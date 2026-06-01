https://www.brockovichdatacenter.com/

A few “don’t miss” pieces are reposted here. (Keith, Peter, Bo)

I believe that research being conducted on covid and long covid may inadvertently lead us to an indictment of damage to the blood brain barrier caused by wireless exposures, so I include it, not to agitate the divide on shots etc. In case you missed it, please take a look at Bo Forbes post: Newsflash: Viral Inflammation “Scars” The Brain Post-Viral Brain Fog, Memory Deficits, and Attention Problems, Explained Newsflash: Viral Inflammation “Scars” The Brain (Covid research indictment of blood brain barrier damage)

Re: Scarring the brain I believe that mainstream science should already be questioning the impact of the vibratory microwave auditory effect:

Re: a few articles re light/time/health - when the sun is at its highest point in the sky (noon), the Heart Meridian is at its highest tide. Daylight Savings Time, which began as the result of War, and is the antithesis of consciousness, has been sustained due to economic interests.

It has resulted in an off-rhythm relationship with the 2 hour meridian tides, and when individuals are not aligned with the correct template, they miss the cues of imbalance, including those pertaining to RFR. Sun time is the basis of nature and all of biological life. Finding our way back to natural law is an antidote to synthetic, unsafe exposures, and we were built for this.

Pope Leo -- who noted Tolkien was a devout Catholic -- quoted Gandalf: “It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till.”

Then he added: “The civilization of love will not arise from a single or spectacular gesture, but from the sum total of small and steadfast acts of fidelity that serve as a bulwark against dehumanization.”

I hope that many will begin reuniting with the off switch and turning wi-fi off whenever it it not being used, (seeing the electric bill change), and re-claiming conscious awareness, as a first step. This includes the Xfinity combined modem-router=network hotspot that uses the customer’s electric bill to power their network. Schools consuming energy running wi-fi - nights and weekends and all summer,- could use those wasted resources to pay teachers.

SEE Commonweal Magazine: Pope Leo and the ‘Babel Syndrome’ ‘Magnifica humanitas’ challenges Silicon Valley’s Promethean pretensions.

MUST READ: AI: BRIAN MERCHANT: How Anthropic used its AI ethicslop to play the pope and eclipse OpenAI

By marketing itself as the ‘safe’ AI company, Anthropic has pulled in a $65 billion payday and leapfrogged OpenAI to become the most valuable AI startup.

For me, all of this came to a head when I was reading through Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah’s remarks at the Vatican. (Side note: I would love to see a well-reported piece about the nature of Anthropic’s ties to the Vatican, who fostered this relationship, and how exactly the tech company won a seat at the table. The Vatican has had a direct line to tech companies for at least a decade, but this is certainly unique.) We’ll get to the Pope’s Encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, in a second, but the mere fact that Anthropic maneuvered its way into that room was a PR coup for the ages. []Now, there’s a lot of good stuff in Pope Leo’s encyclical (including a Lord of the Rings quote lol) which I have at this point read nearly all 42,000 words of, and which dedicates hundreds of sentences to ruminating on how imperative it is we protect the dignity of the human worker from AI, combat inequality and the extreme concentration of wealth and power it threatens to beget, and prevent the tech industry from erecting a new, culture-erasing tower of Babel that will inevitably collapse. But it’s undercut by Anthropic’s presence in whole affair, which in and of itself flies in the face of much of what Leo is trying to accomplish, especially since Anthropic rushed home from Italy to seal its $65 billion series G funding round and announced the news the very same week.

FEATURED COURTESY EMFSA: Space Is “The Province of All Mankind” ‘Unacceptable to our people’: Diverse cultural beliefs, Indigenous rights, and the future of human activities on the Moon by John C. Barentine.



This paper examines the historical record for clues about how states, private actors and Indigenous societies might interact in the future on matters of outer space governance to achieve more just ends.

