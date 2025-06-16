Is anyone else suspicious about the lack of quorum at the FCC? (plus the fact the Biden never filled the vacancy?) Run for it and leave all the problems for the next generations?

Greater prevalence of symptoms associated with higher exposures to mobile phone base stations in a hilly, densely populated city in Mizoram, India Author : Lalhruaitluangi Sailoa, Laldinpuiia, Mary Zosangzualia, Steven Wellerb, , C. Lalfamkima Varted, Lalchhandami Tochhawnge, Julie E. McCreddenc, and Zothansiama Department of Zoology, Mizoram University (A Central University), Aizawl, India; bCentre for Environment and Population Health, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Griffith University, Brisbane, QLD, Australia; Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association (ORSAA), Brisbane, Australia; Department of Psychology, Mizoram University (A Central University), Aizawl, India; Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council (MISTIC), Aizawl, India.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/392517109 (This publication is not open access, and a copy can be requested via ResearchGate)

Abstract: Members of the scientific community and the general public are raising concerns about the potential health and environmental effects of radio-frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) for those living nearby mobile phone base stations (MPBS). This study examined the impact of RF-EMF (900–1900 MHz) on symptoms spanning four health categories: mood-energy, cognitive-sensory, inflammatory, and anatomical issues. A questionnaire identifying health symptoms within these categories, was given to 183 highly exposed and 126 reference residents, matched on demographics. While years of residing near the MPBS influenced the prevalence of some symptoms, proximity to the base station and higher levels of exposure (measured using power density) influenced the prevalence of many of the symptoms. A higher proportion of symptoms was found in residents who were either living within 50 meters of a MPBS or who were exposed to power densities of 5–8 mW/m2, for all four health categories. This relationship between exposure level and symptom prevalence was further influenced by age, daily mobile phone use (over 5 h per day), and lifestyle factors, for certain symptoms. Hierarchical regression analysis revealed that level of exposure (power density) was the only factor contributing to the number of symptoms experienced by residents, for all four health categories. An unexpected finding was that among the more highly exposed residents, the younger individuals (under 40 years) reported more inflammation related issues than older individuals. These results underscore the need to inform policymakers regarding the benefits of adopting a precautionary approach to potential risks associated with RF-EMF exposures from MPBS. Plain Language Summary Investigating the health effects of man-made electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) created by telecommunications signals from mobile phone base stations is relevant to people living in cities across the world today. The study was conducted in a hilly, highly populated city in Mizoram, India, where many people live close to and in line of sight of the masts on telecommunications towers. A survey was given to residents in their homes, asking about what health symptoms they were experiencing across a range of health categories (mood-energy, cognitive-sensory, inflammatory, and anatomical). At the same time, the level of RF-EMF in their lounge room was measured. The symptoms reported by people living closer to mobile phone base stations (less than 300 m) were compared with those from people living further away (more than 400 m). More people who lived closer to base stations reported health symptoms in all of the health categories investigated. Relatively fewer people who lived further away reported symptoms. Other factors such as age, high mobile phone use (more than 5 h/day) and smoking and drinking also influenced this outcome, for some of the symptoms. The most significant contributor to the number of symptoms reported by residents was the strength of RF-EMF to which they were exposed in their home. A surprising result was that younger people up to 40 years old showed more inflammatory conditions that were related to higher exposures than older people (such as headache, allergy and chest pain). These health effects of RF-EMF should be heeded by those responsible for the installation of mobile phone base stations in cities.

5G – The Untold Story documentary Premiere June 11, 2025. 5G THE UNTOLD STORY - (30 minutes)

'This is the first documentary to uncover the real-world health effects of 5G antennas placed near people’s homes. This eye-opening documentary follows the first scientific case studies in the world on people exposed to 5G radiation in their own homes in Sweden. Behind the headlines about speed and innovation lies a growing number of testimonies from individuals suffering from insomnia, heart palpitations, headaches, and more, within days of 5G activation. Based on peer-reviewed science, this film raises serious questions about the unchecked deployment of 5G and its real-world health consequences. With the participation of Dr. Lennart Hardell, Mona Nilsson, and several individuals experiencing symptoms near 5G antennas. You can download the paper; it’s free. https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2024-0017/html Regards Victor Leach (ORSAA Secretary)

Sperm DNA is damaged by phthalates, electromagnetic radiation, and other environmental hazards, study finds

https://www.ehn.org/sperm-dna-environmental-toxics

NEWS AND NOTES:

