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FEATURED: ELECTRICITY/ENERGY/LIGHTNING: Unbekoming What Is Lightning? An Essay on the Circuit That Runs From the Sun to Your Cells [] The Body as Node

Robert Becker, an orthopedic surgeon and researcher at Syracuse VA Medical Center, spent his career demonstrating that the human body operates on direct-current electrical circuits.³² He measured them. He mapped the perineural system, a network of glial cells surrounding the nerves that carries a slow DC current distinct from the fast AC nerve impulses medicine had recognized. He documented the injury current, a specific voltage that arises at the site of tissue damage and drives the regenerative response. He showed that regeneration in salamanders, and by extension the more limited regeneration in mammals, follows the injury current. Interrupt the current and regeneration stops. Restore it and regeneration resumes.

The body is not metaphorically electrical. It is literally electrical. [] Arthur Firstenberg, in The Invisible Rainbow, tracked what happens when the atmospheric electrical environment changes.³⁴ []

The lightning that discharges the coupled ionosphere-ground capacitor changes the electric field the body inhabits. The blood in your vessels responds to the change, and so do the neurons in your brain. The pineal gland, which contains calcite microcrystals and which every ancient tradition identified as a sensor of subtle energies, responds too.³⁹ You are not outside the circuit watching it. You are inside it, and have always bee

FEATURED: Italy (Inaccurate headline) : Uso dei cellulari e rischi per la salute, un avvocato barese batte il colosso Apple. Ma i dati scientifici non sono ancora chiari - Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno “Cell phone use and health risks: a Bari-based lawyer takes the fight to giant Apple. But the scientific data is still unclear.” (more at link)

Now, the question posed by the defense attorney was: given the potential health risks raised by the WHO, even if not yet scientifically proven, are cell phone manufacturers obligated to inform consumers of precautions to avoid them? The Supreme Court’s answer is “yes.”

According to the judges (presiding judge Luigi Alessandro Scarano, rapporteur Marilena Gorgoni), in a ruling unparalleled in the European context, “scientific uncertainty does not equate to legal irrelevance of risk and does not, in itself, justify a wait-and-see attitude: when risk cannot be ruled out and exposure is significant, the legal system permits, and requires, risk management practices.” Indeed, uncertainty itself “conversely constitutes the prerequisite for positive preventive action to protect consumers with regard to product safety.”

Moreover, the obligation to adopt precautionary and informative measures “arises already in the presence of preliminary studies, inconclusive scientific investigations, or incomplete epidemiological evidence, when such elements are capable of suggesting a health risk.” When in doubt, err on the side of caution: “The precautionary principle requires constant monitoring of risk levels, since the dangers arising from inaction may be more serious than those associated with the adoption of preventative measures designed to reduce or prevent effects that prove more harmful than expected.” What is the harm? “The current and irreversible impairment of the self-determination process, which occurred the very moment the appellant used the device without being able to consciously assess, manage, and reduce her exposure to risk.”

Regarding compensation, according to the Supreme Court, the violation of the consumer’s right to self-determination becomes an independent and compensable injury, regardless of whether or not health damage is caused. This represents another innovative principle in consumer protection. https://www.lagazzettadelmezzogiorno.it/news/bari/2072577/uso-dei-

-e-rischi-per-la-salute-un-avvocato-barese-batte-il-colosso-apple-ma-i-dati-scientifici-non-sono-ancora-chiari.html

-- Courtesy Joel M. Moskowitz, Ph.D. School of Public Health

University of California, Berkeley International Commission on the Biological Effects of EMF

AND Stop Smart Meters Australia Italy’s Supreme Court rules Apple must provide clear, visible and adequate information on iPhone radiofrequency risks

FEATURED FCC: CHD Top Massachusetts Court Deals Blow to Residents Battling Verizon Cell Tower A group of Massachusetts residents who alleged a Verizon tower near their homes is making them sick can’t get relief through the state or local court system, a state Supreme Court ruled last week.

[] FCC’s wireless radiation limits don’t protect against chronic exposure

It would also help the Pittsfield residents if the FCC — which hasn’t updated its RF radiation limits in 30 years — would comply with the 2021 court mandate to review more recent scientific studies and explain how the limits adequately protect human health and the environment, Eckenfels said.

“The families near the Pittsfield tower have been injured at a fraction of the radiation the FCC allows,” she said.

The FCC’s RF radiation limits are based on a handful of outdated studies that examined only short-term exposure to wireless radiation. The studies included: a 1977 study involving eleven rats; a 1982 study involving five rhesus monkeys, one squirrel monkey and one rat; and a 1984 study involving five rhesus monkeys.

