“Verizon is talking about profiling customers and making pricing offers specific to each customer.” - POTS AND PANS

Here is hoping that individuals not concerned about privacy are starting to feel the heat?

AI Data Centers and Grid Harmonics: Power Quality Impacts Extending Miles Beyond Facilities - Environmental Health Sciences

I am grateful for growing community:

CORPORATE TAXES Thankful for a reader who read the entire report from the post about the 88 companies that did not pay any income tax, (ARTICLE ABOUT REPORT BY PUBLIC CITIZEN) “Vistra is on the list -- the battery storage fire people. And so is HP -- David and Lucille Packard and the Packard Foundation essentially created the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Research Institute” (Read coverage (March 2025) of the Moss Landing battery storage written by Sarah Aminoff here: Moss Landing Power Plant Fire – Tech’s Wake-Up Call After the fire, Dr. Ivano Aiello, Department Chair at San Jose State University, home of Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, discovered at Elkhorn Slough (two miles from the plant) heavy metal toxins at levels 100 to 1,000 times greater than normal soil levels.) Here is hoping that individuals not concerned about battery storage are starting to feel the heat.

INFANTS AND CIRCADIAN RHYTHMS New-to-me and beautiful substack offered by Nikko Kennedy Brighter Days, Darker Nights who had a post Easy start guide to baby’s circadian rhythm + free elimination communication class TODAY 6/23 with an image that mentioned grounded bedsheets. I posted a comment about the issue of polluted neutrals and the lack of safety of using the outlets in the US to ground. She was already aware, and immediately and made a correction on a flyer. If you know of future or new parents, please recommend this wonderful resource. This issue is directly tied to the emerging issue of grid harmonics being amplified by AI DATA CENTERS) SEE MORE BELOW.

SMART METER LAWSUIT The community responded with more clarifying information about where the legal process is via the Supreme Court and the Pennsylvania smart meters lawsuit. (This is above my paygrade) See comments under the post. Hopefully a sign on for an amicus brief will be forthcoming?

Please subscribe to the Wireless and EMF Program newsletter at Environmental Health Sciences to get the latest science and policy news.

The Archives Division said it’s not a records issue. The Ethics Commission said it’s not a meetings issue. The Public Records Advocate’s office said it’s not a disclosure issue. So what is it?

Urban Radio-Frequency Electromagnetic Field Exposure in New York City Thielens A, Salvatore Davi S, Hema S, Ricardo Toledo-Crow R. Urban Radio-Frequency Electromagnetic Field Exposure in New York City. Environmental Research. 2026. doi: 10.1016/j.envres.2026.125040.

Abstract

This study investigates Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Field (RF-EMF) exposure across New York City’s five boroughs. The RF-EMF exposure was measured in 39 bands across the 88 MHz to 5.925 GHz frequency range using an exposimeter fixed in a backpack that was worn during walks along 38 predetermined paths in various representative urban environments of the city from September 2024 to May 2025.

We calculated the summary statistics (minimum, p25, arithmetic mean, geometric mean, median, p25, p50, p75, p90, standard deviation) in units of electric field strength (V/m) and compared RF-EMF exposure quantitatively across urban environment type: commercial, residential, greenery, train underground, water ferry, indoor; across the five boroughs of the City: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Staten Island; and across six technology categories: radio and TV broadcast, cellular downlink (DL), cellular uplink (UL), WiFi (WLAN), Time Division Duplex (TDD), and Total Exposure. We also analyzed whether population density and foot traffic in each area correlate with RF-EMF exposure.

A mean total RF-EMF exposure of 0.97 (+/- 0.88 V/m) was measured in NYC. We found that cellular downlink is the dominant contributor to mean environmental exposure, accounting for 45% to 55% of the total exposure in each borough. We found a moderate positive correlation (ρ = 0.5, p-value < 0.05) between exposure and foot traffic, and a weak or negligible, but statistically significant, positive correlation (ρ = 0.1, p-value < 0.05) between exposure and domiciled population density.

The study provides a detailed assessment of the RF-EMF exposure levels in various urban environments offering a clearer understanding of the extent of exposure in a densely populated city like New York where wireless communication networks are continuously expanding. These results are important for policymakers when establishing RF exposure guidelines for the population of NYC and other urban areas in North America.

Conclusion [] These findings suggest that areas with a heavier human footprint coincide with higher RF-EMF emissions and that there is an increased demand and usage of mobile communication devices in these areas.



