Reportedly for head and neck cancers India is promoting… the HPV vaccine. Bee research is still ignoring EMF/RF, Historical video: Klinghardt re: wifi,

But what if “screen time” describes an exposure without identifying everything contained within that exposure? A child holding a modern connected device is not merely looking at a screen. Behavioral stimulation, content, blue light, displacement of human interaction, disrupted sleep, sedentary behavior, and exposure to the electromagnetic emissions necessary for wireless connectivity are bundled together into the same experience. Yet many of those variables—and electromagnetic emissions in particular—remain conspicuously outside the discussion.

- Keith Cutter The Screen Time Limited Hangout

“These are not data centers, friends.

They are not building data centers for AI.

They’re building the infrastructure required to maintain a 24-7 surveillance and control state. ” - J.A.

and your utility meter is not a consumption/billing meter, either.

Registration Open: Fall '26 and Spring '27 Training for Independent EMF Consultants

NTP Cellphone Carcinogenicity Study: Followup Studies Conflicting views in experimental carcinogenesis: a commentary on design and methodological deficiencies in the follow-up validation studies on radiofrequency radiation Melnick RL, Moskowitz JM, Héroux P, on behalf of International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. Conflicting views in experimental carcinogenesis: a commentary on design and methodological deficiencies in the follow-up validation studies on radiofrequency radiation. Environ Health 25, 66 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12940-026-01324-5.

Open access: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12940-026-01324-5

NTP Cell Phone Carcinogenicity Study: Followup Studies

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVIST CORNER: DR. STILLMAN How A Small Group Got Fluoride Out Of Florida (And What’s Next) ( and DATA CENTERS AND FLOCK CAMERAS) Leland Stillman, MD Listen now · 44:19 In this conversation, Dr. Stillman sits down with longtime friend and activist Justin Harvey to talk about how ordinary people can actually move the needle on public health and freedom in their own towns. They start with Justin’s “hobby” of creative, peaceful protest in Orlando, then walk through how a small group helped push fluoride out of drinking water across Florida. From there, they dig into why flock cameras and hyperscale AI data centers are the next big battles over health, privacy, and local control, and why showing up at city council with a clear plan can matter more than anything happening in Washington.

AND When “Normal” Thyroid Labs Don’t Explain Your Hair Loss What a Hair Mineral Test Found That Her Regular Labs Missed We did not adjust her thyroid hormone. We did adjust her mineral protocol to compensate for changing results. People miss this if they only test blood and urine. The hair tells a story I can’t stand to miss.

ACTIVIST CORNER NEW BOOK, SPAIN:. The book is titled:

LAZOS DE SANGRE Y LA PISTA DE BARRO

Memorias de deporte, esclerosis múltiple y la familia que elegí para luchar The book is scheduled to be launched this coming September on Amazon and other platforms!

AIRLINES: NORWAY EINAR «Fly SAS? Think twice!» Should you think twice before booking tickets with SAS?

The airline SAS is now introducing the new generation of stronger WiFi routers on its aircraft. The radiation on board is thus far stronger. This is shown by the first measurement made of exposure to the microwave radiation on board. And that’s not healthy. []Here you can read or download the entire research article by cancer specialist Lennart Hardell and journalist Mona Nilsson It has long been established research that such radiation leads to both an increased chance of diffuse health problems (headaches, thought fog, dizziness, etc.) and an increased risk of a wide range of health damage over time. Not only for the passengers, but also for the crew on board SAS aircraft.



AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Dario takes it on the chin His reputation is crashing

Maybe one or the other, Altman or Amodei, will regain the public’s trust, but it is far from obvious that they will. In Altman’s case, I think dishonesty and lack of candor is the core issue; with good reason, people just don’t trust him anymore. For Amodei, who maybe means well, I think the issue is more one of tone deafness and self-certainty, coupled with a tendency to present arguments that frequently appear self-serving. [] Given how damaging AI could ultimately be, we need people we can fully trust, and I don’t think we have that.



AI: Sorry, Sam and Elon, we have not reached the Singularity Not that anyone even knows what that means.

AI ON SUBSTACK: Substackers Say New AI Detection Tool Is a ‘Witch Hunt’ “I’m not going to apologize for using AI in the creation process.”

