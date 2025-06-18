FEATURED: MICROWAVE NEWS

Waiting for “NTP Lite” Japanese/Korean Project Two Years Late

Unlikely To Resolve NTP Cancer Findings The Japanese/Korean partial repeat of the U.S. National Toxicology Project’s (NTP) RF–animal cancer study has been hit by delays. The project is two years behind schedule, with results now not expected before the middle of next year.“We hope we will present our data” next summer at the BioEM 2026 conference in Australia, Professor Katsumi Imaida of Kagawa University, the leader of the Japanese team, told Microwave News via email. The international NTP validation project —nicknamed “NTP Lite”— is in its “final stages,” he wrote.

The project was launched in 2019 to confirm or counter the $30+ million NTP animal study, which showed “clear evidence” that RF radiation can cause cancer in rats. Teams in Japan and Korea, using the same protocol, have each exposed rats to RF radiation for two years. The plan was to combine the two sets of results to achieve greater statistical reliability. The RF exposures were scheduled to end in December 2022. Young Hwan Ahn, who oversees the Korean arm of the project, did not respond to a request for comment. Ahn, the director of the RF-EMF research lab at the Ajou University School of Medicine, became an ICNIRP Commissioner last year.

The Need for More Stringent Wireless Radiation Exposure Limits to Protect Human Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety June 17, 2025

I queried two generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems with the following prompt:

"Write a detailed report on the evidence that current exposure limits for non-ionizing fields established by the ICNIRP, the IEEE, and the FCC are inadequate to protect human health, especially for chronic exposure. Based on the scientific literature what precautionary exposure limits are advisable?"

The first report was prepared by Falcon, a generative AI system developed by FutureHouse, a “non-profit building AI agents to automate research in biology and other complex sciences.” Falcon is an AI system “that can automate scientific research and accelerate the pace of discovery, so humanity can find cures for disease, solutions for climate change, and other species-accelerating technologies.”

The second report was prepared by Gemini 2.5 Flash, a multimodal, generative AI system developed by Google.

Both reports provide a strong rationale for immediate adoption of more stringent exposure limits on non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. Gemini produced a more comprehensive report; whereas, Falcon documented its analysis with extensive use of footnotes. The reports can be downloaded as pdf documents from my website: https://www.saferemr.com/2025/01/the-need-for-more-stringent-wireless.html.

FutureHouse Falcon Report, June 16, 2025 The Need for More Stringent Wireless Radiation Exposure Limits to Protect Human Health Abstract

Current international exposure limits for non‐ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) established by the International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are predominantly based on thermal effects observed during short‐term exposures. However, a growing body of scientific literature now demonstrates that these limits inadequately account for non‐thermal biological effects and do not protect against the chronic exposure conditions experienced in real‐world environments. This report synthesizes evidence from epidemiological, mechanistic, and experimental studies that raise serious concerns about the adequacy of the existing safety framework and outlines precautionary exposure limits that many independent experts have recommended to better safeguard public health, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Google Gemini Report, June 17, 2025Assessment of Non-Ionizing Field Exposure Limits: Evidence of Inadequacy and Recommendations for Health-Protective Standards Executive Summary

Current exposure limits for non-ionizing fields, as established by prominent bodies such as the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), are increasingly recognized as inadequate to safeguard human health, particularly concerning chronic exposure. These standards were fundamentally built upon the assumption that any adverse biological effects from non-ionizing radiation (NIR) are solely due to excessive tissue heating, with a defined threshold below which no harm was expected.

However, a substantial and growing body of scientific literature from the past 25 years contradicts these foundational assumptions. Evidence now compellingly demonstrates a range of non-thermal biological effects occurring at exposure levels well below current regulatory limits. These include the induction of oxidative stress, DNA damage, adverse neurological impacts, reproductive harm, and increased risks of certain cancers. Such effects are particularly concerning for vulnerable populations, including children and individuals experiencing electromagnetic hypersensitivity, who exhibit heightened susceptibility or unique physiological responses.

The continued reliance on outdated thermal-centric models by regulatory bodies, despite evolving scientific understanding, underscores a critical gap between scientific discovery and public health policy. This report advocates for a paradigm shift towards a precautionary approach, emphasizing the "As Low As Reasonably Achievable" (ALARA) principle. Based on the scientific literature, it is advisable to implement significantly lower, health-protective exposure limits, such as those proposed by the European Parliament and Building Biologists. Furthermore, practical mitigation strategies are recommended to reduce individual and population-level exposure. Acknowledging the ongoing scientific discourse, the report also highlights the urgent need for increased independent research to fully elucidate the long-term implications of ubiquitous non-ionizing radiation exposure. - JOEL M.

