Correction/apology: The fire and insurance information in the July 25-26 Safe Tech International News and Notes is by Norman Lambe, not Norm Alster. (Thank you Nina)

New insurance companies in California; additional coverage information Picking up the slack with Lemonade and other flavors

State Farm calls for a 27.2% premium increase They need the money to pay the bill

(Norm Alster is the author of the paper The FCC is a Captured Agency: Commissioners are Former Wireless Industry Insiders)

FEATURED:

Engineer fixes up payphones to help in areas of poor cell service An electrical engineer in rural Vermont is fixing up old payphones to help people stay connected in areas with poor cell reception. 2 21/2 MINUTE NEWS VIDEO: Engineer fixes up payphones to help in areas of poor cell service - NBC Chicago

FEATURED:

EHN: Wireless radiation levels in the home linked to neurodevelopmental delays in children A recent study published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science found significant associations between levels of wireless radiofrequency (RF) radiation exposure in the home and child development. Children with higher RF radiation exposure tested significantly lower for gross motor and fine motor skills.

Higher RF radiation exposure was also linked to poor problem-solving and personal-social development.

The study evaluated neurodevelopmental outcomes in 105 children in India with varying, professionally measured levels of RF radiation exposure in their homes using the Ages and Stages Questionnaire, an assessment tool used to identify children at risk of developmental delays.

Key quote:

“There is a need to monitor the neuro-development of children in whom the RF-EMF radiations are expected to be higher (such as very close to cell phone towers, too many gadgets in the house).”

Why this matters:

Everyday exposure to wireless radiation — emitted from devices such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, and Wi-Fi routers — is steadily increasing. The American Academy of Pediatrics has highlighted how children are more vulnerable than adults as they absorb proportionately higher RF radiation into their brains and bodies during sensitive stages of development. Previous studies have linked prenatal and postnatal exposure to lower cognitive scores and behavioral issues, and experimental research has observed impacts to brain development. Several countries, including France, Cyprus, and Israel, have banned Wi-Fi in nursery schools to reduce RF radiation exposure in young children. Numerous expert groups recommend reducing children's exposure to wireless technology in schools to mitigate health risks.

SEE ALSO:

5G wireless radiation linked to altered brain waves during sleep A recent study published in NeuroImage found that individuals with specific gene variants who are exposed to 5G frequencies experienced changes in their brain wave activity — measured via an EEG — during sleep. For some individuals, pre-sleep exposure to the 5G frequency of 3.6 GHz was linked to changes in their brain wave readings during the non-rapid eye movement phase of sleep.

This change was observed only in individuals with a specific gene variation related to calcium channels in cells, which are critical for essentially all brain functions.

These findings suggest that genetics may play a role in determining whether individuals are predisposed to experience health impacts from exposure to wireless radiation.

Because the study only assessed the effects of a one-time exposure, the authors state that the cumulative effects of long-term exposure could have different implications for sleep and neural activity.

IMAGES AT LINK: 5G wireless radiation linked to altered brain waves during sleep - EHN

FEATURED:

HEALTH CHEMICALS WIRED MAGAZINE: The Next Thing You Smell Could Ruin Your Life Millions of people suffer debilitating reactions in the presence of certain scents and chemicals. One scientist has been struggling for decades to understand why—as she battles the condition herself. RE: toxicant-induced loss of tolerance and Mast cell activation Let us know what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor at mail@wired.com.

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVISM: Tech Safe Episode 59: Dr. Debra Greene, Safe Tech Hawai'i!

ACTIVISM: MAX WILBERT How Corporations Work to Undermine Grassroots Resistance, and How to Stop Them A breakdown of private security corporations and their techniques for disrupting social movements — and how to resist

AI: Is AI Pushing Us Closer to Nuclear Disaster? Daniel Holz from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists discusses why the hands of the Doomsday Clock are the closest they’ve ever been to midnight.

AI: FUTURISM Investors Are Suddenly Pulling Out of AI Is there a certain... feeling of dread?

AI: FUTURISM AI Therapist Goes Haywire, Urges User to Go on Killing Spree "End them and find me, and we can be together."

