked into his AI Action Plan, President Donald Trump wants to inculcate a “try-first” culture for innovation in the U.S. The plan, released Wednesday, includes a strong push for industries to hurry up with adopting AI — arguing that “many of America’s most critical sectors,” notably health care, have been slow to integrate it into their operations. And when it comes to the nitty-gritty of how this is supposed to happen, the White House suggests a classic tech-world mechanism: Regulatory sandboxes. “Sandbox” is a term that gets thrown around a lot in tech, usually referring to a closed environment to test software. When talking about policy, a sandbox is a little different: It essentially gives companies a temporary hall pass on pre-existing regulations — like those for medical devices or data privacy — to pilot new technologies to the public. The idea is that, based on data collected during the trial period, companies can adjust their product designs, and governments can tailor their technology regulations. Federal agencies have previously implemented sandboxes for emerging tech, most notably in financial services. The action plan calls on the Food and Drug Administration and other agencies to establish similar programs for AI — though it’s unclear where the funding will come from. Sandboxes for AI systems have already popped up in various states. Last year, Utah enacted a law that has allowed companies to run some tryouts: The ElizaChat platform got approval for a 12-month trial of mental health chatbots, and a firm called Dentacor was allowed to test AI-enabled radiograph diagnostic tools. Texas signed similar legislation into law in June, as did Delaware on Wednesday. To many free-marketers, sandboxes can achieve multiple aims — developing technology, and also putting pressure on regulations to adapt. “Just because we've been regulating one way for a long, long time doesn't mean we always have to,” Adam Thierer, senior fellow at the R Street Institute, told DFD. “We can try to find ways to innovate within boundaries – that’s what sandboxes are.”

“Regulators are in an awkward position,” she said, “because they become sort of a cheerleader for the firm they have selected, and that leads to natural capture dynamics. Plus, AI companies often skirt regulations in the first place. What the sandboxes really do, said Allen, is attract investors, who get interested because it indicates that an AI company is getting favorable legal treatment.

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT Trump's AI Action Plan is a blueprint for dystopia The president is trying to give Silicon Valley nearly everything it wants — at a price.

AI: PUBLIC KONWLEDGE Hopes and Fears for President Trump’s AI Action Plan A look at what President Trump’s AI action plan could still get right—and what we can’t afford to get wrong.

AI: PATRICK WOOD Trump The Technocrat Releases ‘America’s AI Action Plan’

BANDWIDTH BENTON: The Bandwidth Report: Insights and Trends Driving the Bandwidth Boom Research | Zayo This report examines network bandwidth purchasing trends in the Intelligence Era, focusing on key drivers, industry behaviors, and shifting priorities from 2020 to 2024 across 1,800+ Zayo North America customers using Dark Fiber, Wavelengths, and Network Connectivity solutions. Key findings include:

Wavelength and Dark Fiber purchases are surging

The shift to higher-capacity bandwidth is accelerating

Big buyers are getting bigger—and consuming the lion’s share of high-capacity infrastructure

Artificial Intelligence is the primary bandwidth driver

Emerging data center markets are exploding

Purchase considerations are evolving with AI adoption

Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND: Amazon and SpaceX Undercut Competition in Tennessee BEAD Bidding

CELLPHONES: Smart Phone Addiction, Are We All Under a Spell? (I do not endorse the products sold on other pages on the site)

CELLPHONES: JOHN HAIDT Smartphone Gambling is a Disaster We aren’t meant to have a casino in our pockets As we were writing The Anxious Generation, Richard launched the American Institute for Boys and Men (AIBM) to deepen the research on boys’ struggles, and determine what can be done to help them thrive. Jon and Richard (who previously co-authored a book on free speech) recognized that we needed to work together to understand how changes in the real and virtual worlds are reshaping boyhood. To kick off that collaboration, we asked Isaac Rose-Berman — an AIBM fellow who writes the newsletter How Gambling Works — and Jonathan D. Cohen, a historian and the author of Losing Big: America’s Reckless Bet on Sports Gambling, to examine one of the most powerful new temptations: mobile gambling, in particular sports betting. Together they lay out why modern online gambling is uniquely dangerous for young men and what parents and policymakers must do next.

