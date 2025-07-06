FEATURED:

WHO AUSTRALIA The Australian Medical Professionals' Society recently released a 46-page report 'Follow the Money' revealing how commercial interests influence the WHO's policies. Although focusing on the pharmaceutical industry the report also provides details of telecommunication donations to the WHO. https://stopsmartmeters.com.au/2025/07/04/amps-report-calls-for-the-australian-government-to-withdraw-from-the-world-health-organization/

AI: INDUSTRY Benton How a Bold Plan to Ban State AI Laws Fell Apart—and Divided Trumpworld Amrith Ramkumar | Wall Street Journal The sudden rise and fall of a ban on state artificial-intelligence laws exposed the deep divisions between the pro-tech and Make America Great Again (MAGA) wings of the Republican Party, a rift that has complicated the GOP’s ability to enact sweeping tech policy. President Trump’s aides and advisers were split on the proposed ban, according to people familiar with the matter. Trump’s stance on the issue couldn’t be determined, but the division among his advisers helped give opponents of the ban—from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to parents worried about the safety of their children online—room to kill the policy, tech observers said. “The moratorium provided a juicy target for all of the enemies of technology companies to join forces and take them down,” said Adam Thierer, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute think tank who focuses on innovation and supported the ban. The debate has high stakes for who regulates AI, with many companies worried about getting ensnared in a thicket of state rules. There have been over 1,000 AI bills proposed at the state level. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and White House AI czar David Sacks pushed for the ban publicly, while some in Vice President JD Vance’s office expressed opposition privately, people familiar with the matter said. Other Trump aides were neutral or didn’t think the moratorium would pass. Summary on Benton.org

AUTOMOBILES” ‘The vehicle suddenly accelerated with our baby in it’: the terrifying truth about why Tesla’s cars keep crashing Germany’s largest automobile club, ADAC, issued a public recommendation that Tesla drivers should carry emergency window hammers. In a statement, ADAC warned that retractable door handles could seriously hinder rescue efforts. Even trained emergency responders, it said, may struggle to reach trapped passengers. Tesla shows no intention of changing the design. That’s Musk. He prefers the sleek look of Teslas without handles, so he accepts the risk to his customers. His thinking, it seems, goes something like this: at some point, the engineers will figure out a technical fix. The same logic applies to his grander vision of autonomous driving: because Musk wants to be first, he lets customers test his unfinished Autopilot system on public roads. It’s a principle borrowed from the software world, where releasing apps in beta has long been standard practice. The more users, the more feedback and, over time – often years – something stable emerges. Revenue and market share arrive much earlier. The motto: if you wait, you lose. Musk has taken that mindset to the road. The world is his lab. Everyone else is part of the experiment.

AUTOMOBILES: Former GM Engineer Explains Industry's Pathway To Planned Obsolescence And Disposable Cars Planned obsolescence is, according to the former GM engineer, has since become the rule for most industries. Automakers are just chasing trends they assume will be the most lucrative. This was attributed to companies noticing that a meaningful portion of the market was willing to simply lease a new car every three-to-five years. Meanwhile, the number of adults who were willing to service an older vehicle themselves was presumed to be declining. Chello said the automakers simply leaned into that by gradually making cars harder to service and incentivizing leases wherever possible. By 2010, he said the industry was ready to take things a step further by implementing technologies that actively prevented user maintenance and vehicle designs that effectively made major components (e.g. transmissions and engines) disposable items. Cars would become less reliable. However, manufacturers would presumably be able to sell more of them while service centers and dealerships benefited from an uptick in business.

BIG TECH: Tech Oligarchs and the Rise of Silicon Valley Pronatalism The strain of pronatalism that is most prominent among certain Silicon Valley elites is decidedly illiberal. From pronatalism to technofascism []Silicon Valley pronatalism sorts humans into groups, each with their own predetermined value. This is a fascist mindset, and it is crucial to recognize illiberal pronatalism as a fascist ideology—and to resist the superwealthy and powerful men who would impose it on us in the name of “saving humanity.”

