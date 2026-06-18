Correction/repost: FROM SPAIN: Green Book on Workplace Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity

A kind reader let us know that the link to register for this event was not working> From the coordinators: Unfortunately, there was an issue with the previous link. We have now corrected the problem, and you will find the correct link below: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/y4wD_NI6TsW-zYfZRzeoXQ We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.



Live On-line Event June 24

Please, find below a very important invitation from several Spanish disability organizations on the occasion of the International Day Against Electromagnetic Pollution , headed by the CONFESQ [the National Coalition of Organizations for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity, and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity] which will present its Green Book on Workplace Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity in an international online event on June 24 at 18:00 (CEST) . (COURTESY OLLE SWEDEN)

CONFESQ and EQSDS invite you to the international presentation of the Green Book: On Workstation Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity

Date: June 24 Time: 18:00 (CEST) Format: Online

Language: English, with optional multilingual subtitles

On the occasion of the International Day Against Electromagnetic Pollution , CONFESQ will present its Green Book on Workplace Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity in an international online event on June 24 at 18:00 (CEST) .

This webinar, which will be conducted in English with posibility of multilingual subtitles, will contribute to raising awareness of the situation of Electrohypersensitivity at an international level, taking as a reference countries such as Sweden, where EHS was recognised as a disability in 2000 , and the Netherlands, where recognition was achieved in 2023 , in order to analyse progress and promote its development in other contexts.

Registration The event will be accessible through two modalities:

Zoom (registration required): access to the live session with multilingual subtitles. Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/y4wD_NI6TsW-zYfZRzeoXQ . Once registered, participants will receive access to the Zoom session.

YouTube (open access): live streaming available on CONFESQ’s YouTube channel with Spanish subtitle: https://youtube.com/live/41aTAV4AgOk



In Case You Missed it: Safe Tech International: In Observation of World EHS/EMR-S DAY Collaborations and Offerings Across Australia, France, Norway, Spain, UK and Europe AND Safe Tech International World EMR-S/EHS Day, (Post 2) Canada, The EMR Syndrome Alliance, Europeans for Safe Connections Information Card, Educational Offering from Keith Cutter of EMF, International Recognition via Disability World

FEATURED; Recording! World EMR Syndrome Day USA!

Please share the following talks and resources widely -- maybe hold a watch party of your own!

0:04: Welcome: Cece Doucette

02:52: Courtney Gilardi

06:50: Amelia Gilardi

13:00: Cece for Miriam Eckenfels, Esq., Children’s Health Defense

20:27: Andrew McAfee https://greenbanksafehaven.net/m https://protectnationalquietzone.org https://homeemftracing.com/appointments

24:56: Mana Washio Tech Safe Episode #16: • TECH SAFE 16: Mana Washio

29:17: R. Blank • World EMR Syndrome Day Book: Empowered: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FGVPX21D?... Shield Your Body Website: https://www.shieldyourbody.com/

32:03: Dr. Holly Groh Louisiana for Safe Technology: https://www.la4safetech.org/ State of Louisiana Digital Device Guidelines: https://doe.louisiana.gov/docs/defaul...

38:23: Susan Jennings Pennsylvanians for Safe Technology: https://pasafetech.org/

41:01: Ed Friedman Maine Smart Meter Accommodation Legal Action:

Maine Coalition to Stop Smart Meters

46:09: Theodora Scarato

Environmental Health Sciences: https://ehsciences.org/wireless-healt...

Data Center Fact Sheets: https://ehsciences.org/?s=data+center

51:47: Ruth Moss EMR Syndrome Alliance: https://www.emrsyndrome.org/

1:03:49: Kevin Lorenzen Placitas, New Mexico Cell Tower Defeat: https://noplacitastower.org/

1:08:20: Gail Hire, Esq.

Concord, MA Cell Tower Denial: https://emfradar.com/pulse/cell-tower...

1:15:56: Dr. Rob Brown Environmental Health Trust: https://ehtrust.org/

1:20:01: Jonathan Mirin Hilltown Health: https://www.hilltownhealth.org/

Piti Theatre Company, EMF Plays, and Bloom Center of Arts & Ecology Campaign: https://ptco.org/bloom/community/

1:29:30: Cece’s Closing Remarks Monthly Educational Webinar & Upcoming Events: https://www.ma4safetech.org/events

1:34:36: Courtney’s Closing Remarks

World EHS Day 2026, France founders: http://coeursdehs.fr/june-16-world-ehs-day-world-day-of-intolerance-to-electromagnetic-pollution/

A reminder that in addition our very active substack, Safe Tech International also publishes an occasional newsletter to a much larger list….(and as censorship abounds, one way we can be sure not to lose you is if you sign up at the bottom of the homepage https://safetechinternational.org/ on the website not related to other platforms.)

