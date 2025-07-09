As the wireless industries quietly celebrate the bi beautiful bill’s tower give-away, (not being covered in the mainstream media,) I had to smile when I saw Keith’s short clip with Olle about vacuum cleaners.

FEATURED: Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association Inc. (ORSAA) Victor Leach ORSAA long-term Oct 2022 to Oct 2023 in Mullumbimby, NSW ORSAA conducted a year-long monitoring program from October 2022 to October 2023 in Mullumbimby, NSW. Many residents choose to live there because they enjoy the rural lifestyle and appreciate the opportunity to coexist with nature. Additionally, some community members have relocated to Mullumbimby after discovering they are Electrohypersensitive (EHS), which has negatively impacted their health. They are seeking areas free from wireless exposure, referred to as “White Zones”. Unfortunately, the spread of wireless communication has increased over the last decade, particularly with the rollout of 5G, making it harder to find those “White Zones”. Some residents and business owners in Mullum kindly allowed us to install monitors on their premises, which we left in place to collect real-time data on all RF exposures in their vicinity for approximately nine months. Thanks to these individuals and SensaWeb for providing the monitors and collecting and curating the data via an online dashboard for our use.

I presented our findings at the Australian Radiation Protection 2024 Conference in Coffs Harbour and have now published a paper in Radiation Protection in Australasia (RPiA); https://www.researchgate.net/publication/393443485 . I always like to follow up my conference presentation with a published paper because a 15-minute talk only really covers the basics. The linked paper provides more detailed information and includes references, allowing interested readers to explore the topic further.

The main message that can be taken away from this publication is that total exposure from wireless communication should consider all sources, not just a single mobile phone tower, as represented in EME reports. Some of the frequencies we observed, which are present at high intensities relative to other frequencies, are not listed in standard ARPANSA or Telco reporting. Proper research requires the use of spectrum analysers to identify sources and record peak exposures. The current ARPANSA standard (RPS S-1) only requires monitoring over 6- and 30-minute periods and the reporting of averages. Unfortunately, our biology responds to peaks, not just averages, as outlined by Dr Julie McCredden (ORSAA President) in her keynote address at the same conference. The other speakers were Mr Alasdair Philips (Electrical and Electronic Engineering) and Dr Erica Mallery Blythe (MD). https://www.orsaa.org/arps-2024-keynote-address.html

Abstract

Monitoring of environmental electromagnetic radiofrequency (RF) radiation exposures is a crucial aspect of radiation protection that has not been given sufficient attention. The current methods available to most organisations are either unreliable or very costly and therefore inaccessible. Furthermore, only short-term spot measurements are being taken and reported by ARPANSA. To address these limitations and to advance radiation safety in Australia, the Oceania Radiofrequency Advisory Association (ORSAA) utilised an online real-time Radiofrequency Spectrum Analyser (RSA) designed and built by SensaWeb. A pilot survey study was conducted in a regional town in northern NSW, where several RSA monitors were installed in different regions around the town. Continuous data was taken for 1 year, streamed to a centralised online platform equipped with a user-friendly dashboard for real-time monitoring and historical data analysis. The data collected was summarised using frequency categories in 1000 MHz intervals, and within each of these, the mean power density over six minutes. The results yielded valuable insights and unexpected discoveries. The greatest exposures in the community were from Wi-Fi, transport and military frequencies, and there were also significant exposure levels of signals occurring in the 1.2GHz range, used for GPS, satellite and radar. These frequency ranges are not documented in online portals like the Radio Frequency National Site Archive (RFNSA) site. This means no site currently provides realistic exposure levels across the whole RF spectrum available to the public, organisations, regulators or policy makers. The continuous, full-spectrum monitoring used in this pilot study has the potential to significantly improve environmental and industrial monitoring practices by enhancing accuracy and accessibility. Such real-world monitoring offers a proactive approach to safeguarding ecological and public health, particularly by monitoring exposures to animal and plant species, children, and individuals sensitive to continuous man-made RF radiation exposures.

