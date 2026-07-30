I was at home today waiting for a service technician, so spent much more time on-line listening to podcasts, etc. - first with Keith Cutter and Dr. Sharon Goldberg - a must listen opportunity IMO.

I then spent 2 1/2 hours listening to a podcast with Dawn Lester interviewing Dr. Melissa Sell (unfortunately with ads but still fascinating) re; German New Medicine.

It was a good antidote to seeing where industry is headed with all the wearables - while not using them to access EMF/RF injuries, but I believe that the day will come.

FEATURED: Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy and EMF Wisdom hosts: Getting Real Help with EMR Syndrome, Dr. Sharon Goldberg Interview EMF (37 minutes)

Dr. Sharon Goldberg, MD, has practiced medicine since 2000. She spent more than a decade in acute-care Internal Medicine in New York City and Miami, where, as a Hospital Medicine physician, she helped clinically train hundreds of medical students and residents.

Over the years, she began seeing younger and younger patients admitted to Internal Medicine wards with diagnoses previously associated primarily with older people. Recognizing that genes do not change substantially over a period of just 15 years, she became increasingly interested in the nutritional and environmental influences of disease, Integrative Medicine, and clinical research.

In 2015, Dr. Goldberg opened an Integrative/Functional Medicine practice in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Several years later, she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she currently practices Integrative Medicine.

Her approach allows her the time to evaluate complex patients and consider personalized lifestyle, nutritional, and environmental factors—including chemical toxins, mold, and electromagnetic fields—as part of diagnosis and treatment. She values Integrative Medicine for its ability to bring together the best of conventional medicine with complementary therapies she considers safe and effective, applying both approaches in caring for her patients.

Healing Dementia Mini Summit https://healingdementia.com/mini-summit

One on one 30-minute Strategy Session with Sharon Goldberg, MD

To discuss anything EMF or cognitive health related (virtual) Calendly

In person visits in Santa Fe, NM https://www.drsharongoldberg.com/

FEATURED: Nyhedsbrev fra Videnscentret for elektro-forurening - Juli 2026 Preben Kastrup

THE NEWSLETTER IS POSTED HERE: Newsletters 2026 - nejtil5g.dk AFTER IT IS EMAILED TO SUBSCRIBERS

(Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electropollution - July 2026) INCLUDES: European Union Update regarding the collection of signatures for the EU: EU citizens must have the right to analogue access to essential services The petition to preserve the analogue rights has been very positively received and accepted by the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions; As of July 7, 2026: The EU introduced more monitoring in new cars; CELLPHONES: The documentary drama: “Together Lonely” – about mobile phone addiction; Behavioral scientist Dr. Robert Epstein says that the world's addiction to smartphones and social media is no coincidence. “It is the result of a system that uses powerful mind control techniques to control people’s thoughts and behavior.” Get an introduction and watch the entire film from Kla.TV, it lasts approx. 56 min. - Danish subtitles added:

https://nejtil5g.dk/sammen-men-ensom-om-afhaengighed-af-mobilen/ AND The Widows’ Street: The Consequences of Exposure from a Cell Phone Mast The Widows’ Street – A film by Klaus Scheidsteger. The short film (30 min) tells the story of a scientific study, ATHEM-3, which has clearly documented chromosome damage caused by exposure to radiation from a nearby mobile phone mast.

The study was prompted by the untimely death of Dr. Roger Krout, which his wife, Dr. Monika Krout, believed was caused by a nearby cell phone mast that irradiated their street in a village near Aachen, Germany. Several other men in the neighborhood died. The subsequent trial refused to recognize a causal connection. AND The consequences of prenatal exposure to wireless radiation According to a review by Neriman Ezgin (2026), increasing experimental evidence suggests that exposure to wireless radiofrequency (RF) radiation during pregnancy and early childhood may affect neurodevelopment and behavior.





Many people still do not think to look up.

Most are far too busy looking down.

Others choose to mind their own business, for sanity’s sake, and for them that works. However, i do look up, because i see and feel how progress disguised as service poisons us - body biome, and ecosystem - how it injures all life.

My nervous system acutely feels technology’s infrastructure, and when new bunches of satellites get launched.

After last year’s brain injury, i tried to stay here and overpower it , but with this new deployment, i can’t function any more.

Each time a new cell block or densifier is added to the cell tower, power pole, or lamp post, the myriad microwave frequencies amplify exponentially - and triangulation becomes more precise.