BROADBAND What Do We Know About LEO BEAD Bids? Drew Garner, Reid Sharkey | Analysis | Benton Institute for Broadband & Society Low Earth Orbit satellite internet service providers, like Starlink and (eventually) Amazon’s Kuiper, are poised to win big in the restructured Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program. That’s because the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s new policy notice, released June 6, makes two major changes that benefit LEO technologies. Specifically, the policy notice: 1) Removes BEAD’s preference for end-to-end fiber networks; and 2) Directs states to give preference to ISPs that request the least amount of BEAD funding in their bids. LEO (and fixed wireless) networks are less expensive to build than wired networks like fiber, cable, or DSL, so these changes effectively give Starlink (and Kuiper) a major advantage in the BEAD bidding process. However, just days after the policy notice was released, a report from Ookla found that only 17.4 percent of U.S. Starlink users receive service that meets BEAD’s minimum speed requirements 100/20 Mbps). By contrast, fiber networks, without question, meet BEAD’s requirements for speed, reliability, latency, and scalability for decades to come (in addition to more affordable service for customers). This raises questions about LEO's ability to fully participate in BEAD. In any event, LEO providers need only to submit applications that request less support than their competitors. So, what do we know about LEO bids? Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN HEALTH: Katherine Corcoran from Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way Young people's impaired hearing ... Perhaps it's the ubiquitious wireless earpods? The wireless earbud usage pattern varies generationally: all of the young people working at the nursery use wireless earbuds regularly (and often for extended periods of time); the middle-aged people use wireless earbuds sometimes (but not as often as the young people and not generally for such extended periods of time); the much older workers, specifically the owner and another long-term worker both in their late 60s, they never wear wireless earbuds.

ELECTRICITY NORWAY WIND EINAR: The Storting makes a sensationally bad decision today IMAGES AT LINK: Special weather conditions show the turbulence that forms behind offshore wind turbines in 2013. This causes major disruptions to nature. The propeller blades of wind turbines spread microplastics over large areas and cannot be recycled. Through ACER, the EU is trying to create a borderless power market based on free competition between producers.

ELECTRICITY: Experts warn that US is unprepared for imminent electricity 'supercycle' — here's what we need to do about it Electricity demand is rising faster than it has in decades. Between 2004 and 2024, the U.S. economy grew by more than 40% in real terms, and over that period, electricity demand was basically flat. But many economic models suggest the next 20 years will be very different. Between 2004 and 2024, we offshored manufacturing. That meant fewer factories consuming less power. Today, we are onshoring manufacturing, which means more factories are consuming more power. Between 2004 and 2024, we built homes and cars that ran on fossil fuels. Today, we are at the beginning of the age of electrification. Why we're using more electricity Everywhere you look, there's more electricity demand coming.

ELECTRICITY POLITICS: Virginia AG Hopeful Was Outraising His Rival — Then Dominion Energy Tipped the Scale “The scale of these contributions appears to be unprecedented in Virginia Attorney General races.”

FCC: POTS AND PANS FCC Lack of Quorum When FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington recently announced his resignation and quickly departed, the FCC was left in an unprecedented situation where there are only two remaining Commissioners – Chairman Brendan Carr and Commissioner Anna Gomez. The consequence of the sudden vacancy is that the FCC no longer has a quorum. [] Harold Feld wrote a detailed article about the legal specifics of what happens next. He expects that Commissioner Carr will direct the Bureaus to conduct business as usual, although there is a possibility that anybody harmed by an action of the Bureaus while there is no FCC quorum might be able to successfully claim that Bureaus have no authority when the FCC itself has no authority. According to statute, the remaining two FCC Commissioners are largely powerless to do anything other than administrative functions. There are a lot of issues on the plate at the FCC right now. The Supreme Court could decide at any time that the Universal Service Fund is unconstitutional, and without a Quorum, the FCC couldn’t take a stab at fixing whatever faults the Court might find with the USF. That means the many things the USF does would come to an immediate halt. The FCC is in the middle of its streamlining effort it has labeled Delete, Delete, Delete. The FCC is expecting to get authority from Congress soon to begin the process of auctioning spectrum. The FCC is considering a big merger between Paramount and Skydance. The FCC recently got an emergency petition from Echostar to try to stop the cancellation of its spectrum. Until a quorum is reestablished, the agency can’t take action on these, and many other actions. It’s hard to believe that with a normal complement of five Commissioners we’d end up without a quorum – but here we are, in uncharted legal waters.

HEALTH LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Seek the Sun, Then Seek the Shade No animal in nature lies under direct sunlight all day, most notably when the UV index is at its peak. You might think this goes against what I preach, but it’s actually an integral part of my sunbathing philosophy, contrary to social media influencers who provide little to no nuance. This instinct is even stronger near the equator, where solar intensity is highest. Even the most sun adapted species, those with rich melanin reserves, oscillate between sunbathing and shade. They don’t fear the sun, but they also don’t roast in it endlessly. Animals intuitively regulate sun exposure, avoiding overstimulation, overheating, and damage from excess. This is circadian wisdom in action, which is why I’ve stated in the past that I trust wild animals in their natural habitat more than centralized dermatologists. Humans, as a circadian creature, are no different.

INSPIRATION: The Systems Science Behind Our Global Crises: How Energy Drives Economics, Ecology, and Our Future

The Great Simplification Movie EXPLANATION:

The Great Simplification | Film on Energy, Environment, and Our Future | FULL MOVIE 33 MINUTES

How Localization Builds Resilient Communities & Economies with Helena Norberg-Hodge | TGS 181

LEGAL: BBILAN — June 11 Webinar Recording and Blogs Have Been Posted The video of our June 11 Webinar on a National Resilience Strategy, and a blog going into more depth with links, have been posted on our website.

