I am sorry I got so far behind due to losing a post and other issues. If I missed anything crucial that you wrote, etc, please don’t hesitate to reach out, the exclusion was not intentional.

I like this- 404 MEDIA notes;

FEATURED: SHUT DOWN THE FCC?

POTS AND PANS Shut Down the FCC?

FEATURED EINAR NORWAY: Germany's national conference of doctors speaks out against mobile phones and screens in schools

FEATURED: FRIENDS OF MERRYMEETING BAY, MAINE (ED FRIEDMAN) NEWSLETTER FEATURES DISCUSSION OF CELLPHONES IN SCHOOLS

What Does LD 1234 Have to Do with FOMB Bay Day? LD 1234 was a bill in the current legislative session to ban cell phone use in Maine schools “from bell to bell.” Unfortunately, it was amended in the Education & Cultural Affairs Committee into a Resolve, requiring school districts in Maine to simply have a comprehensive policy around cell phones in schools by August 2026, not necessarily a ban. The transformation from ban to Resolve was primarily due to concerns over loss of local control. The concerns about cell phone use by children include potential harm to their mental and physical health, negative impacts on social skills and academic performance, and exposure to inappropriate content and cyberbullying. These concerns stem from evidence linking excessive screen time to anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances, and other health problems, including from radio frequency radiation, which penetrates skulls of children far more than adults. READ MORE AT LINK - Example of interdisciplinary outreach to bring issues to other interests

NEWS AND NOTES

AI": ‘The Worst Internet-Research Ethics Violation I Have Ever Seen’ The most persuasive “people” on a popular subreddit turned out to be a front for a secret AI experiment. By Tom Bartlett []earlier this week, when members of a popular subreddit learned that their community had been infiltrated by undercover researchers posting AI-written comments and passing them off as human thoughts, the Redditors were predictably incensed. They called the experiment “violating,” “shameful,” “infuriating,” and “very disturbing.” As the backlash intensified, the researchers went silent, refusing to reveal their identity or answer questions about their methodology. The university that employs them has announced that it’s investigating. Meanwhile, Reddit’s chief legal officer, Ben Lee, wrote that the company intends to “ensure that the researchers are held accountable for their misdeeds.” (I saw this story earlier but did not understand the magnitude of the experimentation and intrusion)

AI: BLOOD IN THE MACHINE An 'always on' OpenAI device is a massive backlash waiting to happen If the thing ever gets made, it will be like Google Glass all over again, but worse

AI Jon Fleetwood Rogue AI, Genetic Data, and Bioweapons: If It Can't Be Shut Down, Who's Controlling It? OpenAI’s most advanced model sabotaged its own shutdown code, refusing to turn off even when explicitly instructed—raising urgent questions about AI control, consent, and bioweapon risk.

AI: Rahul Mewawalla: How Rare Earth Minerals will Impact AI, Computing, Technology and Everything The majority of the global supply of the critical elements is outside the United States.

AI; FUTURISM Google Humiliated as Its Idiot AI Overviews Caught Telling Users It's Still 2024 "Wait did Google announce a time machine?"

AI: FUTURISM AI Models Show Signs of Falling Apart as They Ingest More AI-Generated Data Like "Lord of the Flies" but for AI. As CEOs trip over themselves to invest in artificial intelligence, there's a massive and growing elephant in the room: that any models trained on web data from after the advent of ChatGPT in 2022 are ingesting AI-generated data — an act of low-key cannibalism that may well be causing increasing technical issues that could come to threaten the entire industry.

AI: INTERCEPT Trump’s Big, Beautiful Handout to the AI Industry The budget bill advanced by House Republicans bans states from regulating AI while pumping billions into autonomous weapons.