In that other newsletter, Kate Kheel compiled a list of new resources under the umbrella “From Islands of Coherence Toward a Regenerative Future for All”

inspired and heartened by the works offered by Jeremy Lent, Jean Hudon, Heartmath, Global Consciousness Project, His Holiness Pope Leo, Nick Cook, Tristan Harris, Emily Cherkin, and Amber Yang. The post is:

Belated World EHS Day and A Host of Inspiring & Wide Boundary Resources

Ecociv team includes Jeremy Lent

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Accenture: Then and now, and how it may signify things to come Blip, or one more data point that is on trend?

AI; ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES Data Center Health Impacts Environmental Health Sciences Data centers are being fast-tracked at the federal level despite documented human health and environmental effects. Hyperscale data centers are enormous industrial- facilities that can span hundreds of acres and contain hundreds of thousands to millions of servers. They require massive amounts of electricity, water, cooling infrastructure, transmission lines, diesel generators, and industrial equipment.

Jumplinks:

BROADBAND INDUSTRY BENTON: A New Blueprint for Digital Equity Policy State Interventions

Invest in robust, future-proof infrastructure: States have both the authority and the responsibility to leverage BEAD’s flexibility to prioritize robust, high-performance infrastructure.

Reserve satellite service for ultra-rural areas only: The Vernonburg Group, a consulting organization focused on broadband policy and research, recommended that states use satellites only for ultra-rural areas and redirect savings to broadband adoption programs to support digital skills, device subsidies, and affordability initiatives beyond federal programs.

Open the market to municipal and cooperative providers: States should repeal laws that prohibit or otherwise restrict municipalities, cooperatives, and public entities from offering broadband services. Such barriers limit competition and perpetuate access gaps, particularly in areas where larger providers claim they have little to no economic incentive to invest.

Streamline deployment while protecting community interests: While states should consider permitting reforms, they must balance them with other important equities, including environmental protection and local community impacts.

Pair affordability mandates with broader digital equity support: Making broadband truly accessible and affordable for low-income communities requires state-specific strategies that reflect local economic conditions, geographic challenges, and community needs, and this must work in tandem with federal funding initiatives.



CELL TOWERS HEALTH: New study finds mobile phone use acts as a tumor promoter that accelerates growth of head and neck tumors

"This newly published study (June 2026) from the Medical University of Vienna offers a fascinating paradigm shift in how we interpret the messy, often contradictory data surrounding mobile phones and brain tumors. Instead of arguing about whether cell phones cause cancer (initiation), the authors propose a unified mathematical model showing that mobile phones might simply accelerate the growth of tumors that already exist." Interpretation of Epidemiological Studies on the Relationship Between Mobile Phone Use and Cancer

Kundi M, Hutter H-P. Interpretation of Epidemiological Studies on the Relationship Between Mobile Phone Use and Cancer. Epidemiologia. 2026; 7(3):86. https://doi.org/10.3390/epidemiologia7030086

Brain Tumor Rates Are Rising in the US: The Role of Cellphone & Cordless Phone Use Related posts

DATA CENTERS: IEEE Tech Alert: The Ugly Physics of Launching Data Centers Into Space, Why Orbital Data Centers Are Harder Than Silicon Valley Thinks Shedding heat will require ingenious new designs

DATA CENTERS INDUSTRY: How data centers in space could become a reality Ina Fried | Axios Summary on Benton.org Building data centers in space is more complicated than proponents might portray, but experts say it’s increasingly doable. Work is already under way from startups Starcloud and Cowboy Space Corp. as well as big tech companies including SpaceX and Google. SpaceX has already filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to launch a million satellites. The prospectus outlines plans to launch a test of its orbital data centers by 2028, however Reuters reported the company has been telling investors during its roadshow that it actually hopes to do so by the end of 2027. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has also filed for permission to launch data centers in space. As part of its Project Sunrise, Blue Origin has sought to launch more than 50,000 satellites—far less than SpaceX—but still an enormous effort. In a new report, real estate research firm JLL says it sees space as particularly suited to energy intensive, but less urgent tasks.