ACTIVISM: TIME ON MSN It's Time to Reimagine Climate Activism Over time, one truth has become harder to ignore: climate change is not just an environmental crisis, it’s a symptom of a deeper economic pathology. The engine behind it all is an economic model built for endless growth, powered by extraction and globalized trade. It has delivered rising emissions, deepening inequality, and a system in which multinational corporations can sue governments simply for trying to protect people or ecosystems, thanks to trade agreements laced with investor protections. One shadowy clause of international law, innocuously named Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS), lets foreign corporations bypass national courts and sue governments in secretive tribunals, if public-interest laws threaten their profits. The results are both dangerous and absurd: Germany sued for regulating coal pollution; Australia targeted for tobacco controls; Central American countries penalized for protecting their water. It’s a system that rewards polluters and punishes protectors. And it’s baked into the very fabric of the global economy, ensuring that any meaningful environmental regulation can be legally challenged by the corporations it threatens. []Meanwhile, the same system has given rise to what can only be described as illogical trade—the global exchange of identical products, where countries import and export the same foods, often across vast distances. []Yet most climate responses continue to treat the symptoms. Carbon offsets, electric vehicles, and glossy net-zero pledges are held up as solutions, while the core logic—produce more, ship further, grow faster—goes unchallenged. We are, in effect, trying to solve a crisis caused by overconsumption, with more consumption. []Consider this: a single lithium mine required for electric vehicle batteries can destroy entire ecosystems and displace local communities. Meanwhile, a local food cooperative or a solar microgrid can reduce emissions, empower people, and build social cohesion, all without tearing up another mountain.The age of incrementalism is over. We’ve spent too long treating symptoms—rising emissions, resource scarcity, ecological breakdown—without addressing the deeper cause of an economic system that demands constant growth, no matter the cost. To build a livable future, we must confront that root.

AI: Telephone companies won’t have a chance with AI unless they deal with legacy infrastructure ASAP Linda Hardesty | Fierce The 1996 presidential campaign for Bill Clinton used the mantra “It’s the economy, stupid” to keep the campaign focused. In the case of telecom, and not to be disrespectful to our readers, you could say "It's the legacy infrastructure, stupid." A big focus for operators right now is to clean up their technical debt so they can pounce on the opportunities in AI. Joe Cumello, SVP and general manager of Ciena’s Blue Planet, stressed the importance for service providers to clean up their inventory systems in preparation for agentic AI. Cumello said, “We have an expression at Blue Planet: You can’t AI what you can’t see. People are realizing when they apply an agent against bad data they get a bad outcome. ”Scott Robohn, co-founder of the Network Automation Forum, said, “If any telcos want to employ AI and train AI on their data, you need high integrity in the data you feed any model.” One of the highest profile companies that has announced a concerted effort to clean up its technical debt is Lumen Technologies, which announced in January 2025 that it had hired the vendor OneVizion to clean up and organize its internal systems. Cumello said Blue Planet is also working with Lumen on its inventory cleanup effort. Summary on Benton.org

AI: UK GUARDIAN Meta sacrifices a heap of money at the altar of AI The magnitude of Meta’s investment in Scale may seem like command of the AI race, but the company’s playing catchup; Meta to announce $15bn investment in bid to achieve computerised ‘superintelligence’ Mark Zuckerberg expected to announce Meta will buy 49% stake in Scale AI as race to dominate AI market speeds up

AI: UK GUARDIAN Revealed: Thousands of UK university students caught cheating using AI Guardian investigation finds almost 7,000 proven cases of cheating – and experts says these are tip of the iceberg

AI: NAACP, environmental group notify Elon Musk's xAI company of intent to sue over facility pollution

AI FUTURISM: Man Unable to Sleep When His AI-Controlled Mattress Suffers an Outage "This feels dystopian."

