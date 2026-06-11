RE; ARTICLE BELOW ON DEVICES I noted previously that Comcast shut off my internet service over Memorial Day weekend with no notice, also shutting off access to my only phone (VOIP). After speaking with customer assistance, we visited the store. I was told that that my modem could no longer be authorized and after 4 days of no connectivity I was forced to buy a higher speed device via denial of service, when my device worked perfectly.

This issue is important to the frequency-literate community. As Jeromy Johnson explains here: How to Set Up a Low-EMF Internet Connection

Newer “Gigabit” modems and routers that allow for “blazing fast internet speeds” of 500 or 1,000 mbps create excess high frequency EMI that travels along your Ethernet cable to your computer. Here is a technical explanation as to why this happens. Whenever possible, I suggest you use lower bandwidth equipment rated at 100 mbps. This is still fast enough to stream movies on Netflix or YouTube. - How to Set Up a Low-EMF Internet Connection

I hoped to be able to share a video demonstrating the higher EMI on the faster device, but when my kind colleague building biologist Ken Gartner came and took measurements, the older one measured higher EMI, although I do not think this is the usual case. Individual devices can vary…..I have a newer keyboard that was supposed to be as clean as my older one and its not.

I am grateful that I had the resources to be able to buy a new modem, but this is a human rights issue. This can be extended to entire school systems, businesses, etc

This new partnership explained below with Apple, Android and Google and other tech developments are reminding me of gangster tales, like when Whitey Bulger partnered with the FBI,

We’re there.

…. although the type of violence being unleashed is different. It requires a different kind of consciousness to perceive it accurately.

Gmail consistently blocks my emails from Lyn at EMR Australia. A colleague also noted this week that Zoom is no longer compatible with her older computer. The local police/rescue department reportedly had to retire their electric motor on their rescue boat because the company will no longer support it and had to go back to gas. Farmers were similarly locked out of their tractors by John Deere

RE: LYN MCLEAN: All you need is love

Tuesday I posted: EMF Safety Testing: “When Harm Becomes Visible But Can No Longer Be Corrected Within the System’s Own Logic.... Reversibility is Required” - Luc Lelièvre - in the Year of the Fire Horse and w/ the 49ers I was discussing somewhat the same thing. Our electromagnetic fields communicate together, and with the cosmos. I will post another clarification soon - I oversimplified the issue of Yin and night and Yang during the day. Although it is accurate that the body cleans house at night and directs its energy inward it’s a mix of Yin and Yang organs. A Yang organ is hollow. Liver is very active at night, and is a Ying organ…and health can be destroyed by artificially activating the body with an EMF/RF frequency at that time, and decimating the detoxification process.

Boston is celebrating because the last serve is 3 am for the World Cup = not a vote in favor of energy literacy. (My Liver is not happy and its showing)

How the threats arriving on Americans’ front doors are doing what decades of activism could not. Watch the full conversation. Then share it with someone who needs to hear it. video at link 56 minutes, transcript offered

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF : (A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go)

Theodora Scarato, now Director of Wireless Environmental Health Sciences, has spent over a decade at Environmental Health Trust fighting cell tower expansion and data center buildout.

Data centers are environmental and public health disasters, forever chemicals, heat islands, water consumption, diesel generator pollution, and EMF documented up to 50 miles away.

The FCC is run by three industry insiders pursuing full deregulation, stripping local communities of zoning control, environmental review, and public right-of-way protections.

Elected officials in communities across the country have been signing NDAs with data center companies before residents are even notified, potentially illegal, and happening everywhere.

HR 2289, the bill that would have federally preempted local cell tower control, was stalled by public pressure, but the FCC is attempting an end-run around Congress with a three-person vote.

Tactical toolkit covered: FOIAs, property value assessments, planning commission ordinances, shareholder motions, errors and omissions in permits, and liens on officials acting unlawfully.

For the first time in decades of activism, the resistance is truly cross-partisan, left, right, rich, poor, rural, urban, all saying the same thing: enough.

Resource hub: ehsciences.org, search “data centers” for health summaries, key resources, and recommended ordinances.

FEATURED: EMR Australia: All you need is love

Authors Andreas Palantzas and Maria Anagnostouli say that the heart emits the strongest magnetic field in the body (around 0.01mG closest to the myocardium) and that these fields affect a person’s body – and their emotions.

The authors suggest ‘that the body’s magnetic field, particularly the heart’s and brain’s, encode and transmit emotional information. Different emotional states generate distinct biomagnetic fields that may reflect the body’s metabolic state. Positive emotions (love, compassion, appreciation) generate coherent HRV [heart rate variability] patterns, radiating ordered electromagnetic signals, while negative emotions (fear, anger, anxiety) result in incoherent signals and energy loss. Among those, fear has the largest bio-field signature.’

