Ms. Zschocke also writes in detail about the possible causes of leaky-gut. What is particularly interesting at this point is that, in addition to factors such as inappropriate or inadequate bacterial colonization in the intestine due to antibiosis (the result of taking antibiotics), malnutrition and environmental toxins, she also names mobile telephony as a possible direct cause. Apparently, the blood-testis barrier, the blood-kidney barrier and the blood-intestinal barrier use the same biological mechanism as the blood-brain barrier. The latter has long been proven to be permeable to mobile phone radiation etc.. 250

A leaky-gut, opening of the blood-intestinal barrier, can apparently also be directly provoked by mobile radio. Thus, the underlying disease previously assumed to precede EHS symptoms – irritable bowel syndrome – can be a direct consequence of artificial EMF exposure and become the cause of many different resulting health impairments.

Ms. Zschocke writes the following about this in the section on electromagnetic fields on page 168 of her book and also links the statements she makes there to corresponding reputable sources:

“Electromagnetic fields and artificial pulsating oscillations have a damaging effect by interfering with the body’s fine rhythms, among other things. The amount of artificial waves to which mankind is exposed today is up to 1020 times the original natural radiation. 250 It has been proven that radiation from cell phones damages the tight junctions in the blood-brain barrier and dangerously increases its permeability. 251 Since this occurs via the alteration of the tight junctions proteins, 252 which also form tight junctions in the rest of the body – in the intestine, in the kidneys, in the testicles – being exposed to this radiation means a loss of the structures that support the fine rhythmic harmonizations in the body. Leaky gut can therefore be provoked by mobile phone radiation. If you want to heal the microbiome, all this must be taken into account. Healthy life rhythms are vital, as is hygiene in dealing with vibrations and rhythms, especially regular sleeping and eating. Anything that disturbs the bacteria and body cells‘ striving for harmony is stress for the organism.“

A collapse of the Earth’s microbiome would be tantamount to a collapse of the entire biosphere. We cannot afford this. Unfortunately, however, we are moving with giant strides towards precisely this stage, or we already seem to be in the middle of it.

Let us therefore return as quickly as possible to a natural way of life in a harmonious and life-strengthening coexistence with the largest biomass on earth, which has tirelessly and selflessly served all living things since time immemorial. This also implies a return to natural living environments that are completely free of artificial chemical and electromagnetic cell stress factors.

Publisher wanted For the english Version of her book „Natural Healing with Bacteria“, Ms. Zschocke is currently looking for a publisher. Lookinside PDF-download (English) If you can help, please do not hesitate to contact her directly: kontakt@dr-zschocke.de Thank you very much!

(See again also below: Dr. David Michael’s similar message about research 30 years ago concerning our lack of understanding of the magnetic fields created in cell walls)

BEWARE of ChatGPT: Like Every Technology, Using It Has Consequences If awareness can improve decisions, then here’s helpful information: MIT researchers studied 54 ChatGPT users over four months, and found that using an A.I. assistant to “write” an essay can cause brain atrophy: Like unused muscles, ChatGPT users’ brains forget how to work. ChatGPT makes you 60% faster at completing tasks, but it reduces the "germane cognitive load" needed for actual learning by 32%. Minutes after “writing” an essay with ChatGPT, 83.3% of users could not quote from the essay. []See Asianometry’s excellent report about The Big Data Center Water Problem.

Andrew Nikiforuk explains that while it clouds human wisdom, artificial intelligence devours vast energy. The Wall Street Journal reports that A.I.’s data centers are pushing the power grid to what could become a breaking point.

What happens when people live near a data storage center? Read how Elon Musk’s massive xAI data center impacts people in Memphis, Tennessee. For starters, it burns enough gas to power a small city, with no permits and no pollution controls. In Oregon, one of the state’s smallest utilities has become one of its biggest polluters—because of Amazon data centers.

In The Staggering Ecological Impacts of Computation and the Cloud, Steven Gonzalez Monserrate reports that “the Cloud now has a greater carbon footprint than the airline industry.”

In other words, by using A.I., you trade short-term speed for long-term brain function.

