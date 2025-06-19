I have been fortunate in that I have loved every job I’ve had over the course of my lifetime, although this newsletter is more of a service/devotion/calling than an occupation.

In the early years of smart meter opposition, a very small group comprised of many sickened people were hard at work. Now there are many helping witnesses who may not be directly affected but who know that perpetuating this harm and suffering is wrong.

I am so inspired by the many ways that different groups and individuals are contributing. I love opening my email and receiving work from colleagues who have become friends, old and new. I love putting together the news summary and writing articles and knowing that this work is helping to build critical mass. The community is crucial to the resiliency of so many …Thank you for all that you do.

FEATURED: World EHS Day

FEATURED:

National Health Freedom Action Big Telecom Fails to Deliver on Promises for Safe Technology

What can be done? A state attorney general, or better yet, a group of state attorneys general, could band together to sue the FCC for its failure to comply with the DC Circuit court order and to change the guidelines to protect the public health. These same state attorneys general could sue the major telecom companies to hold them to their promises. In this day and age, it has been recognized that everyone has the right to a safe and reliable telephone and internet connection which many still do not have and has been promised for so many years. It is time to insist on the fiber we already paid for!

FEATURED: MAHA AND RF Join us in urging the MAHA Commission, HHS Secretary Kennedy, President Trump, and Congress to take this issue seriously and include stronger scientific guidance in the upcoming report.

Take action now—your voice matters. ACTION ITEM AT LINK

Tell Federal Leaders: Address the Growing Risk of Wireless Radiation in the next MAHA Report The May MAHA Commission Report briefly mentioned RF radiation as a potential risk to children’s health —but fell way short in adequately assessing the magnitude of the issue and the scientific evidence clearly demonstrating harm.

EMR is one of the fastest growing environmental toxin of our time, contributing in many ways to the chronic childhood disease epidemic:

Children absorb more radiation: their thinner skulls, smaller heads, and more conductive brain tissue allow deeper RF penetration

Disrupts brain development: linked to learning delays, memory problems, and attention issues

Weakens the immune system: increasing vulnerability to infections and chronic inflammation

Interferes with sleep cycles: suppresses melatonin, leading to fatigue, irritability, and poor focus

Triggers behavioral changes: associated with hyperactivity, anxiety, and emotional dysregulation

Raises long-term cancer risk: children are more susceptible to RF radiation, classified as a possible carcinogen

Leads to greater cumulative harm: early-life exposure means more damage over time

FEATURED DIANA KORDAS, GREECE, LETTER TO RFK/MAHA:

Diana Kordas has been documenting damage to insects on the Greek island of Samos, which does not utilize pesticides, making it easier to quantity the damage introduced by RF/EMF/5G. We published her blog A Tale of Two Cisterns Guest Post by Diana Kordas, Samos, Greece in September. See her 15-page letter to Mr. Kennedy here:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Diana-Kordas-Letter-to-RFK-Jr.docx

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER

Why I Don’t Look to the Courts for EMF Justice What I do instead

If there is a reoccurring theme of our litigation over the past years, unfortunately, it is that if there is a cell tower going up close to your house, your school, your children's playground and somebody happens to get harmed from it, the environment gets damaged—both of which is pretty much inevitable—there is nothing you can do. State tort law doesn't apply, state health law can't be used. There is nothing you can do to take the tower down. Even federal disability laws don't apply... this really puts people who get harmed by cell towers in a position where they have absolutely no recourse.”

— Miriam Eckenfels-Garcia, Director of the EMR & Wireless Program, Children’s Health Defense Link Absolutely no recourse.

FEATURED:

MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY RECENT NEWS AND MEETING AGENDA: June was extremely busy for Massachusetts and Cece’s recent news summary and monthly meeting agenda is filled with recent information: AGENDA TODAY: 12 Noon ET Monthly Update Meeting! included:

2. Science

EMR-S study volunteers needed, permanent address required

Dr. Lennart Hardell and Mona Nilsson: New documentary, 5G: The Untold Story (39 min.)

Dr. Demitris Panagopoulis: " A Comprehensive Mechanism of Biological and Health Effects of Anthropogenic Extremely Low Frequency and Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields "

From Dr. Joel Moskowitz: 36 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health (June 5)

3. Medicine

Ken Gartner's checklist Symptoms of EMF-Overexposure, http://BioSaferHousing@gmail.com

Sheena Symington's Aricular Chromotherapy to heal trauma

Award-Winning Documentary: Tesla's Medicine shows how pulsed electromagnetic fields can help the body to heal

Sign up for Dr. Sharon Goldberg's Clinical Electromagnetics Collaborative

EMF Medical Conference with leading scientists, doctors now on Vimeo and YouTube, no charge!

