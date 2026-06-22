FEATURED: ES-UK New EHS resources

ES-UK is proud to circulate these two excellent sources of information about EHS and our web site remains updated with useful background and sources of information.

1 World EHS Day as attached

2. PDF of Social Exclusion Part 2 as attached and which is available in hard copy for £10 P&P within the UK; £15 within Europe: £25 Rest of world. 38 PAGES Social Exclusion due to Electromagnetic Pollution: A Belgian Perspective Part 2: Viewpoints from Doctors, an Industry Spokesman and a Politician By Gérald Hanotiaux Translated from the French by Annelie Fitzgerald

FEATURED: THEADORA SCARATO Speed Should Not Come Before Safety: Testimony on Data Center Pollution, Power-Line EMF Health Risks Testimony on Need for a Two-Year Data Center Moratorium in Montgomery County MD



FEATURED: EHN FOR JUNETEETH NAACP: Black neighborhoods are being sacrificed to feed Elon Musk’s xAI

and Trump’s environmental cuts further marginalize vulnerable communities

FEATURED: COURTNEY SNYDER MD

Dr. Courtney makes an important point her” I am not 100% in agreement in saying that the condition is “treatable” as its impossible, financially, to lower exposures or access treatment for so many, but agree that EMF exposures often reveal underlying issues - but individuals were not debilitated previously until these exposures are added into the mix. Please feel free to share respectful comments!

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVISM UK; ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack June 21, 2026 [] Protect our Landlines: Silver Voices Petition Last week we featured how a petition by the campaign organisation Silver Voices has gained traction: namely, Save Our Landlines. On Tuesday 16 June, Dennis Reed and Professor Gloria Moss handed in the petition to the Prime Minister, warning of the dangers of scrapping landlines by January 2027. It is important that we protect the elderly and vulnerable from the government plans to phase out copper landlines. This petition, which has gathered over 116,000 signatures, has received significant media coverage. Many are concerned that older and vulnerable people should not be switched, against their will, to using unsafe and unreliable internet-based systems. The petition calls to keep our trusted copper-wire landlines until any alternative digital system is tested and proven to be safe. Videos from Tanja Rebel highlight the importance of retaining copper analogue landlines.

ACHES Stance on Digital ID and Protecting Children

ACHES has formally responded to the recent government online consultation (now closed), about growing up in an online world. ACHES strongly supports restrictions for children on mobile phone use when in school, as well as parental control to prevent children from being subverted by social media. Many are concerned that the push to protect children from social media harm might be a strategic move by the government to usher in Digital ID for everyone covertly. ACHES does not support strategies to bring in Digital ID by making adults accept such a plan, for example, in order for them to use the internet or other services.

AI DISCONNECT PARIS MARX CANADA AI opposition isn’t the product of a lack of “literacy” The many problems with Mark Carney’s AI strategy for Canadians

Around the world, governments are going hard to present themselves as AI leaders willing to do whatever the industry wants to attract investment.

Last month, I spoke to Will Dunn on Tech Won’t Save Us about how this is playing out in the UK, where the government has gone so far as to use chatbots to drafts laws. France has gone all in too, presenting itself as the third pole of AI leadership between the United States and China. Now, my own country is making its bid to join the fray.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney rolled out his government’s AI strategy earlier this month, annoyingly titled “AI for All.” But in it, I saw something novel: not just the aggressive pursuit of AI dollars by giving industry what it wants, but also reframing opposition to AI and hyperscale data centers as the product of a lack of AI “literacy.” If only the Canadian public was taught to use AI tools, the strategy suggests, they’ll come around to backing them.

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: SWEDEN “Jacob Nordangård exposes the UN development plan as an agenda for concentrating power and money – enforced through surveillance and control.” Review of my book Die Digitale Weltkontrolle/The Digital World Brain creating acceptance for a new ecosystem where everything is connected so that everyone’s sustainability footprint can be measured. A Digital World Brain that analyses and keeps track of everything and everyone. For the common good.(Page 135) The goal is to monitor “everything and anything” in order to find every possible leak of carbon dioxide. This includes agriculture, buildings, forestry, land use, manufacturing, mining, energy consumption and production, transports, and waste. (Page 87)

The agenda of global commons, in which everything is to be tokenized, i.e., made commodifiable, goes even further logically. To implement this agenda, a “digital world brain” is to be created, enabling the regulation and control of all human activities so that they remain within the concept of planetary boundaries (which should be questioned, page 125). This approach employs behavioral science, raising the urgent question of how democratic its application actually is, or whether democracy is not already being sabotaged at this stage, because free and informed decisions are rendered impossible.

What’s particularly insidious is that people are manipulated into supporting anti-democratic goals and the interests of oligarchs, believing they are working for noble causes. As a former climate activist, I view this, and my former self, very critically.

ELECTRICITY: Inside Climate News On Thursday, federal energy regulators issued sweeping orders that require the nation’s six major grid operators within 60 days to propose reforms or justify their rules that govern how data centers and other large customers connect to the electric grid AND The group of companies that derive significant revenue from environmental solutions, known as the green economy, has topped $10 trillion in market value, a new report found. AND Microsoft’s Clean Energy Reversal Collides With Virginia’s Climate Goals Amid a data center boom in the state, the tech giant backpedals on a key climate promise.

ELECTRICITY: Environmental Health Sciences Electromagnetic radiation from power lines linked to hormone disruption

ELECTRICITY INDUSTRY INDUSTRY INDUSTRY: VOLTS America’s flagship automaker enters the home energy market A conversation with Aseem Kapur of GM Energy. In this episode, I talk with GM Energy executive Aseem Kapur about General Motors’ move into bidirectional EV charging and home energy management. We dig into the practicalities of turning hundreds of thousands of EVs into mobile backup generators, how to navigate a patchwork of 4,000 different utilities, and what it takes to get everyday consumers to see their cars as grid assets.

