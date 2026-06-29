Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Patricia Burke
8h

HERE ARE THE MISSING LINKS FOR TWO ITEMS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXNKLClcPl0 IS THE LINK TO THE FIRST PALANTIR POST

LINK TO DR COURTNEY SNYDER POST: https://courtneysnydermd.substack.com/p/high-sensitivity-through-3-lenses

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