It analyzes a key case study: the dispute between NASA and the Diné people of the American Southwest over the launches of human cremated remains to the Moon in 1998 and 2024, acts the Diné president called “deeply disturbing and unacceptable to our people and many other tribal nations.”

The author notes that consultation alone does not constitute meaningful engagement with process.

Given the consensus nature of international norms and standards for acceptable actions undertaken in space, including on the Moon, anything short of free, prior and informed consent is inconsistent with the idea enshrined in the Outer Space Treaty that space is “the province of all mankind”. PDF: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2605.17706

Citation: arXiv:2605.17706 https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2605.17706

FEATURED DANISH: Nyhedsbrev fra Videnscentret for elektro-forurening - Maj 2026 (Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electropollution - May 2026)

Contents:

– The Limits

– Magnetic Fields

– AI and Data Centers

– Cell Phones and Screen Time

– EHS

– Cell Phone Towers

– Health Risks

– Wildlife

– Surveillance

– Research

A positive piece of news from Italy is that, in the interests of landscape protection, a ruling has ruled that a mobile phone mast may not be built in the natural park near Bergamo in northern Italy . A ruling that has consequences for all of Italy.

Interestingly, the review by Meike Mevissen et al . from April 2025, which showed evidence that exposure to RF radiation causes cancer in animals, has captured the world's attention. The review has been downloaded approximately 28,000 times in 2025 alone.

In May we have also focused on magnetic fields , which is an important topic also because they want to force us into an electric car. Probably not a very good idea for those who have the car as a workplace. But there is no risk here either, it seems.

Children’s Health Defense seeks to compel FCC to comply with 2021 court order, “Outdated science”: A song about the outdated limit values, MAGNETIC FIELDS

Fact sheet on magnetic fields and health, Magnetic fields from power lines increase the risk of Alzheimer's, AI AND DATA CENTERS Data centers may be associated with increased risk of cancer, EHS

British rapper MIA's fashion clothes protect YOU from Big Tech, A safety card for EHS sufferers

Europeans for Safe Connections have produced a safety card that may help EHS sufferers when they have to visit public places with a lot of radiation. Read more about the card and how to get it here:

https://nejtil5g.dk/et-sikkerhedskort-for-ehs-ramte/, MOBILE CELL PHONE MASTS

Italy: The Council of State agrees – Stop the 5G antenna in the natural park near Bergamo

MORE FROM THE ARCHIVES;

10 studies link 5G to cancer, dementia, anxiety and depression, Does radiation from mobile phones affect the development of embryos and babies, OVERVIEW No. 10: Does radiation from mobile phones affect the development of embryos and babies? Published April 29, 2026. Summary: The publication series “Überblick für den Durchblick” published by diagnose:funk provides insight into the current status of research into various aspects of digitalization. The use of smartphones, tablets and Wi-Fi can impair fertility – in both men and women. OVERVIEW No. 10 documents over 90 studies and 8 reviews on prenatal effects on egg cell formation and embryo development and the consequences for the child, Exposure of wildlife to man-made electromagnetic radiation has become a new form of environmental pollution. Just because the exposure is not ionizing does not mean it cannot have biological effects.

Studies have found impacts on tree canopy, plant growth, pollinator health, and wildlife orientation, migration, and reproduction. Effects have been documented in all species studied. Another important article to highlight this month is the translation of Else Nordhagen's article: Radiation from AirPods is far stronger than from a mobile phone mast 10 meters away .

NEWS AND NOTES

AI Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Breaking: bad news for three of the biggest IPOs in history Customers are waking up to the recognition that tokens are getting “burned for millions of dollars without any real significant ROI to show for it”

AI INDUSTRY: Meta is reportedly working on an AI pendant and more smart glasses ‘The Information’ says Meta will release up to four new smart glasses before the year ends.

AI: FUTURISM Harvard Graduation Speaker Unloads on AI in Profanity-Loaded Tirade, Prompting Cheers From Students: “I’m Here to Tell You the Mission of Your Generation Is to Destroy AI” “I’m here to tell you the mission of your generation is to destroy AI.”