Open access: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001393512601371X

Supplementary data: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001393512601371X#appsec1

COMMENT COURTESY JOEL M.: The last time radio frequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF) exposure was systematically measured in New York City (NYC) and Los Angeles was in the late 1970’s as part of a 12-city study conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (Tell and Mantiply, 1982; Hankin, 1985). The study reported a median RF-EMF exposure of 0.022 milliwatts per square meter (mW/m²) in NYC and 0.05 milliwatts per square meter in Los Angeles.

In comparison, the new NYC study reported a total mean value of 0.97 V/m or 2.5 milliwatts per square meter (Thielens et al., 2026).

Thus, current outdoor RF exposure levels in New York City are about 114 times greater than what the EPA estimated fifty years ago. _ Joel M

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Dr. Rob Brown discusses his new book, “UnPlug: A Radiologist Explores the Damage Caused by Electropollution and How You Can Prevent It.” “Most people around the world are getting sick from this wireless technology, and they don’t know it,” Brown said. He also described being censored by TikTok while promoting his research and outlined ways to limit wireless exposure. with Suzanne Burdick, transcript at link

FEATURED: ENV HEALTH TRUST Wireless Routers: Health Risks and Practical Solutions AND International Day against Electromagnetic Pollution is June 24!

For 20 years environmentalist and health advocacy organizations in Europe and Latin America have recognized June 24th as the International Day against Electromagnetic Pollution.

In a provocative new working paper titled "Is the iPhone Birth Control?" Myers argues that the spread of smartphones could explain between a third and a half of the decline in birth rates during that period.

FEATURED Environmental Health Sciences AI Data Centers and Grid Harmonics: Power Quality Impacts Extending Miles Beyond Facilities

Environmental Health Sciences Summary: The rapid growth of AI data centers is degrading power quality and increasing harmonics, electromagnetic interference, and electrical pollution in communities nationwide.

In addition to the air, water, soil, and other environmental pollution associated with the rapid expansion of AI data centers, this infrastructure is contributing to measurable harmonic distortion (often referred to as “dirty electricity” ), degrading power quality for millions of U.S. households, and thus increasing electromagnetic field (EMF) exposures in homes. MORE AT LINK Please subscribe to the Wireless and EMF Program newsletter at Environmental Health Sciences to get the latest science and policy news.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: BRIAN MERCHANT BLOOD IN THE MACHINE Understanding the Luddites in the age of AI The Luddites are back in fashion, but too many people still get them all wrong. This is what they really stood for, fought against, and why they matter now more than ever.

This week, NPR’s aired its “Word of the Week” segment, and three guesses what it was. They interviewed me for the spot, along with the historian Kevin Binfield and labor law scholar Miriam Cherry, and it’s a fun, informative piece.1 It was prompted in part by the Gen Z backlash to big tech, a subject covered by Hasan Minhaj in a show aired to his 2 million subscribers this week, and that also delves into the true history of the Luddites. (To my surprise, he clipped a section from a podcast episode I did with 404 Media—title: “The New Luddites”—so I showed up there too.) Both those shows were prompted, in turn, by the forthcoming Summer of Ludd, a series of events, protests, and performances organized by a band of self-proclaimed Luddites in New York City.2

AI: INDUSTRY FIERCE Broadband America’s AI ambitions have a broadband problem America’s AI ambitions depend on broadband infrastructure it still lacks The digital divide is a permanent challenge, not a one-time fix States and local communities are driving the next wave of digital innovation

“The 14th best broadband and grand ambitions to build an AI-powered economy of the future. I’m not sure how that happens without a resilient, robust network that can move data at the speeds and latency that it needs to.”

That observation from Revati Prasad , executive director at the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society , captures a contradiction at the heart of American technology policy.



AUTOMOBILES: NHTSA investigating alleged Tesla Autopilot crash that killed woman in her home Tesla touts Autopilot as lifesaving a day after grandmother died in crash.

BIG TECH: Oligarch Watch Peter Thiel’s secret society, exposed “Build-a-Cult”

BRAODBAND: POTS AND PANS Extreme Market Segmentation POTs and PANsRead on blog or Reader By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on June 23, 2026

Linda Hardesty of Fierce Network recently quoted Verizon’s new CEO Dan Shulman as saying that the company is looking at market segmentation. He said that instead of pricing for a few market segments that Verizon might be considering hundreds of thousands of segments. ‘

Hardesty said this stunned her, because nobody has ever talked seriously about market segmentation to that extent before. What Verizon is thinking about doing is to develop multitudes of products and prices to fit small market niches, or even individuals.

This is not entirely a new idea. A few years ago, the public advocate from the California Public Service Commission conducted a detailed study and looked at broadband rates offered by Charter and other big ISPS across Los Angeles and a few other larger markets. They found that Charter prices varied by neighborhood, and surprisingly, the highest prices were in the poorest neighborhoods. Charter mostly did this through promotional and special rates, but there was a clear delineation of rates by the incomes of neighborhoods.