BROADBAND/INDUSTRY: Wireless Industry Celebrates Spectrum Victory as Congress Sends ‘Big’ Budget Bill to Trump Wireless industry celebrates tax incentives, others celebrate expanded R&D credits. The wireless industry lauded Congress Thursday after the House passed a sweeping budget reconciliation package that delivered a series of major policy wins for telecom providers, including the long-awaited restoration of the Federal Communications Commission’s spectrum auction authority. The legislation includes several top priorities for the wireless industry. In addition to restoring the FCC’s authority to conduct spectrum auctions which had lapsed since 2023, the bill sets a requirement for the agency to raise $85 billion in federal revenue by auctioning off at least 800 megahertz of spectrum, creating a long-term pipeline of mid-band frequencies sought by wireless carriers.

CELLPHONES: Millennial Parents Are Reclaiming the Landline—Yes, the One With the Cord I decided to commit to connecting my mobile phone to a landline for a week, and I wish I had done it sooner. While my cell phone allows me to be available at all times, I’ve been feeling less present, especially as a parent. I miss the simpler times when it wasn’t even a part of me. From what led me to put my phone up to how I connected it to a landline to the personal benefits I noticed after a week, read how I used my phone as a landline and what came out of it.

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family How Can We Fend Off Loneliness? A reader thinks our culture of 'rugged individualism' has backfired.

CLIMATE: Major climate change reports vanish from US federal websites, raising transparency concern

DATA CENTERS: New report raises red flags after exposing the costly side effects of data centers: 'Higher electricity bills for everyday households'Energy experts warn that the rapid expansion of data centers to service artificial intelligence applications could cause electricity bills to skyrocket and put a huge strain on the grid. How are data centers causing higher electric bills? According to CBS News, a new report from Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, estimates that data centers' electricity demand could reach a staggering 1,000 terawatts by 2026 — enough energy to power Japan. The company projects a 16% increase in electricity demand by 2029, primarily driven by the growth of data centers. A combination of factors is driving up electricity bills, including the need for grid upgrades because of aging infrastructure, rising natural gas prices, and increased demand as more people use air conditioning to combat extreme heat events. The enormous energy consumption of data centers is raising prices even further, and much of the burden is being passed on to consumers and businesses.

DATA CENTERS: Residents dismayed as data centers bring harmful impacts to neighborhoods: 'Not a good quality of life' Last year, the Commonwealth of Virginia noted in a report on data centers in the state that the facilities' industrial scale "makes them largely incompatible with residential uses." Despite this, around one-third of data centers are near residential areas. []equipment testing for a Google project was so loud he had to sleep in his basement for two nights. He also said the air smells of diesel. Other residents reported cracked drywall from blasting during construction for nearby projects, worsening anxiety, and losing their connections to nature. Others added that their children have experienced nightmares, while sleep deprivation has been a problem because of the 24/7 noise from data-center cooling fans. The emergence of cryptocurrency and AI are fueling data-center demand, and Virginians aren't the only ones worried about how data centers are impacting their quality of life. In Texas, residents reported permanent hearing loss, vertigo, and other health issues, and they filed a lawsuit against a Bitcoin operator that generated "unrelenting noise and physical vibrations." (promotes renewables)

DATA CENTERS: TECH POLICY PRESS Learnings from Five Cases of Data Center Development and Defiance These giant cement boxes, positioned as vital internet infrastructure, are often framed as opportunities for economic growth, deemed essential for national security, and pitched as global development projects with limited evidence supporting any real benefits for the communities often forced to host them. Frontline communities, investigative reporters, and activists underscore the harmful impact of data centers, namely, toxic emissions, substantial water, energy, and fossil fuel consumption, disproportionately in areas experiencing drought and energy shortages. Despite this emerging evidence, there remains a lack of information about (1) how tech companies and governments shape data center development; (2) the strategies local communities use to resist data centers’ harmful impacts, and (3) the desired resources activists, advocates, and researchers need to strengthen advocacy. A team of researchers at The Maybe conducted a case study analysis of five data center developments in Chile, the US, the Netherlands, Mexico, and South Africa.