AI VOX: The people who actually want AI to replace humanity We need to create a new humanism before the “AI successionists” win.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI The Pope appears to understand AI better than Geoffrey Hinton does. What a thing says doesn’t tell you how it came to say it []LLM researchers are NOT creating beings.

They are creating interactive fiction that is trained to predict the la of actual beings.

Those two are NOT the same. And Hinton should know better.

AI: CLEAN TECHNICA The Ocean Is Not A Server Rack: Panthalassa, Peter Thiel, And Wave-Powered AI Compute

The failure modes are not exotic. They are familiar marine failure modes. Coatings degrade. Crevices corrode. Mixed metals create galvanic couples. Grilles block. Valves stick. Flow paths foul. Bearings vibrate. Seals age. Cable glands leak. Sensors drift. Satellite antennas degrade. Navigation lights fail. Batteries lose reserve. Heat exchangers lose performance. Cooling pumps degrade. Software sees bad data from corroded or fouled instruments. Fishing gear snags protrusions. Storms damage the most exposed details. A land data-center rack failure leaves the rack in a building.

An ocean node failure may leave a partly submerged, poorly controllable, high-value steel object moving with waves and currents. Thousands of dead, massive, mostly submerged, steel structures floating in the ocean’s current are recreating the conditions for the Titanic.

The ocean then brings the maintenance stack. Salt spray attacks antennas, hatches, cable glands, sensors, lights, fasteners, panels, brackets, and grilles. The splash zone is worse than ordinary atmospheric exposure because surfaces are wetted, dried, re-wetted, and left with concentrated chlorides. Cathodic protection helps submerged steel. It does not protect every spray-wetted topside cable gland, hatch seam, sensor bracket, or electronics enclosure. Biofouling grows on openings, grilles, heat exchangers, hull surfaces, and any sheltered wet structure. It changes drag, mass, flow, cooling performance, and hydrodynamic symmetry. Wave loads create millions of cycles per year. At a 10 second period, there are about 3.15 million cycles per year before counting chop, storms, towing loads, and vibration.



AI: TED GIOIA How to Destroy a Literary Reputation in One Move Media companies invent a new kind of stupid

How do you kill a brand as powerful as Sports Illustrated ?

It’s easy, you can do it in one just one move. You just need to embrace the most exciting, futuristic technology of the 21st century.

That’s what Sports Illustrated did. The world’s most respected sports magazine gave up on Hemingway and Faulkner, and started publishing AI slop. The editors clearly wanted to hide this—they pretended that the articles were written by actual human beings. They even created fake bios with photos for the non-existent authors.



BIG TECH: Peter Thiel’s move to Argentina reflects a growing trend among billionaires seeking a ‘plan B’ abroad

BROADBAND INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL: DOUG DAWSON Global Broadband Prices

Finally, the prices for some of the largest countries include:

India $8.82

Russia $9.71

Indonesia $10.66

China $14.30

Brazil $23.08

South Korea $26.92

France $29.77

U.K. $31.43

Japan $32.62

Germany $47.59

South Africa $50.20

U.S. $80.00



BROADBAND INDUSTRY: BENTON Rent the Internet In Somerset County Pennsylvania’s libraries, residents checkout more than books

The Internet Checkout Program sits at the intersection of three main parts of the digital divide: broadband affordability, access, and digital skills. Simmons thinks the program's popularity stems from its solution for broadband access gaps in the county, and patrons have found that the service can work outside the area for which it is officially marketed. Additionally, patrons benefit from the program’s low prices and the library’s supplemental digital navigation services. The Somerset County Library has a team of digital navigators, and Simmons believes the checkout program has directed some customers to use them. The checkout program is intentionally kept separate from the digital navigation services to prevent the line between the two from blurring. When a customer of the checkout program calls the support phone number with a digital skills question, library staff is trained to direct the customer to the digital navigation service either informally or through a referral.