Environmental Health in Nursing textbook chapter on EMFs, free download

more news at the link. I do not have information about the EMR-S study, please contact Cece at ma4safetech@gmail.com for information

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: Celebrate Historic Win for Hawaii! We did it! History has been made!

Effective immediately, Bill 24, including the 600' setback and other cell tower/antenna permit requirements, has been adopted into law by unanimous vote of the Hawaii County Council! This is the first of its kind in the state of Hawaii! No other County has a protective ordinance! That means Hawaii County now requires telecom corporations to go through an application process with a sizeable list of requirements in order to obtain a permit for tower/antenna deployments. A huge MAHALO to all who participated - with written and oral and in-person testimony - in support of a telecom ordinance for Big Island! Is the ordinance perfect? No! It can be tweaked later. Is it better than nothing? Yes! Highlights include:

A 600 foot setback from residences and schools

Building plans certified by a licensed structural engineer verifying that the tower will survive winds of 100mph or more

Documentation proving the facility cannot feasibly be co-located at an existing site

Documentation showing the chosen site is the least intrusive

Documentation of proactive efforts to notify the affected community

Verification of notification letters sent to all land owners and lessees within a 500 foot perimeter

A visual impact analysis

Documentation of a completed National Historic Preservation Act review

Does the ordinance regulate 5G small cells? No! 5G is a special animal, so a separate ordinance is required for that. The work is not done! www.SafeTechHawaii.com

AI Business insider on MSN AI runs on dirty power — and the public pays the price The data center boom is driving utilities to torpedo renewable energy goals and rely on fossil fuels, pushing data centers' expected air-pollution-related public health costs to between $5.7 billion and $9.2 billion annually, a Business Insider investigation found.As Big Tech bets on generative AI, electricity demand for data centers far outstrips what renewable power can currently provide. Utility companies say fossil fuels generate cheaper, more reliable electricity to keep the ever-growing number of data centers running around the clock.

AI: AI’s energy appetite exposes a renewables rift in Washington

AI: Jefferey Jaxen on Substack: NEW MIT STUDY: AI Use Atrophies User's Brains Causing "Accumulation of Cognitive Debt" A new study out of MIT’s media lab looked at the brain activity of participants given essay writing tasks. Over the course of four months, three groups were investigated: those who only used LLMs, those who used search engines, and people who did it the old fashioned way with ‘Brain-only' (no tools)’ according to the study.

The participants were monitored with the following protocols:

“…electroencephalography (EEG) to record participants' brain activity in order to assess their cognitive engagement and cognitive load, and to gain a deeper understanding of neural activations during the essay writing task. We performed NLP analysis, and we interviewed each participant after each session.”

The researchers discovered the following:

“Brain connectivity systematically scaled down with the amount of external support: the Brain‑only group exhibited the strongest, widest‑ranging networks, Search Engine group showed intermediate engagement, and LLM assistance elicited the weakest overall coupling.”

AI: NEW: Man proposes to his AI chatbot girlfriend, cries his eyes out after it says "Yes." on X: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1935490725397102920

AI: BLOOD IN THE MACHINE This is the gentle singularity? Sam Altman says the AI utopia is already here — in a manifesto aimed at raising money from the Saudis. On the real vs imagined manifestations of modern AI.

AI: DESMOG BLOG Elon Musk crashed and burned out of government, but his toxic fingerprints remain in a pollution-spewing AI center in Memphis, Tennessee, that he built in a hurry. DeSmog’s Nick Cunningham wrote about a shocking new video showing billowing clouds of pollution — invisible to the eye but glaringly obvious through an optical gas camera — spewing from xAI’s unpermitted gas turbines. Without waiting for grid upgrades or permits, xAI fired up 35 portable gas turbines to feed Grok, its chatbot. Local residents didn’t get a say, as Nick reports. Now they’re breathing the consequences: methane, nitrogen oxides, even formaldehyde — pollutants linked to asthma, heart disease, and cancer. Ned writes that this isn’t an isolated case. AI’s massive energy demand is fueling a U.S. surge in gas infrastructure — federal officials project a tripling of data center power use in just three years. Now, groups including the NAACP and the Southern Poverty Law Center are threatening to sue Musk over the toxic brew his turbines release in the area, and demanding an emergency shutdown. For more on the story, read here. xAI Data Center Emits Plumes of Pollution, New Video Shows - DeSmog Meanwhile, watchdogs warn the public about another major polluter: Australian energy giant Woodside. They say that Woodside’s polluting and safety disaster trail now stretches from Australia to Louisiana, with the go-ahead of a $17.5 billion LNG terminal in the southern U.S. state, as Sharon Kelly explains.