When Verizon talks about segmenting into hundreds of thousands of segments, they are talking about going far beyond what Charter was doing in California. Verizon is talking about profiling customers and making pricing offers specific to each customer.

BROADBAND: Elon Musk and the plot to hijack America’s broadband Karl Bode, Sean Gonsalves | Op-Ed | Vox Summary on Benton.org

Jeff Bezos—along with newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk—has become one of the biggest beneficiaries of Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD), a $42.45 billion broadband expansion program passed as part of President Joe Biden’s 2021 “ Build Back Better ” initiative. BEAD was intended to give long-underserved communities billions of dollars for high-quality, future-proof fiber networks. But under President Donald Trump and a coalition of MAGA-allied tech moguls, Build Back Better has been transformed into “tear down quickly,” leaving states mired in bureaucracy and delays. Five years later, only a handful of the millions of Americans slated for an internet access upgrade actually got one, and there’s little accountability in sight. When Trump took office for the second time in 2025, MAGA billionaire Howard Lutnick was confirmed as commerce secretary and set about overhauling BEAD — proclaiming that the program “has not connected a single person to the internet and is in dire need of a readjustment.” That readjustment included a BEAD Restructuring Policy Notice that eliminated “woke” program affordability and equity requirements and lowered quality control standards for new networks. Perhaps most consequentially, it undermined one of Congress’ central goals: improving American fiber. The infrastructure law’s text didn’t mandate construction of specific network technologies, but it explicitly called for BEAD to prioritize terrestrial fiber networks over wireless or cable broadband. Congress recognized that it would be foolish to spend thousands of dollars per home every five to 10 years to deliver obsolete connections like coaxial cable-based broadband or settle for congested “good enough” satellite networks. SecLutnick, however, demanded state proposals be “technology neutral.” He insisted the changes would “ turbocharge speed and savings, ” dubbing them “the benefit of the bargain.” In reality, the changes turned BEAD’s focus toward nascent satellite internet companies run by tech moguls. It redirected $738.8 million into the already deeply subsidized pockets of Elon Musk, President Trump’s biggest campaign donor, with another $311 million for Bezos’ Amazon Leo. Billions more in subsidies for both billionaires — for networks that already exist or would have been deployed anyway — are waiting in the wings.



CELLPHONES: Freya India How iPhones Became Birth Control We are more like products than people A new study has found that smartphones are a likely cause of falling American birth rates. Economists Caitlin K. Myers and Ezekiel Hooper tracked the rollout of the iPhone across the country and found that the more people used smartphones, the further birth rates fell.

CHILDREN FAMILIES SCREENAGERS; Summer Tech Resets and Summer Fun: My Favorite Posts:

CHILDREN PARENTING: Nikko from Brighter Days, Darker Nights Easy start guide to baby’s circadian rhythm + free elimination communication class TODAY 6/23 (The class already took place but the post and intent is beautiful and informative) ( I need to ask about grounded shoes. I am aware that other countries with better regulations for ground current, and dirty electricity may have better/different options that we do in the U.S. You can learn more here: (KEITH CUTTER Is the Way You’re Earthing Helping or Harming You? Earthing, yes—indoors, never.)

CHILDREN: LAUSD bans screen time before the second grade, marking one of nation’s strictest policies Kate Sequeira | Los Angeles Times Summary on Benton.org

Los Angeles Unified School District will ban classroom screen time before second grade and has enacted limited use for older students, under a pioneering policy approved by the school board that reflects growing backlash from parents and educators who are concerned about an over-reliance on computers and technology in K-12 learning. Grassroots coalitions have pushed for limits in California and nationwide as parents have become alarmed over how digital activities are replacing hands-on learning and peer interaction. Beginning in August, district guidelines will prohibit in-school screen time from preschool through first grade. It will restrict daily screen time to 20 minutes—including homework assignments—in second and third grade and 30 minutes in fourth and fifth grade beginning in November. Middle school students will be limited to one hour of screen time spread throughout the week in each class, for a total of six hours weekly to account for a variety of class schedules. The time will increase to 1.5 hours for high school students and is not to exceed 10 hours a week.

DATA CENTERS: Federal Regulators Order Grid Operators to Speed Power to Energy-Hungry AI Data Centers The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered regional grid operators to help large energy users connect more quickly to the grid.