CELLPHONES: 7 Lessons I learned by ditching my cell phone Planning ahead | Hard wires for hard bodies | Vertical relationships

CELLPHONES /LANDLINES: Save Landlines organizing and discussion list at https://groups.io/g/savelandlines COMMENTS DUE IN CA TODAY: Amendment 9 (ACA-9) is crafted to dismantle critical CPUC authority and strength by removing telephones/telecom from CPUC jurisdiction. ACA-9 has passed the Assembly and will soon be heard in two Senate committees. Here is a highly informative critical analysis: “ACA-9 is a Bad Idea,” by Peter Allen Peter Allen Is a widely-recognized expert in California utility regulatory law who spent over two decades at the California Public Utilities Commission as an attorney and administrative law judge. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/aca-9-bad-idea-peter-allen-6v6oc/?trackingId=m%2FRx344oAsnqDeAtkA9cmQ%3D%3D&trk=public_post_comment-text

CHILDREN SOCIAL MEDIA: MAHA Stop Scrolling! HHS & Surgeon General Warn Against Excessive Screen Time for Children The government’s advisory says children who look at screens too much are more likely to develop mental health issues - and more

CHILDREN: MAHA Stop Scrolling! HHS & Surgeon General Warn Against Excessive Screen Time for Children The government’s advisory says children who look at screens too much are more likely to develop mental health issues - and more

CHILDREN FRANCE: The team from Lift Your Eyes La lettre aux yeux levés de mai 2026 - Face au « désert de nous-mêmes », faisons mouvement (The letter to the raised eyes of May 2026 - Facing the "desert of ourselves," let us move) TRANSLATE AT LINK

Nicholas Carr, Communicating at All Costs: A (Very) Critical History of Social Networks , published by Éditions de l’Échappée on April 17. Find his various reviews here .

The Friends of Attention (coll.), Attensity! Manifesto of the Attention Liberation Movement , published by La Découverte on May 7th . Graham Burnett and Yves Citton discuss this essay on France Inter ( La Terre au carré ) – they also cite Lève les Yeux!

It sounds like a bad joke, but no! While everyone agrees on the physical and mental damage caused by screens to young people, Sébastien Lecornu's office is working on a plan to integrate e-sports into schools, as revealed by Radio France . Join us, let’s be many, let’s resist.



CHILDREN:FRANCE Newsflash: the KidsUnplugged podcast is here! Version française available.

CHILDREN FAMILIES INSPIRATION: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive The Best Parts of Life Can’t Be Scheduled What my college reunion reminded me about friendship, time, and what matters in life

CHILDREN: 404 MEDIA Podcast: How Deepfakes Destroyed a High School

DATA CENTERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Is Sacrifice Necessary for Change? Contributor Sandra Lambe NORTH OF SONGS DATA CENTER, THE IMPERIAL VALLEY DATA CENTER, THE TRUE COST OF DATA CENTERS So before the process of this electricity line to heaven proceeds, we need to see what the cost in natural resources will be. The Environmental and Energy Study Institute has stated:

1.) An average size Data Center will use 110 million gallons per year

2.) A large Center will consume 5 million gallons per day

3.) Information supplied by the Environmental and Study Institute indicate that in 2023 17.5 billion gallons of water was consumed. https://www.eesi.org/articles/view/data-centers-and-water-consumption

DIRECT EQUITY INVESTMENTS, STRATEGIC POSITIONING IN CHINESE TECH SECTOR CONCLUSION The last figure I read was that 4,000(+), AI Data Centers already exist in this country, with at least 50% of them having suffered from problems time and time again.

DATA CENTERS: ERIN BROCKOVICH ON DATA CENTERS PLUS MORE BREAKING NEWS A recording from Erin Brockovich and Jim Acosta’s live video 45 MINUTES AND AI Data Centers & Our Communities. Reporting center for citizens and communities- Erin Brockovich initiative. Erin Brockovich on AI data centers: ‘People aren’t being heard’. 11 min video.