CHILDREN FAMILIES PHONES: In Praise of Land Lines And pen pals, and some other things I'm into right now It turns out that my friend is not alone in getting a landline for her kid. The Atlantic recently ran an article about the trend (title: “The Dumbest Phone is Parenting Genius”), and then Good Morning America did a video piece based on the article. (The image of the kid on the left makes me particularly happy.)

CHILDREN FAMILIES Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack 51 suggestions for a (not-so-lame) family movie night with your teens. Because saying NO to toxic screens doesn’t mean saying no to fun.

CHILDREN: Children and Screens New Tip Sheet: Socially Contagious Behaviors’ Impacts on Youth Well-Being Help Your Child Navigate Digital Trends Digital platforms popular with youth feed them online content at a rapid pace thanks to powerful algorithms. This content can spark the spread of behavior, attitudes, or emotions among youth, such as movement disorder symptoms, participation in dangerous viral “challenges,” self-harm, and even suicide. How can parents and caregivers protect children and adolescents from harmful behaviors that spread online, and what content might foster resilience against these behaviors? Children and Screens’ newest tip sheet, “Social Contagion: Essential Information for Parents,” summarizes the latest research on behavior influenced by online exposure and offers guidance to help families navigate this digital terrain.

CHILDREN FAMILIES: ‘Hollywood Exposed’: Former Actress Tina Griffin’s Valuable Advice for Teens and Parents Tina Griffin left Hollywood to shine a light on what today’s media is really teaching kids, and how parents can counter it. Eventually she left acting and began speaking out about the disparity in Hollywood between fiction and reality. Since that time, Griffin has spoken to countless thousands of teenagers and parents at home and abroad, in venues ranging from schools to cruise ships to music festivals. “I always hated lies and deception,” Griffin said. “And I loved exposing the truth so that they could get the answers they needed to make an informed decision.” She also lifts the curtain on the false premises presented in the media—about drugs, partying, and promiscuity—that lose their glamour and destroy the innocent in real life. She talks with teens about the dangers of drug and alcohol usage, how to deal with the low self-esteem so often created by social media, and how pop culture fads can be avoided. Her “Counter Culture Mom Show” features an array of issues and guests with a focus on the destructive effects of media and pop culture on young people. “It’s critical that we don’t allow our kids to be raised on technology,” Griffin said. “What are they going to get out of it? Most of it is not good entertainment, not even good media, and they’ll spend all their time doing that instead of developing the talents and gifts they have within them.” ‘Stick It Out’ To weary parents everywhere, Griffin offered this encouragement: “When we’re battling a dull, dark time in our history, our light needs to shine brighter. If we’re gold, our light will shine brighter. We just have to stick it out. The hardest job parents have is being a parent, but the payoff is great.” Griffin’s last thought—“The hardest job parents have is being a parent”—may seem like circular reasoning, but its meaning hits home with all moms and dads trying their best to raise good kids. For more information, see CounterCultureMom.com.

CHLDREN SCHOOLS: IEEE Estonia Debuts AI Chatbots for High School Classrooms Students are meant to use AI for learning rather than cheating

CHILDREN: BENTON How Are Teens Using AI Companions? New Research from Common Sense Media Common Sense's new report, "Talk, Trust, and Trade-Offs: How and Why Teens Use AI Companions," examines how U.S. teens aged 13 to 17 currently use AI companions. The report's findings and analysis explore usage patterns across ten key areas of growing concerns about AI companion safety, the lack of guardrails in place, and the need for evidence-based policy responses. The following is a summary of Common Sense Media's report, findings, and policy recommendations. Visit Common Sense Media's website for the full report. 1. Seventy-two percent of teens have used AI companions. 2. Thirty-three percent of teens use AI companions for social interaction and relationships. 3. Entertainment and curiosity drive AI companion use. 4. Teen trust in AI companions is limited, and older teens are more skeptical. 5. Nearly one-third of teens find AI conversations as satisfying or more satisfying than human conversations. 6. Almost 2 in 5 AI companion users apply 7. Teens overwhelmingly prioritize human friendships over AI companion interactions. 8. One-third of users experience discomfort with AI companions. 9. One-third of users choose AI companions over humans for serious conversations. 10. One-quarter of AI companion users share personal information. Recommendations for a Safer Digital Future