Triangulation is how technology’s force is aimed directly at you, allegedly to make your phone and tv work; but for living nervous systems, the “side effects” are extreme and often deadly. Let’s take a ride through a senior park north of Sacramento - and see what is mushrooming suddenly everywhere now! >>>Densifier Technology in Cell Towers

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: WORD IN BLACK Environmental Justice Amid AI Boom, Coal Returns — With a Familiar Cost Trump’s order keeping an Orlando coal plant online renews environmental justice concerns over who pays AI’s pollution bill.

AI: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS After the AI Crash Everything I read about the AI industry leads me to think there will be an AI crash. Consider the following: Unsustainable Capital Expenses, Circular Revenues. A small handful of tech firms, chip manufacturers, and AI companies are propping each other up by investing and buying from each other. If one stumbles, they might all fall, Huge Debt, Public Pushback, Increasing Corporate Skepticism, Diseconomies of Scale, Institutional Warnings. Moody’s recently warned that high AI infrastructure spending threatens the credit of AI companies and their large tech partners. I read recently that the number one question being fielded by investment advisors is people asking how to divest from AI. [] Institutional Warnings. Moody’s recently warned that high AI infrastructure spending threatens the credit of AI companies and their large tech partners. I read recently that the number one question being fielded by investment advisors is people asking how to divest from AI.

An article in the Economist said a total crash would wipe out $20 trillion in U.S. wealth. That means wiping out the wealth of the investors in the new technology, along with a huge hit on the stock market.

Data center construction would stop dead, and unfinished projects would collapse. Communities that contributed to the costs of bringing data centers will end up eating those investments.

There will be stranded investments by electric utilities and water companies that built new infrastructure to support data centers. They won’t eat these losses, though, which will all be passed on to ratepayers in the form of higher electric and water rates.

A lot of vendors will be in big trouble. Companies that pivoted to supporting data center electronics, like Micron, might fold. But a lot of other vendors also would take a big hit. For example, Corning announced investments in three new fiber factories just to support data centers.

There have been some huge investments by carriers in middle-mile fiber to support data centers. The companies that made these investments won’t see the expected revenues.

If AI is ever going to be a viable technology, it has to control costs and be able to pay for itself. It’s hard to foresee today’s companies somehow reaching that point without some kind of market reset.



AUTOMOBILES: UK DAILY SCEPTIC The Case for EVs Has Failed The case for EVs has failed, says Professor Gautam Kalghatgi. With lifetime emissions scarcely better and net health impacts three-fold worse than combustion vehicles, destroying our car industry cannot be worth it.

It will become steadily more difficult to source critical materials like lithium salts, copper and cobalt needed for battery manufacture if the demand is going to increase to the level required to run all cars and vans only on batteries. China has set out to corner many of these markets. This materials crunch will be worse if there is also increasing demand for grid-scale storage batteries to cover the intermittency of wind and solar. The scope for recycling old batteries to recover critical materials is very limited given the resins, complexity and weight of the batteries.

Then there is increasing evidence of spontaneous anaerobic fires in batteries which are extremely difficult to extinguish. As the number of electric vehicles grows and charging rates increase, this problem will also become more prominent. All the issues discussed above will be more difficult to ignore as the demand for batteries increases.

The current cost of an electric vehicle is significantly higher and there is increasing evidence that the depreciation rate is also higher compared to an equivalent conventional car. As battery materials increase in price in response to increasing demand, battery prices are unlikely to come down as fast as they have done in the past. As the number of electric vehicles increases, government subsidies and tax and other benefits to promote them will become unaffordable. Fuel taxes contribute around £40 billion to the exchequer. At least a part of this will have to be recovered by taxing electric cars. Some calculations show that the total cost of ownership is lower for electric cars. Such calculations assume that the cost of electricity, in relation to fuel costs for conventional vehicles remains low. In any case, individual buyers are likely to base their buying decision on up-front costs and the utility and convenience such as the availability of charging infrastructure and time needed to charge. All evidence is that in an open market battery EVs are turkeys – so fanatics like Ed Miliband respond by rigging the markets, as I have explained.



BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE INDUSTRY: The biggest barrier to building America isn’t politics. It’s paperwork Jonathan Spalter, Brandon Tatum | Op-Ed | Route Fifty Summary on Benton.org

Congress and the White House are increasingly rallying around a major national priority: building America faster. The recently introduced Build AMERICA 250 Act , which would invest heavily in roads, bridges, transit and broadband, reflects growing bipartisan recognition that the United States must modernize critical infrastructure to continue leading a fast-changing world. But here is the unavoidable truth: none of this progress can happen at the speed the country needs without meaningful permitting reform. One of us leads an organization representing the nation’s governors—Republicans and Democrats charged with delivering results for their states. The other leads the association representing America’s broadband providers—the companies whose crews, engineers and investments build the networks that connect us all. We come at this from very different vantage points. But we have arrived at the same conclusion: America’s permitting system is broken, not by ideology, but by bureaucracy. [Brandon Tatum is CEO of the National Governors Association. Jonathan Spalter is CEO of USTelecom.]

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS Technology-neutral Policy Arielle Roth, the Administrator of NTIA, made a speech to the American Enterprise Institute that was titled There Is No Such Thing as “Future-Proof” Technology. Her speech was in reference to the upcoming 6G technology []Roth said that technology-neutrality matters the most in rural areas, where low-Earth orbit satellite constellations have reduced the cost of reaching people. She said satellite has made obsolete the idea that we need to build wireline networks to reach homes.

I don’t think she is going to find very many local governments and people in rural areas who share her vision that satellite technology is superior to fiber networks. I’ve worked with several hundred counties who understand that a fiber network build today puts their county in a good competitive position for the rest of this century. I don’t know one rural county who regrets the construction of fiber networks.

I find it interesting that she brought up rural broadband in the context of touting 6G, because 6G is not coming to most of rural America, just like 5G didn’t. If anything, the transition from using lower frequencies for 4G to higher ones for 5G and 6G means that rural cellular coverage will continue to shrink over time.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES: More Americans now support than oppose all-day school cellphone bans Jeffrey Gottfried | Research | Pew Research Center Summary on Benton.org About three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) support in-class cellphone bans for middle and high school students. This finding marks the second consecutive year of rising support for the policy. Just 18% say they oppose such a ban, while 6% are unsure. And for the first time, more Americans now support than oppose a ban on students using cellphones during the entire school day. About half of U.S. adults (48%) back “bell-to-bell” school cellphone bans for middle and high school students, up from 36% in 2024. Still, 43% oppose the idea, while 8% are not sure. This growth in support for all-day cellphone bans comes as more states have enacted such policies. In a 2025 survey by the Center, majorities of U.S. adults said all-day bans would improve students’ grades, social skills and class behavior. Far fewer said the same about students’ physical safety.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: The US just banned robot vacuums – and the ripple effects are going to be huge Donald Trump has introduced a ban on the import of advanced robotic devices into the US, which includes many of today's best robot vacuum cleaners. The move forms part of the Trump administration's AI Action Plan, which aims to encourage more technology manufacturing within the United States.

DATA CENTERS: BROADBAND BREAKFAST Musk: At least one senior House Democrat wants to blame Elon Musk for stirring concern about the spread of data centers needed to power the AI revolution. Rep. Frank Pallone, D‑N.J., demanded answers from SpaceXAI CEO Musk in a July 28 letter warning that the company’s Colossus 1 and Colossus 2 data centers pose serious pollution risks to Tennessee and Mississippi communities. He said the rapid spread of AI facilities is straining local infrastructure and alarming residents. “Communities across the nation are frustrated and angry about the pace of giant data centers being constructed in their back yards,” wrote Pallone, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. (More after paywall)

DATA CENTERS: TEXAS TRIBUNE “A deal with the devil”: Religion motivates data center opponents in Texas Some see the AI facilities as a sign of the apocalypse, others see an opportunity to advocate for environmental stewardship.

DATA CENTERS: Space Experts Call for Government Action as Space Data Centers Emerge Panelists say we are seeing an ‘evolution in space ecosystems’ that will require international and national cooperation.

DATA CENTERS: ZIPPS MEDIA CHRISTINE ZIPPS Data Centers, Water, and “Anti-Tech Extremism”: When Concerned Citizens Become Suspect

Cris of Zipps Media is now on substack: ZIPPS MEDIA | Substack

DEEP DIVE: Falken Soundtheater THE PUHARICH FILES: Andrija Puharich, the Wireless Facial Nerve Stimulation Patents, the Military Intelligence Connection……and the Confirmed Origins of the Neural Control Grid

The archive’s analytical reading of the confirmed patent record: Andrija Puharich and Joseph L. Lawrence developed, between 1958 and 1971, a series of progressively more sophisticated patents for transmitting sensory experience (hearing) to the human nervous system via electrical and RF stimulation of the facial nerve system, without using the ear canal. The third patent adds a signal feedback loop. The fourth patent uses radio frequency transmission. This is the confirmed technical foundation the manuscript identifies as the predecessor to Voice-to-Skull (V2K) technology.