AI: ChatGPT's Impact On Our Brains According to an MIT Study Does ChatGPT harm critical thinking abilities? A new study from researchers at MIT’s Media Lab has returned some concerning results. The study divided 54 subjects—18 to 39 year-olds from the Boston area—into three groups, and asked them to write several SAT essays using OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s search engine, and nothing at all, respectively. Researchers used an EEG to record the writers’ brain activity across 32 regions, and found that of the three groups, ChatGPT users had the lowest brain engagement and “consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels.” Over the course of several months, ChatGPT users got lazier with each subsequent essay, often resorting to copy-and-paste by the end of the study. [] The paper suggests that the usage of LLMs could actually harm learning, especially for younger users. The paper has not yet been peer reviewed, and its sample size is relatively small. But its paper’s main author Nataliya Kosmyna felt it was important to release the findings to elevate concerns that as society increasingly relies upon LLMs for immediate convenience, long-term brain development may be sacrificed in the process.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Five quick updates about that Apple reasoning paper that people can’t stop talking about The most popular rebuttal was … a joke. Literally. Bottom line? What the Apple paper said still looks to be basically correct. Nitpicking (with or without mathematical blunders) is not going to change the fact that GenAI is still struggling with distribution shift, after almost 3 decades of work. On familiar problems with no wrinkles, they are great. On anything else they are suspect. Or, as the software engineer Gorgi Kosev just put it on X, “[LLMs] are decent solvers of already solved problems, indeed.” If we want to get to AGI, we’ll need to do a lot better. Gary Marcus is sorry to keep writing about how LLMs struggle with distribution shift, but it’s the whole ballgame.

AI: POLITICO What to do when an AI lies about you As AI chatbots spread throughout American life — from personal assistants to romantic partners — one of the biggest puzzles is what to do when they misbehave. They’re famous for making things up, or “hallucinating,” to use the industry term. And when those hallucinations hurt people, it’s not clear how they can fight back.One tool, of course, is existing defamation law — and a new federal lawsuit in Minnesota could start to answer the question of whether a company can be held liable for what an AI does. The suit was filed by a 200-employee solar panel company called Wolf River Electric, which alleges Google’s AI Overview hurt its business by offering made-up, defamatory facts about the company. Assuming that Wolf River Electric can back up its complaint, this may be a telling test for whether existing law can rein in AI that harms people’s reputations — or whether it falls short, and lawmakers need to step in. “This might be one of the first cases where we actually get to see how the courts are going to really dig down and apply the basic principles of defamation law to AI,” said Ari Cohn, lead counsel for tech policy at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

BROADBAND 2025 Internet Use Survey Information Collection Public Notice | National Telecommunications and Information Administration The National Telecommunications and Information Administration seeks approval under the Paperwork Reduction Act to add 61 questions to the November 2025 edition of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. This collection of questions is known as the NTIA Internet Use Survey and is also referred to as the CPS Computer and Internet Use Supplement. NTIA has sponsored seventeen such surveys since 1994. NTIA is working with Congress, the Federal Communications Commission, other federal agencies, state and local governments, industry, and nonprofits to develop and promote policies that foster ubiquitous deployment and effective use of high-speed Internet technologies. Collecting current, systematic, and comprehensive information on Internet use and non-use by U.S. households is critical to enabling policymakers to gauge progress made to date and identify specific areas of concern that permit carefully targeted and cost-effective responses. Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND WEST VIRGINIA: Sen Capito: Fiber Still Likely to Win in West Virginia, 'Fine' With BEAD Rebidding Jake Neenan | Broadband Breakfast Sen Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) told local news that she doesn’t expect her state’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment plan to change drastically under new program rules. Previously a staunch opponent of rebidding, she said she was “fine” with satellite providers getting another chance to bid for homes and businesses the state had awarded to fiber internet service providers. “My understanding is from our West Virginia leadership at the Broadband Council that our plan meshes fairly well with what the new guidance is,” she told Wheeling (WV)-based outlet The Intelligencer. “I think certain points will have to be sent back out to be rebid to see if some of the satellite companies want to bid in that area. I mean, I’m fine with that.” On June 6, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration handed down new rules for the $42.45 billion BEAD program, rescinding Biden-era approvals and requiring all states to field an additional round of grant applications with a new scoring rubric. West Virginia had finished its spending plan and gone entirely with fiber, something the Trump administration has been opposed to because it can have a higher deployment cost. Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND: POTs and PANsRead on blog or Reader Broadband Usage 1Q 2025 The average U.S. broadband customer used 50 more downloaded gigabytes and 7 more uploaded gigabits per month than a year earlier. The interesting trend to note is that average download usage has grown roughly 50 gigabits each year since 2021. This growth means continued pressure on broadband networks because if we assume roughly 120 million broadband subscribers nationwide, this growth means over 6.9 billion more gigabytes of data used each month than a year earlier. The report this quarter concentrated on the growth of upload usage. As can be seen in the table above, the rate of growth of average upload usage grew at 8% in 2022, with the rate of growth increasing each year. OpenVault credits the 18% growth of upload usage between 2024 and 2025 to the increasing usage of video calls, cloud backup, IoT uplinks, and similar uses. This growth in upload usage highlights the increasing value in having adequate upload speeds for both residences and businesses. To put the 7-gigabyte increase in average upload into context, it’s the equivalent of every household uploading 5 standard definition movie files or 2 high definition movie files every month. I think the average household would be surprised about how much data they are uploading.

