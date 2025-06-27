Its wild out there, because so many people are….. thinking!!!

FEATURED: Urgent Alert from the National Call

HR 1 "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" § 43101 will give FCC spectrum auction authority. If § 43101 is not deleted or amended, an unlimited amount of antennas can be added to existing structures without notice or approval under Sec 6409 exemption (47 USC 1455). We just found out late today that HR 1 is going to be marked up within a 24 hour window starting tonight or tomorrow in the Senate Commerce Committee. It has passed the House and is being expedited in the Senate. Here are some simple steps to take - please do by tomorrow morning (Fri June 27) for best impact:

Send the document to your Senator's office - TO RECEIVE THE ATTACHMENT CONTACT THE NATIONAL CALL <hello@thenationalcall.org> Call Senate switchboard at 202.225.3121 or use https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials?iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1&iframe=1 To find your Senator; call Senator's office and ask for name and email of telecom staffer; email the document to the telecom staffer; include your full name and address in the email so they can see you are a constituent Tell Senator's receptionist: "I am opposed to HR 1 § 43101 because an unlimited amount of antennas can be added to existing structures without notice or approval under § 6409 exemption (47 USC 1455), while the FCC has ignored a court order to review its outdated emission limits for human safety

FEATURED: France EHS may be linked to poor DNA break management, French study finds EMF NEWS June 25, 2025

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) may be linked to the management of single-strand breaks (SSBs) or double-strand breaks (DSBs) in DNA, according to a new study funded by the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES).

''These results confirmed that EHS could be linked to the management of SSBs and/or DSBs," concluded the study led by Laurène Sonzogni of the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) and published on May 16 in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (1).

The disorders attributed to electromagnetic waves, which many people complain about, have long been categorized as psychosomatic, but this new study sheds new light on the issue. Based on a self-assessment questionnaire but above all on the biomolecular characterization of skin cells from 26 volunteers recruited through the national association PRIARTEM / Electrosensibles de France, this clinical study shows that electrosensitive volunteers are also weakly but significantly radiosensitive.

“In fact, they show a delay in DNA repair when exposed to agents known to cause double-strand breaks, such as ionizing radiation or hydrogen peroxide,” the association explains in a press release.

As part of World EHS Day, PRIARTEM organized a webinar on this recent publication on June 16. It was presented by Nicolas Foray, head of the study's coordinating team and Director of Unit UMR 1296 "Radiations: Defense, Health, Environment," and moderated by PRIARTEM President Sophie Pelletier. View this webinar for free here. (in French only, not yet subtitled)

The questionnaire and biological data were analyzed independently of each other. Another significant finding is that the study defines two types of electrosensitivity based on the questionnaire responses and biological data. “The good correlation (64%) between the two approaches raises hopes that predictive biological tests can eventually be developed,” adds PRIARTEM.

The first type of electrosensitivity presents mild symptoms in the absence of electromagnetic exposure but strong reactions during exposure (known as LBHR for Low Background and Highly Responsive). The LBHR type is more likely to be associated with a high predisposition to cancer syndromes. The second type would already present noticeable symptoms in the absence of electromagnetic exposure and a modest reaction to exposure (known as HBLR for High Background and Lowly Responsive). Biologically, the HBLR type would thus correspond to a subgroup spontaneously presenting (in the absence of exposure) double-strand DNA breaks and deficiencies in their recognition by repair pathways. The HBLR type is associated with a high risk of accelerated aging. For Elisabeth Renwez, Vice President of PRIARTEM, these results must be taken into account without delay by the medical profession, social actors, and public authorities: "It is important to make these new data known and to combat psychological preconceptions about electrosensitivity. Medical care for electrosensitive people must be adapted to their radiosensitivity and the risk of developing serious diseases in the long term. Although the study is exploratory, the results are alarming enough to warrant taking precautionary measures. The association will therefore refer the matter to the French High Authority for Health. More at link