DATA CENTERS: Data Center Boom Risks Health of Already Vulnerable Communities The AI industry is powered by data centers in polluted Californian communities The tech sector in California produces over $500B in economic output, is the headquarters for several of the largest and most profitable tech companies in the world, and is also home to 32 of the top 50 artificial intelligence (AI) companies worldwide. To better understand which communities in California are most susceptible to potential health hazards associated with data centers, a spatial analysis was conducted of the locations of data center clusters and public health indicators in those locations, specifically examining the existing pollution burden and diesel levels. Overlaying California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment's latest iteration of its environmental map screening tool, CalEnviroScreen 4.0, with Data Center Mapping coordinate datasets revealed a clear correlation between poor public health indicators and clustered data center locations in California. To be clear, this correlation does not prove (nor necessarily suggest) that data centers caused the poor public health outcomes; rather, it is evident that data centers are clustered in already polluted areas with such outcomes. Among the locations of all existing and planned data centers in California, the median pollution burden score is 7 out of 10, with 10 representing the highest pollution burden. Overall, the median pollution burden score of the data centers placed them in the top 20% of the most environmentally impacted locations in the state. Similarly, nearly one-third of all operational and planned California data centers are located in the top 10% of areas most polluted by diesel particulates. Because many data centers use backup diesel generators, generating harmful fine particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and nitrogen oxides (NOx), as well as increasingly using fossil fuels for their energy sources, location is crucial in determining the potential disproportionate scale of pollution impact on communities.

ECONOMICS: I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Billionaires Paid Taxes at the Same Rate as the Middle Class When I get my salary, taxes come out immediately. When a billionaire’s stock portfolio increases in value by millions, they don’t pay taxes on that growth until (or unless) they sell those stocks. The AI used ProPublica data to illustrate this: “The top 25 billionaires saw their wealth grow by $401 billion from 2014-2018, but paid just $13.6 billion in federal income taxes — an effective rate of 3.4% on wealth growth.” Using the ProPublica data, if those top 25 billionaires had been taxed at a 20% rate on their wealth growth, they would have paid around $80 billion instead of $13.6 billion. “Extrapolate that across approximately 1,000 billionaires?” the AI asked. “You’re talking hundreds of billions in added revenue annually.” The most eye-opening part was learning that the problem isn’t necessarily that billionaires are breaking the law or even paying lower rates on their taxable income. The issue is that our entire tax system is designed around taxing work rather than wealth. Maybe the real question isn’t whether billionaires should pay more taxes, but whether our entire approach to taxing work versus wealth makes sense in an economy where most billionaires’ fortunes come from asset appreciation rather than traditional income.

That 3.4% figure is what really stung. While they’re paying their legal tax obligations on realized income, their actual wealth is growing at a rate that’s taxed far below what middle-class workers pay on their salaries.

FCC: I chaired the FCC. The 60 Minutes settlement shows Trump has weaponized the agency Tom Wheeler The FCC’s regulatory authority directly covers about one-sixth of the American economy while also affecting the other five-sixths that rely on the nation’s communications networks. What was once an independent, policy-based agency has been transformed into a performance-based agency, using any leverage it can discover or invent to further the Trump Maga message.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr | Speech | Federal Communications Commission It is time to unleash new growth and opportunity. It is time to build. And that is what I am here today—to outline my vision for doing just that through the Federal Communications Commission’s Build America Agenda. Our Build America Agenda will focus on delivering on a number of core objectives. We will unleash high-speed infrastructure builds. We will restore America’s leadership in wireless. We will boost the U.S. space economy. We will advance our national security. And we will strengthen America’s tower and telecom workforce. We will deliver on all of this by implementing smart policies while carrying out a massive and comprehensive deregulatory agenda. We will be guided at the agency by a few simple ideas. For one, we will keep the Gretzky test front and center. We want to keep our eye on where the proverbial puck is going, not where it has been. For another, we are going to take a first principles approach. Just because a regulation has been on the books for thirty years, we are not going to keep it there simply out of a sense of inertia. For still another, we will focus on competition as it exists today.