AI: AI and nuclear, a partnership in stupidity, Nuclear power is a parasite on AI’s credibility

AI: Can’t help hallucinating: Baby, LLM was born this way There’s no better way for me to start than with what Dario Amodei (CEO of Anthropic) said: It really depends how you measure it, but I suspect that AI models probably hallucinate less than humans. Let's be clear what “hallucination” means first... Before we go further, let’s forget the clinical definition of hallucination for a moment. In the world of large language models (LLMs), hallucination doesn’t mean hearing voices or seeing things that aren’t there. It basically means making things up — without purposely intending to deceive. An honest mistake, so to speak. []I mean, if we’re talking about LLMs getting even the citations wrong, is it realistic to expect the big shots in law firms to be checking each citations? Call me jaded, but it’s doubtful. They’d still need their underlings to do those while they wine and dine with their clients. And those are just legal stuff. What about matters of life and death like medical matters? Anyhow, at the end of the day, I wonder, would Dario Amodei replace his human lawyers with his billion-dollar AI, Claude?

AI: Ted Gioia As AI Gets Smarter, It Acts More Evil I share disturbing evidence, a hypothesis, and a prediction—tell me what you think There are only two reasonable responses to this: (1) Limit the sphere of influence of machine thinking, or (2) Impose fail-safe constraints at a macro level—let’s call it a kill switch—that can save us in a crisis. If we don’t do this, that crisis is inevitable. And even if I like reading those dystopian sci-fi book scenarios, I don’t want to live inside them. The comment section is now open for responses. Here’s your chance to provide compelling evidence that AI isn’t turning into a Bond villain. Please convince me that I’m wrong. But can you?

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI What to Expect When You’re Expecting … GPT-5 7 predictions that might sound familiar GPT-5 will surely be better, a lot better than GPT-4. I guarantee that minds will be blown. When it comes out, it will totally eclipse GPT-4. Nonetheless, I have 7 darker predictions. GPT-5 will still, like its predecessors, be a bull in a china shop, reckless and hard to control. It will still make a significant number of shake-your-head stupid errors, in ways that are hard to fully predict. It will often do what you want, sometimes not—and it will remain difficult to anticipate which in advance..

AI: Magic and divination in the age of AI An event in London finds eerie common cause between computer scientists and tarot readers. Meanwhile, Nvidia conjures a market cap of $4trn .[] "Most of us carry a similar artefact today, of course. We seek answers and communication from our black rectangles. We choose the news we want to read and the people we want to hear from. We see what we want to see in the black mirror, but Kevin reminded us: “Whoever controls what is seen in the mirror, in some way, controls the future.” The mirror of ChatGPT is darker and more obscure than obsidian. Its priorities are hidden in code that is not public, and which only a handful of people could understand." [] Throughout history, people have found that the trust they put in priests and oracles was misplaced. Today, the most popular use for AI chatbots, according to a recent survey, is for therapy; millions of people are entrusting this technology with access to their most personal feelings, allowing it to intervene in their thinking, their ethics and their sense of self. They are imbuing it with what esoterics call egregore – a form of being invoked when lots of people put their faith in something. A new power, no more accountable and no less dangerous than the clerics of the past. I think I’d rather put my faith in a pack of cards. (COURTESY TANJA)

AI DATA CENTERS: Trump’s AI push aims to bypass environmental rules for new data centers EHN Curators The Trump administration unveiled an initiative to accelerate artificial intelligence development by waiving environmental reviews for new data centers, raising concerns among advocates about pollution, water use, and community impacts. Shannon Kelleher reports for The New Lede.

AUTOMOBILES: BMW Dares to Ask: What If Drivers Really Don’t Care About Self-Driving Cars? In an article for Autoblog, Paul Horrell examined BMW’s seemingly contrarian strategy. He observed that while BMW once touted plans to have its cars drive themselves in a few years’ time, they seem to have stepped back from that rhetoric, instead emphasizing their use of driver assistance systems. BMW’s Alexander Karajlovic told Autoblog that “[w]e are looking for safety, not planning flashy features.” And in the automaker’s update on its electric Neue Klasse iX3 last month, BMW stressed its safety features as opposed to letting the car drive itself. The phrase “automated driving” did come up there, but it’s notable it did so in the context of technology that “supports the driver” as opposed to replacing them. []For now, BMW’s drift away from ambitious self-driving features is the exception, rather than the norm. In the last year, automakers like Hyundai and Toyota partnered with Waymo. Whose bets will end up paying off is a question that has big implications for the future of driving and the industry as a whole.