AI: INDEPENDENT ON MSN AI workers call for an urgent slowdown in development amid fears

AI: The Power Behind AI At least 74 natural gas-fired power plants, which could release as much climate-warming pollution as the nation of Australia each year, are planned across the U.S. to provide energy for the rapidly-growing data center industry. These proposed gas plants, which would be dedicated to serving data centers, are expected to generate 143 gigawatts of electricity – enough to power the state of California nearly three times over – along with 662 million tons per year of greenhouse gas pollution, according to the Environmental Integrity Project report, “The Power Behind AI.” Click here for a detailed spreadsheet with pollution and demographic information for each project, as well as links

to available public records

AI: The AI Boom Runs On Toxic Air Big Tech is building AI infrastructure in the world’s most polluting oil field, where Americans face mounting exposure to toxic emissions and regulators struggle to keep watch.

BIG TECH OLIGARCH WATCH: The creep economy still thrives on Meta

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: How all 50 states are approaching data centers: Open arms, regulations, and more

CHILDREN PHONES: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Can You Really Raise A Teen Today Without A Smartphone? It’s possible, and it’s one of the best advantages you can give your kids.

CHILDREN AGE-GATING: Australia’s Social Media Policy Is Succeeding Here’s what the critics are missing. Ravi Iyer, Jon Haidt, and Zach Rausch

AND Electronic Frontier Foundation The California legislature has stepped back from a plan that would have dangerously expanded its age-gating law, removing language that could have compounded serious threats to users’ speech, privacy and security just to browse the internet. A.B. 1856 will now move forward through the legislature without its most problematic pieces. To be clear, EFF still believes the underlying law that A.B. 1856 amends, A.B. 1043, is unconstitutional and threatens online anonymity, privacy, and security.

AND French lawmakers approve a sweeping social media ban for children under 15 AND The Internet Is Starting to Card Everyone. These Startups Are Making Millions From It Age-verification systems are increasingly sophisticated. They’re lucrative for the businesses creating them, too.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: EMILY CHERKIN Beware the EdTech Industry Rebrand Extreme Makeover: EdTech Edition I had spent the past hour immersed in Freya India’s new book, Girls: Generation Z and the Commodification of Everything, reading specifically the chapter titled “Documented,” about the disturbing compulsion to photograph, film, and share every detail of our lives online, even the most personal and intimate moments, as well as those that do not belong to us, like the lives of our children.

The horror of the practice—both the sacrificial offering up of those moments by “content creators” and the ravenous consumption of them by viewers—hit me like a gut punch. It felt revolting and nauseating. I finished the chapter, put down the book, looked around at the picture-perfect lake, and wept. What have we done? I thought. What is wrong with us? Where Are the Adults?

CHILDREN IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Keith Cutter The Screen Time Limited Hangout Protecting Our Children Requires More Than Taking Away the Screen

CHILDREN: The Analog Family by Katherine Martinko Where’s Our Breaking Point? How much worse does it have to get before we change how we act?

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers This One Move Exponentially Helps Your Kids and Other Kids

AND Our upcoming feature documentary, Screenagers: Generation AI, releases in early September. Preview screeners are available for prospective hosts to review, so if you are interested in bringing it to your school or community you can learn more and inquire here.

DATA CENTERS: Virginia Study on Groundwater and Data Centers Calls for Tighter Water Regulations The study, released after months of delays and mounting criticism, was ordered two years ago amid growing concerns about resources for data centers. RICHMOND, Va., July 26, 2026 (AP) — Virginia, the world’s largest data center hub, has released a long-delayed study that examined the state’s eastern region groundwater supply and the resource-hungry industry’s possible impact on it, finding declines are likely in a critical aquifer due to population growth and industrial use and urging stricter regulations. Produced by environmental scientists, the report — which the state for more than six months had refused to release — said regulators should have more authority to reject industrial water withdrawal permits, force entities to examine alternative sources of water and clamp down on users who might be using more water than they should be.

DATA CENTERS: FUTURISM You Are Entirely Unprepared for the Noise This Data Center Constantly Blasts at Neighbors’ Homes You have to hear it to believe it.

DATA CENTERS: 404 MEDIA Data Centers Are Easy to Build. Powering Them Is Complicated, Slow, and Expensive

DATA CENTERS: Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby The Data Center Water Secret Let’s talk about the water not accounted for when it comes to AI data center water use, and why local media have had to sue to find out real numbers. [] Here is what’s not said: Most of the water a data center actually consumes never touches the building at all.

When a tech company tells a county board that its new campus will use, say, 2 million gallons a year for cooling, that number is real. But it’s only the direct water. They are talking about the water that runs through the chillers on site.

