AI Futurism: AI Datacenters Are Raising Nearby Residents' Electric Bills "The system cannot go on this way." A new analysis of one the US's largest power grids, PJM, found that a rise in customer energy rates is directly attributable to the tremendous power demands of these data facilities that undergird services like OpenAI's ChatGPT, the Washington Post reports. Serving 67 million customers, the PJM region covers just over a dozen states, including Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, as well as DC. Some of these states will see their energy bills surge by more than 20 percent this summer, Reuters reported; in Philadelphia, according to WaPo, the typical bill rose by about $17. And in Columbus, Ohio, prices spiked by $27.

AI INDUSTRY: Will More AI Help Combat Easy-to-Create Deepfakes? Criminals and hackers are using AI to gain access to critical systems or business secrets.

AI: The AI Boom Is Thirsty for Water — And Communities Are Paying the Price

AI: GUARDIAN AI summaries cause ‘devastating’ drop in audiences, online news media told Exclusive: Study claims sites previously ranked first can lose 79% of traffic if results appear below Google Overview

AI POLITICS: GUARDIAN The real winners from Trump’s ‘AI action plan’? Tech companies Millions spent by Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and others appear to have paid off as president vows to cut red tape

AI: FUTURISM: Microsoft Releases List of Jobs Most and Least Likely to Be Replaced by AI Great news — if you're a dishwasher.

AUTOMOBILES INDUSTRY: Magnetic Field Measurement of Various Types of Vehicles, Including Electric Vehicles JOEL M COMMENT: Caveat emptor: The "reference levels" recommended by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) for public exposure are no assurance of safety as these limits only address acute effects from short-term exposure. Fukui H, Minami N, Tanezaki M, Muroya S, Ohkubo C. Magnetic Field Measurement of Various Types of Vehicles, Including Electric Vehicles. Electronics. 2025; 14(15):2936. https://doi.org/10.3390/electronics14152936

SEE INSTEAD: Electromagnetic fields in motor vehicles has been one of the most popular pages on JOEL’S website with more than 330,000 page views: Hybrid & Electric Cars: Electromagnetic Radiation Risks. A summary of the latest study appears below.

BROADBAND: CWA Slams New BEAD Rules ‘Fiber is the best broadband technology of today and tomorrow.’ On Wednesday, the Communications Workers of America–which represents telecommunications workers–once again opposed the June 6 policy shift. The union argued that broadening the program to include satellite and fixed wireless networks, rather than just requiring fiber-optic infrastructure, threatens both job availability and broadband quality.

CHILDREN: They All Had a Smartphone Before the Age of 10: Today, Scientists Are Sounding the Alarm A recent study published in theJournal of Human Development and Capabilities highlights a troubling connection between early smartphone use and mental health challenges in young adults. The research, part of the global Mind Project, analyzed data from over 100,000 individuals aged 18 to 24 from 175 countries. The study’s findings suggest that those who received their first smartphone before the age of 13 tend to report significantly lower mental well-being compared to those who had access later in life.

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT The Achievement Gap We're Not Talking About A quiet shift since 2015 has left America’s lower-performing students even further behind

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Our Six Most Read Blogs So Far in 2025 Whether you missed a few or want a quick refresher, I hope you’ll find something here that inspires a new conversation in your home, school, or community.

“CLIMATE” ENERGY POLITICS NOTUS: The political landscape has shifted. A poll from the well-respected AP-NORC last month found a significant drop in support for federal spending on green energy tax credits compared to 2022 — “driven mostly by Democrats and independents,” the poll noted. Why? Energy costs have gone up. “It’s reliable, affordable, clean — in that order,” David Hill of the Bipartisan Policy Center, and an energy politics veteran, told NOTUS’ Anna Kramer.

EMF/RF EINAR NORWAY: How the radiation controversy arose – a short article for industry professionals What is it that makes industry professionals distance themselves from the researchers' findings? Do they see real weaknesses, or is it mostly that they WANT to see weaknesses because the industry cannot accept knowledge that contradicts it? Or is it due to different professional viewpoints? Paul Héroux, a Canadian physicist and engineer who also trained in biology and medicine, addresses this in a recent, fairly short article. Héroux does not deal with the major reports and studies, but uses his own experiences and concrete meetings with some of the leading "canons" of research as a starting point.Here it is about how two different sectors - business and research - meet and (not) understand each other or interpret the same facts differently. And he writes about why this happens.