(1) Sonzogni, L.; Al-Choboq, J.; Combemale, P.; Massardier-Pilonchéry, A.; Bouchet, A.; May, P.; Doré, J.-F.; Debouzy, J.-C.; Bourguignon, M.; Dréan, Y.L.; et al. Skin Fibroblasts from Individuals Self-Diagnosed as Electrosensitive Reveal Two Distinct Subsets with Delayed Nucleoshuttling of the ATM Protein in Common. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2025, 26, 4792. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms26104792 COURTESY ANDRE

FEATURED:

Leaky Gut Resolves after Magnetic Field Remediation with Karson Linton

In this enlightening conversation with Karson Linton, a building biologist and writer from Ontario, we dive deep into his personal journey with electromagnetic sensitivity, mold exposure, and the profound impact these environmental factors have had on his health. From dealing with mold toxicity to discovering his own sensitivity to electromagnetic fields (EMFs), Carson’s story highlights the critical importance of creating a pristine EMF environment and how it can dramatically affect physical and emotional well-being. We also explore the complexities of balancing faith and health actions, the struggles of family-wide sensitivity, and the challenges of living and working in a world filled with synthetic EMF exposure. Tune in for insights on how EMF sensitivity manifests, why we need to pay attention to the environments we live in, and how taking control of our surroundings can improve our health. Carson’s journey serves as both a cautionary tale and a hopeful roadmap for anyone seeking relief from EMF-related health issues. Reach Karson: karson@thrivehealthy.ca 00:00 Introduction 02:38 Carson's Background and Health Decline 04:00 Initial Health Symptoms (Food Sensitivities, Mood Swings) 05:23 Mold Exposure and Discovery of Electromagnetic Sensitivity 06:21 Building Biology and Body Voltage Reading 07:12 Magnetic Field in the Bedroom and EMF Assessment 08:50 Transition to Building Biology and Education in Electromagnetics 11:23 Challenges of Remediation and Practical Solutions 12:11 Leaky Gut Syndrome and Health Improvement After Moving Bed 18:02 Time Spent in a Zero EMF Zone (Camping Experience) 18:55 The Impact of Zero EMF Zones on Health 20:23 How EMF Affects Cognitive and Emotional Well-being 37:21 Carson's Family’s Sensitivity to EMFs 38:02 Effects of Electromagnetic Sensitivity in Family and Daily Life 41:01 Millimeter Wave Exposure in Stores (Walmart Example) 43:51 Personal Experience with Power Tools and EMF Exposure 46:44 Building a Survival Home for Mold and EMF Sensitivity 47:48 Improvement Through Dirty Electricity Remediation 47:48 Challenges of Living with EMF Sensitivity and Work Limitations 49:31 Faith and Healing in the Context of Environmental Sensitivity 49:31 Faith's Role in Coping with Electromagnetic Sensitivity 50:38 The Complexity of Balancing Faith and Action in Health 56:45 The Link Between Mold Exposure, EMF Sensitivity, and Health 1:07:03 Creating a Safe Environment for EMF Sensitives 1:08:10 The Need for More Safe Spaces and EMF-free Zones 1:09:13 Conclusion and Final Thoughts on Helping Others



FEATURED

‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share Wireless technologies, including wearables, have clear and well-documented harms. These devices continuously emit RF radiation in direct contact with the body for long periods of time. They also collect and share biometric data, raising privacy concerns. by Children’s Health Defense EMR & Wireless Team We agree that people should be able to monitor their health in innovative ways using the technology they choose. But we do not think the federal government should try to push wearables on every American.A wearable is an electronic device — such as a smartwatch, fitness tracker or smart ring — worn on the body. It’s made up of dozens of sensors and wireless technologies that continuously collect, monitor and transmit biometric and other sensitive data.

