88 Corporations That Paid No US Federal Income Tax in 2025 Spent $852 Million on Recent Lobbying, Elections Coinbase Global spent the most of any company—$89 million—followed by CVS Health ($66 million), Honeywell International ($56 million), American Electric Power ($47 million), and Duke Energy ($35 million);

See Landline Action item at bottom of email courtesy 5G Free CA.

Brian Merchant of Blood in the Machine offers valuable coverage of AI issues, for example covering the story of the Anthropic working behind the scenes with the Pope on his AI decree, and the marketing that surrounded it - SEE UNDER AI

I have reached the free views limit for WIRED so you may need to use your search engine to get a working link to the articles.

FEATURED NEW BOOK BY DR. ROB BROWN: radiologist Rob Brown, MD, wrote “UnPlug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It.” Drawing on years of research and a physician’s understanding of how electromagnetic energy interacts with the human body, Dr. Brown offers a clear, practical guide to understanding today’s electromagnetic environment, and simple steps you can take to reduce your exposure. “UnPlug” ships on June 23, 2026. Reserve your copy today!

FEATURED IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: KEITH CUTTER: Seven million downloads in a single day. Beyond the 49ers Substation: Peter Cowan on EMF, Light, Technology, and Human Health AND THEODORA SCARATO What the San Francisco 49ers and Data Centers Have in Common: An EMF Transparency Problem (Part 1) Outside the football and youth soccer playing fields, I found EMF levels higher than the 3-4 mG linked to childhood leukemia. The team’s professional EMF report should be released.

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM AI BRIAN MERCHANT: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more How to use AI doom marketing to dupe the media and rake in billions in 10 easy steps The anatomy of what may be the most effective marketing campaign ever. Plus, the mythology of the world’s first trillionaire, the Summer of Ludd, and a D&D game inspired by Blood in the Machine [] New Yorkers, get ready for the Summer of Ludd more below under events) and more on Musk below under collapse chronicles)

AI GARY MARCUS: The White House’s shambolic AI policy Also, why states are taking things into their own hands, and what might be better and What Washington must do ”The only way out is through”

Anthropic certainly played a role both by overhyping Mythos and by alienating the White House.

But it is the job of the US government to be the adult in the room, and to make decisions that are sound for the nation.

Effectively — and ironically — they have actually vindicated Amodei’s claim that some AI might need to be regulated and might require export controls.

The ridiculous but fashionable idea of zero-regulation around AI, made popular by folks like Marc Andreessen, is (rightly) dead in the water. After Friday, the White House can no credibly say that no model ever should be regulated. The White House has acknowledged that some models might be risky; now we are just arguing about the details.



AI: Google Employees Internally Share Memes About How Its AI Sucks

AI: ROBERT MALONE The AI They Don’t Want You to Have Biological Intelligence, Government Power, and the New Biosecurity State…evidence of a system resistant to oversight. []The question looms large. Why is Anthropic, or any frontier AI company, for that matter, being permitted to move forward with technologies that their own executives describe as presenting unprecedented biological risks? []That is not a biosecurity strategy. It is a concentration of power.

CHILDREN EMF; EHSCIENCES Scientific review: Prenatal exposure to Wi-Fi radiation may impact neurodevelopment

CHILDREN EDUCATION WIRED:

Last week’s Alpha School feature is another example of the ways that Big Tech money is flowing into, and compromising, education in the United States. Even before the recent spike in private school attendance, public school districts were making hail mary-moves to keep up enrollment. One of those was a STEM middle school in San Francisco—in 2015, Big Tech dollars and Big-Tech-inspired education initiatives were woven into a new public school, with the goal of offsetting longstanding education disparities in Silicon Valley. Things did not go as planned. In 2018, Daniel Duane, a parent of a prospective student at that school, explored what happens when a public school is operated like a startup . Once you read it, let me know what you think: How might the public school system, especially urban school districts, compete with the promises private schools, and alternative education options like Alpha School, make to parents?

