What’s most troublesome to me about the advent of 6G is that it will be accompanied by the sunsetting of 4G. In the U.S., that is going to mean that rural cellular coverage is going to shrink to a tiny percentage of what is covered today as I discussed in a recent series of blogs. - Doug Dawson

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER Beautiful EMF Shielding Clothing Investing in the People Creating Tomorrow’s EMF Solutions (Keith shared the video early via this substack, this is the completed post)

(Spoiler/Caution Final paragraph dismissive of EHS: “ There is a hard truth under the story of the refugees who come here. The science does not support the idea that WiFi or cell signals cause physical illness.”)

The writer is Bruno Teles, Bruno Teles is an energy and industry journalist who has published more than 7,000 articles across the oil, gas, technology, mining, and construction sectors. He writes daily about the companies, projects, and breakthroughs shaping how the world makes and moves energy. At Watts & Wild he leads coverage of power and the grid, batteries and storage, solar and wind, nuclear, and electric mobility seen through the battery and the range.



THE HUM HEARD AROUND THE WORLD A Mysterious Hum Has Plagued the Earth for 50 Years. Scientists May Have Finally Found Its Source. (editor note: not really)

Scientists haven’t found the answer in the past 50 years, but they’ve expanded the list of possible explanations. According to The Guardian, experts at an Institute of Biology Conference back in 1973 proposed that the Hum’s source was the jet stream shearing against slower moving air. In 2015, a team of French scientists theorized it could be caused by the continuous waves of the ocean . Now, in a new study published in the journal PLOS One , a team of scientists from Germany and Norway has taken a different approach to attempting to identify the source of this phenomenon—directly testing the people who hear sonic phenomena resembling the Hum, which are known scientifically as low frequency sound precepts (LFSPs).

“Most of us don’t hear these sounds,” Drexl said in a press statement. “However, a few people can actually hear the sounds that the ear itself produces. And these sounds can be measured objectively .” But again, the search came up empty. This left the researchers with only one possible option: Most of these LFSPs must be coming from low-frequency tinnitus produced by the auditory system itself.

News and Notes

ACTIVISTS: UK ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack July 5, 2026 Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

ACHES has been set up to promote, enhance, and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES provides a forum to highlight and advance the truth about legal, medical and scientific information relating to current and emerging technologies. Our ‘Weekly Picks’ summarise the most relevant news pieces from our partners and collaborators to raise awareness of the health harms caused by such technologies, and offer much-needed solutions to enhance our health.

In another video, Lara posits how can this infrastructure be put in with no risk assessments? New masts have been erected with phased-array equipment right near people’s balconies. The masts are supposed to be set back 500 meters and with 50-metre inclusion zones near residential properties. Sadly, many do not have a clue what is occurring but the properties will now devalue near this area. Houses worth a million have to look at a view with huge masts. These are ruining cities and the councils are allowing it to go through, via the planning department. Seemingly, they do not care about the residents. Besides the health factors, this is actually to track you and about the remote control of humanity. Once these masts are outside your bedroom, it is no longer a conspiracy theory!

Videos on Lack of Risk Assessment of Telecoms Masts The property value issue discussed above is also emphasized in a video by Lara Lawson who delivers down-to-earth summaries of how detrimental telecoms masts are to our health and the environment. In a world obsessed with risk assessments and safety, we have these cell towers near houses with no environmental risk assessments, no environmental checks. Incredibly, we have safety certificates with companies that do not exist or are dissolved. Similarly we have certificates with the names of limited companies that do not exist.



ACTIVISTS NORWAY EINAR: Har strøm og trådløst noen virkning på helse og miljø? En oppsummering av tretti års forskning (Do electricity and wireless have any impact on health and the environment? A summary of thirty years of research) Here you get the last 30 years of research served on a platter: I have simply translated a recent overview written by one of those who knows the field best – Joel M. Moskowitz, director and researcher at the Berkeley University School of Public Health Education and Research. And he presents the summary to another nestor in the field: Prof. emeritus Henry Lai who uses his time as a retiree, among other things, to review the existing research in the field. [] Link to the original article by Joel M. Moskowitz: https://www.saferemr.com/2018/02/effects-of-exposure-to-electromagnetic.html

ACTIVISTS GERMANY: Dear all, I recently translated another issue of the ElektrosmogReport, which is published by diagnose:funk in Germany: https://www.katharinaconsulting.com/emf-news/2026/7/4/elektrosmogreport-2026/2.