Unleashing High-Speed Infrastructure Builds: The FCC must do its part to unleash high-speed infrastructure builds in communities all across the country. Permitting reform must be a top priority for the FCC. I am announcing today that the FCC will be voting later this month to start a rulemaking that will accelerate the transition from aging copper line networks to the modern, high-speed ones that Americans want and deserve. I will also be asking my FCC colleagues to vote this month on an item that will revise and update the agency’s pole attachment rules. Restoring America’s Leadership in Wireless: We also need to free up more spectrum. Later this month, I will ask my Commission colleagues to vote on an order that will move us another step closer to auctioning the spectrum licenses in what we refer to as the AWS-3 band. Boosting America’s Space Economy: Next up is space. The final frontier is home to an emerging constellation of satellites that have become an essential tool in America’s national economic and geopolitical strategy. From high-speed consumer broadband offerings to groundbreaking scientific research to mission-critical services that protect our homeland, our space industry is delivering real results for the country. America must continue to lead the world when it comes to space. That means we need U.S. companies to dominate in orbit. Cutting Red Tape and Modernizing FCC Operations: Outdated and unnecessary regulations from Washington can derail efforts to bring communities across the digital divide. That is why our Build America Agenda includes a comprehensive initiative to eliminate rules and regulations that are unlawful, outdated, or simply no longer necessary. Clearing away obsolete and unworkable rules frees up providers to focus on delivering quality service and creating jobs. Advancing America’s National Security and Public Safety: As we build, the FCC will ensure that our networks are secure and resilient too. It is more important than ever that the FCC remain vigilant to keep America’s networks secure. Our Build America Agenda will ensure the U.S. extends its lead over China in the race for critical technologies like 5G, 6G, and AI so that American companies continue to be the gold standard around the world.

Strengthening America’s Telecom Workforce: We cannot advance a Build America Agenda without a strong U.S. workforce. And that brings me right back here to the tower and telecom workers that get the job done day in and day out. Our Build America Agenda creates new opportunities to expand and strengthen our country’s blue-collar workers. Providers are now committing to a range of workforce reforms that will result in a more sustainable environment for America’s tower and telecom crews. Carriers are putting new values on your work—ones that better reflect current marketplace realities—and those changes are starting to take effect. Providers are changing their approach to 1099 crews, too, helping to ensure that experienced, well-trained crews get the job at fair prices. And these changes are also making it harder for foreign, fly-by-night crews to sweep in and undercut the safety and security of our networks. Summary on Benton.org



5G; The Hidden Health Risks of 5G | Olle Johansson PhD 1 HOUR, WITH Benjamin Hopkins and Eloise Desoutter Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts

This one’s for anyone who’s ever wondered: Are we really safe in a wireless world? What if the invisible forces all around us - your phone, your Wi-Fi, even your toothbrush - were quietly shaping your health and the planet’s health too? In this conversation, EMF researcher Olle Johansson shares his decades of experience researching the health impacts of electromagnetic fields - the kind you can’t see but you might well be feeling. From rising chronic diseases to the decline of natural pollinators, Olle connects the dots between our modern tech-filled lives and the health of every living thing. He also shares why insurance companies won’t touch EMF risks, why screen dermatitis is on the rise, and - crucially - what we can do right now to protect ourselves. We cover: 📡 The hidden health impacts of EMFs 🧬 Why Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & cell phones matter 🧒 Why kids might be at higher risk 🐝 What happens to bees & bugs (and why it matters) 🌿 How to live with tech - without losing your mind (or your health) 🤝 Why human connection matters more than ever