CHILDREN FAMILIES INSPIRATION: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive The Power of Collective Effervescence With an assist from the New York Knicks! The Effect of Our Phones

Watching collective effervescence sweep through the Garden reminded me of a conversation I had a year or so ago with Graham Dugoni, founder of Yondr , the company that makes the phone pouches that many schools and performers use to create phone-free spaces.

Graham — who believes that we should be creating phone-free spaces in the same way that our predecessors created the national parks — was talking about how putting away our phones can make it more likely for collective effervescence to occur, and amplify its power when it does.

On the flip side, he also talked about how, by diverting our attention, our phones can prevent collective effervescence from occurring, not just for the individual people who are checking their phones, but for the entire group. As he describes it, every time you’re with other people, having a shared experience, and someone checks their phone — even for a moment — it “creates a little pinprick in the roof of the building, and that energy leaves the room and doesn’t come back.”



COLLAPSE CHRONICLES ECOMONICS: COMMON DREAMS 88 Corporations That Paid No US Federal Income Tax in 2025 Spent $852 Million on Recent Lobbying, Elections “The result,” said the author of a new Public Citizen analysis, “is a self-reinforcing loop where corporate cash buys policy, and policy pays cash back.”

The report, “ The Current Price of Zero, ” was authored by Eileen O’Grady, a researcher at Public Citizen’s Congress Watch division. The publication draws upon an analysis published in April by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) showing that at least 88 of the nation’s largest companies paid no federal corporate income tax in fiscal year 2025, despite reporting combined US pretax income of around $105 billion.

The Current Price of Zero: $852 Million in Political Spending

The 88 companies that avoided taxation altogether in 2025 spent a staggering $852 million on political spending in the past three election cycles. Those companies saved $22 billion compared with what they would have paid if their profits had been taxed at the statutory rate. Adding in the $4.7 billion they collected in tax rebates brings their total tax breaks to about $26.7 billion.

If we calculate the companies’ collective return on investment—in this case, a ratio of their net profit as the taxes they saved relative to their political spending—they made a 3,000% return. [3]

Coinbase Global spent the most of any company—$89 million—followed by CVS Health ($66 million), Honeywell International ($56 million), American Electric Power ($47 million), and Duke Energy ($35 million);

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES ECONOMICS MUSK: COMMON DREAMS Trillionaire Welfare Baby Elon Musk Is Born! After learning how to game the system, Musk took American loans, American intellectual property, American space, American airwaves, and turned them into a wealth engine for one man AND ‘A New Pinnacle of Oligarchy’: Elon Musk Poised to Become World’s First Trillionaire “The new Gilded Age won’t end itself,” said Oxfam America. “This is a trillion-dollar alarm bell that should wake governments up to the need to take action.” AND ‘Trillionaires Shouldn’t Exist’: Obscene Musk Milestone Spurs Calls for Aggressive Wealth Tax “The level of wealth that Mr. Musk has reached requires human exploitation, wage theft, wage suppression, anti-competitive markets, monopolistic control, price collusion, inadequate tax systems, and corruption.” (more on Musk below under space)

DATA CENTERS: WIRED Molly Taft People Living Near xAI’s Dirty Data Centers Are Pissed About the SpaceX IPO Elon Musk is set to make hundreds of billions even as communities in Mississippi and Tennessee are fighting to stop the gas turbines powering xAI’s supercomputers.

DEVICES: Does Google Want To Create a Two-Tier Internet Only Accessible To Those With ‘Approved’ Devices?

DEEP DIVE INVESTIGATIONS: Falken Soundtheater OUTLOAW-TECHNOLOGY: The Wild Wild West of the Brain John Norseen, Lockheed Martin’s Brain-Print Engineer, and the 2001 Insider Account That Named What DARPA Would Fund Twenty Years Later ( i BLEIVE THIS IS PRODUCED VIA AI)

5G: INDUSTRY AT&T Rivian 5G Deal Highlights Push Into Connected Cars And AI Services

HAVANA: CNN Gabbard rescinds Biden-era intel assessments that were skeptical about ‘Havana Syndrome’

HEALTH MERCOLA OT Cortisol Kill-Switch: Exercise Rewires Stress Biology Exercise lowers stress by reducing long-term cortisol levels, which reflect how much stress your body has been carrying over time. The study showed that consistent aerobic activity trains your stress system to become less reactive, so your body stops overproducing stress hormones in everyday situations.