What that number leaves out is the indirect water. You have to account for the water consumed upstream at the power plant that’s burning coal or gas or splitting atoms to generate the electricity that data center needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

(I believe this analyst uses AI:)

DEEP DIVE: THE INVISIBLE CAGE: IEEE 802.15.6, the Wireless Body Area Network Standard, DARPA’s Brain-Computer Interface Programme… …and the Complete Primary Source Documentation of the Biodigital Control Architecture

The Cognitive Technology Threat Warning System is the archive’s most important confirmed single data point in this investigation — because it demonstrates, from DARPA’s own documentation, that the human brain’s subconscious processing can already be read, interpreted, and used as a detection instrument by external artificial intelligence systems. This is not theoretical capability. It was tested in the field. []What the archive can confirm from the BioInitiative Working Group (bioinitiative.org — a compilation of peer-reviewed studies by 29 independent scientists and researchers): radiofrequency electromagnetic fields at non-thermal levels have documented biological effects including DNA strand breaks, altered cell membrane function, disrupted melatonin synthesis, and blood-brain barrier permeability changes. This is not from a single study. This is from 1,800+ peer-reviewed studies compiled across twenty years of research.

VIII. The Spiritual Dimension — What the No Iron Tool Investigation Adds

The original article’s ‘Spiritual Warfare Dimension’ argued that WBAN technology operating in the same frequency ranges as the human biofield constitutes an assault on what every spiritual tradition describes as the light-body, the animating electromagnetic presence that mystics have always known to be primary. The archive has since confirmed this framework from a specific scriptural direction that strengthens the original article’s spiritual analysis considerably.

ELECTRICITY/ENERGY: TELL NRC: Don’t weaken radiation standards The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission draft proposed rule (PR), allowing more radiation exposure at the industry’s discretion, has been published in the Federal Register. Deadline for comments is August 31, 2026. The PR would allow greater exposures “just to save the nuclear power industry money,” says Ed Lyman, Union of Concerned Scientists. But it is also to appease Trump’s tech billionaire donors who want AI data centers. Please comment before the deadline. You can be guided by talking points Beyond Nuclear has created, and NRC questions in the PR, to organize and create your comments. Please also watch the Coalition to Stop Radioactive Pollution’s webinar and join the Protect Better Campaign. Push back against this radiation trainwreck and health onslaught by commenting and sharing this information on social media. Sign up for the Protect Better Campaign.

FCC POLES: Broadband Providers Praise Some State Pole Attachment Models, Argue Others Fall Behind Providers say state pole attachment regimes are not created equal as FCC weighs oversight changes. WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 – Broadband providers effectively handed state pole regulators a report card Monday.

While praising states including Maine, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio as models for pole attachment oversight, others including Delaware, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California were scrutinized for outdated rules and weak enforcement that have delayed broadband construction.

5G: https://cargofacts.com/allposts/faa-to-require-aircraft-be-equipped-to-withstand-5g-interference/



HEALTH: Ann Tomoko Rosen Dietrich Klinghardt explains how Aluminum, Glyphosate, Fluoride and WiFi are destroying our Pineal glands (the seat of the soul) (Many thanks to Ann for posting the 8 minute video from 2019 and transcript and additional info including Klinghardt on how to detox

HEALTH: Living Longer, Feeling Worse: Americans Now Spend 14 Years Of Their Lives In Poor Health

HEALTH: INDIA TODAY Head and neck cancer cases are rising: The early signs you should never ignore For decades, head and neck cancer was considered a disease that mainly affected older people with a long history of smoking, chewing tobacco, or drinking alcohol. Today, that picture is changing rapidly. Across India and around the world, doctors are seeing an increasing number of younger patients, including many who have never smoked or used tobacco, being diagnosed with cancers of the mouth, throat, tonsils, and tongue. This shift has raised new concerns among cancer specialists, especially as many cases are linked to infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that is already known to cause cervical cancer. Experts now say HPV is also driving a growing number of cancers in the throat and other parts of the head and neck, making vaccination and early awareness more important than ever. On World Head and Neck Cancer Day, oncologists are urging people to understand that preventing these cancers is no longer just about avoiding tobacco. Vaccination against HPV, recognising early warning signs, and seeking timely medical care could help detect cancer earlier and improve survival.

HEALTH: Brain Body Rewired Why Women Are Still Being Told It’s All in Their Head When medicine can’t explain the body, it too often blames the mind, overlooking the power and reach of the nervous system throughout our health. []have also grown tired of hearing the nervous system discussed almost entirely through the language of stress and stress management. Stress certainly affects it, but reducing this vast physiological system to something we simply need to “manage” or calm down overlooks how deeply it is involved in the functioning of the entire body.