“We do not share this vision,” said Miriam Eckenfels, director of the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program. “Quite the contrary, we oppose governmental pressure to incentivize the widespread use of wearables. They pose serious health risks, especially to children, and they threaten privacy.” Wireless technologies, including wearables, have clear and well-documented harms. These devices continuously emit radiofrequency (RF) radiation in direct contact with the body for long periods of time. They also have multiple transmitters/receivers (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular), operating on several different radio bands. Cumulative and long-term exposures have known significant risks. RF radiation exposure is associated with a wide range of adverse health effects, including “increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being.”

A systematic review commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) last month concluded that there is “high certainty” evidence that cellphone radiation exposure causes two types of cancer in animals.Higher-frequency millimeter wave (MMW) transmissions used in 5G cellular networks are also known to produce eye damage and skin burns. An industry study by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) concluded that overexposure to MMW is expected to produce burns “like those produced when a person touches hot objects or flames.”

Children, pregnant women at even greater risk (MORE AT LINK)

SEE ALSO: Jon Rappoport Kennedy launching program to convince all Americans to wear devices—what??

REMINDER: COURTESY THE NATIONAL CALL Please find below a link to sign the Children's Health Defense Action Alert on the MAHA Commission’s May report. Some small progress was made in that Electromagnetic Radiation was mentioned, but the report fell short in addressing its role as a root cause of the childhood chronic disease epidemic. The alert urges the Commission to take this issue seriously and include stronger scientific guidance in the strategy report due in August. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: POLITICO AI in the classroom takes off with no guardrails

AI: ARS TECHNICA Anthropic destroyed millions of print books to build its AI models Company hired Google's book-scanning chief to cut up and digitize "all the books in the world." On Monday, court documents revealed that AI company Anthropic spent millions of dollars physically scanning print books to build Claude, an AI assistant similar to ChatGPT. In the process, the company cut millions of print books from their bindings, scanned them into digital files, and threw away the originals solely for the purpose of training AI—details buried in a copyright ruling on fair use whose broader fair use implications we reported yesterday.

AI: Mattias Desmet 2025 – Sexuality and Love in the Era of A. I. []In a TED talk by the newly elected rector of Ghent University — titled “Tele-babies” — Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World is described as a visionary work.

AI: IEEE Could a Data Center Rewiring Lead to 6x Faster AI? Cornelis Networks’ congestion-free architecture takes on Ethernet and InfiniBand

AI: U.S. adults' 2024 usage of ChatGPT is double the share in 2023 | Pew Research Center

AI: Meta wins AI copyright case in blow to authors Cristina Criddle | Financial Times Meta’s use of millions of books to train its artificial intelligence models has been judged “fair” by a federal court, in a win for tech companies that use copyrighted materials to develop AI. The case, brought by about a dozen authors, including Ta-Nehisi Coates and Richard Kadrey, challenged how the $1.4tn social media giant used a library of millions of online books, academic articles and comics to train its Llama AI models. Meta’s use of these titles is protected under copyright law’s fair use provision, San Francisco District Judge Vince Chhabria ruled. The Big Tech firm had argued that the works had been used to develop a transformative technology, which was fair “irrespective” of how it acquired the works. Judge Chhabria warned that his decision reflected the authors’ failure to properly make their case. “This ruling does not stand for the proposition that Meta’s use of copyrighted materials to train its language models is lawful,” he said. “It stands only for the proposition that these plaintiffs made the wrong arguments and failed to develop a record in support of the right one.” Summary on Benton.org

AI; Brian Merchant How AI is killing jobs in the tech industry Tech workers at TikTok, Google, and across the industry share stories about how AI is changing, ruining, or replacing their jobs.