HEALTH: Researchers tracing real-time brain chemistry caught copper triggering the toxic protein tangles behind Alzheimer’s (Patricia Note: a copper-zinc issue is one of the structural imbalances that Dr. Willliam Walsh found in his genetic research of bi-polar illness,( that he treats with nutraceuticals/supplements.) If 5,000 patients with electrical poisoning had also been evaluated, I suspect that similar issues (methylation) would be identified, that individuals were living with, without issue, until (perhaps) damage to the gut and blood brain barrier accelerated beyond biological tolerances caused by wireless)

HEALTH SCIENCE: 1440 Researchers discover biological driver of cocaine addiction in the liver, suggesting how the body metabolizes cocaine may predict addiction; most prior research has focused on the brain (More) Genetic Mapping Identifies Potential New Targets for Cocaine Addiction Largest study of its kind uncovers how drug metabolism may drive addiction-like behavior

HEALTH; Pesticide use around homes and farms linked to childhood leukemia, brain tumors Forty years of studies find higher cancer risks among children exposed during pregnancy and early life to pesticides used on farms, lawns, gardens, and pets

HEALTH SOLUTIONS: LIES ARE UNBEKOMING 12 More Remedies They Can’t Patent An Essay on the List the Comment Thread Wrote

HEALTH/CORRUPTION/CHD: Philip Morris Used Tobacco Playbook to Hook Kids on Ultraprocessed Lunchables A new study in the American Journal of Public Health traces how one of America’s most recognizable children’s meals was shaped by the same corporate strategies that helped sell cigarettes. Drawing on previously undisclosed internal documents, Laura Schmidt, Ph.D., found that Philip Morris applied its tobacco-industry playbook to develop, market and reformulate Lunchables. (Mentioning because a Philip Morris expert Peter Valberg testified about smart meters too )

HEALTH MITOCHONDRIA MERCOLA: Fat Metabolism Holds the Key to Why We Need Sleep

NATURE: “Disruptive effects of brief radiofrequency noise exposure on migratory bat navigation”, Oliver Lindecke, William T. Schneider, Viesturs Vintulis, Nicole Jordan, Fyodor Cellarius, Lara C. Marggraf, Jaclyn Niehues, Valts Jaunzemis, Oskars Keišs, and Richard A. Holland, Science 392 (6801), 977-979, 2026, DOI: 10.1126/science.adq4418, published May 28, 2026. https://www.science.org/doi/pdf/10.1126/science.adq4418

SCIENCE RESEARCH: DEFENDER New NIH Policy Creates Financial Burden for Scientists, Windfall for Big Publishers A new federal policy designed to make taxpayer-funded research freely available to the public is creating larger profits for private publishers and higher costs for researchers, STAT reported.

SPACE: Russia plans to launch its smaller version of Starlink next year

SPACE SPACE-X ECONOMICS: 1440 MEDIA Elon Musk’s SpaceX priced the largest-ever initial public offering, raising $75B at a roughly $1.77T valuation. Shares are set to start trading today, potentially making Musk the world’s first trillionaire and turning over 4,400 current and former employees into millionaires.

Founded in 2002 with the goal of colonizing Mars, SpaceX now generates over 61% of its revenue from its satellite internet service, Starlink (watch 3-minute company overview). The decision to go public is largely driven by a need for capital to deploy AI data centers in space using Starlink infrastructure, which Musk says will overcome power constraints on Earth. Much of SpaceX’s success hinges on designing a reusable Starship rocket to reduce launch costs and increase launch cadence. Starship is also a leading contender to carry NASA astronauts to the moon in 2028.