5G; “We have built a society that makes people sick.” ~ 5G: The Untold Story In 2020, at the same time that governments were ordering citizens into lockdowns, a massive global deployment of 5G networks was taking place. CHD.TV’s new 30-minute documentary, 5G: The Untold Story, assembles interviews with Swedish scientists and residents describing the acute health impacts resulting from the widespread installation of 5G base station antennas on urban rooftops in Stockholm. Movie of the Week: June 30, 2025: 5G: The Untold Story | Solari Report

HEALTH POLITICS WEARABLES: Wearables Aren't Going to 'Make America Healthy Again' In general, “wearables” can be any tech you wear, including but not limited to smartwatches and fitness trackers. Kennedy’s answer was a little more specific: he mentioned that people can use them to "see what food is doing to their glucose levels, their heart rates, a number of other metrics, as they eat it.” But that’s not what a smartwatch does. That’s not what any conventional wearable does, really. If you want to see what’s happening to your glucose levels after you eat food, a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) can do that. (More about those in a second.) Tracking your heart rate changes as you eat food isn’t really a thing I’ve seen any wearable try to do—it isn’t a typical Apple Watch function or anything like that. Most diet tracking doesn’t use a wearable at all, but requires you to manually enter data into whatever app you like (Cronometer is my favorite free one) without collecting any biometric data. But, OK, maybe he was getting things confused. Smartwatches, rings, and straps can track your heart rate throughout the day, as well as your physical activity (steps and exercise), which Kennedy also mentioned. He’s certainly highlighting things that the makers of wearables would love to see discussed favorably in front of Congress.

HEALTH: How Brain Chemicals Shape Your Appetite and Blood Sugar Expert tips to help restore neurotransmitter balance. Affect Appetite and Blood Sugar “Neurotransmitters, chemical messengers that allow brain cells to communicate—like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine—are important for regulating appetite, cravings, and energy,” Mpho Tshukudu, an integrative and functional nutritionist, told The Epoch Times.

HEALTH POLITICS: ENV HEALTH NEWS A federal judge has paused sweeping efforts by the Trump administration and Health (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to restructure the Department of Health and Human Services, citing potential constitutional violations and unlawful terminations. Christina Jewett and Zach Montague report for The New York Times. In short:

Judge Melissa DuBose halted the administration’s plan to eliminate 10,000 HHS jobs and consolidate 28 divisions into 15, saying the moves likely exceeded executive authority.

The lawsuit, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and joined by 19 states and D.C., argued the cuts eliminated vital health programs overnight, including sexually transmitted disease testing, lead poisoning response, and anti-smoking efforts.

Despite Kennedy’s claim that the layoffs would streamline the agency, evidence showed local health departments were left scrambling, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declining help due to staff reductions.

INSPIRATION: Bernhard Guenther and Laura Matsue Our Atlantean Karma: Will We Repeat the Fall of Atlantis? | TCM #151 (Part 1)

