For those interested, the article about fascia (under health) adds to the discussion of the need to stop testing skin and other tissue models as evidence of safety.

It is hard to see how Anthropic and OpenAI are going to pull off trillion-dollar IPOs in light of this news, especially given the newfound industry-wide price sensitivity in token budgets. In the light, it is hard to see how all the massive data center investments will pay off, with price wars dropping token prices to near zero; the meagre profits are unlikely ever to justify the massive outlays. The fundamental flaw in the current paradigm is threefold. First, it is wildly inefficient, a brute force paradigm that requires a model to train on the entire internet in order to approximate intelligence — hence expensive to develop; it is also difficult to operate, because the approximation, being derivative of the entire internet, requires vast resources in order to run.

Second, because the systems are not reliable, charging premium prices was never really viable in the long term.

Third, the basic approach is easily replicated, leading to the price war dynamics and small or negative margins.

The combination of high operating costs, unreliability, and small margins is not a winning formula—and certainly not one that we should be structuring our entire economy around. - GARY MARCUS

The forgotten factor in the smartphones and children debate. Scientists at the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields make a compelling contribution.

My question is: is proper debate really possible, when certain facts have been completely and consistently swept under the carpet? The facts I refer to are the result of decades of scientific research which suggest that electromagnetic fields (EMFs), including wireless radiation from smartphones and other sources, have a negative impact on health. Politicians seem averse to engaging with the scientific evidence on this.

Six years ago, for example, the Broadband and Road to 5G inquiry, set up by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, invited submissions and received 147 of them. In its report, the committee seemed to imply that the negative health effects of EMFs detailed in 78 of these submissions were “conspiracy theories” and, though robust evidence was cited in most submissions, the committee failed to report on them and was content to ignore 51% of the written evidence (more details here). When there is clear evidence of health risks, why will policymakers not engage?

Now, however, there is another chance for politicians to engage with robust, modern and independent science that might, admittedly, stand in the way of their goals, but is, in fact, crucial for public health protection.

Last month the Neuroscience and Digital Childhoods inquiry received a vitally important submission from a multi-disciplinary consortium of distinguished scientists at the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF). The inquiry was set up by the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee in March this year and asked how digital devices and social media impacted children’s brain development.

The authors of the submission include: Professor John Frank, physician and Professorial Fellow at Edinburgh University, where he was Chair of Public Health Research and Policy; Dr David Carpenter, a public health physician and Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the University at Albany, New York; Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe, UK medical physician and founder of Physicians’ Health Initiative for Radiation and Environment (PHIRE); Alasdair Philips, an electronics engineer, previously EMF consultant to the UK Department of Health and to the EU; Dr Ronald L. Melnick, an independent consultant, previously senior toxicologist at the US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences; and Dr Joel Moskowitz, Director at the School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley.

I found their whole submission to be highly readable and illuminating. Allow me to quote at length some of the main points: MORE AT LINK

FEATURED: What if shielding clothing could be beautiful?

In this YouTube episode, I speak with Jacquelyn Wells about the creation of EMFique, a line of stylish RF shielding garments designed to make protective clothing something people actually want to wear. We discuss beauty versus utility, partial versus full-body shielding, pregnancy and children’s exposures, silver-based fabrics, and why attractive clothing may help more people take practical steps toward reducing EMF exposure. Learn more: www.emfique.com

FEATURED: EINAR NORWAY Electric cars and health effects: What is the state of knowledge? TRANSLATE AT LINK

FEATURED: DANISH Nyhedsbrev fra Videnscentret for elektro-forurening - Juni 2026 (Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electro-Pollution - June 2026) The mobile phone and the risk of arthritis The scientific literature continues to document biological and epidemiological indications that raise questions about the real conditions of exposure to radiofrequency radiation from our smartphones.

The study Ren et al. (2026) analyzed data from the UK Biobank of nearly 480,000 participants over more than 13 years. The researchers observed a statistical association between mobile phone use and the risk of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Newsletters 2026 - nejtil5g.dk AND:

EFEIA Foundation About Us The Electropollution-Free Environments International Accreditation Foundation is a global organization dedicated to setting professional standards for electromagnetic hygiene: the science and practice of reducing human and environmental exposure to artificial EMF.

