(Image courtesy “Remembering Nearfield.)(We’ll post a compilation of some of the offerings for World EHS/EMR-S Day in a separate post. Join MA4SafeTechnology tonight at 7 pm for a zoom call: Register.

Reminder- when I use the smaller font it is bolded by default!

CLARIFICATION: Previously, I posted a link to a testing service for an EHS diagnosis? but have received further clarification from the website’s bot. It had a headline - need a diagnosis? EHS/EMR-S: HEALTH TESTING Let me look into the electromagnetic hypersensitivity testing for you. Function Concierge • AI Agent • 1m

Thanks for your question about electromagnetic hypersensitivity testing.

At this time, we don’t currently offer testing for electromagnetic hypersensitivity. We receive feedback and inquiries from our members about tests they are interested in, and we take this feedback seriously when exploring new options to add to the Function membership. We will be expanding our testing options in the future and will take into account the feedback we’ve received. Our current offerings are designed to balance accessibility and comprehensive testing. You can review the full list of currently available biomarkers and tests here: https://www.functionhealth.com/what-we-test My understanding is that the service might list EMF/RF as an exposure, but this is a business selling a year of testing for $365.

FEATURED: World Health Assembly approves first resolution on radiation and health (May 2026)

The Assembly has approved a resolution on Radiation and health: strengthening global protection, preparedness and response, marking the first time WHO Member States have agreed on a comprehensive approach covering both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation.

The resolution recognizes widespread exposure to radiation globally – from environmental, occupational, medical sources, as well as emergency situations – and the associated health risks, including both acute and long-term effects such as cancer. It also highlights the increased vulnerability of children and pregnant women, as well as the broader health and psychosocial impacts of radiation emergencies.

Through this resolution, Member States commit to strengthening national systems for radiation protection, including improved monitoring of exposure, workforce training, and the integration of radiation risk management into broader public health programmes. It also emphasizes the safe and equitable use of radiation in medical imaging, radiotherapy, and radiopharmaceuticals.

Recognizing that natural sources such as ultraviolet radiation and radon contribute significantly to the global cancer burden, countries agreed to scale up prevention, public communication, and awareness efforts.

The resolution reaffirms WHO’s leadership role in providing evidence-based guidance and technical support and calls for stronger global coordination with key international partners. It also requests WHO to undertake a global mapping of relevant actors and initiatives – including their roles and mandates in radiation and health to identify gaps and advance the public health agenda on radiation protection and emergency preparedness and response. Progress will be reported to the World Health Assembly in 2028. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/EB158/B158(9)-en.pdf -

COURTESY DON MAISCH:

In May 2026, the WHO’s World Health Assembly has passed a resolution on radiation and health. Unfortunately, like a few recent research initiatives, the role of chemical exposures is apparently not seriously considered as a possible co-factor in ill health along with EMR exposure, even though the impact of global chemical exposures is well established with research. And why the emphasis on “a global cancer burden” when the impact on global health is far more than just cancer?

Recommended reading: Countdown, How our modern world is threatening sperm counts, altering male and female reproduction development and imperilling the future by Shanna Swan, PhD https://www.shannaswan.com/countdown

FEATURED: KATIE SINGER: When communication becomes a capitalist game

ENCOURAGING NEWS Globally, phone-Free social events grew by 567%. Gen Z and millennials are attending phone-free experiences 567% more often. Eventbrite data shows that members of Gen Z and millennials, who grew up with limited-to-no social media and smartphone use, then adopted it ubiquitously, now lead the world away from constant connectivity. MORE AT LINK FROM KATIE

NEWS AND NOTES



AI: COMMON DREAMS TOM VALOVIC How (And Why) AI is Eroding Democracy in the US Big Tech elitists have their hooks into everything—from what happens in the privacy of our homes to the rampant AI-driven militarism we see unfolding on the global stage. Luckily, people are fighting back.

AI: DEEP DIVE CANADA: Sucked In. The Gaping Maw That Feeds AI Mania Data centres gobble vast capital, land, water and energy while forcing locals to endure ‘heat islands.’ Who voted for this?

The artificial intelligence industry likes to refer to its massive “hyperscale” data centres as “campuses.” That’s complete bullshit. A data centre hosts no students, no laughter and no libraries. The poet William Blake would have had a proper name for these ugly bunkers: “dark Satanic Mills.”