This podcast is more than an ancient history lesson—it's a spiritual wake-up call. Drawing from the visionary insights of Plato, Rudolf Steiner, Edgar Cayce, and others, Bernhard and Laura explore how the rise and fall of Atlantis—and its karmic continuation in ancient Egypt—mirror the exact dilemmas we face today: the misuse of technology, the temptation of power, the tunnel vision of materialism, identification with the physical body and ego, and the loss of connection to spirit and our divine nature. In Part One, they discuss the forgotten wisdom and tragic downfall of Atlantis, and how that karma was carried into Egypt’s mystery schools. They look at how spiritual knowledge was preserved, distorted, and weaponized—and how many of us alive today are the very souls who lived through it all, now returned to face the consequences and choose differently. In Part Two, Laura and Bernhard discuss how Atlantis shines through in our modern world—through transhumanism, biomedical interventions, and the growing split between materialism and spiritual consciousness. The question is no longer "What happened back then?" but “What will we do now?” They show signs of recognizing that you may have an Atlantean or Egyptian past life. They discuss how people in places of power, medicine, and technological innovation could be reincarnations of the Atlantean or Egyptian priesthood. We look at the natal charts of Zuckerberg, Musk, Fauci, and others, which show a strong Atlantean connection. Furthermore, they give practical suggestions for redeeming Atlantean and Egyptian Karma and how it may affect you personally. This knowledge is crucial because the same forces that once brought down a great civilization are rising again. And this time, the choice is ours. Will we repeat the fall—or rise into a new chapter of human evolution? Show Notes Part 1: * Plato's Account of Atlantis in Timaeus and Critias * Atlantis was an advanced, wealthy civilization * Atlantean Society was originally wise, virtuous, and very spiritually attuned * Built on spiritual laws and harmony with nature until power, greed, and materialism corrupted them * Final cataclysm: Massive floods and earthquakes destroyed “in a single day and night of misfortune” * Rudolf Steiner's writings about Atlantis * The Akasha Chronicle * Atlantis corresponds to the fourth root race in Steiner’s sevenfold human evolution model * Etheric Constitution of Atlanteans * Atlantean Social Structure, Mystery Temples, and Initiation Schools * Atlantean Spiritual Technology and Magic * Fall and Corruption of Atlantis * Atlanteans become more influenced by Luciferic and Soratic entities * Destruction of Atlantis 10,000 BCE. (same time frame as Plato talked about) * The Mystery Temples of Egypt were descendants of the Atlantean mystery schools. * The Decline of Egypt * Power struggles and distorted initiations opened the door to Ahrimanic influences * Edgar Cayce: The Psychic Map of Atlantis * Atlantean society was divided into two main ideological factions * Atlantean Technology and Power Systems, according to Cayce * The destruction of Atlantis happened in three stages * Reincarnation and Soul Memory * The Egypt-Atlantis Karmic Continuum * Shared Themes Between Steiner & Cayce * A Karmic Seed Planted In Part 2 (only for members), we go deeper into: * Atlantean Karma Reawakens in the Modern Era * The world is at another “initiation crisis” * How to recognize you may have an Atlantean Past Life 03 Apr 2025 · 45 minutes



LANDLINES CA: Remember: while the CPUC has the carrier of last resort/landline proceeding, Asm. McKinnor has AT&T's bil AB 470 in the legislature to eliminate its COLR obligation.

AB 470 has already passed the Assembly and had its first reading in the California Senate. This bill by McKinnor is AT&T bill to get relief from COLR and landlines

Dawn Addis and Robert Rivas voted for the bill,

Exerpt -- Under Section 1 of the current bill

(4) Californians are moving swiftly to abandon the legacy network because it does not provide the benefits of modern communication technologies, with more choosing to use advanced services every year.

(f)

(5) California must develop a responsible and equitable transition plan that ensures all Californians have access to the connectivity they need.

(g)

(6) The transition should include a phased approach that over time ensures customers have access to communication services that are equally or more reliable and affordable, before transitioning away from the old legacy network.

(h)

(7) As part of the transition, no Californian will be left without reliable voice service in their homes, home, including the ability to contact 9-1-1.

(8) The purposes of this act are to ensure California’s longstanding commitment to universal service is not compromised by changes to the telecommunications marketplace and to ensure the public may benefit from the transition away from legacy networks. To that end, this act establishes a comprehensive and robust process for a telephone corporation to seek changes to its obligations as a carrier of last resort for eligible areas only, and requirements to ensure the public benefits from those changes.

