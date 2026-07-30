Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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yantra's avatar
yantra
3hEdited

you might like this take on AI infrastructure, costs and future prospects - it makes sense of the insanity with great humour. by No.1 on substack.

https://no01.substack.com/p/the-trillion-dollar-oops

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