Into this mighty gyre now churns $3 trillion of global capital , much of it flowing from debt markets, private credit and government programs that uncritically regard the dangerously flawed technology as nothing short of miraculous, inevitable and necessary. That’s trillions of dollars not being spent to address the cost-of-living crisis or the storms of climate change.

AI’s capital intensity, largely directed by and for a secretive cartel of billionaires , also cultivates a job desert. According to one estimate , it takes a capital investment of $54 million to create one permanent job in the data centre industry while other sectors can create one full-time job with an investment of $322,000. Not to mention the hundreds of millions of jobs AI promises to make obsolete.



AI: It Is Trivially Easy to Use Reddit to Manipulate AI Search, Research Suggests "We show that a tiny snippet—just 13 words—of retrieved text on a UGC website like Reddit, Wikipedia, Quora, or Facebook can change AI agents to output spam / scam content pretty consistently."

AI: AI: Trump tried to block state AI regulations, but some states are forging ahead Six months after President Donald Trump warned states not to regulate artificial intelligence, they are increasingly doing just that

AI: Ads in New York Must Now Label AI-Generated ‘Synthetic Performers’ The ‘first-in-the-nation law’ is aimed at enhancing transparency, and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, it took effect Tuesday.

AI: GUARDIAN After SpaceX’s huge IPO, Americans’ financial future will be bound to AI

AI: GUARDIAN Canadian mother sues OpenAI, alleging ChatGPT led her daughter to kill herself Suit filed in US alleges chatbot told Alice Carrier, 24, ‘maybe this is just the end’ as she struggled with suicidal thoughts

AI: Social media firms hit back as Starmer announces ban for under-16s in UK Meta, YouTube and Snapchat say ban, which would stop children using their platforms, will drive them to ‘less safe services’

AIRLINES: NAS REPORT: FAA Urged to Revise its Approach to Radiation Exposure for Flight Crewmembers; Current Approaches Are Insufficient, Says New Report

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration should exert its existing regulatory authority over ionizing radiation as an occupational hazard to ensure the health and safety of airplane flight crews, says a new congressionally mandated report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The report finds that in-flight cosmic radiation exposure warrants attention as an occupational hazard, but current approaches to monitoring exposure and communicating with affected workers are inconsistent and insufficient.

From natural radiation exposure during flight, crewmembers on commercial flights receive among the highest occupational exposures to radiation among workers in the United States, but they lack regulatory protections comparable to other radiation-exposed workers



BROADBAND: Musk’s Starlink hooked rural customers. Then came the price increases. Summary on Benton.org

When Julie Slama and her husband moved to a home outside Dunbar, Nebraska, in April 2022, they were happy customers of Elon Musk’s Starlink. The satellite-based internet service from Musk’s rocket-maker, SpaceX, was the only practical option for them in their rural community, and their $90 monthly rate has felt reasonable in the years since. SpaceX is set to list on the stock market this week at a valuation of more than $1 trillion, and Slama is now feeling the squeeze. She and her husband, parents of three who run a law firm from their home, face a 44 percent jump in their internet bill, an annual increase of nearly $500. Starlink told some U.S. customers in May that it was raising prices and increased the cost of most plans for a service that counts millions of users across the country. “I can complain about Starlink raising their prices, but it’s the only real option we have,” said Slama, a Republican and former Nebraska state senator. “Once they have rural customers on their service with no meaningful alternatives, they’re free to raise prices at will.” “When you have a captured consumer you are able to raise the prices,” said Drew Garner, director of policy engagement at the nonpartisan Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. “Given that broadband is an essential service and that the consumer has to buy it you’re able to … squeeze them often.”