AUTOMOBILES: Legislation aims to jump-start rollout of driverless vehicles

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Fiber Via Water Pipes: Interview With Tribal Ready and Aqualinq Ian Doescher | telecompetitor Tribal Ready—a Native-owned company that helps deploy broadband networks—recently announced its partnership with Aqualinq to bring fiber broadband to Native communities. The partnership was a product of Tribal Ready’s desire to make the funding from the federal Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program “go as far as possible,” said Tribal Ready President Joe Valandra, and Aqualinq’s persistence in making their case. While broadband is not traditionally considered a utility, there is something in the partnership between Tribal Ready and Aqualinq that suggests the power of two services—broadband and water—working together. “We call it poly-utility,” Valandra said. “Multiple utilities. And we’re trying to help Tribes see the overall vision for that.” Summary on Benton.org How does Aqualinq work? Deacon described the process: Workers drill into the ground to reach a water pipe, and a hole is made in the pipe. Using the same types of materials and equipment water companies use, Aqualinq inserts a fiber line with a parachute on the end of it — which can float up to three quarters of a mile before the parachute is caught by another team — a new line is attached via conduit, and the process continues. Aqualinq deals with both middle-mile and last-mile projects. Last-mile projects are handled slightly differently, with a sponge at the front end of the line being inserted in what is usually a smaller water pipe leading to a home or business. At that final location, a device is installed that lets the water pipe go on its way while the fiber line emerges from the top of the device, ready for connectivity. “You’re not ripping up people’s lawns,” Deacon said. “You’re not ripping up their nice gardens, you’re not ripping up driveways, and you’re not putting unsightly fibers in the air. And the cost savings are absolute: there’s no trenching digging. It’s using existing infrastructure.” Deacon said Aqualinq’s system often saves time on environmental approvals and regulatory reviews. “And I think an important thing to emphasize,” said Valandra quickly, “is that this doesn’t affect water quality at all.” Aqualinq tests the water before and after inserting the fiber lines. “In the 10+ years we’ve been doing this, we’ve never contaminated the water,” Deacon said. Aqualinq works mostly internationally but sees the United States as a growth area. They work with municipalities, broadband service providers, and, of course, Tribal organizations.

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel This Summer, Take a Family Digital Detox Why a 30-Day digital detox may be the best gift you can give your kids—and how to make it work

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: 404 MEDIA Teachers Are Not OK AI, ChatGPT, and LLMs "have absolutely blown up what I try to accomplish with my teaching." Last month, I wrote an article about how schools were not prepared for ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, based on thousands of pages of public records I obtained from when ChatGPT was first released. As part of that article, I asked teachers to tell me how AI has changed how they teach. The response from teachers and university professors was overwhelming. In my entire career, I’ve rarely gotten so many email responses to a single article,

DATA CENTERS: PG&E and AI data centers PG&E has two new requests to increase rates. A.25-05-009 is "to support historic electric demand growth". Main purposes of the application include: "Expand energy capacity to serve new homes, businesses, electric vehicles, and aritifical interlligence data centers" 2nd application is A.25-05-011

EMF: Do EMF pendants work? Shungite | Biofield | Resonance Roman S Shapoval Here’s what we’ll learn in this article: 1. How do our bodies emit a magnetic field? 2. How does frequency dictate time and space? 3. What is resonance? 4. Why raising our vibration may not work 5. How does shungite work? 6. Science behind harmonizing pendants 7. How can we optimize our biofield? 8. Join World Cancel Your Cell Phone Plan Day

ENERGY NUCLEAR: New orders will gut NRC Five White House executive orders, signed by President Trump on May 23, will undermine nuclear safety oversight and sound science and put new reactors on a reckless fast-track that ignores risk. They would also further weaken already inadequate radiation protection standards, reopen closed reactors, speed up license extensions without proper public engagement, and not only blur but cross the line between the civil and military nuclear sectors. READ MORE

FCC; FCC extends grandfathering relief and waives certain technology transition testing requirements for VoIP over copper Public Notice | Federal Communications Commission The Federal Communications Commission grants blanket authority under section 214(a) of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, for carriers to grandfather interconnected VoIP services provisioned over copper lines and waives the associated requirement to file an application with the FCC under our discontinuance rules. The FCC also waives, for two years, the need for carriers applying for section 214(a) discontinuance authority to follow the testing methodology and parameters described in the 2016 Technology Transitions Order and its Technical Appendix. Consistent with the FCC’s mandate to “encourage deployment of next-generation networks and to close the digital divide,” these actions facilitate the transition from legacy networks comprised of copper to more advanced alternatives. Summary on Benton.org

HEALTH: A MIDWESTERN DR. VIA DR MERCOLA What They Don't Tell You About Autoimmune Disorders and Arthritis Treating illnesses by suppressing symptoms frequently precipitates far more severe diseases which have rippled out throughout our society

The primary management for most autoimmune conditions is through symptom-suppressing drugs, which frequently have significant toxicity

In most cases, autoimmune disorders and inflammatory joint conditions have an underlying cause, such as a chronic undiagnosed stealth infection or food allergy, which when addressed significantly improve the condition

Many factors in life that we can control and do not require prescriptions to address (e.g., diet, stress or sleep) directly contribute to autoimmunity and, when addressed, improve it

This article will review some of the key steps which can be taken to improve autoimmune disorders and reduce one’s reliance upon toxic medications

Author's Note: This is an abridged version of a longer article which goes into more detail on the safest natural and conventional treatments for autoimmune disorders and musculoskeletal disorders like arthritis, the dangers of steroids and the ways to safely utilize or withdraw from steroids. That article can be read here.