So what happens when a person is exposed to artificial electromagnetic fields?

That will depend on the frequency. Some frequencies have beneficial effects on the body, whereas others, such as the fields from powerlines and wiring, can have harmful effects such as mitochondrial dysfunction, overload of calcium ions and destabilization of wave propagation. For example, ‘geomagnetic storms reduce HRV and increase stress; fields simulating the International Space Station heighten autonomic reactivity to emotional stimuli; low strength, low frequency fields induce measurable ECG changes,’ the authors say.

(To the question of whether artificial fields can interfere with the functions the heart was built for, sse for example: Original Findings Confirmed in Replication Study: Provocation with 2.4 GHz Cordless Phone affects the Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) as measured by Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Magda Havas, and re: smart meters EKG Proof That "Smart" Meters Affect the Human Heart, Part II 9 years ago - Patricia

[] modern wireless exposure is not just “weak heat.” It is structured electromagnetic signaling imposed on living systems that depend on timing, ion gradients, calcium waves, mitochondrial redox balance, and gene-regulated repair. [] The editorial’s main argument is simple but powerful:

Current RF safety standards remain rooted in outdated assumptions from the mid-20th century, while the evidence base has moved toward biologically plausible mechanisms involving ion-channel disruption, calcium imbalance, oxidative stress, mitochondrial effects, DNA damage, developmental vulnerability, and cancer-related endpoints.

The authors explicitly point to a long-standing institutional divide: independent scientists have repeatedly reported non-thermal biological effects, while standards-setting bodies and industry-aligned interpretations have often minimized or excluded those findings. The editorial connects this problem to Nicholas Steneck’s The Microwave Debate, which documented how early microwave-risk controversies were shaped not only by data, but by institutional power, ideology, and the rejection of non-thermal mechanisms.

FEATURED: National Call NewsWire March 2026 Issue 27 Published: Tue, 06/09/26 BILLS TO WATCH AND MUCH MORE

INCLUDES: Need an EMR-syndrome diagnosis?

(Screenshot of Function website)

Do you need a diagnosis? A $365 health testing service by Function, (an initiative started by the American Association of Integrative medicine) lists EMF first as a type of environmental toxicity along with a variety of other environmental situations.

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: PEERS Top News: Federal Agencies Target 'Anti-Tech Extremists,' Pesticides Linked to Brain and Organ Damage, More US Law Enforcement Warns of ‘Anti-Tech Extremism’ as AI Hatred Grows

May 26, 2026, Wired

https://www.wired.com/story/us-law-enforcement-warns-of-anti-tech-extremism/

Federal intelligence agencies and domestic law enforcement are circulating reports with a new domestic target in mind: anti-technology extremists. More than 1,000 pages of unpublished reports from the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and fusion centers ... show a national shift taking place to surveil this new and worryingly broad category of people and activities. This new effort follows President Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memo 7 , which instructs the Department of Justice to target anyone holding “anti-American,” “anti-Christian,” and “anti-capitalism” beliefs. these Trump administration directives have commandeered the domestic surveillance apparatus to surveil and criminalize speech and assembly that challenges the ideology of the White House. A new focus on anti-technology extremism adds an unreported category to already public designations. A New York Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau report ... warns of widespread upheaval in response to AI adoption. Of particular note is a novel term for what the bureau purports to be an emerging extremism threat. “The chaotic atmosphere that may result from emergent AI technology in the next five years may fuel large-scale protests that devolve into civil unrest and anti-tech violent extremist activity, especially in large urban areas,” the report reads. The term “anti-tech violent extremism” does not appear in any publicly available DHS or FBI domestic extremism reports or guides

Note: Where does violent extremism really come from? A Human Rights Watch report found that the nearly all of the highest-profile domestic terrorism plots in the US since 9/11 featured the direct involvement of government agents or informants. Meanwhile, the term terrorism has expanded to include any activist group across the spectrum not in favor of the political establishment. For more, read our Substack, “A History of Militarized Policing in the US and the Suppression of Dissent Across the Political Spectrum.” COURTESY PEERS