BROADBAND BREAKFAST INDUSTRY: NTIA Defends BEAD Pole Rules Providers anticipate understaffed cities, utilities being a deployment challenge.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY INDUSTRY INDUSTRY: “Join Broadband Breakfast for the first installment of our three-part series celebrating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence, and the 150th Anniversary of American Telecommunications.” About the 3-Part Webcast

an industry event I am not recommending but FYI

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: EMILY CHERKIN Three Signs Things Are Changing Around EdTech A guest essay by a parent who has opted her 6th grader out of the 1:1 Chromebooks-- and the ripple effects that are occurring in the classroom

CHILDREN DELANEY SCREENAGERS; My Summer Family Podcast List (Plus Picks from a 3rd-Grader)

CHILDREN CNN: Britain has unveiled one of the world’s toughest social media bans for kids. Here’s what to know



Note that many groups including EFF Electronic Frontier Foundation are raising concerns: “Even with the best intentions, every online age verification scheme has the same result: users are forced to reveal sensitive personal information to third parties simply to access the web. Once that valuable data is centralized, it becomes an immediate target for leaks, hacks, and misuse. This isn’t hypothetical: it has already happened several times. By age gating the web, we serve up a honeypot of private info ripe for bad actors AND GUARDIAN AI: Social media firms hit back as Starmer announces ban for under-16s in UK Meta, YouTube and Snapchat say ban, which would stop children using their platforms, will drive them to ‘less safe services’

CHILDREN WALDORF: Handwriting Is Better for You 9SCROLL DOWN FOR ARTICLE) A Norwegian neuroscientist spent 20 years proving that the act of writing by hand changes the human brain in ways typing physically cannot, and almost nobody outside her field has read the paper. Handwriting Is Better for You When the students wrote by hand, the brain lit up everywhere at once.

The regions responsible for memory, sensory integration, and the encoding of new information were all firing together in a coordinated pattern that spread across the entire cortex. The whole network was awake and connected.

When the same students typed the same word, that pattern collapsed almost completely.

Most of the brain went quiet, and the connections between regions that had been alive seconds earlier were nowhere to be found on the EEG.

Same word, same brain, same person, and two completely different neurological events.

The reason turned out to be something nobody had really paid attention to before her work. Writing by hand is not one motion but a sequence of thousands of tiny micro-movements coordinated with your eyes in real time, where each letter is a different shape that requires the brain to solve a slightly different spatial problem.

Your fingers, wrist, vision, and the parts of your brain that track position in space are all working together to produce one letter, then the next, then the next.

Typing throws all of that away.

Disclaimer: I have not viewed all the videos and this may seem controversial and conspiratorial for some, and may be generated with AI?:

DATA CENTERS DEEPER DIVE: What If the AI Data Centres Are the Bait? Are We Fighting the Brain While Ignoring the Nervous System?

Like many Albertans, I was watching the explosion of proposed AI data centres across our province with growing concern. Massive facilities. Massive power demands. Massive water requirements. Massive investments from some of the largest corporations and investment firms on the planet.

The deeper I dug, the more uneasy I became. So I did what I always do. I started sounding the alarm.

And then something happened that made me stop and look twice.

As opposition to AI data centres began gaining momentum across Alberta, something unexpected happened. The mainstream media started talking about it. Even doing interviews with Erin Brockovich. At first that might not sound unusual. But over the years I’ve learned to pay attention not only to what the media ignores, but also to what it suddenly decides deserves attention.

But then he reminded me of something he has been talking about for years. What he describes as the 5 pillars required to build a technocratic control system. In particular, he pointed me back to the Internet of Things (IoT). The sensors. The cameras. The smart streetlights. The smart meters. The connected devices.

The infrastructure quietly collecting data and feeding information into larger systems.

His message was simple. If we want to stop feeding the beast, we need to pay attention to the infrastructure already being installed around us.

We need to start asking our municipalities hard questions. Why are smart technologies being deployed? Who owns the data? Who has access to it? Can citizens opt out? Can these systems be reversed?

Because while everyone is focused on the giant AI data centres, the nervous system that feeds them is already spreading into our communities one device at a time.

DATA CENTERS: G.O.P. Stokes Opposition to Solar Power in Fight Against Data Centers NY TIMES PAYWALLED Tuesday’s runoff for a slot on the Alabama Public Service Commission has a familiar ring to it, with talk of data centers and electricity costs. But in a southern twist, solar power has joined the list of villains.

DATA CENTERS: POLITICO Data centers are becoming a fixture of battleground politics

DATA CENTERS: THE CONVERSATION How Pennsylvania towns are protecting themselves from the noise, heat and utility costs of massive data centers Michael Helbing Adjunct Professor of Law, Penn State

Municipalities may also require developers to submit an environmental impact assessment, transportation impact study or emergency response plan, such as for a fire on-site.