AIRLINES: IEEE Why Pilots Will Matter in the Age of Autonomous Planes Long after planes start flying themselves, humans will still be in the loop

AUTOMOBILES: France Slaps Tesla with $58,000-a-Day Fine over 'Self-Driving' Lies

BIG TECH: PARIS MARX Why should the US decide who can have certain tech? Restrictions on Iranian and Chinese technology are about preserving US geopolitical power

BROADBAND We're Pouring Billions into a Broadband Program Doomed to Fail | Opinion The federal government is pouring $42.5 billion into funding broadband infrastructure across the country so that all Americans can get online. But five months after we should have broken ground on the new broadband networks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hit reset on the entire program. The new rules he released won't bring us any closer to closing the digital divide—in fact, they'll undo years of progress toward that goal. We're about to see a perfect storm of rushed decisions from states and providers who don't have all the information they need. The likely outcome? Worse quality internet at higher prices for consumers. We've seen this all before—reckless execution leading to poor outcomes and defaults in earlier broadband programs. BEAD was supposed to avoid those mistakes, not repeat them. []Under the updated rules, so long as project proposals meet basic speed and operational requirements, states can only compare them based on their upfront costs. If proposed costs are very similar, states can assess network quality, too—but only then. Other relevant metrics—like prices for consumers, data caps, and whether the technology suits a particular location—aren't even in the mix. This isn't neutral decision-making: it's the inability to quality-check the broadband the government is buying. Think of this in any other circumstance. Imagine you were building the house where your family would grow up, and in choosing a contractor, you had to go with the cheapest upfront quote. Not the company's track record, proposed designs, or even whether the project would violate your HOA. That's what's happening right now to this $42.5 billion program that's meant to bring America online. []There are broadband technologies cheaper than fiber, but not every technology makes sense in every place. Fixed wireless broadband can be obstructed by physical barriers like mountains or heavy foliage. Low-Earth orbit satellite service can reach the most remote households but can't serve dense populations, so providers raise prices to discourage uptake in crowded areas. States took these tradeoffs into account when drafting their original broadband plans. Yes, we should be mindful of overspending on deployment, but we also need to consider details beyond day one costs. With these new rules, states can't fully assess the long-term benefits of the projects they're funding. Generally, fiber is costlier upfront but lasts for decades and supports other technologies, whereas satellites rack up steep maintenance costs through regular replacement launches. Lower-bandwidth technologies often can't scale to future needs.

CELLPHONES: These college kids are swearing off smartphones. It's sparking a movement

CELLPHONES: FIGHT TO REPAIR EU Eco-design Rules for Smartphones Now in Effect As of June 20, 2025, the EU’s new Ecodesign regulations have kicked in for smartphones, tablets (7–17.4″), cordless landline phones, and feature phones. These rules mandate durability standards like drop, scratch, and water resistance; a battery life threshold of at least 800 charge cycles; OS updates for a minimum of 5 years; and importantly, repairability features backed by clear labeling. Critical spare parts must be available within 5–10 business days. While widely praised for promoting sustainability, some groups point out loopholes—such as parts excluded from right-to-repair and flexible-screen devices that dodge the rules. Overall, this marks a significant move toward longer-lasting, greener electronics in Europe.Source: Hackaday. Also covered in detail by The Verge

CHILDREN GEN Z Freya India GIRLS : Nobody Has A Personality Anymore We are products with labels But of course this generation has a billion-dollar industry involved that wasn’t before. The world is also becoming more complicated; we want control and certainty. We take comfort in the causes of things. And yes there are young people helped by diagnoses, who can’t function and find relief in being understood, but fewer than we think. Many more have been convinced that the point of life is to classify and explain everything, and it’s making them miserable.

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel The All-New Big Tech American School A mother and former teacher sums up in 3 minutes what happened when schools became "Silicon Valley profit centers”

EMF: EHS, proteomics, ChatGPT and… Alexander Lerchl agreeing with Dariusz Leszczynski’s opinion… Dariusz wrote: “To my surprise and delight, Professor Alexander Lerchl has analyzed my opinion article using ChatGPT, and… Professor Alexander Lerchl stated that he agrees with the AI analysis - “Alexander Lerchl agreeing with Dariusz Leszczynski’s opinion” may not have been the best use of energy and water to power the AI that is telling us about this?