(PDF) RPiA Journal (2025) Vol 42 No 1 ARPS2024 Conference Paper

FEATURED:

Keith Cutter Acid Test for Scientific Integrity And a follow-through that made me smile! To say I was delighted with Johansson’s response is an understatement—and I got a kick out of his comments about the portable vacuum cleaner. Check out this 47 second clip

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVISM: Biocentric with Max Wilbert Community Resistance and Resilience — Interview on Planet:Critical Last week I joined Rachel Donald to discuss rights of nature as a strategy for direct action, the fall of empire, violence, and more

AI: IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: TED GIOIA AI The Force-Feeding of AI on an Unwilling Public This isn't innovation, it's tyranny

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Reclaim Vacation: 8 Reasons to Leave Video Games at Home Don’t let screens steal your family’s best moments—here’s why a game-free vacation is the best gift you can give 6. Memories don’t get made in Minecraft. Gaming can remove children socially, emotionally, and physically from engaging with and relaxing with their family. When kids play video games on vacation, they miss a lot: grandparent stories, family jokes, and impromptu adventures. Relaxing together without screens builds emotional memory and connection—things you simply can’t replicate in a virtual world. Experiencing new things together makes vacation time fun, priceless, memorable, and surprisingly healthy.

CHILDREN: Katherine Johnson Martinko Let Kids Be Loud In Defense of Outdoor Play

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Social Media and Eating Disorders - A Teen’s Recovery Journey

DATA: BOOK: Predatory Data: Eugenics in Big Tech and Our Fight for an Independent Future Predatory Data illuminates the connections between the nineteenth century’s anti‑immigration and eugenics movements and today’s sprawling systems of techno-surveillance and algorithmic discrimination. Historical and globally multisited, the book examines how dispossession, misrecognition, and segregation are being magnified by dominant knowledge institutions in the Age of Big Data.

EMF: The Hidden Cost of Wireless Technology with Dr. Olle Johansson and Dr. Stillman 1 HOUR INTERVIEW

In this urgent and eye-opening episode, Dr. Leland Stillman speaks with Dr. Olle Johansson, a pioneering researcher from Sweden’s prestigious Karolinska Institute, about the underreported biological and environmental impacts of electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Dr. Johansson shares his decades-long journey from groundbreaking neuroscience and peptide research to investigating the health implications of man-made EMFs, ranging from skin disorders to immune dysfunction and even potential links to antibiotic resistance. This is essential listening for anyone curious about electrohypersensitivity (EHS), microwave radiation, and the silent biological toll of our wireless world. Dr. Stillman and Dr. Johansson discuss the emerging science connecting EMF exposure to chronic illness, infertility, neurological diseases, and the alarming decline in pollinators like bees. With an emphasis on peer-reviewed research and firsthand clinical insights, they explore how EMFs may impair immune function, contribute to cancer risk, and disrupt fundamental biological processes. Most strikingly, Dr. Johansson recounts a landmark double-blind study confirming that EHS patients could detect microwave radiation, even when hidden, offering compelling evidence that EMFs affect human biology in real time. This conversation is a call to action for individuals, practitioners, and policymakers to take the EMF crisis seriously. Learn actionable steps to reduce exposure, how EMFs are impacting our health on a cellular level, and why mainstream medicine remains largely silent on the issue. For further reading and EMF mitigation resources, visit Dr. Stillman’s Substack ]Listeners/viewers will find the episode here: Substack, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

EMF: On this episode of Tech Safe, host Cece Doucette speaks with Elizabeth Kelley, Managing Director of the ICBE-EMF, the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields. They discuss how the ICBE-EMF came to be formed with world-leading EMF scientists, and review a new WHO-funded paper confirming "high certainty" cell phones cause cancer. They further screen a presentation by Dr. Magda Havas on the flawed assumptions concerning radio frequencies that are held and perpetuated by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and the ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection). For more information, please visit: www.ICBE-EMF.org.

FCC: FCC to Propose Making March Copper Waivers Permanent Federal regulators are looking to make it easier for telecom companies to rip up their old copper lines, something the industry has been pursuing as maintenance costs rise and customer interest declines. The Federal Communications Commission is aiming to propose making permanent many recent temporary changes to its copper retirement rules, plus new rule changes aimed at easing the process for ISPs.

FCC: FCC Draft Order Would Set Deadline for Large Pole Attachment Requests The draft would also set a deadline for utilities to respond to ISP requests to approve new contractors

FCC: FCC: Supreme Court Decision Puts Brakes on School Bus Wi-Fi Suit In NRC v. Texas, High Court narrowed who can challenge federal agency decisions in court WASHINGTON, July 7, 2025 – A recent Supreme Court decision may upend a lawsuit challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s 2023 order to fund Wi-Fi on school buses. In briefs filed Wednesday, the FCC and the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to dismiss Molak v. FCC, arguing the petitioners – led by child safety advocate Maurine Molak – lack standing under the Supreme Court’s June 18 ruling in Nuclear Regulatory Commission v. Texas. The Court’s decision in NRC v. Texas significantly tightened the standard for who qualifies as a “party aggrieved” eligible to seek judicial review under the Hobbs Act. It also sharply limited the ultra vires exception to cases where an agency acts in direct defiance of a specific statutory prohibition.