Previously, the largest IPO of all time was the 2019 listing of Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco, which raised today’s equivalent of $38B. Visualize how SpaceX’s IPO stacks up here.

SPACE MUSK POST CREATED BY TANYA REBEL: More information on LEO Satellites:

Musk’s Starlink satellites are leaking radio waves which are disturbing Earth-based Radiotelescopes: https://earthsky.org/space/spacex-satellites-leaking-radio-waves-astronomers-worried/?mc_cid=b096b88f26&mc_eid=3392b6aacf

Musk’s satellites ‘blocking’ view of the universe:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy4dnr8zemgo



‘Worst Nightmare’: Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites could blind radio telescopes: https://www.science.org/content/article/worst-nightmare-elon-musk-s-starlink-satellites-could-blind-radio-telescopes



Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites an ‘existential threat to astronomy’

Experts warn Lofar telescope could be ‘effectively crippled’ by brighter second-generation V2-mini satellites affecting quiet skies:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/09/18/elon-musks-spacex-satellite-existential-threat-astronomy/



Auroral-Like Glow Produced By SpaceX Rockets Making Holes In The Ionosphere:

https://www.iflscience.com/auroral-like-glow-produced-by-spacex-rockets-making-holes-in-the-ionosphere-69995

Another development to look forward to. By Frank Landymore

Published Jan 26, 2026 3:08 PM EST

“If you thought humanity already had its hands full with climate change, think again.

With satellites and space junk increasingly cluttering our planet’s low Earth orbit, a team of scientists warn that this entire region could suddenly collapse into a destructive maelstrom of swirling debris, posing a threat to any spacecraft that dares to venture up there, and hurling dangerous missiles of space junk down onto our planet below.

Their study , which is yet-to-be-peer reviewed, builds on a theoretical scenario first laid out by NASA scientist Donald Kessler, which describes how just a few accidental collisions between satellites could quickly cascade into a vicious cycle in which the resulting debris causes even more smash-ups, and thus even more debris. At worst, the ensuing vortex of dangerous debris could trap us on our planet and set back spaceflight for decades.

With more satellites being launched into low Earth orbit than ever, this scenario — dubbed Kessler syndrome — is starting to be considered as a serious possibility. Elon Musk’s SpaceX alone maintains a “megaconstellation” of over 9,000 expendable satellites, with Amazon set to follow suit with its own megaconstellation and China working on yet another.

Kessler originally envisioned this orbital catastrophe unfolding over many years. But the new work adds a grim twist to the mix. What if a Kessler syndrome type scenario was suddenly kicked off by a violent solar storm? These outbursts by the Sun blast the Earth with electromagnetic waves that can disrupt electrical grids and communications. In theory, a powerful enough one could cut off our contact with satellites and fry their navigation systems, leaving them with no means to stay on course.

It’s a concerning possibility. With all that stuff up there, SpaceX’s expendable satellites have to constantly perform maneuvers to avoid hitting each other and other objects, with over 300,000 of these maneuvers performed last year .

Investigating this possibility, the researchers created a new metric called the CRASH clock, which measures how long it would take a catastrophic collision to occur if the satellites lose navigation in a crisis like a solar storm.

The gist is that things would go south very quickly. The researchers calculated that satellites may be having a “close approach,” or pass within one kilometer of each other, once every 36 seconds in low Earth orbit — an uncomfortably close distance in space.

Factoring that in, they put the CRASH clock at just 5.5 days, meaning that humanity would have very little time to intervene if this solar storm did occur. On the other hand, if we were struck by a solar event of this magnitude — like the infamous Carrington Event in 1859, which took out the planet’s burgeoning telegraph infrastructure and today would likely cause blackouts the world over— we would probably have more immediate concerns to worry about.”



SPACE: Rocket Launches and Reentries Harm Earth’s Ozone Layer Solid-state fuels—recently used to help launch astronauts to the Moon for the first time in decades—appear to be the fuel type with the most detrimental effects on the ozone.