ACTIVISM: SPACE/WAR/WEAPONS/MUSK (Read what is of interest, war issues are polarizing) Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space SPRING SUMMER NEWS 16 PAGES PAGE 5: Environmental harms of U.S. Space Programs []Many in the U.S. have now seen the documentary EARTH’S GREATEST ENEMY about the Pentagon’s extensive harms to climate and environment. Made over the past several years, its focus did not include Space Force (created in 2019) or NASA which purports to be a civilian space program. But it very well could have. How do space programs harm Earth’s climate? Let me count the ways. AND PAGE 9 It’s not hostile super robots you should worry about— it’s the heat they’ll generate [] The danger of AI is not that it will achieve con sciousness and hit the big red button. The end is much less flashy, far more stupid: The resource-intensive advertisement tools of AI will increasingly overtax the grid, leaving us to cook alive in sweltering dark ness. The AI hype is part of a larger, false narrative justifying fossil fuel expansion. Let’s not get fooled. PAGE 10 Musk’s Mars money machine PAGE 12 Kessler Syndrome AND Caught between Trump & Musk’s rockets, a Mexican village despairs PAGE 13 Corporate Profiteering in the Militarization of Space

AI: AXIOS Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei argued in a new essay yesterday that the government should have the legal power to block or deter dangerous AI deployments following the company's release of the powerful Mythos model, Axios' Ashley Gold writes.

AI: GUARDIAN US students on why they booed their pro-AI graduation speakers: ‘They’re not reading the room’ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/may/26/students-boo-pro-ai-graduation-speakers‘I wish I could push ChatGPT off a cliff’: professors scramble to save critical thinking in an age of AI

As AI has upended the way students learn, academics worry about the future of the humanities – and society at large https://www.theguardian.com/technology/ng-interactive/2026/mar/10/ai-impact-professors-students-learning

AI: On the Historic Route From Selma to Montgomery, an AI Cloud Looms In this rural Alabama community, some residents can’t flush their toilets. Developers want to build a state-of-the-art data center next door.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Breaking: OpenAI is pondering “drastic” price cuts. And that’s a sign of weakness AND Breaking news, and how the end might begin A flashback to my most recent interview with Steve Eisman, and some potentially critical news AND Breaking: Google liable for hallucinations

AI: Electronic Frontier Foundation Tell Congress to Just Say No to NO FAKES Another Censorship Tool, Ignoring Real Privacy Harms from AI Replicas

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: The FCC Is Asking Whether to End E-Rate. Every School and Library Should Answer

BROADBAND INDUSTRY PRICING: Is ‘segmentation’ going to mean individual pricing? Linda Hardesty | Editorial | Fierce Summary on Benton.org

In May, Verizon’s new CEO Dan Schulman spoke at a MoffettNathanson conference, and one thing he said stunned me. Schulman said, “We’re so used to doing things the way we did them, as opposed to being massively analytical.” And then he said that Verizon will be looking at not just “like four segments,” but “hundreds of thousands of segments.” Industry executives have been talking about segmentation for a while now, and it hasn’t been immediately clear precisely what they’re planning. Sure, operators have always had some segmentation. That’s why they offer different speed tiers to meet different demands. They also offer different plans for seniors and for lower-income customers, which could also be considered segments. But Schulman’s comment made it sound as if Verizon could potentially take customers’ personal data and use it to customize plans and prices at a much more granular level. It makes me wonder if perhaps telecommunications operators are thinking about individual pricing as their ultimate goal.



CHILDREN SMARTPHONE CHILDHOOD FREE SOUTH AFRICA: This is the “Tipping Point” in action It’s our strength in numbers that’s making it happen!

Building better brains (and bodies!) for our children VIDEO 1 HOUR In this incredible conversation with paediatric occupational therapist, Emma Wijnberg, she shares her extensive experience and valuable insights into play, screens, and childhood milestones - and what parents need to know about how the development of children is physically and neurologically shaped!

In this webinar, we cover:

• The biological necessity of play

• The physical foundation: motor skills & language

• The neurological engine: dopamine & motivation

• The regulation toolkit: behaviour & emotions

• Practical strategies: from pixels to play. AND South African Psychiatry features SFC-SA In the latest edition of South African Psychiatry, one of our co-founders explores one of the great paradoxes of our time: unprecedented connectivity coinciding with a sharp, global decline in adolescent mental health since approximately 2012. It has become ever clearer to both mental health professionals, as well as parents, caregivers and educators, that connectivity does not automatically translate into the connection that children, adolescents and indeed adults fundamentally need to thrive. In fact, connectivity is disrupting connection Read more here

DATA CENTERS: Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby Patterns of Success: What’s Working In The Pushback On Data Centers Plus: EPA is now considering regulating microplastics & Support the Nashville Zoo!