DATA CENTERS DEEP DIVE: THE VAULT IN YOUR COUNTY - AI Data Centers: The Real Reason They Are Going Up Everywhere BlackRock, Project Stargate, and the Physical Substrate of Total ControlWhat the Golden Order Gets Right: The Confirmed Core The Golden Order article‘s thesis is confirmed from primary sources: AI data centers are not organic technology infrastructure responding to consumer demand. They are scheduled physical substrate for a documented control framework whose timeline has been in public planning since the Rio Earth Summit (1992) and was formalised as the UN 2030 Agenda in 2015.

DATA CENTERS: DEFENDER ‘The New Enemy’: Noise Pollution From AI Data Centers Causing Nausea, Insomnia Noise emitted by data centers can be heard and felt hundreds of feet away, and noise levels can reach up to 96 decibels — for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

EMF: KEITH CUTTER Is the Way You’re Earthing Helping or Harming You? [] the Earth itself is no longer electrically quiet, as it once was.

By “electrically quiet,” I mean environments with no electrical noise, no AC current flow through the earth, no radiofrequency exposure, and no nearby energized infrastructure.

Most people today have never experienced prolonged residence within a truly electrically quiet environment and therefore possess little frame of reference for comparison. []

Unfortunately, the places where people most commonly attempt earthing are often among the worst environments for it: land served by electrical infrastructure—and worse still, within electrified homes.

FCC: INDUSTRY How Good is Rural Cellular Coverage – Part I POTs and PANsRead on blog or Reader How Good is Rural Cellular Coverage – Part I By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on June 1, 2026

The FCC has opened a docket that periodically looks at ways to improve the FCC’s broadband and cellular maps. As part of that docket, Chairman Brendan Carr issued the following statement: On the mobile side, 96.8 percent of locations have access to mobile 5G services of at least 7/1 Mbps .

To put that into perspective, there are roughly 116.7 million total passings counted in the FCC maps, and the Chairman is saying that all except 3.7 million have good access to 5G. The Chairman’s statement can be supported by the FCC cellular maps, but I think the reality in rural areas is far different than what is shown on the maps. I’m not saying that the FCC maps are a lie – because I think it’s likely that the maps represent what the FCC asked carriers to report. But I think the maps tell a different story than what Chairman Carr is pushing, and I don’t think anywhere near 96.8% of folks in the country would say they have good cellular coverage.



HAVANA DEW DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS: LA TIMES Straight to the Point: Judicial Watch Sues Intel Agencies Over DEW Records; READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/havana-syndrome-investigations/ Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell joins Catherine Herridge on “Straight to the Point” to discuss Judicial Watch’s investigation into “Havana Syndrome.” WATCH NOW! SUPPORT OUR WORK: https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/thank-youtube/

HEALTH DEEP DIVE INQUIRY: Unbekoming Heredity Without Genes An Essay on the Failure of the Genetic Story and the Question of Where Family Resemblance Actually Comes From

HEALTH OT: Toxic Plastics Causing ‘Silent Epidemic of Kids With Lower IQs,’ Pediatrician Tells RFK Jr. Dr. Leo Trasande, a leading pediatric environmental health expert, warned on “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast” that endocrine-disrupting chemicals in plastics affect health “from cradle to grave.”

HEALTH: Nerve, brain and blood vessel damage: autoantibodies are the culprit A new study corroborates attack of self induced by spike making the Edogawa-McCairn Protocol even more relevant

HEALTH: Courtney Snyder MD NOTES When I hear about someone who:

has any brain related condition

is sick all the time

has autoimmunity or an over reactive immune system

has skin symptoms

has joint issues

has growth delays

has fertility issues

has hormonal imbalances

has any chronic health issue including cancer

OR

has accelerated aging,

I wonder about their zinc level. In my experience, it is the most underappreciated nutrient in the body, one that our soil is increasingly depleted in and one that we become more deficient in as we age.