EMR-S/EHS WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH A New Website from the EMR Syndrome Alliance — for People Harmed by Man-Made Electromagnetic Radiation This comprehensive and very welcome resource has been launched amid growing concern about wireless risks: an issue which is finally beginning to receive government and media attention.

FCC 404 MEDIA: Podcast: The Government Wants to End Anonymity on Phones The FCC's proposed changes to getting a phone plan; cops keep stalking with Flock; and a software update changes the AC in Amazon vans. We start this week with Joseph’s story about the FCC’s wild proposal to require peoples’ government ID numbers to even get a phone plan. The FCC is doing it to curb robocalls, but also said it would be useful for a bunch of other stuff. After the break, Jason tells us all about cops abusing Flock to stalk girlfriends and other people. In the subscribers’ only section, Emanuel explains how a software update is impacting Amazon drivers. Listen to the weekly podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube

5G/6G: Jolie Diane ZERO G Federal R&D Priorities include AI, 5G/6G

HEALTH MIDWESTERN DOCTOR How DMSO Heals The Nerves & Eliminates Pain Why a single agent, through its forgotten biophysical effects, can reverse an improbable range of “incurable” neurological conditions.

HEALTH: LIES ARE UNBEKOMING What Is Tinnitus? An Essay on the Damage Report from a Uniquely Vulnerable End-Organ

INSPIRATION: Join us on June 21 for localization in action worldwide! On June 21, 2026, we invite you to join our World Localization Day special event to celebrate and connect with the people who are quietly rebuilding local food systems, revitalising communities, protecting ecosystems, reviving traditional knowledge, and creating more resilient local economies. Together, we will launch; Rooted in Place: Stories of Localization from Around the World — a unique magazine born from a collaborative mapping and storytelling journey spanning Ladakh (India), Vietnam, Germany, Brazil, and California (USA).

INSPIRATION: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing SUN AS FATHER: a father’s day-solstice conjunction

LANDLINES : MORE LANDLINE-SAVING comments to FCC due NOW Monday 6/22 Your comments are needed for FCC Dockets 26-123 and 26-125. Even if you submitted comments on June 15, you can submit comments AGAIN. The more comments the FCC receives the better. We are asking you to please take this easy action today, Sunday, or Monday (max 10 mins).

Submission Deadline: Monday June 22, 9pm Pacific time / Midnight Eastern time for FCC Dockets 26-123 and 26-125. (Note that the deadline for 26-120 and 26-121 was June 15.)​| PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE EMAIL LIST FOR 5GFREECALIFORNIA FOR MORE INFO HERE: Keep Informed – 5G Free California

NATURE: THE POWER COUPLE Saving Bees with Magnets

NATURE: CANADA: Knowledge Keepers Creating Inventory of Medicinal Plants Found on Land Shared by Prairie Farmers - Organic Consumers

POLITICS: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund <Challenging Propaganda, Activists Tell Real History of USA at 250 How the US replaced one set of elites with another

America 250,” the official government celebration of the semiquincentennial of the United States, is brought to you by the following corporate sponsors.

That’s not a joke.

It’s the reality of corporate power in the USA.

America250, the official national organization created by Congress to celebrate and commemorate the founding of the United States, is sponsored by Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, BP, Chick-fil-A, Citi, Cisco, Coca-Cola, Coinbase, Comcast NBCUniversal, Cummins, FedEx, General Mills, Goldman Sachs, John Deere, Johnson & Johson, JPMorganChase, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, New York Stock Exchange, Northrop Grumman, Palantir, Proctor & Gamble, ScottsMiracle-Gro, Starbucks, T-Mobile, Target, UFC, Walmart, and many others.

SCIENCE: First Global Map Reveals Underground Fungi Networks Long Enough to Reach the Sun a Billion Times

EVENTS:

ES-UK Registration open for August 19-26: Low-radiation camping week and National Contact Day

Hello,

Do take a look at this ‘Get away’ in Holland August 19 to 26, 2026 in safe location!

National Contact Day and Low-Radiation Camping Week - You can register now

The EHS Foundation has reserved the De Maashorst group campsite in Uden from August 19 to 26, 2026. This campsite is situated in a beautiful, vast nature reserve and the radiation levels are very low.

To Register

Program

From Wednesday to Friday, we have a relaxed and varied program to get to know each other better and do things together. On Friday, there is also an interesting lecture on the program by Sylvia Slegers about her latest book, ‘ How Smart Do You Want to Be? On Saturday, August 22, we are organizing our national networking day at this beautiful venue, starting with a topical lecture on accessible banking by Thijs Hardick (Policy Officer at Ieder(in)) and an employee of ASN Bank. Additionally, we have secured Frank Zweers and Lizzy Weeber to explain the developments regarding radiation exposure in the Netherlands based on the EMF kaart NL initiative. Various workshops will be available throughout the afternoon.

On Sunday, August 23, we will kick off with a preview of the latest film by writer, philosopher, and filmmaker Floris Leest . Together, we will watch excerpts from his new essay film ‘We were raised offline’. Following this, we will discuss how we can resist the power of Big Tech.

In the second highlight of the day , Sander Funneman and Anne-Marie Meevis take us on a journey that makes it clear that everything in the ecosystem functions through and is sensitive to natural electricity and magnetism. In the afternoon, Sander and Anne-Marie will give a follow-up workshop on this subject.

From Monday to Wednesday of the week, the grounds are available for holidays, reading, walking, cooking together, or organizing workshops with and for each other.

Sign up now for one day, a few days, or the whole week! To Register

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