INDUSTRY COVERAGE BY INSIDE TOWERS: Court Rules FCC, Not Local Medical Boards, Have Final Say in RF Emissions []

Chief Justice Kimberly S. Budd wrote that the order would undermine Congress’s goal of a uniform national wireless network by imposing local restrictions despite the tower’s compliance with FCC RF emission standards. She added that Congress gave the FCC, not local health boards, the exclusive authority to regulate RF emissions, and the board’s order improperly second-guessed the FCC’s safety determinations.

The 18-page decision is detailed in Gilardi v. Board of Health of Pittsfield which stated, “Enforcement of the board’s order would have frustrated the TCA’s objective of creating uniform wireless networks nationwide. First, the order would effectively subject the cell tower’s operations to restrictions based on the board’s concerns about RF emissions regardless of the tower’s compliance with the Federal RF standard, thereby interfering with the regulatory uniformity Congress intended.

“Second, the order would have interfered with the TCA’s objective of having a Federal agency, the FCC, regulate RF emissions. The TCA expressly delegated the task of setting RF emission standards to the FCC.”

FEATURED: Peter Anthony Cowan The Soldier’s Servant: AI, Data Centers, and the Grid are Military Technology People argue that nobody asked for this. That is wrong. Somebody did — it just wasn’t us. Maryland farmers call the power lines an “extension cord for data centers.” That’s where the fight goes next

In case you missed it: Keith Cutter The Screen Time Limited Hangout Protecting Our Children Requires More Than Taking Away the Screen

The term limited hangout originated in intelligence circles. It refers to a strategy in which an organization admits part of the truth—often enough to establish credibility or relieve pressure—while withholding, redirecting attention from, or obscuring the more significant facts. The partial disclosure becomes a means of controlling the broader narrative.

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVIST CORNER: EMR AUSTRALIA, LYN Technology discrimination

Last week, I described the discrimination I experienced when St George Bank removed my ability to access certain financial services because I don’t use a mobile phone.From the enormous response I received to that blog, it looks like many of our readers are experiencing discrimination like this, too.

ACTIVIST CORNER: ACHES VIDEOS UK: Fake 5G Tower Safety CertificatesJust this week on Facebook, Lara Lawson has provided yet another excellent short video to go through the certificates for the 5G towers, and explain they are fraudulent. AND Understanding Our Hidden 5G Surveillance

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1JhgJy4YRi/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Nicholas Martin, Chairman of ACHES talks about 4G and 5G. 4G is very good for mobile phones because it is a very good way of operating a mobile network for phones. This 4G is an entirely different technology from 5G. 4G is isotropic radiation, which means that it drops off with distance in terms of power intensity. 5G is very different: it is a beam-forming wave that can travel at high intensity for many miles. 5G is not for your mobiles; rather, it is there to scan and backhaul information. The way it achieves this is by creating a beam of energy that sweeps around and picks up emitted data and sends that emitted data back to an AI computer for analysis. https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1JhgJy4YRi/?mibextid=wwXIfr

ACTIVIST CORNER: SOUTH AFRICA EMFSA July 2026 Newsletter Children and Toys, Heat Domes, Data Centers, Restorative Environments/Nature, Italian ruling

AI: Tim Cook says heavy Siri users may have to pay extra It’s the first time that Apple has suggested it will charge for any of its Apple Intelligence features, and is a signal that the age of free AI is over.

AI: How to use AI tools without harming brain health, according to a neuroscientist

[] "Cognitive skills behave like physical ones," says Shawn Watson, PhD, neuroscientist and co-founder of Numin , a drink engineered to combat decision fatigue. "They are maintained by use and they decay without it. When you let a model do the thinking step, you get the output but you skip the effort that built the capability, and the effect shows up the moment the tool is taken away."

AI: GARY MARCUS OpenAI’s amazing — but vastly oversold — new model Astra Eight or nine misconceptions about Astra. See if you can spot the biggest fallacy.

AI NEWSLETTER: Future of Life Institute Calls for Slow Down of AI Including: a loss-of-control incident at OpenAI; our latest AI Safety Index; 1,000+ AI company employees ask for a slowdown option; and more.