The nervous system is a physiological system involved throughout the body, far too important and far too deeply involved in our health to be reduced to another word for anxiety. Doing so leaves far too much of its role, and far too much of the person’s experience, unexplained.

First, women’s symptoms were attributed to their reproductive organs. Later, unexplained symptoms were described as hysterical, psychosomatic, or emotionally generated. Today, the preferred language may be anxiety or stress, but the underlying temptation remains familiar: when the body is difficult to understand, locate the problem in the woman’s mind

The language did not change all at once. Across generations, women whose symptoms could not be explained were described as nervous, unstable, overly emotional, psychosomatic, or simply difficult. The labels evolved, but the effect was often much the same: when medicine did not have an explanation, the woman’s account of her own body carried less weight.

HEALTH: Electronic Frontier Foundation Fitness Tracker Privacy Fails: Most Smart Watches, Rings, and Bands Lack Basic Transparency Reports and Key Privacy Features Health data is increasingly an important part of law enforcement or government investigations. Wearable data has been critical in a number of cases, where information about heart rate and steps was used to determine the whereabouts of individuals. And the surveillance company Penlink calls fitness trackers and wearables an “overlooked source” for law enforcement since they tend to show movement patterns and changes in heart rates. Law enforcement can try to get access to this data through subpoenas or warrants.

HEALTH: Elroy Vojdani, MD from The Inflamed Generation Breast Implants, Biofilms, and the Question of Mold

HEALTH LIGHT: OmniLens The Light Produced by Living Chemistry Ultraweak photon emission is a measurable trace of oxidative metabolism and tissue state. Its scientific value may lie in learning how to read it.

INSPIRATION: The End of Globalization: Why Abundance Is an Illusion The Great Simplification #229 with Jeff Currie

For three decades, most of Wall Street has treated energy and commodities as a rounding error, or as a small slice of the portfolio rather than the physical foundation everything else runs on. But in mid-2026, with the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, tankers burning in the Red and Black Seas, and nearly half of Russia’s refining capacity knocked offline, that complacency is being tested in real time. The noise around increasing crude oil prices is loud, but this week’s guest argues that the signal beneath it – the decline of refined products like diesel and jet fuel – is already sounding the alarm bells of a world in crisis.

In this episode, I’m joined by Jeff Currie for a wide-boundary look at what happens when the buffers that have suppressed energy price signals for fifty years finally run dry. Using his decades of experience as a former commodity strategist at Goldman Sachs and as a current senior advisor at The Carlyle Group, Jeff walks through why the “crack spread” between crude and refined products just hit its highest level in three decades. He also describes why draining strategic reserves is, in actuality, simply a bet that scarcity can be avoided rather than solved – in Currie’s eyes, the West’s refusal to admit scarcity since the 70s has left it structurally unprepared, particularly compared to China’s security-driven build-out of nuclear, solar, and battery capacity. He also lays out the “Grand Bargain” underlying the postwar dollar system, wherein the U.S. protects global sea lanes in exchange for global trade running through New York. Jeff explains why a failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could unravel this arrangement, bringing forward consequences that would land hardest on middle-class Americans’ access to credit and consumption.

Is the world entering a new commodity supercycle driven by scarcity and deglobalization, or is the market going to keep shrugging off these shocks?

INSPIRATION: For Those Who Wish They Lived in the Past How to Cope with Modernity When You’d Rather Run Away to the 18th Century I can’t remember where I first saw the ‘wrong generation’ memes. They’re usually a grainy picture of a sixties bar or an Anastasia-style ballroom overlaid with something like “I was born in the wrong era” or “I should’ve been born in the 1800s” in bold white type. I used to feel obliged to save them to one of my Pinterest boards due to a kind of sentimental affinity, but my own longing ran much deeper than a general preference for vintage fashion, flip phones or old books. Sometimes it was almost painful — never more so than after watching an outdoor screening of Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice on a midsummer evening at a stately home1.[] But this feeling was different. This didn’t just feel like a glimpse of joy or a holy ache; it felt like biting, bitter frustration.[]Perhaps I’m simply longing to be in the same room as the people I interact with, to hold their hands, to dance with them, to pass them a glass of punch, to behold their unveiled, unpixelated faces, to get to know them in all their realness. Perhaps when Americans lament the decline in houses built with front porches, they aren’t simply nostalgic for sweet tea and traditionalism and Scout Finch summers; they miss it being culturally acceptable to sit outside and pick up the stories of anyone who passed. They miss knowing and loving their neighbours.