How to protect your community

Learning about the specifics of a particular data center proposal can help a community to understand the potential impacts — both positive and negative — and prepare a response.

Local residents and officials should be poised to ask probing questions about:

power and water demand, and the source of those resources

infrastructure needs

utility rate impacts

cooling system design and noise and resource consumption impacts

site design and landscape impact

job creation and tax revenue projections

noise mitigation strategies

traffic effects

air and water pollution emissions



EMF HEALTH THE POWER COUPLE: What Pacific Islanders can teach us about diabetes What do Pacific islanders, Thomas Edison, and Alexander Graham Bell all have in common? They all became diabetic after being exposed to high amounts of dirty electricity. In 1798, a Scottish military surgeon by the name of John Rollo wrote the first book on diabetes. He had only seen three cases himself in the twenty-three years he practiced medicine.

FCC: POTS AND PANS INDUSTRY Proposed Changes to E-Rate



The FCC announced in April it would be taking a fresh look at all aspects of the Universal Service Fund (USF). The agency recently kicked off this process for the E-Rate program by issuing a combined Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking. []E-Rate is the Universal Service Fund program that subsidizes broadband for schools that have the highest percentage of students who qualify for the federal school lunch program. E-Rate also brings broadband to libraries. The program has been in effect since 1997. In recent years, E-Rate has disbursed around $2.5 billion annually to subsidize broadband bills. There are over 101,500 schools and 11,600 libraries served by the program. []The FCC asks if it should intervene to try to limit screen time inside schools that receive E-Rate.[]The NPRM also asks about stricter regulations to make sure that students with school-supplied computers cannot access harmful information on the web, both when using devices in the school and when taking the devices home. This is a requirement that’s been around since the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA), which was enacted in 1999. Apparently, the FCC is hearing of examples of students able to bypass restrictions on computers.



FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Confused and Angry Contributor Sandra Lambe I was confused and angry with the way the system is dealing with the problems resulting from the recent Southern California fires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena and with the fires that are burning this minute in the locations listed below. This will be a shocker---the numbers listed below are for the recent California fires. In addition Cal Fire indicates 265,768 total emergency responses, 2,087 wildfires, 60,773 acres burned, along with 22 structures destroyed so far this year. In order for fires to be listed, they need to exceed 10 acres:

5G/6G: AGL INDUSTRY Research Pegs Gaps in 6G Readiness on Road to AI-native Telecom Networks

unlike prior generations of connectivity, 6G development is being propelled not just by the need for more network capacity and increased speeds, but by larger factors such as industrial automation, distributed computing architecture, AI-driven systems and immersive digital environments . AND CTIA Report Urges Improvements to Nation’s Wireless, AI Strategy [] wireless traffic associated with AI use is likely to increase at three times the rate of overall wireless traffic, gobbling up as much as 30 percent of total broadband traffic in less than a decade. Along with more than twice the data flowing over the network, the demand will switch to uploading data, rather than the traditional emphasis on download. [] CTIA cited three key areas where policymakers act swiftly: siting and permitting, tax policy and a set of national rules. Without them, deployment might not move rapidly enough, taxes could disincentivize investment and state-level regulations could increase both costs and uncertainty.



HEALTH: 4 Ways Sunglasses Harm Our Health Human photosynthesis | Ocular melatonin | Regulating our mood with light. Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

HEALTH GARY NULL: Listen to the Gary Null Show - 12PM ET - MONDAY-FRIDAY on Progressive Radio Network

HEALTH MERCOLA: Study Reveals Immune Aging Differs Significantly Between Men and Women

HEALTH: Women 50% more likely to suffer concussion in sports than men

HEALTH: The Role of Lithium Homeostasis in Alzheimer’s

HEALTH: Silver’ Dental Fillings Release Mercury Vapor? Dental “silver fillings” are made with roughly 50% mercury. Mercury vapor released from fillings travels through the bloodstream, crosses into the brain and placenta, and and accumulates inside tissues over time, even when blood tests appear relatively normal.