CELLPHONES POLITICS: Trump Organization launches mobile phone service

CHILDREN: ChatGPT Causes Mental Health Breakdowns, So Mattel Is Planning on Incorporating It Into Children's Toys Hey kids! Ready to evoke the rich tapestry of the human experience with your favorite toys by harnessing the power of AI?

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Why Are Young Girls Fixated on Skincare? Inside the New Beauty Pressure Recently, in a conversation I had with psychologist Jo-Ann Finkelstein, PhD, she made a point that stuck with me: many girls are losing sleep to wake early for makeup and beauty routines. I hadn’t fully considered how this affects their rest and well-being. Another growing concern I have is how young girls, some as young as 7 or 8, are becoming fixated on beauty products, particularly through viewing beauty routines or GRWM (Get Ready With Me) content from similarly young creators on platforms like TikTok or YouTube.

CHILDREN SCREEN DEEP: Boredom is a common and frequently misunderstood psychological state for adults and children alike. In episode 15 of Screen Deep, The Science of Boredom, leading researcher James Danckert, PhD, joins host Kris Perry for an in-depth exploration of the complex neural state that is boredom, including a discussion on the potential effects on children’s cognition, well-being, and digital media use.

CHILDREN: The Centre for Healthy Screen Use launched its new website, providing free resources and tools for health professionals, policymakers, and families to promote healthy screen use for children, and the latest research on digital media’s impacts on children

CHILDREN: EPOCH TIMES What Happens When Games Replace Reality Real life is hard, but when people rely on games to more easily fulfill life’s demands and challenges, their real lives start to fall apart. “In a video game, you can go from zero to hero in a few hours. You start at level one, and by the end of the night, you’re level 10. The path is clear. The feedback is immediate. The controls are laid out.”

CLIMATE: Welcome to Absurdistan This Is How The Rockefellers Stole Our Future They started 990 Climate Change organizations and brought the whole damned earth to a stall, privileging only their servants. 31 MINUTES, I HAVE NOT LISTENED

ELECTRICITY: Spain's government blames huge blackout on grid regulator and private firms Nearly two months after the unprecedented outage, the minister for ecological transition, Sara Aagesen, has presented a report on its causes. She said the partly state-owned grid operator, Red Eléctrica, had miscalculated the power capacity needs for that day, explaining that the "system did not have enough dynamic voltage capacity". The regulator should have switched on another thermal plant, she said, but "they made their calculations and decided that it was not necessary". Aagesen also blamed private generators for failing to regulate the grid's voltage shortly before the blackout happened.

EMF: The Circadian Classroom Zaid K. Dahhaj Your Heart Has Wi-Fi: The Hidden Field That Connects and Heals Us All Would you believe me if I told you that the heart has a strong electromagnetic field? Well, it does. The human heart produces the most powerful rhythmic electromagnetic field in the body. Its electric field is ~60x stronger than that of the brain. Its magnetic field is ~100x stronger and can be measured several feet away from the body using sensitive devices like SQUID magnetometers.

EMF: NORWAY EINAR New book: "Safer in a brilliant everyday life"

