Data centers are dragging high-voltage lines through people’s yards again. The fight is back at 1970s scale, and the health concern that drove it the first time has gone missing.

A quick acknowledgement. Erin Brockovich’s record needs no defense — she has spent a career making invisible toxins visible and making the people responsible answer for them. That’s exactly why the omission below feels so consequential, and why, with data-center driven high-voltage lines pushing back through neighborhoods at a pace never seen before, this is a fight where her contribution would be very welcome.

Fire is the externality the market finally forced onto the ledger, and only after the bodies piled up. The magnetic field is the externality still off the ledger because no one is liable for it. Fire gave PG&E those 84 felony counts because the causation was undeniable — a hook, a spark, and a town reduced to ashes. The magnetic field gives no one anything. Personal-injury suits over power-line EMF have gone nowhere for decades — not because a judge weighed the science⁵ and found it wanting, but because no one with the power to act on it is allowed to. Siting regulators rule on cost, need, and reliability; health of the fields isn’t theirs to decide. And when homeowners took it to court instead, they were sent back: in 1996 the California Supreme Court threw out a San Diego couple’s claim against their utility over the power lines beside their home, holding that power-line EMF belongs to the utilities commission, not the courts. The one EMF harm the law will price is the hit to a home’s resale value from the public’s fear of the lines — real estate, again. New York’s highest court ruled in 1993 that a landowner can be paid for that lost value without proving the fear is even rational.

The physics of burial hasn’t changed since the 1970s, but the accounting has. Overhead lines are the cheaper option only as long as their two largest costs stay off the utility’s books: the fires, which we now count, and what the fields are doing to our health, which we still don’t. Erin Brockovich, of anyone, could have named the second one.

Erin re: Data Centers and Power Lines

Erin re: Job Losses:

This isn’t Microsoft’s first round, either. Earlier this year, the company offered voluntary buyouts to about 7 percent of its U.S. workforce, or about 9,000 employees. About a third of them took it. Layoffs like this tend to land right around the end of the fiscal year in June, when companies set spending plans for the year ahead. Convenient timing, if you’re trying to keep Wall Street happy while you keep pouring money into server farms.

Microsoft isn’t alone, and it isn’t even the most honest about what’s happening. That distinction goes to Mark Zuckerberg. []

I’ve spent the last few months showing you what these data centers cost the communities that host them — the electricity rate hikes, the water drained from local systems, the green space paved over, the PFAS.

Now we’re seeing what they cost the very workers whose labor built the tech giants in the first place. We keep hearing that AI is going to change everything. Nobody said “everything” would include your job security, your community’s water table, and your electric bill, all at once, all to feed the same machine.

We don’t have to build at this pace. We don’t have to accept the tradeoffs as inevitable. Slow down. Ask who’s paying for this boom because right now, it isn’t the shareholders

Microsoft to cut 4,800 jobs, joining the wave of AI-driven tech layoffs

Two-thirds of all the positions being cut are at Xbox, in the company’s struggling gaming division.

AI Slows U.S. Job Growth: Goldman Sachs Warns of 16,000 Lost Roles per Month

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVISM: INDIA World Digital Detox Day’s Post IS ON LINKED IN In this inaugural edition, you'll discover:

1. The story behind World Digital Detox Day

2. Why digital balance matters now more than ever

3. The growth of a global movement across 78+ countries

4. The people, institutions, ambassadors, and supporters driving change

5. Our vision for a healthier digital future

10 December Every year | Digital Balance. Human Connection

AGRICULTURE/CONNECTED AG: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Fight to Repair: Right To Repair News From The Front Lines (Preview)

The Farmer Who Said “No” to John Deere’s Settlement In a legal filing, farmer Jared Wilson argues a proposed legal settlement of a class action lawsuit fails to dismantle John Deere’s repair monopoly and short changes farmers.

For years, farmers have argued that John Deere has built a repair monopoly by locking down the software, tools, and diagnostics needed to fix the equipment they already own. Now, one of the very farmers who helped bring that fight to court in an anti-trust lawsuit says a proposed settlement doesn’t solve that problem—it protects it.

Wilson Farms Land and Cattle Co., a named plaintiff in the federal antitrust lawsuit against John Deere, filed a sweeping objection in the U.S. District Court for the Norther District of Illinois on June 29th asking the court to reject the proposed settlement.