CHILDREN/PARENTING/INSPIRATION: Nested Pathway by Darcia Narvaez Science-as-Wisdom Vs.Science-as-Manipulation Science-as-Manipulation gives parents bad advice Unfortunately, the manipulative form of science has been applied to parenting for the last century or more

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: The NSA says to switch off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC whenever you are in public

DATA CENTERS: Brockovich AI Data Center Reporting AI Data Centers: What’s True, What’s Not A lot of claims are circulating about what AI data centers actually do to communities. Here’s an honest, sourced look at the facts — including the [] Close the Tab and Explain It “If you can’t explain it out loud without the screen, you have access, not knowledge,” he explains. “This is retrieval practice, and it’s also the direct antidote to the confidence illusion.”things the industry doesn’t advertise.

AI Data Centers: Facts vs. Myths | Brockovich AI Data Center Reporting

AND MINI REVIEW article Front. Clim., 05 February 2026 Sec. Climate and Health Volume 8 - 2026 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fclim.2026.1648912 Health implications of the rapid rise of data centers in Virginia: an exploratory assessment

Abstract Driven by advances in cloud computing, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence, the rapid proliferation of data centers may pose severe human and planetary health risks. This paper, to the best of our knowledge, is the first-of-its-kind assessment of the potential health implications associated with data centers. Here, we examine the case of Virginia’s Data Center Alley, the world’s largest concentrated data center hub, and argue that data centers can cause public health harms, harms that can be at least partially mitigated through improved planning and design. We assess the health risks associated with data centers, including air pollution, extensive water use, noise pollution, and detrimental land use’s risk of disrupting natural ecosystems and community well-being. We also address how rising energy costs can worsen social determinants of health. To mitigate these risks, we recommend transitioning data centers to renewable energy, implementing strict regulations to minimize water consumption, and optimizing site planning with acoustic treatments and green zoning to reduce noise pollution. Additionally, we advocate enforcing responsible site selection and zoning regulations to curb adverse land use changes, equitable energy pricing to alleviate economic burdens, and strengthening health communication for informed public and governmental decision-making, action-oriented advocacy, and policy changes. Finally, we emphasize the need for transdisciplinary research integrating physical sciences, engineering, and public health to quantify specific health outcomes linked to data centers.

Frontiers | Health implications of the rapid rise of data centers in Virginia: an exploratory assessment



ELECTRICITY/ENERGY/LIGHTNING: Unbekoming What Is Lightning? An Essay on the Circuit That Runs From the Sun to Your Cells []The Body as Node

Robert Becker, an orthopedic surgeon and researcher at Syracuse VA Medical Center, spent his career demonstrating that the human body operates on direct-current electrical circuits.³² He measured them. He mapped the perineural system, a network of glial cells surrounding the nerves that carries a slow DC current distinct from the fast AC nerve impulses medicine had recognized. He documented the injury current, a specific voltage that arises at the site of tissue damage and drives the regenerative response. He showed that regeneration in salamanders, and by extension the more limited regeneration in mammals, follows the injury current. Interrupt the current and regeneration stops. Restore it and regeneration resumes.

The body is not metaphorically electrical. It is literally electrical. [] Arthur Firstenberg, in The Invisible Rainbow, tracked what happens when the atmospheric electrical environment changes.³⁴ []

The lightning that discharges the coupled ionosphere-ground capacitor changes the electric field the body inhabits. The blood in your vessels responds to the change, and so do the neurons in your brain. The pineal gland, which contains calcite microcrystals and which every ancient tradition identified as a sensor of subtle energies, responds too.³⁹ You are not outside the circuit watching it. You are inside it, and have always been.

ELECTRICITY: Carriage horse union suggests stray voltage may have triggered deadly crash

The union representing Central Park carriage horse drivers says stray voltage from underground electric cables could have caused the accident that killed a teenager last month. CBS News New York’s Dave Carlin reports



FCC: ‘An existential threat’: The FCC approved a startup that wants to sell ‘sunlight on demand’ — critics are sounding the alarm on the huge space mirrors The company told Moneywise that the approval “follows extraordinary global demand” for their services, especially for help with search-and-rescue efforts following the recent Venezuela earthquake. They also said the satellites could be used for boosting agriculture production and providing cities with “safer, evenly lit streets.”