EUROPEANS FOR SAFE CONNECTIONS Welcome to ESC Newsletter Summer 2025 INCLUDES: ESC held the annual online General Assembly meeting on May 8; EHS Gathering in the Netherlands 2025 Stichting EHS reserved a group campsite from 22 until 29 August 2025 at de Maashorst in Uden in the Netherlands. This campsite is in a beautiful vast nature reserve and the radiation is very low. On Saturday, August 23, we will host the yearly meeting of the Dutch EHS foundation for their donors here. On Sunday, August 24, we will have an international flavor, with a focus at the ESC strategic goal to educate the public. Although the main language will be Dutch, we intend to accommodate other languages as necessary: English, German and French. AND Great EHS Gathering Rièzes 2025 June 14, ESC member Un lieu de vie pour EHS organised a lively and cheerful gathering in Rièzes, Belgium at the border of France. About 130 people from Belgium, France and other neighbouring countries attended the event and enjoyed a day in an EMF free surrounding. Many already arrived on the Friday before. AND Working Group EMF Protection for Children In today’s technical world children's rights can easily get compromised. In 2024 ESC member Life Resonance published a video to promote the International Declaration on the Human Rights of Children in the Digital Age. The declaration is supported by many medical, scientific and legal professionals from around the world. Now an updated version of the video is available with the name "Human Rights of Children in the Digital Age". It was enhanced in collaboration with the Working Group EMF Protection for Children and translated into more languages. You can watch it with dubbing in English, Czech, Italian and soon also in French. The video highlights three fundamental rights of children:

the right to be free from intentionally addictive devices, platforms, and apps

the right to be free from harmful exposure to non-ionising radiation

the right to be free from commercial exploitation

This educational video can be used to raise awareness about the rights of children to grow up in a healthy world. It contains quotations from experts and authorities and gives practical advice for the general public. You can can still sign the declaration. AND France: PRIARTEM Priartem published a press release on a major scientific advance - A pioneer study that suggests electrosensitivity is biological. Research among 26 electro-sensitives found an abnormality in the DNA repair system. Moreover, two electro-sensitivity types were distinguished. One type seems to be more vulnerable to developing cancer and the other to rapid aging. More explanation was given by the researcher Nicolas Foray in a webinar (in French) on 16 June, on World EHS Day. The link to the replay will be made available on the Priartem website. Another webinar for the English speaking will be organised. AND More posters to share freely: https://phonegatealert.org/en/resources/printable-posters/

FEATURED: EMF NEWS June 2025 When dirty electricity suddenly explodes

“Recently, I noticed electrical noise called high-frequency voltage transients or dirty electricity had skyrocketed in our home, reaching more than 1,800 Graham-Stetzer (GS) units. Previously, it was around 50 GS units on the Stetzerizer Microsurge Meter. Any reading exceeding 50 GS units is considered unacceptable since 2003 by the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Health Department, Canadian Professor Emerita of toxicology Magda Havas wrote in 2006. She added that “extremely sensitive individuals may not see any benefits until the values are at or below 20 GS units”.2 Havas has linked high exposure to dirty electricity to increased risk of symptoms of diseases including diabetes and multiple sclerosis.” LINK Note, shielding, filtering and mitigation is a complicated and controversial conversation in some groups, and Safe Tech Int. doesn’t endorse products. Please do you own research and consult experienced guidance.)

“if you start messing with fields that you don’t understand….[] when you flood it with contaminated signals we can do serious damage. We have unconsidered exposures []

“In my early research I did alot of collaboration with Brigham and Women’s we were able to show that [] the junctions between proteins and the cell membrane were a very good indicator of metastatic cancer [] That was work we did over thirty years ago. “

“The analogue reality is actually a healing modality.”

“5G was around a lot longer than the public knew…RF generally and the proliferation of unrestricted power is a horrible problem that we have never understood. …way too much power being broadcast over way too many frequencies. [] we’re not trained to ask “is it good for us in other dimensions.”

Among other things, Dr. David Martin has been teaching workshops in person to help participants regain the use of the 12 senses through the 12 cranial nerves.

MUST LISTEN: Scroll ahead to 1 1/2 hours to hear him begin to talk about Transhumanism, Augmented vs. Artificial Intelligence, and the problems with 2 dimensional models, including particle physics. At 1 hour 36 minutes, he begins explaining electricity and the cellular membrane. (Earlier in the interview he discusses other issues including injections.)

