National Call Friday June 26, 2026, 1-3 pm ET

On June 13, Keith Cutter gave our readers an advanced opportunity to view the video of His interview with Theodora Scarato of Environmental Health Sciences regarding AI Data Centers. Now he has posted the video, along with his own insightful post with more information

FEATURED KEITH CUTTER: AI Data Centers May Create More Uninhabitable Land Than Cell Towers EMF, Power Quality, and the Electromagnetic Taking of Land

For the electrically sentient¹, how many cell towers would it take to render more than five million acres of land uninhabitable?

The modern blight of AI data center expansion is already raising concerns about noise, massive electrical demand, water consumption and pollution, excessive nighttime lighting, thermal emissions that may influence local weather patterns, and even infrasound.

The electromagnetic issues—not so much. Let’s fix that.

FEATURED GOODNEWS: Voters of Monterey Park, California just passed a ban that was supported by the city council. The text of the ban is on the website Monteray Bay Matters as well as other information. https://montereybaymatters.org/2026/06/10/gilroy-permits-amazon-data-center-without-public-process-monterey-park-passes-first-california-ban-on-data-centers/

Gilroy permits Amazon data center without public process; Monterey Park passes first California ban on data centers These bans need to be placed on the November ballot by cities and counties. Thank you, Theodora, for your extensive information https://ehsciences.org/data-centers-increase-electromagnetic-fields-emf-exposure/ https://ehsciences.org/powerlines-emf-elf-magnetic-fields-health/

FEATURED: Nyheter från Strålskyddsstiftelsen (News from the Radiation Protection Foundation)

Growing evidence of neurological effects, DNA damage, and oxidative stress

New study: Increased incidence of headaches, sleep disturbances, concentration problems near cell towers

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: BRAIN MERCHANT (LISTEN) The AI industry is pouring hundreds of millions into US elections Plus: Fiery resistance to a nuclear AI data center and A24’s Google debacle. Welcome to the first episode of BLOOD IN THE MACHINE: THE SHOW, with the great AI and crypto watchdog, Molly White.

AI: FUTURISM: Americans Have Turned Against AI in Incredible Numbers Who thinks AI is a good thing? Not that many people, it turns out.

AI: AI is an energy and water hog, here’s what you can do to counter that

AI: BENTON, How Kids Use AI Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming woven into the everyday lives of American kids. For advocates in the youth education space, there aren’t enough safeguards for the AI platforms kids are using. The 2026 Common Sense Media Census: AI Teens and Tweens is the first in a series of studies intended to track young people’s experiences with AI over time. Common Sense considers the knowledge and experience that kids aged 9 to 17 (or “teens and tweens”) have with AI, including how often they use it, what they use it for, and the questions and advice they seek. Ultimately, Common Sense finds that AI use is widespread and serves a range of needs for teens and tweens, from cognitive to emotional, but may not always meet those needs safely or fully.

AI: AI’s brain is getting bloated with AI content

BIG TECH POLITICS: POLITICO A Texas Democrat wants to keep Ken Paxton’s war on Big Tech alive

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has transformed his office into one of the nation’s most aggressive litigators against Big Tech , suing companies including Meta, Netflix, WhatsApp and Discord, and building a dedicated privacy-enforcement operation.

Now, a Democrat running to replace him says that’s one part of Paxton’s legacy worth preserving.

“There’s so many things I would condemn Paxton’s tenure as attorney general for,” Texas state Sen. Nathan Johnson, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, told POLITICO in an interview. But Paxton’s campaign against Big Tech “stands out as an exception.”

The comments underscore how hostility toward major technology companies has become one of the few issues capable of bridging partisan divides. Even as Johnson attacks Paxton on ethics and governance, he’s embracing the attorney general’s aggressive use of Texas consumer protection and privacy laws to police Silicon Valley.

“My goal is not to take [Big Tech] down,” Johnson said. “My goal is to force them to play by the rules.”

In Johnson’s view, the public’s initial optimism about technology’s positive transformative powers “has given way to apprehension, as we hear about privacy breaches, as we hear about manipulation of consumers.”

Johnson thinks that “it’s natural that people presently are directing their anger towards corporate behemoths.”



BIG TECH POLITICS: POLITICO Alex Bores (New York) lost his congressional primary after dueling tech factions poured $27 million into the race.

Despite the loss, Bores is framing opponent Micah Lasher’s tight margin of victory as proof that the American people are skeptical about the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development and are looking to the government to protect them from its ramifications, POLITICO’s Madison Fernandez reports.