(b) By choosing to enact legislation affecting a narrow scope of areas with robust competition or no direct impact to an existing population, it is the intent of the Legislature to allow the Public Utilities Commission to continue commission Rulemaking 24-06-012 (June 20, 2024), Order Instituting Rulemaking Proceeding to Consider Changes to the Commission’s Carrier of Last Resort Rules, for areas that are not eligible areas under this act. _ COURTESY NINA



POLITICS ENVIRONMENT: ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Set to Slash Through U.S. Climate and Justice Drive Trump’s legislation will hurt clean energy, boost fossil fuels and end investment in environmental justice. Climate advocates vow to continue the fight

SCIENCE INTEGRITY: ORGANIC CONSUMERS Regeneration International The Industry Misinformation and Deception on Pesticides, Food Additives, and Chemical Safety Testing Read why it’s important to understand that the absence of documented adverse health events does not equate to proof of safety []The fetus, infant, and pubertal animals (i.e., children) are not tested [1]. The developing fetus, young children, and adolescents going through puberty are three critical stages in human development that are completely overlooked in the guidelines for diseases, endocrine disruption, and cancer. There is no published scientific evidence-based testing demonstrating that any of the current chemicals and pesticides are safe for our children, as there is no requirement to specifically evaluate their safety. By deliberately avoiding testing, the pesticide cartels and their captive regulators can claim that their studies show no evidence of harm. A classic example is glyphosate. Whenever a study presents evidence of harm, the pesticide cartels and regulators assert that their studies prove it is safe when used as directed. Consequently, they take no action. A landmark study on glyphosate by Panzacchi et al. was published on June 10, 2025, examining total lifetime exposure to the so-called ‘safe’ levels to which most people are subjected [2].

SECURITY: This devious cyberattack uses smartwatches to pinch data from air-gapped systems

SECURITY: Qantas attack reveals one phone call is all it takes to crack cybersecurity’s weakest link: humans All it can take is a phone call. That’s what Qantas learned this week when the personal information of up to 6 million customers was stolen by cybercriminals after attackers targeted an offshore IT call centre, enabling them to access a third-party system. It is the latest in a series of cyber-attacks on large companies in Australia involving the personal information of millions of Australians, after the attack on Optus, Medibank and, most recently, Australia’s $4t superannuation sector.

SMART METERS EINAR NORWAY: Dirty electricity from smart meters: Does it cost your health plus a completely unnecessary billion per year? A British electrical engineer has caused quite a stir with his accounts of how he and others developed tinnitus and other health problems from "dirty electricity" as soon as the new electricity meters were installed. And he explains how tinnitus can occur. He has also made some rough estimates of what the dirty electricity these meters create in the house costs Britons in health costs, and how easy and cheap it would have been to avoid the problem with standard engineering measures: Transferred to Norwegian conditions, the estimates suggest that electricity meters cause the Norwegian population around 500 million NOK per year in direct health costs. And the expenses in the Norwegian health system are certainly far greater to treat the consequences of a problem that it tells employees and patients does not exist.

Eliminating the entire problem by building filters into the meters would have cost in the order of 20-30 NOK per meter, and should be normal, good engineering practice to avoid pollution that destroys both public and animal health. Here you will find a translation of the British engineer's two main posts on the website of the prestigious British organization IET, The Institution of Engineering and Technology . You will find both his own account of what he experienced when the smart meter came into the house, what he could measure and read, how the electricity company responded to the complaints, and how the health service and politicians reacted. I have also included some of his comments, where he has gone into depth on the research. The engineer, Andrew R. Brearley, also had extensive technical experience with EMC (electromagnetic compatibility), which is the electrical engineering term for interference with electrical signals and systems from electromagnetic fields, in other words “dirty current.” But it had never occurred to him that such interference could also affect bioelectrical signals and systems until he himself became ill from smart meters.

Severe tinnitus after installation of new electricity meters Original text: https://engx.theiet.org/f/discussions/28276/severe-tinnitus-following-the-installation-of-new-electricity-meters/128602