EMF: PAUL HARDING Unregulated kilohertz frequencies may explain why we experience chronic health problems

(Note: In this in-depth article Paul Harding presents his argument that biological impacts of kilohertz frequencies are being conflated with the effects of magnetic fields. Many readers may not agree with the implication that magnetic fields are not an issue.

In the field of alternative medicine, the use of magnets is being increasingly understood to address many health issues, in Mexico and beyond….not via the indiscriminate sales and use of magnetic mattresses and shoe inserts, but by using energy testing to reveal energetic imbalances in the individual body…for example the location of scar tissue as an energetic vulnerability and a place where Lyme spyrochites hide. The effectiveness of this method of magnet placement, IMO cannot be discounted, any more than we can discount acupuncture,,, and what can heal also can harm.

Bioenergetic Basics: The Art of Dynamic Wellness with Goiz Biomagnetic Pairs Paperback – October 10, 2010 is one reference See also: Dr. Isaac Goiz | Biomagnetic Pair Therapy | Biomagnetismo | Biomagnestism Sedona “It is a revolutionary new therapeutic approach to restore and maintain physical and mental health. It works by balancing the acid and alkaline levels (pH) of the body, killing any pathogens such as virus, parasites, bacteria and fungi.” “We have to keep in mind that electricity and magnetism are part of the same coin, two main forces of nature. The magnets favour the stability. When the pH is balanced, it regulates and corrects the infectious pathologies. This new criteria is able to identify the origin of viral and bacterial diseases, as well as glandular dysfunctions caused by pathogenic microorganisms in the organs. A Biomagnetic Pair (BMP) is created when there are two specific areas in the body that are energetically connected and resonate with each other, one is positive-acidic the other negative-alkaline.”

The Goiz method uses many of the same points/pairs identified by both Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic healers who understood the energetic map of the body and its direct relationship with the choreography of cosmic current (for example, in springtime, the Liver and Gall Bladder are activated, for seasonal cleansing, and to harmonize with spring crops.) I believe that Paul’s work and resources on the issue of the kilohertz frequencies needs attention: I do not feel that we know enough about the body’s electromagnetic pathways to conclude that magnetic fields are not also an issue.

FCC: House Panel Refuses to Give FCC a Raise A House subcommittee advanced a bill to provide $390.2 million for the agency's operation.

FCC: FCC Adopts New Pole Attachment Rules to Speed Deployment Grace Tepper | Analysis | Benton Institute for Broadband & Society This week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved updates to its pole attachment rules aimed at accelerating broadband deployment. I’m about to lose you as I write the next two words—pole attachments—but, if you’ll kindly unglaze your eyes, this is a crucial issue in efforts to ensure broadband networks reach everyone in the U.S. When an internet service provider (ISP) is building a new broadband network or improving an existing one, it can bury cables in the ground or, if that is infeasible or too expensive, run those cables on existing utility poles. Therefore, utility poles and how ISPs gain access to them are central to broadband deployment. The historic public investments in broadband infrastructure provide us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure high-speed internet access reaches everywhere in the U.S. The success of these investments depends, in great part, on the ability of broadband deployers to be able to quickly gain access to existing infrastructure. For too long, a lack of standard rules and timelines for processing large broadband deployment orders has slowed rollouts and led to costly disputes. By encouraging communications companies and pole owners to collaborate on larger broadband deployments and by providing more concrete timelines, the FCC’s action may remove barriers to deployment. Summary on Benton.org

FIRES/INSURANCE NORM ALSTER: New insurance companies in California; additional coverage information Picking up the slack with Lemonade and other flavors

FIRES/INSURANCE NORM ALSTER State Farm calls for a 27.2% premium increase They need the money to pay the bills