FCC: Carr Floats Covering Light Poles in Federal Law Light pole rules remain a sticking point as the FCC Chairman promotes a competitive agenda.

5G INDUSTRY: The Internet of Things Gets a 5G Update MIT’s clever chip design provides efficient frequency hopping A new chip component designed by MIT researchers promises to expand the reach of the Internet of Things into 5G. The discovery represents a broader push for 5G-based IoT tech—using the telecom standard’s low latency, energy efficiency, and capacity for massive device connectivity. The new research also signals an important step toward applications that include smaller, low-power health monitors, smart cameras, and industrial sensors, for instance. More broadly, the prospect of moving the IoT onto 5G means more things can connect more quickly with potentially greater data speeds and less battery drain. It also means trickier and more complicated circuits will need to be toiling away behind the data streams. And doing all this using 5G standards rather than equivalent 4G/LTE or Wi-Fi networks arguably means IoT is expanding its range and scope. It’s moving beyond relatively modest-sized IoT deployments to broader networks boasting the potential for hundreds of nodes or more.

HEALTH: Can Hackers Take Over Your Brain? Neuroscience Reveals The Disturbing Truth Neuroscience suggests that while the idea of "hacking" the human brain sounds like sci-fi, emerging brain-computer interface (BCI) technology introduces real vulnerabilities.According to a report by University of Maryland Global Campus, BCIs, whether invasive implants or noninvasive wearable sensors, translate neural signals into digital commands, enabling applications from prosthetic control to gaming. According to a study by Cornell University, security concerns are multifaceted. First, hackers could intercept neural data streams, essentially reading thoughts transmitted from brain to device. Researchers have demonstrated "backdoor" attacks on EEG-based BCIs: tiny perturbations injected into brainwave-analysis algorithms can alter outcomes, from benign coaching tools to critical medical diagnostics. Second, the integrity of neural signals can be compromised, manipulated, or spoofed, potentially influencing emotions, decisions, or behaviour. In extreme cases, implanted deep-brain stimulators (used for Parkinson's) can be hacked to alter brain function directly. Third, neuroprivacy is at stake. Neural data may reveal sensitive medical conditions or private thoughts; unauthorised access would violate what ethicists call "cognitive liberty". []In response, the field of neurosecurity is emerging.

HEALTH: Landmark Study Validates "Food as Information": Whey Protein Exosomes Override Classical Nutrition Paradigms How Tiny Cellular Messengers in Food Reprogram Human Biology Beyond Traditional Nutritional Models

HEALTH SAYER JI: Secrets of the Field: Human Hair As An Antenna & Transmitter of Energy and Information. "The hair follicle acts as a sensory organ and immunologic sentinel for the skin. Hairs detect mechanical stimuli above the surface of the skin, and the slightest bend in a hair activates neuroreceptors in the follicle, relaying important sensory information to the nervous system. The Langerhans’ cells at the opening of the follicle detect surface pathogens and activate the immune system."But it was not until I received Karen Elkins recent, and incredibly well documented issue of Science to Sage, titled "SECRETS IN THE FIELD – BIOELECTROMAGNETIC," that the true extent of the extraordinary properties and capabilities of human hair were revealed to me.