Direct link to the ElektrosmogReport: https://www.emfdata.org/en/elektrosmogreport/detail&id=335

How many ELF pulses go into wireless communication? ● RF radiation damages testosterone-producing cells ● RF-induced oxidative stress in testosterone-producing cells ● Key mechanism identified: EMF as a genetic switch ● EMFs interfere with fear memory retrieval ● EMFs, microtubules, and cancer therapy ● EMFs, microtubules, and the brain ● Current exposure limits too high ● Sleep disorders on the rise ● High-voltage power lines and health ● 900 MHz and the behavior of honeybees ● EMFs and plants I found the studies on microtubules the most fascinating. They seem to function as a network cabling system for electrical oscillations in living tissue and connect to voltage-gated ion channels. )The diagnose:funk review of the ICB EMF-commissioned paper on the effectiveness of the ICNIRP exposure guidelines sums it up perfectly: “If mobile phone radiation were a chemical, it would be classified as an unacceptable health risk.” All the best, Katharina posted by permission



AI: TECHNOCRACY NEWS Young Adults In San Francisco Hate AI: “It’s Like Having A Dumb Friend”

BIG TECH: BRIAN MERCHANT How and why to de-Google your life Plus, a data center rebellion erupts in Canada, Gen Z says it’s sexy to be a Luddite, and the push to paint anti-tech activists as extremists. This is Episode 2 of the BITM show with guest Paris Marx.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: AT&T v. Duke Energy On June 24, AT&T filed a complaint with the FCC against Duke Energy Carolinas about the rates being charged for pole attachments. AT&T alleges that Duke is charging rates far higher than allowed by law in North and South Carolina. AT&T claims it is entitled to pay “just and reasonable” rates under FCC rules. AT&T is asking that Duke be required to refund overcharges.

CHILDREN SCROLLING TO DEATH: The Heat is On…DC with parent survivor Amy Neville This week on The Heat is On…DC, we take you inside Social Media Victims Remembrance Day, where families who have lost children to social media harms gathered in Washington, D.C. to honor their kids and demand accountability from Big Tech and lawmakers. We also break down the latest developments in Congress, including efforts by tech CEOs to avoid public questioning and concerns about the newly passed KIDS Act. Listen or watch now: The Heat is On…DC: How many more?

CHILDREN: How Screens Stole Childhood — and How to Get It Back | Jonathan Haidt | TED

CHILDREN: WATCH: Why AI in the classroom is a catastrophe | Sophie Winkleman [ARC 2026] 18 MINUTES (UK FAMOUS BELOVED ACTRESS)

CHILDREN: PEERS Top News: Instagram's Self-Harm and Suicide Algorithms, COVID Vaccine Disabilities, More INCLUDES how Instagram negatively impacts the mental health of teenagers by showing them content glorifying self harm and suicide, the movement to cultivate healthier, inspiring alternatives to social media for under-16s,a folk school in the Arctic circle that immerses teens in nature to treat cell phone addiction, how “green prescriptions” and exposure to nature can dramatically improve mental health

DATA CENTERS; PARIS MARX CANADA: Why I wrote Hyperscale

Residents of Great Torrington in England are trying to stop one of Europe’s largest data centers. Australians recently dealt a blow to one planned near the Blue Mountains, as more than 60,000 people have signed petitions to put a pause on data center projects across the country. Canadians took to the streets of Vancouver to stop two AI factories planned for their city while Hamilton, Ontario was forced to put a moratorium on data center plans because public opposition was so great. And let’s not forget the United States, where 75 major data center projects were blocked in the first three months of 2026.

Just a few years ago, most people wouldn’t have even known much about data centers, let alone decided to turn up at public meetings and demonstrations to stop them. But after the tech industry decided generative AI was its next big thing and accelerated the buildout of massive hyperscale data centers to power it, that all started to change.

I’m sure I don’t need to tell you that people all over the world are turning against data centers.

Residents of Great Torrington in England are trying to stop one of Europe’s largest data centers. Australians recently dealt a blow to one planned near the Blue Mountains, as more than 60,000 people have signed petitions to put a pause on data center projects across the country. Canadians took to the streets of Vancouver to stop two AI factories planned for their city while Hamilton, Ontario was forced to put a moratorium on data center plans because public opposition was so great. And let’s not forget the United States, where 75 major data center projects were blocked in the first three months of 2026.

Just a few years ago, most people wouldn’t have even known much about data centers, let alone decided to turn up at public meetings and demonstrations to stop them. But after the tech industry decided generative AI was its next big thing and accelerated the buildout of massive hyperscale data centers to power it, that all started to change.