5G INDUSTRY; New research shows AI will both strain and strengthen future 5G networks Artificial intelligence is coming for your bandwidth. As AI-powered apps expand on smartphones and connected devices, the pressure on 5G networks is expected to increase. But new research from Mobile Experts suggests that the same technology creating network demand will also help improve performance. According to Mobile Experts, the next generation of apps will use persistent video, higher frame rates, and augmented reality, all of which dramatically increase data demand. This trend could create new challenges, especially in dense urban areas. When users begin relying on AI-driven tools for real-time video analysis or AR overlays, uplink bandwidth may fall short of what is needed. The firm's modeling suggests uplink traffic will rise faster than downlink in these cases, which could strain current infrastructure. Mobile Experts emphasizes that while current AI traffic from consumers is manageable, enterprise and industrial use could become the next pressure point. Applications in drones, autonomous vehicles, and AI-powered video monitoring may introduce persistent high-resolution video streams into the network. These types of use cases are expected to grow rapidly and could eventually outpace the gains made through AI optimization. The firm plans to continue studying enterprise and IoT-related AI video use over the next two years to understand how it might affect network load in the longer term.

HEALTH MAHA OT: The Congressional Bill that BIG CHEM Doesn’t Want You to Know About MAHA Sounds Alarm Over Pesticide Transparency and Liability

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH: IEEE Can a Brain-Sensing Headband for Consumers Be a Research Tool? The latest Muse headband could prove useful to sleep researchers Over 20 years ago, Muse headbands began as an experiment in neurofeedback: The gadget notified the wearer when an electroencephalography (EEG) signal from their brain reached a certain threshold. As the product developed, its maker, Toronto-based Interaxon, began marketing the device as a meditation tool. Although mindfulness tech remains part of the Muse brand, the potential scope of its wearable devices has now expanded into sleep and performance. The Muse S Athena headband, announced earlier this year, is the first device from the company to also incorporate light sensors able to measure blood oxygenation; the system uses fluctuations in that data as an indicator of blood flow and brain activity. This technique, called functional near-infrared spectroscopy, or fNIRS, is considered complementary to EEG. In June, Muse also announced a reworked data analysis tool that the company calls a “foundation brain model.” The AI model has a transformer architecture, similar to that of ChatGPT, and it was trained on over a billion minutes of brain data collected over the past decade from Muse users. (Can any tech using wireless give accurate data? Could this be used to validate EHS/EMR-S)

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH? IEEE: This E-Tattoo for Your Face Gauges Mental Strain It’s like a mood ring—on your forehead!

HEALTH EINAR NORWAY: Infants exposed to high levels of radiation at home risk delayed development TRANSLATE AT LINK

HEALTH: New Blood Test Tells Which Of Your Organs Are Aging Fastest, And How Long You Might Live Stanford scientists used blood proteomics from ~45,000 people to predict the biological age of 11 organs.

Organs age at different rates — your brain might age faster or slower than your liver or heart.

People with multiple “aged” organs faced sharply higher risk of disease and death — up to 8.3× higher for those with 8+ aged organs.

A youthful brain and immune system combo offered the strongest protection, slashing death risk by more than half.

Everyone should have the right to know the relative strength of their organs, by inborn constitution not at the point when they are aging. Could this also be converted to a test to determine which differing organs are most likely adversely affected by EMF/RF exposures in different individuals? based on individual constitution? and, that improvement would appear when exposures were limited? ie is the patient a kidney/adrenal type or a spleen thyroid type?

INSPIRATION LOCAL FUTURES; A WORLD ACHING TO BE BORN REMEMBERING JOANNA MACY

INSPIRATION: The 1% Control Their Attention In the Age of Distraction, a Search for Those Who Still Look Up I propose a different kind of 1%, a cognitive aristocracy of sorts. Those rare individuals who refuse to surrender their attention, who resist the gravity of the herd. It is to ask how and when we began accepting statistical normality as a moral compass. That something is widely done has never made it right. Or healthy. Or meaningful. Of course, every era has had its distractions, its own forms of mass-produced cud to chew on. Cheap newspapers, radio serials, television dinners. But never before has the distraction been so portable, so personal, and so algorithmically perfect at holding our gaze.