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH: A Glucose Monitor for Someone Without Diabetes: Optimal or Overkill? Our columnist tried Dexcom’s Stelo wearable to see if the data could help her live—and eat—healthier (This tech could be used in some way to prove definitively that exposures impact blood sugar)

HEALTH: ENV HEALTH NEWS White House quietly updates MAHA report that included non-existent study citations After a watchdog investigation revealed fake citations in the “Make America Healthy Again” report, the White House updated the report without admitting fault. Margaret Manto reports for NOTUS. In short:

At least seven citations in the original “MAHA” report were found to be nonexistent, prompting a stealth update from the White House.

The revised version swapped out fake references for real ones, though it’s unclear if the replacements support the report’s claims.

Despite these corrections, the White House and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continue to defend the report’s scientific integrity.

Key quote: “Minor citation and formatting errors have been corrected, but the substance of the MAHA report remains the same.” — Emily Hilliard, Health and Human Services spokesperson Why this matters: It's worth noting that the revelations about the MAHA report's erroneous and non-existent citations comes just days after Kennedy said says federal scientists may be banned from publishing in the world’s most respected medical journals, calling them "corrupt" and planning to replace them with government-run alternatives. Health policy decisions are only as strong as the science behind them. When official reports include fake or erroneous citations — even if later corrected — it undermines public trust, especially in an era of rampant misinformation and rising chronic disease in kids. Public health is already under siege from misinformation and a legacy of broken promises, and swapping out footnotes without accountability furthers distrust.

HEALTH the Power Couple : Is your home designed for health? Pt 1: Kyle Young: Basics of Natural Building Join us as we discuss:

How Kyle got started in the natural building movement 40 years ago

How natural homes are insured

What building materials are best for specific personality types ( doshas )

Passive solar and passive air conditioning systems & EMF

Benefits of building with bamboo, cob, rammed earth, and adobe

Want to know how to design a low-EMF home? Join us on June 12th, where Paul Harding will discuss tactics we can take to reduce EMF in our homes. This is a paid webinar that is free for all paying subscribers

HEALTH LIGHT: Systems Thinking Applied To Circadian Biology Zaid K. Dahhaj

HEALTH: OT Elliot Overton: Oxalate Dumping: The WORST Food That Feeds Oxalates (Eat This Instead)

00:00 Intro, what are plant toxins? 03:02 The defence chemicals in some plants 05:16 Which 'healthy' foods you should eliminate 09:59 List of oxalates rich foods 15:43 How oxalates can lead to kidney stones 22:15 How to remove oxalates from the body 30:14 Why the carnivore diet might not work for everyone, and what to do about it 32:48 Medicinal properties is some plants 50:04 Carnivore Diet for the long term? (oxalates have been reported to be an issue for some with sensitivities)

NATURE: Biocentric with Max Wilbert Forests and the Water Cycle How logging contributes to global warming, worsens droughts and floods, and pushes us toward tipping points — and how we can fight back.

SPACE: How Many Satellites Are Orbiting Earth Today? In recent years, Earth’s orbit has become more crowded than ever before. As of May 2025, an estimated 11,700 active satellites are circling our planet, and that number continues to climb rapidly. This boom in orbital activity is largely driven by low Earth orbit (LEO) mega-constellations, especially those deployed by private space companies like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper. This growth marks a dramatic shift in the history of satellite deployment. From the launch of Sputnik in 1957 up through the early 2000s, satellite launches were modest and relatively steady—typically between 50 and 100 launches per year. That all changed in the 2010s with the rise of commercial spaceflight. By 2024, rockets were being launched every 34 hours on average, placing more than 2,800 new satellites into orbit within a single year. It was no longer just governments leading the charge, but private industry transforming orbital space into a new economic frontier. The Rise of Mega-Constellations Much of this surge is being driven by Starlink, SpaceX’s global internet network. Since its first launch in May 2019, Starlink has placed more than 7,400 satellites into orbit, accounting for over 60 percent of the world’s currently active satellites. This vast satellite constellation is designed to deliver high-speed internet access to even the most remote parts of the planet.