FCC: FCC Adopts Direct Final Rule Over Protests (DELETE DELETE DELETE) WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to give its bureaus explicit authority to use the direct final rulemaking process to eliminate regulations. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr touted the passage of the item, though his initial statement only focused on the 11 regulations the FCC was eliminating this month as part of the order, and did not mention the delegated authority to the bureaus. “Today’s action will remove 11 outdated and useless rule provisions – covering at least 39 regulatory burdens, 7,194 words, and 16 pages,” Carr said. “Say goodbye to restrictions on phone booth closures, captioning on analog TV receivers, auction obligations that lapsed 20 years ago, and references to long-repealed telegraph rules.”

FCC: FCC Unanimously Approves Measure to Speed Transition from Copper Lines Commission advances Carr’s deregulatory ‘Build America’ agenda

FCC INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: FCC Considers Changing Broadband Goals FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has proposed changes to the way the FCC sets broadband goals and tracks broadband coverage. The proposed changes are included in the Nineteenth Section 706 Notice of Enquiry, which is scheduled to come for a vote at the FCC’s August meeting. [] One of the areas being explored in the Notice is how the FCC determines the speed of broadband. [] The FCC is recommending keeping the current benchmark for school broadband of 1 Gbps per 1,000 students. They are asking for comments on this benchmark. I’ve talked to numerous school officials who all say the current metric is obsolete and that they need 3-5 simultaneous Mbps per student, which would mean 3 – 5 Gbps are needed for a school with 1,000 students. [] Scrapping the gigabit goal for future broadband and sticking with 100/20 Mbps as the definition of broadband is out of synch with the market. []Recognizing all the places claimed by satellite probably means that almost the whole country would be counted as served, in which case you might as well toss out the broadband map. I’m not sure how the FCC can open the door and count some locations as served by satellite but not others.

HEALTH: DR STILLMAN How Targeted Testing Helped Carl Heal His Gut and Regain Energy Carl tried everything but nothing worked until he stopped guessing and started using the right data Why Toxin Load Matters As we continued working together, we discovered that Carl had accumulated halide toxins. These included bromide and fluoride, both of which are common and often overlooked. They were contributing to the symptoms that would not go away. This is where most approaches to functional medicine fall short. Many providers will suggest a probiotic or a sleep supplement. Few will look at environmental toxins or know how to interpret what they find. Getting Personal with Treatment Every step of Carl’s treatment was customized. That included how we used MSM, iodine, and detox strategies. Nothing was generalized. This is the heart of functional medicine done the right way. The reason most people never get this level of care is because it takes time, attention, and a commitment to constant adjustment. It does not work well in a high-volume system that treats everyone the same way. You must stay curious, make thoughtful changes, and always rely on objective data. What Really Helped Carl Heal Carl’s progress did not come from a long list of supplements. He got better because we removed the things that were causing harm and added only what his body clearly needed. There were no extreme diets and no miracle products. Just science, observation, and careful changes that built momentum over time. If you are tired of spending time and money on one-size-fits-all protocols that do not reflect your reality, it is time to try something different. This is the process I teach in my autoimmunity recovery program. It helped Carl, and it continues to help hundreds of patients who want real answers and real results. If you’re tired of dealing with digestive issues, unexplained fatigue, or symptoms that seem connected to food sensitivities, join my next free webinar by registering today. Register Here.