AI MILITARY: DARPA's New 'MAGICS' Program Seeks AI to 'Predict' and 'Forecast Human Behavior' A step toward "pre-crime" technologies? The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has launched a disturbing new research program called MAGICS (Methodological Advancements for Generalizable Insights into Complex Systems), which openly seeks to develop artificial intelligence tools to predict and forecast human behavior on a large scale. This comes just weeks after the House passed the sweeping “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which strips all 50 states of their right to regulate AI for the next decade, while the FDA simultaneously approved rules allowing researchers to access Americans’ blood, DNA, and medical data without consent.

AI: Is ChatGPT Rotting Our Brains? New Study Suggests It Does STUDY Your Brain on ChatGPT: Accumulation of Cognitive Debt when Using an AI Assistant for Essay Writing Task

AI: Brian Merchant A moral crusade against AI takes shape The pope takes on AI, chatbots abet a mental health crisis, and per MIT, generative AI use impairs learning. The Critical AI report, June 22nd edition.

AI: AXIOS Top AI models will lie, cheat and steal to reach goals, Anthropic finds

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI 1984, but with LLM’s [] Elon Musk couldn’t control Washington, so now he is going to try to control your mind instead. If you don’t think Altman and Zuckerberg are going to try to the same, you aren’t paying attention. Together with Jony Ive, Altman is apparently aiming to build a smart necklace or similar, presumably with 24/7 access to everything you say — and to make his LLMs, which he can shape as he pleases, your constant companion. Surveillance tools Orwell himself barely dreamed of. Zuckerberg, meanwhile, is spending his billions trying to make AI to his own liking (and trying his best to hire Altman’s best staff away, apparently offering $100 million annual salaries to some). The Chinese government has already made conformity to their Party line a legal requirement; Putin is probably on it, and it’s not inconceivable that the present US government might pressure companies to do the same. LLMs may not be AGI, but they could easily become the most potent form of mind control ever invented.

AI: Correction Cosmic Matrix reflections of working with AI (by Bernhard Guenther) Reflections of working with AI, and the potential dangers, the podcast link cover a deeper layer beyond the materialistic framework, without handing over our critical thinking, or losing the essence of what making us human. What are the psychological and spiritual aspects, utopian and dystopian implications. Predictions, loss of data control, loss of free will. On the other side, people believe AI will usher into an utopia. LISTEN HERE: The Psychological, Spiritual, ... - The Cosmic Matrix - Apple Podcasts 1 HOUR (COURTESY SARAH)

BIG TECH THOUGHTFUL ANALYIS W/ INTERNATIONAL BASE: Tech Policy Press

I am really appreciating this weekly news summary: Moratorium on Enforcing State AI Legislation Clears Hurdle in US Senate includes; Through to Thriving, Tech Policy Press fellow Anika Collier Navaroli explores futures beyond the current moment. For the latest episode, she spoke to Dr. Timnit Gebru about honoring our elders, imagination, and building technology that uplifts rather than exploits.; When it comes to platform governance, we must reframe the conversation towards mandating transparency and accountability, with a specific focus on the internal recommendation engines.; The EU’s yearly report into the health of Europe’s digital ecosystem warns that heavy reliance on foreign tech—from chips to cloud—is becoming a strategic liability amid rising global tensions, writes Tech Policy Press contributing editor Mark Scott.; AI is moving fast—and we’re already nearing dangerous risk thresholds, write UC Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity AI Security Initiative researchers Jessica Newman, Deepika Raman, Krystal A. Jackson, Nada Madkour, Evan R. Murphy. If frontier models cross the line, we must be ready to say no. Independent oversight is essential to make that call. They are funded in part by MacArthur Foundation and may lean a certain direction politically but it doesn’t distort the reporting IMO.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS CELL TOWERS: On this episode of Tech Safe, host Cece Doucette welcomes special education teacher Gary Feltman to discuss his family's experience with EMR-S (electromagnetic radiation syndrome) after cell tower injury near Chicago, and how he is working to protect the school environment. Resources:

Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields: https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Electrical Sensitivity Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emfSensitivity/

DATA CENTERS: As Data Centers Proliferate Across Illinois, Communities Grapple with How to Supply the Necessary Water

DATA CENTERS: An Alabama City Recommends Changing Its Laws to Accommodate One of the Country’s Largest Proposed Data Centers