Founder & Director J. Joaquín Machado

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVISM TED GIOIA: The Tech Backlash Gets Nastier—and Funnier An update on fake tech ads, data poisoning, airplane protests, and Homer Simpson as a tool in the war against slop Last November I suggested that 2026 would witness a tech backlash of unprecedented intensity. And it’s now happening with a vengeance. Silicon Valley is getting skewered everywhere, and to a degree inconceivable just a short while ago. Just yesterday, The Economist finally grasped how rapidly tech antipathy is mounting—and made AI backlash its cover story.

ADVOCACY TOOLS: Bulletin Board: tech archives, Wonder Bread, and the decline of social feeds Links and updates from New_ Public Open Alternative is a massive directory of open source (aka free, collaborative and secure!) alternatives to popular software for nearly everything, from messaging and collaboration tools to AI software, by way of The Conscious Citizens’ resource library. []Bigger solutions towards making sure that the AI-mediated internet is prosocial and public-spirited are complex and will require time and coordination. But in the meantime, in this awkward transitional era, you still have options and agency. Want to use and support a search engine that’s based outside the U.S., or not going all in on AI? Here are some ideas. Or, if you want to use Google without AI Overview, here are some suggestions.

AI: GARY MARCUS China catches up Has the US been focused on the wrong things?

AI CHD: (INCLUDES VAX Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Worker Wins Religious Exemption From AI A North Carolina employer recently granted an employee’s request for a religious exemption from artificial intelligence (AI) — some experts suggest that workplace requests for AI exemptions may help draw more attention to religious exemptions for vaccination. In April, Erin Maus, a software engineer and practicing Unitarian Universalist, asked her employer for a religious exemption from using AI.

According to Inc. Magazine, Maus cited ethical questions and environmental concerns linked to the operation of AI data centers in her objection. Maus consulted with an employment lawyer and a minister at her local chapter to support her request.

AI: AXIOS/INDUSTRY Water joins energy as top AI flashpoint Friction point: Roughly 70% of people in the U.S. said they would oppose data centers in their communities, with equal weight placed on water and energy use as top concerns, according to Gallup polling in May. State of play: Such worries are infiltrating debates at all levels around the world. The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for more transparency on data centers’ energy, water and land use in a speech earlier this week in London.Also this week, lawmakers in Virginia — which has the world’s highest number of data centers — moved toward clamping down on the most water-intensive methods of cooling. Reality check: Compared to other major industries, data centers actually use far less water — a point tech executives are quick to point out and some independent experts agree with. REFERENCES: Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory 2024 United States Data Center Energy Usage Report Yes, but: Experts, including both Gleick and Porter, caution that aggregate water-use figures can obscure local impacts, particularly in drought-prone regions where even modest demand can become contentious.

“The important point is: How much water does a data center use in the region where it’s taking the water from?” Gleick said.

Comparisons to other industries also may do little to ease concerns in communities facing the prospect of a big new industrial neighbor.

BIG TECH PALANTIR; Two pieces on Palantir: The first about a federal lawsuit that’s been filed against the tech company re surveillance, and the second on Palantir’s self proclaimed mission and goals according to their Manifesto. youtube A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon. The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biometric data, and censor speech. Plaintiffs claim the company is developing "synthetic intelligence" to predict human behavior, a pre-crime system that violates "cognitive liberty" by trespassing into the human mind.

A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon. The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biometric data, and censor speech. Plaintiffs claim the company is developing “synthetic intelligence” to predict human behavior, a pre-crime system that violates “cognitive liberty” by trespassing into the human mind. AND You know, Palantir, right? And you know Alex Karp, Palantir's deranged CEO? Have you read his manifesto? Well, I have! Do you want to know what he says? Then gather around for today's episode of The Corbett Report!

I Read The Palantir Manifesto - The Corbett Report Podcast - Apple Podcasts

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive My Takeaways from Toy Story 5 And how to create better screen/life balance for your own family The main kid character this time around is an 8-year-old girl named Bonnie. Bonnie desperately wants friends, but when she finally works up the courage to ask neighborhood kids to play, they laugh at her and run inside to use their tablets.