HEALTH: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TRUST Scientists Unify Around a Name for the Medical Condition Linked to EMF Exposures . Scientists, advocacy groups, and medical professionals set out to unify around a name for the condition and have united on a formal name: Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome, known commonly as EMR Syndrome or EMR-S, for short. Frequently referred to as the "Disease of the Digital Age," EMR Syndrome is characterized by a wide range of symptoms linked to electromagnetic radiation emitted by modern technologies such as cell towers, smart meters, Wi-Fi networks, Bluetooth devices, and smart technologies. Symptoms can include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, heart palpitations, tinnitus, sleep disturbances, ADHD, and other cognitive impairments [] Now that we know what to call it, we want to hear more from you about your experience with it. If your life has been impacted by EMR-S, you can respond directly to this email or reach out to EHT via Facebook Messenger. EHT continues to pursue research to better understand EMR-S, including a project which is coming close to identifying a biomarker. Watch for more details in an upcoming newsletter! (EHT does not provide a sharable link for their newsletters.

A new Multiple Sclerosis study IS actually ground-breaking It's caused by 2 specific bacteria inhabiting the gut

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Ferroptosis: How Isolated Blue Light Rusts Your Cells from the Inside Out Ferroptosis is a type of programmed cell death driven by iron-dependent oxidative stress. Unlike apoptosis, which is tidy and often necessary, ferroptosis is chaotic, inflammatory, and inextricably tied to chronic disease. This seemingly obscure process is a critical piece of the larger puzzle when it comes to understanding how isolated blue light from artificial sources, especially without its natural red and infrared counterparts, can silently damage your cells. The modern light environment we’ve engineered is accelerating cellular dysfunction in ways that are only now coming to light. Literally. Understanding ferroptosis pulls back the curtain on how light, metals, and mitochondria collide to shape your biology, for better or worse.

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Nature Never Sends Stress Without the Cure: The Sun’s Spectral Intelligence Sunlight is a circadian medicine that relies on correct timing, and infrared light is its opening act. It’s not just about exposure.. it’s about sequence, balance, and timing. Disrupt that circadian sequence, and you weaken the body's resilience. Respect it, and you activate built-in systems of protection that have been shaped by nature over millions of years. I rest my case.

SMART DEVICES RIGHT TO REPAIR Gotcha! How Smart Device Makers Are Using Software Updates To Seize Control of Your Stuff Actions by Futurehome, Echelon Fitness and others highlight a growing trend: smart device makers using firmware to impose new costs on owners. Also: court ruling on DMCA a win for right to repair []Take the case of Futurehome, a Norwegian smart device maker that recently declared bankruptcy. The company’s new ownership imposed a mandatory $117/year subscription fee on the approximately 30,000 customers who had previously purchased the company’s smart home hubs. Without payment, the firmware update disables local network functions, rendering devices virtually useless. []Ensh**tification: a growing trend Critics see it as part of a growing trend of tech companies using software to limit post-purchase rights. For example, smart device maker Belkin announced that its Wemo smart home line (light switches, plugs, etc.) will lose cloud connectivity and app control by January 2026. Though the company states it is only ending “technical support,” the reality is the devices will stop functioning as expected. And Peloton, the maker of popular home exercsise equipment, recently began imposing a $95 “activation fee” on secondhand Peloton bikes and treadmills, prompting a call from PIRG to cease imposing the unnecessary cost and respect the rights of ownership. “Your customers expect to truly own the products they buy–not to have ownership redefined by added costs and restricted functionality.“ As Louis Rossmann points out in his video, the absence of clear disclosure to current and would-be customers around issues like changes in total cost of ownership or software support is a major issue. This makes it difficult - if not impossible -for consumers to determine whether their specific model will continue to work following a software update.

SPACE: Starlink Software Failure Causes Global Outage Thousands without internet for hours.

TELECOM INDUSTRY: Brattle report: Big 3 carriers’ monopsony power squeezes U.S. wireless infrastructure sector’s contractors A new economic report by The Brattle Group warns of “market failure” in the U.S. wireless infrastructure services industry, citing the outsized buying power of the nation’s three largest wireless carriers. Commissioned by NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, the report finds that Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile – which collectively control roughly 97% of the wireless market – wield monopsony power over hundreds of small contractors in the tower construction and maintenance sector. This imbalance, the study suggests, has led to suppressed compensation, unsustainable contracting practices, and underinvestment in the specialized workforce that builds and repairs critical communications towers and associated infrastructure. The result is a broken economic model that not only threatens the viability of contractor firms but also poses long-term risks to national security, public safety, and wireless innovation, according to the report’s findings. Read more >>

WATER PRO PUBLICA: 8 Things to Know About New Research on Earth’s Rapid Drying and the Loss of Its Groundwater Decades of NASA satellite data reveal how quickly the planet’s underground stores of fresh water have been depleted and how their use is contributing to rising sea levels. Here are the key takeaways.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY Minimalist RF Testing Have you tried RF testing?