INSPIRATION: Hadden Turner The Machine is Not Inevitable Learning to say “No” is what we need to keep us sane and holy in the Age of the Machine.

MINERALS: DRC: Business and Human Rights Centre Big Tech linked to alleged conflict mineral risks in supply chains AND Philippines: US-led initiative to build AI supply chains through critical minerals processing faces environmental and land rights concerns

NATURE: America’s bees are dying in record numbers and New Jersey is stuck in the middle of it For years, NJ beekeepers sent samples from collapsed hives to standard testing labs and got the same answer back. Below threshold. The Cornell and USDA panel explains what was actually happening in those hives the whole time. The Cocktail Nobody Was Measuring The research reframed the entire question. It was never really about whether a single pesticide exceeded a lethal dose. It’s about what happens when dozens of them show up together.

SATELLITES: Amazon Looking to Launch 5,100 Satellites for Direct-to-Device The service would be supported by exclusive spectrum acquired from Globalstar

GOOD OVERVIEW: SMART METERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Aftermath-Part II The early days of Smart Meters, before the fires. Contributor Sandra Lambe

SPACE: A SPACEX ROCKET IS ABOUT TO HIT THE MOON: On Aug. 5th, a dead SpaceX rocket will slam into the Moon near Einstein crater. The explosion itself will be hidden in lunar daylight, but a new study says the debris plume could rise above the Moon's edge, visible from Earth for as much as 10 minutes. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: Experts warn current Starship heat shield tech is a “dead end” for rapid reuse NASA has not made substantial investments in thermal protection research for decades.

SURVEILLANCE/TECHNOCRACY: How Total Surveillance Conquered The Last Sanctuary Of Human Privacy

TECHNOCRACY TODAYS’ Editor’s Note: The following investigation contains verified facts, classified document references, and eyewitness testimony that some readers may find deeply disturbing. We have cross-referenced all statistical claims with official government disclosures, Freedom of Information Act releases, and whistleblower documentation. However, certain programs referenced operate under classifications beyond public scrutiny, and specific capabilities described remain officially denied by the agencies named. The author has chosen to present this material without the sanitizing filter of institutional caution. Reader discretion is advised—not for graphic content, but for the psychological impact of recognizing one’s own position within the architecture described. What follows is not conspiracy theory. It is Tuesday. It is your morning commute. It is the air you breathe.

Your bedroom has been listening for years. Not metaphorically—quite literally. While you slept, while you loved, while you whispered secrets to partners in the dark, the devices you invited inside for “convenience” were recording, analyzing, transmitting. That smart speaker on your nightstand heard you breathe. Your WiFi router mapped your movements through walls. The phone charging beside your pillow tracked your REM cycles, your midnight tossing, your 3 AM anxieties. All of it flowed through fiber optic veins into climate-controlled bunkers where analysts sift through domestic lives like archaeologists studying extinct species—except you’re very much alive, still walking, still paying monthly subscriptions for the privilege of being monitored.

Numbness serves the system. [] So consider instead the texture of living under permanent scrutiny.

Somewhere in data centers humming with cooling fans and quantum processors, your profile grows more detailed, your predictions more precise, your autonomy more illusory. The cage was built while you slept. You woke inside it. You may never leave.

AND: Electronic Frontier Foundation ACOUSTIC SURVEILLANCE: In a victory for privacy, Flock Safety has announced that it will end a pilot for high-powered microphones to listen for sounds of "human distress" throughout cities. Good riddance. This was a misguided and dangerous feature because of the civil liberties concerns it poses, the possibility it could summon armed police to every loud interaction happening on the street, and because in several places this type of spying would be illegal under state eavesdropping laws.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS MAHA REPORT Cell Towers Are a Toxic Burden on Americans Radiation from cell towers placed near homes and public spaces is a toxic burden to Americans, causing EMR Syndrome and more. It’s time for our government to take these impacts seriously.

A review of the science on cell tower radiation in Environmental Health Sciences found, as of May 2025: 89% of 407 oxidative stress studies since 1997 show harm.

72% of 511 genetic studies since 1990 found effects.

78% of 480 neurological studies since 2007 found harm.

85% of 380 reproductive/developmental studies since 1990 showed impact.

Even with all of this evidence, government agencies are doing virtually nothing to protect people because the “the industry enjoys such a broad liability shield that was confirmed by, conferred by the Telecommunications Act of 1996,” said Eckenfels.