People saw their power bills shoot up, their water sullied by nearby data center projects, and had to deal with new industrial neighbors bringing light pollution and an incessant hum to their communities. Not to mention that AI itself hasn’t delivered on its promises, while sticking the public with a growing list of harms that includes everything from flooding the zone with AI-generated lies to pushing friends and family members into spirals after they get addicted to chatbots.

I dig into all that and more in my new book, Hyperscale: The Ambition and Excess of Big Tech’s Data Empires . []

I felt that was a story more people needed to understand: how the hubris of tech billionaires is putting our communities and our planet at risk to serve their fantastical pursuits of power and profit.

The industry wants us to feel this is all inevitable; that we have no means to fight back against this wave of supposed progress. But around the world, regular people were showing that wasn’t true. They were taking matters into their own hands, and pushing back some of the most powerful companies in the world.



DATA CENTERS: Data centers use more power in the US than in any other country Last year, nearly 40% of all power demand from global data centers came from facilities based in America, per a new report.

DATA CENTERS: Canadian Gas CEOs Are Hyping AI Data Centres to Investors as a Lifeline for Their Industry Investor call transcripts show that gas companies see the data centre build-out as their next growth sector, even as the energy transition accelerates.

ELECTRICITY REGULATORY: Trial of ex-FirstEnergy executives charged in $60M Ohio bribery scheme begins OHIO — The $4.3 million payment that Ohio-based FirstEnergy made to veteran lawyer and lobbyist Sam Randazzo in 2019, shortly before he was appointed as the state’s top utility regulator, is at the center of the latest criminal trial to get underway in a sweeping $60 million bribery scandal. Prosecutors allege that then-FirstEnergy Corp. CEO Chuck Jones and then-Senior Vice President Michael Dowling played roles in orchestrating the hefty payout to Randazzo in exchange for several lucrative regulatory favors Opening statements were expected to kick off Tuesday in Akron The two defendants were among executives FirstEnergy fired in the wake of the 2020 arrests of then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates AND House Bill 6 Scandal Timeline: Ohio’s Largest Corruption Case The House Bill 6 scandal is the largest public corruption case in Ohio history. Utility companies secretly spent millions of dollars to influence elections and pass a law that forced Ohio residents to pay for failing power plants. This timeline shows what happened, who was involved, and how the scandal unfolded from 2019 to today.

FCC: ARS TECHNICA FCC to end Biden-era rule that forces ISPs to list all their fees FCC to let ISPs stop listing all passthrough fees, give single “up to” price.

5G/6G; POTS AND PANS Why Are We Building 6G? The article reminded me of some of the early predictions related to IoT. Dave Evans of Cisco predicted in 2015 that the world would have 50 billion IoT devices by 2020. According to the recent Ericsson Mobility Report, the world had 22.3 IoT devices at the end of 2025, massively short of the 2015 prediction. It’s still an impressive number, since it means there are now almost three IoT devices for every person on earth. But as Morris points out, very few of these devices use 5G. WiFi and other technologies like Loran have captured the IoT market.

The issue that killed the IoT market for 5G hasn’t changed for 6G. It’s still far too costly to use cellular technology to monitor devices that only periodically connect to the Internet. And that is before considering the cost of a cellular subscription.

What’s most troublesome to me about the advent of 6G is that it will be accompanied by the sunsetting of 4G. In the U.S., that is going to mean that rural cellular coverage is going to shrink to a tiny percentage of what is covered today as I discussed in a recent series of blogs. 5G has proven to be a wonderful urban technology. 5G was a mandatory update for cellular companies since 4G was unable to support the increasing numbers of urban cellphones, particularly when customers increased the use of cellular data. But I’m having a hard time seeing the same need for the expensive upgrade to 6G. I know cellular carriers must be quietly having this same conversation

5G; Why telecom growth is slowing despite 5G expansion 5G is growing at record speed, but telecom revenues are not. By 2025, global 5G connections reached billions, with nearly 70 per cent concentrated in Asia. That scale suggests a booming industry.

The reality looks different. Revenue growth sits at just 3–4 per cent annually. Usage is rising fast, but profits are not following. []5G has reshaped how people use digital platforms across the day. A single session now moves between Netflix or YouTube for video, TikTok or Instagram for short-form content, and Twitch for live streams. Many also switch to gaming on Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce Now, where real-time performance matters.

Online gambling platforms are also part of this shift. MrQ Casino is widely used for casino online games, offering verified software, instant deposits, and fast access across mobile, tablet, desktop, and app environments.

Users are no longer tied to one service. They move between streaming, social media, live content, and gaming without pauses. Sessions are longer, content quality is higher, and expectations are instant. There is no tolerance for buffering or delays. []In developed markets, telecom penetration is close to its natural limit. Smartphone adoption is nearly universal. Broadband access is widely established. Growth now depends on upgrades rather than new customers.

