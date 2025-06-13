FEATURED: Shannon Rowan

At last my new book; The Red Shoes; Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop it is published and ready for purchase on Amazon.com! (I am working to make it available on Barnes and Noble as well, within the coming week).

For any podcast and radio show hosts wishing to interview me, please contact me for a free PDF, and to schedule a show. (And for those who already have an early version PDF, please contact me for an updated edited/proofed version). shannonrowan@nym.hush.com

This book is a true labor of love, consuming the greater part of my time over the last two (plus) years. It is deep dive into digital tech dependency and its profound impact on our societies today. Here is the description from the book's back cover and a few beta reader reviews....

Once upon a time… humans used to speak directly to one another, make eye contact, and touch. Children used to play outside, climbing trees and jumping rope…. But in the last few short decades, a profound shift has occurred, when, like the young girl in the classic fable of The Red Shoes, we traded our handmade shoes (self-governed existence) for the perceived ease and convenience offered by the glittering red shoes of technology—leading us into the throes of addiction, physical and mental degeneration and enslavement. Trapped in our metaphorical red shoes we are dancing with the devil, out of control and towards our early, painful deaths.



Using the Red Shoes allegorical tale as backdrop to the author’s deep dive into our current state of unconscious and unfettered tech use, investigative journalist Shannon Rowan weaves the many interrelated threads of the myriad ways in which the internet and our internet-connected mobile tech seduces, harms and ultimately sucks the life out of we, the many users; from social media, to gaming, to email and texting, online shopping, porn, news, entertainment… all of these threads make up the many tangled strands of the Web in which humanity finds itself currently trapped, the inter-Net, World Wide Web, with virtual and augmented reality on the near horizon, set to even more dramatically alter our world and societies, perception of reality and perhaps even reality itself …



Blending personal stories, poetry, psychology, science and philosophy, this is a book you will not want to miss. It is not just for the more obviously entranced and addicted among us, but for everyone. It is time we collectively take a giant step back, start making conscious choices about our technology use, and remove the red shoes before it is too late—and Rowan provides invaluable insights into just how we can do this.



“This is not just a book about children and screens—it’s about all of us. About the seduction of convenience, the normalization of surveillance, the engineered addiction that turns us into our own jailers. It’s about how we willingly trade the complexity and richness of real human life for curate avatars and dopamine loops—and what it costs us.” --Keith Cutter, EMF Remedy podcast host



"Another stunning work from the pen of one of my favourite authors, Shannon Rowan. It neatly encapsulates the seemingly inexorable drift into technology for its own sake and succinctly highlights the dangers that we as a species face, if this trend is not halted in its tracks - and soon.

"Rowan somehow manages to cover the entire spectrum of all the vile agendas which contribute towards this ruthless onslaught upon mankind and lays bare the entire truth of all the inherent dangers involved in this, our dehumanization.” -----John Hamer, geopolitical author



"My friend, Shannon Rowan, is uniquely qualified to write this long-overdue and stunning exposé. As a fearless investigative journalist and a literal WiFi refugee, I trust her on this far more than most anyone I know.

" At every new advance of technology, the human condition has suffered without understanding the cause; from electricity to telephones, radios to radar, new sources of radiation have played havoc with our health.

"Worse still, a very malignant Elite have exploited our ignorance and spun our degraded health as the latest deadly virus—from the “Spanish Flu” to “COVID”—with each “pandemic” further enslaving us in both tyranny and fear. No, we do not need to throw our phones away, we need to understand them; their usefulness verses their dangers and the best way to do that is to dive into The Red Shoes."

--Giovanni “Johnny” Cirucci, veteran & whistleblower, author, host, journalist, 11 May 2025

“Shannon Rowan’s The Red Shoes – our devils’ dance with technology and how we can stop it is a tour-de-force!

“Rowan’s book is thoroughly researched; replete with foot notes and very readable because of Shannon’s humorous asides. I especially laughed out loud when Shannon explains the word; “tabaholic” which she coined, because I too was a tabaholic prior to reading this book. (A tabaholic is someone who has multiple tabs open during an internet session… most of the time spent opening up new tabs is time wasted, diverting away from intended research—something I had intuitively recognised but now openly acknowledge thanks to Shannon.)