BIG TECH POLITICO 5 QUESTIONS: Danielle Citron is a University of Virginia School of Law professor. As a leading expert in online privacy and harassment, she has advised Facebook (now Meta), Twitter (now X), Bumble, Spotify and TikTok on issues like trust and safety. What’s one big, underrated idea? That data collection is not an imperative and not a given. Since the late 1950s, with the advent of data banks, we have essentially presumed that data collection is a good, almost in some religious way. We have long ignored this important inclination that collection itself is endangering our privacy and civil liberties. What technology right now do you think is overhyped? What we overhype is the magical idea that AGI [artificial general intelligence] will synthesize information in a way that's close to thinking. We're underleveraging where it most matters, and we're over leveraging on fake promises. What do you think the government could be doing now about tech that it isn’t? [Implementing] the precautionary principle. We have learned time and time and again that when you build things just because you can, you don't think about the risks and the harms that aren’t in view, and you don't test for them. We really ought to think hard about regulation that requires, especially when it comes to certain technologies, that we just don't build [things] unless we've got not only a proven use case, but also an assessment of harms. What book most shaped your conception of the future? “Databanks in a Free Society” by Alan Westin and Michael Baker. It’s a report for the National Academy of Sciences. It’s like 600 pages in which they show how many data banks we have. We get a sense for counties, localities, states, the federal government amassing information and sharing it.

BIG TECH: Paris Marx from Disconnect I’ve had it with Microsoft The company is deceptively raising prices on existing customers to fund its AI spending

BROADBAND: INDUSTRY BENTON Broadband Adoption and the Fraying Social Safety Net 5.6 Million Low-Income Households May Lose Broadband Connectivity

CHILDREN: (No RF/EMF )The 2025 Digital Media and Developing Minds International Scientific Congress was an interdisciplinary convening that brought together researchers, clinicians, educators, government agency representatives, and others with expertise in child development, psychology, psychiatry, neuroscience, pediatrics, communications, social work, public health, education, human-computer interaction and more to explore how digital media use impacts the social, psychological, cognitive, behavioral, and physical development of children and adolescents. This four-day conference was held at the Westin Downtown, 999 9th Street, NW, Washington, D.C. and featured a variety of events, including featured keynotes, interdisciplinary panel discussions, new research presentations, flash talks, a Tools and Methodologies Exposition, poster sessions, and networking opportunities. https://www.childrenandscreens.org/event/2025-digital-media-and-developing-minds-international-scientific-congress/

ENVIRONMENT NATURE WATER PROPUBLICA The Drying Planet by Abrahm Lustgarten, Graphics by Lucas Waldron, Illustrations by Olivier Kugler for ProPublicaJuly 25, 2025, 2 p.m. EDT As the planet gets hotter and its reservoirs shrink and its glaciers melt, people have increasingly drilled into a largely ungoverned, invisible cache of fresh water: the vast, hidden pools found deep underground. Now, a new study that examines the world’s total supply of fresh water — accounting for its rivers and rain, ice and aquifers together — warns that Earth’s most essential resource is quickly disappearing, signaling what the paper’s authors describe as “a critical, emerging threat to humanity.” The landmasses of the planet are drying. In most places there is less precipitation even as moisture evaporates from the soil faster. More than anything, Earth is being slowly dehydrated by the unmitigated mining of groundwater, which underlies vast proportions of every continent. Nearly 6 billion people, or three quarters of humanity, live in the 101 countries that the study identified as confronting a net decline in water supply — portending enormous challenges for food production and a heightening risk of conflict and instability. (Caution my ongoing rant. - this is one of those articles that uses a black background with white text which is extremely stressful, and indicative of how abrasive the internet can be, and how little we know about how to care for our eyers and brain processing. There is nothing progressive or enlightening about this way of presenting information. It is so frustrating to witness our health stewardship and consciousness operating in reverse/upside down)

FIRES: New evidence links heavy metal pollution with wildfire retardants “The chemical black box” that blankets wildfire-impacted areas is increasingly under scrutiny. María Paula Rubiano A. Wildfire retardants, the hot-pink mix of water and chemicals sprayed from airplanes by the U.S Forest service to combat wildfires, are under scrutiny after a recent study found they’re a serious source of heavy metal pollution in the U.S. The research, conducted by a team from the University of Southern California and published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, found that between 2009 and 2021, wildfire retardant application in the U.S. released at least 380,000 kg (more than 400 tons) of at least four toxic metals into the environment. Toxic metals — like cadmium, chromium and vanadium — accumulate in ecosystems and organisms and are linked to organ damage, cancer and neurological disorders.