AI: EHN Local communities push back against hidden pollution from fossil fuel and AI sectors Read more:

CELLPHONES: EINAR NORWAY In the United States, requirements for radiation from mobile phones are being tightened By Einar Flydal on 19/06/2025 Here's some good news for everyone outside the telecom industry: The FCC, the communications authority in the United States, has decided that the measurement of radiation from mobile phones must now be carried out at a distance of less than, or a maximum of, 5 millimeters from the head. This is a significant tightening, down from 15 millimeters: Every time the distance is halved, the exposure quadruples. The decision came in April, and can probably be attributed to RFK Jr. becoming the new health director. It's a significant victory! And this means that the pressure is increasing for the EU to follow suit. The EU has a looser calculation basis and should then go down to 0 millimeters of distance in technical tests, because that is how people actually use their mobile phones: right up to their heads. (I am not familiar this yet, but it does not address measuring temperature only and using a model of an adult male head….see We Are Not Sam)

CELLPHONES: Your smartphone is a parasite, according to evolution

CHILDREN CELLPHONES: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/18/opinion/parents-smartphones-tiktok-facebook.html We Don’t Have to Give In to the Smartphones They haven’t defeated us. Yet. By Jonathan Haidt, Will Johnson and Zach Rausch (PAYWALLED) Dr. Haidt is a social psychologist at New York University’s Stern School of Business. Mr. Johnson is the chief executive of the Harris Poll. Mr. Rausch is a senior research scientist at the Stern School. Shareable copy: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/18/opinion/parents-smartphones-tiktok-facebook.html?unlocked_article_code=1.QE8.PsdG.-au76ZmqwxJr&smid=url-share

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family If Not Screens, Then What? Don't be scared by offline time. That’s when I introduce the concept of a replacement phase, when the digital toys and activities are swapped out for real-life ones and kids are forced to (re)learn how to play on their own. It takes a while; independent creative play is a muscle that needs to be exercised in order to remain strong, and if it has been left to atrophy for years, it could take weeks or months before the child is able to do it again with ease. There is also an adjustment period during which a child must “come down” neurologically from ongoing screen-based stimulation and reestablish a healthy emotional baseline. According to psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Dunckley, this could take as much as four weeks. This could be a rocky, emotional time for some families, who may, in extreme cases, have to grapple with the fact that their child has never learned to self-regulate emotionally without relying on a device. That’s a tough thing to learn after patterns have been established, but it's not impossible—and certainly necessary. Today, I’d like to dig more deeply into what exactly kids can do with their time. Obviously, this changes based on a child’s age, environment, gender, access to siblings and other playmates, but generally, how does that void get filled? What is realistic to expect children to do with 5-9 extra hours that are suddenly added to their day? Most of all, I want to emphasize that parents should not fear this. It is an adjustment, yes, but it is less scary than you might think.

DATA CENTERS: How Business Insider investigated the true cost of data centers Then we mapped those centers' locations and estimated the resources they consume Business Insider mapped location information from the permits onto the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas built by the World Resources Institute, a Washington, DC, group that advocates sustainability. The atlas measures a location's relative water stress — the ratio between demand and available, renewable supplies. Business Insider found that 40% of data centers were sited in areas of high or extremely high water stress.

ELECTRICITY IEEE: Rules, Not Renewables, Might Explain the Iberian Blackout Grids of the future may need to incentivize reactive power management Update 18 June 2025: Spain’s Council of Ministers yesterday released preliminary findings and recommendations based on its ongoing inquiry into the 28 April 2025 Iberian blackout. The findings note some unusual voltage oscillations across the grid in both the days preceding and during the morning of the blackout. Stabilizing the oscillations following normal rules caused a slightly higher-than-usual voltage. Some power plants on contract to provide reactive power control, which might have corrected the overvoltage, failed to do so, and in one case added rather than absorbed reactive power. Other plants tripped before reaching their target voltage tolerance, raising voltages for the remaining plants until the cascade overwhelmed the grid. The recommendations include updating the 25-year-old Operational Procedure 7.4, a draft of which has been in the hands of the national competition regulator for the past five years, and which would enable better voltage control. The council also recommended improving the electrical grid’s demand response, storage capacity, technical regulations, and interconnections with neighboring countries. —IEEE Spectrum

(NOTE CAUTION INFORMED SKEPTICISM is recommended re: interconnections with neighboring countries when “Through ACER, the EU is trying to create a borderless power market based on free competition between producers” AS NOTED BY EINAR IN NORWAY)

ENERGY: State Bills Are Redefining Gas as ‘Clean Energy’

ENVIRONMENT: An environmental letter is updated and ready for sharing on the Safe Tech International website. Send this Open Letter to environmental organizations, elected reps, government agencies, community leaders, et al. For further actions to protect the environment, check out Environmental Health Trust’s suggested actions HERE.