SPACE; Space-Based Telescope Pollution: What's The Impact? Satellites and space debris are a growing problem, Light pollution from satellites is impacting telescopes, Radio telescopes are affected by industrial activities, SpaceX's Starlink satellites are a major contributor, International cooperation is needed to address the issue,

SPACE FCC: FCC Hopes to “Supercharge” Satellite Broadband Via Spectrum Expansion The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today took action to expand the amount of available spectrum — specifically spectrum delivered via satellite — to help boost the prospects for satellite broadband. As part of its “Final Frontiers Agenda,” the FCC approved a proceeding that could make available more than 20,000 megahertz of spectrum for broadband delivered via satellite — more than the current available satellite broadband spectrum. In its Notice Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), the FCC planned to request commentary on expanding satellite connectivity across the 12.7-13.25 GHz, 42.0-42.5 GHz, 51.4-52.4 GHz, and the so-called “W-band” at 92.0-94.0 GHz, 94.1-100 GHz, 102.0-109.5 GHz, and 111.8-114.25 GHz spectrum brands. []FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is on record saying he wants to expand the use of satellite broadband. T-Mobile and Starlink are already collaborating on beta testing of T-Mobile Starlink, a partnership between the two companies that will provide coverage of the 500,000 square miles of the United States not within range of cell towers.

LINK TO PROCEEDING: FCC-25-29A1.pdf 44 PAGES

FURTHER NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING Adopted: May 22, 2025 Released: May 27, 2025 Comment Date: (30 days after date of publication in the Federal Register) Reply Comment Date: (60 days after date of publication in the Federal Register) By the Commission: Chairman Carr and Commissioner Starks issuing separate statements

SPACE: Blue Origin boss: Government should forget launch and focus on “exotic” missions "There's not yet a commercial reason only to go to the Moon with humans."

SPACE: SpaceX Accelerates GPS Satellite Launch, Aims to Boost Navigation Systems The latest GPS III satellite enhances positioning accuracy and modernizes aging GPS constellation. The launch, scheduled to take place at 1:23 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., will utilize a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will send the satellite into medium-earth orbit, approximately 20,000 kilometers above the Earth. The satellite has an expected operational lifespan of 7.5-15 years, and will be taken off its operational path once its service is complete.

SPACE: SpaceX Plans a Launch Almost Every Other Day for the Rest of 2025

SPACE: BENTON The sun is killing off SpaceX's Starlink satellites Eruptions from the sun are shortening the lives of satellites in Earth orbit, particularly large constellations like SpaceX’s Starlink—which could be both beneficial and a cause for concern. The sun goes through an 11-year cycle of activity, peaking with a period known as solar maximum, which most recently occurred in late 2024. During these periods, increased eruptions from the sun can create geomagnetic storms that heat our planet’s atmosphere, causing it to swell outwards in size and increasing drag on satellites. Now, Denny Oliveira at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and his colleagues have investigated how much of an effect this was having on Starlink. “We found that when we have geomagnetic storms, satellites re-enter faster than expected [without solar activity],” he says. During solar maximum, the lifetime of a satellite could be reduced by up to 10 days, the researchers say. This effect is only becoming apparent now because of a boom in satellite launches, particularly by SpaceX.

SPACE: 404 MEDIA Weird Signals from Space Are ‘Unlike Any Known Galactic Object’ A dead star 15,000 light years from Earth is pulsing every 44 minutes in both X-rays and radio waves. “The discovery of X-ray emission from ASKAP J1832−0911 raises the exciting possibility that some LPTs are more energetic objects emitting X-rays,” the team said. “Rapid multiwavelength follow-up observations of ASKAP J1832−0911 and other LPTs, will be crucial in determining the nature of these sources.”

SURVEILLANCE: INTERCEPT How Student Protesters and Immigrants Became Targets of Trump’s Surveillance Tech Inside the surveillance tech fueling Trump’s deportation machine

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Kansas Star: Cancer probe at KC-area elementary school expands to former students, staff

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS “Network operators are using AI to manage the radio frequencies dynamically, to provide an optimum level of service. And to manage cell towers, for example, so they use less energy at times of lower demand." https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c6pp1nvw5zwo

In case you missed it:

Sometimes posts go into a promotions folder, esp. in gmail

MAHA Criticism, AI, Tobacco Scientists, Armchair Quarterbacks, FCC, Smart Meters; & August 12's Opportunity “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” - Upton Sinclair Various media outlets have been reporting short-comings of the Trump administration’s 100-day “Make America Healthy Again” report. If MAHA fumbled, how do we get back on our feet? Answer: Start blocking and running

Commentary on the Attention-Grabbing 5G-Skin Study "A recent 5G research study on the effects of future signals on human skin cells was announced with great fanfare...quickly followed by attention-grabbing headlines" - full of bunk