In this reel, I discuss research into brain health, and I explain why I am not recommending anyone load up on zinc.

My experience treating the common nutrient imbalances associated with brain-related symptoms (including low zinc) comes from training, and ongoing education through the Walsh Research Institute (WRI), as well as 12 years of clinical experience applying these approaches. While I don’t work for WRI, I find these methods to be invaluable for many of the individuals that I’ve seen. For that reason, I am sharing the WRI physician directory, which can be found at walshinstitute.org/clin… .



HEALTH: OT MERCOLA Microplastics and Pharmaceuticals To Be Added to List of US Drinking Water Contaminants

HEALTH: MERCOLA Low-Fiber Diets Quickly Impair Emotional Memory in Aging Brains

HEALTH EYESIGHT MERIDIANS: NATURAL EYE CARE Can Traditional Chinese Medicine Support Eye and Lens Health? W/INFOGRAPHIC According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, these meridians run throughout the body, with many going to the eyes. Here are some examples of how meridians relate to parts of the eyes.

The Liver meridian “opens to the eyes.” It is the main flow of energy related to vision health. A healthy liver meridian is essential for promoting overall circulation and energy flow to all parts of the eyes.

The kidney meridian supports and nourishes the eye lens. It helps bring blood nourishment to the retina.

The sclera, which is the white tissue surrounding the eyeball, connects to the lungs

The bottom eyelid to the stomach

The top eyelid to the spleen

The cornea and iris to the liver

The Spleen meridian supports nourishment to the eyes



HEALTH LIGHT TIME: MAHA Is ‘Daylight Saving’ a Public Health Problem? Experts say the debate should not be about whether to change the clocks, but which time we should live by

HEALTH LIGHT: Nikko from Brighter Days, Darker Nights How to use light and darkness in labor

HEALTH LIGHT TIME Technology Is a Double-Edged Sword: The Clock Edition How a private railroad consortium rewrote continental time in a single afternoon, and why we are still paying for it with our health.

HEALTH LIGHT TIME INSPIRATION IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Peter Anthony Cowan Technology Is a Double-Edged Sword: The Clock Edition How a private railroad consortium rewrote continental time in a single afternoon, and why we are still paying for it with our health

HEALTH MERCOLA: Omega-3s Linked to Increased Inflammation Markers Swapping out vegetable oils, focusing on animal-based whole foods, and switching to krill oil in moderation are more effective strategies to reduce inflammation at its root

HEALTH LIFESTYLE: Why your co-worker might be listening to music tuned to 432 hertz

INSPIRATION: The Eating Rebellion: Recapturing the common art of cooking Of mice, men, and love; how (and what) to cook; booklegging for your kitchen Ruth Gaskovski and Peco

INSPIRATION: ORGANIC CONSUMERS Toni Farmer Teaches Food Resilience From the Backyard Farmer says, “This is the time for community . . . How can we make sure everyone eats through this, and not just us?”

INSPIRATION: ORGANIC CONSUMERS The Indigenous Food Pyramid To Make Native America Healthy Again

INSPIRATION: LOCAL FUTURES We warmly invite you to a Planet Local Sharing Circle on June 3 that we are hosting in connection with World Localization Day.

INSPIRATION: HOW TO MANIFEST A BEAUTIFUL LIFE On Presence, Flow, and the Courage to Be Yourself by Gary Null, PhD

PRIVACY: Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Companies: Mental Privacy is Doomed And the first amendment won’t protect us from ourselves

SMART METERS CALIFORNIA: Action needed now: AB 710 requires complete deployment of AMI/Smart Meters for local publicly owned electrical utilities “where feasible” AB-710 Local publicly owned electric utilities: advanced metering infrastructure https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202520260AB710 The Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications committee will hear the bill on June 8. Opposition statements must be sent in by June 2

SPACE: SPACEX WANTS TO LAUNCH A MILLION SATELLITES: A SpaceX proposal to launch a million satellites sounds outlandish--but it's real. Paperwork has been filed with the FCC asking permission to create an orbiting AI data center 100x larger than any previous constellation. What might so many launches do to Earth's atmosphere? Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: Exploding rocket casts doubts over Nasa’s Moon plans https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwy2q0g07kgo AND ARS TECHNICA Here’s why the failure of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is so catastrophic “I hope that it makes it far enough away from the pad that it does not cause pad damage.”