DATA CENTERS: America’s data center backlash is bipartisan — can it stay that way? As opposition mounts, some experts wonder how long AI infrastructure can steer clear of the partisanship that defines U.S. politics

DATA CENTERS: EINAR NORWAY The US public is waking up to data centers: – Radiation protection is a house of cards. [] Here comes a little lesson from Theodora M. Scarato, who heads the wireless and electromagnetic fields program at the fairly new environmental organization Environmental Health Sciences

DATA CENTERS AND AI 18 1/2 MINUTES

E-WASTE: ‘Daily cuts… infections’: India’s e-waste workers face toxic health risks As India’s digital consumption grows and electronic waste mounts, the burden of managing that waste falls on workers with little protection.

FCC: FCC Urged to Investigate Wearable Health Devices The Senate Committee on Aging expressed concern that personal data from monitoring devices is being used by China.

FCC: POTS AND PANS INDUSTRY FCC Questioning State Pole Regulation The FCC issued a Public Notice with the longest title I can remember: Wireline Competition Bureau Reminds Reverse-preemption States of Obligation to Effectively Regulate Pole Attachments and Seeks Comment on Need for Changes to the Commission’s Certification Rules to Ensure Effective State Pole Attachment Regulation. The Public Notice asks for comments on the effectiveness of regulations in States that have chosen to regulate pole attachments, meaning rules that regulate how telcos and others get access to poles that are in the public right-of-way. Comments are due on the Public Notice by July 13, 2026.

HEALTH: CHD What’s Behind Skyrocketing Autism Rates — Better Diagnostics? Or an Avalanche of Toxins?

A new study in JAMA Psychiatry suggests rising rates of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnoses are likely driven by broadening diagnostic criteria. But scientists at Children’s Health Defense said better diagnostics can’t on their own explain the steep increases in autism and ADHD rates since the 1990s. They asked why the authors of the JAMA study failed to consider how an ever-growing list of environmental toxins may increase children’s susceptibility to autism.

HEALTH LIGHT Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Your Body Absorbs Blue Light and Emits Red There’s a molecule inside every one of your cells that has been doing this since before complex life existed. It’s called protoporphyrin IX

INSPIRATION: DO THE MATH Cerebral Disconnect Escape Hatch?

How might we try to avoid the trap of our manifestly faulty brains? One approach is to rely as little as possible on cognitive products: those of ourselves and of others. If that seems to leave nothing , then you’re deeply ensnared in the myth of cognitive primacy. What else is there, you ask? Why, most of the universe, of course! Scientists working at the edge of knowledge learn to try multiple triangulating approaches to address the question “how do I know if this is right?”—generally by asking the universe in various ways and hoping to be receptive enough to interpret its answer. For any piece of “knowledge,” ask about its provenance. Did it come primarily from human brains within recent millennia, or is it printed in the stars and rocks and living webs and DNA across deep-time? There’s plenty of the latter to admire.

It also seems prudent to seek the least anthropocentric, least individual-promoting view as a default. How many times must we learn the lesson that it’s not about us ? Earth does not revolve around us, is not the center of the universe, and humans are one temporary product/variant of many millions falling out of evolution—sharing substantial DNA with microbes like amoebas. Oh…and if you prick us, do we not turn up elementary particles? Yet, plenty of mind-worshipers seem willing to cast even that as being nothing more than illusion created by the transcendent individual . Blind faith in novel cognitive schemes is deeply risky and—given our demonstrated capacity for destruction—ultimately severely unethical to other species and to future humans. Let’s stop being the supervillains of the planet, just so we can have a few short-lived supervillain perks and pride of “accomplishment.” The only accomplishment that really matters in the long-view is enduring viability within a diverse Community of Life. The flashes and bangs can go jump in a lake.



INSPIRATION: THE GREAT SIMPLIFICATION WITH NATE HAGENS No More Dystopian Stories: How… - The Great Simplification with Nate Hagens - Apple Podcasts

In this episode, Nate welcomes Rob Hopkins, co-founder of the Transition Network and author of “How to Fall in Love with the Future,” for an exploration of what tips people over the edge and into action to build more livable futures, and what role imagination plays in cultural motivation and agency. Rob explains the neuroscience behind envisioning the future, explaining the link between memory and imagination, and how chronic stress and cortisol can shrink our capacity to picture the future. Drawing on research showing that creativity and imagination scores have been declining for decades, he argues that our collective inability to vividly picture a better future may be the deepest barrier to building one. Throughout the conversation, Rob and Nate wrestle with a central tension: how to be honest about the scale of the predicament while still cultivating the kind of longing that moves people to act, and what role grief, limits, and slowing down might play in that process.