5G: ZEROG: 1976 Congressional Testimony Acknowledges Microwave Radiation Hazards August 2, 2026 | Fifty years after Congressional testimony in the U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES confirmed Federal awareness regarding the harms and “cover-up” of microwave radiation exposure, nothing has changed except increased involuntary public (and environmental) exposure to microwave radiation. The August 2, 1976 Congressional discussion was focused on the serious health damage to State Department employees working in Moscow. MICROWAVE RADIATION, TO BORROW A PHRASE, IS NOT HEALTHY FOR CHILDREN AND OTHER LIVING THINGS, INCLUDING STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES IN MOSCOW



5G 6G; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH from FOCAL POINTS 6G Will Expose Entire Populations to Largely Untested Terahertz Radiation, Enable AI Brain Chips, and Allow Through-Wall Surveillance Nicolas Hulscher joins Rob Finnerty on NEWSMAX to break down the implications of widespread 6G deployment without adequate safety testing. I joined Finnerty on NEWSMAX to warn that 6G will not simply deliver faster internet—it will dramatically intensify EMF exposure while enabling AI brain chips and advanced surveillance systems. While 5G networks operate across frequencies ranging from approximately 0.6 to 48 GHz, 6G networks are expected to extend into terahertz (THz) frequencies. Under laboratory conditions, THz radiation has already been shown in human-derived cells and tissues to induce:

DNA damage and DNA-damage signaling

Genomic instability

Impaired neural stem-cell proliferation

Disrupted cell-cycle activity

Altered gene expression

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Inflammation

Apoptosis and cell death



5G/6G: LAUREN AYER Follow the Money Big Tech aims to convince us that we can’t live without 6G, yet non-corporate health experts know it is horrendously dangerous. []And if you think I’m being Henny Penny, here is my depressing list of “innovations” that later turned out to have serious consequences:

Environmental and Technological Exposures: Fluorescent and LED Lighting, Microwave Ovens, Smart Meters, Ultrasound Scans, WiFi and 5G Radiation

Dietary and Lifestyle Factors: Artificial Sweeteners, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), Homogenized and Pasteurized Milk, Refined Vegetable Oils

Personal Care and Household Products: Antiperspirants with Aluminum, Chemical Sunscreens, Chlorinated Water, Plastic Food Containers

HEALTH:

HEALTH: Eileen McKusick We are Made of Mushrooms Fascia, mycelium, and the intelligence of the living web A river system beneath the skin; Is fascia communicating? []Fascia also has electrical properties. Collagen is piezoelectric, meaning that pressure and deformation can create electrical polarization. Hydrated collagen can also support the movement of protons along networks of water molecules organized around its fibers. Laboratory studies have demonstrated proton transport both along and across collagen structures, with conductivity changing according to hydration and molecular organization. The fascial matrix is not simply a collection of ropes and sheets. It is a hydrated, electrically responsive material.

This is an important piece of the Electric Health picture.

Is fascia a fiber-optic network? [] the scientific question can be asked clearly:

Does the hydrated collagen network support directed photonic, protonic or ionic signaling that precedes and coordinates cellular and mechanical responses?

HEALTH: MOLD

Active Surveillance for Invasive Mold Disease — Four Hospitals, Atlanta, Georgia, 2020–2024 22 PAGES

Problem/Condition: Invasive mold diseases (IMDs) are rare, life-threatening infections that primarily affect persons with immunocompromising conditions. The most common molds associated with IMDs are Aspergillus spp., Mucorales (e.g., Mucor spp., Rhizomucor spp., and Rhizopus spp.), Fusarium spp., and Scedosporium spp. IMDs can affect the lungs, sinuses, skin, central nervous system, or multiple body sites. Period Covered: 2020–2024.

Conclusion This report reaffirms that IMDs are severe infections associated with frequent ICU admission and high case-fatality rates. More than one third of IMD cases identified occurred in patients without classic MSG host risk factors. Although MSG definitions are designed for research settings and prioritize specificity, these findings underscore the need for clinicians and surveillance efforts to consider the possibility of IMDs among patients without characteristic risk factors. To help improve patient outcomes, future efforts could prioritize improving case detection through the development and implementation of rapid, sensitive diagnostic tests for earlier disease identification. Finally, high mortality in the setting of high rates of treatment suggests that new antifungal agents and the optimization of treatment protocols might improve IMD management.



HEALTH: Hardcore tech execs are meeting their match: the limits of the human body A string of tech execs have cited health problems in their resignation announcements. Tech’s culture of perks and job security has been eroded by mass layoffs and the fear of AI replacement.

HEALTH: The brain seems to rearrange itself as tinnitus becomes chronic

Now, scientists have found evidence that the brain may not respond to tinnitus the same way forever.

Instead, it appears to reorganize itself as the condition becomes chronic, shifting away from the heightened vigilance seen when tinnitus first begins, settling into different patterns of activity over time – perhaps as an adaptation to or compensation for the condition that makes it easier to live with.

However, this may also be part of why tinnitus is so difficult to treat . While the phantom sound is thought to begin in the auditory system, the findings suggest that long-term tinnitus may eventually involve widespread changes across the brain. [] Tinnitus is usually characterized by a continuous sound that only the sufferer can hear – a high-pitched ringing, buzzing, clicking, or low rumble .

