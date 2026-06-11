Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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yantra's avatar
yantra
10h

Thanks Patricia for your deep research, collation and discussion of so much diverse material. i am wondering, tho, if it would be possible to make it a bit clearer who the "voice" is - because often i cannot tell if your text is quoting someone else or is your own voice, and it is also often unclear who the someone else might be.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
11hEdited

Great info on the EMR diagnosis site - sorely needed.

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