Pennies for farmers, millions for lawyers While the total amount of the settlement is $99 million, Wilson Farms and other critics note that this amount is a tiny fraction of the costs farmers have paid to support Deere’s repair monopoly in the last decade. Deere reported net income of over $5 billion in 2025. The $99 million settlement represents between 4% and 14% of the overcharge damages attached to repair labor that was estimated to be recoverable in the suit.

The settlement returns roughly 79¢ per acre to that farmer for those same years, a gap of about 647-to-1 between what was paid and what is repaid, Cade wrote. With lawyers reaping tens of millions in legal payments while the farmers injured by Deere’s monopolization of the repair services market walk away with just a few hundred dollars, Wilson Farms argues that imbalance should make the court pause before approving the deal.

BIG TECH: Oligarch Watch Like “combining alcohol and cocaine”: Meta plans to add gambling to its addictive platforms Less than four months after being found liable for building addictive design elements into Instagram, Meta is developing plans to lace its platforms with a novel gambling feature: a prediction market that could feed users an individualized stream of events to bet on. []“It’s absurd to see prediction markets as somehow not gambling” Meta hopes that Arena will eventually draw 100 million users, with a core base of people ages 18 to 34, according to the Times. To meet that goal, the company plans to integrate betting opportunities into its traditional content feed, Reels (short-form video), Stories, and Messenger. “Markets that are so algorithmically tailored to who you are” By the end of the year, Meta is expected to surpass Alphabet as the dominant digital advertising company, with net advertising revenue projected to exceed $243.4 billion.

DATA CENTERS: THE GOLDEN ORDER AI Data Centers: The Real Reason They’re Going Up Everywhere Who’s paying for them. Why it’s happening this fast. What the buildout is actually for. Why you should care.

DATA CENTERS: (WISCONSIN) Town Residents Sue Microsoft Over Data Center Noise They say Fairwater facility sounds like ‘a freight train’

DATA CENTERS: Largest Datacenter Operators by Capacity 2026

DATA CENTERS: Deadly bacteria found in US city’s wastewater system tied to Mark Zuckerberg’s $800m data center Meta‘s massive AI data center in Wyoming is facing scrutiny after an unexpected contamination incident emerged during construction. The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company is developing a 715,000sq ft campus in Cheyenne that is set to go online next year, but its contractor has come under fire after city officials traced wastewater containing a rare bacterium to the project. []Known as Cupriavidus gilardii, the naturally occurring bacterium is typically found in soil and water. While harmless to most healthy people, it can cause severe pneumonia, bloodstream and lung infections, and, in rare cases, death among people with weakened immune systems. []Officials stressed that it did not contaminate the city’s drinking water, but said it disrupted the municipal reclaimed water system and required months of cleanup. However, the city permanently revoked Meta’s authorization to discharge wastewater from its fill-and-flush operations into Cheyenne’s treatment system, where the water is recycled and later used to irrigate parks and other public spaces.

ELECTRICITY/ELECTRIFICATION NORWAY EINAR: The EU imposes a wind power policy on Norway that will harm health and the environment For many environmentalists and genuinely environmentally committed people in business and administration, “full electrification” - more electricity and more wireless - is the most important and necessary step in solving climate problems. Because only in this way can the use of fossil energy sources be phased out, they think. But that is “driving out the devil with Beelzebub”. Now the EU is forcing Norwegian politicians and Norwegian administration to do just that - by speeding up the development of wind power plants as part of the “green shift” - without any knowledge-based impact assessment. It doesn’t seem very “green”...

ENERGY INDUSTRY: Telcos find AI’s next big use case: energy management Energy management could be the next big AI use case for telcos MTN, AT&T and Deutsche Telekom are looking to AI to cut network power use and improve efficiency beyond what was possible with ML. Industry execs say the use case is still young, but the upside could be significant

5G: Dish’s bankruptcy exposes the messy aftermath of its 5G gamble

HEALTH: Men’s average testosterone levels have halved in last 50 years, say scientists Exclusive: Researchers warn of ‘major crisis in male reproductive health’ partly driven by obesity and diabetes Men’s average testosterone levels have halved over the past 50 years, according to scientists, who say society is facing a male fertility crisis.

Total testosterone levels in men declined by 54% between 1972 and 2019, according to data presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology in London on Tuesday.