The latest study, conducted by a team of research specialists in neurology at Columbia University, compared concussion rates suffered by men and women in the school’s various sports programs between 2000 and 2014. The preliminary study focused on athletes not just in comparable sports, like soccer and basketball, but also in football, where men clearly predominate. Even so, concussion rates were over 50% higher among women — 23%, compared to just 14% for men. “It is unclear why women appear to be at higher risk for sports-related concussions than men,” Dr. John Noble, who headed the University research team, said in an American Academy of Neurology release . “The findings from this study highlight the need for more research on the gender differences in concussion.”

HEALTH: What researchers suspect may be fueling cancer among millennials

For many years, research into the origins of cancer largely centered on two main factors: genetics and specific lifestyle choices such as smoking and heavy alcohol use.

But only a small fraction of cancers can be explained by inherited genetic mutations.

Today, scientists are scrutinizing the much broader set of environmental exposures people encounter over their lifetime. [] The trend began with younger members of Generation X but is now most visible among millennials, who are being diagnosed in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s — decades earlier than past generations. Medications taken during pregnancy, the spread of ultra-processed foods, disruptions to circadian rhythms — caused by late-night work, global travel and omnipresent screens — and the proliferation of synthetic chemicals are all under scrutiny.



HEALTH LIGHT: Dr Martin Moore-Ede - The Light Doctor Blue-Pump LED Lights are a Massive Uncontrolled Experiment on the Human Race Completely ignoring health concerns, the world switched on harmful artificial LED lights 2023: The scientific community reaches a strong consensus

Ten years into this massive uncontrolled experiment, with broad denial from the lighting industry that there is any health problem with blue-pump LED lights, the scientists who have published the most peer-reviewed scientific studies on light and circadian health came together to set the scientific record straight.

These 248 scientists from all over the world reached consensus on 25 statements²

LIGHT: Ban Blinding Headlights! 380,000 Canadians Respond to Transport Canada Survey The Transport Canada survey on vehicle headlights received over 380,000 submissions. This is an astonishing number and we hope that this survey will wake up government officials world wide.

https://driving.ca/auto-news/driver-info/transport-canada-headlight-glare-bright-survey-results

https://globalnews.ca/news/11896769/are-headlights-too-bright-canada-public-consultation/

SECURITY: Crypto-Gram June 15, 2026 Bypassing On-Camera Age-Verification Checks, On AI Security, Hacking Meta’s AI Chatbot, Enhanced License Plate Tracking MORE AT LINK

SMART METERS: OHIO REGISTER Advocates Push Back Against Smart Meter Rollout

STATEWIDE - As wireless smart meters continue expanding across Ohio, a growing coalition of grassroots advocates and consumer protection groups is launching a coordinated pushback, urging residents to demand utility meter choice legislation from state and federal lawmakers.

Advocates argue that the automated metering infrastructure (AMI) has been deployed without adequate consumer consent or transparency regarding long-term costs, privacy, and safety. Activists are mobilizing a public campaign centered on specific legislative actions to halt mandatory rollouts.

The campaign, supported by organizations such as Children’s Health Defense and Southwest Ohio for Responsible Technology, outlines direct steps Ohioans can take to challenge the mandatory installations. Organizers are urging residents to contact federal and state representatives to demand bills that would guarantee a permanent, fee-free opt-out from digital meters. Activists want lawmakers to eliminate steep financial penalties, pointing to historical precedents where utilities like Duke Energy imposed a $100 setup fee and $30 monthly charges for retaining traditional meters. Furthermore, campaigners are asking for statutory requirements forcing utility companies to disclose exactly how digital data is collected, stored, and shared, while simultaneously encouraging households with low-to-moderate monthly energy usage to advocate for retaining traditional electromechanical analog meters. (MORE AT LINK)



SPACE ASTRONOMY: RARE DAYTIME LUNAR OCCULTATION OF VENUS: This Wednesday, June 17th, the crescent Moon will occult Venus in broad daylight over the USA. You can see it without a telescope if you know when and where to look. City-by-city timetables and observing tips are posted now on Spaceweather.com.

SPACE: ARS TECHNICA A Chinese rocket breaks apart dangerously close to the Starlink constellation The rocket’s breakup likely generated 100 to 150 new pieces of space junk.

Thanks for being here! We’re putting together a separate post to follow observance of EHS.EMR-S Day for those interested.