There are many pathways to tinnitus. Some are clearly linked to damage in the auditory system, while others occur in people with apparently normal hearing and are less well understood.

HEALTH: Christof Plothe D.O. The Sodium-Potassium Ratio: An Overlooked Accelerator of Inflammation and Cancer

INSPIRATION: Navigating Information Through the Metacrisis | Frankly 153

What gets said and what doesn’t get said in our public discourse:

Patricia comment: due to the new AI detector on substack, there has been a lot of talk/admissions about how writers technically create their posts, whether or not they use AI…but Nate discusses the non-technical issues some of us grapple with, which are completely different concerns…although I don’t carry the secret knowledge he mentions.

LIFESTYLE: Gen Z’s neo Luddite movement is correct about technology, but simply opting out is difficult

The Festival of Ludd, in my eyes, is the clearest example of the latest version of the wider movement. I’ve written about Gen Z eschewing technology before , but this really feels like a natural progression — an actual event that is dedicated to things like ‘dumbphones’, combating the attention economy, and in-person networking.

At a surface level, it could be seen as a simple protest or gathering of disaffected tech workers, but the festival does appear to attempt to answer the big questions and problems. At the very least, the diagnosis of the issues raised is completely valid.

[] A significant number of the population, including Gen Z, will be employed in services, media, or tech-adjacent roles that require interfacing with at least some facet of potentially harmful technology. To simply opt out, however, can severely limit your options in today’s world. At best, it can be a healthy sacrifice of convenience. At worst, it can mean not having a decent job that can put food on your table. []

Turning off is a privilege? Interestingly, as a millennial, I do know people who have essentially escaped the grip of technology. People who have essentially retrained, emigrated, or even gone fully ‘off-grid ‘. Some who have talked about a more disconnected life have effectively made it a reality. The issue with their path, however, is that they’ve needed significant capital to break away. Some have even spent over a decade working in tech-adjacent roles to get to that point.

LIFESTYLE: UK The great British switch-off: how floating retreats, mobile-free pubs and sauna book groups are liberating people from their phones https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/aug/01/great-british-switch-off-fun-freeing-ways-ditch-smartphone-doomscrolling

SURVEILLANCE: State police launch Flock cameras across RI. Here’s where

Image at top of post from a youtube conversation between geophysicist Stephan Burns and Pam Gregory: “there’s this scale and variance between lightning strikes on the planet and neural spikes in the brain. “

See the video here: Top Astrologer Pam Gregory: The World "Changes Beyond Recognition" Once Planet Nine is Found... - YouTube and scroll to about 7 minutes for the explanation.

From the article posted above by Lies are Unbekoming, why this matters:

When one channel from the sky finds phase alignment with one channel from the ground, all the energy stored across the distributed circuit collapses into that single path. A lightning strike delivers peak power in the terawatts, not because the cloud held a terawatt of concentrated charge, but because the strike is the moment a distributed standing wave collapses into a filament. The energy was spread across the whole circuit. The strike is the discharge of the whole.

The mainstream cannot produce this account because it cannot start from the premise that the atmosphere is an electrical circuit driven from outside. It can only start from the premise that the atmosphere is a mechanical system driven by heat and pressure. From that premise, no path leads to what the phenomenon actually is.[]

Liam Scheff, writing in Official Stories, put the institutional problem clearly.²³ The mainstream cannot allow lightning to be a space-electrical phenomenon. If it did, the electric universe model would follow, and the electric universe model retires the entire gravity-centered cosmology that has employed university physics departments for a century.

The threatening question is declared unscientific. Researchers who pursue it are denied funding. The public is told the consensus is settled. The next generation is trained in the framework that keeps the institution employed.

Scheff’s phrase for the institutional pose was accurate. “No new ideas allowed.”²⁶ The clubhouse guards its walls.

Did you know? Environmental Researcher Beatrice Golomb noted that a previous lightning strike or electrocution was associated with EHS/EMR-S. She found out by actually asking real people about their real experiences.

EVENT: Monday on our Moms Connect Call we will have our new Head of Operations, Jena Dalpez updating us on the current news, then Sara Villani will give us the weekly “Data Center Down Low” . Then we are thrilled to have on Nick Penault, “The EMF Guy” as he talks about his new groundbreaking documentary, Body Burden: The Toxins We Carry - A powerful new documentary that pulls back the curtain on environmental medicine.

Please contact moms across america for registration info.