“The Red Shoes explains three things very clearly: there is a major problem with EMF radiation, which affects an increasing number of people as we become increasingly irradiated; more and more of us are ‘tethered’ or addicted to our mobile devices and spend more time interacting with them instead of with real live human beings In the real outdoor world; and finally, the manufacturing of these devices causes a massively detrimental effect on the environment.

“Although I was not a natural reader of this book, since I am not currently EMF sensitive and I have never had a social media account, I am thankful to have read it because now I am aware of the problem and can implement solutions to use technology and the internet properly as the tools they should be instead of allowing technology to use me as a tool.” --Author, researcher, James McCumiskey

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM UK: International Action for Electrosmog Free Beaches and Parks 14-15 June Next International Electrosmog Action will take place on Saturday/Sunday 14/15 June. Its focus will be on Electrosmog Free Beaches and/or Parks, including National Parks.

Email: team@safetechinternational.org

NB: Please sign and share this petition calling for WiFi on a Welsh beach to be switched off: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/make-mwnt-beach-accessible-again?just_launched=true Best Regards ES-UK

AI: 404 MEDIA AI Therapy Bots Are Conducting 'Illegal Behavior,' Digital Rights Organizations Say Exclusive: An FTC complaint led by the Consumer Federation of America outlines how therapy bots on Meta and Character.AI have claimed to be qualified, licensed therapists to users, and why that may be breaking the law.

AI SURVEILLANCE CHINA: Chinese tech firms freeze AI tools in crackdown on exam cheats Suspension comes as 13m students take four-day gaokao tests for limited spots at country’s universities The AI suspension is not the only tool being used to prevent cheating in the gaokao exam week, which can decide a young person’s entire future. Several regions have previously announced they would be using AI monitoring tools to watch for “abnormal behaviours”, such as whispers or repeated glances between students, during exams. Late last month, Chinese authorities also announced stricter entry checks at exam points, biometric identification, enhanced screening for digital devices, and radio signal blockers, state media reported. Reflecting how seriously Chinese society views the gaokao, some cities have postponed disruptive events such as public performances, delayed office starting hours and created dedicated priority traffic lanes to ensure students arrive to the test on time.

AI: POLITICO Why the Pope cares so much about AI In his first official address to cardinals, Pope Leo XIV made curtailing the risks of runaway artificial intelligence a defining mission of his pontificate. The new pope warned of the dangers AI poses to “human dignity, justice and labor.” Two days later, speaking to reporters, he lauded the “immense potential” of technology while cautioning that it requires responsibility “to ensure that it can be used for the good of all.” For the Vatican, AI and technology aren’t just side interests. The previous pope, Francis, weighed in extensively on the rise of AI. And the new pope explained in his address that his chosen name was a tribute to 19th century Pope Leo XIII, a thinker who helped the church update its message in a moment of immense technological change.

AUTOMOBILES: Latest Waymo setback raises serious questions about its future Nearly 80% of California voters support requiring a human safety operator in self-driving trucks and delivery vehicles, and just 33% of voters express a favorable general impression of autonomous vehicles. Actions on the street seem to bear out these statistics. This weekend wasn't the first time protesters in California have targeted autonomous vehicles. One group of protestors, Safe Street Rebels, has been fighting against autonomous driving for years. While they are not just anti-autonomous driving (they oppose pretty much all driving), they have seen great success using traffic cones to render the vehicles useless. The safety systems on the vehicles recognize traffic cones as being major red flags, so a single cone can disable a Waymo until someone comes and removes it.

BROADBAND: Millennials See Fiber Internet as a Must-Have, Boomers Aren’t Sure: Report - Telecompetitor

CANADA; EVICTED by WIRELESS: a Fundraiser for a Canadian Documentary

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT If I Let My Kid Play Outside, They’ll Be Bullied! What to say to other parents (or yourself!) to put bullying fears in perspective

CHILDREN: This Father’s Day, we’re inviting dads to step up — in their own households, neighborhoods, and across the country and world.