DEVICES: DAILY SKEPTIC Google’s New CAPTCHA Plans Will Create a Two-Tier Internet Only Accessible to Those With ‘Approved’ Devices

Under the auspices of its Cloud Fraud Defence programme, Google is introducing a new form of CAPTCHA for which the way to ‘prove’ one is a human is to be in possession of a Google-approved device. Reclaim the Net‘s original reporting focused on the threat to deGoogled phones, meaning phones running Android-like operating systems which have Google’s – often unwelcome – proprietary features removed, such as GrapheneOS or LineageOS. However, just as the dull name of ‘age verification‘ serves as a cloak beneath which schemes to end all truly personal computing can be smuggled, the danger here could be much broader than the technically focused headline implies. As the sources discussing this are relatively few, it is hard to ascertain exactly what has already been rolled out and what is still in the conceptual stages. But it appears that the new style of CAPTCHA threatens not just users with deGoogled phones but anyone without an ‘approved’ device.

FCC: WIRELESS ESTIMATOR Mayors and local governments draw a line in the sand against FCC permit shot clocks

5G/6G; POTS AND PANS AT&T – No Rush for 6G? The interview covered a range of topics and is worth reading. I was struck by a comment at the end of the article where Robertson said, “I don’t have any data that tells me consumers are chomping at the bit for 6G.”

Part of that reason is that the AT&T 5G network is performing well. A big part of that performance came earlier this year when the company integrated the midband spectrum purchased from EchoStar. I’m an AT&T subscriber, and I saw my 5G cellular speeds more than double after that upgrade.

AT&T also moved further along the path towards fully implementing 5G.

Most of the advantages of 6G benefit the carriers more than the public. Consider the following touted benefits. 6G will:

Enable immersive communication and human-machine interactions. That would enable eXtended Reality (XR), remote multi-sensory telepresence, holographic communications, haptic sensors and actuators, and multi-sensory interfaces.

Allow the connection of massive numbers of devices at a cell site. This will supposedly unleash more smart city applications, smart cars, environmental monitoring, and agricultural sensors.

Ease connections to smart machines for the remote operation of robots, autonomous factories, and the creation of digital twins for factories, health care, and other complex use cases.

Have peak theoretical data rates between 50 and 100 Gbps.

Target air interface latency between 0.1 ms and 1 ms.

Will introduce AI-related features to support distributed data processing, distributed learning, AI computing, AI model execution, and AI model inference.

Almost none of these new benefits will excite the average cellular customer. These upgrades mostly open up new markets for the carriers. The big carriers saw similar claims for 5G fizzle in the market. Folks aren’t interested in buying separate cellular subscriptions for smart devices, and the battle for connecting multiple devices has largely been won by WiFi. Faster speeds will benefit FWA home cellular, but will not be seen as an important benefit for cellphone users.



HEALTH/DEEP DIVE OT: Unbekoming The Doctor Who Watched the Cow An essay on D.C. Jarvis, Edward Bach, and the medicine that could not be sold

HEALTH MERCOLA: The Alzheimer’s Gut-Brain Link: How Butyrate Curbs Amyloid-Beta Buildup and Inflammation

HEALTH LIGHT: Two Quick Videos Worth Watching The Body’s Master Clock Your body runs on an internal clock that helps regulate sleep, energy, hormones, metabolism, and more. Morning light is one of the most powerful signals that helps keep this clock in sync. Watch here

Morning Light Can Make You Thinner Did you know that the timing of your light exposure may influence metabolism? This short video explores why getting light early in the day may be one of the simplest wellness habits you can adopt. Watch here

HEALTH: Why did we stop wearing sunglasses? Mood changes | GABA | Sunburn

INSPIRATION/SOLUTIONS/FOOD/OT: Regenerative farms lost three times less yield in France’s droughts. Here’s why How does regenerative farming protect against drought?

Regenerative farming takes a holistic approach to land management that aims to restore soil health, promote biodiversity and fight climate change by capturing carbon in the earth.

Healthy soil rich in organic matter acts like a sponge. Research by INRAE , France’s national agricultural research institute, found that soils managed with regenerative practices held between eight and 15 per cent more water than conventionally tilled soils, and produced biomass yields 15 to 20 per cent higher for the same volume of water used.

In certain types of soil, a one per cent increase in organic matter allows a single hectare to store an additional 350,000 litres of water – which also cools the planet through evaporation – according to agricultural research institution Rothamsted Research.

LANDLINES: CA courtesy Wireless Radiation Alert Network On Monday June 8, the CPUC submitted a request for comments extension

until July in 26-125 (preemption docket):

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/106081689111221/1

If you read the short document, they do defend COLR, and cite the large

public opposition as part of why they will try to effectively defend

COLR and California. So it looks like the CPUC will at least be going to

bat for us hopefully... and the CPUC also wants the public to

participate in this and oppose this to the FCC.