In a culture that puts many of us in constant states of anxiety and stress, what happens to our ability to imagine and dream of the future? What would it take for more of us to feel, not just intellectually understand, that a lower-energy, more localized future could also be a more beautiful one, if only we plant the seeds for it to grow? And if the tools for building more local, resilient futures already exist, but the first step is to create a sense of longing for them, then what gap does that open up in each of our communities, today, to start putting these ideas into action?



INSPIRATION: Otto Scharmer: Theory U and Leading from the Emerging Future

In this episode, Jonathan F.P. Rose speaks with Otto Scharmer, founder of the Presencing Institute, senior lecturer at MIT, and creator of Theory U, a leadership and systems-change framework for sensing and shaping emerging futures. Drawing on his journey from his family's regenerative farm in Germany to pioneering global transformation initiatives, Scharmer explores how deep listening, awareness, and collective action can help leaders move beyond outdated patterns and respond to today’s social, economic, and ecological challenges. Together they discuss the practice of “presencing,” the shift from ego-system to ecosystem awareness, and why the future often emerges first at the edges of systems. Scharmer also shares his vision of a “Second Axial Age,” where humanity must cultivate new forms of consciousness, collaboration, and leadership to meet planetary challenges and serve the common good.



SMART METERS: Pennsylvania Smart Meter Court Case Advances to SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) Amicus Briefs (SEE COMMENTS FOR FURTHER CLARIFICATIONS)

SMART METERS: FIRE/INSURANCE WHISTLEBLOWER What if ...! Contributor Sandra Lambe

The Utility Company is able to arrive at the fire scene before the fire crew and unplugs the new Smart Meter from its fixture on what is left of the exterior wall of your home. The Utility Company carefully places the Smart Meter in their truck and leaves.

The fire is extinguished, and the process of analyzing what caused the fire begins.



SOCIAL MEDIA: POLITICO Social media bans collide with free speech

SPACE: ARS TECHNICA With Starfall, SpaceX eyes an edge in global cargo delivery from orbit The purpose of Starfall is to support the “transport and delivery of goods through space.”

SPACE INDUSTRY EVENT? Golden Dome is driving billions of dollars in new investments across missile defense, military space and advanced sensing technologies. But fundamental questions remain about what the architecture will look like, how it will be acquired and how it will be funded over the long term. Join SpaceNews this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET for a discussion with leaders from Arcfield, L3Harris and LeoLabs as we examine the technologies expected to underpin Golden Dome. The conversation will explore the role of space-based sensors, hypersonic missile tracking, data transport networks, multi-domain sensing and the challenge of turning vast amounts of information into actionable intelligence for military decision makers.

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA Madison Square Garden Made Dossier on Activists Who Opposed Facial Recognition The document, titled “Facial Recognition Activists.docx,” includes specific activists’ comments about MSG's facial recognition program and tweets criticizing it.

ACTION: Take Action to Stop Harmful Satellite Bills (HR 8255 / S. 3639 (Instant Action and/or Make Calls)

Congress is considering two bills — HR 8255 and S.3639 — that would fast-track the launch of hundreds of thousands of satellites without any health or environmental review. The FCC has NEVER assessed the health or environmental impacts of satellites and the GAO has already warned that this outdated approach needs to be reexamined.

Click here to take action.

These bills would accelerate satellite deployment despite serious pollution, orbital debris, toxic reentry metals, rocket‑fuel contamination, rare‑earth mining harms, electro-magnetic radiation and the lack of any process for health or environmental protections with exponentially increasing electro-magnetic radiation into the atmosphere. Why it matters:

• Exponential increase in electromagnetic radiation, raising risk of harm to people, animals and plants

• Toxic metals released when satellites burn up, poisoning air, food and water

• Rocket‑fuel pollution already appearing in ecosystems

• Severe orbital crowding — Starlink logged 25,000 collision‑avoidance maneuvers in 6 months

• Applications for over one million satellites submitted to FCC

• Hundreds of thousands of satellites falling back to Earth each year

• Rare‑earth mining linked to unsafe conditions and child labor

• No process for health or environmental review



What You Can Do Right Now: Your voice truly matters. When constituents speak up, Congressional offices pay attention. Please take a moment to urge your Senators and Representatives to oppose HR 8255 and S.3639. Click here to take action. Thank you for taking the time to speak up. Together, we can ensure that satellite expansion does not outpace the environmental protections our communities and planet deserve. Sincerely, The National Call for Safe Technology

EVENT:

National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday June 26, 2026, 1-3 pm ET

In Case You Missed It:

The late Acupuncturist Dr. Leon Hammer: “People are sick and they don’t even know it.” Another angle for understanding diversity of electromagnetic injury and disability

Smart Meters: Congratulations to Informed Ratepayers in California Who Defeated AB710 Thanks to many who contributed

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