Else's new book is important for two reasons: First, it avoids heavy and technical jargon. Second, it covers most aspects of the topic of electromagnetic radiation and health. The goal is to make the material accessible to everyone – even skeptics. The book provides a gentle and understandable introduction. It is a book that explains and argues without pushing any positions on you. The book combines solid scientific knowledge with clear and accessible language, and gives the reader a comprehensive picture of what we actually know – and don't know – about radiation from wireless technology. You gain insight into how knowledge has developed, what current regulations cover and do not cover, and the ongoing debate about health and limit values ​​is described and explained. It summarizes much of the heavier scientific literature in simpler ways. In addition, the book provides concrete and practical advice on how to reduce exposure in everyday life. Taking a precautionary approach, it shows how small steps – such as using headphones, turning off wireless equipment at night, and placing your wireless router a little further away from where you are or switching to using a cable – can contribute to safer technology use, without having to log out of the world. This is not a book that provides advice for those who already react to radiation – that is, those who are electrosensitive. But it explains quite thoroughly what electrosensitivity is, and it refers to research results that can shed light on what happens in the body during such reactions. It also discusses research that points to possible cancer risk and other health effects. Else also writes about how radiation affects nature. She refers to research that suggests that many species – such as birds, bees and other insects – are sensitive to electromagnetic fields and depend on not being disturbed. This is a topic that is often overlooked in the debate, but which is of great importance for our ecosystems. The purpose of this part of the book is to broaden the perspective to include everything that lives around us – and to remind us that we also have an environmental responsibility both when we use wireless technology and when we are surrounded by electromagnetic fields from other sources. The book also provides concrete advice on how we can best take that responsibility.



FCC: Senate Set to Confirm Trusty Today, Giving Carr One-Vote Majority Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz issued a press release yesterday listing the prominent individuals, companies, and organizations backing his spectrum plan. t. But Democrats like Sens. Maria Cantwell and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) vowed to oppose her on the floor if Trump had not nominated a Democrat to replace FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks, who resigned the same day as Simington. The FCC has two vacancies for Trump to fill. Trusty does not have much of a public track record in communications policy, though at her April 9 confirmation hearing she strongly defended the First Amendment and viewed universal service as a core concept. What Trusty truly believes will take some time to learn, but the process will start soon. Her first FCC Open Meeting is on June 26.

5G; Bees & 5G Colony Collapse | Pesticide Myth | The Emerging Honey Economy Roman S Shapoval Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

HEALTH AYURVEDA: 7 Ayurvedic Rituals to Energize Your Morning Dr. John Douillard, DC, CAP

HEALTH: Dopamine's "Go" and "No Go" Role in ADHD, Dementia and Many Other Conditions The Action vs Inaction Functions of Dopamine n this article, we look at how imbalances, over-activity, or under-activity in the “Go” and “No Go” processes provide useful explanatory insights into several diagnoses. While the main article isn’t solution orientated, the purpose is to provide a simple, but powerful, concept through which folks with many different types of chronic condition can understand themselves, and understand what is happening to them. Indeed, I find with chronic conditions, just having this self-understanding, so that it is no longer just an unexplained mystery, can bring very significant relief.

HEALTH: Research challenges conventional theories of how cells detect electrical fields In large part, cells get their marching orders from electric fields influencing their functions. In fact, new evidence from the University of Houston suggests that cells are incredibly sensitive to electrical fields, much more so than older scientific theories suggest."Our research challenges long-held assumptions about the limits of cellular electrical sensing and explains how cells detect electric fields with remarkable sensitivity," reports Yashashree Kulkarni, Bill D. Cook Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UH in an article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Kulkarni supervised the work of graduate student Anand Mathew, who led the research. For decades, scientists thought cells couldn't detect very weak electric fields because of "thermal noise"—tiny random movements caused by heat. It's like trying to hear a whisper during a loud rock concert: the background noise drowns it out. Scientists believed this "noise floor" set the limit for what cells could possibly sense. Kulkarni and Mathew's study presents a compelling new explanation: active matter within the cell membrane can push the system out of equilibrium, enabling heightened electrical sensitivity. "Biological membranes are not passive," said Kulkarni. "They are embedded with active proteins and other components that continuously consume energy, creating dynamic, nonequilibrium environments. Our findings show that these active processes can fundamentally change the way cells respond to mechanical and electrical stimuli." The researchers created a new theoretical model using nonequilibrium statistical mechanics—a type of science that studies systems always using energy. The new model helps explain how electromechanical membranes in cells move and change in their active, energy-filled environment. Their analysis shows that these energy-consuming processes can lead to a dramatic increase in electrical sensitivity—offering a theoretical model that aligns with experimental observations in many biological systems.