Ever wanted to test a shielding material or strategy before committing to a purchase or installation? Or perhaps you've been frustrated by unpredictable results from your current testing method? Don’t know where to start? While proper laboratory testing can be prohibitively expensive, there’s an affordable solution that could meet all your needs. By following four key steps and using my low-cost setup, you can create your own minimalist expedient test lab. This setup minimizes RF scatter and addresses the inaccuracies that arise from using a far-field meter in near-field environments.

ACTION: VIA THE NATIONAL CALL

Hi, We just filed comments in connection with the FCC opposing the satellite spectrum, as this more wireless and will translate to more terrestrial cell towers for satellite spectrum to connect to. We filed in four dockets; here's the filing in one of the dockets: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filing/status/detail/confirmation/20250729122514408

Thank you to many of you who are on our permanent sign-on list. You'll see that Included as filing parties are those who are on the permanent sign-on list. Apologies for not sending this out requesting further sign ons, but we ran out of time. These requests for public comment are numerous with quick turnaround deadlines. We have discussed them at our National Calls in the past month. If you do not see your name as a filing party, and if you'd like to be added to the permanent sign-on list, please let us know for future submissions. There are three more submissions scheduled for August 4th on NEPA, reply comments due end of August on the comments we just filed with the FCC, and comments due mid-August for the NTIA.

AND

The National Call - Earth Justice Comments Sign-On by 7-31-25 There is a long list of federal agencies to cut back on environmental protections under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), including Department of Interior, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Army Corp of Engineers, Department of Energy, Department of Commerce, NOAA, and more. Earth Justice has drafted a comment letter where you can sign on. Here's the link: Comment Letter by July 31, 8pm ET. The National Call has signed on to this letter. Separately, The National Call will be submitting comments to the Dept of Interior by Aug 4th and may include other agencies.

Sincerely, Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

EVENT:

From Environmental Health Trust: Do You Suffer from EMR Syndrome? And a Bilingual Event for Parents & Educators Chile Hosts Online Seminar for Educators on August 5 The Chilean Society of Family Medicine and the Society of Integrative Medicine in Chile have joined forces with Unidos Por Tecnología Responsable to present an online seminar for educators on the harmful effects of excessive use of wireless technology in schools. School board members, principals, and parents are all encouraged to attend to hear the case for replacing EMF/wi-fi devices with wired devices in schools. EHT's Vice President of Scientific Affairs and Clinical Studies, Dr. Robert Brown, will be the featured speaker at the event, which will be available to watch live in both English and Spanish on August 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET. The support these organizations are offering for creating safer schools in Chile is inspirational — and since the event is online, anyone can benefit! The hosts are asking those registering to attend for a suggested donation of $2 to help defray event costs. To register or for more information, send an email to seminariorobertbrown2025 at gmail dot com

OT EVENTS

REMINDER: Elana Freeland at THE TESLA TECH CONFERENCE, AUGUST 6-10, 2025, ALBUQUERQUE https://teslatech.live Author: The Geoengineered Transhuman: The Hidden Technologies of HAARP, Chemtrails, 5G/6G, Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology, and the Scientific Effort to Transform Humanity (Inner Traditions, release February 2025)

(Anthroposophic (Rudolf Steiner) author Elana Freeland is a critic of smart meters, and more, based on the ancient wisdom)

Rudolf Steiner: "In our time, the most important thing is to bring forward truths - put plainly, to give lectures about truths. What people then do about this is up to their freedom. One should go no further than to lecture on, to communicate truths..." - Secret Brotherhoods and the Mystery of the Human Double, 7 Lectures in St. Gallen, Zurich and Dornach, 1917