BIG TECH POLITICS: (THIS SOURCE AND POST ALSO COVERS MUSK AND OTHERS IN BIG TECH) Oligarch Watch Why Zuck sucked up to Trump Mark Zuckerberg will likely be spared from an upcoming Senate grilling thanks to an intervention by the Trump administration. From Politico:

The White House intervened to try to spare Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai from appearing at an upcoming Senate hearing on their companies’ child safety practices, five people with knowledge of the events told POLITICO. Instead, Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has agreed to let the heads of the tech giants’ Instagram and YouTube brands testify in the chief executives’ place at next month’s hearing, tentatively scheduled for July 28, four of the people said. And in turn, the White House is supporting a Grassley-backed package of bills — called the James T. Woods Act — aimed at combating online child exploitation, they added.

BIG TECH ECONOMICS DEAN BLUNDELL Elon Musk’s $1.77 Trillion Magic Trick: How An Illegal Immigrant Turned Your Tax Dollars Into The Biggest IPO In History — And The Smart Money Thinks You’re The Mark Everything below is sourced. Receipts at the bottom. The people selling you SpaceX stock are betting you won’t read it once.

BROADBAND: POTS AND PANS Rural Broadband Customer Survey

CHILDREN: GUARDIAN Four in five under-16s in Australia using social media despite ban, study shows

DATA CENTERS: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more PFAS Pollution & The Data Center Boom The Same Company That Just Settled For $450 million in PFAS Contamination Damages Is Planning To Make More PFAS To Feed The AI Data Center Boom.

DATA CENTERS; ZERO HEDGE “It’s That Bad”: Virginia Residents Battling Constant Noise From Data Center Generators

DATA CENTERS: IEEE U.S. Pushes Grid Operators to Connect Data Centers Faster But not by shifting costs to electricity customers, FERC says

FCC: FCC Looks to Streamline Modern, High-Speed Wireline Deployment Press Release | Federal Communications Commission Summary on Benton.org The Federal Communications Commission proposed new rules to ensure consistent, reasonable state and local regulations for the deployment of modern, high-speed wireline infrastructure. This rulemaking aims to cut red tape and excessive fees imposed by some state and local governments in the public rights-of-way for wireline deployments. State and local statutes, regulations, and legal requirements that prohibit or have the effect of prohibiting the provision of wireline telecommunications services are unlawful under Section 253 of the Communications Act. The Notice adopted today proposes and seeks comment on rules that would:

Limit excessive processing times by establishing a presumption that state and local governments have effectively prohibited the provision of wireline telecommunications services if they do not process authorization applications within 120 days;

Limit fees to a reasonable approximation of the government’s actual, direct costs of managing the rights-of-way with respect to a particular authorization application and establish safe harbor fee levels;

Count in-kind compensation demanded by state and local governments toward any safe harbor fee levels; and,

Prohibit the imposition of additional requirements on wireline telecommunications infrastructure deployments on the grounds that they may also be used to provide other services.



FCC: FCC Takes Steps to Modernize the Nation’s Alerting Systems

5G/6G; The Internet of Things was 5G’s big fail – 6G risks a repeat High module prices, poor 5G coverage and a profusion of narrowband technologies all share some blame for the disappointment surrounding IoT.

HEALTH: MERCOLA Stronger Slow-Wave Sleep Helps Older Adults Regulate Anxiety Overnight

HEALTH AYURVEDA JOHN DOULLIARD; The Lymphatic Benefits of Berries: Immune Health, Aging, and Polyphenols

HEALTH: Dawn Lester Accelerated Ageing: What Does That Actually Mean? The U.S.News article cites a study entitled Biological aging and generational shifts in early-onset cancer risk that had been published in the journal Nature a few days earlier. []I would suggest that biological ageing can be better described as the result of factors that impede the body’s self-healing processes and innate regulatory systems that serve to restore homeostasis. Anything that impedes the body’s ability to function has the ability to cause damage. In addition, there is zero evidence that ‘genes’ determine health outcomes. Sometimes certain ‘genes’ may be found in association with certain ‘cancers’, but that does not prove causation

HEALTH Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch Dr. Yoho -Hazards of Dentistry Root Canals | Neurodegeneration | Solutions

HEALTH: MIDWESTERN DR Dermatology’s Crusade Against The Sun Untangling Dermatology’s Massive Skin Cancer Scam

HEALTH/NOT HEALTH: Carey Gillam from UnSpun Bayer prevails in Supreme Court battle over a consumer’s right to sue Decision will make it easier for pesticide companies to evade accountability

INSPIRATION: Indigenous cultural practices are a climate solution, report finds Indigenous lands are recognized as crucial for climate mitigation and resilience. New research shows their health is a direct result of the people who inhabit and steward them.