HEALTH MAHA: THE DEFENDER Censorship/Surveillance RFK Jr., Wearables and the Pitfalls of Hero Worship Charles Eisenstein published a defense of Kennedy’s statement that “every American should be wearing a wearable within four years,” arguing that critics engaged in “hysterical reactions” and “cancel culture.” But Eisenstein’s critique misses the deeper issues at stake and reveals a dangerous dynamic in the MAHA movement. by Joshua Stylman We need to focus less on individual players and more on the entire system steering in a particular direction, an apparatus so complex that not everyone can possibly keep track of all its moving parts. This systemic approach is what drove my recent analysis of the wearables infrastructure, documenting concerns that Eisenstein’s piece doesn’t address, instead focusing on dismissing critics as engaging in “hysteria.” I was compelled to write this response because, even though Charles may not know of me or my writing, I took strong exception to his argument. This isn’t about personality politics or ideological purity. It’s about recognizing that we’re being systematically transformed into commoditized data streams, potentially hooked up to what can only be described as the Borg — I know that sounds like a sci-fi movie, but alas, here we are. Imagine telling someone about the “Internet of Bodies” 25 years ago. The wearables infrastructure isn’t just about health optimization — it’s about biometric colonization, which I’ve explored in depth in “Node Without Consent” and “The Invisible Leash,” and the financial control mechanisms that I’ve been documenting for the last few years. The evidence for this biometric colonization comes directly from the architects themselves. The real infrastructure: The World Economic Forum’s own materials show wearables as components in comprehensive digital identity systems connecting health data to financial services, government access, and social platforms. This isn’t conspiracy theory — it’s their documented strategy. Economic coercion: When insurance rates, employment opportunities, and basic services become tied to wearable compliance, “choice” becomes meaningless. The progression is systematic: wearable detects irregularity → triggers automated medication reminders → insurance adjusts premiums → employers flag productivity concerns → economic survival becomes dependent on biometric compliance.

HEALTH MAHA: OHIO ROUNDTABLE Make America Healthy Again By Dowsing Our Bodies with Electromagnetics? The choice is yours, fellow consumer: buy a Smart wearable to track your body’s every statistic while being constantly beamed with DNA degrading electromagnetics, or make healthy lifestyle choices and surround yourself with a trusted team of physicians (ideally holistic) while exercising common sense by “listening to your body." One thing is clear: the “Make America Healthy Again” train is quickly derailing.

HEALTH DR MERCOLA: More Than 1 in 5 Boys Have an Eating Disorder

INSPIRATION: The Ethics of Evil Wounded selves obey [] Most of the time when people commit evil (harming) acts, they think they are good acts. [] Or, they minimize the harm for a greater good (‘I’m spanking you for your own good’). Or, they choose to believe in and follow some ideology not based on their personal experience or on facts. []When one’s actions are aiming for the good, they have a moral purpose. They may not be objectively moral, but they are subjectively moral, as in the case of an honor killing setting right the scales of justice. A moral goal can also distort perception, narrowing focus to that single goal, causing one to miss all other morally-relevant factors in a situation. Participants had a moral goal, an assignment from an authority, that hindered their sensitivity to other potential moral actions. []Full selves do not obey authorities outside their own experience of communal cooperation and the honoring of Nature’s laws.

INSPIRATION: PEERS/WANT TO KNOW: How to Transform a Divided World — It Starts with This

Today's polarizing social environment is numbing us to the sound of the genuine in ourselves and others. What transforms a divided world isn’t just more negative news and the same old talking points. It’s the relationships that break the cycle of hate, fear, and dehumanization. In this 20-min video , you’ll hear the powerful words and stories from those at the edge of death, leaders who reached across deep divides, and even a former neo-Nazi who left hate. These are stories of love showing up in the darkest places.



INSPIRATION: Pilgrims in the Machine Unexpected Journeys: On going, and not going, with the flow The real difficulty is knowing when to go with the flow and when not to. In our age of acceleration, when speed, change and disruption have become the cardinal virtues in everything from new tech to human relationships, we are constantly being invited to go with the flow of the latest products and services, the latest memes and narratives. If the hype is to be believed, then the happiest human beings are those who leap boldly into this digital Ganges, to be baptised in its stimulating currents, for they will become more unique, beautiful, and powerful; but the irony is that they often end up more like everybody else, and a slave to the river’s currents. In an age such as this, the mark of great character won’t be those who dare to go with the flow, but those who dare to resist it.

LEGAL: Jury says Google must pay California Android smartphone users $314.6m Alphabet’s company found liable for making data transfers without permission while devices were idle

MINING: China’s rare earth mining boom leaves toxic legacy in water and soil

POLITICS BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL: Congress Meets Trump’s Deadline for Budget Package Passage The Republican-led House passed President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” by a 218-214 vote on Thursday. The vote came after a more than eight hour and forty-four minute protest speech by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. The Senate previously passed the massive bill after almost 48 hours of reading, debate and voting on various amendments before sending it to the House. Lawmakers sought to meet Trump’s deadline to get the bill to his desk by July 4. The Act would extend Trump’s tax cuts and boost his border funding priorities while reforming Medicaid and food assistance programs.