SMART METERS: Québec court orders last holdout to accept smart meter

SPACE: Satellites Shatter Unexpectedly as Insurance Retreats Amid Orbital Chaos On October 19, 2024, passengers flying over the Indian Ocean witnessed what seemed like a shooting star. But it wasn’t a meteor. It was the $500 million Intelsat-33e satellite exploding. Its fuel ignited and shattered the satellite into over 20 fragments within moments. These fragments joined over 14,000 tonnes of existing space debris. Surprisingly, the satellite wasn’t insured, a growing trend among operators facing rising premiums. With the number of satellites rapidly increasing, experts warn that this pattern is unsustainable. Aerospace engineer Massimiliano Vasile said we are entering a feedback loop where cheaper satellites break more easily, create more debris, and increase insurance risks. []According to underwriter David Wade, only about 300 out of 12,787 active satellites are insured today. The reason is simple: orbit insurance no longer makes financial sense. Meanwhile, American companies like SpaceX avoid third-party insurance and self-insure their massive Starlink fleets. Launch insurance is still legally required in countries like the U.S. and Europe. But once a satellite reaches orbit, coverage ends. That’s where the problem starts.

SPACE: US Air Force suspends SpaceX rocket project on Pacific atoll, report says WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Air Force has suspended plans it had proposed with Elon Musk's SpaceX to test hypersonic rocket cargo deliveries from a remote Pacific atoll, according to a report this week in Stars and Stripes, an independent publication of the U.S. military. []The suspension came after Reuters reported that biologists and experts said the project would harm many seabirds that nest at the wildlife refuge on the Johnston Atoll, an unincorporated U.S. territory nearly 800 miles (1,300 km) southwest of Hawaii. The Air Force had said it would undertake an environmental assessment of the project, but publication of a draft assessment was delayed after opposition to the plan by environmental groups. The Air Force and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SPACE: Space Capsule Carrying Ashes of Over 160 People Lost After Crashing into Pacific Ocean

SPACE: ‘One crash away from disaster’—France steps up as space junk threatens global networks France Steps Up Its Space Surveillance To tackle this rising threat, France is strengthening its space surveillance efforts. Currently, much of the world relies on the United States for data on space objects. Since 1957, the U.S. has built the largest space tracking database, but due to strategic reasons, not all of this information is shared. This makes it difficult for other nations to have a clear, full picture of what’s in orbit.

SPACE Report to Congressional Committees July 2025 NASA Assessments of Major Projects 136 Pages

SPACE: Mexico threatens to sue SpaceX over pollution

SURVEILLANCE: New Xfinity router motion-detecting feature stokes privacy fears — feature powered by Wi-Fi signals Comcast has recently introduced a new feature to its Xfinity routers that converts them into motion detectors using only Wi-Fi signals. It's called “WiFi Motion" and it works by sensing disruptions in signal strength between your router and nearby devices to detect movement. The idea is that when someone moves through the signal field—say, between your PlayStation and router—it registers that as motion and sends you an alert through the Xfinity app. Unlike cameras or radar sensors, this setup doesn’t need extra hardware. It operates purely based on signal interference and can even detect small movements, such as a raised arm. Xfinity claims it can distinguish between a pet and a person, and you can customize the system's sensitivity or the frequency of notifications. It supports up to three devices at once, allowing you to link a computer, a printer, and a gaming console to facilitate tracking.

SURVEILLANCE: Quantum radar / MIT Technology Review 2019 Quantum radar has been demonstrated for the first time A radar device that relies on entangled photons works at such low power that it can hide behind background noise, making it useful for biomedical and security applications.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Residents of Hawaii’s Big Island Pass Law to Keep Cell Towers Away from Homes, Schools The ordinance requires new cell towers and antennas to be at least 600 feet away from homes & schools. Debra Greene of Safe Tech Hawaii said it "paves the way" for other jurisdictions to follow suit.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS; Residents Say They Were Blindsided by 350-Foot Radio Tower Near Homes

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Judge Dismisses $50 Million Lawsuit Over Cell Tower Approval

TOWERS ANTENNAS: East Hampton to Deploy 200 Small Cell Towers

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Alaskans Join Forces With CHD to Fight Giant Cell Tower in Residential Area Sitka for Safe Tech, a legal and advocacy group on the remote Alaska island of Sitka, has teamed up with Children’s Health Defense’s Stop 5G initiative to prevent the installation of a proposed 120-foot wireless broadband tower in Sitka’s residential zone.