This shift changes the economics of the industry. Acquiring new users is no longer the primary driver. Instead, operators must extract more value from existing customers. That strategy is difficult when pricing pressure remains high. []To address these challenges, telecom operators are shifting toward enterprise markets. Private 5G networks, cybersecurity services, and IoT platforms are becoming strategic priorities. These areas offer higher margins and more differentiated value.



HAVANA: Civilians Sue CDC and NIH in Landmark Lawsuit “BER v. CDC”: Demand Equal Diagnostic Guidance and Care for Havana Syndrome/AHI Victims on U.S. Soil

Release date: July 05, 2026 https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/536497/civilians-sue-cdc-and-nih-in-landmark-lawsuit-ber-v-cdc-demand-equal-diagnostic-guidance-and-care-for-havana-syndromeahi-victims-on-us-soil

HEALTH Are You Growing Algae Inside? - Eileen McKusick How understanding biofilm, lymph and bile can help you clean your inner fishtank

HEALTH:POWER COUPLE Night shifts, obesity & depression Optimizing sleep cycles & reducing melanopsin damage

HEALTH: THE OFF MOVEMENT newsletter: Why are fertility rates plummeting everywhere? (spoiler: smartphones) Over the past few years, birth rates have fallen sharply across most countries . What are the main drivers behind this sudden, global phenomenon? In this edition, we analyze this trend, we explain why the most common explanations are not really sufficient, and we explore how being hyperconnected may be playing a major role in the decline in birth rate. []Qualitative research carried out across multiple countries by scholar Alice Evans highlights a crucial mechanism:

→ People are socializing less, have fewer opportunities to meet potential partners and, as a result, an increasing number of adults are remaining single. More than a decline in the number of children per couple, the fall of birth rates has far more to do with the decline of the number of couples.(Note: post does not include RF etc. if you want to contribute: <contact@offm.org>)

HEALTH: DO THE MATH The Smartphone Hypothesis The trend really is astounding. Over two-thirds of humans on the planet live in countries whose fertility has fallen below replacement levels, and generally still heading downward. In a decade or so, when populations in affluent countries around the world have all peaked and started declining, we’ll realize that we can’t manufacture twenty-something-year-old humans who were never born so that they may pick up the reproductive torch. In this sense, the train has already left the station. Population decline is arriving soon at an affluent country near you. Indeed, it’s already started declining in dozens of countries like Japan, China, Italy, etc. [] The New Video I was intrigued by the 12-minute video titled “Why birth rates are falling everywhere all at once” by the Financial Times. That checks my boxes: a reputable outlet seeking to understand what’s behind the phenomenon. Maybe I wouldn’t learn anything new, but I hoped it might at least be a good synthesis and/or have worthwhile updates on various statistics. Of all the content I’ve absorbed in the last few years, this one seemed worth sharing via blog post. It contains lots of graphic data, so I recommend keeping a finger on the pause button to absorb each one before moving along. It was the graphic at around 7:43 that made me sit up straight. []Obviously, the picture I paint above is highly speculative, as what’s coming is entirely unprecedented. Still, I would call it fairly plausible. I do believe that a contraction of population that has no end in sight (for few-decade timeframes) has tremendous power to transform the modern world into something barely recognizable—and quickly given the volatile non-linearities involved. The phenomenon can be far more impactful than resource limits, and faster than ecological disintegration. The lie will be exposed: growth is temporary; economies are fragile; institutions are more hollow than they seem; political arrangements evaporate once faith is shaken; money is a fictional game requiring agreement on the “rules.” We will never be the same. And it’s basically “already” happened via the generational deficit planted over the last 10–15 years (and still going strong)—but most people don’t know it yet.

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor How Medicine Became “Too Big to Fail” Dissecting the Anatomy of Corruption that Took Over the Federal Health Agencies and Our Economy

LANDLINES: CA Republican Steve Hilton has found rare common ground with Democrats in an unlikely arena: landline phone service.

Ben Paviour, The Sacramento Bee

https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article316406147.html

The GOP candidate for governor is urging the federal government to stay out of California’s push to prevent AT&T from ending landline service via copper wiring to around 184,000 residential customers and 15,000 business customers.

The debate stems over a Federal Communications Commission action on June 29 that advanced the company’s plans, over the objection of California regulators, many residents and Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta.