LEGAL; AT&T Files Complaint Against Duke Energy Over Pole Attachment Rates

LEGAL: TURN, CWA, and a few other parties sued the FCC last week for its March Report & Order: https://dockets.justia.com/docket/circuit-courts/ca9/26-3946

Lawsuit: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.ca9.2693e663-486b-f111-9b47-001dd8004bd0/gov.uscourts.ca9.2693e663-486b-f111-9b47-001dd8004bd0.1.0.pdf SEE See Ohio Telecom Assoc. v. FCC, No. 26-60304 (6th Cir. docketed Apr. 28, 2026); 2 10505.00006\45106024.4 Case: 26-3946, 06/18/2026, DktEntry: 1.1, Page 3 of 84 28 U.S.C. § 2112(a)(3), (a)(5); Consolidation Order, In re: Federal Communications Commission, “Reducing Barriers to Network Improvements and Service Changes; Accelerating Network Modernization,” Report and Order, FCC 26-19, Published in 91 Fed. Reg. 20,913 on April 20, 2026, MCP No. 204 (J.P.M.L. May 13, 2026), Dkt. No. 3.

MINING Inside Climate News ICN and Columbia Journalism Students Investigate Lithium Mining a unique global dataset of lithium mining projects and created a mapping tool that shows where active and proposed sites overlap with Indigenous lands, national parks and conservation zones.

Their analysis found that nearly two-thirds of all lithium projects are located in socially and economically vulnerable counties. Roughly one in 10 proposed mines sits within 10 miles of a tribal reservation, even though reservations comprise 2 percent of U.S. land overall.

Their three-part series of stories reveals how the race for lithium, which is critical to a variety of renewable energy technologies, is taking a toll on vulnerable groups, and inflicting damage to cherished landscapes across the country.

Read all three stories:

How We Tracked the Lithium Rush

What the US Could Learn About Mining on Indigenous Peoples’ Ancestral Lands

How the Rush to Mine the Metal of the Future Echoes America’s Colonial Past

SMART METERS: MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Recording & Slides! Is Your Smart Meter Harmful? AND VIDEO OF WORLD EHS DAY

SURVEILLANCE SURVEIL YOUR KIDS: CBS Sacramento parents test technology that prevents teen drivers from speeding Parents are getting a chance to check out a new way to control their kids’ driving without even being in the car.

Elias Van Ekelenburg, with the nonprofit Safety Center in Sacramento, is allowing parents and their teens to try out a GPS technology called Intelligent Speed Assistance.

It’s a device that connects to a car and prevents drivers from going over the posted speed limit.

“It basically measures what the speed limit is on a particular road,” Van Ekelenburg said. “It continually updates and connects directly to your gas pedal.” []State legislators have also discussed making the technology mandatory for all drivers who have been found guilty of multiple high-risk speeding violations.

The Safety Center will be holding another free demonstration for parents and teens next month.

SURVEILLANCE FUTURISM: Amazon Investigating Its Own Employees for Daring to Oppose AI Data Center “If we allow corporations to decide which speech is or is not allowed, that absolutely hurts democracy.”

SURVEILLANCE ACTION ITEM: Tell Congress: Don’t Force Age Checks Online The KIDS Act threatens privacy and freedom online for all ages.

SURVEILLANCE?: FROM RETIRED INSURANCE INDUSTRY WHISTLEBLOWER A 30 year conspiracy Contributor Sandra Lambe

Due to the repeated statements of no knowledge of this 450,000 round loss and also of claims of loss of copies of our claim file I sent to the FBI, this loss investigation ended up in direct communication with the White House, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. I was informed that the President, when he was informed of my call, which was several days after the loss took place stated, “I did not know anything about this loss” and that he had to be advised of it from a Claims Adjuster in Southern California.



WARFARE: Cat out of the bag? Pentagon embraces ‘directed energy weapons’ Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said he observed successful tests of directed energy technology against drones and cruise missiles. The targets reportedly were taken down by laser and microwave weapons.[] former U.S. Navy pilot Matthew “Whiz” Buckley says, DEWs will provide a cheaper alternative for the U.S. military to knock out some threats, rather than having to launch missiles that cost millions each.

In case you missed it, A Developing Conversation

The late Acupuncturist Dr. Leon Hammer: “People are sick and they don’t even know it.” Another angle for understanding diversity of electromagnetic injury and disability

AND

Ross Rosen EMF Exposure and Fragility Diagnosing the Impacts of Radiation on our Physical and Emotional Well-being

Years ago, back in 2008 to be exact, I began finding an explosion of alarming sensations on the radial pulse of many of my patients. And, in particular, it was in the younger population, pre-teens, teenagers and patients up to roughly 40 years of age. Specifically, I was finding significant Ropy pulses and a quality we now refer to as Leather-Hard. Of the roughly 90 pulse qualities and sensations within the Shen-Hammer pulse lineage, Ropy was generally confined to the elderly and those engaged in long-term aerobic exercises, and the Leather-Hard was never found in kids. Thus, my interest was piqued and I knew this trend was significant.