FIRES: Norman Lambe Fire as a terrorist weapon Looking at the facts

HEALTH LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom How Isolated Blue Light in Gyms Sabotages Your Mitochondria & Long-Term Health

HEALTH: Over 1 Billion People Live With an Invisible Disability—It’s Time To See the Unseen - Organic Consumers Invisible Disabilities Week is here, and it’s time to bring attention to the people living with invisible disabilities worldwide. We need to see the unseen and hear the voices of millions of people who have been left out of the conversation for too long. People living with invisible disabilities face daily challenges compounded by modern environments and policies that cater only to visible disabilities. Unlike visible conditions, invisible disabilities, such as ADHD, autism, migraines and other chronic illnesses, are often hidden, but the impacts can be just as debilitating. Yet, current policies and building standards rarely address our needs. We are often left to struggle in silence, dismissed simply because we ‘look fine.’ It’s time for change. We need environments that acknowledge and include us all! With my invisible disability, vestibular migraines, overstimulating environments or simply a person walking past with synthetic perfume on can lead to symptoms like dizziness, vertigo, nausea, blurry vision, and severe headaches that can last for hours or even days.

HEALTH: The use of different exposure metrics in the research about the health impacts of electromagnetic fields In conclusion, the existence of various exposure measures in the field of RF-EMF research on health reflects the involvement of different biophysical concepts and exposure situations. Further, different metrics are used for different purpose:

• For biological research, physical quantities that best represent an underlying biophysical mechanism are usually the preference (e.g., SAR value, internal electrical field).

• For observational research aiming to explore a yet unknown effect on health, preference may be given to metrics that combine similar sources (e.g., time-weighted average, cumulatively absorbed dose) and are seen as superior in capturing exposures experienced over a long time period.).

• For regulation purposes, the suitable metric depends on the exposure situation (e.g., external electric field strength or power density for far field sources or spatially averaged SAR for localized near field exposures).

• For risk communication with the public, metrics which are intuitively understood, are considered most useful (e.g., fraction of regulatory limit). There is a Council Recommendation [2] that is currently being amended due to the fact that new measurement methods have emerged. The work of CLUE-H contributes to improving our knowledge base on measurement methods and limit values, which will be useful for future updates of the Recommendation. Open access: https://www.emf-health-cluster.eu/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/CLUE-H_First_Policy_Brief_DEF_approved.pdf

MEDIA: TED GIOIA How Much Does Silicon Valley Rely on Stolen Video? TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook are making billions on scrolling video feeds, and they all recycle the same (apparently pirated) video clips. Is this really legal?

NATURE: GUARDIAN Insects are dying: here are 25 easy and effective ways you can help protect them From turning out the lights to letting leaves rot, these small steps can create big changes at home or in the wild (NO RF/EMF)

SMART METERS: Stop Smart Meters Australia A NSW resident's experience of removing the communications from a smart meter

SPACE: What to Know About the SpaceX Explosion in Texas

SURVEILLANCE VIA CELLPHONES: Uncle Sam seeks time in tower dump data grab case after judge calls it 'unconstitutional' The United States is requesting [PDF] a month-long extension to the deadline for its final decision regarding an appeal against a judge's ruling that obtaining tower dumps is unconstitutional.… The term "tower dump" refers to law enforcement obtaining records from cell towers, specifically related to individuals' locations and connection times, via warrants. This type of data is typically used to aid investigations into potential crimes. In this case, the US sought such data to see whether suspected violent gang members could feasibly be connected to a string of homicides, shootings, and vehicle thefts over a 14-month period. Tower dumps can include information on all connections to that tower within windows ranging from ten minutes to one hour. As such, the data returned from these requests would also include that of various individuals who are not of interest to the FBI's investigation. United States Magistrate Judge Andrew S Harris denied the feds' four-warrant request for tower dumps in February, citing incompatibility with the Fourth Amendment. Fourth Amendment rights under the US Constitution protect citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures. The FBI sought the data from towers across nine locations "to help identify or eliminate suspects," and this data would include phone numbers, unique device identifiers, the dates, times, and duration of each connection, and the types of communication transmitted via the tower, such as SMS or phone call.

EVENTS:

6/20 National Health Federation is focusing on MAHA opportunities in its monthly Zoom noon ET tomorrow, Friday, June 20, 2025. Wireless may arise as guest U..S. Rep. Chip Roy tweeted an openness to learning from RFK about wireless radiation danger. Register at: https://thenhf.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=tnp&na=v&nk=8634-363f5176a1&id=142 COURTESY THE NATIONAL CALL

6/22 June 22: Safe Tech Advocates Retreat in Pound Ridge, NY - Sunday, June 22, 2025, noon to 4pm CONTACT: sarahaminoff at aol dot com

6/25 MA4SafeTechnology June 25: Free Public Education Webinar! 6 p.m. ET Meeting Registration - Zoom