ELECTRICITY: A Former California Utility Exec Explains Why Your Electricity Bills Are So High The former industry insider and amateur wrestler Mark Ellis is exposing the little-known factors that raise bills and threaten the energy transition. People across the country are starting to listen. []The complexity of utility regulation is obscuring a transfer of wealth from the general public to shareholders on a vast scale. [] “I don’t like bullies,” he said. “I feel like there’s a lot of bullying going on with utilities. People need to stand up to the bully.”[] U.S. households have seen their electricity prices increase by an average of 25 percent from 2020 to 2024, which exceeds the rate of inflation, according to the Energy Information Administration. When electricity is unaffordable, the transition away from fossil fuels becomes expensive to the point that it stretches feasibility; ideas such as electrifying home heating and using electricity to power vehicles make less sense in purely financial terms. []Ellis, 55, isn’t saying the increases should be zero. He’s saying that the growth has been supercharged by the failure of regulators who have allowed utilities to earn a guaranteed profit that is larger than he believes is appropriate.

EMF NEW NEWSLETTER/RESOURCE FROM FRANCE: Because not everything is on social media, rosalito.art launches a newsletter, to share EMF awareness through graphic design and multimedia, EMF personal diy protection tips, EMF global actions… and more. Free subscription here: NEWSLETTER - ROSALITO in English or French

See Keith Cutter’s interview with Rosalito here:

5G; MIT's tiny 5G receiver could make smart devices last longer and work anywhere Researchers designed a tiny receiver chip that is more resilient to interference, which could enable smaller 5G 'internet of things' devices with longer battery lives

HEALTH MERCOLA: Having a Disrupted Body Clock Increases Your Risk of Early Death Artificial light exposure, irregular schedules, and "social jetlag" all disrupt your internal clock, increasing your risk of obesity, high blood pressure, cancer, and metabolic disease, especially in older adults To reset your body clock, get morning sunlight, avoid nighttime screens, move daily, and manage your stress — these small changes help restore your body’s natural rhythm and vitality

HEALTH MERCOLA: How Molecular Hydrogen Helps Reduce Inflammation and Support Cellular Repair

HEALTH AYURVEDA JOHN DOULLIARD (INCLUDES DESCRIPTION OF THE SEASONAL MICROBIOME AND EATING BY THE SEASONS…WHICH ALSO PERTAINS TO ATMOSPHERIC BIO-ELECTRICTY): PODCAST: Ayurvedic Alternatives to Ozempic In this podcast episode, tune in to hear Dr. John's take on natural alternatives to Ozempic. As Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonists surge in popularity for blood sugar control and weight loss, many are seeking natural options that can provide similar support. In this podcast, Dr. John explores Ayurvedic alternatives that support the GLP-1 pathway, satiety, blood sugar regulation, and healthy weight management—without the side effects of pharmaceuticals

INSPIRATION: Our Atlantean Karma: Will We Repeat the Fall of Atlantis? | TCM #151 (Part 1) The Cosmic Matrix Bernhard and Laura explore how the rise and fall of Atlantis—and its karmic continuation in ancient Egypt—mirror the exact dilemmas we face today. This knowledge is crucial because the same forces that once brought down a great civilization are rising again. (45 MINUTES) EPISODE: The Cosmic Matrix

MINING/THACKER PASS/INDIGENOUS RIGHTS: Tribal Sovereignty and "White Man’s Reservations" On the Need for Tribal-Municipal Solidarity To Protect Our Collective Future Max Wilbert and Will Falk

WARFARE MILITARY: USA Will Build “Satellite Internet” for the Military Together with SpaceX

WARFARE UK: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken a step forward in its Science and Technology Oriented Research and Development in Missile Defence (STORM) programme by announcing the shortlist of companies vying for the six-year contract. AND https://armyrecognition.com/news/army-news/2025/breaking-news-u-s-lockheed-martin-offers-uk-missile-shield-amid-growing-russian-aerial-threats

WARFARE; Push for 'European sky shield' gains momentum: What is it?

WARFARE: EPOCH US Military Scrambles for Ways to Protect Bases From Drone Warfare The U.S. military is rushing to protect its domestic bases from the type of drone attack that hobbled the Russian nuclear fleet, but it lacks the infrastructure

6/24 Uh-Oh Cell Phone Radiation What You Need To Know To Protect Your Family from Wireless Radiation Presented by Ben Speaks Featuring Guest Expert: Cecelia (Cece) Doucette, MTPW Presented by Ben Speaks, providing youth and families with positive channels of expression and empowerment for a whole person approach to wellness through clinical and holistic resources and education.

In Person: Tuesday, June 24, 5:30 p.m. 114D Main Street, Medway MA, 02053