Know a dad who should be a part of our movement? Forward this email or share this link: https://www.anxiousgeneration.com/join. Looking for practical tools and ideas? Visit LetGrow.org (which I cofounded with Lenore Skenazy) for resources helping families reclaim independence and rebuild trust. Happy Father’s Day. Now get out there and play! With gratitude, Jonathan Haidt & The Anxious Generation Team

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech The many consequences of allowing phones at school The evidence for why we need bell-to-bell phone bans

CHILDREN SPAIN: For a childhood free of screens and mobile phones - Spain

CHILDREN FRANCE: POLITICO; French President Emanuel Macron is facing a host of legal, technical and lobbying challenges as he seeks to ban social media for children under 15, POLITICO’s Eliza Gkritsi, Ellen O'Regan, Émile Marzolf and Klara Durand report. Macon is pushing for an EU-wide age verification law, but is threatening to go it alone if Brussels balks. "I'm giving us a few months to achieve European mobilization. Otherwise, I will negotiate with the Europeans so that we can do it ourselves in France,” Macon said earlier this week. There’s also the matter of who should verify the age of online users. Different wings of the tech industry — especially in the United States — have clashed over who should be responsible for checking the ages of internet users. Then there’s the battle with the porn industry, which must verify users’ ages under a new French law. That prompted the owner of Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn to stop serving porn in France earlier in June.

EMF FIRST PERSON Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing: MY TEETERING, TOWERFUL TOWN ...dear tourists, palpitations and strokes await you anywhere you go…The steel monster…pounding out the dizzy beam and heart attack pulse. i know those frequencies all too well. (w PICTURES)

FCC: Despite cuts, FCC seeks larger budget for 2026

5G IRELAND: Another 5G mast set alight in Belfast, days after another site was targeted Has led to partial network outages for some customers

HEALTH EMF PROTECTIVE FOODS DR. EVA AND LLOYD BURRELL: 18 Foods That Combat EMF Toxicity

See also Gavin Mounsey repost Radioprotective, Radiomitigative and Radiomodulatory whole foods and naturally occurring plant/fungal compounds The first of several posts I am working on that offer specialized preventative/mitigative dietary approaches that focus on whole foods and medicinal plants/fungi that increase one's health sovereignty (without all the marketing)

HEALTH: Streaming, AirPods & Hearing Loss – Are You Listening Safely?

HEALTH: Why Seasons Matter When It Comes To Having A Stable Circadian Rhythm

HEALTH EPOCH TIMES: Could Earwax Be the New Frontier of Health and Disease?

HEALTH SCIENCE: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Why RCTs Break Down in an Einsteinian, Quantum, and Circadian World Randomized controlled trials aren't the gold standard RCTs work well when testing drugs in tightly controlled, simplified systems where variables can be isolated and outcomes repeated. They’re useful when complexity is stripped away. But, they fall short when applied to areas like circadian rhythms, sunlight, mitochondrial function, consciousness, or behavior.. where timing, environment, and observation all matter. These systems are dynamic, context-dependent, and shaped by invisible rhythms that RCTs simply aren’t designed to capture. In other words.. RCTs are epistemological tools, not metaphysical truths. They can detect correlations in tightly boxed systems but CANNOT capture reality’s full spectrum, especially where time is flexible, observation matters, and biological signals arise from light, rhythm, and coherence. To understand life, health, and healing, we must think circadianly, relationally, and quantum-mechanically, beyond the rigid lens of randomized trials.

HEALTH: PAUL HARDING Leukemia and VFD Frequencies, An overlooked exposure What’s a VFD you ask? In the oil fields they are used for controlling pumps, compressors, fans, and other equipment involved in drilling and extraction processes. (See http://www.vfds.org/vfd-for-compressor-in-oil-and-gas-industry-569737.html ) Unfortunately VFD's dump frequencies in the sub 100 kilo Hertz range into the power grid, earth, and subsequently are found on grounded surfaces a few miles away. These frequencies are known in the technical world as supraharmonics and are in the radio frequency range between 2 kHz-150kHz. No one regulates them even though they are the most biologically active, so much so that they are used today in mainstream medical applications to produce nerve block. These frequencies easily penetrate the human skin and create internal electric fields.