DATA CENTERS UTAH COURTESY CHD Utah Senate President Loses Primary After Data Center Backlash The New York Times reported: The president of the Utah State Senate, who championed a huge data center beside the Great Salt Lake, was defeated in his Republican primary on Tuesday night, one of the most high-profile signs of the voter backlash to data center projects. The vote to oust the Senate president, J. Stuart Adams, was a stunner. AND Data center controversy unseats powerful Utah lawmaker

The Stratos project, backed by Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame and expected to be one of the largest AI data centers in the world, would span 40,000 acres across multiple Utah sites.

Residents weren’t against jobs or tax revenue. They were against watching the Great Salt Lake basin get drained and the grid get pushed past its limits so that a billionaire investor could build a monument to artificial intelligence in their backyard.

Adams tried to walk it back in the final weeks of his campaign. It didn’t work.

When communities organize and show up, elections turn. Utah just proved it.

Politicians who back these projects over their constituents’ objections are making a bet. Utah shows that bet doesn’t always pay off. Share this note with someone who needs to see it.

DATA CENTERS MA: Holyoke becomes 1st city in state to fully ban data centers

DATA CENTERS MA: Governor Healey Halts Data Center Tax Incentive and Calls for Strict Guardrails to Protect Ratepayers, Environment & Public Health | Mass.gov

DATA CENTERS; https://usdatamap.com/

DATA CENTERS; WIRED

On Monday, Caroline Haskins wrote about the electricians feeling conflicted about working on data center construction . Some lie about their line of work, others refuse to contribute to AI proliferation and community disruption. In the comments, readers debated the idea of accountability. “Blaming the workers who depend on the construction of something is a divisive tactic, usually used to undermine solidarity,” said one. “Nobody wants the community impacts we are seeing, but the way to change those things isn’t to dump thousands of electricians (and other construction trades) onto unemployment rolls. Electricity was a very dangerous technology when it was new … electricians’ unions fought to make it safer. We can find best practices and make data centers safer. Unfortunately, the people/companies with the money get to decide how to spend it.”

FCC: HOODLINE INDUSTRY FCC Clamps Down On Undersea Internet Lifelines, Clears Fast Lane For Big Tech

FCC: LIGHT READING INDUSTRYFCC tees up broadband permit battle between ‘competing interests’ The FCC will hold a rulemaking proceeding to seek input on if and how it can limit state and local fees and timelines for broadband permitting. ISP groups cheered the measure, though the FCC’s legal authority here is unclear.

5G/6G: JORDAN DAVEY Why 6G Will Break Human Biology Faster Than 5G Ever Did If you thought 5G was already testing the limits of what the human body can handle, 6G is going to be even more impactful.

5G: FAA Issues Directives for Boeing Jets on Canada 5G Interference - Bloomberg The US Federal Aviation Administration issued several airworthiness directives Friday for Boeing Co. jets, including 737 Max aircraft and 787 Dreamliners, operating in Canadian airspace that could face interference from 5G radio waves.

5G; industry A Dedicated 5G Lane for Public Safety When commercial networks flood, first responders can’t afford lag. Verizon Frontline 5G Network Slicing guarantees secure, prioritized bandwidth when seconds count.

HEALTH: Green Book: On Workstation Adaptation for People with MCS and/or EHS Presentation COALICIÓN NACIONAL DE FM, SFC, EHS y SQM and Electrosensibles por el Derecho a la Salu ( ENGLISH VERSION) Green Book on Workplace Adaptation for People with Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and/or Electrohypersensitivity

HEALTH: Courtney Snyder, MD High Sensitivity Through 3 Lenses: HSP, Pyrrole Disorder & RCCX Theory What Each Has to Offer, Where They Intersect, Tools for Those With High Sensitivity Who Are Struggling With Brain Related & Physical Conditions

HEALTH: VarianaVolk The Organ Anatomy Threw Away How a tissue medicine discarded for centuries became the missing key to pain, aging, and the way your body holds itself together (FASCIA )