SPACE: A SPACEX ROCKET IS GOING TO HIT THE MOON: NASA says amateur astronomers might be able to observe the debris when a Falcon 9 upper stage crashes into the Moon on Aug. 5, 2026. Observers in the Americas will have the best view of the plume rising over the lunar limb. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SURVEILLANCE: TECHNOCRACY NOW The Final Lock: UK Clamps Down On Digital ID To Access The Internet

TRANSPORTATION: 1440 MEDIA Waymo launches premier subscription tier for $29.99 a month in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix; perks include priority rides and 10% back in loyalty credits per trip (More) (my comment, not an equalizer)

ACTION Critical Action Needed by Monday, June 15 Please help protect landlines from reckless Federal Communications Commission action

Please take this easy action today, Sunday, or Monday (max 10 mins).

Must be done by Monday 2pm Pacific time / 5pm Eastern time.

You are needed and appreciated. Information and instructions follow:

AT&T has petitioned the FCC to discontinue landline service. We must oppose this move to override long-established California state provisions that protect customer safety and well-being.

We face a critical JUNE 15 deadline for filing comments to the FCC. Two docket filings are due now (June 15) and two related docket filings are due June 22. You may submit the same comments by June 15 for all four dockets.

INSTRUCTIONS below.

Yes, the following could happen: The FCC will authorize discontinuance of service “unless it is shown that customers would be unable to receive service or a reasonable substitute from another carrier or that public convenience and needs are otherwise adversely affected.... “

​

If preemption of state regulations is FCC authorized, AT&T plans to end landline service to existing customers by July 2027. Some customers have already received notices from AT&T saying this discontinuance of service will take effect pending FCC approval!

Action: by MONDAY 2pm PT / 5pm ET

Please submit simultaneous comments to all four FCC dockets. Hundreds of comments are needed. INSTRUCTIONS below on how to file.

Comments should include specific information about the impact of this proposed discontinuance (or reduction or impairment) upon you or your business, including any inability to acquire reasonable substitute service. Over one million Californians depend on the reliability, safety, and voice quality of landlines because cell service is inadequate in their area or they are unable to tolerate wireless emissions. To date, copper landline connectivity remains the superior technology in homes, businesses, schools, government, etc.

Talking points ideas (or give your own story/circumstances):

Copper landlines work in emergencies when power is out. They supply their own power.

Cell phone networks didn’t work in CA fire disasters but landlines did.

Battery back-ups for modems and routers (needed for cable and fiber-optic connections) are unreliable and only last for brief periods, 24 hours, when sometimes needed for days and weeks.

Cell phone connections have cyber security risks.

Many human bodies are not compatible with wireless technology. People get headaches, ear ringing, vertigo, arrhythmias, nerve disruptions, cancers, and more.

Customers have been paying extra fees in their phone bill for years to maintain copper landlines.

Landlines are lifelines!

AT&T claims people are abandoning landlines, but many AT&T service reps are telling customers AT&T no longer services copper and they won’t install landlines anymore. This is in defiance of their obligation.

Some customers have given up landlines because AT&T was not maintaining them for months and years.

The alternatives to copper landline that AT&T proposes do not fulfill the bill for available, reliable, and affordable, which copper has been doing for decades.

No matter what type of phone one prefers, this action is about preserving needed protections and choice. AT&T hopes to completely skirt regulation.

HOW TO FILE FCC COMMENTS:

Go here: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express to complete the simple form.

​Instructions to complete this Express Filing form:

Proceeding(s): Type 26-120, Press ‘Enter’ on your keyboard, Docket number and name will appear in box below, click on that, 26-120 will then be highlighted in orange. Then type 26-121, press ‘Enter’ on keyboard, click again on Docket # and Name below for the orange highlight. Continue the same: Type 26-123, then 26-125.

​(Note: If the website doesn’t display the docket name right away, wait a moment and try again. You might have to refresh the page.) Name of filer: your name. Primary contact email: your email address (not required). Address: (required) Four-digit ZIP code extension means just the four digits that sometimes follow your ZIP. Brief comments: Either type in your comments or paste your previously-prepared comments into the box. Press Continue to review screen. If okay, Submit your comments.