I AM NOT FAMILIAR WITH THE PRODUCT MENTIONED, HAVE NOT LISTENED YET:



EMF/NATURE: Using EMF to help the bees Magnetic Fields | The Pure Wave Cell Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch oday we had the privilege of interviewing Brent Knudsen! Join us as we discuss:

Why Brent decided to devote his life to saving the bees

Amplifying nature’s bio-rhythms with the Flower of Life

How the Pure Wave Cell helps pet & human health

The energized, amazingly-charged honey that Brent sent us

How 4RBees is helping beekeepers worldwide:



FCC: FCC Gives California More Time To Weigh In On Copper Lines

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom UV Light Creates Lesions, But Circadian Disruption Turns Them Into Mutations

HEALTH: Bo Forbes The Inside Tract: Big News in Gut Health

Intestinal permeability, also known as gut barrier dysfunction, stands out as a key catalyst of multiple disease processes, including aging itself. Permeability occurs when the normally tight junctions open between enterocytes, the cells that make up the lining of the gut. This causes pathogens to leak into the gut lumen, or space. The leakage, in turn, allows the release of inflammatory molecules in the gut, which can become chronic

As we now know, permeability isn’t confined to the gut alone. Inflammatory pathogens can migrate from the gut lumen into the bloodstream and circulate throughout the body. They can also cross the blood-brain barrier and expose the brain to inflammation. To recap, loss of integrity in the endothelial cells that line the gut causes inflammation in the gut space to leak into the bloodstream and often, to infiltrate the brain.

The consequences of reduced gut barrier integrity extend far beyond inflammation. Breaches in the gut’s protective barrier are common in myriad illnesses. Understanding gut barrier dysfunction may hold the key to addressing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), fatty liver disease, neurodegenerative disorders, autoimmune diseases (including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis), and post-viral syndromes like Long Covid and CFS/ME.

This is the third column in a three-part series about the gut-brain axis and its role in chronic illness. (The first covered the gut-brain axis and cognitive longevity and the second explored how viral inflammation scars the brain.) []

Transporters of Inflammation from Gut to Blood to Brain

In a new study published in May of 2026, researchers from Marshall University and the University of Missouri discovered a family of tiny gut particles that play a key role in toxin transportation.

Published in Aging Cell , the study examined gut luminal exosomes , microscopic particles that cells use to communicate by carrying proteins and genetic material throughout the body.



INSPIRATION: DISCLAIMER INCLUDES COVID DISCUSSION The Psychology of the Resisters: What the Obedience Experiments Never Told Us What the Research Actually Shows Research consistently identifies something different. A cluster of situational and cognitive patterns. Not traits you either have or don’t. Patterns that can be cultivated, practiced, and passed on. []They were people who had genuinely asked themselves, at some earlier point: under what conditions would I refuse? What would an institution have to ask of me before I said no? Where are my actual lines?

The person who has answered that question in advance arrives at the moment of institutional demand with something the unprepared person does not have. A pre-formed position. A decision already made in conditions of lower pressure that does not have to be constructed from scratch under the full weight of social and professional consequence.

The Milgram subjects who refused most readily were not more virtuous. They had simply thought about authority before they were inside the experiment. []Second: a concrete reference point outside the consensus.

Every resister who held had something the system could not reach. Third: at least one other person. [] Fourth: the willingness to tolerate social pain.

INSPIRATION NATURE: Jimmy L from his Substack SWEDEN The upgraded war against nature Hello dear readers! This weekend we celebrate nature (and mother Earth), as humans have been doing for thousands of years. My new article is about this, but also show how we are destructive against nature, and what we can do to find our way back to the natural path (the Way). Happy summer solstice and real Earth day! “The ongoing war on nature (and humans) is sadly escalating – new destructive ways are added, and most people (including decision makers) are not aware of them.

But there is still hope … if we humans (the powers that should not be) start doing healthy & natural things.”