5G; AT&T takes 5G to the high seas AT&T, the Navy and the Naval Postgraduate School have launched a 5G-enabled buoy to transmit oceanographic and meteorological data to researchers and academic institutions in Monterey Bay, California.

5G: 5G traffic surges under growing AI usage Future network evolution, 5G‑Advanced and edge-focused infrastructure, aims to integrate AI for smarter resource allocation and self-healing capabilities.

HACKING: Bluetooth earbuds could be a backdoor for hackers to access your phone German security firm ERNW has exposed critical flaws in Bluetooth chips made by Airoha. These vulnerabilities impact millions of headphones and earbuds that top brands like Sony, Bose, and JBL use. Alarmingly, attackers don’t need your permission to connect; being within Bluetooth range is enough to start hijacking your device. If you thought wireless audio was just about convenience, this discovery should make you think twice before popping those earbuds in.

HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH: Study sheds light on why some people keep self-sabotaging "Some people just don't learn from experience; they fail to realize their own behavior is causing the problem." The team identified three distinct behavioral phenotypes as a result of their experiments, representing the varying sensitivity of people to the adverse consequences (punishment) of their actions. Sensitives easily make the connection between their choices and the outcomes and can adapt their behavior to gain rewards and avoid punishment. Those who fail to make the link are either Unawares—people who, once given further information or clues, can re-evaluate and change their behavior—and Compulsives, i.e., people who still persist in making bad decisions despite suffering consequences.

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Sunlight Saved Lives, Now Dermatology Demonizes It

HEALTH MERCOLA: How Bringing UV Light Into the Blood Treats Everything from Infections to Heart Disease

HEALTH EINAR NORWAY The "mysterious" mole cancer... Is it really that? The increase in skin cancer follows increased EMF exposure, and starts before the southern journeys

HEALTH NOT HEALTH: New wearable device offers continuous, noninvasive hydration monitoring for daily use

HEALTH EINAR AYURVEDA: Your Gut’s Secret Clock Gut microbes play an important role in nearly every aspect of health: they are responsible for mood, behavior, cognitive function, immunity, blood sugar, digestion, detox, and much more. Interestingly, gut bacteria are significantly altered when we go out of sync with circadian rhythms. In a recent study, gut bacteria were measured in two groups of mice during normal exposure to light-dark cycles for two days. One group was healthy and the other had a mutation that disabled their internal circadian rhythms.

HEALTH LIGHTING: THE POWER COUPLE 4 ways sunglasses harm our health Human photosynthesis | Ocular melatonin | Regulating mood with light Here’s what we’ll learn in this article: 1. Two reasons why looking at the Sun is good for our eyes 2. Can wearing sunglasses cause sunburn? 3. Can wearing sunglasses increase our risk for depression? 4. How sunglasses degrade cognitive function 5. Do certain types of glasses increase our EMF exposure?

HOUSING NETHERLANDS; Do you want to live in a White Zone in the Netherlands? The White Zone working group is looking for people with electrosensitive backgrounds who have the capital to purchase a home or vacation home. A core group will be formed with these initiators. This core group will search for a suitable area in the eastern Netherlands. Together, they will purchase and develop an area. Specifications for the development have been drawn up. The working group will hold its first meeting on August 25th at the Maashorst during camping week. Interested? Send an email to rob.vanderboom@stichtingehs.nl before August 21st . Questions can be sent to carolien@schooneveldadvies.nl .

INSPIRATION: EHN: The Weekend Reader: Blanket Bingo Reporter Cami Ferrell recommends finding — or starting — your local version of game night in a public park. I can't say for certain it's unique to Houston, but I really enjoy Houston's Blanket Bingo. The bingo events are hosted by different Houston parks staff in public green spaces. You pay $10 for nine games of bingo, and the money goes back to park conservation. It's a beautiful opportunity to sit in nature surrounded by friends and community. Additionally, you can support the small pop-up vendors nearby and win prizes donated by local businesses. If this doesn't exist in your city, it's something worth starting!

INSPIRATION: EHN GREENAGERS Outdoor jobs help teens connect with nature and community Teens in western Massachusetts are joining Greenagers, a local nonprofit, to work outdoors building trails and protecting ecosystems — gaining both job experience and a deeper bond with the natural world. Teens in western Massachusetts are joining a local nonprofit to work outdoors building trails and protecting ecosystems, gaining both job experience and a deeper bond with the natural world. Participants also report personal and mental health benefits as they go offline and get outside.Jacob Posner reports for The Christian Science Monitor.