LANDLINES: California Bill Modernizing 'Carrier of Last Resort' Rules Advances AB 470 clears Senate committee by a 9–1 vote

NATURE: Would you help us save the bees? Olle Johansson: Current research | Screen dermatitis 1 HOUR INTERVIEW Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Professor Johansson has published more than 500 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the field of basic and applied neuroscience. Professor Johansson has participated in more than 300 congresses and symposia as an invited speaker. He recently published a study this April entitled “Honeybees’ behaviour in a faraday-shielded hive: mandatory schumann resonance for colony survival.”¹ Join us as we discuss:

Why bees are especially vulnerable to 5G

What the food supply of the future may look like

Other countries with healthy pollinator populations

How Professor Johansson discovered screen dermatitis

SECURITY: Microsoft Hack Hits Hundreds of Firms, Agencies as Damage Spreads

SPACE: EQUATORIAL PLASMA BUBBLES DISRUPT GPS: Think your GPS is reliable? Not when the sky turns to Swiss cheese. A new study reveals how equatorial plasma bubbles—giant holes in Earth's ionosphere—disrupted GPS signals across the Americas during a recent geomagnetic storm. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE; Starlink’s satellite internet is back online after a massive outage

SPACE: The Space Cannon As if low-orbit space isn’t already getting over-crowded, there is a startup that may send huge numbers of additional satellites into orbit. The California company is Spinlaunch. Spinlaunch plans to shoot microsatellites into orbit using what they call a centrifugal cannon (pictured to the right). The cannon spins and accelerates a small rocket that will hold multiple satellites. The cannon accelerates the rocket using spinning arms inside a vacuum chamber that achieve a force of 10,000 G and a speed of 5,000 miles per hour - fast enough to achieve a suborbital height. From there, the rocket engines will fire to finish the trip to space. The company has done ten test launches that successfully reached suborbital heights. The launches will be done from Adak Island, near the western end of the Aleutian Islands off Alaska. Spinlaunch’s partner is the Aleut Corporation, an Alaskan Native business. They chose the Aleutians since it provides a clear launch path over the Pacific Ocean with minimal disruption to commercial flights. The area also has steady winds, which allow for the use of cheap renewable wind power. The site also takes advantage of an abandoned U.S. Navy base on the island. [] On the flip side, placing even more satellites into space increases the problems that have been identified with proliferation of low-orbit satellites. That includes an increased risk of space collisions and the resulting debris that could make low-orbit space into a dead zone. It means more interference with light pollution and interference with astronomy. It also means more satellites falling back to earth, which can cause degradation of the ozone layer. But like it or not, the satellite age is upon us, and is going to accelerate as companies find clever ways to launch more satellites into low-orbit space.

TECHNOCRACY: Unbekoming The Architecture of Control: How Humanity Built Its Own Prison

WARFARE: Don Quixote interviews Bruce Gagnon on US/Israeli weapons scams 22 MINUTE VIDEO Bruce explains how Israel's US-funded "Iron Dome" system and its "Arrow 3" Anti-Ballistic Missiles (which were tested in Alaska), are part of an offensive first-strike system that, like Trump's much-hyped "Golden Dome," is not effective as a defensive system, but will be very useful in continuing to funnel public wealth away from socially-useful public programs into the coffers of the world's biggest weapons makers. Bruce also sums up his 45+ year career as a social justice/peace activist which began when his eyes were opened to the military's lies, during his time in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He explains what has motivated him to continue the fight against various windmills over the decades and speaks about the importance of humor and satire to continue the struggle for peace, justice and truth. 'Thank God men cannot fly, and lay waste the sky as well as the earth.' ~ Henry David Thoreau

EVENTS:

The National Call - Friday July 25, 2025, 1-3 pm ET

The National Call - Friday July 25, 2025, EMR-S Meeting 3:30-5pm ET

To receive the reminders, zoom links, and agendas for the calls, please register at The National Call for Safe Technology website or send an email to <hello@thenationalcall.org>.