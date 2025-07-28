Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia's Substack for Safe Tech International

jacquelyn sauriol
5h

searched 'water forming inside the earth' on Brave

Recent scientific studies suggest that water can indeed form deep within the Earth, challenging previous assumptions that Earth's water originated solely from external sources like comets. Research indicates that chemical reactions in the Earth's mantle, particularly involving hydrogen and silica, can produce water under high pressure and temperature conditions.

This process could contribute to the planet's water supply, with some studies suggesting that water may still be forming deep within the Earth today.

Water formation in the mantle: Experiments and simulations show that water can form in the Earth's mantle through reactions between hydrogen and silica, such as quartz, under extreme conditions. This process could explain the presence of water deep within the Earth.

Implications for Earth's water cycle: The discovery of water-forming processes in the mantle supports the idea that Earth's water is part of a dynamic cycle, with water moving between the surface and the deep interior through geological processes like subduction and volcanic activity.

Underground water reservoirs: Scientists have confirmed the existence of an underground ocean 700 km below the Earth's crust, which could contain more water than all the seas combined. This reservoir is believed to play a role in maintaining the balance of water on Earth's surface.