FCC: FCC Bans Foreign-Made Humanoid Robots, Targeting China Over National Security



HEALTH: STUDY FINDS Jet Lag Doesn’t Just Wreck Sleep. It May Mess With Gut Bacteria Too A new review suggests jet lag may disrupt both athletes’ body clocks and their gut bacteria at the same time. Eastward travel appears harder to recover from than westward travel, sometimes disrupting sleep for up to five days.

HEALTH: STUDY FINDS Financial Hardship Linked To Brain Shrinkage, Cognitive Decline

HEALTH: National Health Freedom Action: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Encourages States to End Mercury-Containing Dental Fillings

HEALTH: IEEE Sleep Patch Could Track Brain’s Nightly Cleansing Ritual Monitoring the elusive activity of the glymphatic system could aid Alzheimer’s research

When you get a good night’s sleep, you aren’t just giving your brain a chance to rest. Sleep activates a system only discovered in 2012 that washes out brain waste. Called the glymphatic system, it’s comparable to the better-known lymphatic system that moves and filters fluids throughout your body. A healthy glymphatic system is linked to good cognitive function and could prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, but monitoring it during sleep has been practically impossible in humans, because today’s methods require noisy, confining MRIs and invasive spinal injections.

A new wearable device developed by researchers at Georgia Tech and Seoul National University (SNU) could offer a safer and more sleep-friendly alternative. The technology shines near-infrared light to detect brain water, a soup of the fluids that constantly flood your brain. The brain-water mixture contains cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which is what the glymphatic system uses to flush out waste particles like plaques that block in-brain communication. Measuring total brain water could be a way to study how the glymphatic system moves CSF around to clean the brain, researchers say.

The patch, the design of which was published this month in Science Advances , is intended for ease of use. It’s the size of a Band-Aid and less than a centimeter thick. Its soft silicone body conforms to the user’s forehead, and it doesn’t require a wired connection during sleep. Plus, it can be recharged and used over multiple nights, capturing more long-term information than what traditional sleep studies and MRIs can.

“MRI is superexpensive, it’s not really accessible, and more importantly, you cannot sleep under MRI imaging,” says W. Hong Yeo , Peterson Professor in pediatric research at Georgia Tech . “With our device, we can naturally capture conventional sleep right at home.” []

The new device uses a simple light trick to try to detect CSF changes. If you’ve ever held a flashlight to your palm in a dark room, you’ve seen the beam cause your hand to glow red. That’s because shorter wavelengths of light, like green and blue, are absorbed in your tissue. Red light breaks through and scatters back.

The patch shines three different wavelengths of near-infrared light : two that are absorbed by blood-cell proteins called hemoglobins, which deliver oxygen to the brain, and one that is absorbed by water. What’s scattered back is picked up by the device’s photodetector . The pattern of absorption at each wavelength reveals how much blood and total brain water lie along the path of the light. Yun says that if total brain water rises while hemoglobin stays flat, the added water is not coming from blood, which could mean CSF is increasing and the glymphatic system is doing its job. This indirect measure is necessary because CSF does not reflect light all that differently from the other fluids in your brain.

She says that sleep research is “heavily focused” on electroencephalograms, or EEGs, which use electrodes placed on the scalp to measure the brain’s electrical activity. Yet most people with sleep issues have normal EEG readings, she says.

“Maybe something like this patch, that can look at another aspect of the biology that isn’t just neuronal activity, can start saying something about what’s actually happening in sleep disruption,” she says.

SEE ALS0: Cortisol Could Be the Next Frontier for Wearables A DNA-sensor patch reads the stress hormone minute by minute

SEE ALSO: Can a Brain-Sensing Headband for Consumers Be a Research Tool? The latest Muse headband could prove useful to sleep researchers

Patricia note: these new testing approaches could be used to evaluate the effects of EMF.RF on the brain and elsewhere

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Circadian Disruption Alone Can Drive Metabolic Dysfunction

HEALTH INSPIRATION: Dawn of Discernment - Episode 38: Exploring German New Medicine (Video version) Conversation with Melissa Sell AND/OR Dawn of Discernment - Episode 38: Exploring German New Medicine (Audio version) Conversation with Melissa Sell

Dr. Melissa Sell is a passionate teacher of the 5 Biological Laws Germanic New Medicine, boldly sharing the truth of how the body works from the perspective of nature and biology.