HEALTH: MERCOLA Hallmarks of Alzheimer’s Are Stimulated by This Substance (MERCURY) Using nucleotide photoaffinity labeling technology, Boyd Haley, Ph.D., showed that mercury is the only heavy metal capable of causing a normal brain to develop the same biochemical abnormalities found in Alzheimer’s disease

HEALTH: CHD What’s Behind Skyrocketing Autism Rates — Better Diagnostics? Or an Avalanche of Toxins? A new study in JAMA Psychiatry suggests rising rates of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnoses are likely driven by broadening diagnostic criteria. But scientists at Children’s Health Defense said better diagnostics can’t on their own explain the steep increases in autism and ADHD rates since the 1990s. They asked why the authors of the JAMA study failed to consider how an ever-growing list of environmental toxins may increase children’s susceptibility to autism.

HEALTH MERCOLA : Geranylgeraniol (GG) Reverses Pain, Gut Damage, and Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Diabetic Neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy involves far more than elevated glucose levels because gut barrier breakdown, mitochondrial dysfunction, and chronic inflammation all contribute to nerve irritation and pain sensitivity GG improved tight junction proteins in the intestines, helping reduce the leakage of bacterial toxins that fuel inflammatory stress throughout the nervous system

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Freckles in the Dark The small dots appearing inside vitiligo patches from your long held circadian lifestyle are melanocyte stem cells waking up. That’s great news

INSPIRATION: NATURE MAX WILBERT: Past, Present, and Future Dead The Nippon Dynawave industrial accident, Coffin Rock, and ecological collapse For the river to be free, the dams must come down, the chemicals must cease, the data centers must be stopped, the watershed must be restored. These are not easy tasks. They are straightforward ones, but not easy. Thousands of people have dedicated their lives to this work, and yet things are still moving in the wrong direction. We have not sacrificed enough. We have not done enough. We pray for the courage to do what is necessary. The river is telling us what to do.

NATURE: LYN EMF AUSTRALIA: Bat out of hell What happens when wildlife is exposed to the electromagnetic fields emitted by high voltage powerlines, mobile phone towers, WiFi networks and other sources?

To help answer that question, Oliver Lindecke and team conducted an experiment on small, migratory mammals - soprano pipistrelle bats.

‘Bats are an ideal mammalian comparative model for such research because they share many similarities to small night-migrating songbirds in terms of the distances they move and the ecological challenges they face,’ the authors said.

The researchers exposed the bats to weak levels of radiofrequency (wireless) radiation (at 0-300 MHz) for approximately thirty minutes while the animals were observing the sunset, then tested their flight orientation later in the night.

The reason for choosing sunset for the exposure was that soprano pipistrelle bats migrating towards their wintering grounds are known to calibrate environmental cues at sunset for navigation later at night.

The authors found that unexposed bats flew in the expected migratory direction. However, the exposed bats took off in random directions. Not only that, but the experiment showed that ‘electromagnetic noise exposure disrupts the orientation of bats several hours beyond the exposure period,’ the authors said.

These findings suggest that electromagnetic noise pollution has the potential to have a greater effect on animal behaviour than had previously been assumed.

Oliver Lindecke et al. Disruptive effects of brief radiofrequency noise exposure on migratory bat navigation. Science392,977-979(2026). DOI:10.1126/science.adq4418

NATURE: Reduced Photosynthetic Efficiency of Tilia (Tilia tomentosa) Exposed to Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Field (RF-EMF)—JIP-Test Analysis by Julian Keller and Uwe Geier Forschungsring e.V., 64295 Darmstadt, Germany

Abstract The growing use of wireless technology significantly increases the exposure of all living organisms to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF). However, the physiological effects of RF-EMF on plants have not yet been sufficiently researched. In this study, we investigated the effects of RF-EMF radiation in the frequency ranges 1890–1900 MHz (DECT) and 2.4 GHz plus 5 GHz (Wi-Fi) on photosynthetic performance of Tilia plants ( Tilia tomentosa ). The recorded fast chlorophyll fluorescence transients were used to analyze the structure and function of PSII by the JIP-test. The analysis of the fluorescence of chlorophyll a showed that the RF-EMF interfered with the electron transport processes of photosynthesis. Tilia plants exposed to RF-EMF induced decrease in photosynthetic efficiency (F V /F M ) and inactivation of part of PSII reaction centers (RC/CS O ). Observations of leaf senescence and lifespan over a period of 102 days showed that RF-EMF-exposed Tilia plants exhibited accelerated aging.