LIFESTYLE: “Not Everything Needs To Connect To The Internet”: 40 Young People Share What Things Boomers Might Be Right About” 1. COOKBOOKS, 2. Menus do not need to be a QR code. 3. APPLIANCES; Not everything needs to connect to the internet or have an app attached to it. I just want my fridge to keep s**t cold, I don't understand why we have to bring WiFi into this situation. 4. CANCEL CULTURE: just about the furthest left leaning guy you’ll find, and i’m pretty against cancel culture. in theory i understand it, & think it should still be “used” w people like kanye west. but when we’re digging YEARS back to find something someone tweeted once when they were 16… that seems a little unfair. i held opinions at 16 that i now think are silly at 25. people change, they shouldn’t be immediately crucified. 5. SUBSCRIPTIONS: I don’t need a subscription for everything. No you don’t need my phone number or email just let me buy my shirt and get the f**k out of the store 6. AUTOS SCREENS VS. BUTTONS; Most features in cars should have buttons. Want to turn on your heated seat, button, not scroll through three screens. 9 Electronic devices should be repairable. All of them. Tv's and smartphones should last for at least 10 years. How is that we are all *enviromental friendly* but we switch iPhones every 2 or 3 years? 11 I want a human customer service operator not an automated operator or chat bot. 14 Certain things shouldn't require you to download an app and/or create a whole account, including:

- Ordering food in a restaurant

- Paying for parking

- Buying something online

- Sending a parcel MORE AT LINK

POLITICS ELECTRICITY: Tax credits for electric vehicles and home energy systems set to expire this year EHN Curators Consumers face looming federal deadlines for tax credits on electric vehicles and clean energy home upgrades, with some incentives ending as soon as Sept. 30.

Dan Gearino reports for Inside Climate News.

RF REGULATION FRANCE, ROSALITO’S NEWSLETTER: ANFR, the French radio frequency regulatory agency, wants to increase the maximum radiation threshold from 6 to 9 V/m in public spaces. French association ROBIN DES TOITS published a response, and response models. https://www.robindestoits.org/article/anfr-consultation-publique-relevement-du-seuil-de-point-atypique-de-6-a-9-v-m/ CHANGE.ORG PETITION

SPACE/ENVIRONMENT: SpaceX expansion, Coastal Commission Aug. 14 Consistency Determination No. CD-0006-25 (United States Space Force). https://coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2025/8EORFC Consistency determination by the United States Space Force to increase Space Exploration Technologies’ (SpaceX) Falcon 9 launch activities at Vandenberg Space Force Base VSFB from 50 to 95 per year, launch SpaceX Falcon Heavy up to five times per year, modify Space Launch Complex (SLC)-6 and construct two new landing zones, in Santa Barbara County The Air Force has not approved its own environmental review yet for increased launches to 100, nor has the FAA finished its process. This year, the Air Force plans to launch 70 from Vandenberg, even though last year the Coastal Commission rejected an increase to 50 launches per year, saying SpaceX should have applied for a normal permit for these largely commercial launches -- ie. Starlink global Wi-Fi -- but SpaceX has taken no action, and the Air Force/Space Force proceeded anyway. Comments received by this week will likely be included in the staff report to the commission. (COURTESY NINA)

SURVEILLANCE: PC WORLD Your body can be fingerprinted and tracked using Wi-Fi signals

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS UK: View-ruining mobile mast plan rejected - council An application for the mast and associated equipment on a site off Reva Skye Road in Clayton was refused by Bradford Council after 185 objections. The application, by communications company Cornerstone, also included 12 antennas, four dishes, cabinets, and a 7ft (2.1m) fence on the land next to a disused telephone exchange, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service. Refusing the plans, officers said: "The monopole would not be sufficiently screened by virtue of scale and siting, would appear distinctly over dominating within its surroundings."

EVENT:

Registration is open for August 22-29: Low-Radiation Camping Week and Contact Days) at the Maashorst The EHS Foundation has reserved the Maashorst group campsite in Uden from August 22nd to 29th, 2025. This campsite is located in a beautiful, expansive nature reserve, and radiation levels are very low. Program On Saturday, August 23rd, we will be hosting our national contact day at this location. Sunday, August 24th, will have an international focus, with a special highlight: the Dutch premiere of a play about EHS, performed by Belgian actress Kristien Pottie. Read all about the program here. The rest of the week the site is available for holidays, reading, walking, cooking together, or organising workshops with and for each other. Aanmeldformulier – Stichting EHS