INSPIRATION: Colin W.P. Lewis The One Percent Rule The Civic Emergency of Cognitive Warfare Cognitive Warfare Succeeds by Attacking Trust, Not Truth Part 3 of a series of essays on Cognitive Warfare (Part 1 and 2 are here and here)

LEGISLATION MASSACHUSETTS from LAST TREE LAWS:

See blog post in support of Mass. Senate Bill 463 , especially Massachusetts voters - signatures can be added to the petition after the hearing as well. I am seeking your support for bill S463 which eliminates tech cross-curricular mandates and covers improving early ed & K-12: privacy , cellphone limits , screen time limits , virtual schools , and electromagnetic exposures only in early education (like Israel, France, Cyprus etc. - see ehtrust dot org) . You can still support this bill by: signing in support online here ; sharing this email with individuals & groups for their support. Please submit written testimony to Fiona Bruce-Baiden at fiona.brucebaiden@mahouse.gov and Emily Reynolds at emily.reynolds@masenate.gov , or to the Committee on Education at 24 Beacon Street, Room 473G, Boston, MA 02133. The Chairs request that those submitting written testimony include “EDUCATION COMMITTEE TESTIMONY” and the bill number IN THE SUBJECT LINE, and provide the committee with your name, organization, and phone number. All matters filed in the House that are listed above are required to be reported on August 16, 2025, subject to extensions consistent with House Rule 27.

Bill S.463

LOW TECH MAGAZINE: How to Dress and Undress your Home Before the Industrial Revolution, people added a temporary layer of textile insulation to either the interior or the exterior of a building, depending on the climate and the season. In cold weather, walls, floors, roofs, windows, doors, and furniture were insulated with drapery and carpetry. In hot weather, windows, doors, facades, roofs, courtyards, and streets were shaded by awnings and toldos. Removable insulation can achieve significant energy savings with much more flexibility than permanently enclosed insulation materials. Because modern insulation methods require construction permits and structural interventions to a building, they are expensive, time-consuming, and only accessible to home owners. Furthermore, modern insulation methods are ill-suited for older buildings, in which case they are often not financially and energetically sustainable. How to Dress and Undress your Home | LOW←TECH MAGAZINE

MINING: Nickel mining for EVs scars Indonesia’s marine biodiversity hotspot

OCEAN: ENV. HEALTH NEWS World leaders back ocean treaty and new marine reserves, but critics say action still lags

POLITICS TECH TAXES POLITICO There’s been a high-stakes global tax fight over tech for a decade, with billions of dollars at stake for leading U.S. companies. The fight is over digital services taxes — fees charged on search engines, online marketplaces and social media services — which more than 30 countries around the world have imposed or approved since 2016. Now, Congress is pushing a very Trumpian way to fight back: a revenge tax. The proposal for the tax, included in the reconciliation bill moving on Capitol Hill, is upsetting U.S. allies, foreign companies and American business lobbyists. And although U.S. tech companies would benefit from the measure, it’s not clear that the industry even wants this solution. The argument is raising questions over what’s possible — and wise — when it comes to the U.S. fighting overseas tech regulation.

(SMART METERS AND) SUPRAHARMONICS:

Here are some links to papers addressing concerns that supraharmonic frequencies are indeed biologically active.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1935861X21000590

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1094715922006870

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17153201/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7031925/#:~:text=High%2Dfrequency%20stimulation%20at%2020,non%2Dinvasive%20electrical%20stimulation%20technique.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6944594/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1935861X22002248

https://www.neuromodulationjournal.org/article/S1094-7159(22)00687-0/abstract

https://clinicalpub.com/fundamentals-of-kilohertz-frequency-alternating-current-nerve-conduction-block-of-the-peripheral-nervous-system/

SPACE: There’s another leak on the ISS, but NASA is not saying much about it A crew mission has been delayed until next Wednesday at the earliest.

SPACE: Physics.org Climate change may reduce the number of satellites that can safely orbit in space March 2025 MIT aerospace engineers have found that greenhouse gas emissions are changing the environment of near-Earth space in ways that, over time, will reduce the number of satellites that can sustainably operate there. []In a study appearing in Nature Sustainability, the researchers report that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases can cause the upper atmosphere to shrink. An atmospheric layer of special interest is the thermosphere, where the International Space Station and most satellites orbit today.(Or, launches are destroying the earth’s atmosphere?)

SPACE: “I think that we use the UFO cover to hide a lot of things.” — Joseph Gutheinz, former special agent at NASA's inspector general Former NASA Agent Suggests Government Used UFO Theories To Cover "Stealth Technology"

SURVEILLANCE: US immigration agency flies drones capable of surveillance over LA protests CBP claims in statement that they are ‘providing officer safety surveillance when requested by officers’