While there are 49 comments so far on 26-125, 26-121/26-120 (the

disconnection dockets, and due next Monday) have at most just 23

comments so far. We need to make this hundreds, if not thousands, of

comments, by next Monday. Please, please, please print and post these

flyers TODAY/TOMORROW anywhere you can in your neighborhood,

communities, go door to door, etc. - we have only a few days for the

public to submit opposition and we need overwhelming opposition on the

record with the FCC to influence an already heavily prejudiced

commission. Also post online where you can and direct people to submit

comments in dockets 26-120/26-121.

Flyers/posters available if you scroll down here: https://savelandlines.org/

Direct links:

Communications Crisis (color):

https://files.interlinked.us/att/Communications%20Crisis.pdf

Myths & Facts (color):

https://files.interlinked.us/att/ATT%20Myths%20vs%20Facts%20color.pdf

Myths & Facts (B&W):

https://files.interlinked.us/att/ATT%20Myths%20vs%20Facts%20b-w.pdf

Combined for 2-sided printing (color):

https://files.interlinked.us/att/color_combined.pdf

And a reminder that we will be holding another organizing conference

call tomorrow, please try to come prepared to discussions actions for

the day of action - preferred dates, locations, what you will be doing,

what you need help with, etc.

Next Save Landlines! organizing conference call Thursday, June 11, 2026

at 6:00pm Pacific — (510) 255-4046 or (510) 777-6650 (local); (888)

530-8443 or (800) 574-5716 (toll-free); (email sllconf@phreaknet.org for

dial-in assistance)

On the subject of stats, another treasure trove of

evidence against AT&T yesterday - a study the CPUC commissioned several

years ago:

https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/industries-and-topics/internet-and-phone/network-performance-and-public-safety/network-exam-of-att-and-frontier-verizon

It is chock fully of pretty powerful and damning evidence and quotes.

The study is almost a decade old now but has tons of great statistics

and evidence. I've updated both of my comments with several quotes from

this massive and wonderful report. See the "AT&T is not constrained from

investing in current or IP-based networks" section.

From the National Call, We have filed comments with the FCC to keep our landlines. We need help to compile our reply comments. That means reviewing the many comments filed by those wanting to keep their landlines and organizing their comments. The deadline to file our reply comments with the FCC is June 22, 2026. If you’d like to work on this, please let us know, as soon as possible. Thanks. <hello and the national call dot org>

MEDIA: Gary Null’s Newsletter Wikipedia: The Failed Experiment to Democratize Knowledge -Gary Null PhD.

SMART METERS: OHIO REGISTER Your power is about to get BRIGHTER” (and your health is about to get worse) that Smart meters are easily hackable and, indeed, there is documented evidence of this having happened via nefarious third parties here in Ohio. The fallout from such data theft is very real. But don’t worry. FirstEnergy addresses this issue in their pamphlet. They are lying. See here. AND Advocates are calling for greater transparency from both the PUCO and FirstEnergy, including clearer communication protocols for opt-out customers and independent audits of deployment notification systems. Until such measures are implemented, homeowners who believed they had secured long-term protections under state code may continue facing uncertainty and unnecessary stress.

EVENTS:

THE POWER COUPLE Power Couple EMF Blog We’ll be hosting a live webinar hursday June 11th at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT on everyone’s favorite yucky topic... Parasites!

We’ll cover:

How Dr. Dana cleared parasites in her own body

How lifestyle affects parasites

Why certain protocols don’t work

EMF & parasites

How to clean produce of parasites

Click here to register

Monday June 13: Events | Wellness Visions

Mark Your Calendars, Three June Events i n MA!

Courtney and Amelia Gilardi along with Massachusetts for Safe Technology will co-host our fifth annual World EMR Syndrome Day: USA on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET! REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/JUE-n91rQPKJpjxPaJHGeA#/registration

Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, June 17, 12 Noon ETJoin us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqf--srj8sHtwVnBQhOsmpW8enmmewysn9#/registration

SMART METER FORUM: Utility Smart Meter Harmful? WITH CECE AND KEN Jun 24, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Amb8d-GmR9qpEayy-ZlWTg#/registration

Whole Body Detox Summit, starting on June 16th. The summit includes a dedicated episode on how EMFs disrupt your body’s detox pathways and realistic solutions you can start using immediately. Plus sessions on heavy metal removal, liver & kidney cleansing, emotional trauma and its effect on detoxification, and much more. 27 of the world’s leading detox experts. 8 episodes. All free. To your highest health, Lloyd Burrell ElectricSense