German New Medicine RESOURCES:

Awareness School: https://www.everbetterlifeuniversity.com/awareness-school-2026

Bio-Logical Woman Course: https://www.drmelissasell.com/biological-woman

Navigating GNM Course: https://www.everbetterlifeuniversity.com/offers/vdfXdHLE/checkout|

YouTube playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLloglDMveEzqtHIyuuiIbaSkn8Bcb5FLE&si=xck1Gof2gA-j2CD0|

Interview on TWF: https://thewayfwrd.com/podcast/ep-203-german-new-medicine-unpacked-a-deep-dive-into-the-basics-mechanisms-and-misconceptions-with-dr-melissa-sell/

Patricia note: read more about this here: The Five Biological Laws - The Foundation of GNM

THE FIRST BIOLOGICAL LAW (“The Iron Rule of Cancer”)1st Criterion: Every “disease” – hereinafter called Significant Biological Special Program (SBS) – originates from a DHS (Dirk Hamer Syndrome), which is an unexpected, highly acute, and isolating conflict shock that occurs simultaneously in the psyche, the brain, and on the corresponding organ.

2nd Criterion: The content of the conflict determines which organ will be affected and from which area of the brain the SBS will be controlled.

3rd Criterion: Every SBS runs synchronously on the level of the psyche, the brain, and the organ.

NOTE: Biological conflicts are always linked to the function of the correlating organ. The organs of the alimentary canal relate therefore to “morsel conflicts” (not being able to catch, swallow, digest, or eliminate a morsel), the uterus and prostate to procreation conflicts, or the skin to separation conflicts. - link

HEALTH: ASIAN SCIENTIST Why Modern Life Feels So Overwhelming Researchers suggest evolutionary mismatch as a potential reason, with ancient human instincts struggling to cope with the demands of modern, hyperconnected life.

Their review, published in Behavioral Sciences , stated that the human brain evolved for a world of familiar faces, immediate threats and small social groups. And while human societies have changed dramatically over the past few centuries, the human brain has not evolved quickly enough to keep up.

Ancient brains in a modern world

For most of human history, people lived in smaller, close-knit groups, where danger, belonging, status and trust were read through familiar people and everyday face-to-face signals.

The review identifies competition as a key factor linking evolutionary mismatch to poor mental wellbeing.

The study can be found at : Evolutionary Mismatch, Stress, and Competition: Making Sense of Psychosocial Problems in the Polycrisis Era



INSPIRATION: Roman Shapoval The false light after death Interview with Demi Pietchell

Join us as we discuss:

What ancient spiritual traditions really say about crossing over

Why we need to heal our pain in the present, in the eternal now

How Robert Monroe applies sound to ease the transition after death

Current astrological cycles, and what they mean for humanity

How Demi teaches others to manifest their own reality



INSPIRATION: Hadden Turner from Over the Field Losing Efficiency by Pursuing Efficiency The folly of pursuing lesser goods and the expense of greater ones []there is a kind of folly, closely related to the one above, which every one of us is prone to: the folly of pursuing lesser goods at the expense of greater ones.

This folly is apparent all around us in our modern world, most notably in how comfort is embraced at the expense of maturity and efficiency is pursued whilst quality is forsaken. (PREVIEW)

INSPIRATION: Nate Hagens: Watch With Both Eyes Open: The Beauty and the Horror of Our Moment I observe that most rooms I find myself in either run either too hot – where people are overly fixated on systemic risk and its gory details – or too cold, where the state of the world goes unacknowledged entirely. This group served as the rare in-between: people who could hold both the beauty and the horror of our moment with both eyes open, and still show up each morning with presence, purpose, and laughter.

What changes when you no longer have to explain the world as you see it before you can simply be yourself? Why does in-person community meet needs that even meaningful online relationships cannot? And what first steps can we take toward the kinds of local communities that help us face an uncertain future with resilience, meaning, and joy?

LANDLINES: A second Application for Review has been filed against the FCC’s automatic grant of AT&T’s landline discontinuance of residential and business service 26-120 and 26-121. It was filed jointly yesterday by Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), The Utility Reform Network (TURN), and Communication Workers of America (CWA). https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/26110068378/1 Nina Beety filed a Petition for Reconsideration July 28. The California Public Utilities Commission filed an Application for Review July 29. The deadline was July 29.

WARFARE: Safety Officials Probe Army GPS Jamming in Fatal Air Crash Two pilots and two nurses died in a medevac crash during electronic warfare tests