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Things to remember when your fire damage is appraised

HAVANA: Investigation into “Havana Syndrome” by The Insider, Der Spiegel and 60 Minutes wins Emmy A joint investigation by The Insider, Der Spiegel, and 60 Minutes into the mysterious condition known as “Havana Syndrome” has received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Investigative News Coverage.

HEALTH EINAR NORWAY: Suicidal thoughts don't follow screen time, but addiction, researchers find Suicide is increasing among young people and researchers and politicians are looking for explanations. One explanation that has been put forward is the number of hours children spend in front of screens. But now a new study, which followed more than 4,000 children, has found that longer screen time was not linked to suicide and suicidal thoughts.

HEALTH OT: This Is Your Brain On Microplastics (MPs) A New Study Reveals The Potential Neurotoxic Effects Of Living Near MP-Polluted Coastal Areas

INSPIRATION: To Break a Bad Habit and Create a New One, Neuroscience Says Just Make One Simple Change Don’t try to interrupt a bad habit. Instead, give in … and then think about how you feel about what you’re doing. “So how do you break that cycle? The answer is simple, yet difficult: You have to force yourself to think. Not before you start, though, but during. Not, in my case, before I watch a video, because that requires willpower I clearly don’t have, but while I’m watching the video. The first key is to reflect upon the actual benefits derived from a habit. Take me: A video, one I’ve seen before, is a nice distraction. A video … well, a nice distraction is basically the list. I don’t feel energized. I don’t feel refreshed when I’m finished. In fact, I feel worse; maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally, because when I’m done I’ll beat myself up for, yet again, giving in to temptation. The second key is to repeat the process, because one period of reflection and introspection won’t be enough. I’ll probably have to do it several times before it sinks in: before my orbitofrontal cortex adopts the rewards and emotions involved in not feeling bad about watching a video, and not feeling like I’m sabotaging my work goals. Given time, and given repeated reflection, those two voices will speak in unison. My prefrontal cortex will share all the long-term benefits of staying the course. My orbitofrontal cortex will chime in with reasons why staying the course will make me feel better in the moment. And that’s how the habit gets broken.”

INSPIRATION: This thoughtful post is making the rounds and has been sent to me by several people: all my friends and i talk about is getting rid of our phones

read at link

somewhere,

there is a version of me

who dared to take the leap

she knows the constellations

by name

her eyes are soft

from looking

outwards

NATURE: Naturalist Diana Kordas in Greece is one of the most important voices concerning the effects of EMF on nature, including insects, because she lives on an island where pesticides and other chemicals are not in use. The Cellular Phone Task Force has devoted a page to her work: The Work of Diana Kordas • Cellular Phone Task Force

SPACE: DID SPACEX SPARK THESE NOCTILUCENT CLOUDS? Intense noctilucent clouds lit up skies across Europe after midnight on June 24th—just hours after a SpaceX rocket soared through the mesosphere. Coincidence, or could rocket exhaust have played a role? Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA ICE Is Using a New Facial Recognition App to Identify People, Leaked Emails Show Hey there, Joseph here with a massive ICE story: the agency is using a new facial recognition app to identify people in the field, according to internal ICE emails we viewed. The underlying system is one that wasn't designed for this: it's the Customs and Border Protection system that takes photos of people when they enter and exit the U.S. Now, that system is being used by ICE to identify people inside the country with just their phone's camera. Read below for the full story. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is using a new mobile phone app that can identify someone based on their fingerprints or face by simply pointing a smartphone camera at them, according to internal ICE emails viewed by 404 Media. The underlying system used for the facial recognition component of the app is ordinarily used when people enter or exit the U.S. Now, that system is being used inside the U.S. by ICE to identify people in the field.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: VERMONT Westmore Residents Are Battling a Tower Near Lake Willoughby

EVENT:

The National Call registration link, Friday June 27, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/5uoS16jZT-ixk8_qLZC3QA *After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.