(This is good resource to keep a finger on the pulse of the tech leaders:)

OLIGARCH WATCH: Musk demanded proof people died from USAID cuts. He got it — and lost it. includes Musk and US Agency for International Development fatalities after Musk’ budget cuts, lawsuits about money given away during Trump campaign, Space-X phone; For more than a year, communities in the Memphis, Tennessee, area have railed against air and noise pollution from SpaceX’s data centers and the gas-burning turbines that power them. But Musk has devised a new ploy to win their favor. People living in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas can purchase a monthly subscription to SpaceX’s Starlink internet service at half price. However, if they accept the offer, SpaceX reserves the right to use their personal information to train its Grok AI models or share it with third parties. (Fox 13)

AND Meta’s plan to use reality television star Kylie Jenner — who once took Mark Zuckerberg’s title as the youngest-ever “self-made billionaire” but is now worth a mere hundreds of millions — to convince the public to buy its new line of smart glasses has been met with significant backlash. [] Zuckerberg has attempted to do his part to sell the smart glasses as utilitarian. He said on a podcast last week that he uses the glasses to take “business calls on a Jet Ski… And the other person could not tell I was on it.” AND Meta contractors posed as children to test how rival chatbots handled conversations about suicide and eating disorders AND In an appearance on a Complex podcast last week, Mark Zuckerberg said he plans “to create the highest-quality beef in the world” by designing a costly and complex cattle-raising regimen at his 2,300-acre ranch in Hawaii. []In the same interview, Zuckerberg attempted to cool anxieties “about job displacement” from AI technologies. “If you focus on empowering people and making people more productive,” he said, “and that happens at a faster rate than companies getting better at automating things, then, in theory, there should be more jobs in the future, not less.” The future is “probably going to be pretty good,” he added. Zuckerberg shared the comments several weeks after firing 8,000 employees at Meta, or nearly a tenth of the company’s labor force. ]$45 million That’s how much Larry Ellison gave to a pro-Trump group during the 2024 election. The donation, which was never disclosed due to the opaque ways that political nonprofits can operate, was reported by the Wall Street Journal for the first time last week. Ellison, the right-wing cofounder of Oracle, has spent millions more on recent donations to other pro-Trump groups.

AND Oligarch Roundup The number of billionaires globally increased 13.1% over the past year while the working class lost wealth. As of April, there were 3,302 billionaires worldwide, according to a newly released Global Wealth Report from UBS Group AG, a Swiss investment bank. The report also found that billionaires had increased their wealth by 25% year-over-year. Eighteen of those billionaires had holdings in the $50-100 billion range, while 19 were worth more than $100 billion. Much of the wealth of the world’s richest is tied to tenuous market gains, as investors make ever riskier bets and borrow trillions of dollars to fund the purchase of securities. Global wealth gains, meanwhile, have not trickled down to working-class people, with the report finding that median wealth fell across most of the countries it researched. (Quartz)

SMART METERS: NORM LAMBE Why do we need Smart Meters and Lithium-ion batteries in our homes?

SMART METERS CHD TV: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/optout-of-smart-meter--the-lockdown-dissidents--helping-autism-holistically/

SURVEILLANCE: TECHNOCRACY NEWS Technocracy’s Digital ID Is Being Smuggled In On The Backs Of Children

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: CHD TV Homes Lose Value Near Cell Towers Rob Brown, KellyLee McFrederick and Sandra Brown, Ph.D. are all three guests for this EMR and wireless discussion, hosted by Miriam Eckenfels. Rob is talking about his book, which reveals how invisible toxins, emitted by cell phones and other devices, are impacting our metabolism, immune function and mental health. And Dr. Brown and KellyLee share information pertaining to their research on the relationship between cell towers and residential property values. Tune in!

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Stop The Cell Tower Takeover Now With Camilla Rees And W. Scott McCollough Hosted by Weston Price Foundation 45 MINUTES

WATER; UPDATE FROM WATER RESEARCHER VEDA AUSTIN

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Posts about Mold, One is also a story/inspirational, One Technical

Leaving the Dark Age... Because We Are Medicine to Each Other via presence and wisdom practices; and recognizing non-native EMF.... as non-native

Courtney Snyder, MD The Mold-Brain Connection: What You Need to Know

EVENT: Power Couple EMF Blog Webinar: Minerals & Electrosensitivity This Thursday, we’ll be joined by Josh The Minerals Professor, who will discuss his approach to minerals, and how he’s helped others find the critical balance they need in their lives.

We’ll cover:

Why is mineral balance critical in reducing electrosensitivity?

What health gurus get wrong about calcium & magnesium

Misconceptions about heavy metal detox

What we need to know about oxidative stress

https://www.thepowercouple.ca/registration-page-002797a0-3975-4c04-a65c-b56b0e63fddb