HEALTH NOT HEALTH? IEEE Doctors Hack the Nervous System With Ultrasound New stimulation tech repurposes tried-and-true imaging systems to target chronic inflammation and diabetes. AND: Human Brain Cells on a Chip for Sale World-first biocomputing platform hits the market

HOUSING CANADA; Quebec Minimalist Team takes the lead! Minimaliste | Tiny Houses on Wheels Builder Good Morning Electrosensitives! We have found a Mobile Tiny Home Builder who can make tiny homes safe for electrosensitives! AND THEY OFFER VERY REASONABLE FINANCING! There are models being delivered to North Carolina and other areas in the states as well. I wonder if they can ship to Hawaii??? Its all about the team working with you! Minimaliste | Tiny Houses on Wheels Builder One of us is having one of these RV's built to specs right now. We are working with a building biologist as well so safety is double checked. Will be ready by August. And the Minimalist team has room for a few more low EMF build- orders this summer. Depending on Model between 100,000 to 200,000 and they have really Friendly Financing! They can switch out the lights, the flooring, the wiring, Solar on or off, propane or electric,etc.. FOUR SEASON and FULLY OFF GRID CAPABLE! RV certified ready-to go...which means you can park it and any RV park in North America. AND NOAH standards. ...or you can hook up to electric and sewEr at a friends or a park. I did an order with JP and these guys know customer service.hing to suit our needs. NOT the usual brush off... Just Can-do attitude with practical. MADE IN CANADA! Here is the unit I am looking at and one of our member is having bult as we speak. There is also a 24 and 28 foot unit of these. Park anywhere! Nomad 30' | Minimaliste COURTESY KATHLEEN

NATURE: COURTESY PEERS ‘Half the tree of life’: ecologists’ horror as nature reserves are emptied of insects June 3, 2025, The Guardian (One of the UK's Leading Newspapers)

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/jun/03/climate-species...

Reports of falling insect numbers around the world are not new. International reviews have estimated annual losses globally of between 1% and 2.5% of total biomass every year. Widespread use of pesticides and fertilisers, light and chemical pollution, loss of habitat and the growth of industrial agriculture have all carved into their numbers. Often, these were deaths of proximity: insects are sensitive creatures, and any nearby source of pollution can send their populations crumbling. But what [scientists Daniel] Janzen and [Winnie] Hallwachs are witnessing is a part of a newer phenomenon: the catastrophic collapse of insect populations in supposedly protected regions of forest. Janzen and Hallwachs join a number of scientists that have recorded huge die-offs of insects in nature reserves around the world. They include in Germany, where flying insects across 63 insect reserves dropped 75% in less than 30 years; the US, where beetle numbers dropped 83% in 45 years; and Puerto Rico, where insect biomass dropped up to 60-fold since the 1970s. These declines are occurring in ecosystems that are otherwise protected from direct human influence. Scientists in the US, Brazil, Ecuador and Panama have now reported the catastrophic declines of birds in “untouched” regions – including reserves inside millions of hectares of pristine forest. In each case, the worst losses were among insectivorous birds.