SCIENCE INTEGRITY: CHD When Published Research Comes Under Fire: Homeopathy Studies Become Battleground in Debate Over Scientific Retractions What happens when peer-reviewed research produces findings that challenge prevailing medical narratives? That debate has surfaced prominently in vaccine research, nutrition studies and cancer science. It has also emerged in one of medicine’s most contentious fields: homeopathy.

SCIENCE INTEGRITY: D. ROBERY MALONE The Supreme Court Puts the EPA Between Patients and the Jury and this may change every future chemical exposure case

The more I have studied the Court’s opinion, the Solicitor General’s brief, and the broader legal framework, the less I believe this case is really about glyphosate. Nor is it simply about Bayer. It raises a much larger question, one that should concern conservatives, libertarians, environmentalists, trial lawyers, physicians, and anyone who cares about the relationship between science and government.

Who decides when science has changed? That may sound like an odd question. After all, don’t scientists answer scientific questions? Not entirely.

Science produces evidence. Regulators decide whether that evidence justifies changing policy. Courts decide how the law applies. Juries determine disputed facts. For most of American history, those institutions operated as overlapping checks on one another. None possessed complete authority over the others, and that was largely by design.

The Roundup decision may have shifted that balance in ways that extend far beyond one herbicide.



SMART METERS: Instant Action to Support MA Smart Meter Opt-Out Legislation, There have been many action steps in this process. This is most likely the last for this 2-year session, and meter installations are already underway.

SURVEILLANCE: WIRED UK British Police Built a Sprawling Crime-Prediction Machine. Some Results Couldn’t Be Trusted As UK police embrace the AI revolution, a WIRED investigation reveals the messy inside story of one region’s experiment with predictive analytics.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS; Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Verizon Wants to Install a Cell Tower Near Their Homes. They’re Fighting Back, With Help From Children’s Health Defense Residents of Polk County, Wisconsin, with help from the Children’s Health Defense Stop 5G initiative, are appealing the approval of a 199-foot cell tower that Verizon wants to install next to where their children live and learn. If constructed, the cell tower would subject the families to radiofrequency radiation 24/7.

WARFARE: Fully autonomous drones have killed human soldiers for the first time A senior figure in the Ukrainian defence industry told New Scientist that a test took place two years ago involving fully autonomous drones set to destroy anything in a given area, with confirmed casualties d subject the families to radiofrequency radiation 24/7.

LOCAL ACTION ITEM RE BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT;

Dear friends and allies, Do you want to work on your city and persuade them to oppose the bill 2289? It’s not dead yet. HR 3557 from the previous Congress came back as HR 2289 in this one. Telecom is not going to give up. It is valuable to have as many cities as possible on the record as opposed to the bill. Best wishes, Mark Graham Keep Cell Antennas Away A local residents’ advocacy group To help you to persuade your city or county to oppose HR 2289 I have written and attached a sample letter that you can customize and use. It’s only 3 pages long.

How to use this sample letter. As an experienced advocate you probably know. But I would say you can edit it, email it to your City Council and staff, and follow up with phone calls. Attend a Council meeting in person if you really want to be heard. The next step would be to cause your city to oppose the FCC’s proposed rules in 25-276, the regulatory equivalent of HR 2289. At my urging the City of Elk Grove, California opposed both of these! My City wrote a beautiful letter opposing FCC 25-276.

Thank you for your time and work on this issue!

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Sample-letter-to-make-your-city-oppose-HR-2289-June-19-2026.docx

EVENTS:

C4ST Tues June 30 at 7:30 pm ET- Call to Action - ISED changing cell tower rules - No say for us - Cell towers anywhere, anytimE ~~~~~~~~~~

To get on the C4ST email list: If this email was forwarded to you and you would like to be put on our meeting notice list, please email: margf.c4st@gmail.com

To find out more about C4ST and how to get involved contact: shelleyw.c4st@gmail.com