Print confirmation page for your records if you choose.

Thank you for spending a few minutes with this message, and for taking this critical action to preserve landlines.​

​​

​Note: the optional Standard Filing is good for organizations, groups, or to preserve a document’s format.

​Go here: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/standard​

To learn more and to Sign an Easy Action Petition:

Check out TURN’s (The Utility Reform Network’s) Landline Defense Team ALERT:

​https://www.turn.org/landline-defense-team​

We suggest signing TURN’s petitions because it adds an extra push, but it doesn’t take the place of filing your own comments to FCC dockets 26-120, 26-121, 26-123, and 26-125.

Your docket-filing submissions are most important right now.

Big Thanks and Appreciation to Vicki for pulling this together for all of us! ​

​And thank you to all for taking needed actions to preserve what works!

Sincerely, Julie, Charlene, Kathleen, and the entire 5G Free California team

EVENTS

Courtney and Amelia Gilardi along with Massachusetts for Safe Technology will co-host our fifth annual World EMR Syndrome Day: USA on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET! REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/JUE-n91rQPKJpjxPaJHGeA#/registration

Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, June 17, 12 Noon ETJoin us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqf--srj8sHtwVnBQhOsmpW8enmmewysn9#/registration

SMART METER FORUM: Utility Smart Meter Harmful? WITH CECE AND KEN Jun 24, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Amb8d-GmR9qpEayy-ZlWTg#/registration

Whole Body Detox Summit, starting on June 16th. The summit includes a dedicated episode on how EMFs disrupt your body’s detox pathways and realistic solutions you can start using immediately. Plus sessions on heavy metal removal, liver & kidney cleansing, emotional trauma and its effect on detoxification, and much more. 27 of the world’s leading detox experts. 8 episodes. All free. To your highest health, Lloyd Burrell ElectricSense

EVENT COURTESY BRIAN MERCHANT: This is a beautiful, beautiful thing, and I’m bummed that I won’t be in New York to experience it. But for those who live in the area, there’s a whole slate of Luddite activity planned across the city—talks, plays, music, conferences, protests—and it looks delightful. There’s even a “Luddite hotline” you can call. One of the organizers sent me the mission statement, which, fittingly, isn’t posted to social media or anywhere else online, so I’ll just share it (with some LIGHT editing for length) here:

GET READY FOR...

THE SUMMER OF LUDD JUNE 28th – JULY 5th, 2026

More than 120 events will take place across New York City, affirming in-person connection and rejecting the corrosive effects of algorithmic technologies

The first-ever, free-to-the-public SUMMER OF LUDD will take place in New York City from June 28th to July 5th, 2026.

The SUMMER OF LUDD will include more than 120 events at assorted venues throughout New York City — a weeklong “movable feast” with ongoing, and often simultaneous, pop-up actions such as teach-ins, an original theatrical production telling the story of the original Luddites, a concert series, film screenings, ritualistic ceremonies, workshops, and actions against Big Tech platforms — including the flagship S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. (Scathing Hatred of Information Technology and the Passionate Hemorrhaging of Our Neoliberal Experience) event. The festival will connect the dots between addictive algorithms, social isolation, data center ecocide, automated warfare, job loss, data extraction and surveillance, and accelerating inequity.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SUMMER OF LUDD:

To get a printed program guidebook detailing the 120+ SUMMER OF LUDD events, please reach out to theofficialsummerofludd@proton.me .

Printed guidebooks will be available at independent community spaces, arts venues, and other cultural gathering places throughout New York City.

The SUMMER OF LUDD does not have a website. Updates about programming can be accessed by calling the Luddite Hotline at (347) 814-5194 . This hotline will be updated daily during the festival week with event schedules and other announcements.

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Sorry for the weekend posts, usually we stay quiet, but due to both the deadline and the kind offer to share early with subscribers re the 49ers and data centers, we wanted to give people more time to both appreciate and respond. Bless Bless for all you do.