Rising levels of obesity and diabetes are expected to play a part, but the team behind the work suggest that environmental factors such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals – which can be found in various household items – and global heating could also be factors in the apparent striking decline. []It is less clear which environmental factors might be involved, with studies on air pollution and endocrine-disrupting chemicals tending to produce inconsistent results. In light of uncertain evidence, Levine said, the precautionary principle should be applied. (NO MENTION OF RF, YET)

HEALTH: SAYER J OT How to Make a Supplement That Lowers Death Look Deadly What honest coverage would have said A fair headline had all the ingredients sitting right there. It could have read: “A supplement linked to living longer may behave differently in brains already fighting Alzheimer’s.” That is true, interesting, and appropriately narrow. Instead, the framing was inverted — the reassuring, population-scale benefit was demoted to a parenthetical, and a preliminary finding in sick brains was promoted to the headline as a reason for the general public to be wary.

SMART METERS: Ohio Talk Radio (Morning Commute) Talks Smart Meters with Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — On FRIDAY JULY 10, Theodora Scarato (Environmental Health Sciences) and Jeff Skinner (The Ohio Register) will join host and producer Jonathan Broadbent on The Voice of Geauga from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Savings) to talk about smart meter deployment in Ohio. For more info visit https://voiceofgeauga.com/ Join us on RUMBLE, FACEBOOK, Voice of Geauga | Facebook AND/OR YOUTUBE: voiceofgeauga - YouTube

I am not familiar with the Geauga platform, and how knowledgeable the hosts are. But Theodora is always worth a listen. (I do not know if the hosts speak over each other, or jump to other topics, or swear, and don’t recommend these kinds of offerings.)

For international readers, in the US the political left has not been willing to address issues with electrification, renewables, smart meters etc. The right-conservative party has had more willingness, esp. re: surveillance, although not as much on health. If you are new and want to understand more about the technical issues, this is highly recommended. Informed hosts are a worth our support and investment.

TELECOM ACT, INDUSTRY: Telecom Act at 30: How deregulation reshaped telecom MetTel’s COO told us the Telecom Act “most certainly” lowered prices and accelerated innovation but competition proved difficult to sustain. Cable broadband drove the most significant network disruption in the early 2000s . Enterprises have shifted from voice to data, fueling demand for managed network services and integrated connectivity

More change is ahead Looking forward, he sees another period of structural change coming down the pike — driven by both access innovation and software-driven automation.

“Satellite is an access method and it will transform networks,” he said, particularly as low Earth orbit systems expand coverage in hard-to-reach areas. At the same time, artificial intelligence is expected to reshape operations and business models. “AI will transform everything else,” he added, suggesting companies will need to adapt quickly or risk being displaced.

Thirty years after the Telecom Act, the industry it helped reshape looks very different from what lawmakers envisioned in 1996. While the law succeeded in lowering prices and enabling new entrants, technology cycles — from broadband to cloud to AI — have played a larger role in determining how the market evolved. For Economou, the takeaway is less about whether the Act fully achieved its competitive goals, and more about what it enabled: an environment where change, once unlocked, could accelerate far beyond the scope of the original policy, he noted.

EVENTS:

7/9 Save Landlines Call: Take action at http://savelandlines.org/

Join our organizing and discussion list at https://groups.io/g/savelandlines

7/9 Oppose Fed Telecom Bills - Meeting, Thurs 7-9-26, 2-3pm ET

Contact for info at <action@wiredbroadband.org>

7/9 The Power Couple Today’s Webinar: Minerals & Electrosensitivity Why is mineral balance critical in reducing electrosensitivity? The Power Couple

7/10 MORNING TALK RADIO, Theodora Scarato re: smart meters (INFO ABOVE)

7/10 National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday July 10, 2026, 1-3 pm ET contact <hello@thenationalcall.org> for call details

(also involved in smart meters issues in Ohio)

IMA mourns the loss of Warner Mendenhall, founder of Freedom Counsel, fearless attorney, and champion of freedom, justice, and the rule of law. What made Warner so extraordinary was not only his brilliance, but also his optimism. He never stopped believing that freedom could be restored, that justice would prevail, and that ordinary people could make an extraordinary difference. AND ‘CHD He Gave So Many of Us the Wings to Fight’: Health Freedom Movement Mourns Death of Warner Mendenhall