The Act calls for the restoration of the FCC’s auction authority. Turning to spectrum language, “the questions now are about how much spectrum will be auctioned, what specific bands will be ineligible for auction, and what the process to choose the spectrum bands for reallocation and auction will look like,” wrote New Street Research (NSR) Policy Advisor Blair Levin and NSR Equity Research Analyst Philip Burnett recently in a client report. They believed the Senate language was likely to be the version in the final bill. It calls for the identification of at least 600 MHz of spectrum to be auctioned and reallocated for commercial use for “mobile broadband services, fixed broadband services, or a combination,” according to the text.

“ NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association applauds the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB),” said NATE President/CEO Todd Schlekeway. “After years of gridlock, Congress has finally reauthorized the FCC’s spectrum auction authority and set out a spectrum pipeline that is critical for future deployments. This legislation will put American infrastructure builders to work and enable the U.S. to truly lead the world in next generation wireless connectivity.”

Schlekeway continued, “NATE commends the Congressional leadership that championed this bill and looks forward to the legislation’s effective implementation. As the trusted voice of the tower and communications infrastructure industry, NATE’s small business contractor firms and their technician workforce stand ready to help turn the promises of the OBBB into tangible progress and connectivity for every American.”

After the House vote, WIA President/CEO Patrick Halley said, “Congress has taken a first major step toward a more connected and competitive America with the passage of a spectrum pipeline and FCC auction authority in the reconciliation package. We thank Chairman Guthrie, Chairman Cruz, the members of both the House and Senate Commerce Committees and the leadership of the House and Senate for getting this done. We look forward to working with them to advance smart permitting policies needed to ensure Americans receive the benefits of this new spectrum as quickly as possible.”

Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) President/CEO Tim Donovan stated, “CCA thanks Congress for reinstating the FCC’s spectrum auction authority and establishing blueprints for future spectrum auctions. This long overdue action will help meet consumer demand, remove obstacles to U.S. global leadership, and is essential to closing the digital divide for rural America. CCA looks forward to working with the FCC and other stakeholders to provide our members with meaningful opportunities to access spectrum, drive innovation, and continue investments in next-generation technologies.”

CTIA President/CEO Ajit Pai said, “On behalf of the wireless industry, I commend Congress on the final passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill. This critical legislation will fuel America’s wireless networks with the spectrum needed to meet rapidly growing consumer demand and secure America’s leadership in the industries and innovations of the future. And the tax provisions are vital to advancing infrastructure investment, creating jobs, and growing the economy.”

He thanked President Trump, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX), and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) “for their bold vision and commitment. Because of their steadfast leadership, America is once again back on track to lead the world in 5G.”

“Updating the nation’s tax code—including through 100% expensing and deductible interest, in combination with unleashing additional spectrum—will help ensure a more connected future for all American communities and families,” said USTelecom President/CEO Jonathan Spalter. “On behalf of our nation’s communications providers, we thank Congress and the Administration for taking these important steps to accelerate our broadband future.”

By Leslie Stimson, Inside Towers Washington Bureau Chief



SURVEILLANCE CANADA: Surveillance: Real-time Operations Centres – next-level datamining "“Canadian police have been establishing municipal surveillance centres to support law enforcement, deploying digital technologies that expand surveillance powers with the help of major US corporations, according to government documents seen by The Breach….Working around-the-clock in special rooms or wings of police stations, these so-called “real-time operations centres” are the cornerstone of a shift to confront what police call the “new challenges” of a digital age….They are intended to provide “virtual backup” for police officers in any situation, supplying them with information drawn from deep social media monitoring, private and public closed-circuit televisions (CCTV), open-ended data collection, and algorithmic mining…...Over the last 10 years, the surveillance centres have been quietly set up within police forces from Halifax to Vancouver, with no public debate about their functions, corporate relationships, or impacts."The Breech, 2022.

WARFARE NUCLEAR: Tom Valovic Why Is the Media Normalizing Nuclear War and Its Effects on US Populations? The meme-contour of recent articles seems to invite a casual shoulder shrug with respect to the dark road that we’re now heading down and to minimize the powder keg of conflict looming in the Middle East. https://www.commondreams.org/opinion/media-normalize-nuclear-war

EVENTS

The National Call registration link, Friday July 11, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Pq_QOKnxRUiRFpfLRaRe5w