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS INDUSTRY: Despite Bumps in the Road, Tower CEOs Display Optimism

But the panel was quick to point out its hopes concerning the coming spectrum auction and promised future allocations of 800 megahertz of spectrum, which will spur future wireless use cases.

“The first 100 megahertz, which will be available in 2027, is the fuel for future 6G deployments, which the administration is very much leaning into and expecting us to play a critical role as the infrastructure providers for the wireless industry,” Hillabrant said. “While many of those use cases are now being developed for applications such as robotics and edge compute, the ability to put that spectrum to work and to find new customers and new uses for our towers is very exciting.”

The 800 megahertz of spectrum that has been talked about for reallocation for wireless is from the upper bands, according to Ed Farscht, CEO, Diamond Communications.

“Improved technology will increase the network capacity, but historically higher bands require that you need two times the cell sites,” Farscht said.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS; CHD TV Cell Towers, Local Control, and Health Freedom Charles Frohman, lobbyist for the National Health Federation, joins us to discuss wireless radiation policy, cell-tower siting, and the efforts to preserve local control. He explains how proposed telecom policies affect the health and safety of property owners, families, schools, and communities--and why it’s imperative that citizens take action. Hosts: Lisa Templeton, Xavier Figueroa, Bob Runnells 55 MINUTES AND TRANSCRIPT

WARFARE/MILITARY: 31 May 2026 | Zero5G.com | FACT: Wireless devices are a security hazard for both military and civilians. Not only do wireless devices increase user(s) exposure to Radiofrequency/Microwave (RF/MW) RADIATION, [a harmful and uninsurable pollutant], wireless devices allow for continuous tracking and data harvesting. Recent reporting [1] about the targeting of American Troops via commercially available location data illustrates MAJOR POLICY DIFFERENCES by the United States, Russia, and China:

U.S. troops are not prohibited from using smartphones while on duty. [3]

Russian troops can be arrested for carrying internet-connected cell phones. [4]

Chinese soldiers have been barred from carrying cell phones and pagers since 2002. [5]

It’s unclear why U.S. policy is so far of track.

According to the Department of Defense (DOD ) U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), commercially available location data is helping adversaries to track and attack U.S. troops.

In a May 27, 2026 letter from DOD [3] to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden regarding commercial location data to target US personnel in theatre: “USCENTCOM has received multiple threat reports concerning adversary exploitation of commercial location data to target or surveil US personnel in theater.”

Senator Wyden sent a letter [2] to DOD on May 28th inquiring about security issues while at the same time acknowledging the fact that the Pentagon knows about the hazards of smart devices and tracking capabilities -- “DoD officials have reportedly known about the threat that commercial data brokers pose to national security for at least a decade.”



WARFARE: This Portable 5G Tower Brings High-Speed Networks to the Battlefield

WARFARE EINER NORWAY, TRANSLATED: Heading towards a major war that no one wants? Time to stick your finger in the ground. []The war is now changing its character, from a proxy war in Ukraine, to a direct war against Russia on Russian territory .

EVENTS

Join CHD for June 10 Advocacy Day in Washington, DC

Whole Body Detox Summit, starting on June 16th. The summit includes a dedicated episode on how EMFs disrupt your body’s detox pathways and realistic solutions you can start using immediately.

Plus sessions on heavy metal removal, liver & kidney cleansing, emotional trauma and its effect on detoxification, and much more. 27 of the world’s leading detox experts. 8 episodes. All free. To your highest health, Lloyd Burrell ElectricSense

Thank for your presence and support.