LANDLINES ARS TECHNICA California says AT&T lied to FCC in attempt to shut off old phone network Summary on Benton.org FCC considers AT&T petitions to preempt state rules and discontinue phone service. California state regulators say AT&T lied to the Federal Communications Commission in an attempt to shut off its old copper phone network without providing an adequate replacement. “AT&T asserts that California seeks to prohibit or hinder wireline carriers from discontinuing copper facilities and investing in fiber,” said a June 15 filing by the state of California and the California Public Utilities Commission. “Indeed, AT&T has been making this argument for years. It is not and has never been true.” Although California officials say AT&T is allowed to upgrade copper lines to better technology, such as fiber, AT&T has repeatedly claimed state rules force it to maintain the copper lines. California told the FCC that, in reality, the CPUC declined to adopt rules that would prevent phone companies from replacing copper lines with fiber. In a 2008 decision, it decided that such rules would “discourage and delay fiber systems from being built in California, contrary to clear state legislative direction to bring affordable and widespread high quality communications services to all Californians.”

LANDLINES: AT&T v. California Doug Dawson | Analysis | CCG Consulting Summary on Benton.org AT&T filed several petitions at the Federal Communications Commission asking the FCC to override regulations from the State of California. The State is forcing AT&T to maintain copper networks until such time that AT&T can offer the same services to customers using some alternate technology. The FCC reacted by issuing two requests for public comments related to the AT&T petitions. In the first, the FCC asks for comments related to its ability to preempt California’s regulations related to copper networks. The second asks for public comments related to AT&T being able to walk away from carrier-of-last-resort responsibilities in California as it tears down copper networks. These proceedings ask some interesting questions, although my hunch is that the FCC already plans to preempt California on these issues and is only going through the formalities first.

LANDLINES: CALIFORNIA CPUC hadn't previously said explicitly they would, but they have formally opposed 26-120/26-121 in a filing: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/1061584886732/1

LANDLINES CALL: TONIGHT: Save Landlines Conference Call to Defend Access to Reliable Phone Service Please join our next Save Landlines conference call TONIGHT, for the latest updates and to help organize to defend access to essential, reliable phone service: Thursday, June 18th, 2026 6pm Pacific



Call-in numbers:

(510) 255-4046 (local)

(510) 777-6650 (local)

(888) 530-8443 (toll-free)

(800) 574-5716 (toll-free)



(email sllconf@phreaknet.org or call 1-888-965-6435 for assistance with the conference)



LANDLINES: the FCC granted the CPUC's motion to extend the comment deadlines (partially). Not as much as the CPUC requested, but still a significant extension.

The new comment deadline is July 7 and the new reply comment deadline is July 22: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-26-598A1.pdf

There is no impact to 26-120/26-121, for which comments were due Monday and there is no reply comment period.

All these are linked at https://savelandlines.org/and more detailed

information on all of these available at https://phreaknet.org/action

SMART METERS INDUSTRY: Smart meters are modernizing our aging electric grids, here’s how Smart meters reduce power outage duration by 5%, MIT research finds

SPACE AXIOS The Bezos Earth Fund announced a $26 million grant for the nonprofit Earth Fire Alliance and its satellite-based wildfire detection program, Axios' Ben Geman reports. []What's next: The Earth Fire Alliance says it hopes to have dozens of satellites operating by the early 2030s that can "monitor every point on Earth every 20 minutes."

SPACE, FREE online EVENT: To coincide with the opening of a three-month window for the first space launch from UK soil on 1st July, Space Watch UK is publishing a new report: ‘Waste of Space: The Environmental Cost of Human Activities in Space’ Rocket launches for both military and civil purposes have rapidly increased over recent years as costs have fallen and this is driving a new ‘race for space’. Commercial companies and government sectors are keen to capitalise on the economic and strategic advantages offered by the exploitation of space and the space sector too is undergoing rapid transformation as it moves from being government-led to funded by wealthy entrepreneurs and private companies.

SURVEILLANCE: NEWSER Ohio City’s Robot Cop Spotted No Crimes $67K trial ends in Dublin, Ohio

TELECOM INDUSTRY: New Telecom Security Alliance Eight major communications companies have created a new non-profit, the Communications Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (C2 ISAC), that is going to coordinate cybersecurity issues across the sector. The original founders include AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Lumen, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Zayo.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: AIRES TECH HAS LAUNCHED A NEW INTERACTIVE EMF MAP. Cell Towers Near Me | EMF Map | Aires Tech

EVENT: THE NATIONAL CALL Friday, June 26th, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET.

Why we do what we do: A list of sites re: EHS/EMR-S Links for EMF Websites