POLITICS: VOX Big Tech quietly sponsors Trump’s military parade party This weekend, tanks will roll through the streets of Washington, funded by taxpayer money and donations from big tech. he US taxpayer is going to be on the hook for all the soldiers, tanks, and planes that appear in Donald Trump’s military parade. But several major tech companies are paying for the festivities along the parade route. According to recent statements from America250, Oracle, Amazon, Coinbase, Lockheed Martin, and Palantir are some of the highest-profile sponsors to the America250 Foundation, the congressionally appointed nonprofit in charge of raising funds to celebrate the upcoming US Semiquincentennial. Although the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will take place next year — July 4th, 2026 — America250, which is co-chaired by former US Treasury Secretary Rosie Rios and Trump’s former co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita, is handling spectator logistics, as well as a festival, for the controversial military parade taking place this Saturday.

SMART METERS: Smart Meter Science What Norway/Australia/MA Reveal About the On-Going International Smart Meter Agenda; If You Aren't Uncomfortable Yet, Please Look Again "giving you more control over your energy usage"

SMART METERS: Stop Smart Meters Australia NSW energy watchdog bemoans ‘confusion, broken trust’ as smart meter rollout sputters An energy watchdog has sounded the alarm over the rollout of smart meters in Australia's most populous state, saying too many consumers are being hit with poor service and left worse off. The New South Wales Energy and Water Ombudsman is the latest body to shine a light on shortcomings in the deployment of smart meters to millions of homes across the country. The NSW Ombudsman noted with some disbelief that there had been a big jump in the number of complaints it received about estimated power bills. This was despite the fact smart meters, which had been installed on almost half of all homes in NSW, were supposed to ensure timely, accurate meter readings that could be done remotely, eliminating the need for estimated bills. The watchdog said there had also been a major increase in the number of complaints related to sudden, unexplained changes to people's electricity tariffs. Such changes often involved customers being switched from flat rate prices, where they paid the same rate for a unit of power no matter when they bought it, to complex and dynamic charges. Among these were time-of-use tariffs, in which customers paid more for power at peak times, and demand charges, which involved charging someone based on their single biggest half-hour of use across an entire month. Ombudsman Janine Young also took aim at changes to metering that were supposed to give consumers more control over their consumption while allowing them to reduce their bills."The smart meter rollout aimed to increase flexibility and customer engagement with the energy market, by allowing customers to manage their energy usage and save money," Ms Young said."But we aren't seeing evidence of this in complaints that come to [the ombudsman], in fact, we are seeing the opposite." Of particular concern to Ms Young were changes to metering that allowed unregulated private companies to provide the service.

SPACE POLITICS: Opinion: After the Trump-Musk dustup, NASA has much to consider When Trump threatened to pull all of SpaceX’s government contracts and Musk responded by threatening to decommission the Dragon spacecraft, an apocalyptic scenario that would have cripped NASA loomed. Fortunately, both men have since backed off. Even so, according to the Washington Post, NASA and the Defense Department are quietly urging commercial space companies to hurry the development of hardware that can compete with what SpaceX has to offer. Encouraging competition with SpaceX is sound policy regardless of the relationship between Trump and Musk. However, that competition is months, if not years, in the future. The next flight of the Boeing Starliner, which failed so spectacularly in 2024, will be early next year at the earliest. The Blue Origin New Glenn, an answer to the SpaceX Falcon family of rockets, may launch once more this year and is a long way from achieving Falcon-level launch cadence.

SPACE: There's a Giant Problem With SpaceX's Starlink Satellites https://www.yahoo.com/news/theres-giant-problem-spacexs-starlink-182706465.html

SPACE:

Earth’s Magnetic Shield Is Failing: NASA Uncovers Hidden Anomaly Under South America YOUTUBE NASA scientists have uncovered a massive magnetic anomaly deep beneath the Earth’s crust. Known as the South Atlantic Anomaly, this mysterious zone is disrupting satellite technology, weakening Earth’s magnetic field, and raising questions about our planet’s long-term stability.

“NASA Sounds the Alarm”: Massive Planetary Anomaly Detected Spreading Worldwide, Traced to Unknown Forces Beneath Earth’s Crust https://www.sustainability-times.com/research/nasa-sounds-the-alarm-massive-planetary-anomaly-detected-spreading-worldwide-traced-to-unknown-forces-beneath-earths-crust-2/ In a groundbreaking development, scientists have unveiled a previously unknown planetary anomaly beneath Earth's crust, sparking widespread concern and urgent investigations into its potential impact on global space technology and environmental stability.

“Space Needs Nuclear Now”: This New Global Race to Harness Atomic Power Beyond Earth Is Accelerating Faster Than Expected https://www.sustainability-times.com/energy/space-needs-nuclear-now-this-new-global-race-to-harness-atomic-power-beyond-earth-is-accelerating-faster-than-expected/