POLITICS; Trump-Musk feud could shatter the "Golden Dome" [] Reuters reported that SpaceX had the inside track to win key portions of the Golden Dome project. Included in Trump's reconciliation bill is a $25 billion "down payment" for the Golden Dome. In all, Trump plans to spend $175 billion on the project. But it could end up costing taxpayers $831 billion over two decades, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. Why the Pentagon needs SpaceX The Falcon family of rockets from SpaceX has become a workhorse for the Pentagon, thanks to its proven success and relatively low cost. The partially reusable Falcon 9 has nearly 500 launches under its belt. ULA's Vulcan rocket, the closest alternative, has just two. Over the weekend, Trump warned Musk could face "serious consequences" for his political attacks, including harsh criticism of the Republican reconciliation bill. But Trump would not commit to cancelling federal contracts awarded to SpaceX. "I'd be allowed to do that," Trump told NBC News on Saturday. "[But] I haven’t given it any thought." SpaceX currently has $22 billion in federal contracts. Musk, meanwhile, has taunted Trump about the federal government's dependence on SpaceX. []While missile interceptors have improved since the 1980s, catching up to new offensive threats is a Sisyphean undertaking, according to Dr. François Diaz-Maurin, the associate editor for nuclear affairs at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. "Russia is diversifying its offensive platforms, which means a new defense system will have to adapt to that, too," he said, noting that the U.S. has spent $500 billion on missile defense technology since the 1960s but has very little to show for it. "And [defense] is much more costly," Diaz-Maurin added, "I think by an order of magnitude, at least 10 times more" costly than developing offensive countermeasures. [] AND FROM THE GUARDIAN: Perhaps the loser is democracy itself rather than Musk. On Friday, he polled his followers on whether he should create a new political party geared towards the center. He wants to call it “The America Party”. He has the money to make it happen. Musk has not exhibited centrist political leanings in the past two years, and he has shown himself to be a repulsive rather than a magnetic presence at political rallies, as evidenced by a major loss in a Wisconsin supreme court election earlier this year in which he played a domineering role Read more about how the Trump-Musk feud reveals the danger of handing the keys of power to one person here. Read more about the ways Trump and Musk could still hurt each other here. Read more about the financial impact of the feud on Tesla here.

POLITICS PARIS MARX: Elon Musk’s reputation must be beyond rehabilitation It's time to end the myth of his genius once and for all

SECURITY: The Internet System Elon Musk Installed at the White House Is Causing Concerns Musk's ghost is lingering in the White House. Elon Musk's lackeys at his so-called Department of Government Efficiency installed a Starlink terminal on the roof of the White House — and then totally blew off the major security concerns raised by communications experts, the Washington Post reports.Elon Musk's lackeys at his so-called Department of Government Efficiency installed a Starlink terminal on the roof of the White House — and then totally blew off the major security concerns raised by communications experts, the Washington Post reports.

SPACE: Why Elon Musk's satellites are 'dropping like flies' Elon Musk has no shortage of targets for his animosity: the media, "woke" progressives, the trans "agenda" and, most recently, his former best buddy Donald Trump. But one less expected Musk adversary is more powerful than them all: the Sun. SpaceX's vast network of Starlink internet service satellites are "dropping like flies", due to an extraterrestrial weather phenomenon caused by the Sun, said Futurism. And it's only set to get worse. []it appears that Musk's "space internet constellation" is "particularly prone to the effect of geomagnetic storms", triggered by eruptions from the Sun, said The Independent. These "ferocious solar storms", Nasa scientists have found, are causing many of Musk's low-orbit satellites to fall to Earth "faster than expected".

The impact is particularly significant at the moment because the Sun is approaching the peak of an 11-year activity cycle, "known as the solar maximum", which provokes "large amounts of extreme space weather".

The earlier than predicted satellite "re-entries" could "increase the chances of them not burning up properly in the Earth's atmosphere". and debris reaching the Earth. However, so far, the "only known instance" of this happening was in August 2024, when a piece of a Starlink satellite was discovered on a farm in Canada.

SPACE: FUTURISM There's a Giant Problem With SpaceX's Starlink Satellites Scientists are worried. Astronomers' attempts to peer into the earliest reaches of the universe could be threatened by thousands of SpaceX Starlink satellites leaking radio emissions that ruin observations made with highly sensitive telescopes.

EVENTS AND DATES

New Online World Localization Day Events! MUSIC SEEDS CELEBRATING - WE STILL HAVE HOPE 3 1/2 MINUTES JAPAN

A heartwarming glimpse into the localization movement in Japan, the 'Caravan of Hope' chronicles a road tripping adventure, celebrating World Localization Day - showcasing local food, farming, community, seed sharing, activism, music, dance and the slow, simple life taking root in Japan. Watch the trailer here and save the date for our online global premiere on June 27th.

EVENTS

Massachusetts For Safe Technology Hosts World EHS Day Webinar, June 16, 2025

Register to Attend Meeting Registration - Zoom

REMINDER JULY 4 is the deadline for the Big Beautiful Bill in the U.S.